Farmington Press daily broadcast begins Monday

This story first appeared in the Friday, Dec. 1, 1950 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Starting Monday of next week — Dec. 4 — a daily radio broadcast of local news will be made direct from the editorial office of The Farmington Press. The newscast will be heard each weekday at 8:05 a.m. over radio station KREI in Farmington.

The Press is presenting this daily newscast as a public service and offers it as a means of providing daily coverage of the more important items of local interest. This news service on the air will be in the nature of a supplement of the regular weekly news material printed in the Friday edition of the newspaper. The Press newscast will of necessity be brief and lacking in the polish and detail to be found in the printed version in each week’s edition of The Farmington Press.

An Unusual Service

The 8:05 local news broadcast will follow a five-minute roundup of the national and world news presented regularly by KREI starting at 8 a.m. Thus, during a brief 15-minute period starting at 8 each weekday morning, listeners may tune in on world, national and LOCAL news of the day — a service which is seldom offered outside of the larger metropolitan areas.