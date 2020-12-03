Farmington Press daily broadcast begins Monday

This story first appeared in the Friday, Dec. 1, 1950 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
Starting Monday of next week — Dec. 4 — a daily radio broadcast of local news will be made direct from the editorial office of The Farmington Press. The newscast will be heard each weekday at 8:05 a.m. over radio station KREI in Farmington.
The Press is presenting this daily newscast as a public service and offers it as a means of providing daily coverage of the more important items of local interest. This news service on the air will be in the nature of a supplement of the regular weekly news material printed in the Friday edition of the newspaper. The Press newscast will of necessity be brief and lacking in the polish and detail to be found in the printed version in each week’s edition of The Farmington Press.
An Unusual Service
The 8:05 local news broadcast will follow a five-minute roundup of the national and world news presented regularly by KREI starting at 8 a.m. Thus, during a brief 15-minute period starting at 8 each weekday morning, listeners may tune in on world, national and LOCAL news of the day — a service which is seldom offered outside of the larger metropolitan areas.
The regular news gathering facilities of The Press will be used and the broadcast in its entirety will be made from the newspaper office by direct wire to the KREI studio at the edge of town. The program will be aired over both of the station’s broadcasting facilities — AM and FM. The station may be tuned in at 1350 kc. On the AM band and at 100.1 meg on the FM band.
Send in News Daily!
Readers and correspondents are invited to send in items of interest to The Farmington Press each day not only to be printed in the newspaper, but to be used in the daily news broadcast at 8:05 each morning.
