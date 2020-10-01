 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FARMINGTON PRESS OFFICE CLOSES
0 comments

FARMINGTON PRESS OFFICE CLOSES

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FARMINGTON PRESS OFFICE CLOSES
File photo

The Farmington Press has closed its office on Columbia Street and has moved to the Daily Journal office at 1513 S. St. Joe Drive in Park Hills. Readers and advertisers will now be able to reach both publications by calling 573-431-2010.

We regret any inconvenience this may cause our readers, but despite the change in location, The Farmington Press remains committed to covering the city's news as it has since the paper's founding in 1928.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
A Crowning Achievement!
News

A Crowning Achievement!

Editor's note: In the print edition of The Farmington Press, the article incorrectly states that there is no homecoming parade planned for thi…

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

  • Updated

This week's Take a Guess is an unusual looking gadget that would seem to be almost a necessity when preparing a specific food item — and the k…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News