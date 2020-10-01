FARMINGTON PRESS OFFICE CLOSES

The Farmington Press has closed its office on Columbia Street and has moved to the Daily Journal office at 1513 S. St. Joe Drive in Park Hills. Readers and advertisers will now be able to reach both publications by calling 573-431-2010.

We regret any inconvenience this may cause our readers, but despite the change in location, The Farmington Press remains committed to covering the city's news as it has since the paper's founding in 1928.