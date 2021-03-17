Farmington Press to inaugurate Egg Days

Yes! We really mean it. You don’t need a cent of the old hard cash. Just let your hen eggs do triple duty — first, bring you The Press for one or three years; second, get you a swell free gift; and third, a chance to win one of the big cash or feed awards. Anytime from 7:30 a.m. Saturday, March 15 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 29, bring seven dozen or 14 dozen fresh hen eggs to The Press office. You pick out your heaviest egg, we will weigh it and enter the weight on your receipt (of which we keep a copy).

You get your subscription to The Press for one or three years, and the FREE GIFT you select right away (also, we will be equipped with cases from a local dealer and your baskets, cases or containers you use to bring in your eggs, will be returned to you immediately. It will only be necessary to candle and transfer the eggs from your container to our cases), then at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 29, we will award the Big Egg weight awards (only one cash or feed award to a subscriber). Winners will be listed along with their winning weight in the April 4th issue of The Press, and you do not have to be present at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 29, to collect your cash award, as they will be delivered to you, or held for you, whichever you prefer.