Farmington Press to inaugurate Egg Days

This story originally appeared in the March 14, 1941 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
Always there is something new under the sun, and The Press is going to inaugurate something new to this community. Beginning this Saturday, March 15th, and continuing until Saturday, March 29th, inclusive, the period will be known as Egg Days, which means that any person living in St. Francois or adjoining counties may pay their subscription to The Press with fresh hen eggs, and in addition, each subscriber will be awarded a valuable premium, and will become eligible for one of the 12 big cash and feed awards offered for the heaviest eggs brought to our office.
Briefly, the proposition is this: just bring seven dozen fresh hen eggs to our office at any time during these 14 days and your subscription will be marked up for one year. You will then be given your choice of a handy three-quart safety lid aluminum strainer pan, or a box of 67 genuine vitro agate marbles as an extra premium. If you bring 14 dozen eggs your subscription will be marked up for three years and you will receive your choice of a big, heavy chrome chicken fryer, a three-quart chrome saucepan, or a box of 180 vitro agate marbles as an extra premium for your subscription.
Then, in addition, the persons bringing us the 12 heaviest eggs during the period will receive cash prizes as follows: $10 for the heaviest egg; $7.50 for the next heaviest egg; $5 for the third heaviest; $2.50 for the fourth heaviest egg; a 160-pound sack of B. and H. Laying Mash from the B. and H. Feed and Produce for the fifth heaviest egg; a 100-pound sack of Rosser’s Laying Mash for the seventh heaviest egg; and $1 each for the 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th heaviest egg.
Yes! We really mean it. You don’t need a cent of the old hard cash. Just let your hen eggs do triple duty — first, bring you The Press for one or three years; second, get you a swell free gift; and third, a chance to win one of the big cash or feed awards. Anytime from 7:30 a.m. Saturday, March 15 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 29, bring seven dozen or 14 dozen fresh hen eggs to The Press office. You pick out your heaviest egg, we will weigh it and enter the weight on your receipt (of which we keep a copy).
You get your subscription to The Press for one or three years, and the FREE GIFT you select right away (also, we will be equipped with cases from a local dealer and your baskets, cases or containers you use to bring in your eggs, will be returned to you immediately. It will only be necessary to candle and transfer the eggs from your container to our cases), then at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 29, we will award the Big Egg weight awards (only one cash or feed award to a subscriber). Winners will be listed along with their winning weight in the April 4th issue of The Press, and you do not have to be present at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 29, to collect your cash award, as they will be delivered to you, or held for you, whichever you prefer.