Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of November. *Updated Nov. 18

ADULT FICTION

*Adams, Sarah – The Cheat Sheet

*Albom, Mitch – The Stranger in the Lifeboat

Alsterdal, Tove – We Know You Remember: A Novel

Andrews, Mary Kay – The Santa Suit

Archer, Jeffrey – Over My Dead Body

Armentrout, Jennifer L. – A Shadow in the Ember

*Bailey, Tessa – It Happened One Summer

*Bailey, Tessa – Window Shopping

*Balson, Ronald – Karolina's Twins

*Birchall, Katy – The Secret Bridesmaid

Brandman, Michael – Robert B. Parker's Fool Me Twice

*Brendan, Maggie – A Sweet Misfortune

*Brendan, Maggie – Trusting Grace

*Brenner, Jamie – The Wedding Sisters

*Brown, Stacey – Savage Lands

*Brown, Stacey – Wild Lands

Buxton, Kira Jane – Feral Creatures: A Novel

Buxton, Kira Jane – Hollow Kingdom: A Novel

Cabot, Meg – No Words: A Novel

Carr, Robyn – Shelter Mountain

Carr, Robyn – Virgin River

*Child, Lee – Better Off Dead

Childs, Laura – Twisted Tea Christmas

Clinton, Hillary Rodham – State of Terror: A Novel

Cochrun, Alison – The Charm Offensive: A Novel

*Cook, Glen – The Best of Glen Cook

*Cox, Amanda – The Secret Keepers of the Old Depot Grocery

*Daley, Melissa – Christmas at the Cat Café

Dang, Catherine – Nice Girls: A Novel

Daria, Alexis – You Had Me at Hola: A Novel

Davidson, Ash – Damnation Spring: A Novel

Doerr, Anthony – Cloud Cuckoo Land: A Novel

*Evanovich, Janet – Game On: Tempting Twenty-Eight

*Evans, Misty – Operation Shelba

Fisher, Suzanne Woods – The Revealing: A Novel

Franzen, Jonathan – Crossroads

Fuller, Kathleen – A Man of His Word

*Gabhart, Ann – These Healing Hills

Gould, Leslie – Courting Cate

*Graham, Genevieve – Come from Away

Gregory, Daryl – Revelator

Grisham, John – The Judge's List

Gwynne, John – The Shadow of the Gods

Hannon, Irene – Pelican Point

Harmel, Kristin – The Room on Rue Amélie

Harrow, Alix E. – A Spindle Splintered

Hawkins, Karen – A Cup of Silver Linings

Hendrix, Grady – Horrorstör: A Novel

Henry, Christina – Horseman: A Tale of Sleepy Hollow

Hoffman, Alice – The Book of Magic

*Horowitz, Anthony – A Line to Kill

Ito, Junji – Sensor

Kadish, Rachel – The Weight of Ink

*Keller, Cynthia – An Amish Holiday

Kennedy, Raven – Gleam

Kingsbury, Karen – Forgiving Paris: A Novel

Kinsella, Sophie – The Party Crasher: A Novel

Klune, TJ – Under the Whispering Door

Krueger, William Kent – Lightning Strike: A Novel

Le Carré, John – Silverview

*Leigh, Melinda – Drown Her Sorrows

* Louis, Lia – Eight Perfect Hours

Macomber, Debbie – Dear Santa: A Novel

Maniscalco, Kerri – Kingdom of the Cursed

Marshall, Paule – Praisesong for the Widow

McCreight, Kimberly – Friends Like These: A Novel

* McFarlane, Mhairi – Just Last Night

* Meltzer, Jean – The Matzah Ball

* Miller, Judith – Somewhere to Belong

Morgenthaler, Sarah – Mistletoe & Mr. Right

Moriarty, Liane – Apples Never Fall: A Novel

Morris, Heather – Three Sisters

*Murray, Tamela – Snowbound Colorado Christmas

Nesbø, Jo – The Jealousy Man and Other Stories

*Newport, Olivia – Wonderful Lonesome

Osman, Richard – The Man Who Died Twice: A Thursday Murder Club Mystery

Patterson, James – 2 Sisters Detective Agency

Peterson, Tracie – Waiting on Love

Powers, Richard – Bewilderment: A Novel

*Price, Sarah – An Empty Cup

Reeves, Keanu – BRZRKR

*Ridley, Barbara – When It's Over

Robinov, Kyra Kaptzan – Red Winter: One Woman's Struggle to Survive the Russian Revolution

Robotham, Michael – When You Are Mine

*Rooney, Sally – Beautiful World, Where Are You

*Runyan, Aimie – Daughters of the Night Sky

*Shipman, Viola – The Secret of Snow

*Shteyngart, Gary – Our Country Friends

*Smythe, Rachel – Lore Olympus

Starling, Caitlin – The Death of Jane Lawrence

Steel, Danielle – The Butler: A Novel

*Sterling, Erin – The Ex Hex

*Stone, Emily – Always, In December

Stutzman, Ervin R. – Emma: A Widow Among the Amish: A True Story Woven by Strands of Faith, Family, And Community

Towles, Amor – The Lincoln Highway

Unger, Lisa – Last Girl Ghosted

Ward, Catriona – The Last House on Needless Street

*Winman, Sarah – Still Life

*Winstead, Ashley – In my Dreams I Hold a Knife

Woods, Stuart – Foul Play

Woodsmall, Cindy – Christmas in Apple Ridge

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Anam, Tahmima – The Startup Wife

Bartz, Andrea – We Were Never Here

Brown, Carolyn – Hummingbird Lane

*Brown, Sandra – Blind Tiger

Cogburn, Brett – This Side of Hell

Flagg, Fannie – Daisy Fay and the Miracle Man

Higgins, Kristan – Pack Up the Moon: A Novel

Hoang, Helen – The Heart Principle

Howard, Amalie – The Princess Stakes

Jackson, Lisa – The Third Grave

Johansen, Iris – High Stakes

*Johnstone, William – Go West, Young Man

McKinnon, Hannah Roberts – Message in the Sand: A Novel

Patterson, James – The Jailhouse Lawyer

Red, Eric – Branded

*Red, Eric – The Crimson Trail: A Joe Noose Western

Rice, Luanne – The Shadow Box

Stratman, Liv – Cheat Day: A Novel

Tóibín, Colm – The Magician: A Novel

ADULT NON-FICTION

Adlington, Lucy – The Dressmakers of Auschwitz: The True Story of the Women Who Sewed to Survive

Alexander, Skye – The Modern Guide to Witchcraft: Your Complete Guide to Witches, Covens, & Spells

Bala, Suruthi – Redhanded: An Exploration of Criminals, Cannibals, Cults, and What Makes a Killer Tick

Blumenthal, Sidney – All the Powers of Earth: The Political Life of Abraham Lincoln, 1856-1860

Bowler, Kate – No Cure for Being Human (And Other Truths I Need to Hear)

Bragg, Rick – The Speckled Beauty: A Dog and His People

Brown, Tabitha – Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business): Finding Our Way to Joy, Love, and Freedom

Carpenter, Autumn – The Complete Photo Guide to Candy Making

Collins, Paul – The Book of William: How Shakespeare's First Folio Conquered the World

Colum, Padraic – The Children's Homer: The Adventures of Odysseus and the Tale of Troy

Cooney, Kara – When Women Ruled the World: Six Queens of Egypt

Cooper, Anderson – Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty

* Couric, Katie – Going There

Delpit, Lisa – Teaching When the World Is on Fire: Authentic Classroom Advice, From Climate Justice to Black Lives Matter

Diamond, Cheryl – Nowhere Girl: A Memoir of a Fugitive Childhood

Donner, Rebecca – All the Frequent Troubles of Our Days: The True Story of the American Woman at the Heart of the German Resistance to Hitler

Drummond, Ree – The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More

Duckworth, Charles A. – The Missouri-Illinois Railroad: Missouri Pacific's Route Through the Lead Belt and Little Egypt

Elizabeth, Queen – Counting One's Blessings: The Selected Letters of Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother

*Gloaguen, Phillippe – Wanderlust

*In Good Time

*Goodall, Jane – The Book of Hope

Grohl, David – The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music

*Habib, Rodney – The Forever Dog

Herman, Arthur – The Viking Heart: How Scandinavians Conquered the World

*Howard, Ron – The Boys

*Huang, Shuhui – Chinese Cooking for Beginners

*Just Like Home

*Kasten, Len – The Secret History of Extraterrestrials

*Koudounaris, Paul – A Cat's Take

Lincoln, Abraham – The Words of Abraham Lincoln: Speeches, Letters, Proclamations, and Papers of Our Most Eloquent President

*Little, Elbert – The Audubon Society Field Guide to North American Trees

*I Love Leftovers

Lovelace, Amanda – Flower Crowns & Fearsome Things

*Melson, Edie – While My Soldier Serves

Offerman, Nick – Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside

Patterson, James – ER Nurses: True Stories From America's Greatest Unsung Heroes

*Posnanski, Joe – The Baseball 100

Roach, Mary – Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law

*Schiff, Adam – Midnight in Washington

*Shepherd, Chris – Cook Like a Local

Sibley, David – Sibley Birds East: Field Guide to Birds of Eastern North America

*Springsteen, Bruce – Renegades: Born in the USA

Starr, Larry – Listening to Bob Dylan

*Symonds, Craig – The Battle of Midway

*Turn Up the Flavor

Van Zandt, Steve – Unrequited Infatuations: Odyssey of a Rock and Roll Consigliere: (A Cautionary Tale)

Ward, Clarissa – On All Fronts: The Education of a Journalist

*Wong, Cecily – Gastro Obscura

Woodward, Bob – Peril

Yearwood, Trisha – Trisha's Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family

Yoder, Harvey – The Happening: Nickel Mines School Tragedy

The Complete Gardener's Guide: The One-Stop Guide to Plan, Sow, Plant, and Grow Your Garden.

EASY READERS

Allen, Constance – Grover's Guide to Good Manners

Alsdurf, Phyllis – A Simple Christmas on the Farm

Alsdurf, Phyllis – Thanksgiving in the Woods

Bunsen, Rick – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Corrigan, Sophie – Pugtato Babysits the Snouts

Eliopulos, Nick – Minecraft: Survival Mode!

Geisel, Theodor Seuss – Dr. Seuss's ABC: An Amazing Alphabet Book!

Gorman, Amanda – Change Sings

Hemming, Alice – Leaf Thief

Herman, Steve – Potty Train Your Dragon

McCurry, Kristen – God Finds Us

Murray, Helen – The Lego Movie: Awesome Adventure

Perkins, Al – The Ear Book: Board Book

Shealy, Dennis R. – The Secret Life of Pets

Sparks, Michal – My Very First Tea Party

Tomkins, Jasper – Bear Sleep Soup

Trickartt, Ricky – Alley Cat Rally

Willems, Mo – My Friend Is Sad

Wonders, Junia – The Roll-Away Pumpkin

Blazing Shapes!

Fairy Tea Party

Paw Patrol: Look and Find

JUNIOR FICTION

Colfer, Chris – Tale of Magic: A Tale of Sorcery...

Deutsch, Barry – Wings of Fire : The Lost Heir Book 2

The Black Cauldron

Fowler, Aisling – Fireborn

Green, John Patrick – InvestiGators: Ants in our P. A. N. T. S.

Green, Tim – Final Season

Hahn, Mary Downing – The Thirteenth Cat

Riordan, Rick – The Cursed Carnival and Other Calamities: New Stories About Mythic Heroes

Rowling, J. K. – The Christmas Pig

Sands, Kevin – Children of the Fox

Ursu, Anne – The Troubled Girls of Dragomir Academy

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Motum, Markus – Ducks Overboard! : A True Story of Plastic in Our Oceans

Herrington, Lisa M. – Homes Around the World

O'Neill, Amanda – I Wonder Why Spiders Spin Webs : And Other Questions About Creepy Crawlies

Paeff, Colleen – The Great Stink: How Joseph Bazalgette Solved London's Poop Pollution Problem

YOUNG ADULT

Armentrout, Jennifer L. – Grace and Glory

Bendis, Brian Michael – Young Justice: Gemworld Vol. 1

Cameron, Sharon – Bluebird

Glasgow, Kathleen – You'd Be Home Now

Gotoge, Koyoharu – Demon Slayer: It Was You Vol. 2

Gould, Courtney – Dead and the Dark

Grant, Bre – Mary: The Adventures of Mary Shelley's Great-Great-Great-Great-Great-Granddaughter

Hartl, Sonia – The Lost Girls

Ishida, Sui – Tokyo Ghoul 12

Jackson, Holly – As Good as Dead

Moreil, Roxanne – The Golden Age. Book 1

Tokuda-Hall, Maggie – Squad

Zhao, Xiran Jay – Iron Widow

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Huff, Sadie Robertson – Live on Purpose : 100 Devotions for Letting Go of Fear and Following God

Kiely, Brendan – The Other Talk: A Reckoning With Our White Privilege

Sabic-El-Rayess, Amra – The Cat I Never Named : A True Story of Love, War, and Survival

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS

Brown, W. N. – The Great Escapes: Civil War Breakout

Keller, Tae – When You Trap a Tiger

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

*Andrews, V.C. – Out of the Rain

Beaton, M.C. – Down the Hatch

Clinton, Hillary Rodham – State of Terror

Franzen, Jonathan – Crossroads

*Goodall, Jane – The Book of Hope

*Grisham, John – The Judge's List

Hoffman, Alice – The Book of Magic

*Patterson, James – The Jailhouse Lawyer

Preston, Douglas and Lincoln Child – Bloodless

Questlove – Music is History

*Sparks, Nicholas – The Wish

Steel, Danielle – The Butler

DVDS

A Knight's Tale

Akeelah and the Bee

Along Came a Spider

Are You afraid of the Dark?

Arthur

Blithe Spirit

*Bluey: The Second Half

*Brides Maids

*Call the Mifwife

CHIPS

*Chronicle

Cowboys and Aliens

Cruella

Daniel Tosh: Happy Thoughts

Dark Was the Night

Die Hard with a Vengeance

*Doctor Strange

Doom Patrol Complete First Season

Double Jeopardy

*Down to Earth

Earthly Possessions

Easy A

F9 the Fast Saga

Fatal Attraction

Gambit

Godzilla vs. Kong

*Heroes

*Kick-Ass

*A Knight's Tale

In the Heights

In the Mix

Luca

*My Little Pony: The Movie

News of the World

*Notting Hill

Only the Brave

*The Protégé

*Paw Patrol: The Movie

*P.S. I Love You

*The Rundown

Rush Hour

*Snake Eyes

Spaceballs

*Space Jam

The Cider House Rules

The Intercepting Fist

The Internship

The Quiet Place Part II

The Sand Pebbles

The Stand

*Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transporter 3

*It's a Wonderful Life

