FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS

Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of November. *Updated Nov. 18

ADULT FICTION

*Adams, Sarah – The Cheat Sheet

*Albom, Mitch – The Stranger in the Lifeboat

Alsterdal, Tove – We Know You Remember: A Novel  

Andrews, Mary Kay – The Santa Suit 

Archer, Jeffrey – Over My Dead Body  

Armentrout, Jennifer L. – A Shadow in the Ember  

*Bailey, Tessa – It Happened One Summer

*Bailey, Tessa – Window Shopping

*Balson, Ronald – Karolina's Twins

*Birchall, Katy – The Secret Bridesmaid

Brandman, Michael – Robert B. Parker's Fool Me Twice  

*Brendan, Maggie – A Sweet Misfortune

*Brendan, Maggie – Trusting Grace

*Brenner, Jamie – The Wedding Sisters

*Brown, Stacey – Savage Lands

*Brown, Stacey – Wild Lands

Buxton, Kira Jane – Feral Creatures: A Novel 

Buxton, Kira Jane – Hollow Kingdom: A Novel  

Cabot, Meg – No Words: A Novel  

Carr, Robyn – Shelter Mountain  

Carr, Robyn – Virgin River  

*Child, Lee – Better Off Dead

Childs, Laura – Twisted Tea Christmas  

Clinton, Hillary Rodham – State of Terror: A Novel  

Cochrun, Alison – The Charm Offensive: A Novel  

*Cook, Glen – The Best of Glen Cook

*Cox, Amanda – The Secret Keepers of the Old Depot Grocery

*Daley, Melissa – Christmas at the Cat Café

Dang, Catherine – Nice Girls: A Novel  

Daria, Alexis – You Had Me at Hola: A Novel  

Davidson, Ash – Damnation Spring: A Novel  

Doerr, Anthony – Cloud Cuckoo Land: A Novel  

*Evanovich, Janet – Game On: Tempting Twenty-Eight

*Evans, Misty – Operation Shelba

Fisher, Suzanne Woods – The Revealing: A Novel  

Franzen, Jonathan – Crossroads  

Fuller, Kathleen – A Man of His Word  

*Gabhart, Ann – These Healing Hills

Gould, Leslie – Courting Cate  

*Graham, Genevieve – Come from Away

Gregory, Daryl – Revelator  

Grisham, John – The Judge's List  

Gwynne, John – The Shadow of the Gods  

Hannon, Irene – Pelican Point  

Harmel, Kristin – The Room on Rue Amélie  

Harrow, Alix E. – A Spindle Splintered  

Hawkins, Karen – A Cup of Silver Linings  

Hendrix, Grady – Horrorstör: A Novel  

Henry, Christina – Horseman: A Tale of Sleepy Hollow  

Hoffman, Alice – The Book of Magic  

*Horowitz, Anthony – A Line to Kill

Ito, Junji – Sensor  

Kadish, Rachel – The Weight of Ink 

*Keller, Cynthia – An Amish Holiday

Kennedy, Raven – Gleam  

Kingsbury, Karen – Forgiving Paris: A Novel  

Kinsella, Sophie – The Party Crasher: A Novel  

Klune, TJ – Under the Whispering Door  

Krueger, William Kent – Lightning Strike: A Novel  

Le Carré, John – Silverview  

*Leigh, Melinda – Drown Her Sorrows

* Louis, Lia – Eight Perfect Hours

Macomber, Debbie – Dear Santa: A Novel  

Maniscalco, Kerri – Kingdom of the Cursed  

Marshall, Paule – Praisesong for the Widow  

McCreight, Kimberly – Friends Like These: A Novel  

* McFarlane, Mhairi – Just Last Night

* Meltzer, Jean – The Matzah Ball

* Miller, Judith – Somewhere to Belong

Morgenthaler, Sarah – Mistletoe & Mr. Right  

Moriarty, Liane – Apples Never Fall: A Novel  

Morris, Heather – Three Sisters  

*Murray, Tamela – Snowbound Colorado Christmas

Nesbø, Jo – The Jealousy Man and Other Stories  

*Newport, Olivia – Wonderful Lonesome

Osman, Richard – The Man Who Died Twice: A Thursday Murder Club Mystery  

Patterson, James – 2 Sisters Detective Agency  

Peterson, Tracie – Waiting on Love  

Powers, Richard – Bewilderment: A Novel  

*Price, Sarah – An Empty Cup

Reeves, Keanu – BRZRKR  

*Ridley, Barbara – When It's Over

Robinov, Kyra Kaptzan – Red Winter: One Woman's Struggle to Survive the Russian Revolution 

Robotham, Michael – When You Are Mine  

*Rooney, Sally – Beautiful World, Where Are You

*Runyan, Aimie – Daughters of the Night Sky

*Shipman, Viola – The Secret of Snow

*Shteyngart, Gary – Our Country Friends

*Smythe, Rachel – Lore Olympus

Starling, Caitlin – The Death of Jane Lawrence  

Steel, Danielle – The Butler: A Novel  

*Sterling, Erin – The Ex Hex

*Stone, Emily – Always, In December

Stutzman, Ervin R. – Emma: A Widow Among the Amish: A True Story Woven by Strands of Faith, Family, And Community  

Towles, Amor – The Lincoln Highway  

Unger, Lisa – Last Girl Ghosted  

Ward, Catriona – The Last House on Needless Street  

*Winman, Sarah – Still Life

*Winstead, Ashley – In my Dreams I Hold a Knife

Woods, Stuart – Foul Play  

Woodsmall, Cindy – Christmas in Apple Ridge

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Anam, Tahmima – The Startup Wife  

Bartz, Andrea – We Were Never Here  

Brown, Carolyn – Hummingbird Lane  

*Brown, Sandra – Blind Tiger

Cogburn, Brett – This Side of Hell  

Flagg, Fannie – Daisy Fay and the Miracle Man  

Higgins, Kristan – Pack Up the Moon: A Novel  

Hoang, Helen – The Heart Principle  

Howard, Amalie – The Princess Stakes  

Jackson, Lisa – The Third Grave  

Johansen, Iris – High Stakes  

*Johnstone, William – Go West, Young Man

McKinnon, Hannah Roberts – Message in the Sand: A Novel  

Patterson, James – The Jailhouse Lawyer  

Red, Eric – Branded  

*Red, Eric – The Crimson Trail: A Joe Noose Western

Rice, Luanne – The Shadow Box  

Stratman, Liv – Cheat Day: A Novel  

Tóibín, Colm – The Magician: A Novel

ADULT NON-FICTION

Adlington, Lucy – The Dressmakers of Auschwitz: The True Story of the Women Who Sewed to Survive  

Alexander, Skye – The Modern Guide to Witchcraft: Your Complete Guide to Witches, Covens, & Spells 

Bala, Suruthi – Redhanded: An Exploration of Criminals, Cannibals, Cults, and What Makes a Killer Tick 

Blumenthal, Sidney – All the Powers of Earth: The Political Life of Abraham Lincoln, 1856-1860

Bowler, Kate – No Cure for Being Human (And Other Truths I Need to Hear)  

Bragg, Rick – The Speckled Beauty: A Dog and His People  

Brown, Tabitha – Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business): Finding Our Way to Joy, Love, and Freedom 

Carpenter, Autumn – The Complete Photo Guide to Candy Making  

Collins, Paul – The Book of William: How Shakespeare's First Folio Conquered the World

Colum, Padraic – The Children's Homer: The Adventures of Odysseus and the Tale of Troy

Cooney, Kara – When Women Ruled the World: Six Queens of Egypt  

Cooper, Anderson – Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty  

* Couric, Katie – Going There

Delpit, Lisa – Teaching When the World Is on Fire: Authentic Classroom Advice, From Climate Justice to Black Lives Matter  

Diamond, Cheryl – Nowhere Girl: A Memoir of a Fugitive Childhood  

Donner, Rebecca – All the Frequent Troubles of Our Days: The True Story of the American Woman at the Heart of the German Resistance to Hitler 

Drummond, Ree – The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More  

Duckworth, Charles A. – The Missouri-Illinois Railroad: Missouri Pacific's Route Through the Lead Belt and Little Egypt  

Elizabeth, Queen – Counting One's Blessings: The Selected Letters of Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother

*Gloaguen, Phillippe – Wanderlust

*In Good Time

*Goodall, Jane – The Book of Hope

Grohl, David – The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music  

*Habib, Rodney – The Forever Dog

Herman, Arthur – The Viking Heart: How Scandinavians Conquered the World  

*Howard, Ron – The Boys

*Huang, Shuhui – Chinese Cooking for Beginners

*Just Like Home

*Kasten, Len – The Secret History of Extraterrestrials

*Koudounaris, Paul – A Cat's Take

Lincoln, Abraham – The Words of Abraham Lincoln: Speeches, Letters, Proclamations, and Papers of Our Most Eloquent President  

*Little, Elbert – The Audubon Society Field Guide to North American Trees

*I Love Leftovers

Lovelace, Amanda – Flower Crowns & Fearsome Things  

*Melson, Edie – While My Soldier Serves

Offerman, Nick – Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside

Patterson, James – ER Nurses: True Stories From America's Greatest Unsung Heroes 

*Posnanski, Joe – The Baseball 100

Roach, Mary – Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law  

*Schiff, Adam – Midnight in Washington

*Shepherd, Chris – Cook Like a Local

Sibley, David – Sibley Birds East: Field Guide to Birds of Eastern North America

*Springsteen, Bruce – Renegades: Born in the USA

Starr, Larry – Listening to Bob Dylan  

*Symonds, Craig – The Battle of Midway

*Turn Up the Flavor

Van Zandt, Steve – Unrequited Infatuations: Odyssey of a Rock and Roll Consigliere: (A Cautionary Tale)  

Ward, Clarissa – On All Fronts: The Education of a Journalist  

*Wong, Cecily – Gastro Obscura

Woodward, Bob – Peril  

Yearwood, Trisha – Trisha's Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family  

Yoder, Harvey – The Happening: Nickel Mines School Tragedy  

The Complete Gardener's Guide: The One-Stop Guide to Plan, Sow, Plant, and Grow Your Garden.

EASY READERS

Allen, Constance – Grover's Guide to Good Manners

Alsdurf, Phyllis – A Simple Christmas on the Farm  

Alsdurf, Phyllis – Thanksgiving in the Woods  

Bunsen, Rick – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer  

Corrigan, Sophie – Pugtato Babysits the Snouts  

Eliopulos, Nick – Minecraft: Survival Mode!  

Geisel, Theodor Seuss – Dr. Seuss's ABC: An Amazing Alphabet Book!

Gorman, Amanda – Change Sings  

Hemming, Alice – Leaf Thief  

Herman, Steve – Potty Train Your Dragon  

McCurry, Kristen – God Finds Us 

Murray, Helen – The Lego Movie: Awesome Adventure  

Perkins, Al – The Ear Book: Board Book 

Shealy, Dennis R. – The Secret Life of Pets  

Sparks, Michal – My Very First Tea Party

Tomkins, Jasper – Bear Sleep Soup  

Trickartt, Ricky – Alley Cat Rally  

Willems, Mo – My Friend Is Sad  

Wonders, Junia – The Roll-Away Pumpkin  

Blazing Shapes!  

Fairy Tea Party

Paw Patrol: Look and Find

JUNIOR FICTION

Colfer, Chris – Tale of Magic: A Tale of Sorcery...  

Deutsch, Barry – Wings of Fire : The Lost Heir Book 2  

The Black Cauldron

Fowler, Aisling – Fireborn  

Green, John Patrick – InvestiGators: Ants in our P. A. N. T. S.  

Green, Tim – Final Season  

Hahn, Mary Downing – The Thirteenth Cat  

Riordan, Rick – The Cursed Carnival and Other Calamities: New Stories About Mythic Heroes  

Rowling, J. K. – The Christmas Pig  

Sands, Kevin – Children of the Fox  

Ursu, Anne – The Troubled Girls of Dragomir Academy

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Motum, Markus – Ducks Overboard! : A True Story of Plastic in Our Oceans  

Herrington, Lisa M. – Homes Around the World  

O'Neill, Amanda – I Wonder Why Spiders Spin Webs : And Other Questions About Creepy Crawlies 

Paeff, Colleen – The Great Stink: How Joseph Bazalgette Solved London's Poop Pollution Problem

YOUNG ADULT

Armentrout, Jennifer L. – Grace and Glory  

Bendis, Brian Michael – Young Justice: Gemworld Vol. 1  

Cameron, Sharon – Bluebird  

Glasgow, Kathleen – You'd Be Home Now  

Gotoge, Koyoharu – Demon Slayer: It Was You Vol. 2  

Gould, Courtney – Dead and the Dark  

Grant, Bre – Mary: The Adventures of Mary Shelley's Great-Great-Great-Great-Great-Granddaughter  

Hartl, Sonia – The Lost Girls

Ishida, Sui – Tokyo Ghoul 12

Jackson, Holly – As Good as Dead  

Moreil, Roxanne – The Golden Age. Book 1  

Tokuda-Hall, Maggie – Squad  

Zhao, Xiran Jay – Iron Widow

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Huff, Sadie Robertson – Live on Purpose : 100 Devotions for Letting Go of Fear and Following God  

Kiely, Brendan – The Other Talk: A Reckoning With Our White Privilege  

Sabic-El-Rayess, Amra – The Cat I Never Named : A True Story of Love, War, and Survival

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS

Brown, W. N. – The Great Escapes: Civil War Breakout 

Keller, Tae – When You Trap a Tiger

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

*Andrews, V.C. – Out of the Rain

Beaton, M.C. – Down the Hatch 

Clinton, Hillary Rodham – State of Terror 

Franzen, Jonathan – Crossroads 

*Goodall, Jane – The Book of Hope

*Grisham, John – The Judge's List

Hoffman, Alice – The Book of Magic 

*Patterson, James – The Jailhouse Lawyer

Preston, Douglas and Lincoln Child – Bloodless 

Questlove – Music is History 

*Sparks, Nicholas – The Wish

Steel, Danielle – The Butler

DVDS

A Knight's Tale 

Akeelah and the Bee 

Along Came a Spider 

Are You afraid of the Dark? 

Arthur 

Blithe Spirit 

*Bluey: The Second Half

*Brides Maids

*Call the Mifwife

CHIPS 

*Chronicle

Cowboys and Aliens 

Cruella 

Daniel Tosh: Happy Thoughts 

Dark Was the Night 

Die Hard with a Vengeance 

*Doctor Strange

Doom Patrol Complete First Season 

Double Jeopardy 

*Down to Earth

Earthly Possessions 

Easy A 

F9 the Fast Saga 

Fatal Attraction 

Gambit 

Godzilla vs. Kong 

*Heroes

*Kick-Ass

*A Knight's Tale

In the Heights 

In the Mix 

Luca 

*My Little Pony: The Movie

News of the World 

*Notting Hill

Only the Brave 

*The Protégé

*Paw Patrol: The Movie

*P.S. I Love You

*The Rundown

Rush Hour 

*Snake Eyes

Spaceballs 

*Space Jam

The Cider House Rules 

The Intercepting Fist 

The Internship 

The Quiet Place Part II 

The Sand Pebbles 

The Stand 

*Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transporter 3 

*It's a Wonderful Life

