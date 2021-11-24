Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of November. *Updated Nov. 18
ADULT FICTION
*Adams, Sarah – The Cheat Sheet
*Albom, Mitch – The Stranger in the Lifeboat
Alsterdal, Tove – We Know You Remember: A Novel
Andrews, Mary Kay – The Santa Suit
Archer, Jeffrey – Over My Dead Body
Armentrout, Jennifer L. – A Shadow in the Ember
*Bailey, Tessa – It Happened One Summer
*Bailey, Tessa – Window Shopping
*Balson, Ronald – Karolina's Twins
*Birchall, Katy – The Secret Bridesmaid
Brandman, Michael – Robert B. Parker's Fool Me Twice
*Brendan, Maggie – A Sweet Misfortune
*Brendan, Maggie – Trusting Grace
*Brenner, Jamie – The Wedding Sisters
*Brown, Stacey – Savage Lands
People are also reading…
*Brown, Stacey – Wild Lands
Buxton, Kira Jane – Feral Creatures: A Novel
Buxton, Kira Jane – Hollow Kingdom: A Novel
Cabot, Meg – No Words: A Novel
Carr, Robyn – Shelter Mountain
Carr, Robyn – Virgin River
*Child, Lee – Better Off Dead
Childs, Laura – Twisted Tea Christmas
Clinton, Hillary Rodham – State of Terror: A Novel
Cochrun, Alison – The Charm Offensive: A Novel
*Cook, Glen – The Best of Glen Cook
*Cox, Amanda – The Secret Keepers of the Old Depot Grocery
*Daley, Melissa – Christmas at the Cat Café
Dang, Catherine – Nice Girls: A Novel
Daria, Alexis – You Had Me at Hola: A Novel
Davidson, Ash – Damnation Spring: A Novel
Doerr, Anthony – Cloud Cuckoo Land: A Novel
*Evanovich, Janet – Game On: Tempting Twenty-Eight
*Evans, Misty – Operation Shelba
Fisher, Suzanne Woods – The Revealing: A Novel
Franzen, Jonathan – Crossroads
Fuller, Kathleen – A Man of His Word
*Gabhart, Ann – These Healing Hills
Gould, Leslie – Courting Cate
*Graham, Genevieve – Come from Away
Gregory, Daryl – Revelator
Grisham, John – The Judge's List
Gwynne, John – The Shadow of the Gods
Hannon, Irene – Pelican Point
Harmel, Kristin – The Room on Rue Amélie
Harrow, Alix E. – A Spindle Splintered
Hawkins, Karen – A Cup of Silver Linings
Hendrix, Grady – Horrorstör: A Novel
Henry, Christina – Horseman: A Tale of Sleepy Hollow
Hoffman, Alice – The Book of Magic
*Horowitz, Anthony – A Line to Kill
Ito, Junji – Sensor
Kadish, Rachel – The Weight of Ink
*Keller, Cynthia – An Amish Holiday
Kennedy, Raven – Gleam
Kingsbury, Karen – Forgiving Paris: A Novel
Kinsella, Sophie – The Party Crasher: A Novel
Klune, TJ – Under the Whispering Door
Krueger, William Kent – Lightning Strike: A Novel
Le Carré, John – Silverview
*Leigh, Melinda – Drown Her Sorrows
* Louis, Lia – Eight Perfect Hours
Macomber, Debbie – Dear Santa: A Novel
Maniscalco, Kerri – Kingdom of the Cursed
Marshall, Paule – Praisesong for the Widow
McCreight, Kimberly – Friends Like These: A Novel
* McFarlane, Mhairi – Just Last Night
* Meltzer, Jean – The Matzah Ball
* Miller, Judith – Somewhere to Belong
Morgenthaler, Sarah – Mistletoe & Mr. Right
Moriarty, Liane – Apples Never Fall: A Novel
Morris, Heather – Three Sisters
*Murray, Tamela – Snowbound Colorado Christmas
Nesbø, Jo – The Jealousy Man and Other Stories
*Newport, Olivia – Wonderful Lonesome
Osman, Richard – The Man Who Died Twice: A Thursday Murder Club Mystery
Patterson, James – 2 Sisters Detective Agency
Peterson, Tracie – Waiting on Love
Powers, Richard – Bewilderment: A Novel
*Price, Sarah – An Empty Cup
Reeves, Keanu – BRZRKR
*Ridley, Barbara – When It's Over
Robinov, Kyra Kaptzan – Red Winter: One Woman's Struggle to Survive the Russian Revolution
Robotham, Michael – When You Are Mine
*Rooney, Sally – Beautiful World, Where Are You
*Runyan, Aimie – Daughters of the Night Sky
*Shipman, Viola – The Secret of Snow
*Shteyngart, Gary – Our Country Friends
*Smythe, Rachel – Lore Olympus
Starling, Caitlin – The Death of Jane Lawrence
Steel, Danielle – The Butler: A Novel
*Sterling, Erin – The Ex Hex
*Stone, Emily – Always, In December
Stutzman, Ervin R. – Emma: A Widow Among the Amish: A True Story Woven by Strands of Faith, Family, And Community
Towles, Amor – The Lincoln Highway
Unger, Lisa – Last Girl Ghosted
Ward, Catriona – The Last House on Needless Street
*Winman, Sarah – Still Life
*Winstead, Ashley – In my Dreams I Hold a Knife
Woods, Stuart – Foul Play
Woodsmall, Cindy – Christmas in Apple Ridge
ADULT LARGE PRINT
Anam, Tahmima – The Startup Wife
Bartz, Andrea – We Were Never Here
Brown, Carolyn – Hummingbird Lane
*Brown, Sandra – Blind Tiger
Cogburn, Brett – This Side of Hell
Flagg, Fannie – Daisy Fay and the Miracle Man
Higgins, Kristan – Pack Up the Moon: A Novel
Hoang, Helen – The Heart Principle
Howard, Amalie – The Princess Stakes
Jackson, Lisa – The Third Grave
Johansen, Iris – High Stakes
*Johnstone, William – Go West, Young Man
McKinnon, Hannah Roberts – Message in the Sand: A Novel
Patterson, James – The Jailhouse Lawyer
Red, Eric – Branded
*Red, Eric – The Crimson Trail: A Joe Noose Western
Rice, Luanne – The Shadow Box
Stratman, Liv – Cheat Day: A Novel
Tóibín, Colm – The Magician: A Novel
ADULT NON-FICTION
Adlington, Lucy – The Dressmakers of Auschwitz: The True Story of the Women Who Sewed to Survive
Alexander, Skye – The Modern Guide to Witchcraft: Your Complete Guide to Witches, Covens, & Spells
Bala, Suruthi – Redhanded: An Exploration of Criminals, Cannibals, Cults, and What Makes a Killer Tick
Blumenthal, Sidney – All the Powers of Earth: The Political Life of Abraham Lincoln, 1856-1860
Bowler, Kate – No Cure for Being Human (And Other Truths I Need to Hear)
Bragg, Rick – The Speckled Beauty: A Dog and His People
Brown, Tabitha – Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business): Finding Our Way to Joy, Love, and Freedom
Carpenter, Autumn – The Complete Photo Guide to Candy Making
Collins, Paul – The Book of William: How Shakespeare's First Folio Conquered the World
Colum, Padraic – The Children's Homer: The Adventures of Odysseus and the Tale of Troy
Cooney, Kara – When Women Ruled the World: Six Queens of Egypt
Cooper, Anderson – Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty
* Couric, Katie – Going There
Delpit, Lisa – Teaching When the World Is on Fire: Authentic Classroom Advice, From Climate Justice to Black Lives Matter
Diamond, Cheryl – Nowhere Girl: A Memoir of a Fugitive Childhood
Donner, Rebecca – All the Frequent Troubles of Our Days: The True Story of the American Woman at the Heart of the German Resistance to Hitler
Drummond, Ree – The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More
Duckworth, Charles A. – The Missouri-Illinois Railroad: Missouri Pacific's Route Through the Lead Belt and Little Egypt
Elizabeth, Queen – Counting One's Blessings: The Selected Letters of Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother
*Gloaguen, Phillippe – Wanderlust
*In Good Time
*Goodall, Jane – The Book of Hope
Grohl, David – The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music
*Habib, Rodney – The Forever Dog
Herman, Arthur – The Viking Heart: How Scandinavians Conquered the World
*Howard, Ron – The Boys
*Huang, Shuhui – Chinese Cooking for Beginners
*Just Like Home
*Kasten, Len – The Secret History of Extraterrestrials
*Koudounaris, Paul – A Cat's Take
Lincoln, Abraham – The Words of Abraham Lincoln: Speeches, Letters, Proclamations, and Papers of Our Most Eloquent President
*Little, Elbert – The Audubon Society Field Guide to North American Trees
*I Love Leftovers
Lovelace, Amanda – Flower Crowns & Fearsome Things
*Melson, Edie – While My Soldier Serves
Offerman, Nick – Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside
Patterson, James – ER Nurses: True Stories From America's Greatest Unsung Heroes
*Posnanski, Joe – The Baseball 100
Roach, Mary – Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law
*Schiff, Adam – Midnight in Washington
*Shepherd, Chris – Cook Like a Local
Sibley, David – Sibley Birds East: Field Guide to Birds of Eastern North America
*Springsteen, Bruce – Renegades: Born in the USA
Starr, Larry – Listening to Bob Dylan
*Symonds, Craig – The Battle of Midway
*Turn Up the Flavor
Van Zandt, Steve – Unrequited Infatuations: Odyssey of a Rock and Roll Consigliere: (A Cautionary Tale)
Ward, Clarissa – On All Fronts: The Education of a Journalist
*Wong, Cecily – Gastro Obscura
Woodward, Bob – Peril
Yearwood, Trisha – Trisha's Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family
Yoder, Harvey – The Happening: Nickel Mines School Tragedy
The Complete Gardener's Guide: The One-Stop Guide to Plan, Sow, Plant, and Grow Your Garden.
EASY READERS
Allen, Constance – Grover's Guide to Good Manners
Alsdurf, Phyllis – A Simple Christmas on the Farm
Alsdurf, Phyllis – Thanksgiving in the Woods
Bunsen, Rick – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Corrigan, Sophie – Pugtato Babysits the Snouts
Eliopulos, Nick – Minecraft: Survival Mode!
Geisel, Theodor Seuss – Dr. Seuss's ABC: An Amazing Alphabet Book!
Gorman, Amanda – Change Sings
Hemming, Alice – Leaf Thief
Herman, Steve – Potty Train Your Dragon
McCurry, Kristen – God Finds Us
Murray, Helen – The Lego Movie: Awesome Adventure
Perkins, Al – The Ear Book: Board Book
Shealy, Dennis R. – The Secret Life of Pets
Sparks, Michal – My Very First Tea Party
Tomkins, Jasper – Bear Sleep Soup
Trickartt, Ricky – Alley Cat Rally
Willems, Mo – My Friend Is Sad
Wonders, Junia – The Roll-Away Pumpkin
Blazing Shapes!
Fairy Tea Party
Paw Patrol: Look and Find
JUNIOR FICTION
Colfer, Chris – Tale of Magic: A Tale of Sorcery...
Deutsch, Barry – Wings of Fire : The Lost Heir Book 2
The Black Cauldron
Fowler, Aisling – Fireborn
Green, John Patrick – InvestiGators: Ants in our P. A. N. T. S.
Green, Tim – Final Season
Hahn, Mary Downing – The Thirteenth Cat
Riordan, Rick – The Cursed Carnival and Other Calamities: New Stories About Mythic Heroes
Rowling, J. K. – The Christmas Pig
Sands, Kevin – Children of the Fox
Ursu, Anne – The Troubled Girls of Dragomir Academy
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
Motum, Markus – Ducks Overboard! : A True Story of Plastic in Our Oceans
Herrington, Lisa M. – Homes Around the World
O'Neill, Amanda – I Wonder Why Spiders Spin Webs : And Other Questions About Creepy Crawlies
Paeff, Colleen – The Great Stink: How Joseph Bazalgette Solved London's Poop Pollution Problem
YOUNG ADULT
Armentrout, Jennifer L. – Grace and Glory
Bendis, Brian Michael – Young Justice: Gemworld Vol. 1
Cameron, Sharon – Bluebird
Glasgow, Kathleen – You'd Be Home Now
Gotoge, Koyoharu – Demon Slayer: It Was You Vol. 2
Gould, Courtney – Dead and the Dark
Grant, Bre – Mary: The Adventures of Mary Shelley's Great-Great-Great-Great-Great-Granddaughter
Hartl, Sonia – The Lost Girls
Ishida, Sui – Tokyo Ghoul 12
Jackson, Holly – As Good as Dead
Moreil, Roxanne – The Golden Age. Book 1
Tokuda-Hall, Maggie – Squad
Zhao, Xiran Jay – Iron Widow
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION
Huff, Sadie Robertson – Live on Purpose : 100 Devotions for Letting Go of Fear and Following God
Kiely, Brendan – The Other Talk: A Reckoning With Our White Privilege
Sabic-El-Rayess, Amra – The Cat I Never Named : A True Story of Love, War, and Survival
JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS
Brown, W. N. – The Great Escapes: Civil War Breakout
Keller, Tae – When You Trap a Tiger
ADULT BOOKS ON CD
*Andrews, V.C. – Out of the Rain
Beaton, M.C. – Down the Hatch
Clinton, Hillary Rodham – State of Terror
Franzen, Jonathan – Crossroads
*Goodall, Jane – The Book of Hope
*Grisham, John – The Judge's List
Hoffman, Alice – The Book of Magic
*Patterson, James – The Jailhouse Lawyer
Preston, Douglas and Lincoln Child – Bloodless
Questlove – Music is History
*Sparks, Nicholas – The Wish
Steel, Danielle – The Butler
DVDS
A Knight's Tale
Akeelah and the Bee
Along Came a Spider
Are You afraid of the Dark?
Arthur
Blithe Spirit
*Bluey: The Second Half
*Brides Maids
*Call the Mifwife
CHIPS
*Chronicle
Cowboys and Aliens
Cruella
Daniel Tosh: Happy Thoughts
Dark Was the Night
Die Hard with a Vengeance
*Doctor Strange
Doom Patrol Complete First Season
Double Jeopardy
*Down to Earth
Earthly Possessions
Easy A
F9 the Fast Saga
Fatal Attraction
Gambit
Godzilla vs. Kong
*Heroes
*Kick-Ass
*A Knight's Tale
In the Heights
In the Mix
Luca
*My Little Pony: The Movie
News of the World
*Notting Hill
Only the Brave
*The Protégé
*Paw Patrol: The Movie
*P.S. I Love You
*The Rundown
Rush Hour
*Snake Eyes
Spaceballs
*Space Jam
The Cider House Rules
The Intercepting Fist
The Internship
The Quiet Place Part II
The Sand Pebbles
The Stand
*Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transporter 3
*It's a Wonderful Life