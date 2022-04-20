 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS

Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of March 2022.

ADULT FICTION

Alexander, Johnnie – Bloomed to Die  

Armentrout, Jennifer L. – The War of Two Queens  

Bailey, Tessa – Hook, Line, and Sinker: A Novel  

Bishop, Anne – Lake Silence: The World of the Others  

Bohjalian, Chris – The Sandcastle Girls: A Novel 

Brown, Sharon Garlough – An Extra Mile: A Story of Embracing God's Call  

Brunstetter, Wanda E. – The Celebration  

Cambron, Kristy – The Paris Dressmaker  

Clipston, Amy – An Amish Picnic: Four Stories  

Coben, Harlan – The Match  

Cross, Juliette – Wolf Gone Wild  

Deveraux, Jude – A Relative Murder  

Evanovich, Janet – The Recovery Agent  

Fowler, Karen Joy – Booth: A Novel  

Hendricks, Greer – The Golden Couple  

King, Lily – Five Tuesdays in Winter: Stories  

Lescroart, John T. – The Missing Piece: A Novel  

Lloyd, Ellery – The Club: A Novel  

Margolin, Phillip – The Darkest Place  

McCallan, Trish – Forged in Ash  

McCallan, Trish – Forged in Fire  

McCallan, Trish – Forged in Smoke  

McPhail, Will – In  

Michaels, Fern – Fear Thy Neighbor  

Myers, Adele – The Tobacco Wives: A Novel 

O'Neal, Barbara – The Lost Girls of Devon: A Novel  

Oono, Kousuke – The Way of the House Husband, Vol. 5  

Peterson, Tracie – Along the Rio Grande  

Sanbe, Kei – Erased, Vol. 4  

Sanderson, Brandon – Dawnshard  

Scalzi, John – The Kaiju Preservation Society  

Scottoline, Lisa – What Happened to the Bennetts  

Serle, Rebecca – One Italian Summer: A Novel  

Shepherd, Peng – The Cartographers: A Novel  

Silver, Josie – One Night on the Island  

Spera, Deb – Call Your Daughter Home  

St. James, Simone – The Book of Cold Cases  

Stone, Kyla – Edge of Collapse  

Stone, Kyla – Edge of Darkness  

Stone, Kyla – Edge of Madness  

Swanson, Peter – Nine Lives: A Novel 

VanLiere, Donna – The Christmas Table  

Wiseman, Beth – Hearts in Harmony  

Wiseman, Ellen Marie – The Plum Tree  

Woodruff, Samantha Greene – The Lobotomist's Wife: A Novel  

Woods, Stuart – A Safe House

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Berry, Lucinda – The Best of Friends  

Brandt, Lyle – Ralph Compton Terror Trail  

Collins, Flora – Nanny Dearest  

Fellowes, Jessica – The Mitford Vanishing  

Foster, Lori – Stronger Than You Know  

Jance, Judith A. – Nothing to Lose  

Jio, Sarah – With Love, From London: A Novel  

Kellerman, Jonathan – City of the Dead  

Kirman, Robin – The End of Getting Lost: A Novel  

Lewis, Preston – Vigilante Justice  

Lutz, Lisa – The Accomplice  

Parton, Dolly – Run, Rose, Run  

Stewart, Mariah – An Invincible Summer

ADULT NON-FICTION

Bloom, Amy – In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss  

Burks, Ruth Coker – All the Young Men: A Memoir of Love, AIDS, and Chosen Family in the American South  

Green, Arthur – Judaism for the World: Reflections on God, Life, and Love  

Odenkirk, Bob – Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama: A Memoir  

Orlean, Susan – On Animals  

Parents Club of Ursuline Academy – Recipes and Reminiscences of New Orleans. 

Philbrick, Nathaniel – Travels With George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy  

Puhak, Shelley – The Dark Queens: The Bloody Rivalry That Forged the Medieval World  

Richardson Woman's Club – The Texas Experience: Friendship & Food Texas Style: A Cookbook

Rising, Marsha Hoffman – The Family Tree Problem Solver: Tried-And-True Tactics for Tracing Elusive Ancestors  

Tebow, Tim – Mission Possible: Go Create a Life That Counts  

Tyson, Neil deGrasse – Cosmic Queries: StarTalk's Guide to Who We Are, How We Got Here, and Where We're Going  

Zaleski, Laurie – Funny Farm: My Unexpected Life With 600 Rescue Animals

EASY READERS

Berenstain, Stan – The Berenstain Bears: Tales From Bear Country  

Bergren, Lisa Tawn – God Gave Us Easter  

Brett, Jan – The Easter Egg

Burnell, Heather Ayris – Sparkly New Friends: Unicorn and Yeti

Cordell, Matthew – Cornbread & Poppy 

Denise, Christopher – Knight Owl  

Fletcher, Tom – There's a Dragon in Your Book 

Forsythe, Matthew – Mina  

Funk, Josh – It's Not Little Red Riding Hood  

Gómez, Blanca – Dress-Up Day 

Hale, Shannon – Pretty Perfect Kitty-Corn  

Harney, Jenn – Swim Swim Sink

Hische, Jessica – Tomorrow I'll Be Kind  

James, Hollis – Paw Patrol: Mighty Pup Power!  

Knowles, Heather – Zootopia  

Krampien, Celia – Sunny  

Lendler, Ian – Nia and the New Free Library  

Lightning, Arnie – Halloween: Scary Halloween Stories for Kids  

Magruder, Nilah – Wutaryoo  

Murray, Alison – Sharky McShark  

Papp, Lisa – Madeline Finn and the Therapy Dog  

Percival, Tom – Tilda Tries Again  

Post, Jim – Barnyard Boogie  

Radivoeva, Svetla –Malina's Jam  

Random House – Paw Patrol 5-Minute Stories Collection  

Rayner, Catherine – My Pet Goldfish 

Redbank, Tennant – Brave  

Reynoso, Naibe – Encanto  

Rinker, Sherri Duskey – Construction Site, Spring Delight: An Easter Lift-the-Flap Book

Root, Andrew – Nerdycorn  

Rothman, Scott – Return of the Underwear Dragon  

Scarry, Patricia M. – Good Night, Little Bear  

Smiley, Ben – Tangled  

Stevens, Janet – The Donkey Egg 

Bluey: Bob Bilby

Bluey: The Beach

Five-Minute Peppa Stories

Peppa Pig: Family Trip

Princess Anna  

Teach My Toddler Numbers

JUNIOR FICTION

Alexander, K. R. – The Undrowned  

Allen, Elise – Twinchantment  

Bauer, Joan – Raising Lumie

Cameron, W. – Bruce Lily to the Rescue: Two Little Piggies  

Citro, Asia – Zoey and Sassafras: Caterflies and Ice  

Egan, Kate – Anna Finds a Friend  

Egan, Kate – Elsa's Icy Rescue  

Elliott, Rebecca – Owl Diaries: A Woodland Wedding Book 3  

Foody, Amanda – Wilderlore: The Accidental Apprentice  

May, Kyla – Diary of a Pug: Pug Blasts Off  

McDonald, Megan – American Girl: Beforever: Julie: The Big Break  

McMann, Lisa – The Forgotten Five: Map of F;ames  

Morpurgo, Michael — The Puffin Keeper 

Ogle, Rex – The Supernatural Society  

Venable, Colleen A. F. – Katie the Catsitter: Best Friends For Never

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Davis, Amanda Gilman – 30,000 Stitches: The Inspiring Story of the National 9/11 Flag  

Holub, Joan – I Am The Shark  

Markle, Sandra – Animals to the Rescue!: Amazing True Stories From Around the World  

McCann, Jacqueline – If the World Were 100 people: A Visual Guide to Our Global Village  

Newquist, H. P. – Scene of the Crime: Tracking Down Criminals with Forensic Science  

Ortego, Alicia — Gratitude Is My Superpower  

Rockliff, Mara — Sweet Justice: Georgia Gilmore and the Montgomery Bus Boycott 

Watt, Fiona – The Usborne Step-By-Step Drawing Book

YOUNG ADULT

Armentrout, Jennifer L. – Pure: The Covenant Series Book 2  

Chan, May – Avatar, the Last Airbender: The Lost Adventures & Team Avatar Tales  

De La Cruz, Melissa – Cinder & Glass

Donne, Alexa – The Stars We Steal  

Endo, Tatsuya – Spy x Family Vol. 2  

Esplin, J. L. – 96 Miles  

Hopkins, Ellen – Closer to Nowhere  

Jackson, Tiffany D. – Grown  

Johnson, Abigail – Girl on the Run  

Kanata, Konami – Sue & Tai-chan

Lo, Malinda – Last Night at the Telegraph Club 

Longo, Jennifer – What I Carry  

Mafi, Tahereh – This Woven Kingdom  

McCauley, Kyrie – If These Wings Could Fly  

Oseman, Alice – Loveless  

Schwab, Victoria – Gallant  

Yamaguchi, Tsubasa – Blue Period

Young, Adrienne – Fable: A Novel

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, Vol. 4: Robust Blade

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Kantor, Jodi – Chasing the Truth: A Young Journalist's Guide to Investigative Reporting: She Said

Manta, Karina – On Top of Glass: My Stories As a Queer Girl in Figure Skating  

The Complete Cookbook for Teen Chefs  

When You Hear Me (You Hear Us) : Voices on Youth Incarceration

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS

Haddix, Margaret Peterson – The Messengers 

Sandstrom, Brita – Hollow Chest

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Box, C.J. – Shadows Reel 

Evanovich, Janet – The Recovery Agent 

Griffin, Anne – Listening Still 

Lescroart, John – The Missing Piece 

Steel, Danielle – High Stakes 

Tyler, Anne – French Bread 

Woods, Stuart – A Safe House

DVDS

Bridge of Spies 

Criminal 

Dances With Wolves 

Live Free or Die Hard 

Murder, She Baked: 3-Mystery Collection 

Open Range 

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World 

The Intruder 

The Magnificent Seven 

Unforgiven

REFERENCE GENEALOGY

(Experience) Bollinger Faces and Places: 1850-1950

 

