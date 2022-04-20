Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of March 2022.

ADULT FICTION

Alexander, Johnnie – Bloomed to Die

Armentrout, Jennifer L. – The War of Two Queens

Bailey, Tessa – Hook, Line, and Sinker: A Novel

Bishop, Anne – Lake Silence: The World of the Others

Bohjalian, Chris – The Sandcastle Girls: A Novel

Brown, Sharon Garlough – An Extra Mile: A Story of Embracing God's Call

Brunstetter, Wanda E. – The Celebration

Cambron, Kristy – The Paris Dressmaker

Clipston, Amy – An Amish Picnic: Four Stories

Coben, Harlan – The Match

Cross, Juliette – Wolf Gone Wild

Deveraux, Jude – A Relative Murder

Evanovich, Janet – The Recovery Agent

Fowler, Karen Joy – Booth: A Novel

Hendricks, Greer – The Golden Couple

King, Lily – Five Tuesdays in Winter: Stories

Lescroart, John T. – The Missing Piece: A Novel

Lloyd, Ellery – The Club: A Novel

Margolin, Phillip – The Darkest Place

McCallan, Trish – Forged in Ash

McCallan, Trish – Forged in Fire

McCallan, Trish – Forged in Smoke

McPhail, Will – In

Michaels, Fern – Fear Thy Neighbor

Myers, Adele – The Tobacco Wives: A Novel

O'Neal, Barbara – The Lost Girls of Devon: A Novel

Oono, Kousuke – The Way of the House Husband, Vol. 5

Peterson, Tracie – Along the Rio Grande

Sanbe, Kei – Erased, Vol. 4

Sanderson, Brandon – Dawnshard

Scalzi, John – The Kaiju Preservation Society

Scottoline, Lisa – What Happened to the Bennetts

Serle, Rebecca – One Italian Summer: A Novel

Shepherd, Peng – The Cartographers: A Novel

Silver, Josie – One Night on the Island

Spera, Deb – Call Your Daughter Home

St. James, Simone – The Book of Cold Cases

Stone, Kyla – Edge of Collapse

Stone, Kyla – Edge of Darkness

Stone, Kyla – Edge of Madness

Swanson, Peter – Nine Lives: A Novel

VanLiere, Donna – The Christmas Table

Wiseman, Beth – Hearts in Harmony

Wiseman, Ellen Marie – The Plum Tree

Woodruff, Samantha Greene – The Lobotomist's Wife: A Novel

Woods, Stuart – A Safe House

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Berry, Lucinda – The Best of Friends

Brandt, Lyle – Ralph Compton Terror Trail

Collins, Flora – Nanny Dearest

Fellowes, Jessica – The Mitford Vanishing

Foster, Lori – Stronger Than You Know

Jance, Judith A. – Nothing to Lose

Jio, Sarah – With Love, From London: A Novel

Kellerman, Jonathan – City of the Dead

Kirman, Robin – The End of Getting Lost: A Novel

Lewis, Preston – Vigilante Justice

Lutz, Lisa – The Accomplice

Parton, Dolly – Run, Rose, Run

Stewart, Mariah – An Invincible Summer

ADULT NON-FICTION

Bloom, Amy – In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss

Burks, Ruth Coker – All the Young Men: A Memoir of Love, AIDS, and Chosen Family in the American South

Green, Arthur – Judaism for the World: Reflections on God, Life, and Love

Odenkirk, Bob – Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama: A Memoir

Orlean, Susan – On Animals

Parents Club of Ursuline Academy – Recipes and Reminiscences of New Orleans.

Philbrick, Nathaniel – Travels With George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy

Puhak, Shelley – The Dark Queens: The Bloody Rivalry That Forged the Medieval World

Richardson Woman's Club – The Texas Experience: Friendship & Food Texas Style: A Cookbook

Rising, Marsha Hoffman – The Family Tree Problem Solver: Tried-And-True Tactics for Tracing Elusive Ancestors

Tebow, Tim – Mission Possible: Go Create a Life That Counts

Tyson, Neil deGrasse – Cosmic Queries: StarTalk's Guide to Who We Are, How We Got Here, and Where We're Going

Zaleski, Laurie – Funny Farm: My Unexpected Life With 600 Rescue Animals

EASY READERS

Berenstain, Stan – The Berenstain Bears: Tales From Bear Country

Bergren, Lisa Tawn – God Gave Us Easter

Brett, Jan – The Easter Egg

Burnell, Heather Ayris – Sparkly New Friends: Unicorn and Yeti

Cordell, Matthew – Cornbread & Poppy

Denise, Christopher – Knight Owl

Fletcher, Tom – There's a Dragon in Your Book

Forsythe, Matthew – Mina

Funk, Josh – It's Not Little Red Riding Hood

Gómez, Blanca – Dress-Up Day

Hale, Shannon – Pretty Perfect Kitty-Corn

Harney, Jenn – Swim Swim Sink

Hische, Jessica – Tomorrow I'll Be Kind

James, Hollis – Paw Patrol: Mighty Pup Power!

Knowles, Heather – Zootopia

Krampien, Celia – Sunny

Lendler, Ian – Nia and the New Free Library

Lightning, Arnie – Halloween: Scary Halloween Stories for Kids

Magruder, Nilah – Wutaryoo

Murray, Alison – Sharky McShark

Papp, Lisa – Madeline Finn and the Therapy Dog

Percival, Tom – Tilda Tries Again

Post, Jim – Barnyard Boogie

Radivoeva, Svetla –Malina's Jam

Random House – Paw Patrol 5-Minute Stories Collection

Rayner, Catherine – My Pet Goldfish

Redbank, Tennant – Brave

Reynoso, Naibe – Encanto

Rinker, Sherri Duskey – Construction Site, Spring Delight: An Easter Lift-the-Flap Book

Root, Andrew – Nerdycorn

Rothman, Scott – Return of the Underwear Dragon

Scarry, Patricia M. – Good Night, Little Bear

Smiley, Ben – Tangled

Stevens, Janet – The Donkey Egg

Bluey: Bob Bilby

Bluey: The Beach

Five-Minute Peppa Stories

Peppa Pig: Family Trip

Princess Anna

Teach My Toddler Numbers

JUNIOR FICTION

Alexander, K. R. – The Undrowned

Allen, Elise – Twinchantment

Bauer, Joan – Raising Lumie

Cameron, W. – Bruce Lily to the Rescue: Two Little Piggies

Citro, Asia – Zoey and Sassafras: Caterflies and Ice

Egan, Kate – Anna Finds a Friend

Egan, Kate – Elsa's Icy Rescue

Elliott, Rebecca – Owl Diaries: A Woodland Wedding Book 3

Foody, Amanda – Wilderlore: The Accidental Apprentice

May, Kyla – Diary of a Pug: Pug Blasts Off

McDonald, Megan – American Girl: Beforever: Julie: The Big Break

McMann, Lisa – The Forgotten Five: Map of F;ames

Morpurgo, Michael — The Puffin Keeper

Ogle, Rex – The Supernatural Society

Venable, Colleen A. F. – Katie the Catsitter: Best Friends For Never

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Davis, Amanda Gilman – 30,000 Stitches: The Inspiring Story of the National 9/11 Flag

Holub, Joan – I Am The Shark

Markle, Sandra – Animals to the Rescue!: Amazing True Stories From Around the World

McCann, Jacqueline – If the World Were 100 people: A Visual Guide to Our Global Village

Newquist, H. P. – Scene of the Crime: Tracking Down Criminals with Forensic Science

Ortego, Alicia — Gratitude Is My Superpower

Rockliff, Mara — Sweet Justice: Georgia Gilmore and the Montgomery Bus Boycott

Watt, Fiona – The Usborne Step-By-Step Drawing Book

YOUNG ADULT

Armentrout, Jennifer L. – Pure: The Covenant Series Book 2

Chan, May – Avatar, the Last Airbender: The Lost Adventures & Team Avatar Tales

De La Cruz, Melissa – Cinder & Glass

Donne, Alexa – The Stars We Steal

Endo, Tatsuya – Spy x Family Vol. 2

Esplin, J. L. – 96 Miles

Hopkins, Ellen – Closer to Nowhere

Jackson, Tiffany D. – Grown

Johnson, Abigail – Girl on the Run

Kanata, Konami – Sue & Tai-chan

Lo, Malinda – Last Night at the Telegraph Club

Longo, Jennifer – What I Carry

Mafi, Tahereh – This Woven Kingdom

McCauley, Kyrie – If These Wings Could Fly

Oseman, Alice – Loveless

Schwab, Victoria – Gallant

Yamaguchi, Tsubasa – Blue Period

Young, Adrienne – Fable: A Novel

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, Vol. 4: Robust Blade

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Kantor, Jodi – Chasing the Truth: A Young Journalist's Guide to Investigative Reporting: She Said

Manta, Karina – On Top of Glass: My Stories As a Queer Girl in Figure Skating

The Complete Cookbook for Teen Chefs

When You Hear Me (You Hear Us) : Voices on Youth Incarceration

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS

Haddix, Margaret Peterson – The Messengers

Sandstrom, Brita – Hollow Chest

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Box, C.J. – Shadows Reel

Evanovich, Janet – The Recovery Agent

Griffin, Anne – Listening Still

Lescroart, John – The Missing Piece

Steel, Danielle – High Stakes

Tyler, Anne – French Bread

Woods, Stuart – A Safe House

DVDS

Bridge of Spies

Criminal

Dances With Wolves

Live Free or Die Hard

Murder, She Baked: 3-Mystery Collection

Open Range

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World

The Intruder

The Magnificent Seven

Unforgiven

REFERENCE GENEALOGY

(Experience) Bollinger Faces and Places: 1850-1950

