 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS
0 comments

FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of June 2021.

ADULT FICTION

Abrams, Stacey – While Justice Sleeps

Armentrout, Jennifer L. – The Crown of Gilded Bones  

Blackstock, Terri – Aftermath  

Blau, Jessica Anya – Mary Jane

Bohjalian, Chris – Hour of the Witch

Bryan, Helen – War Brides  

Coble, Colleen – Leaving Lavender Tides: A Lavender Tides Novel  

Coble, Colleen – Lonestar Homecoming  

Dave, Laura – The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel 

Dewes, J. S. – The Last Watch  

Goddard, Elizabeth – Don't Keep Silent  

Hannon, Irene – Starfish Pier: A Hope Harbor Novel 

Hanson, Pam – All Things New  

Irvin, Kelly – Closer Than She Knows  

Jenoff, Pam – The Woman With the Blue Star 

Jensen, Danielle L. – The Traitor Queen  

King, Stephen – The Colorado Kid: A Hard Case Crime Novel 

Korelitz, Jean Hanff – The Plot  

Kubica, Mary – Local Woman Missing  

Mason, Daniel – The Piano Tuner  

McCall Smith, Alexander – Tiny Tales: Stories of Romance, Ambition, Kindness, and Happiness  

McKenzie, Catherine – Six Weeks to Live  

Saint, Jennifer – Ariadne  

Shipstead, Maggie – Great Circle  

Sweeney, Cynthia D'Aprix – Good Company

Towles, Amor – A Gentleman in Moscow  

Walsh, S. Kirk – The Elephant of Belfast

Walter, Heather – Malice

Weiner, Jennifer – That Summer

Weir, Andy – Project Hail Mary

Williams, Pip – The Dictionary of Lost Words: A Novel  

Winter, Evan – The Rage of Dragons 

Zahn, Timothy – Greater Good  

Akira, Vol. 2

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Andrews, V. C. – Echoes in the Walls  

Evanovich, Janet – The Bounty  

Fox, Candice – Gathering Dark  

Heiny, Katherine – Early Morning Riser

Henderson, Julietta – The Funny Thing About Norman Foreman  

Lamott, Anne – Dusk, Night, Dawn: On Revival and Courage  

Wurth, K. Lyn – The Not So Quiet Life of Calamity Jane

ADULT NON-FICTION

Brennan, Charlie – Only in St. Louis: The Most Incredible, Strange and Inspiring Tales

Buhk, Tobin T. – True Crime in the Civil War: Cases of Murder, Treason, Counterfeiting, Massacre, Plunder, & Abuse  

Carlile, Brandi – Broken Horses: A Memoir  

De La Paz, Rebecca – Houseplants for Beginners: A Practical Guide to Choosing, Growing, and Helping Your Plants Thrive  

Gladwell, Malcolm – The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War  

Howard, Joy – Disney Eats: More Than 150 Recipes for Everyday Cooking and Inspired Fun  

Meiburg, Jonathan – A Most Remarkable Creature: The Hidden Life and Epic Journey of the World's Smartest Birds of Prey  

Midorikawa, Emily – Out of the Shadows: Six Visionary Victorian Women in Search of a Public Voice  

O'Reilly, Bill – Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America  

Page, Susan – Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Power

EASY READERS

Allamand, Pascale – The Animals Who Changed Their Colors  

Aurora, Ian – Stomp  

Bardhan-Quallen, Sudipta – Splatypus 

Benchley, Nathaniel – A Ghost Named Fred  

Boldt, Mike – Bad Dog  

Bright, Robert – Georgie and the Noisy Ghost 

Bright, Robert – Georgie and the Robbers  

Colby, Rebecca – Crocodiles Need Kisses Too  

Cooper, Elisha – Yes & No

Cosgrove, Matt – Macca the Alpaca  

Donaldson, Julia – The Gruffalo  

Dyckman, Ame – You Don't Want a Dragon!  

Dyckman, Ame – You Don't Want a Unicorn!  

The Frog Prince: Adapted From the Retelling by the Brothers Grimm

Graham, Margaret – Bloy Be Nice to Spiders  

Hwang, Sarah – Toasty  

Jones, Harold – There & Back Again

Lobel, Arnold – A Treeful of Pigs  

Mahoney, Annelouise – Julius and Macy: A Very Brave Night

Mora, Oge – Saturday  

Murray, Diana – Summer Color!  

Saltzberg, Barney – One of These Is Not Like the Others  

Sattler, Jennifer Gordon – One Red Sock  

Sauer, Tammi – Farm That Mac Built

Scheele, Kyle – A Pizza With Everything on It  

Seidler, Rosalie – Panda Cake  

Stark, Hannah – Trucker and Train  

Tatum, Channing – The One and Only Sparkella  

Testa, Maggie – The Mystery of the Dragon Eggs  

Tresselt, Alvin The Mitten: An Old Ukrainian Folktale  

Tuma, Refe – What the Dinosaurs Did Last Night

Vaught, Susan – Together We Grow  

Walley, Dean – Lamont, the Lonely Monster  

Wilson, Karma – Bear Counts  

Yoon, Helen – Sheepish (Wolf Under Cover)  

The Paintbrush Bunny

JUNIOR FICTION

Angela, Ahn – Peter Lee's Notes From the Field  

Cypess, Leah – Sisters Ever After: Thornwood  

Downing, Erin – When Life Gives You Lemons, Make Peach Pie  

Faruqi, Saadia – Give It a Try, Yasmin!  

Gallagher, John – Max Meow Book 1: Cat Crusader

Gibbs, Stuart – Bear Bottom

Glass, Calliope – Sparkleton: The Glitter Parade  

Glass, Calliope – Sparkleton: The Magic Day  

Gudsnuk, Kristen – Minecraft: Wither Without You  

Kendrick, Erika J. – Squad Goals  

Kim, Graci – The Last Fallen Star. (Gifted Clans, Vol. 1)  

LaMotte, Lily – Measuring Up  

Lawrence, Sam – Hockey Wars  

Libenson, Terri – Truly Tyler  

Lupica, Mike – The Turnover  

Marino, Andy – Escape (The Plot to Kill Hitler Book 3)  

Prineas, Sarah – Trouble in the Stars

Riley, James – The Chosen One (Revenge of Magic, Book 5)  

Roman, Dave – Astronaut Academy: Zero Gravity Book 1  

Seim, Carrie – Horse Girl  

Phoebe and Her Unicorn, Vol. 12: Virtual Unicorn Experience, Another Phoebe and Her Unicorn Adventure Vol. 12

Fluffy, Fluffy Cinnamoroll, Vol.2  

Zadoff, Allen Wild & Chance

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Sonneborn, Liz – The Supreme Court

Gladstone, James – Journey Around the Sun: The Story of Halley's Comet  

Crane, Cody – All About Minerals: Discovering the Building Blocks of Earth  

Stewart, Melissa – Summertime Sleepers: Animals That Estivate  

Harvey, Derek – Animal Atlas  

Perdew, Laura – Stink Fights, Earwax, and Other Marvelous Mammal Adaptation 

Free, Katie – Animals in Danger  

Popova, Maria – The Snail With the Right Heart: A True Story  

Hobbie, Ann – Monarch Butterflies: Explore the Life Journey of One of the Winged Wonders of the World  

Pallotta, Jerry – Ultimate Shark Rumble (Who Would Win?)  

De la Bédoyère, – Camilla Reptiles Everywhere  

Croft, Malcolm – Billie Eilish: The Essential Fan Guide  

Prelutsky, Jack – Kermit's Garden of Verses

YOUNG ADULT

Anders, Charlie Jane – Victories Greater Than Death

Armentrout, Jennifer L. – The Burning Shadow

Aveyard, Victoria – Realm Breaker  

Bhuiyan, Tashie – Counting Down With You

Bold, Emily – Touch of Eternity: The Curse  

Boulley, Angeline – Firekeeper's Daughter 

Charles, Tami – Muted

Dickerson, Melanie – The Healer's Apprentice

Furudate, Haruichi – Haikyu!: The View From the Top Vol. 2  

He, Joan – The Ones We're Meant to Find  

Henderson, Joe – Skyward Vol. 1: My Low-G Life  

Henry, April – Playing with Fire 

Ireland, Justina – A Test of Courage  

Matson, Morgan – Take Me Home Tonight  

Morris, Brittney – The Cost of Knowing 

Moskowitz, Hannah – Sick Kids in Love

My Hero Academia Smash!! Vol 1  

Nijkamp, Marieke – Even if We Break  

Schumacher, Ashley – Amelia Unabridged  

West, Kasie – Sunkissed

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Treuer, Anton – Everything You Wanted to Know About Indians but Were Afraid to Ask

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS

Stoddard, Lindsey – Brave Like That 

Yohalem, Eve – The Truth According to Blue

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Baldacci, David – The Gambling Man 

Kingsbury, Karen – A Distant Shore

DVDS

24 Hours The Complete 5th Season 

A Beautiful Mind 

Battlestar Galactica Complete Season 2.0 

China Beach Complete Season 1

China Beach Complete Season 2

China Beach Complete Season 3

China Beach Complete Season 4 

MacGyver Complete Season Three 

Rescue Me Complete Season 5 

The Door in the Floor 

ADULT PLAYAWAYS

Feehan, Christine – Lightning Game 

Fluke, Joanne – Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Murder 

Krentz, Jayne Ann – All the Colors of the Night 

Pressfield, Steven – A Man at Arms 

Steel, Danielle – Neighbors

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is a handyman's tool with a specific purpose. If you think you know what it is, send an email with your answer to Edi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News