Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of September 2018.
ADULT FICTION:
Barclay, Linwood. A noise downstairs
Brown, Sandra. Tailspin
Burton, Mary. You're not safe
Rojas Contreras, Ingrid. Fruit of the drunken tree
Coulter, Catherine. Paradox
Dazieri, Sandrone. Kill the father
Dekker, Rachelle. When through deep waters
Driscoll, Sara. Lone Wolf
Ephron, Hallie. Come and find me
Faulkner, William. Selected short stories of William Faulkner
Feehan, Christine. Dark sentinel
Feeney, Alice. Sometimes I lie
Frey, Stephen. Heaven's Fury
Gardiner, Meg. Ransom river
Graham, Heather. Heart of evil
Graham, Heather. Pale as death
Greer, Andrew Sean. Less
Hamilton, Laurell K. Serpentine
Harper, Karen. Shattered secrets
Harstad, Donald. November Rain
Honeyman, Gail. Eleanor Oliphant is completely fine
Joyce, Brenda. Persuasion
Kellerman, Jonathan. A measure of darkness: a novel
Kwan, Kevin. Crazy rich Asians
Lapeña, Shari. An unwanted guest
Lawhon, Ariel. I was Anastasia
L'Etoile, James. At what cost
Mansfield, Rick. The Elk Killings
McKenna, Lindsay. The Defender
Meyer, Stephenie. The Chemist
Moriarty, Liane. Big little lies
Palmer, Daniel. Delirious
Palmer, Matthew. The American Mission
Parker, Miriam. The shortest way home
Patterson, James. Texas Ranger
Phillips, Rachael. Secrets of the Amish diary
Randel, Tara. Plain Deception
Riddle, A. G. Genome
Robards, Karen. Paradise County
Scottoline, Lisa. Feared: a Rosato & DiNunzio novel
Snelling, Lauraine. An untamed heart
Snelling, Lauraine. Heaven sent rain
Tyler, Anne. Clock dance
Vaughan, Brian K. Saga vol. 04
Vaughan, Brian K. Saga vol. 05
Vaughan, Brian K. Saga vol. 06
Vaughan, Brian K. Saga vol. 07
Vaughan, Brian K. Saga vol. 08
Vaughan, Brian K. Y the Last Man Book 01
Vaughan, Brian K. Y the last man Book 02
Vaughan, Brian K. Y the last man Book 03
Vaughan, Brian K. Y the last man Book 04
Vaughan, Brian K. Y the last man Book 05
Woods, Stuart. The money shot
ADULT LARGE PRINT:
Brandvold, Peter. .45 caliber
Brown, Rebecca. Flying at night
Brunstetter, Wanda. The hope jar
Burton, Tara. Social creatures
Connolly, John. The woman in the woods
Coulter, Catherine. Eleventh hour
Dallas, Sandra. The patchwork bride
Doiron, Paul. Stay hidden
Hansen, Malcolm. They come in all colors
Harbinson, Elizabeth. Every time you go away
Hoang, Helen. The kiss quotient
Johansen, Iris. Double blind
Johnstone, William W. The chuckwagon trail
Johnstone, William W. The devil to pay: a Texas dynasty, the Kerrigans
Kellerman, Jonathan. A measure of darkness: a novel
Koontz, Dean. By the light of the moon
Oates, Joyce. Night-gaunts and the other tales of suspense
Patterson, James. Texas Ranger
Steel, Danielle. Sunset in St. Tropez
Wills, Karen. River with no bridge
ADULT NON-FICTION:
ACT Prep plus 2019
Albright, Madeleine Korbel. Fascism: a warning
Alcoholics Anonymous
Bailey, Ronald H. Prisoners of war
Beckett, I. F. W. The Great War, 1914-1918
Corrections Officer exam study guide 2018-2019
De Laurentiis, Giada. Giada's Italy
Elson, Robert T. Prelude to war
Elting, John Robert. Battles for Scandinavia
Fodor, Denis J. The neutrals
GMAT official guide 2019: book + online
Graham, Billy. Hear my heart: what I would say to you
GRE prep plus 2019
Hempton, Gordon. One square inch of silence
Herzstein, Robert Edwin. The Nazis
Hollis, Rachel. Girl, wash your face
Kakalios, James. The physics of superheroes
Kakutani, Michiko. The death of truth: notes on falsehood in the age of Trump
Koul, Scaachi. One day we'll all be dead and none of this will matter
Lincoln on race and slavery
Mansfield, Rick. D'Ya Want a Possum?
Mansfield, Rick. Kids, Crafts and Christ
Mansfield, Rick. Ozark Sayings, Doings, and Just Plain Ol' Ponderings
Mansfield Rick. A Riverman's Legacy and other Ozark tales
Marshall, Peter. Heretics and believers: a history of the English reformation
Miller, Russell. The commandos
Oakes, Summer Rayne. Sugardetoxme: 100+ recipes to curb cravings & take back your health
O'Brien, Keith. Fly girls: how five daring women defied all odds and made aviation history
Peterson's how to get money for college 2019
Peterson, Jordan B. 12 rules for life: an antidote for chaos
Pirro, Jeanine. Liars, leakers, and liberals: the case against the anti-Trump conspiracy
Pitts, Michael W. Digging for Richard III: how archaeology found the king
Pollan, Michael. How to change your mind
Siegel, Daniel J. The yes brain
Smith, Jamie F. Gray work: confessions of an American paramilitary spy
Steinberg, Rafael. Return to the Philippines
The grammar of architecture
131 Christians everyone should know
EASY READERS:
Alborough, Jez. Play
American Museum of Natural History: ABC universe
Antony, Steve. Please, Mr. Panda.
Boswell, Evault "Bosie" Maurice the magnificent hummingbird
Freedman, Claire. Aliens love dinopants
Koehler, Lora. The little snowplow
Lambert, Megan Dowd. A crow of his own
Leigh, C. J. The ninjabread man
Lilly, Elizabeth. Geraldine
MacLachlan, Patricia. Barkus Dog Dreams: Book 2
Meadows, Michelle. Super Bugs
Murguia, Bethanie Denney. Princess! Fairy! Ballerina!
Penfold, Alexandra. All are welcome
Pham, LeUyen. The itchy book!
Reul, Sarah Lynne. Allie all along
Santat, Dan. The adventures of Beekle : the unimaginary friend
Sauer, Tammi. Wordy birdy
Voss, Jonathan D. Brave enough for two
Waddell, Martin. Farmer duck
JUNIOR FICTION:
Baptiste, Tracey. Minecraft: the crash
Beatty, Melinda. Heartseeker
Becker, Aaron. A stone for Sascha
Blabey, Aaron. The bad guys in Alien vs. Bad Guys
Black, Holly. The bronze key: Magisterium bk. 3
Clark, Samantha M. The boy, the boat, and the beast
DiTerlizzi, Tony. The field guide : book one of five
DiTerlizzi, Tony. Beyond the Spiderwick chronicles
Gregory, Kristiana. The great railroad race; the diary of Libb West
Hale, Shannon. The Princess in Black and the Hungry Bunny Horde
Hirsch, Alex. Gravity Falls: lost legends
Johnson, Jaleigh. The door to the lost
Kanata, Konami. The Complete Chi's Sweet Home 3
Mafi, Tahereh. Furthermore
Patterson, James. I funny: school of laughs
Patterson, James. Not so normal Norbert
Reynolds, Jason. Sunny
Riley, James. Pick the plot
Sutherland, Tui. The dark secret
Voigt, Cynthia. Toaff's Way
Weeks, Sarah. Save me a seat
Whitesides, Tyler. Curse of the broomstaff
JUNIOR NON-FICTION:
DuMont, Brianna. Thrilling thieves: liars, cheats, and cons who changed history
Jenkins, Steve. Look at me!: how to attract attention in the animal world
Brown, Don. Up & down: the adventures of John Jeffries, first American to fly
Stone, Tanya Lee. Pass go and collect $200: the real story of how Monopoly was invented
Hale, Nathan. Raid of no return: a World War II tale
YOUNG ADULT:
Armentrout, Jennifer L. Meet Cute: Some people are destined to meet
Bendis, Brian Michael. Guardians of the Galaxy: cosmic avengers
Blake, Elly. Nightblood
Bowman, Erin. Contagion
Garcia, Kami. Broken beautiful hearts
Henderson, Lauren. Kissing in Italian
Henning, Sarah. Sea witch
Houck, Colleen. Tiger's quest
Jantha, A. W. Hocus pocus & the all-new sequel
Maas, Sarah J. Catwoman: Soulstealer
Mafi, Tahereh. Whichwood
Mafi, Tahereh. Unravel me
Menon, Sandhya. From Twinkle, with Love
Okorafor, Nnedi. Akata witch
Pearson, Mary. Dance of thieves
The sea of monsters
Vaughan, Brian K. Paper girls Vol. 4
Wibberley, Emily. Always never yours
Williams, Kathryn. Pizza, love, and other stuff that made me famous
Wilson, G. Willow. Ms. Marve: Civil War II vol. 6
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION:
Redding, Anna Crowley. Google it: a history of Google
Atwood, Kathryn J. Courageous women of the Vietnam War: medics, journalists, survivors, and more
Sheinkin, Steve. Most dangerous : Daniel Ellsberg and the secret history of the Vietnam War
JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS:
Johnson, Varian. The Parker inheritance
Selfors, Suzanne. Wedge and the Gizmo
MP3 BOOKS:
Koontz, Dean. The Bad place and Wilderness and other stories
Roberts, Nora. Come sundown
BOOKS ON CD:
Freehan, Christine. Dark Sentinel
Jance, J.A. Field of Bones
Johnson, Craig. Depth of Winter
Koontz, Dean. Darkest Desires
Kubica, Mary. When the lights go out
Patterson, James. Texas Ranger
Scottoline, Lisa. Feared
Steel, Danielle. In his father's footsteps
EDUCATIONAL/HOMESCHOOL:
Martin-Gay, K. Elayn. Intermediate algebra: a graphing approach
DVDs:
Altered States
Attack force
Caddyshack
Columbus Day
The Crown: Complete First Season
The Decade You Were Born: the 50s
The Decade You Were Born: the 70s
The Family Stone
Frozen Ground
Game of thrones complete sixth season
Ghost
Gothika
Hill Street Blues: Complete First Season
Jumping the Broom
Kiki's Delivery Service
Love, Simon
The Matador
Middle School: the worst years of my life
National Lampoon's European Vacation
Night Shift
Panic Room
Shadow boxer
Something to Talk About
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Superheros: a never ending battle
Taxi: The Complete First Season
Taxi: The Complete Second Season
Transformers: beginnings
United 93
White or Black
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.