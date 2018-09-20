Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Farmington Public Library additions
The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of September 2018.

ADULT FICTION:

Barclay, Linwood. A noise downstairs

Brown, Sandra. Tailspin  

Burton, Mary. You're not safe

Rojas Contreras, Ingrid. Fruit of the drunken tree

Coulter, Catherine. Paradox  

Dazieri, Sandrone. Kill the father  

Dekker, Rachelle. When through deep waters  

Driscoll, Sara. Lone Wolf

Ephron, Hallie. Come and find me

Faulkner, William. Selected short stories of William Faulkner 

Feehan, Christine. Dark sentinel

Feeney, Alice. Sometimes I lie  

Frey, Stephen. Heaven's Fury

Gardiner, Meg. Ransom river  

Graham, Heather. Heart of evil

Graham, Heather. Pale as death  

Greer, Andrew Sean. Less

Hamilton, Laurell K. Serpentine  

Harper, Karen. Shattered secrets

Harstad, Donald. November Rain

Honeyman, Gail. Eleanor Oliphant is completely fine  

Joyce, Brenda. Persuasion

Kellerman, Jonathan. A measure of darkness: a novel  

Kwan, Kevin. Crazy rich Asians  

Lapeña, Shari. An unwanted guest  

Lawhon, Ariel. I was Anastasia

L'Etoile, James. At what cost

Mansfield, Rick. The Elk Killings

McKenna, Lindsay. The Defender

Meyer, Stephenie. The Chemist

Moriarty, Liane. Big little lies  

Palmer, Daniel. Delirious

Palmer, Matthew. The American Mission

Parker, Miriam. The shortest way home

Patterson, James. Texas Ranger  

Phillips, Rachael. Secrets of the Amish diary

Randel, Tara. Plain Deception

Riddle, A. G. Genome  

Robards, Karen. Paradise County

Scottoline, Lisa. Feared: a Rosato & DiNunzio novel  

Snelling, Lauraine. An untamed heart  

Snelling, Lauraine. Heaven sent rain

Tyler, Anne. Clock dance  

Vaughan, Brian K. Saga vol. 04  

Vaughan, Brian K. Saga vol. 05  

Vaughan, Brian K. Saga vol. 06  

Vaughan, Brian K. Saga vol. 07  

Vaughan, Brian K. Saga vol. 08  

Vaughan, Brian K. Y the Last Man Book 01  

Vaughan, Brian K. Y the last man Book 02  

Vaughan, Brian K. Y the last man Book 03  

Vaughan, Brian K. Y the last man Book 04  

Vaughan, Brian K. Y the last man Book 05  

Woods, Stuart. The money shot  

ADULT LARGE PRINT:

Brandvold, Peter. .45 caliber

Brown, Rebecca. Flying at night

Brunstetter, Wanda. The hope jar

Burton, Tara. Social creatures

Connolly, John. The woman in the woods

Coulter, Catherine. Eleventh hour

Dallas, Sandra. The patchwork bride  

Doiron, Paul. Stay hidden  

Hansen, Malcolm. They come in all colors  

Harbinson, Elizabeth. Every time you go away

Hoang, Helen. The kiss quotient  

Johansen, Iris. Double blind

Johnstone, William W. The chuckwagon trail  

Johnstone, William W.  The devil to pay: a Texas dynasty, the Kerrigans

Kellerman, Jonathan. A measure of darkness: a novel  

Koontz, Dean. By the light of the moon

Oates, Joyce. Night-gaunts and the other tales of suspense

Patterson, James. Texas Ranger

Steel, Danielle. Sunset in St. Tropez  

Wills, Karen. River with no bridge  

ADULT NON-FICTION:

ACT Prep plus 2019

Albright, Madeleine Korbel. Fascism: a warning

Alcoholics Anonymous

Bailey, Ronald H. Prisoners of war

Beckett, I. F. W. The Great War, 1914-1918

Corrections Officer exam study guide 2018-2019

De Laurentiis, Giada. Giada's Italy

Elson, Robert T. Prelude to war

Elting, John Robert. Battles for Scandinavia

Fodor, Denis J. The neutrals

GMAT official guide 2019: book + online

Graham, Billy. Hear my heart: what I would say to you

GRE prep plus 2019

Hempton, Gordon. One square inch of silence

Herzstein, Robert Edwin. The Nazis

Hollis, Rachel. Girl, wash your face

Kakalios, James. The physics of superheroes

Kakutani, Michiko. The death of truth: notes on falsehood in the age of Trump

Koul, Scaachi. One day we'll all be dead and none of this will matter

Lincoln on race and slavery

Mansfield, Rick. D'Ya Want a Possum?

Mansfield, Rick. Kids, Crafts and Christ

Mansfield, Rick. Ozark Sayings, Doings, and Just Plain Ol' Ponderings

Mansfield Rick. A Riverman's Legacy and other Ozark tales

Marshall, Peter. Heretics and believers: a history of the English reformation

Miller, Russell. The commandos

Oakes, Summer Rayne. Sugardetoxme: 100+ recipes to curb cravings & take back your health

O'Brien, Keith. Fly girls: how five daring women defied all odds and made aviation history

Peterson's how to get money for college 2019

Peterson, Jordan B. 12 rules for life: an antidote for chaos

Pirro, Jeanine. Liars, leakers, and liberals: the case against the anti-Trump conspiracy

Pitts, Michael W. Digging for Richard III: how archaeology found the king

Pollan, Michael. How to change your mind

Siegel, Daniel J. The yes brain

Smith, Jamie F. Gray work: confessions of an American paramilitary spy

Steinberg, Rafael. Return to the Philippines

The grammar of architecture

131 Christians everyone should know

EASY READERS:

Alborough, Jez. Play  

American Museum of Natural History: ABC universe  

Antony, Steve. Please, Mr. Panda.  

Boswell, Evault "Bosie" Maurice the magnificent hummingbird  

Freedman, Claire. Aliens love dinopants  

Koehler, Lora. The little snowplow  

Lambert, Megan Dowd. A crow of his own  

Leigh, C. J. The ninjabread man  

Lilly, Elizabeth. Geraldine  

MacLachlan, Patricia. Barkus Dog Dreams: Book 2

Meadows, Michelle. Super Bugs  

Murguia, Bethanie Denney. Princess! Fairy! Ballerina!  

Penfold, Alexandra. All are welcome  

Pham, LeUyen. The itchy book!  

Reul, Sarah Lynne. Allie all along  

Santat, Dan. The adventures of Beekle : the unimaginary friend  

Sauer, Tammi. Wordy birdy  

Voss, Jonathan D. Brave enough for two  

Waddell, Martin. Farmer duck  

JUNIOR FICTION:

Baptiste, Tracey. Minecraft: the crash  

Beatty, Melinda. Heartseeker  

Becker, Aaron. A stone for Sascha  

Blabey, Aaron. The bad guys in Alien vs. Bad Guys  

Black, Holly. The bronze key: Magisterium bk. 3  

Clark, Samantha M. The boy, the boat, and the beast  

DiTerlizzi, Tony. The field guide : book one of five  

DiTerlizzi, Tony. Beyond the Spiderwick chronicles  

Gregory, Kristiana. The great railroad race; the diary of Libb West  

Hale, Shannon. The Princess in Black and the Hungry Bunny Horde

Hirsch, Alex. Gravity Falls: lost legends  

Johnson, Jaleigh. The door to the lost  

Kanata, Konami. The Complete Chi's Sweet Home 3

Mafi, Tahereh. Furthermore  

Patterson, James. I funny: school of laughs  

Patterson, James. Not so normal Norbert  

Reynolds, Jason. Sunny

Riley, James. Pick the plot  

Sutherland, Tui. The dark secret  

Voigt, Cynthia. Toaff's Way  

Weeks, Sarah. Save me a seat  

Whitesides, Tyler. Curse of the broomstaff  

JUNIOR NON-FICTION:

DuMont, Brianna. Thrilling thieves: liars, cheats, and cons who changed history  

Jenkins, Steve. Look at me!: how to attract attention in the animal world  

Brown, Don. Up & down: the adventures of John Jeffries, first American to fly  

Stone, Tanya Lee. Pass go and collect $200: the real story of how Monopoly was invented

Hale, Nathan. Raid of no return: a World War II tale  

YOUNG ADULT:

Armentrout, Jennifer L. Meet Cute: Some people are destined to meet

Bendis, Brian Michael. Guardians of the Galaxy: cosmic avengers  

Blake, Elly. Nightblood  

Bowman, Erin. Contagion

Garcia, Kami. Broken beautiful hearts  

Henderson, Lauren. Kissing in Italian  

Henning, Sarah. Sea witch  

Houck, Colleen. Tiger's quest  

Jantha, A. W. Hocus pocus & the all-new sequel  

Maas, Sarah J. Catwoman: Soulstealer  

Mafi, Tahereh. Whichwood  

Mafi, Tahereh. Unravel me  

Menon, Sandhya. From Twinkle, with Love

Okorafor, Nnedi. Akata witch  

Pearson, Mary. Dance of thieves  

The sea of monsters  

Vaughan, Brian K. Paper girls Vol. 4  

Wibberley, Emily. Always never yours  

Williams, Kathryn. Pizza, love, and other stuff that made me famous  

Wilson, G. Willow. Ms. Marve: Civil War II vol. 6  

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION:

Redding, Anna Crowley. Google it: a history of Google  

Atwood, Kathryn J. Courageous women of the Vietnam War: medics, journalists, survivors, and more

Sheinkin, Steve. Most dangerous : Daniel Ellsberg and the secret history of the Vietnam War  

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS:

Johnson, Varian. The Parker inheritance 

Selfors, Suzanne. Wedge and the Gizmo 

MP3 BOOKS:

Koontz, Dean. The Bad place and Wilderness and other stories 

Roberts, Nora. Come sundown 

BOOKS ON CD:

Freehan, Christine. Dark Sentinel

Jance, J.A. Field of Bones

Johnson, Craig. Depth of Winter

Koontz, Dean. Darkest Desires

Kubica, Mary. When the lights go out

Patterson, James. Texas Ranger

Scottoline, Lisa. Feared

Steel, Danielle. In his father's footsteps

EDUCATIONAL/HOMESCHOOL:

Martin-Gay, K. Elayn. Intermediate algebra: a graphing approach  

DVDs:

Altered States

Attack force 

Caddyshack

Columbus Day

The Crown: Complete First Season 

The Decade You Were Born: the 50s

The Decade You Were Born: the 70s

The Family Stone

Frozen Ground 

Game of thrones complete sixth season 

Ghost

Gothika

Hill Street Blues: Complete First Season

Jumping the Broom

Kiki's Delivery Service

Love, Simon

The Matador

Middle School: the worst years of my life 

National Lampoon's European Vacation

Night Shift

Panic Room

Shadow boxer 

Something to Talk About

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Superheros: a never ending battle 

Taxi: The Complete First Season 

Taxi: The Complete Second Season

Transformers: beginnings 

United 93

White or Black

