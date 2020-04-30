FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS
FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS

Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of April 2020 (*Added April 15):

ADULT FICTION

Abel, James – Cold Silence

*Bohjalian, Chris – The Red Lotus

Boyle, T. Coraghessan – The Terranauts

Brennan, Allison – Stolen

Cain, Sarah – The 8th Circle: A Danny Ryan Thriller

Davis, Susan Page – My Heart Belongs in the Superstition Mountains

Feehan, Christine – Lethal Game

French, Nicci – Until It's Over

Gardiner, Meg – Phantom Instinct

Gear, W. Michael – Moon Hunt

*George, Nina – The Little French Bistro

Goddard, Elizabeth – A Chime to Kill

Henderson, Dee – Undetected

Hendricks, Greer – You Are Not Alone

Hill, Joe – Locke & Key

*King. Lily – Writers and lovers

*King, Stephen – Misery

Krentz, Jayne Ann – Secret Sisters

Liefer, G. P. – The Last Flight

Maas, Sarah J. – House of Earth and Blood

Mantel, Hilary – The Mirror & The Light

*McGuire, Jamie – Red Hill

Mizushima, Margaret – Killing Trail: A Timber Creek K-9 Mystery

*Paterson, James – Texas Outlaw

Peterson, Tracie – Secrets of My Heart

Ragan, Theresa – Wrath

Redfearn, Suzanne – In an Instant

*Russell, Kate – My Dark Vanessa

*Serle, Rebecca – In Five Years

Sharp, Zoë – Fox Hunter

*Stillman, Whit – Love and Friendship

*Strom, Kay – Season of Misdeeds

Thorne, Sally – The Hating Game

Vetsch, Erica – My Heart Belongs In Fort Bliss, Texas: Priscilla's Reveille

*Ward, J.R. – The Sinner

Warren, Susan May – It Had To Be You

Warren, Susan May – My Foolish Heart

Warren, Susan May – When I Fall In Love: A Christiansen Family Novel

ADULT LARGE PRINT

*Brunstetter, Wanda – The Crow's Call

*Cobble, Colleen – One Little Lie

Fellowes, Jessica – The Mitford Scandal

*Gastineau, Scott – Tillman's Bounty

Gray, Shelley Shepard – A Precious Gift

Henry, Patti Callahan – The Perfect Love Song: A Christmas Story

Kleypas, Lisa – Chasing Cassandra

*Levangie, Gigi – Been There, Married That

*Peterson, Tracie – Secrets of My Heart

Steel, Danielle – The Numbers Game: A Novel

*Taylor, Mary Ellen – Spring House

ADULT NON-FICTION

Bouchard, Sue – Tennessee Waltz Quilt

Jeremiah, David – The Book Of Signs: 31 Undeniable Prophecies Of The Apocalypse

Leibovitz, Cecilia – Bead Jewelry Making For Beginners: Step-By-Step Instructions For Beautiful Designs

*MacCallum, Martha – Unknown Valor

*Mansfield, Rachel – Just the Good Stuff

Mullins, Amy – Macramé for Beginners and Beyond: 24 Easy Macramé Projects for Home and Garden

Robertson, Pat – The Ten Offenses

Thompson, Grant – 52 Random Weekend Projects

*Underwood, Carrie – Find Your Path

EASY READERS

Alber, Diane – Scribble Stones

Anstee, Ashlyn – Hedge Hog!

Clanton, Ben – Narwhal's Otter Friend

Cline-Ransome, Lesa – Overground Railroad

Cole, Henry – Nesting

Collins, Ross – What Does An Anteater Eat?

Dyckman, Ame – Dandy

Fox, J. F. – Friday Night Wrestlefest

Grogan, John – Bad Dog, Marley!

Grogan, John – Marley Goes to School

Grogan, John – Trick or Treat, Marley!

Hunter, Anne – Where's Baby?

Lendroth, Susan – Natsumi!

Lombardo, Constance – Everybody Says Meow

McKinlay, Megan – Duck!

Rayner, Jacqueline K. – Hats Are Not for Cats!

Read, Kate – One Fox: A Counting Book Thriller

Senior, Suzy – Octopants

Stutzman, Jonathan – Tiny T. Rex and the Very Dark Dark

Wade, Stef – A Place for Pluto

Wallace, Adam – How to Catch a Dragon

Woollvin, Bethan – Little Red

JUNIOR FICTION

Bowling, Dusti – 24 Hours in Nowhere

Connor, Leslie – The Truth as Told by Mason Buttle

Cooper, Elisha – River

Ecton, Emily – The Ambrose Deception

Finnegan, Margaret – We Could Be Heroes

Makechnie, Amy – The Unforgettable Guinevere St. Clair

Read, Benjamin – The Midnight Hour

Rhodes, Jewell Parker – Ghost Boys

Aurora Plays the Part

Saeed, Aisha – Amal Unbound

Simpson, Dana – Phoebe and Her Unicorn: Razzle Dazzle Unicorn

Simpson, Dana – Phoebe and Her Unicorn: Unicorn Crossing

Sykes, Julie – Isabel and Cloud

Sykes, Julie – Layla and Dancer

Smith, Jeff – Bone: Out From Boneville Vol. 1

Sutherland, Tui – Darkstalker

Tarshis, Lauren – I Survived the Great Molasses Flood, 1919

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Brown, Don – FEVER YEAR : The Killer Flu of 1918

Brydon, Alli – Myths and Legends of the World

Davidson, Rose – Squeak!

Eggers, Dave – What can a citizen do?

Fleming, Candace – Honeybee: The Busy Life Of Apis Mellifera

Hirsch, Rebecca E. – Where Have All The Bees Gone?: Pollinators in Crisis

Ignotofsky, Rachel – Women in Art: 50 Fearless Creatives Who Inspired the World

Ransom, Candice F. – Bones in the White House: Thomas Jefferson's Mammoth

Taylor, Sonya Renee – Celebrate Your Body (And Its Changes, Too!): The Ultimate Puberty Book for Girls

Maggi, Nicole – Hidden Wonders: A Guide to the Planet's Wildest, Weirdest Places

YOUNG ADULT

Jackson, Holly – A Good Girl's Guide to Murder

Ribay, Randy – After the Shot Drops

McEwen, Scott – Camp Valor

Clare, Cassandra – Chain of Gold

Key, Watt – Deep Water

Marquardt, Marie – Flight Season

Lu, Marie – Kingdom of Back

Landy, Derek – Last Stand of Dead Men

Ahmed, Saladin – Miles Morales: Bring on the Bad Guys Vol. 2

Jackson, Tiffany D. – Monday's Not Coming

Norton, Preston – Neanderthal Opens the Door to the Universe

Han, Jenny – P.S. I Still Love You

Blount, Patty– Someone I Used to Know

Fisch, Sholly – Teen Titans Go!

Landy, Derek – The Dying of the Light

Cameron, Sharon – The Light in Hidden Places: A Novel Based on the True Story of Stefania Pódgorska

Liggett, Kim – The Unfortunates

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Fleischer, Jeff – Votes of Confidence, 2nd Edition: A Young Person's Guide to American Elections

Robertson, Sadie – Live: Remain Alive, Be Alive at a Specified Time, Have an Exciting or Fulfilling Life

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

* Baldacci, David – Walk the Wire

* Sandford, John – Masked Prey

* Winslow, Don – Broken

DVDS

* The Andy Griffith Show: 50th Anniversary

* The Best of Dr. Seuss

* Big Little Lies: Complete Second Season

* The Black Stallion Returns

* Busytown Mysteries

* The Chugger Championship

* My Friend Flicka

* Four Weddings and a Funeral

* Knives Out

* Lone Survivor

* Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

* Mamma Mia

* Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

* Matilda

* Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

* Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

* Open Season

* Parasite

* Pitch Perfect

* 13 Going on 30

