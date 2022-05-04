Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of April 2022. *Updated April 18
ADULT FICTION
Alexander, Johnnie – Bloomed to Die
*Alexander, V.S. – The Magdalen Girls
Armentrout, Jennifer L. – The War of Two Queens
Bailey, Tessa – Hook, Line, and Sinker: A Novel
Bishop, Anne – Lake Silence: The World of the Others
*Blake, Audrey – The Girl in His Shadow
Bohjalian, Chris – The Sandcastle Girls: A Novel
Brown, Sharon Garlough – An Extra Mile: A Story of Embracing God's Call
Brunstetter, Wanda E. – The Celebration
Cambron, Kristy – The Paris Dressmaker
*Cameron, Marc – Shadow of the Dragon
*Chou, Elaine – Disorientation
Clipston, Amy – An Amish Picnic: Four Stories
Coben, Harlan – The Match
*Correa, Armando – The Daughter's Tale
Cross, Juliette – Wolf Gone Wild
Deveraux, Jude – A Relative Murder
Evanovich, Janet – The Recovery Agent
Fowler, Karen Joy – Booth: A Novel
*Franklin, Darlene – The Heart of the Midwife
*Gaynor, Hazel – When We Were Young and Brave
*Graham, Heather – Crimson Summer
Hendricks, Greer – The Golden Couple
*Jaeger, Meredith – The Dressmakers Dowry
King, Lily – Five Tuesdays in Winter: Stories
*Kuze, Gaku – Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan
Lescroart, John T. – The Missing Piece: A Novel
Lloyd, Ellery – The Club: A Novel
*Maclean, Sarah – Nine Rules to Break When Romancing a Rake
*Maden, Mike – Firing Point
*Manansala, Mia – Homicide and Halo-Halo
Margolin, Phillip – The Darkest Place
McCallan, Trish – Forged in Ash
McCallan, Trish – Forged in Fire
McCallan, Trish – Forged in Smoke
McPhail, Will – In
*Mehl, Nancy – Waves of Doubt
Michaels, Fern – Fear Thy Neighbor
Myers, Adele – The Tobacco Wives: A Novel
O'Neal, Barbara – The Lost Girls of Devon: A Novel
Oono, Kousuke – The Way of the House Husband, Vol. 5
*Oumiya – The Savior's Book Café Story in Another
Peterson, Tracie – Along the Rio Grande
*Petrie, Nicholas – The Wild One
Sanbe, Kei – Erased, Vol. 4
Sanderson, Brandon – Dawnshard
Scalzi, John – The Kaiju Preservation Society
Scottoline, Lisa – What Happened to the Bennetts
Serle, Rebecca – One Italian Summer: A Novel
Shepherd, Peng – The Cartographers: A Novel
Silver, Josie – One Night on the Island
*Spencer, Kate – In a New York Minute
Spera, Deb – Call Your Daughter Home
St. James, Simone – The Book of Cold Cases
Stone, Kyla – Edge of Collapse
Stone, Kyla – Edge of Darkness
Stone, Kyla – Edge of Madness
*Swan, Richard – The Justice of Kings
Swanson, Peter – Nine Lives: A Novel
*Turnham, Peter – None Stood Taller
*Tyler, Anne – French Braid
VanLiere, Donna – The Christmas Table
*Ward, J.R. – Lover Arisen
*Walsh, Rosie – The Love of My Life
Wiseman, Beth – Hearts in Harmony
Wiseman, Ellen Marie – The Plum Tree
Woodruff, Samantha Greene – The Lobotomist's Wife: A Novel
Woods, Stuart – A Safe House
ADULT LARGE PRINT
Berry, Lucinda – The Best of Friends
Brandt, Lyle – Ralph Compton Terror Trail
Collins, Flora – Nanny Dearest
*Dugoni, Robert
Fellowes, Jessica – The Mitford Vanishing
Foster, Lori – Stronger Than You Know
*Fox, Candice – The Chase
*Griffin, Anne – Listening Still
*Jackson, Lisa – Afraid
Jance, Judith A. – Nothing to Lose
Jio, Sarah – With Love, From London: A Novel
Kellerman, Jonathan – City of the Dead
Kirman, Robin – The End of Getting Lost: A Novel
Lewis, Preston – Vigilante Justice
Lutz, Lisa – The Accomplice
*Margolin, Phillip – The Darkest Place
Parton, Dolly – Run, Rose, Run
*Robotham, Michael – When You Are Mine
Stewart, Mariah – An Invincible Summer
*Ward, J.R. – The Jackal
*Zgheib, Yara – No Land to Light On
ADULT NON-FICTION
Bloom, Amy – In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss
*Bream, Shannon – The Mother's and Daughter's of the Bible
*Brooks, Arthur – From Strength to Strenght
Burks, Ruth Coker – All the Young Men: A Memoir of Love, AIDS, and Chosen Family in the American South
*Coonts, Stephen – Dragon's Jaw
*Fowler, Will – Stalingrad: The Vital 7 Days
Green, Arthur – Judaism for the World: Reflections on God, Life, and Love
*Kershaw, Alex – Against All Odds
*Lovelace, Amanda –Unlock Your Storybook Heart
*Nordic Tales
Odenkirk, Bob – Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama: A Memoir
Orlean, Susan – On Animals
Parents Club of Ursuline Academy – Recipes and Reminiscences of New Orleans.
Philbrick, Nathaniel – Travels With George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy
Puhak, Shelley – The Dark Queens: The Bloody Rivalry That Forged the Medieval World
Richardson Woman's Club – The Texas Experience: Friendship & Food Texas Style: A Cookbook
Rising, Marsha Hoffman – The Family Tree Problem Solver: Tried-And-True Tactics for Tracing Elusive Ancestors
*Tales of Japan
Tebow, Tim – Mission Possible: Go Create a Life That Counts
Tyson, Neil deGrasse – Cosmic Queries: StarTalk's Guide to Who We Are, How We Got Here, and Where We're Going
Zaleski, Laurie – Funny Farm: My Unexpected Life With 600 Rescue Animals
EASY READERS
Berenstain, Stan – The Berenstain Bears: Tales From Bear Country
Bergren, Lisa Tawn – God Gave Us Easter
Brett, Jan – The Easter Egg
Burnell, Heather Ayris – Sparkly New Friends: Unicorn and Yeti
Cordell, Matthew – Cornbread & Poppy
Denise, Christopher – Knight Owl
Fletcher, Tom – There's a Dragon in Your Book
Forsythe, Matthew – Mina
Funk, Josh – It's Not Little Red Riding Hood
Gómez, Blanca – Dress-Up Day
Hale, Shannon – Pretty Perfect Kitty-Corn
Harney, Jenn – Swim Swim Sink
Hische, Jessica – Tomorrow I'll Be Kind
James, Hollis – Paw Patrol: Mighty Pup Power!
Knowles, Heather – Zootopia
Krampien, Celia – Sunny
Lendler, Ian – Nia and the New Free Library
Lightning, Arnie – Halloween: Scary Halloween Stories for Kids
Magruder, Nilah – Wutaryoo
Murray, Alison – Sharky McShark
Papp, Lisa – Madeline Finn and the Therapy Dog
Percival, Tom – Tilda Tries Again
Post, Jim – Barnyard Boogie
Radivoeva, Svetla –Malina's Jam
Random House – Paw Patrol 5-Minute Stories Collection
Rayner, Catherine – My Pet Goldfish
Redbank, Tennant – Brave
Reynoso, Naibe – Encanto
Rinker, Sherri Duskey – Construction Site, Spring Delight: An Easter Lift-the-Flap Book
Root, Andrew – Nerdycorn
Rothman, Scott – Return of the Underwear Dragon
Scarry, Patricia M. – Good Night, Little Bear
Smiley, Ben – Tangled
Stevens, Janet – The Donkey Egg
Bluey: Bob Bilby
Bluey: The Beach
Five-Minute Peppa Stories
Peppa Pig: Family Trip
Princess Anna
Teach My Toddler Numbers
JUNIOR FICTION
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
Davis, Amanda Gilman – 30,000 Stitches: The Inspiring Story of the National 9/11 Flag
Holub, Joan – I Am The Shark
Markle, Sandra – Animals to the Rescue!: Amazing True Stories From Around the World
McCann, Jacqueline – If the World Were 100 people: A Visual Guide to Our Global Village
Newquist, H. P. – Scene of the Crime: Tracking Down Criminals with Forensic Science
Ortego, Alicia — Gratitude Is My Superpower
Rockliff, Mara — Sweet Justice: Georgia Gilmore and the Montgomery Bus Boycott
Watt, Fiona – The Usborne Step-By-Step Drawing Book
YOUNG ADULT
Armentrout, Jennifer L. – Pure: The Covenant Series Book 2
Chan, May – Avatar, the Last Airbender: The Lost Adventures & Team Avatar Tales
De La Cruz, Melissa – Cinder & Glass
Donne, Alexa – The Stars We Steal
Endo, Tatsuya – Spy x Family Vol. 2
Esplin, J. L. – 96 Miles
Hopkins, Ellen – Closer to Nowhere
Jackson, Tiffany D. – Grown
Johnson, Abigail – Girl on the Run
Kanata, Konami – Sue & Tai-chan
Lo, Malinda – Last Night at the Telegraph Club
Longo, Jennifer – What I Carry
Mafi, Tahereh – This Woven Kingdom
McCauley, Kyrie – If These Wings Could Fly
Oseman, Alice – Loveless
Schwab, Victoria – Gallant
Yamaguchi, Tsubasa – Blue Period
Young, Adrienne – Fable: A Novel
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, Vol. 4: Robust Blade
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION
Kantor, Jodi – Chasing the Truth: A Young Journalist's Guide to Investigative Reporting: She Said
Manta, Karina – On Top of Glass: My Stories As a Queer Girl in Figure Skating
The Complete Cookbook for Teen Chefs
When You Hear Me (You Hear Us) : Voices on Youth Incarceration
JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS
Haddix, Margaret Peterson – The Messengers
*Ireland, Justina – Ophie's Ghosts
*Reed, Dwayne – Simon B. Rhymin
Sandstrom, Brita – Hollow Chest
ADULT BOOKS ON CD
Box, C.J. – Shadows Reel
Evanovich, Janet – The Recovery Agent
Griffin, Anne – Listening Still
*Hood, Joshua – The Treadstone Transgression
Lescroart, John – The Missing Piece
*Patterson, James – Run Rose Run
Steel, Danielle – High Stakes
Tyler, Anne – French Bread
Woods, Stuart – A Safe House
DVDS
*The Aurora Teagarden Mystery Collection
Bridge of Spies
*The Cowboys
Criminal
Dances With Wolves
*Dark Places
*It's the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown
*Encanto
*The Girl on the Train
*The Great Season One
*The Hollow
*The Hollow Point
*King Richard
*Last Night in Soho
Live Free or Die Hard
Murder, She Baked: 3-Mystery Collection
*Nightmare Alley
Open Range
*Real Murders: Every Friend is a Suspect
*Scream
Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
*Seinfeld Seasons 1 and 2
*Sharknado 2: The Second One
*Sing 2
The Intruder
The Magnificent Seven
*The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada
Unforgiven
*West Side Story
*Yellowstone Season 3
REFERENCE GENEALOGY
(Experience) Bollinger Faces and Places: 1850-1950