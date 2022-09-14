Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month on September 2022
ADULT FICTION
Adair, Cherry – Night Shadow: A Novel
Adair, Cherry – Undertow
Adams, Beth – A Place to Belong
Adams, Beth – Never the Twain Shall Meet
Alexander, Johnnie – Autumn's Spell
Banks, Maya – Echoes at Dawn
Brown, Sandra – Overkill
Cain, Chelsea – One Kick
Chianese, Gail – Grateful Hearts
Clarans, Dorothy – Treasured Harvest
Daughety, Annalisa – Earthly Treasures: Sugarcreek Amish Mysteries #13
Daughety, Annalisa – Off the Beaten Path
Dickinson, Margaret – Fairfield Hall
Dodson, DeAnna Julie – Seek & Ye Shall Find
Eason, Lynette – Collateral Damage
Elliott, Cathy – Medals in the Attic
Feehan, Christine – Cat's Lair
Feehan, Christine – Street Game
Fetzer, Amy J. – Come As You Are
Fielding, Joy – The Housekeeper: A Novel
Fields, Jan – Christmas Gifts
Fleiss, Ocieanna – At Face Value
Ford, Jamie – The Many daughters of Afong Moy: A Novel
Gabhart, Ann H. – The Outsider: A Novel
Galbraith, Robert – The Ink Black Heart
Gould, Leslie – Christmas Derailed
Goyer, Tricia – Blessed are the Cheese Makers: Sugarcreek Amish Mysteries #17
Green, Jane – Dune Road
Hannon, Irene – Labyrinth of Lies
Hawley, Noah – A Conspiracy of Tall Men
Jacobs, Anna – Twopenny Rainbows
James, Julie – A Lot Lke Love
Jewell, Lisa – The Family Remains: A Novel
Johansen, Iris – Killer Dreams
Jones, Holly Goddard – The Next Time You See Me: A Novel
Kellerman, Faye – The Hunt
Leigh, Lora – Black Jack
Leigh, Lora – Heat Seeker
Leigh, Lora – Renegade
Leigh, Lora – Wild Card
Lillard, Amy – O Little Town of Sugarcreek: Sugarcreek Amish Mysteries #5
Lynn, Dana R. – Comfort and Joy
Marra, Anthony – Mercury Pictures Presents: A Novel
McAllister, Gillian – Wrong Place Wrong Time: A Novel
Mehl, Nancy – All Abuzz at the Honey Bee: Sugarcreek Amish Mysteries #15
Melby, Becky – Hushed October
Oates, Joyce Carol – Babysitter
Pataki, Allison – The Magnificent Lives of Marjorie Post: A Novel
Patterson, James – The Ninth Month
Perry, Thomas – A String of Beads
Prentice, Candice – Mercy's Song
Putman, Cara C. – Till We Meet Again
Quirk, Matthew – Dead Man Switch
Randel, Tara – August Retreat
Salvatore, R. A. – Glacier's Edge: A Novel
Sawyer, Kim Vogel – The Innkeepers' Conundrum
Smith, Virginia – A Flame in the Night
Steel, Danielle – The Challenge: A Novel
Thompson, Janice A.– The Ties That Bind
VanLiere, Donna – Christmas Hope: The Christmas Star
Viehl, Lynn – Frostfire
Whelan, Julia – Thank You For lLstening: A Novel
Y'Barbo, Kathleen – Lights! Camera! Christmas!
ADULT LARGE PRINT
Child, Lincoln – Chrysalis: A Thriller
Kelton, Elmer – The Smiling Country
L'amour, Louis – Lost Trails
Macomber, Debbie – The Best is Yet to Come: A Novel
ADULT NON-FICTION
Bernstein, Gabrielle – Judgment Detox: Release the Beliefs That Hold You Back From Living a Better Life
Buck, Rinker – Life on the Mississippi: An Epic American Adventure
Collins, Paul – The Murder of the Century: The Gilded Age Crime That Scandalized a City and Sparked the Tabloid Wars
Dante Alighieri – Purgatory
Dillmann, John – Unholy Matrimony: A True Story of Murder & Obsession
Drennan, William R. – Death in a Prairie hHouse: Frank Lloyd Wright and the Taliesin Murders
Gorn, Elliott J. – Dillinger's Wild Ride: The Year That Made America's Public Enemy Number One
Hinds, Bob – Ozark Pioneers: Their Trials and Triumphs
Kirby, Jane – Eat Up, Slim Down: Tried-and-True Recipes and Tips From Real Weight-Loss Winners
Kraeuter, Tom – Your Identity Has Been Stolen: Discovering Who You Really Are in Christ
Kutcher, Jenna – How Are You, Really?: Living Your Truth One Answer at a Time
LaHaye, Tim – Faith of Our Founding Fathers
Maraniss, David – Path Lit By Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe
McCoskrie, Joseph W. – The Civil War Missouri Compendium
Mitchell, Paulette – The Complete 15-Minute Gourmet: Creative Cuisine Made Fast and Fresh
Rosen, Fred – When Satan Wore a Cross
Ultimate Recipes: Vegetarian
EASY READERS
Aitken, Margaret – Old Friends
Curato, Mike – Where is Bina Bear?
Dean, James – Pete the Cat's Not So Groovy Day
Falconer, Ian – Two Dogs
Frazier, Gibson – Stop and Smell the Cookies
James, Shelly Vaughan – Fussy Flamingo
Klein, Cheryl B. – Thunder Trucks
Poster, Zoë – Tilley Night Wild
Sicuro, Aimée – If You Find a Leaf
Steers, Billy – Tractor Mac Autumn is Here
Sumner Johnson, Janet – Braver Than Brave
Waechter, Philip – A Perfect Wonderful Day With Friends
Walstead, Alice – How to Catch a Witch
Windness, Kaz – Swim, Jim!
Bluey: The Creek
JUNIOR FICTION
Abe, Julie – Alliana, Girl of Dragons
Avi – Loyalty
Clark, Samantha M. – Arrow
Clark, Zack Loran – The Lock-Eater
Egan, Kate – Golden Ticket
FGTeeV – FGTeeV Saves the World!
Ito, Hiroshi – Free Kid to Good Home
Khoury, Jessica – Skyborn: Sparrow Rising Vol. 1
LaReau, Kara – Revenge of ZomBert
Mbalia, Kwame – Last Gate of the Emperor
Oh, Ellen – The Island of Monsters
Ponti, James – City Spies: Forbidden City Book 3
Roux, Madeleine – Dungeon Academy: No Humans Allowed!
Santat, Dan – Endlessly Ever After: Pick Your Path to Countless Fairy Tale Endings!
Simpson, Dana – Phoebe and Her Unicorn: Unicorn Playlist Another Phoebe and Her Unicorn Adventure Book 14
Yang, Kelly – New From Here
Zhao, Xiran Jay – Zachary Ying and the Dragon Emperor
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
Boersma, Alex – The Whale Who Swam Through Time: A 200-Year Journey in the Arctic
Burns, Loree Griffin – Honeybee Rescue: A Backyard Drama
Lagasse, Emeril – Emeril's There's a Chef in My Family: Recipes to Get Everybody Cooking
Roberts, Barbara Carroll – A Rose Named Peace: How Francis Meilland Created a Flower of Hope For a World at War
Zimmermann, Laura K. – Mushroom Rain
YOUNG ADULT FICTION
Calame, Don – Dan Versus Nature
Chen, Gina – Violet Made of Thorns
Ernshaw, Shea – Long Live the Pumpkin Queen
Kulper, Kendall – Murder For the Modern Girl Book 1
Lloyd, Natalie – Hummingbird
Painter, Lynn – Better Than the Movies
Ritter, William – Beastly Bones
Stirling, Danie – Crumbs
Takeuchi, Naoko – Pretty Guardian Book 9
Tur, Míriam Bonastre – Hooky
Walther, K. L. – The Summer of Broken Rules
White, Kiersten – Padawan
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION
Cunningham, Doreen – Soundings: Journeys in The Company of Whales
Goldstone, Lawrence – Days of Infamy: How a Century of Bigotry Led to Japanese American Internment
JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS
Beaty, Andrea – Iggy Peck and the Mysterious Mansion
Palacio, R.J. – Pony
ADULT BOOKS ON CD
Sanderson, Brandon – Dawnshard
Steel, Danielle – The Challenge
Woods, Stuart – Black Dog
DVDS
American Buffalo
An Angel for May
Boys of Fall
Brother Future
Caddie Woodlawn
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
Dead Again
Dune
Fantastic Beast and Where to Find Them
Find Buck McHenry
Freedom Writers
The Hammer Horror Series
Jack Reacher
Kubo and The Two Strings
The Last Brickmaker in America
Little Women
Manchester By The Sea
Murder in The First
The Original Nancy Drew Movie Mystery Collection
Parkland
The Relic
The Scent of Rain and Lightning
Slow Moe
Tangled
Tomas and the Rainbow
Uncharted
Wedding Planner Mystery
What Lies Beneath