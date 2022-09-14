Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month on September 2022

ADULT FICTION

Adair, Cherry – Night Shadow: A Novel

Adair, Cherry – Undertow

Adams, Beth – A Place to Belong

Adams, Beth – Never the Twain Shall Meet

Alexander, Johnnie – Autumn's Spell

Banks, Maya – Echoes at Dawn

Brown, Sandra – Overkill

Cain, Chelsea – One Kick

Chianese, Gail – Grateful Hearts

Clarans, Dorothy – Treasured Harvest

Daughety, Annalisa – Earthly Treasures: Sugarcreek Amish Mysteries #13

Daughety, Annalisa – Off the Beaten Path

Dickinson, Margaret – Fairfield Hall

Dodson, DeAnna Julie – Seek & Ye Shall Find

Eason, Lynette – Collateral Damage

Elliott, Cathy – Medals in the Attic

Feehan, Christine – Cat's Lair

Feehan, Christine – Street Game

Fetzer, Amy J. – Come As You Are

Fielding, Joy – The Housekeeper: A Novel

Fields, Jan – Christmas Gifts

Fleiss, Ocieanna – At Face Value

Ford, Jamie – The Many daughters of Afong Moy: A Novel

Gabhart, Ann H. – The Outsider: A Novel

Galbraith, Robert – The Ink Black Heart

Gould, Leslie – Christmas Derailed

Goyer, Tricia – Blessed are the Cheese Makers: Sugarcreek Amish Mysteries #17

Green, Jane – Dune Road

Hannon, Irene – Labyrinth of Lies

Hawley, Noah – A Conspiracy of Tall Men

Jacobs, Anna – Twopenny Rainbows

James, Julie – A Lot Lke Love

Jewell, Lisa – The Family Remains: A Novel

Johansen, Iris – Killer Dreams

Jones, Holly Goddard – The Next Time You See Me: A Novel

Kellerman, Faye – The Hunt

Leigh, Lora – Black Jack

Leigh, Lora – Heat Seeker

Leigh, Lora – Renegade

Leigh, Lora – Wild Card

Lillard, Amy – O Little Town of Sugarcreek: Sugarcreek Amish Mysteries #5

Lynn, Dana R. – Comfort and Joy

Marra, Anthony – Mercury Pictures Presents: A Novel

McAllister, Gillian – Wrong Place Wrong Time: A Novel

Mehl, Nancy – All Abuzz at the Honey Bee: Sugarcreek Amish Mysteries #15

Melby, Becky – Hushed October

Oates, Joyce Carol – Babysitter

Pataki, Allison – The Magnificent Lives of Marjorie Post: A Novel

Patterson, James – The Ninth Month

Perry, Thomas – A String of Beads

Prentice, Candice – Mercy's Song

Putman, Cara C. – Till We Meet Again

Quirk, Matthew – Dead Man Switch

Randel, Tara – August Retreat

Salvatore, R. A. – Glacier's Edge: A Novel

Sawyer, Kim Vogel – The Innkeepers' Conundrum

Smith, Virginia – A Flame in the Night

Steel, Danielle – The Challenge: A Novel

Thompson, Janice A.– The Ties That Bind

VanLiere, Donna – Christmas Hope: The Christmas Star

Viehl, Lynn – Frostfire

Whelan, Julia – Thank You For lLstening: A Novel

Y'Barbo, Kathleen – Lights! Camera! Christmas!

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Child, Lincoln – Chrysalis: A Thriller

Kelton, Elmer – The Smiling Country

L'amour, Louis – Lost Trails

Macomber, Debbie – The Best is Yet to Come: A Novel

ADULT NON-FICTION

Bernstein, Gabrielle – Judgment Detox: Release the Beliefs That Hold You Back From Living a Better Life

Buck, Rinker – Life on the Mississippi: An Epic American Adventure

Collins, Paul – The Murder of the Century: The Gilded Age Crime That Scandalized a City and Sparked the Tabloid Wars

Dante Alighieri – Purgatory

Dillmann, John – Unholy Matrimony: A True Story of Murder & Obsession

Drennan, William R. – Death in a Prairie hHouse: Frank Lloyd Wright and the Taliesin Murders

Gorn, Elliott J. – Dillinger's Wild Ride: The Year That Made America's Public Enemy Number One

Hinds, Bob – Ozark Pioneers: Their Trials and Triumphs

Kirby, Jane – Eat Up, Slim Down: Tried-and-True Recipes and Tips From Real Weight-Loss Winners

Kraeuter, Tom – Your Identity Has Been Stolen: Discovering Who You Really Are in Christ

Kutcher, Jenna – How Are You, Really?: Living Your Truth One Answer at a Time

LaHaye, Tim – Faith of Our Founding Fathers

Maraniss, David – Path Lit By Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe

McCoskrie, Joseph W. – The Civil War Missouri Compendium

Mitchell, Paulette – The Complete 15-Minute Gourmet: Creative Cuisine Made Fast and Fresh

Rosen, Fred – When Satan Wore a Cross

Ultimate Recipes: Vegetarian

EASY READERS

Aitken, Margaret – Old Friends

Curato, Mike – Where is Bina Bear?

Dean, James – Pete the Cat's Not So Groovy Day

Falconer, Ian – Two Dogs

Frazier, Gibson – Stop and Smell the Cookies

James, Shelly Vaughan – Fussy Flamingo

Klein, Cheryl B. – Thunder Trucks

Poster, Zoë – Tilley Night Wild

Sicuro, Aimée – If You Find a Leaf

Steers, Billy – Tractor Mac Autumn is Here

Sumner Johnson, Janet – Braver Than Brave

Waechter, Philip – A Perfect Wonderful Day With Friends

Walstead, Alice – How to Catch a Witch

Windness, Kaz – Swim, Jim!

Bluey: The Creek

JUNIOR FICTION

Abe, Julie – Alliana, Girl of Dragons

Avi – Loyalty

Clark, Samantha M. – Arrow

Clark, Zack Loran – The Lock-Eater

Egan, Kate – Golden Ticket

FGTeeV – FGTeeV Saves the World!

Ito, Hiroshi – Free Kid to Good Home

Khoury, Jessica – Skyborn: Sparrow Rising Vol. 1

LaReau, Kara – Revenge of ZomBert

Mbalia, Kwame – Last Gate of the Emperor

Oh, Ellen – The Island of Monsters

Ponti, James – City Spies: Forbidden City Book 3

Roux, Madeleine – Dungeon Academy: No Humans Allowed!

Santat, Dan – Endlessly Ever After: Pick Your Path to Countless Fairy Tale Endings!

Simpson, Dana – Phoebe and Her Unicorn: Unicorn Playlist Another Phoebe and Her Unicorn Adventure Book 14

Yang, Kelly – New From Here

Zhao, Xiran Jay – Zachary Ying and the Dragon Emperor

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Boersma, Alex – The Whale Who Swam Through Time: A 200-Year Journey in the Arctic

Burns, Loree Griffin – Honeybee Rescue: A Backyard Drama

Lagasse, Emeril – Emeril's There's a Chef in My Family: Recipes to Get Everybody Cooking

Roberts, Barbara Carroll – A Rose Named Peace: How Francis Meilland Created a Flower of Hope For a World at War

Zimmermann, Laura K. – Mushroom Rain

YOUNG ADULT FICTION

Calame, Don – Dan Versus Nature

Chen, Gina – Violet Made of Thorns

Ernshaw, Shea – Long Live the Pumpkin Queen

Kulper, Kendall – Murder For the Modern Girl Book 1

Lloyd, Natalie – Hummingbird

Painter, Lynn – Better Than the Movies

Ritter, William – Beastly Bones

Stirling, Danie – Crumbs

Takeuchi, Naoko – Pretty Guardian Book 9

Tur, Míriam Bonastre – Hooky

Walther, K. L. – The Summer of Broken Rules

White, Kiersten – Padawan

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Cunningham, Doreen – Soundings: Journeys in The Company of Whales

Goldstone, Lawrence – Days of Infamy: How a Century of Bigotry Led to Japanese American Internment

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS

Beaty, Andrea – Iggy Peck and the Mysterious Mansion

Palacio, R.J. – Pony

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Sanderson, Brandon – Dawnshard

Steel, Danielle – The Challenge

Woods, Stuart – Black Dog

DVDS

American Buffalo

An Angel for May

Boys of Fall

Brother Future

Caddie Woodlawn

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

Dead Again

Dune

Fantastic Beast and Where to Find Them

Find Buck McHenry

Freedom Writers

The Hammer Horror Series

Jack Reacher

Kubo and The Two Strings

The Last Brickmaker in America

Little Women

Manchester By The Sea

Murder in The First

The Original Nancy Drew Movie Mystery Collection

Parkland

The Relic

The Scent of Rain and Lightning

Slow Moe

Tangled

Tomas and the Rainbow

Uncharted

Wedding Planner Mystery

What Lies Beneath