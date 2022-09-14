 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS

Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month on September 2022

ADULT FICTION

Adair, Cherry – Night Shadow: A Novel  

Adair, Cherry – Undertow  

Adams, Beth – A Place to Belong  

Adams, Beth – Never the Twain Shall Meet  

Alexander, Johnnie – Autumn's Spell  

Banks, Maya – Echoes at Dawn  

Brown, Sandra – Overkill  

Cain, Chelsea – One Kick  

Chianese, Gail – Grateful Hearts  

Clarans, Dorothy – Treasured Harvest  

Daughety, Annalisa – Earthly Treasures: Sugarcreek Amish Mysteries #13

Daughety, Annalisa – Off the Beaten Path  

Dickinson, Margaret – Fairfield Hall  

Dodson, DeAnna Julie – Seek & Ye Shall Find  

Eason, Lynette – Collateral Damage  

Elliott, Cathy – Medals in the Attic  

Feehan, Christine – Cat's Lair  

Feehan, Christine – Street Game  

Fetzer, Amy J. – Come As You Are  

Fielding, Joy – The Housekeeper: A Novel  

Fields, Jan – Christmas Gifts  

Fleiss, Ocieanna – At Face Value  

Ford, Jamie – The Many daughters of Afong Moy: A Novel  

Gabhart, Ann H. – The Outsider: A Novel  

Galbraith, Robert – The Ink Black Heart  

Gould, Leslie – Christmas Derailed  

Goyer, Tricia – Blessed are the Cheese Makers: Sugarcreek Amish Mysteries #17

Green, Jane – Dune Road  

Hannon, Irene – Labyrinth of Lies  

Hawley, Noah – A Conspiracy of Tall Men  

Jacobs, Anna – Twopenny Rainbows  

James, Julie – A Lot Lke Love  

Jewell, Lisa – The Family Remains: A Novel  

Johansen, Iris – Killer Dreams  

Jones, Holly Goddard – The Next Time You See Me: A Novel  

Kellerman, Faye – The Hunt  

Leigh, Lora – Black Jack  

Leigh, Lora – Heat Seeker  

Leigh, Lora – Renegade  

Leigh, Lora – Wild Card  

Lillard, Amy – O Little Town of Sugarcreek: Sugarcreek Amish Mysteries #5  

Lynn, Dana R. – Comfort and Joy  

Marra, Anthony – Mercury Pictures Presents: A Novel  

McAllister, Gillian – Wrong Place Wrong Time: A Novel  

Mehl, Nancy – All Abuzz at the Honey Bee: Sugarcreek Amish Mysteries #15  

Melby, Becky – Hushed October  

Oates, Joyce Carol – Babysitter  

Pataki, Allison – The Magnificent Lives of Marjorie Post: A Novel  

Patterson, James – The Ninth Month  

Perry, Thomas – A String of Beads  

Prentice, Candice – Mercy's Song  

Putman, Cara C. – Till We Meet Again  

Quirk, Matthew – Dead Man Switch  

Randel, Tara – August Retreat  

Salvatore, R. A. – Glacier's Edge: A Novel  

Sawyer, Kim Vogel – The Innkeepers' Conundrum  

Smith, Virginia – A Flame in the Night  

Steel, Danielle – The Challenge: A Novel  

Thompson, Janice A.– The Ties That Bind  

VanLiere, Donna – Christmas Hope: The Christmas Star  

Viehl, Lynn – Frostfire  

Whelan, Julia – Thank You For lLstening: A Novel  

Y'Barbo, Kathleen – Lights! Camera! Christmas!

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Child, Lincoln – Chrysalis: A Thriller  

Kelton, Elmer – The Smiling Country  

L'amour, Louis – Lost Trails  

Macomber, Debbie – The Best is Yet to Come: A Novel

ADULT NON-FICTION

Bernstein, Gabrielle – Judgment Detox: Release the Beliefs That Hold You Back From Living a Better Life

Buck, Rinker – Life on the Mississippi: An Epic American Adventure  

Collins, Paul – The Murder of the Century: The Gilded Age Crime That Scandalized a City and Sparked the Tabloid Wars

Dante Alighieri – Purgatory  

Dillmann, John – Unholy Matrimony: A True Story of Murder & Obsession  

Drennan, William R. – Death in a Prairie hHouse: Frank Lloyd Wright and the Taliesin Murders  

Gorn, Elliott J. – Dillinger's Wild Ride: The Year That Made America's Public Enemy Number One  

Hinds, Bob – Ozark Pioneers: Their Trials and Triumphs  

Kirby, Jane – Eat Up, Slim Down: Tried-and-True Recipes and Tips From Real Weight-Loss Winners

Kraeuter, Tom – Your Identity Has Been Stolen: Discovering Who You Really Are in Christ  

Kutcher, Jenna – How Are You, Really?: Living Your Truth One Answer at a Time  

LaHaye, Tim – Faith of Our Founding Fathers

Maraniss, David – Path Lit By Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe

McCoskrie, Joseph W. – The Civil War Missouri Compendium

Mitchell, Paulette – The Complete 15-Minute Gourmet: Creative Cuisine Made Fast and Fresh

Rosen, Fred – When Satan Wore a Cross

Ultimate Recipes: Vegetarian

EASY READERS

Aitken, Margaret – Old Friends  

Curato, Mike – Where is Bina Bear?  

Dean, James – Pete the Cat's Not So Groovy Day

Falconer, Ian – Two Dogs  

Frazier, Gibson – Stop and Smell the Cookies  

James, Shelly Vaughan – Fussy Flamingo  

Klein, Cheryl B. – Thunder Trucks  

Poster, Zoë – Tilley Night Wild

Sicuro, Aimée – If You Find a Leaf  

Steers, Billy – Tractor Mac Autumn is Here  

Sumner Johnson, Janet – Braver Than Brave  

Waechter, Philip – A Perfect Wonderful Day With Friends  

Walstead, Alice – How to Catch a Witch  

Windness, Kaz – Swim, Jim!

Bluey: The Creek

JUNIOR FICTION

Abe, Julie – Alliana, Girl of Dragons  

Avi – Loyalty  

Clark, Samantha M. – Arrow

Clark, Zack Loran – The Lock-Eater 

Egan, Kate – Golden Ticket  

FGTeeV – FGTeeV Saves the World!  

Ito, Hiroshi – Free Kid to Good Home  

Khoury, Jessica – Skyborn: Sparrow Rising Vol. 1  

LaReau, Kara – Revenge of ZomBert  

Mbalia, Kwame – Last Gate of the Emperor  

Oh, Ellen – The Island of Monsters  

Ponti, James – City Spies: Forbidden City Book 3  

Roux, Madeleine – Dungeon Academy: No Humans Allowed! 

Santat, Dan – Endlessly Ever After: Pick Your Path to Countless Fairy Tale Endings!

Simpson, Dana – Phoebe and Her Unicorn: Unicorn Playlist Another Phoebe and Her Unicorn Adventure Book 14

Yang, Kelly – New From Here  

Zhao, Xiran Jay – Zachary Ying and the Dragon Emperor  

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Boersma, Alex – The Whale Who Swam Through Time: A 200-Year Journey in the Arctic  

Burns, Loree Griffin – Honeybee Rescue: A Backyard Drama  

Lagasse, Emeril – Emeril's There's a Chef in My Family: Recipes to Get Everybody Cooking  

Roberts, Barbara Carroll – A Rose Named Peace: How Francis Meilland Created a Flower of Hope For a World at War  

Zimmermann, Laura K. – Mushroom Rain

YOUNG ADULT FICTION

Calame, Don – Dan Versus Nature  

Chen, Gina – Violet Made of Thorns  

Ernshaw, Shea – Long Live the Pumpkin Queen  

Kulper, Kendall – Murder For the Modern Girl Book 1  

Lloyd, Natalie – Hummingbird  

Painter, Lynn – Better Than the Movies  

Ritter, William – Beastly Bones  

Stirling, Danie – Crumbs  

Takeuchi, Naoko – Pretty Guardian Book 9  

Tur, Míriam Bonastre – Hooky  

Walther, K. L. – The Summer of Broken Rules  

White, Kiersten – Padawan

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Cunningham, Doreen – Soundings: Journeys in The Company of Whales  

Goldstone, Lawrence – Days of Infamy: How a Century of Bigotry Led to Japanese American Internment  

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS

Beaty, Andrea – Iggy Peck and the Mysterious Mansion 

Palacio, R.J. – Pony 

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Sanderson, Brandon – Dawnshard 

Steel, Danielle – The Challenge 

Woods, Stuart – Black Dog

DVDS

American Buffalo 

An Angel for May 

Boys of Fall 

Brother Future 

Caddie Woodlawn 

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 

Dead Again 

Dune 

Fantastic Beast and Where to Find Them 

Find Buck McHenry 

Freedom Writers 

The Hammer Horror Series 

Jack Reacher 

Kubo and The Two Strings 

The Last Brickmaker in America 

Little Women 

Manchester By The Sea 

Murder in The First 

The Original Nancy Drew Movie Mystery Collection 

Parkland 

The Relic 

The Scent of Rain and Lightning 

Slow Moe 

Tangled 

Tomas and the Rainbow 

Uncharted 

Wedding Planner Mystery 

What Lies Beneath

