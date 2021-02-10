 Skip to main content
Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of February 2021.

ADULT FICTION

Atkins, Ace – Robert B. Parker's Someone to Watch Over Me  

Benjamin, Melanie – The Children's Blizzard: A Novel  

Childs, Laura – Egg Shooters  

Cornwell, Patricia Daniels – Spin  

Dalton, Julie Carrick – Waiting for the Night Song  

Foster, Fiona King – The Captive: A Novel 

Gillen, Kieron – The Wicked + the Divine Vol 4: Rising Action  

Hibbert, Talia – Get a Life, Chloe Brown: A Novel  

Kane, Darby – Pretty Little Wife: A Novel  

Kellerman, Faye – The Lost Boys  

Kuang, R. F. – The Burning God  

McCall Smith, Alexander – Pianos and Flowers: Brief Encounters of the Romantic Kind

McGuire, Seanan – Across the Green Grass Fields  

Miller, Madeline – The Song of Achilles  

O'Donnell, Paraic – The House on Vesper Sands: A Novel  

Patterson, James – The Russian  

Penny, Louise – All the Devils Are Here  

Preston, Douglas J. – The Scorpion's Tail: A Nora Kelly Novel  

Rous, Emma – The Perfect Guests  

Ryker, Richard – Dark Sky Falling  

Smiley, Jane – Perestroika in Paris  

Soule, Charles – Light of the Jedi  

Spielman, Lori Nelson – The Star-Crossed Sisters of Tuscany  

Tevis, Walter – The Queen's Gambit  

Wiegenstein, Steve – Scattered Lights: Stories  

Williams, Eley – The Liar's Dictionary

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Abulhawa, Susan – Against the Loveless World 

Bradford, Barbara Taylor – In the Lion's Den  

Brown, Carolyn – Miss Janie's Girls  

Dugoni, Robert – A Cold Trail  

Gray, Shelley Shepard – Hold on Tight  

Orenstein, Hannah – Head Over Heels 

Rice, Luanne – Last Day  

Wiseman, Ellen Marie – The Orphan Collector

ADULT NON-FICTION

Abbit, Linda – The Conscious Caregiver: A Mindful Approach to Caring for Your Loved One Without Losing Yourself

Atwood, Margaret – Dearly: New Poems

Carle-Sanders, Theresa – Outlander Kitchen: To the New World and Back Again: The Second Official Outlander Companion Cookbook

Eyman, Scott – Cary Grant: A Brilliant Disguise

Forsyth, Mark – The Etymologicon: A Circular Stroll Through the Hidden Connections of the English Language

Jackson, Marcia Collins – Glioblastoma, Grief and Grace : A Memoir of Our Three Close Family Members With Glioblastoma

Macdonald, Helen – Vesper Flights: New and Collected Essays

Plymale, Stephanie Thornton – American Daughter: A Memoir

Rosen, Michele – Paleo Baking at Home: The Ultimate Resource for Delicious Grain-Free Cookies, Cakes, Bars, Breads and More

Stewart, Martha – Martha Stewart's Very Good Things: Clever Tips & Genius Ideas for an Easier, More Enjoyable Life

EASY READERS

Andreae, Giles – Love: From Giraffes Can't Dance

Barnett, Mac – A Polar Bear in the Snow

Cronin, Doreen – Click, Clack, Moo: I Love You!

Glazer, Anya – Thesaurus Has a Secret

Heling, Kathryn – Mouse Makes Words : A Phonics Reader PB

Jeffers, Oliver – What We'll Build: Plans for Our Together Future

Jenkins, Emily – A Grehound, A Groundhog

Keller, Laurie – Hello, Arnie!: An Arnie the Doughnut Story

Lewison, Wendy Cheyette – The Big Snowball PB

Maclear, Kyo – Story Boat

Martin, Bill – Panda Bear, Panda Bear, What Do You See?

McCall, Francis X – A Huge Hog Is a Big Pig : A Rhyming Word Game

Nhin, Mary – Arial the YouTuber

Patchett, Ann – Escape Goat

Perdew, Laura – The Fort

Pham, LeUyen – Outside, Inside

Rex, Adam – Nothing Rhymes With Orange

Rex, Adam – Unstoppable!

Rothman, Scott – Attack of the Underwear Dragon

Schertle, Alice – Little Blue Truck's Valentine

Stohler, Lauren – The Best Worst Poet Ever

Tan, Shaun – Eric

Tebow, Tim – Bronco and Friends: A Party to Remember

Willems, Mo – I Want to Sleep Under the Stars!

Yolen, Jane – My Father Knows the Names of Things

Zhang, Kat – Amy Wu and the Patchwork Dragon

JUNIOR FICTION

Boothby, Ian – Double Dog Dare. (Sparks! Vol. 2)  

Bradley, Kimberly Brubaker – Fighting Words  

Elphinstone, Abi – The Unmapped Chronicles: Book One, Casper Tock and the Everdark Wings  

Harper, Charise Mericle – The Heat Is on Next Best Junior Chef Book 2  

Holm, Jennifer L. – Lion of Mars  

Jamieson, Victoria – When Stars Are Scattered

Johnson, Varian – Twins  

Knisley, Lucy – Stepping Stones  

Marino, Andy – The Execution (The Plot to Kill Hitler #2) 

Martin, Ann M. – Claudia and the Phantom Phone Calls (The Baby-Sitters Club, 2), Volume 2

Martin, Ann M. – Karen's Worst Day (Baby-Sitters Little Sister Graphic Novel #3) 

Sawada, Yukio – Super Mario Bros. Manga Mania  

Tarshis, Lauren – I Survived the Great Chicago Fire, 1871  

Timberlake, Amy – Skunk and Badger  

Valente, Dominique – Starfell: Willow Moss and the Lost Day 

Wood, Maryrose – Alice's Farm: A Rabbit's Tale

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Eszterhas, Suzi – My Wild Life: Adventures of a Wildlife Photographer

Giorello, Joe – Great Battles for Boys

Harding, Thomas – The House by the Lake: The True Story of a House, Its History, and the Four Families Who Made It Home

Jenkins, Steve – Tiny Monsters : The Strange Creatures That Live on Us, in Us, and Around Us

Jorgensen, Katrina –The Scooby-Doo! Cookbook : Kid-Friendly Recipes for the Whole Gang

Joseph, Frederick – The Black Friend: On Being a Better White Person

Krensky, Stephen – The Book of Mythical Beasts & Magical Creatures

Levinson, Cynthia – Fault Lines in the Constitution, the Graphic Novel: The Framers, Their Fights, and the Flaws That Affect Us Today

Robb, Lucinda – The Suffragist Playbook: Your Guide to Changing the World

Sprinkel, Katy – The Big Book of BTS

Wallace, Sandra Neil – The Teachers March! : How Selma's Teachers Changed History

YOUNG ADULT

Black, Holly – How the King of Elfhame Learned to Hate Stories  

Bracken, Alexandra – Lore  

Carriger, Gail – Etiquette & Espionage  

Chadda, Sarwat – City of the Plague God  

Elston, Ashley – This Is Our Story  

Hartwell, Kelsey – 11 Paper Hearts

Henry, April – Run, Hide, Fight Back  

Kaufman, Amie – The Other Side of the Sky  

Kaziya  – How to Treat Magical Beasts : Mine and Master's Medical Journal, Vol. 1

Lord, Emma – You Have a Match  

Madow, Michelle – The Prophecy of Shadows  

Nix, Garth – The Left-Handed Booksellers of London  

Perez, Marlene – Dead Is the New Black

Reeve, Philip – Predator's Gold (Mortal Engines, Book 2)  

Shirai, Kaiu  – The Promised Neverland Book 1  

Solomon, Rachel Lynn – Today Tonight Tomorrow 

Thomas, Angie – Concrete Rose  

Tromly, Stephanie – Trouble Makes a Comeback  

Tuwabara, Taku – Drifting Dragons, Vol. 1  

Vaughn, Sarah – Sleepless, Vol. 1  

Walters, Eric – 90 Days of Different  

Watters, Shannon – Lumberjanes: Parent's Day #10  

Woodson, Jacqueline – Before the Ever After

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Brundage, Vernon – Shoot Your Shot : A Sport-Inspired Guide to Living Your Best Life

Battistin, Jennie Marie – Mindfulness for Teens in 10 Minutes a Day : Exercises to Feel Calm, Stay Focused & Be Your Best Self  

D'Amelio, Charli – Essentially Charli: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping It Real  

Hitchcock, Christina – The Super Easy Teen Cookbook : 75 Simple Step-by-Step Recipes

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Krentz, Jayne Ann – All the Colors of the Night

Steel, Danielle – Neighbors

DVDs

Descendants

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders fo the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Indiana Jones: Bonus Material

Love and Monsters

Paw Patrol: Super Paws

Star Gate

Tenet

The Little Mermaid

