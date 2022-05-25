Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of May 2022. *Updated May 17

ADULT FICTION

Andrews, Brian – Dark Intercept

Baldacci, David – Dream Town

*Barnhill, Kelly – When Women Were Dragons

Barr, Lisa – Woman on Fire: A Novel

*Bishop, Anne – Crossbones

Bishop, Anne – Wild Country

*Black, Holly – Book of Night

Britton, Andrew – The Invisible

*Brown, Janelle – I'll Be You

*Brunstetter, Wanda – The Hawaiian Discovery

*Cahn, Jonathan – The Book of Mysteries

Caudill, Crystal – Counterfeit Love

*Cleeves, Ann – The Heron's Cry

Cooper, Tea – The Girl in the Painting

Crow, Donna Fletcher – Elizabeth

*Diaz, Hernan – Trust

*Egan, Jennifer – The Candy House

Evison, Jonathan – Lawn Boy: A Novel

*Fisher, Tarry – An Honest Lie

*Gardner, Lisa – One Step Too Far

Garmus, Bonnie – Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel

*Gray, Claudia – The Murder of Mr. Wickham

*Harris, Lisa – Vanishing Point

*Henry, Emily – Book Lovers

Hepworth, Sally – The Younger Wife

*Herman, Kathy – All Things Hidden

Hillerman, Anne – The Sacred Bridge

*Hillman, Pam – Stealing Jake

Hoover, Colleen – November 9

Jimenez, Abby – Part of Your World

*Johansen, Roy – Killer View

Kappes, Tonya – Beaches, Bungalows and Burglaries

Kenyon, Sherrilyn – Shadow Fallen

*Kingfisher, T. – Nettle and Bone

Kingsbury, Karen – The Baxters: A Prequel

Li, Grace D. – Portrait of a Thief: A Novel

Lutz, John – Chill of Night

Macmillan, Gilly – The Long Weekend: A Novel

*Mandel, Emily – Sea of Tranquility

*Miller, Judith – A Basket Brigade Christmas

Mueller, Sara A. – The Bone Orchard

*Newport, Olivia – Amish Turns of Time Trilogy

Novak, Brenda – Summer on the Island

Novic, Sara – True Biz: A Novel

Patterson, James – 22 Seconds

Patterson, James – Death of the Black Widow

Pinborough, Sarah – Insomnia: A Novel

Power, Rory – In a Garden Burning Gold

*Quick, Amanda – When She Dreams

Quinn, Kate – The Diamond Eye: A Novel

*Richardson, Kim – The Book Woman's Daughter

Rollins, James – Kingdom of Bones: A Thriller

Salvatore, R. A. – The Ghost King

Sandford, John – The Investigator

*Simonsen, Mary – Searching for Pemberly

*Simpson, Susan – Samuel's Return

Stanleigh, Mark – Billy Goat Hill: A Novel

Steel, Danielle – Beautiful: A Novel

Stone, Kyla – Edge of Anarchy

Stone, Kyla – Edge of Defiance

Stuart, Douglas – Young Mungo: A Novel

*Trigiani, Adriana – The Good Left Undone

Winspear, Jacqueline – A Sunlit Weapon

ADULT LARGE PRINT

*Ernshaw, Shea – A History of Wild Places

*Griffin, Laura – Flight

*Hlad, Alan – A Light Beyond the Trenches

*Harvey, Kristy – The Wedding Veil

*London, Julia – Last Duke Standing

Manning, Jason – Green River Rendezvous

*McCall Smith, Alexander – Love in the Time of Bertie

*Oates, Joyce – Night, Neon

Patterson, James – Death of the Black Widow

Randisi, Robert J. – The Sagebrush Trail

Steel, Danielle – High Stakes: A Novel

*Wilkes, Ally – All the White Spaces

ADULT NON-FICTION

*Barron's – Spanish-English Dictionary

*Beck, Joshua – Things That Matter

*Brown, Alton – Good Was 4: The Final Years

Cain, Susan – Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole

Dahlstrom, Neil – Tractor Wars: John Deere, Henry Ford, International Harvester, and the Birth of Modern Agriculture

Ephron, Delia – Left on Tenth: A Second Chance at Life: A Memoir

Gerard, Tieghan – Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals

Harrell, Ashley – Cancún, Cozumel & the Yucatán

*Hawkins, Ira – The Story of the Baptist Home

Haynes, Natalie – Pandora's Jar: Women in Greek Myths

Hellinger, Magda – The Nazis Knew My Name: A Remarkable Story of Survival and Courage in Auschwitz

*Holes, Paul – Unmasked

*Kell, Beverly – Diary of a Dumpster Pup

Llewellyn-Jones, Lloyd – Persians: The Age of the Great Kings

Maurer, Kevin – Damn Lucky: One Man's Courage During the Bloodiest Military Campaign in Aviation History

Miller, Nathan – War at Sea: A Naval History of World War II

*Nasaw, David – Andrew Carnegie

Ury, Logan – How to Not Die Alone: The Surprising Science That Will Help You Find Love

Vuong, Ocean – Time Is a Mother

Warren, Rick – The Daniel Plan Cookbook: Healthy Eating for Life

Wukovits, John F. – Chesty Puller: A Marine Legend in World War II

EASY READERS

Biedrzycki, David – Sumokitty

Chang, Maggie P. – Geraldine Pu and Her Cat Hat, Too!

Donaldson, Julia – A Squash and a Squeeze

Dunrea, Olivier – Ollie's Hug

Fallon, Jimmy – Nana Loves You More

Garriel, Barbara S. – I Know a Shy Fellow Who Swallowed a Cello

Hannigan, Kate – Nellie vs. Elizabeth: Two Daredevil Journalists' Breakneck Race Around the World

Herman, Gail – The Magic School Bus Artic Adventure

Kuo, Julia – Let's Do Everything and Nothing

Mansbach, Adam – Just Try One Bite

McDonald, Jill – Hello, World! Ocean Life

McKernan, Dan – This Farm Is a Family

Meyers, Seth – I'm Not Scared, You're Scared!

Pace, Nathalie – If You Give a Horse Hot Cocoa

Peterson, Ellie – How to Hug a Pufferfish

Schu, John – This Is a School

Sima, Jessie – Perfectly Pegasus

Tucker, Zoë – The Garden We Share

Yoon, Helen – Off-Limits

Bluey:the Pool

My Dad Is Awesome

My Mum Is the Best

Where's Bluey?: A Search-And-Find Book

JUNIOR FICTION

Brallier, Max – The Last Kids on Earth: Quint and Dirk's Hero Quest

Costner, Arianne – Confessions of a Class Clown

Count, Susan – Mary's Song

Dahlgren, Helena – Soul Riders: Darkness Falling

Dickerson, Mason – Housecat Trouble

Fairbairn, Nathan – Paws Gabby Gets It Together

Gibbs, Stuart – Once Upon a Tim

Gibbs, Stuart – Spy School: The Graphic Novel

Harrell, Rob – Batpig: This Little Piggy Wears a Cape

James, Anna – Pages & Co: The Bookwanderers

Lin, Cindy – The Twelve

Marlow, Susan K. – Andi's Pony Trouble

Marlow, Susan K. – Jem Strikes Gold

Mowry, Tia – Twintuition: Double Cross Book 4

O'Hearn, Kate – Escape From Atlantis

Paulsen, Gary – Northwind

Peters, Shawn – The Unforgettable Logan Foster

Phelan, Matt – The Sheep, the Rooster, and the Duck: A Tale From the Age of Wonder

Riley, James – Once Upon Another Time: Volume 1

Schlereth, Madeline – The Sages of the Phoenix: Tifa's Story

Subity, Sam – The Last Shadow Warrior

Walsh, Jenni L. – Hettie and the London Blitz: A World War II Survival Story

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Eaton, Maxwell – Bear Builds a House

McConnell, Nancy P. – Christmas Is ...: The Christmas Story as Adapted

Pascal, Janet B. – Who Was Abraham Lincoln?

Treasured Tales of Christmas

The Recipe-a-Day Kids Cookbook

YOUNG ADULT

Blake, Kendare – All These Bodies

Buxbaum, Julie – Year on Fire

Carter, Ally – I'd Tell You I Love You, but Then I'd Have to Kill You

Cast, P. C. – Omens Bite

Cawthon, Scott – Five Nights at Freddy's: The Graphic Novel

Cervantes, J. C. – The Shadow Crosser (A Storm Runner Novel, Book 3)

Chee, Traci – Thousand Steps Into Night

Dow, Alechia – The Kindred

Himekawa, Akira – The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Vol. 4

Hines, Zach – Nine

Jackson, Tiffany D. – White Smoke

Lin, Judy I. – A Magic Steeped in Poison

McCrina, Amanda – The Silent Unseen

Novik, Naomi – The Last Graduate

Richards, Natalie D. – Seven Dirty Secrets

Saft, Allison – A Far Wilder Magic

Shoemaker, Tim – Code of Silence

Stolarz, Laurie Faria – Jane Anonymous

Takahashi, Rumiko – Inuyasha: A Feudal Fairy Tale 3 in 1

Valent, Cotton – Creepy Cat, Vol. 1

Wilson, Casey – A Dog's Hope

Yoshida, Reiko – Tokyo Mew Mew Omnibus Vol. 1

Sonic the Hedgehog

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Castaldo, Nancy F. – When the World Runs Dry: Earth's Water in Crisis

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Baldacci, David – Dream Town

Browder, Bill – Freezing Order

Egan, Jennifer – The Candy House

Patterson, James – Death of the Black Widow

Rollins, James – Kingdom of Bones

Steel, Danielle – Beautiful

Winslow, Don – City on Fire

DVDS

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Grand Prix

Blue's Clues and You!

Crime Story the Complete Series

Daniel Tiger's Playtime With Daniel

Edge of Darkness

Fly Away Home

Hill Street Blues Season Two

House of Cards Complete Season 4

John Adams

MacGyver the Final Season

Mary and the Witch's Flower

Michael Clayton

Moneyball

Paw Patrol: Meet Everest

Paw Patrol: The Great Pirate to the Rescue

Prisoners

Rogue

Shark Attack 3-Pack Sharkenstein, Radiers of the Lost Spark, and Shark Exorcist

Shimmer and Sine: Magical Mischief

Space Cowboys

Spider-Man No Way Home

The Ides of March

The Lake House

The Men Who Stare at Goats

The Mitchells vs the Machines

The Mrs. Bradley Mysteries: Speed Death

The Order

The Warrant

Thirteen

We Are Marshall

