Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of May 2022. *Updated May 17
ADULT FICTION
Andrews, Brian – Dark Intercept
Baldacci, David – Dream Town
*Barnhill, Kelly – When Women Were Dragons
Barr, Lisa – Woman on Fire: A Novel
*Bishop, Anne – Crossbones
Bishop, Anne – Wild Country
*Black, Holly – Book of Night
Britton, Andrew – The Invisible
*Brown, Janelle – I'll Be You
*Brunstetter, Wanda – The Hawaiian Discovery
*Cahn, Jonathan – The Book of Mysteries
Caudill, Crystal – Counterfeit Love
*Cleeves, Ann – The Heron's Cry
Cooper, Tea – The Girl in the Painting
Crow, Donna Fletcher – Elizabeth
*Diaz, Hernan – Trust
*Egan, Jennifer – The Candy House
Evison, Jonathan – Lawn Boy: A Novel
*Fisher, Tarry – An Honest Lie
*Gardner, Lisa – One Step Too Far
Garmus, Bonnie – Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel
*Gray, Claudia – The Murder of Mr. Wickham
*Harris, Lisa – Vanishing Point
*Henry, Emily – Book Lovers
Hepworth, Sally – The Younger Wife
*Herman, Kathy – All Things Hidden
Hillerman, Anne – The Sacred Bridge
*Hillman, Pam – Stealing Jake
Hoover, Colleen – November 9
Jimenez, Abby – Part of Your World
*Johansen, Roy – Killer View
Kappes, Tonya – Beaches, Bungalows and Burglaries
Kenyon, Sherrilyn – Shadow Fallen
*Kingfisher, T. – Nettle and Bone
Kingsbury, Karen – The Baxters: A Prequel
Li, Grace D. – Portrait of a Thief: A Novel
Lutz, John – Chill of Night
Macmillan, Gilly – The Long Weekend: A Novel
*Mandel, Emily – Sea of Tranquility
*Miller, Judith – A Basket Brigade Christmas
Mueller, Sara A. – The Bone Orchard
*Newport, Olivia – Amish Turns of Time Trilogy
Novak, Brenda – Summer on the Island
Novic, Sara – True Biz: A Novel
Patterson, James – 22 Seconds
Patterson, James – Death of the Black Widow
Pinborough, Sarah – Insomnia: A Novel
Power, Rory – In a Garden Burning Gold
*Quick, Amanda – When She Dreams
Quinn, Kate – The Diamond Eye: A Novel
*Richardson, Kim – The Book Woman's Daughter
Rollins, James – Kingdom of Bones: A Thriller
Salvatore, R. A. – The Ghost King
Sandford, John – The Investigator
*Simonsen, Mary – Searching for Pemberly
*Simpson, Susan – Samuel's Return
Stanleigh, Mark – Billy Goat Hill: A Novel
Steel, Danielle – Beautiful: A Novel
Stone, Kyla – Edge of Anarchy
Stone, Kyla – Edge of Defiance
Stuart, Douglas – Young Mungo: A Novel
*Trigiani, Adriana – The Good Left Undone
Winspear, Jacqueline – A Sunlit Weapon
ADULT LARGE PRINT
*Ernshaw, Shea – A History of Wild Places
*Griffin, Laura – Flight
*Hlad, Alan – A Light Beyond the Trenches
*Harvey, Kristy – The Wedding Veil
*London, Julia – Last Duke Standing
Manning, Jason – Green River Rendezvous
*McCall Smith, Alexander – Love in the Time of Bertie
*Oates, Joyce – Night, Neon
Patterson, James – Death of the Black Widow
Randisi, Robert J. – The Sagebrush Trail
Steel, Danielle – High Stakes: A Novel
*Wilkes, Ally – All the White Spaces
ADULT NON-FICTION
*Barron's – Spanish-English Dictionary
*Beck, Joshua – Things That Matter
*Brown, Alton – Good Was 4: The Final Years
Cain, Susan – Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole
Dahlstrom, Neil – Tractor Wars: John Deere, Henry Ford, International Harvester, and the Birth of Modern Agriculture
Ephron, Delia – Left on Tenth: A Second Chance at Life: A Memoir
Gerard, Tieghan – Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals
Harrell, Ashley – Cancún, Cozumel & the Yucatán
*Hawkins, Ira – The Story of the Baptist Home
Haynes, Natalie – Pandora's Jar: Women in Greek Myths
Hellinger, Magda – The Nazis Knew My Name: A Remarkable Story of Survival and Courage in Auschwitz
*Holes, Paul – Unmasked
*Kell, Beverly – Diary of a Dumpster Pup
Llewellyn-Jones, Lloyd – Persians: The Age of the Great Kings
Maurer, Kevin – Damn Lucky: One Man's Courage During the Bloodiest Military Campaign in Aviation History
Miller, Nathan – War at Sea: A Naval History of World War II
*Nasaw, David – Andrew Carnegie
Ury, Logan – How to Not Die Alone: The Surprising Science That Will Help You Find Love
Vuong, Ocean – Time Is a Mother
Warren, Rick – The Daniel Plan Cookbook: Healthy Eating for Life
Wukovits, John F. – Chesty Puller: A Marine Legend in World War II
EASY READERS
Biedrzycki, David – Sumokitty
Chang, Maggie P. – Geraldine Pu and Her Cat Hat, Too!
Donaldson, Julia – A Squash and a Squeeze
Dunrea, Olivier – Ollie's Hug
Fallon, Jimmy – Nana Loves You More
Garriel, Barbara S. – I Know a Shy Fellow Who Swallowed a Cello
Hannigan, Kate – Nellie vs. Elizabeth: Two Daredevil Journalists' Breakneck Race Around the World
Herman, Gail – The Magic School Bus Artic Adventure
Kuo, Julia – Let's Do Everything and Nothing
Mansbach, Adam – Just Try One Bite
McDonald, Jill – Hello, World! Ocean Life
McKernan, Dan – This Farm Is a Family
Meyers, Seth – I'm Not Scared, You're Scared!
Pace, Nathalie – If You Give a Horse Hot Cocoa
Peterson, Ellie – How to Hug a Pufferfish
Schu, John – This Is a School
Sima, Jessie – Perfectly Pegasus
Tucker, Zoë – The Garden We Share
Yoon, Helen – Off-Limits
Bluey:the Pool
My Dad Is Awesome
My Mum Is the Best
Where's Bluey?: A Search-And-Find Book
JUNIOR FICTION
Brallier, Max – The Last Kids on Earth: Quint and Dirk's Hero Quest
Costner, Arianne – Confessions of a Class Clown
Count, Susan – Mary's Song
Dahlgren, Helena – Soul Riders: Darkness Falling
Dickerson, Mason – Housecat Trouble
Fairbairn, Nathan – Paws Gabby Gets It Together
Gibbs, Stuart – Once Upon a Tim
Gibbs, Stuart – Spy School: The Graphic Novel
Harrell, Rob – Batpig: This Little Piggy Wears a Cape
James, Anna – Pages & Co: The Bookwanderers
Lin, Cindy – The Twelve
Marlow, Susan K. – Andi's Pony Trouble
Marlow, Susan K. – Jem Strikes Gold
Mowry, Tia – Twintuition: Double Cross Book 4
O'Hearn, Kate – Escape From Atlantis
Paulsen, Gary – Northwind
Peters, Shawn – The Unforgettable Logan Foster
Phelan, Matt – The Sheep, the Rooster, and the Duck: A Tale From the Age of Wonder
Riley, James – Once Upon Another Time: Volume 1
Schlereth, Madeline – The Sages of the Phoenix: Tifa's Story
Subity, Sam – The Last Shadow Warrior
Walsh, Jenni L. – Hettie and the London Blitz: A World War II Survival Story
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
Eaton, Maxwell – Bear Builds a House
McConnell, Nancy P. – Christmas Is ...: The Christmas Story as Adapted
Pascal, Janet B. – Who Was Abraham Lincoln?
Treasured Tales of Christmas
The Recipe-a-Day Kids Cookbook
YOUNG ADULT
Blake, Kendare – All These Bodies
Buxbaum, Julie – Year on Fire
Carter, Ally – I'd Tell You I Love You, but Then I'd Have to Kill You
Cast, P. C. – Omens Bite
Cawthon, Scott – Five Nights at Freddy's: The Graphic Novel
Cervantes, J. C. – The Shadow Crosser (A Storm Runner Novel, Book 3)
Chee, Traci – Thousand Steps Into Night
Dow, Alechia – The Kindred
Himekawa, Akira – The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Vol. 4
Hines, Zach – Nine
Jackson, Tiffany D. – White Smoke
Lin, Judy I. – A Magic Steeped in Poison
McCrina, Amanda – The Silent Unseen
Novik, Naomi – The Last Graduate
Richards, Natalie D. – Seven Dirty Secrets
Saft, Allison – A Far Wilder Magic
Shoemaker, Tim – Code of Silence
Stolarz, Laurie Faria – Jane Anonymous
Takahashi, Rumiko – Inuyasha: A Feudal Fairy Tale 3 in 1
Valent, Cotton – Creepy Cat, Vol. 1
Wilson, Casey – A Dog's Hope
Yoshida, Reiko – Tokyo Mew Mew Omnibus Vol. 1
Sonic the Hedgehog
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION
Castaldo, Nancy F. – When the World Runs Dry: Earth's Water in Crisis
ADULT BOOKS ON CD
Baldacci, David – Dream Town
Browder, Bill – Freezing Order
Egan, Jennifer – The Candy House
Patterson, James – Death of the Black Widow
Rollins, James – Kingdom of Bones
Steel, Danielle – Beautiful
Winslow, Don – City on Fire
DVDS
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Grand Prix
Blue's Clues and You!
Crime Story the Complete Series
Daniel Tiger's Playtime With Daniel
Edge of Darkness
Fly Away Home
Hill Street Blues Season Two
House of Cards Complete Season 4
John Adams
MacGyver the Final Season
Mary and the Witch's Flower
Michael Clayton
Moneyball
Paw Patrol: Meet Everest
Paw Patrol: The Great Pirate to the Rescue
Prisoners
Rogue
Shark Attack 3-Pack Sharkenstein, Radiers of the Lost Spark, and Shark Exorcist
Shimmer and Sine: Magical Mischief
Space Cowboys
Spider-Man No Way Home
The Ides of March
The Lake House
The Men Who Stare at Goats
The Mitchells vs the Machines
The Mrs. Bradley Mysteries: Speed Death
The Order
The Warrant
Thirteen
We Are Marshall