FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS

FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS

Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of December 2022. 

ADULT FICTION

Armentrout, Jennifer L. – A Light in the Flame

Bateman, Tracey Victoria — Forget-Me-Nots

Bentley, Don – Tom Clancy: Zero Hour

Blake, Audrey – The Surgeon's Daughter

Briggs, Patricia – Silver Borne

Clipston, Amy – An Amish Singing

Cochrun, Alison – Kiss Her Once for Me: A Novel

Deaver, Jeffery – Hunting Time

Evanovich, Janet – Going Rogue: Rise and Shine Twenty-Nine

Evans, Richard Paul – A Christmas Memory

Feehan, Christine – Deadly Game

Feldman, Ellen – The Living and the Lost

Fleiss, Ocieanna – Submerged Surprises

Hays, Katy – The Cloisters: A Novel

Hoover, Colleen – It Starts With Us: A Novel

Leigh, Lora – Maverick

Leigh, Lora – Wake a Sleeping Tiger

Lico Albanese, Laurie – Hester: A Novel

Lien, Tracey – All That's Left Unsaid: A Novel

Lupica, Mike – Robert B. Parker's Stone's Throw

Manning, Kate – Gilded Mountain: A Novel

Melby, Becky – Moonlit Shadows

Melby, Becky – Old, New, Borrowed, Blue

Nadatani, Wataru – Cat + Gamer

Nadatani, Wataru – Cat + Gamer, Vol. 2

Ng, Celeste – Our Missing Hearts: A Novel

Nwabineli, Onyi – Someday, Maybe: A Novel

Paris, B. A. – The Prisoner

Patterson, James – The Perfect Assassin

Raybourn, Deanna – Killers of a Certain Age

Reid, Ava – Juniper & Thorn: A Novel

Roanhorse, Rebecca – Fevered Star

Roberts, Nora – The Choice

Sanderson, Brandon – The Lost Metal

Scotch, Allison Winn – The Rewind

Steadman, Catherine – The Family Game: A Novel

Steel, Danielle – The Whittiers: A Novel

Tolkien, J. R. R. – The Fall of Númenor: And Other Tales From the Second Age of Middle-Earth

Unger, Lisa – Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six

Wendig, Chuck – Wayward: A Novel

Y'barbo, Kathleen – A Missing Memory

Y'Barbo, Kathleen – Picture This

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Baker, Peter C. – Planes

Gerritsen, Tess – Listen to Me

London, Julia – The Duke Not Taken

Mills, Kyle – Oath of Loyalty

ADULT NON-FICTION

Bowker, John – World Religions: The Great Faiths Explored and Explained

Balfour, Amy C. – Epic Road Trips of the Americas: Explore Americas' Most Thrilling Driving Adventures

Bono – Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story

Campbell, Hayley – All the Living and the Dead

Chew, Alicia Tenise – From Harvest to Home: Seasonal Activities, Inspired Decor, and Cozy Recipes for Fall

Ferrer, Ada – Cuba: An American History

Hazzard, Kevin – American Sirens: The Incredible Story of the Black Men Who Became America's First Paramedics

Livingstone, Natalie – The Women of Rothschild: The Untold Story of the World's Most Famous Dynasty

Meacham, Jon – And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle

Mukherjee, Siddhartha – The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human

Nesteroff, Kliph – We Had a Little Real Estate Problem: The Unheralded Story of Native Americans in Comedy

Schiff, Stacy The revolutionary: Samuel Adams

Torosyan, Lusine Chinese characters with associations: easily memorize 300 Chinese characters through pictures (HSK level 2)

Towler, Solala – Practicing the Tao Te Ching: 81 Steps on the Way

EASY READERS

Alexander, Megan – Magic of a Small Town Christmas

Bell, Jennifer – The Best Gift for Bear

Bluey: 5-Minute Stories

Bluey: Christmas Swim

Carey, Mariah – The Christmas Princess

Cheng, Christopher – Will We Always Hold Hands?

Godbout, Genevieve – Toys' Christmas

Edwards Richmond, Susan – Bird Count

Greendeer, Danielle – Keepunumuk: Weeâchumun's Thanksgiving Story

John, Jory – The Sour Grape

Kung, Isabella – No Snowball!

Ludwig, Trudy – Brave Every Day

Miller, Rhett – The Baby-Changing Station

Murguia, Bethanie Deeney – What's Your Name?

Murray, Diana – Unicorn Day

Rothman, Scott – Blue Bison Needs a Haircut

Thomas, Shelley Moore – Beginning

Barnett, Mac – The Three Billy Goats Gruff

Underwood, Deborah – Walter Had a Best Friend

JUNIOR FICTION

Blabey, Aaron – The Bad Guys in the Others?! Vol. 16

Chang,Maggie P. – Geraldine Pu and Her Lucky Pencil, Too!

Currie, Lindsay – Girl in White

Glaser, Karina Yan – Vanderbeekers to the Rescue

Hale, Shannon – Diana and Nubia: Princesses of the Amazons

Kinney, Jeff – Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Diper överlöde

Lloyd, Megan Wagner – Haven: A Small Cat's Big Adventure

McMann, Lisa – The Invisible Spy (The Forgotten Five, Book 2)

Messenger, Shannon – Stellarlune

Nicholas, Jamar – Leon the Extraordinary

Patterson, James –Middle School: Winter Blunderland

Polacco, Patricia – Just in Time, Abraham Lincoln

Shaw, Hannah René – Adventures in Fosterland: Emmett and Jez

Tropper, Jana – Friends Fur-Ever Vol. 2

Watson, Renee – Ways to Share Joy. (Ryan Hart, Vol. 3)

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Beckerman, Nell Cross – When the Sky Glows

Theule, Larissa – Concrete: From the Ground Up

The Complete Baking Book for Young Chefs: 100+ Sweet & Savory Recipes That You'll Love to Bake, Share & Eat!

Burrell, Dean – Baseball Biographies for Kids: The Greatest Players From the 1960s to Today

Barone, Rebecca E. F. – Unbreakable : The Spies Who Cracked the Nazis' Secret Code

YOUNG ADULT

Akutami, Gege – Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 3

Alvarez, Jennifer Lynn – Friends Like These

Baker, Kylie Lee – The Keeper of Night

Barrow, Rebecca – Bad Things Happen Here

Chima, Cinda Williams – Runestone Saga: Children of Ragnarok

Chugong Solo – Leveling. Vol. 2

Davis, Brooke Lauren – After Dark with Roxie Clark

Deonn, Tracy – Bloodmarked

Glaze, Amanda – Second Death of Edie and Violet Bond

Itagaki, Paru – Beastars, Vol. 5

Lange, Erin Jade – Mere Mortals

Lewis, Britney – The Undead Truth of Us

Meyer, Marissa – Cursed

Oima, Yoshitoki – A Silent Voice

Oseman, Alice – I Was Born for This

Sakisaka, Io – Ao Haru Ride. Vol. 10

Scott, Marina – The Hunger Between Us

Shusterman, Neal – Gleanings: Stories From the Arc of a Scythe

Silvera, Adam – The First to Die at the End

Solomon, Rachel Lynn – We Can't Keep Meeting Like This

Suzuki, Nakaba – The Seven Deadly Sins

Wolff, Tracy – Charm

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS

Young, Brian – Healer of the Water Monster

Krosoczka, Jarrett J – Lunch Lady: The Second Helping Books 3 and 4

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Evanovich, Janet – Going Rogue

Gregory, Philippa – Dawnlands

Obama, Michelle – The Light We Carry

Patterson, James – The Perfect Assassin

Penny, Louise – A World of Curiosities

DVDS

Absolutin / Dark Planet / Convicto 762

Always Outnumbered

Ava

Bad Guys Bite the Dust 9 Movies

Bluey Seaon One and Two

Body Armour

Bullet Train

Bunker Project 12

Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace

Copper Mountain

Flicka

Freeway

Genesis

Griff the Invisible

I-Spy

John Carter of Mars

Lightyear

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Nope

Outlander: The Heart of the Storm Season Six

Oxygen

Played

Road to Perdition

Rumble

Shadow Dancer

Shirley Temple: America's Little Princess 4 Movies

6 Bullets to Hell

Superpets

The Accountant

The Benefactor

The Horseman

The Human Stain

The Invitation

The Puppet Masters

Turning Red

Unknown

When Calls the Heart: Heart of the Truth

