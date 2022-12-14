Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of December 2022.
ADULT FICTION
Armentrout, Jennifer L. – A Light in the Flame
Bateman, Tracey Victoria — Forget-Me-Nots
Bentley, Don – Tom Clancy: Zero Hour
Blake, Audrey – The Surgeon's Daughter
Briggs, Patricia – Silver Borne
Clipston, Amy – An Amish Singing
Cochrun, Alison – Kiss Her Once for Me: A Novel
Deaver, Jeffery – Hunting Time
Evanovich, Janet – Going Rogue: Rise and Shine Twenty-Nine
Evans, Richard Paul – A Christmas Memory
Feehan, Christine – Deadly Game
Feldman, Ellen – The Living and the Lost
Fleiss, Ocieanna – Submerged Surprises
Hays, Katy – The Cloisters: A Novel
Hoover, Colleen – It Starts With Us: A Novel
Leigh, Lora – Maverick
Leigh, Lora – Wake a Sleeping Tiger
Lico Albanese, Laurie – Hester: A Novel
Lien, Tracey – All That's Left Unsaid: A Novel
Lupica, Mike – Robert B. Parker's Stone's Throw
Manning, Kate – Gilded Mountain: A Novel
Melby, Becky – Moonlit Shadows
Melby, Becky – Old, New, Borrowed, Blue
Nadatani, Wataru – Cat + Gamer
Nadatani, Wataru – Cat + Gamer, Vol. 2
Ng, Celeste – Our Missing Hearts: A Novel
Nwabineli, Onyi – Someday, Maybe: A Novel
Paris, B. A. – The Prisoner
Patterson, James – The Perfect Assassin
Raybourn, Deanna – Killers of a Certain Age
Reid, Ava – Juniper & Thorn: A Novel
Roanhorse, Rebecca – Fevered Star
Roberts, Nora – The Choice
Sanderson, Brandon – The Lost Metal
Scotch, Allison Winn – The Rewind
Steadman, Catherine – The Family Game: A Novel
Steel, Danielle – The Whittiers: A Novel
Tolkien, J. R. R. – The Fall of Númenor: And Other Tales From the Second Age of Middle-Earth
Unger, Lisa – Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six
Wendig, Chuck – Wayward: A Novel
Y'barbo, Kathleen – A Missing Memory
Y'Barbo, Kathleen – Picture This
ADULT LARGE PRINT
Baker, Peter C. – Planes
Gerritsen, Tess – Listen to Me
London, Julia – The Duke Not Taken
Mills, Kyle – Oath of Loyalty
ADULT NON-FICTION
Bowker, John – World Religions: The Great Faiths Explored and Explained
Balfour, Amy C. – Epic Road Trips of the Americas: Explore Americas' Most Thrilling Driving Adventures
Bono – Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story
Campbell, Hayley – All the Living and the Dead
Chew, Alicia Tenise – From Harvest to Home: Seasonal Activities, Inspired Decor, and Cozy Recipes for Fall
Ferrer, Ada – Cuba: An American History
Hazzard, Kevin – American Sirens: The Incredible Story of the Black Men Who Became America's First Paramedics
Livingstone, Natalie – The Women of Rothschild: The Untold Story of the World's Most Famous Dynasty
Meacham, Jon – And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle
Mukherjee, Siddhartha – The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human
Nesteroff, Kliph – We Had a Little Real Estate Problem: The Unheralded Story of Native Americans in Comedy
Schiff, Stacy The revolutionary: Samuel Adams
Torosyan, Lusine Chinese characters with associations: easily memorize 300 Chinese characters through pictures (HSK level 2)
Towler, Solala – Practicing the Tao Te Ching: 81 Steps on the Way
EASY READERS
Alexander, Megan – Magic of a Small Town Christmas
Bell, Jennifer – The Best Gift for Bear
Bluey: 5-Minute Stories
Bluey: Christmas Swim
Carey, Mariah – The Christmas Princess
Cheng, Christopher – Will We Always Hold Hands?
Godbout, Genevieve – Toys' Christmas
Edwards Richmond, Susan – Bird Count
Greendeer, Danielle – Keepunumuk: Weeâchumun's Thanksgiving Story
John, Jory – The Sour Grape
Kung, Isabella – No Snowball!
Ludwig, Trudy – Brave Every Day
Miller, Rhett – The Baby-Changing Station
Murguia, Bethanie Deeney – What's Your Name?
Murray, Diana – Unicorn Day
Rothman, Scott – Blue Bison Needs a Haircut
Thomas, Shelley Moore – Beginning
Barnett, Mac – The Three Billy Goats Gruff
Underwood, Deborah – Walter Had a Best Friend
JUNIOR FICTION
Blabey, Aaron – The Bad Guys in the Others?! Vol. 16
Chang,Maggie P. – Geraldine Pu and Her Lucky Pencil, Too!
Currie, Lindsay – Girl in White
Glaser, Karina Yan – Vanderbeekers to the Rescue
Hale, Shannon – Diana and Nubia: Princesses of the Amazons
Kinney, Jeff – Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Diper överlöde
Lloyd, Megan Wagner – Haven: A Small Cat's Big Adventure
McMann, Lisa – The Invisible Spy (The Forgotten Five, Book 2)
Messenger, Shannon – Stellarlune
Nicholas, Jamar – Leon the Extraordinary
Patterson, James –Middle School: Winter Blunderland
Polacco, Patricia – Just in Time, Abraham Lincoln
Shaw, Hannah René – Adventures in Fosterland: Emmett and Jez
Tropper, Jana – Friends Fur-Ever Vol. 2
Watson, Renee – Ways to Share Joy. (Ryan Hart, Vol. 3)
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
Beckerman, Nell Cross – When the Sky Glows
Theule, Larissa – Concrete: From the Ground Up
The Complete Baking Book for Young Chefs: 100+ Sweet & Savory Recipes That You'll Love to Bake, Share & Eat!
Burrell, Dean – Baseball Biographies for Kids: The Greatest Players From the 1960s to Today
Barone, Rebecca E. F. – Unbreakable : The Spies Who Cracked the Nazis' Secret Code
YOUNG ADULT
Akutami, Gege – Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 3
Alvarez, Jennifer Lynn – Friends Like These
Baker, Kylie Lee – The Keeper of Night
Barrow, Rebecca – Bad Things Happen Here
Chima, Cinda Williams – Runestone Saga: Children of Ragnarok
Chugong Solo – Leveling. Vol. 2
Davis, Brooke Lauren – After Dark with Roxie Clark
Deonn, Tracy – Bloodmarked
Glaze, Amanda – Second Death of Edie and Violet Bond
Itagaki, Paru – Beastars, Vol. 5
Lange, Erin Jade – Mere Mortals
Lewis, Britney – The Undead Truth of Us
Meyer, Marissa – Cursed
Oima, Yoshitoki – A Silent Voice
Oseman, Alice – I Was Born for This
Sakisaka, Io – Ao Haru Ride. Vol. 10
Scott, Marina – The Hunger Between Us
Shusterman, Neal – Gleanings: Stories From the Arc of a Scythe
Silvera, Adam – The First to Die at the End
Solomon, Rachel Lynn – We Can't Keep Meeting Like This
Suzuki, Nakaba – The Seven Deadly Sins
Wolff, Tracy – Charm
JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS
Young, Brian – Healer of the Water Monster
Krosoczka, Jarrett J – Lunch Lady: The Second Helping Books 3 and 4
ADULT BOOKS ON CD
Evanovich, Janet – Going Rogue
Gregory, Philippa – Dawnlands
Obama, Michelle – The Light We Carry
Patterson, James – The Perfect Assassin
Penny, Louise – A World of Curiosities
DVDS
Absolutin / Dark Planet / Convicto 762
Always Outnumbered
Ava
Bad Guys Bite the Dust 9 Movies
Bluey Seaon One and Two
Body Armour
Bullet Train
Bunker Project 12
Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace
Copper Mountain
Flicka
Freeway
Genesis
Griff the Invisible
I-Spy
John Carter of Mars
Lightyear
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Nope
Outlander: The Heart of the Storm Season Six
Oxygen
Played
Road to Perdition
Rumble
Shadow Dancer
Shirley Temple: America's Little Princess 4 Movies
6 Bullets to Hell
Superpets
The Accountant
The Benefactor
The Horseman
The Human Stain
The Invitation
The Puppet Masters
Turning Red
Unknown
When Calls the Heart: Heart of the Truth