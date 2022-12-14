Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of December 2022.

ADULT FICTION

Armentrout, Jennifer L. – A Light in the Flame

Bateman, Tracey Victoria — Forget-Me-Nots

Bentley, Don – Tom Clancy: Zero Hour

Blake, Audrey – The Surgeon's Daughter

Briggs, Patricia – Silver Borne

Clipston, Amy – An Amish Singing

Cochrun, Alison – Kiss Her Once for Me: A Novel

Deaver, Jeffery – Hunting Time

Evanovich, Janet – Going Rogue: Rise and Shine Twenty-Nine

Evans, Richard Paul – A Christmas Memory

Feehan, Christine – Deadly Game

Feldman, Ellen – The Living and the Lost

Fleiss, Ocieanna – Submerged Surprises

Hays, Katy – The Cloisters: A Novel

Hoover, Colleen – It Starts With Us: A Novel

Leigh, Lora – Maverick

Leigh, Lora – Wake a Sleeping Tiger

Lico Albanese, Laurie – Hester: A Novel

Lien, Tracey – All That's Left Unsaid: A Novel

Lupica, Mike – Robert B. Parker's Stone's Throw

Manning, Kate – Gilded Mountain: A Novel

Melby, Becky – Moonlit Shadows

Melby, Becky – Old, New, Borrowed, Blue

Nadatani, Wataru – Cat + Gamer

Nadatani, Wataru – Cat + Gamer, Vol. 2

Ng, Celeste – Our Missing Hearts: A Novel

Nwabineli, Onyi – Someday, Maybe: A Novel

Paris, B. A. – The Prisoner

Patterson, James – The Perfect Assassin

Raybourn, Deanna – Killers of a Certain Age

Reid, Ava – Juniper & Thorn: A Novel

Roanhorse, Rebecca – Fevered Star

Roberts, Nora – The Choice

Sanderson, Brandon – The Lost Metal

Scotch, Allison Winn – The Rewind

Steadman, Catherine – The Family Game: A Novel

Steel, Danielle – The Whittiers: A Novel

Tolkien, J. R. R. – The Fall of Númenor: And Other Tales From the Second Age of Middle-Earth

Unger, Lisa – Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six

Wendig, Chuck – Wayward: A Novel

Y'barbo, Kathleen – A Missing Memory

Y'Barbo, Kathleen – Picture This

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Baker, Peter C. – Planes

Gerritsen, Tess – Listen to Me

London, Julia – The Duke Not Taken

Mills, Kyle – Oath of Loyalty

ADULT NON-FICTION

Bowker, John – World Religions: The Great Faiths Explored and Explained

Balfour, Amy C. – Epic Road Trips of the Americas: Explore Americas' Most Thrilling Driving Adventures

Bono – Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story

Campbell, Hayley – All the Living and the Dead

Chew, Alicia Tenise – From Harvest to Home: Seasonal Activities, Inspired Decor, and Cozy Recipes for Fall

Ferrer, Ada – Cuba: An American History

Hazzard, Kevin – American Sirens: The Incredible Story of the Black Men Who Became America's First Paramedics

Livingstone, Natalie – The Women of Rothschild: The Untold Story of the World's Most Famous Dynasty

Meacham, Jon – And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle

Mukherjee, Siddhartha – The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human

Nesteroff, Kliph – We Had a Little Real Estate Problem: The Unheralded Story of Native Americans in Comedy

Schiff, Stacy The revolutionary: Samuel Adams

Torosyan, Lusine Chinese characters with associations: easily memorize 300 Chinese characters through pictures (HSK level 2)

Towler, Solala – Practicing the Tao Te Ching: 81 Steps on the Way

EASY READERS

Alexander, Megan – Magic of a Small Town Christmas

Bell, Jennifer – The Best Gift for Bear

Bluey: 5-Minute Stories

Bluey: Christmas Swim

Carey, Mariah – The Christmas Princess

Cheng, Christopher – Will We Always Hold Hands?

Godbout, Genevieve – Toys' Christmas

Edwards Richmond, Susan – Bird Count

Greendeer, Danielle – Keepunumuk: Weeâchumun's Thanksgiving Story

John, Jory – The Sour Grape

Kung, Isabella – No Snowball!

Ludwig, Trudy – Brave Every Day

Miller, Rhett – The Baby-Changing Station

Murguia, Bethanie Deeney – What's Your Name?

Murray, Diana – Unicorn Day

Rothman, Scott – Blue Bison Needs a Haircut

Thomas, Shelley Moore – Beginning

Barnett, Mac – The Three Billy Goats Gruff

Underwood, Deborah – Walter Had a Best Friend

JUNIOR FICTION

Blabey, Aaron – The Bad Guys in the Others?! Vol. 16

Chang,Maggie P. – Geraldine Pu and Her Lucky Pencil, Too!

Currie, Lindsay – Girl in White

Glaser, Karina Yan – Vanderbeekers to the Rescue

Hale, Shannon – Diana and Nubia: Princesses of the Amazons

Kinney, Jeff – Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Diper överlöde

Lloyd, Megan Wagner – Haven: A Small Cat's Big Adventure

McMann, Lisa – The Invisible Spy (The Forgotten Five, Book 2)

Messenger, Shannon – Stellarlune

Nicholas, Jamar – Leon the Extraordinary

Patterson, James –Middle School: Winter Blunderland

Polacco, Patricia – Just in Time, Abraham Lincoln

Shaw, Hannah René – Adventures in Fosterland: Emmett and Jez

Tropper, Jana – Friends Fur-Ever Vol. 2

Watson, Renee – Ways to Share Joy. (Ryan Hart, Vol. 3)

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Beckerman, Nell Cross – When the Sky Glows

Theule, Larissa – Concrete: From the Ground Up

The Complete Baking Book for Young Chefs: 100+ Sweet & Savory Recipes That You'll Love to Bake, Share & Eat!

Burrell, Dean – Baseball Biographies for Kids: The Greatest Players From the 1960s to Today

Barone, Rebecca E. F. – Unbreakable : The Spies Who Cracked the Nazis' Secret Code

YOUNG ADULT

Akutami, Gege – Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 3

Alvarez, Jennifer Lynn – Friends Like These

Baker, Kylie Lee – The Keeper of Night

Barrow, Rebecca – Bad Things Happen Here

Chima, Cinda Williams – Runestone Saga: Children of Ragnarok

Chugong Solo – Leveling. Vol. 2

Davis, Brooke Lauren – After Dark with Roxie Clark

Deonn, Tracy – Bloodmarked

Glaze, Amanda – Second Death of Edie and Violet Bond

Itagaki, Paru – Beastars, Vol. 5

Lange, Erin Jade – Mere Mortals

Lewis, Britney – The Undead Truth of Us

Meyer, Marissa – Cursed

Oima, Yoshitoki – A Silent Voice

Oseman, Alice – I Was Born for This

Sakisaka, Io – Ao Haru Ride. Vol. 10

Scott, Marina – The Hunger Between Us

Shusterman, Neal – Gleanings: Stories From the Arc of a Scythe

Silvera, Adam – The First to Die at the End

Solomon, Rachel Lynn – We Can't Keep Meeting Like This

Suzuki, Nakaba – The Seven Deadly Sins

Wolff, Tracy – Charm

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS

Young, Brian – Healer of the Water Monster

Krosoczka, Jarrett J – Lunch Lady: The Second Helping Books 3 and 4

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Evanovich, Janet – Going Rogue

Gregory, Philippa – Dawnlands

Obama, Michelle – The Light We Carry

Patterson, James – The Perfect Assassin

Penny, Louise – A World of Curiosities

DVDS

Absolutin / Dark Planet / Convicto 762

Always Outnumbered

Ava

Bad Guys Bite the Dust 9 Movies

Bluey Seaon One and Two

Body Armour

Bullet Train

Bunker Project 12

Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace

Copper Mountain

Flicka

Freeway

Genesis

Griff the Invisible

I-Spy

John Carter of Mars

Lightyear

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Nope

Outlander: The Heart of the Storm Season Six

Oxygen

Played

Road to Perdition

Rumble

Shadow Dancer

Shirley Temple: America's Little Princess 4 Movies

6 Bullets to Hell

Superpets

The Accountant

The Benefactor

The Horseman

The Human Stain

The Invitation

The Puppet Masters

Turning Red

Unknown

When Calls the Heart: Heart of the Truth