Farmington Public Library additions

ADULT FICTION

Ali, Monica – Love Marriage: A Novel

Andrews, Mary Kay – The Homewreckers: A Novel

Barclay, Linwood – Take Your Breath Away: A Novel

Bohjalian, Chris – The Lioness

Clayton, Meg Waite – The Postmistress of Paris: A Novel

Corbett, Ron – The Sweet Goodbye

Graham, Heather – Sound of Darkness

Green, Jane – Sister Stardust: A Novel

Grisham, John – Sparring Partners

Guillory, Jasmine – By the Book: A Meant to Be Novel

Hoover, Colleen – Confess: A Novel

Hoover, Colleen – Hopeless: A Novel

Kuze, Gaku – Life Lessons With Uramichi Oniisan

Lauren, Christina – Something Wilder

McMahon, Jennifer – The Children on the Hill

Michaels, Fern – Secrets

Monáe, Janelle – The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer

Morrison, Toni – Recitatif: A Story

O'Leary, Beth – The No-Show

Oono, Kousuke – The Way of the Househusband, Vol. 6

Paretsky, Sara – Overboard

Patel, Vaishnavi – Kaikeyi: A Novel

Perkins-Valdez, Dolen – Take My Hand

Peterson, Tracie – Brides of Alaska: Three Romances Set in America's Last Frontier

Roberts, Nora – Nightwork

Sanbe, Kei – Erased, Vol. 5

Sosa, Mia – The Wedding Crasher: A Novel

Sosa, Mia – The Worst Best Man: A Novel

Stone, Kyla – Edge of Survival

Straub, Emma – This Time Tomorrow

Tan, Sue Lynn – Daughter of the Moon Goddess: A Novel

Van Pelt, Shelby – Remarkably Bright Creatures: A Novel

Walter, Heather – Misrule

Weiner, Jennifer – The Summer Place: A Novel

White, Karen – The Shop on Royal Street

Winslow, Don – City on Fire: A Novel

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Barclay, Linwood – Take Your Breath Away: A Novel

Coben, Harlan – The Match

Johnstone, William W. – Prairie Fire

Manning, Jason – The Border Captains

Patterson, James – 22 Seconds

Steel, Danielle – Beautiful: A Novel

ADULT NON-FICTION

Adesman, Andrew – The Grandfamily Guidebook: Wisdom and Support for Grandparents Raising Grandchildren

Browder, Bill – Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin's Wrath

Davis, Viola – Finding Me

Farmer, Heather – The Dessert Cookbook for Beginners: 100+ Simple Recipes for the New Baker

Gergen, David – Hearts Touched With Fire: How Great Leaders Are Made

Grey, Jennifer – Out of the Corner: A Memoir

Madia, Brianna – Nowhere for Very Long: The Unexpected Road to an Unconventional Life

Maum, Courtney – The Year of the Horses: A Memoir

O'Reilly, Bill – Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists

Pink, Daniel H. – The Power of Regret: How Looking Backward Moves Us Forward

Shannon, Molly – Hello, Molly!: A Memoir

West, Francis J. – The March Up: Taking Baghdad With the 1st Marine Division

EASY READERS

Ballance, Andrea – Creature

Beaty, Andrea – I Love You Like Yellow

Boynton, Sandra – The Bunny Rabbit Show!

Fan Brothers – Lizzy and the Cloud

Butler, Dori Hillestad – King & Kayla and the Case of the Lost Library Book

Dewdney, Anna – Everything Will Be OK

DiPucchio, Kelly – Oona

Evanson, Ashley – New York: A Book of Colors

Ewing, Clothilde – Stella Keeps the Sun Up

Fehr, Molly – Horse Tales

Green, Dan – Trucks: Lift the Flaps on Every Truck!

Hager, Jenna Bush – The Superpower Sisterhood

Jonas, Kevin – There's a Rock Concert in My Bedroom

Lê, Minh – Blur

McBeth, T. L. – Randy, the Beautiful Horse

Meganck, Margaux – People Are Wild

Reagan, Jean – How to Welcome a New Baby

Redwing, Jack – Peek-a-Flap Dirt

Ryan, Holly – Never Mess With a Pirate Princess

Samocha, Lori Otto – W Is for Weird: An Austin Alphabet

Smith, Lane – A Gift for Nana

Sumner, Eija – Crocodile Hungry

Wagh, Jennifer – Eggasaurus

Wax, Wendy – Even Firefighters Go to the Potty: A Potty Training Lift-the-Flap Story

Willems, Mo – I Will Take a Nap!

Wolitzer, Meg – Millions of Maxes

JUNIOR FICTION

Citro, Asia – Zoey and Sassafras: The Pod and the Bog Book 5

Clayton, Dhonielle – The Marvellers

Count, Susan – Selah's Sweet Dream

De la Cruz, Melissa – The Stolen Slippers

Fagan, Cary – Water, Water

Foody, Amanda – The Weeping Tide. Wilderlore, Book 2

Green, John Patrick – InvestiGators: Braver and Boulder

Kanata, Konami – Sue & Tai-Chan Vol. 3

Libenson, Terri – Remarkably Ruby

Marlow, Susan K. – Andi's Indian Summer Book 2

Mbalia, Kwame – Tristan Strong Destroys the World Book 2

McMann, Lisa – Island of Graves: The Unwanteds

McMillan, Dawn – I Need a New Butt!: 3 Hilarious Stories in One Noisy Book

Ortega, Claribel A. – Witchlings

Pilkey, Dav – Cat Kid Comic Club: Perspectives Book 2

Ponti, James – City Spies: Golden Gate

Reedy, Trent – Gamer Army

Sutherland, Tui T – The Flames of Hope Book 15

Valentino, Serena – Cold Hearted: A Tale of the Wicked Stepmother

West, Tracey – Flight of the Moon Dragon Book 6

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Smith, Emma Bland – The Gardener of Alcatraz: A True Story

Ades, Audrey – I Am Mozart, Too: The Lost Genius of Maria Anna Mozart

YOUNG ADULT

Angeles, Janella – When Night Breaks

Glasgow, Kathleen – The Agathas

Gotoge, Koyoharu – Demon Slayer Book 5

Han, Jenny – The Summer I Turned Pretty

Lippincott, Rachael – She Gets the Girl

Lockhart, E. – Family of Liars: The Prequel to We Were Liars

Oda, Tomohito – Komi Can't Communicate Vol. 1

Paige, Danielle – Mera: Tidebreaker

Pool, Katy Rose – Age of Darkness.: As the Shadow Rises

Preston, Natasha – You Will Be Mine

Russell, Romina – Zodiac

Takeuchi, Naoko – Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Book 8

Taylor, Emily J. – Hotel Magnifique

Wein, Len – Marvel-Verse Doctor Strange

White, Kiersten – The Camelot Betrayal

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Rallison, James – The Odd 1s Out : How to Be Cool and Other Things I Definitely Learned From Growing Up

Greenfield, Amy Butler– The Woman All Spies Fear: Code Breaker Elizebeth Smith Friedman and Her Hidden Life

Makos, Adam – Spearhead: An American Tank Gunner, His Enemy, and a Collision of Lives in World War II, Adapted for Young Adults

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS

Kelly, Erin Entrada – Maybe Maybe Marisol Rainey

LeZotte, Ann Clare – Show Me a Sign

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Lupica, Mike – Robert B. Parker's Revenge Tour

Patterson, James – 22 Seconds

Quick, Amanda – When She Dreams

Richardson, Kim Michele – The Book Woman's Daughter

Smith, Nicholas Sansbury – E-Day III Dark Moon

ADULT PLAYAWAYS

Kauffman, Rebecca – Chorus

Michaels, Fern – 19 Yellow Moon Road

Peterson, Tracie – Ever Constant

Rivers, Francine – The Lady's Mine

28 Stand-ups

DVDS

Coyote Summer

The Cross and the Switchblade

Encanto

The First of May

Gossip Girl Season 1

Gossip Girl Season 2

Gryphon

The Hangover Part II

House, M.D. Season 2

The Inheritance

Just in Time

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Mary and the Witch's Flower

The Mitchells Vs. the Machines

National Lampoon's Van Wilder

New Moon

My Pal Trigger / Cowboy and the Senorita

Sex and the City Season 6 Part 1

Sing 2

Six Feet Under Season 3

Spider-Man No Way Home

Stripes

True Blood Season 1

The Westing Game

