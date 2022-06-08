 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS

Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of June 2022.

ADULT FICTION

Ali, Monica – Love Marriage: A Novel  

Andrews, Mary Kay – The Homewreckers: A Novel 

Barclay, Linwood – Take Your Breath Away: A Novel  

Bohjalian, Chris – The Lioness  

Clayton, Meg Waite – The Postmistress of Paris: A Novel 

Corbett, Ron – The Sweet Goodbye  

Graham, Heather – Sound of Darkness  

Green, Jane – Sister Stardust: A Novel 

Grisham, John – Sparring Partners  

Guillory, Jasmine – By the Book: A Meant to Be Novel 

Hoover, Colleen – Confess: A Novel  

Hoover, Colleen – Hopeless: A Novel  

Kuze, Gaku – Life Lessons With Uramichi Oniisan  

Lauren, Christina – Something Wilder  

McMahon, Jennifer – The Children on the Hill  

Michaels, Fern – Secrets  

Monáe, Janelle – The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer  

Morrison, Toni – Recitatif: A Story  

O'Leary, Beth – The No-Show  

Oono, Kousuke – The Way of the Househusband, Vol. 6  

Paretsky, Sara – Overboard 

Patel, Vaishnavi – Kaikeyi: A Novel 

Perkins-Valdez, Dolen – Take My Hand  

Peterson, Tracie – Brides of Alaska: Three Romances Set in America's Last Frontier 

Roberts, Nora – Nightwork  

Sanbe, Kei – Erased, Vol. 5  

Sosa, Mia – The Wedding Crasher: A Novel  

Sosa, Mia – The Worst Best Man: A Novel  

Stone, Kyla – Edge of Survival  

Straub, Emma – This Time Tomorrow  

Tan, Sue Lynn – Daughter of the Moon Goddess: A Novel  

Van Pelt, Shelby – Remarkably Bright Creatures: A Novel  

Walter, Heather – Misrule  

Weiner, Jennifer – The Summer Place: A Novel 

White, Karen – The Shop on Royal Street  

Winslow, Don – City on Fire: A Novel

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Barclay, Linwood – Take Your Breath Away: A Novel 

Coben, Harlan – The Match  

Johnstone, William W. – Prairie Fire  

Manning, Jason – The Border Captains  

Patterson, James – 22 Seconds  

Steel, Danielle – Beautiful: A Novel

ADULT NON-FICTION

Adesman, Andrew – The Grandfamily Guidebook: Wisdom and Support for Grandparents Raising Grandchildren

Browder, Bill – Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin's Wrath

Davis, Viola – Finding Me  

Farmer, Heather – The Dessert Cookbook for Beginners: 100+ Simple Recipes for the New Baker  

Gergen, David – Hearts Touched With Fire: How Great Leaders Are Made 

Grey, Jennifer – Out of the Corner: A Memoir  

Madia, Brianna – Nowhere for Very Long: The Unexpected Road to an Unconventional Life  

Maum, Courtney – The Year of the Horses: A Memoir  

O'Reilly, Bill – Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists  

Pink, Daniel H. – The Power of Regret: How Looking Backward Moves Us Forward 

Shannon, Molly – Hello, Molly!: A Memoir  

West, Francis J. – The March Up: Taking Baghdad With the 1st Marine Division

EASY READERS

Ballance, Andrea – Creature  

Beaty, Andrea – I Love You Like Yellow  

Boynton, Sandra – The Bunny Rabbit Show!

Fan Brothers – Lizzy and the Cloud  

Butler, Dori Hillestad – King & Kayla and the Case of the Lost Library Book  

Dewdney, Anna – Everything Will Be OK  

DiPucchio, Kelly – Oona  

Evanson, Ashley – New York: A Book of Colors 

Ewing, Clothilde – Stella Keeps the Sun Up  

Fehr, Molly – Horse Tales 

Green, Dan – Trucks: Lift the Flaps on Every Truck! 

Hager, Jenna Bush – The Superpower Sisterhood  

Jonas, Kevin – There's a Rock Concert in My Bedroom  

Lê, Minh – Blur

McBeth, T. L. – Randy, the Beautiful Horse  

Meganck, Margaux – People Are Wild

Reagan, Jean – How to Welcome a New Baby  

Redwing, Jack – Peek-a-Flap Dirt 

Ryan, Holly – Never Mess With a Pirate Princess  

Samocha, Lori Otto – W Is for Weird: An Austin Alphabet  

Smith, Lane – A Gift for Nana  

Sumner, Eija – Crocodile Hungry  

Wagh, Jennifer – Eggasaurus  

Wax, Wendy – Even Firefighters Go to the Potty: A Potty Training Lift-the-Flap Story 

Willems, Mo – I Will Take a Nap!  

Wolitzer, Meg – Millions of Maxes

JUNIOR FICTION

Citro, Asia – Zoey and Sassafras: The Pod and the Bog Book 5  

Clayton, Dhonielle – The Marvellers  

Count, Susan – Selah's Sweet Dream  

De la Cruz, Melissa – The Stolen Slippers  

Fagan, Cary – Water, Water  

Foody, Amanda – The Weeping Tide. Wilderlore, Book 2

Green, John Patrick – InvestiGators: Braver and Boulder  

Kanata, Konami – Sue & Tai-Chan Vol. 3  

Libenson, Terri – Remarkably Ruby  

Marlow, Susan K. – Andi's Indian Summer Book 2  

Mbalia, Kwame – Tristan Strong Destroys the World Book 2  

McMann, Lisa – Island of Graves: The Unwanteds

McMillan, Dawn – I Need a New Butt!: 3 Hilarious Stories in One Noisy Book  

Ortega, Claribel A. – Witchlings

Pilkey, Dav – Cat Kid Comic Club: Perspectives Book 2  

Ponti, James – City Spies: Golden Gate  

Reedy, Trent – Gamer Army  

Sutherland, Tui T – The Flames of Hope Book 15  

Valentino, Serena – Cold Hearted: A Tale of the Wicked Stepmother

West, Tracey – Flight of the Moon Dragon Book 6

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Smith, Emma Bland – The Gardener of Alcatraz: A True Story  

Ades, Audrey – I Am Mozart, Too: The Lost Genius of Maria Anna Mozart

YOUNG ADULT

Angeles, Janella – When Night Breaks  

Glasgow, Kathleen – The Agathas  

Gotoge, Koyoharu – Demon Slayer Book 5  

Han, Jenny – The Summer I Turned Pretty  

Lippincott, Rachael – She Gets the Girl  

Lockhart, E. – Family of Liars: The Prequel to We Were Liars

Oda, Tomohito – Komi Can't Communicate Vol. 1  

Paige, Danielle – Mera: Tidebreaker  

Pool, Katy Rose – Age of Darkness.: As the Shadow Rises  

Preston, Natasha – You Will Be Mine  

Russell, Romina – Zodiac  

Takeuchi, Naoko – Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Book 8  

Taylor, Emily J. – Hotel Magnifique

Wein, Len – Marvel-Verse Doctor Strange  

White, Kiersten – The Camelot Betrayal

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Rallison, James – The Odd 1s Out : How to Be Cool and Other Things I Definitely Learned From Growing Up  

Greenfield, Amy Butler– The Woman All Spies Fear: Code Breaker Elizebeth Smith Friedman and Her Hidden Life 

Makos, Adam – Spearhead: An American Tank Gunner, His Enemy, and a Collision of Lives in World War II, Adapted for Young Adults

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS

Kelly, Erin Entrada – Maybe Maybe Marisol Rainey 

LeZotte, Ann Clare – Show Me a Sign

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Lupica, Mike – Robert B. Parker's Revenge Tour

Patterson, James – 22 Seconds 

Quick, Amanda – When She Dreams 

Richardson, Kim Michele – The Book Woman's Daughter 

Smith, Nicholas Sansbury – E-Day III Dark Moon

ADULT PLAYAWAYS

Kauffman, Rebecca – Chorus 

Michaels, Fern – 19 Yellow Moon Road 

Peterson, Tracie – Ever Constant 

Rivers, Francine – The Lady's Mine 

28 Stand-ups

DVDS

The Brainiacas.com 

Coyote Summer 

The Cross and the Switchblade 

Encanto 

The First of May 

Gossip Girl Season 1 

Gossip Girl Season 2 

Gryphon 

The Hangover Part II 

House, M.D. Season 2 

The Inheritance 

Just in Time 

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 

Mary and the Witch's Flower 

The Mitchells Vs. the Machines 

National Lampoon's Van Wilder 

New Moon 

My Pal Trigger / Cowboy and the Senorita 

Sex and the City Season 6 Part 1 

Sing 2 

Six Feet Under Season 3 

Spider-Man No Way Home 

Stripes 

True Blood Season 1 

The Westing Game

 

