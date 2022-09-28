 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS

FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS

Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month on September 2022 (*Updated 9/16/22)

ADULT FICTION

Adair, Cherry – Night Shadow: A Novel  

Adair, Cherry – Undertow  

Adams, Beth – A Place to Belong  

Adams, Beth – Never the Twain Shall Meet  

Alexander, Johnnie – Autumn's Spell  

* Austen, Jane – Persuasion

Banks, Maya – Echoes at Dawn

*Brennan, Allison – Fatal Secrets

*Briggs, Patricia – Soul Taken 

Brown, Sandra – Overkill  

Cain, Chelsea – One Kick  

Chianese, Gail – Grateful Hearts  

Clarans, Dorothy – Treasured Harvest  

Daughety, Annalisa – Earthly Treasures: Sugarcreek Amish Mysteries #13

Daughety, Annalisa – Off the Beaten Path  

Dickinson, Margaret – Fairfield Hall  

Dodson, DeAnna Julie – Seek & Ye Shall Find  

Eason, Lynette – Collateral Damage  

Elliott, Cathy – Medals in the Attic  

Feehan, Christine – Cat's Lair  

*Feehan, Christine – A Christine Feehan Holiday Treasury

Feehan, Christine – Street Game  

Fetzer, Amy J. – Come As You Are  

Fielding, Joy – The Housekeeper: A Novel  

Fields, Jan – Christmas Gifts  

Fleiss, Ocieanna – At Face Value  

*Flowers, Ashley – All Good People Here

Ford, Jamie – The Many daughters of Afong Moy: A Novel  

Gabhart, Ann H. – The Outsider: A Novel  

Galbraith, Robert – The Ink Black Heart  

*Gaus, Paul – Murder Most Amish

Gould, Leslie – Christmas Derailed  

Goyer, Tricia – Blessed are the Cheese Makers: Sugarcreek Amish Mysteries #17

Green, Jane – Dune Road  

Hannon, Irene – Labyrinth of Lies  

Hawley, Noah – A Conspiracy of Tall Men  

Jacobs, Anna – Twopenny Rainbows  

James, Julie – A Lot Lke Love  

Jewell, Lisa – The Family Remains: A Novel  

Johansen, Iris – Killer Dreams  

Jones, Holly Goddard – The Next Time You See Me: A Novel  

Kellerman, Faye – The Hunt

*Kenyon, Sherrilyn – Retribution

*Kenyon, Sherrilyn – Styxx

*King, Stephen – Fairy Tale

*Krueger, William – Fox Creek 

Leigh, Lora – Black Jack  

Leigh, Lora – Heat Seeker  

Leigh, Lora – Renegade  

Leigh, Lora – Wild Card  

Lillard, Amy – O Little Town of Sugarcreek: Sugarcreek Amish Mysteries #5  

Lynn, Dana R. – Comfort and Joy  

Marra, Anthony – Mercury Pictures Presents: A Novel  

McAllister, Gillian – Wrong Place Wrong Time: A Novel

*McCall Smith, Alexander – A Song of Comfortable Chairs

*McCrite, K.D. – Raven Threads 

Mehl, Nancy – All Abuzz at the Honey Bee: Sugarcreek Amish Mysteries #15  

Melby, Becky – Hushed October  

*Mills, Kyle – Oath of Loyalty

Oates, Joyce Carol – Babysitter  

Pataki, Allison – The Magnificent Lives of Marjorie Post: A Novel  

*Patterson, James – Blowback

Patterson, James – The Ninth Month  

Perry, Thomas – A String of Beads  

Prentice, Candice – Mercy's Song  

Putman, Cara C. – Till We Meet Again  

Quirk, Matthew – Dead Man Switch  

Randel, Tara – August Retreat  

*Rivers, Francine – The Masterpiece

*Robuck, Ericka – The House of Hawthorne

Salvatore, R. A. – Glacier's Edge: A Novel  

Sawyer, Kim Vogel – The Innkeepers' Conundrum  

Smith, Virginia – A Flame in the Night  

Steel, Danielle – The Challenge: A Novel  

*Stimson, Tess – Stolen

Thompson, Janice A.– The Ties That Bind

*Turk, Marilyn – The Gilded Curse

*Turansky, Carrie – Shine Like the Dawn 

VanLiere, Donna – Christmas Hope: The Christmas Star  

Viehl, Lynn – Frostfire  

Whelan, Julia – Thank You For Listening: A Novel  

Y'Barbo, Kathleen – Lights! Camera! Christmas!

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Child, Lincoln – Chrysalis: A Thriller  

*Doiron, Paul – Hatchet Island

*Griffin, Laura – Midnight Dunes

*Higgins, Kristan – Out of the Clear Blue Sky

*Hoover, Colleen – Layla

*Irwin, Sophie – A Lady's Guide to Fortune-Hunting

Kelton, Elmer – The Smiling Country  

L'amour, Louis – Lost Trails  

Macomber, Debbie – The Best is Yet to Come: A Novel

*Stewart, Mariah – Goodbye Again

*Winstead, Ashley – Fool Me Once

ADULT NON-FICTION

Bernstein, Gabrielle – Judgment Detox: Release the Beliefs That Hold You Back From Living a Better Life

*Best of Betty Crocker

Buck, Rinker – Life on the Mississippi: An Epic American Adventure  

*Cassidy, Catherine – Casseroles, Slow Cooker, and Soups

Collins, Paul – The Murder of the Century: The Gilded Age Crime That Scandalized a City and Sparked the Tabloid Wars

Dante Alighieri – Purgatory  

Dillmann, John – Unholy Matrimony: A True Story of Murder & Obsession  

Drennan, William R. – Death in a Prairie House: Frank Lloyd Wright and the Taliesin Murders  

*Fletcher, Catherine – The Black Prince of Florene

*Fraser, Matt – We Never Die

Gorn, Elliott J. – Dillinger's Wild Ride: The Year That Made America's Public Enemy Number One  

Hinds, Bob – Ozark Pioneers: Their Trials and Triumphs  

Kirby, Jane – Eat Up, Slim Down: Tried-and-True Recipes and Tips From Real Weight-Loss Winners

Kraeuter, Tom – Your Identity Has Been Stolen: Discovering Who You Really Are in Christ  

*Kremer, Gary – This Place of Promise

*Kushner, Jared – Breaking History

Kutcher, Jenna – How Are You, Really?: Living Your Truth One Answer at a Time  

LaHaye, Tim – Faith of Our Founding Fathers

Maraniss, David – Path Lit By Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe

McCoskrie, Joseph W. – The Civil War Missouri Compendium

*McCurdy, Jennette – I'm Glad My Mom Died

Mitchell, Paulette – The Complete 15-Minute Gourmet: Creative Cuisine Made Fast and Fresh

*Patterson, James – Diana, William, and Harry

*Price, Jessie – Diabetic Living Holiday Cooking

*Rawlings, Kelly – Diabetic Living Everyday Cooking

*Reagan, Ronald – The Notes

Rosen, Fred – When Satan Wore a Cross

*Rowe, Peggy – Vacuuming in the Nude

Ultimate Recipes: Vegetarian

EASY READERS

Aitken, Margaret – Old Friends  

Curato, Mike – Where is Bina Bear?  

Dean, James – Pete the Cat's Not So Groovy Day

Falconer, Ian – Two Dogs  

Frazier, Gibson – Stop and Smell the Cookies  

James, Shelly Vaughan – Fussy Flamingo  

Klein, Cheryl B. – Thunder Trucks  

Poster, Zoë – Tilley Night Wild

Sicuro, Aimée – If You Find a Leaf  

Steers, Billy – Tractor Mac Autumn is Here  

Sumner Johnson, Janet – Braver Than Brave  

Waechter, Philip – A Perfect Wonderful Day With Friends  

Walstead, Alice – How to Catch a Witch  

Windness, Kaz – Swim, Jim!

Bluey: The Creek

JUNIOR FICTION

Abe, Julie – Alliana, Girl of Dragons  

Avi – Loyalty  

Clark, Samantha M. – Arrow

Clark, Zack Loran – The Lock-Eater 

Egan, Kate – Golden Ticket  

FGTeeV – FGTeeV Saves the World!  

Ito, Hiroshi – Free Kid to Good Home  

Khoury, Jessica – Skyborn: Sparrow Rising Vol. 1  

LaReau, Kara – Revenge of ZomBert  

Mbalia, Kwame – Last Gate of the Emperor  

Oh, Ellen – The Island of Monsters  

Ponti, James – City Spies: Forbidden City Book 3  

Roux, Madeleine – Dungeon Academy: No Humans Allowed! 

Santat, Dan – Endlessly Ever After: Pick Your Path to Countless Fairy Tale Endings!

Simpson, Dana – Phoebe and Her Unicorn: Unicorn Playlist Another Phoebe and Her Unicorn Adventure Book 14

Yang, Kelly – New From Here  

Zhao, Xiran Jay – Zachary Ying and the Dragon Emperor  

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Boersma, Alex – The Whale Who Swam Through Time: A 200-Year Journey in the Arctic  

Burns, Loree Griffin – Honeybee Rescue: A Backyard Drama  

Lagasse, Emeril – Emeril's There's a Chef in My Family: Recipes to Get Everybody Cooking  

Roberts, Barbara Carroll – A Rose Named Peace: How Francis Meilland Created a Flower of Hope For a World at War  

Zimmermann, Laura K. – Mushroom Rain

YOUNG ADULT FICTION

Calame, Don – Dan Versus Nature  

Chen, Gina – Violet Made of Thorns  

Ernshaw, Shea – Long Live the Pumpkin Queen  

Kulper, Kendall – Murder For the Modern Girl Book 1  

Lloyd, Natalie – Hummingbird  

Painter, Lynn – Better Than the Movies  

Ritter, William – Beastly Bones  

Stirling, Danie – Crumbs  

Takeuchi, Naoko – Pretty Guardian Book 9  

Tur, Míriam Bonastre – Hooky  

Walther, K. L. – The Summer of Broken Rules  

White, Kiersten – Padawan

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Cunningham, Doreen – Soundings: Journeys in The Company of Whales  

Goldstone, Lawrence – Days of Infamy: How a Century of Bigotry Led to Japanese American Internment  

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS

Beaty, Andrea – Iggy Peck and the Mysterious Mansion 

Palacio, R.J. – Pony 

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

*King, Stephen – Fairy Tale

*Maden, Mike – Hellburner

*McEwan, Ian – Lessons

*Riddle, A.G. –Lost in Time

*Robb, J.D. – Desperation in Death

Sanderson, Brandon – Dawnshard 

*Slaughter, Karin – Girl, Forgotten

Steel, Danielle – The Challenge 

Woods, Stuart – Black Dog

DVDS

American Buffalo 

An Angel for May 

*Arlington Road

*Asteroid vs. Earth

*Body of Lies

Boys of Fall 

Brother Future 

Caddie Woodlawn 

*The Caller

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 

* Cold Comes the Night

*Cruisin'

Dead Again 

*Derailed

Dune 

*The Family

Fantastic Beast and Where to Find Them 

Find Buck McHenry 

*Freedomland

Freedom Writers 

*Freezone

*Get the Gringo

*Guilty Conscience

The Hammer Horror Series 

*The Hitmen Diaries Charlie Valentine

Jack Reacher 

Kubo and The Two Strings 

The Last Brickmaker in America 

Little Women 

Manchester By The Sea 

Murder in The First 

The Original Nancy Drew Movie Mystery Collection 

Parkland 

The Relic 

The Scent of Rain and Lightning 

Slow Moe 

Tangled 

Tomas and the Rainbow 

Uncharted 

Wedding Planner Mystery 

What Lies Beneath

Tags

