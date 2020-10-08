 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS
0 comments

FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of October

ADULT FICTION

Andersen, Sarah – Fangs  

Berman, Ella – The Comeback  

Carrey, Jim – Memoirs and Misinformation  

Chouinard, M.M. – Taken to the Grave  

Deveraux, Jude – Chance of a Lifetime  

Dugoni, Robert – The Last Agent  

Ferrante, Elena – The Lying Life of Adults  

Follett, Ken – The Evening and the Morning  

Galbraith, Robert – Troubled Blood  

Gillen, Kieron – The Wicked + The Divine Vol. 3: Commercial Suicide  

Gyasi, Yaa – Transcendent Kingdom  

Hargrave, Kiran Millwood – The Mercies: A Novel  

Harmon, Amy – What the Wind Knows  

Harmon, Amy – Where the Lost Wander  

Heaberlin, Julia – We Are All the Same in the Dark: A Novel  

Hiaasen, Carl – Squeeze Me: A Novel  

Hoover, Colleen – Heart Bones  

Jiles, Paulette – Simon the Fiddler: A Novel  

Johnson, Daisy – Sisters  

Joy, David – When These Mountains Burn  

Lewis, Beverly – The Stone Wall  

Mills, Kyle – Total Power: A Mitch Rapp Novel  

Morelli, Laura – The Night Portrait: A Novel of World War II and Da Vinci's Italy  

Murray, Andy – The Last Day  

Palahniuk, Chuck – The Invention of Sound  

Patterson, James – The Coast-to-Coast Murders  

Perini, Robin – In Her Sights  

Perks, Heidi – Three Perfect Liars  

Peterson, Tracie – The Way of Love  

Picoult, Jodi – The Book of Two Ways: A Novel  

Poeppel, Amy – Musical Chairs: A Novel  

Robb, J. D. – Shadows in Death  

Robinson, Deborah – Lily Rose: A Novel  

Rollins, James – Unrestricted Access: New and Classic Short Fiction  

Runyan, Aimie K. – Across the Winding River  

Sparks, Nicholas – The Return  

Weiden, David Heska Wanbli – Winter Counts: A Novel  

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Blackwell, Juliet – The Vineyards of Champagne  

Brown, Carolyn – The Family Journal  

Bunn, T. Davis – Tranquility Falls  

Card, Maisy – These Ghosts Are Family  

Goldberg, Lee – Lost Hills  

Hill, Lancaster – Bad Apple: A Novel of the Alamo  

Johnstone, William W. – Luke Jensen, Bounty Hunter: Hired Guns  

Patterson, James – The Summer House  

Roby, Kinley E. – Arapaho Summer  

ADULT NON-FICTION

Adachi, Kendra – The Lazy Genius Way: Embrace What Matters, Ditch What Doesn't, And Get Stuff Done  

Clarkson, Sally – Awaking Wonder: Opening Your Child's Heart to the Beauty of Learning  

Frey, Sarah – The Growing Season: How I Built a New Life — And Saved an American Farm  

Meacham, Jon – His Truth is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope  

Jordan, Mary – The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump  

Hahn-Beer, Edith – The Nazi Officer's Wife: How One Jewish Woman Survived the Holocaust  

Toll, Ian W. – Twilight of the Gods: War in the Western Pacific, 1944-1945  

Wolkoff, Stephanie Winston – Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady  

Woodward, Bob – Rage  

EASY READERS

Butler, Dori Hillestad – Dear Beast  

Charlesworth, Liza – First Little Readers B: 25 Irresistible Books That Are Just the Right Level for Beginning Readers 

Charlesworth, Liza – First Little Readers C: 25 Irresistible Books That Are Just the Right Level for Beginning Readers 

Dean, Kim – Pete the Cat Falling for Autumn  

Dopirak, Kate – Hurry up!: A Book About Slowing Down  

Drago, Flavia Z. – Gustavo: The Shy Ghost  

Gassman, Julie – Do Not Take Your Dragon to Dinner  

Hellman, Blake Liliane – Cuddle Monkey  

Higgins, Jace – Sunny the Bunny: Goes to Camp  

James, LeBron – I Promise  

Killen, Nicola – The Little Kitten  

Kung, Isabella – No Fuzzball!  

Lendroth, Susan – Here We Go Digging for Dinosaur Bones

López-Alt, J. Kenji – Every Night is Pizza Night  

McClure, Wendy – It's a Pumpkin!  

Oswald, Pete – Hike  

Otis, Chad – Oliver the Curious Owl  

Pratt, Jason – Three Squeezes  

Santoro, Scott – Which Way to Witch School?  

Schecter, Deborah – First Little Readers A: 25 Irresistible Books That Are Just the Right Level for Beginning Readers 

Schroeder, Kristen – Alien Tomato  

Stickley, Frances – What Will You Dream of Tonight?  

Stohler, Lauren – The Best Worst Poet Ever  

Wade, Stef – The Very Last Leaf  

Wallace, Adam – How to Catch a Snowman  

Wallace, Adam – How to Catch a Yeti  

Watts, Alan – The Fish Who Found the Sea  

Zacharias, Naomi – Little Prince, Little Prince  

JUNIOR FICTION

Acevedo, Chantel – The Cassandra Curse  

Barnett, Mac  – The Impossible Crime: Mac B., Kid Spy

Boothby, Ian – Sparks!  

Calonita, Jen – Charmed: Fairy Tale Reform School Book 2  

Cameron, Josephine – Maybe a Mermaid  

Currie, Lindsay – Scritch Scratch  

Elison, Meg – Find Layla  

Fombelle, Timothée de – The Book of Pearl  

Larson, Hope – All Together Now  

Magaziner, Lauren – Mystery in the Mansion: Case Closed

Galligan, Gale – Logan Likes Mary Anne? Baby-Sitters Club Vol. 8  

McDunn, Gillian – The Queen Bee and Me  

Mejia, Tehlor Kay – Paola Santiago and the River of Tears  

Mlynowski, Sarah – Hide and Seek. (Upside-Down Magic, Vol. 7)  

O'Hara, Mo – Agent Moose  

Ortega, Claribel A. – Ghost Squad  

Patterson, James – Middle School Dog's Best Friend  

Pilkey, Dav – Dog Man 9: Grime and Punishment  

Riley, James – The Last Dragon  

Riley, James – The Revenge of Magic

Saeed, Aisha – Diana and the Island of No Return  

Springer, Nancy – The Case of the Missing Marquess  

Stine, R. L. – Just Beyond

Van Otterloo, Ash – Cattywampus  

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Dignen, Sheila – Visual Guide to Grammar and Punctuation  

Andrews, Kim – Exploring Nature Activity Book for Kids: 50 Creative Projects to Spark Curiosity in the Outdoors  

Crute, Josh – Jonas Hanway's Scurrilous, Scandalous, Shockingly Sensational Umbrella  

Pilloton, Emily – Girls Garage: A Brave Builder Girl's Guide to Tools  

McDonough, Yona Zeldis – Where Were the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World?  

Stelson, Caren Barzelay – A Bowl Full of Peace: A True Story  

Harris, Michael – What is the Declaration of Independence?  

YOUNG ADULT

Ahmed, Samira – Internment  

Barnes, Jennifer – The Inheritance Games  

Blackburne, Livia – Umbertouched

Bowling, Dusti – The Canyon's Edge  

Braswell, Liz – Unbirthday  

Clare, Cassandra – The Lost Book of the White, Volume 2

Crossan, Sarah – One  

De la Cruz, Melissa – 29 Dates  

Dunn, Pintip – Dating Makes Perfect  

Frick, Kit – I Killed Zoe Spanos

Garcia, Kami – Teen Titans Beast Boy  

Hahn, Erin – More Than Maybe  

Houser, Jody – Stranger Things: Six Vol. 2  

Hyder, Liz – Bearmouth  

Ifueko, Jordan – Raybearer  

Tokyo Ghoul #04  

Beastars, Vol. 3  

Key, Watt – Beast: Face-to-Face with the Florida Bigfoot  

Mahurin, Shelby – Blood & Honey  

Raasch, Sara – Set Fire to the Gods

Reintgen, Scott – Nyxia Uprising  

Silvera, Adam – They Both Die at the End  

Takano, Ichigo – Orange: Future

Thomas, Aiden – Cemetery Boys

Young, Adrienne – Fable: A Novel

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Otis, Cindy L. – True or False: A CIA Analyst's Guide to Spotting Fake News  

Cooper, Candy J. – Poisoned Water  

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS

Medina, Juana – Big Problemas 

Warga, Jasmine – Other Words for Home 

BOOKS ON CD

Ferrante, Elena – The Lying Life of Adults 

Follett, Ken – The Evening and the Morning 

Lepore, Jill – If Then 

Penny, Louise – All the Devils Are Here 

Sanderson, Brandon – The Original 

Tolkien, J. R. R. – The Hobbit 

DVDS

Ashes in the Snow 

Bloodshot 

Dolittle 

Heartland Complete Eleventh Season 

Heartland Complete Tenth Season 

His Dark Materials 

Hobbs and Shaw 

Last Christmas 

Outlander Season Three 

Under the Dome Complete Season Two

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FARMINGTON PRESS OFFICE CLOSES
News

FARMINGTON PRESS OFFICE CLOSES

The Farmington Press has closed its office on Columbia Street and has moved to the Daily Journal office at 1513 S. St. Joe Drive in Park Hills…

+5
Baby Boomers bounce back!
News

Baby Boomers bounce back!

Tickets for the 18th annual Baby Boomers Reunion Concert go on sale Thursday, Oct. 1 at the Farmington Community Civic Center.

FALL YARD OF THE SEASON AWARD
News

FALL YARD OF THE SEASON AWARD

The Nancy Weber Garden Club, in partnership with Belgrade State Bank, recently presented its "Fall Yard of the Season Award" to Dan and Ellen …

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess isn't just clowning around. This antique has a special use beyond just being a colorful little nicknack. Do you know …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News