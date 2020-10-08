Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of October
ADULT FICTION
Andersen, Sarah – Fangs
Berman, Ella – The Comeback
Carrey, Jim – Memoirs and Misinformation
Chouinard, M.M. – Taken to the Grave
Deveraux, Jude – Chance of a Lifetime
Dugoni, Robert – The Last Agent
Ferrante, Elena – The Lying Life of Adults
Follett, Ken – The Evening and the Morning
Galbraith, Robert – Troubled Blood
Gillen, Kieron – The Wicked + The Divine Vol. 3: Commercial Suicide
Gyasi, Yaa – Transcendent Kingdom
Hargrave, Kiran Millwood – The Mercies: A Novel
Harmon, Amy – What the Wind Knows
Harmon, Amy – Where the Lost Wander
Heaberlin, Julia – We Are All the Same in the Dark: A Novel
Hiaasen, Carl – Squeeze Me: A Novel
Hoover, Colleen – Heart Bones
Jiles, Paulette – Simon the Fiddler: A Novel
Johnson, Daisy – Sisters
Joy, David – When These Mountains Burn
Lewis, Beverly – The Stone Wall
Mills, Kyle – Total Power: A Mitch Rapp Novel
Morelli, Laura – The Night Portrait: A Novel of World War II and Da Vinci's Italy
Murray, Andy – The Last Day
Palahniuk, Chuck – The Invention of Sound
Patterson, James – The Coast-to-Coast Murders
Perini, Robin – In Her Sights
Perks, Heidi – Three Perfect Liars
Peterson, Tracie – The Way of Love
Picoult, Jodi – The Book of Two Ways: A Novel
Poeppel, Amy – Musical Chairs: A Novel
Robb, J. D. – Shadows in Death
Robinson, Deborah – Lily Rose: A Novel
Rollins, James – Unrestricted Access: New and Classic Short Fiction
Runyan, Aimie K. – Across the Winding River
Sparks, Nicholas – The Return
Weiden, David Heska Wanbli – Winter Counts: A Novel
ADULT LARGE PRINT
Blackwell, Juliet – The Vineyards of Champagne
Brown, Carolyn – The Family Journal
Bunn, T. Davis – Tranquility Falls
Card, Maisy – These Ghosts Are Family
Goldberg, Lee – Lost Hills
Hill, Lancaster – Bad Apple: A Novel of the Alamo
Johnstone, William W. – Luke Jensen, Bounty Hunter: Hired Guns
Patterson, James – The Summer House
Roby, Kinley E. – Arapaho Summer
ADULT NON-FICTION
Adachi, Kendra – The Lazy Genius Way: Embrace What Matters, Ditch What Doesn't, And Get Stuff Done
Clarkson, Sally – Awaking Wonder: Opening Your Child's Heart to the Beauty of Learning
Frey, Sarah – The Growing Season: How I Built a New Life — And Saved an American Farm
Meacham, Jon – His Truth is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope
Jordan, Mary – The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump
Hahn-Beer, Edith – The Nazi Officer's Wife: How One Jewish Woman Survived the Holocaust
Toll, Ian W. – Twilight of the Gods: War in the Western Pacific, 1944-1945
Wolkoff, Stephanie Winston – Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady
Woodward, Bob – Rage
EASY READERS
Butler, Dori Hillestad – Dear Beast
Charlesworth, Liza – First Little Readers B: 25 Irresistible Books That Are Just the Right Level for Beginning Readers
Charlesworth, Liza – First Little Readers C: 25 Irresistible Books That Are Just the Right Level for Beginning Readers
Dean, Kim – Pete the Cat Falling for Autumn
Dopirak, Kate – Hurry up!: A Book About Slowing Down
Drago, Flavia Z. – Gustavo: The Shy Ghost
Gassman, Julie – Do Not Take Your Dragon to Dinner
Hellman, Blake Liliane – Cuddle Monkey
Higgins, Jace – Sunny the Bunny: Goes to Camp
James, LeBron – I Promise
Killen, Nicola – The Little Kitten
Kung, Isabella – No Fuzzball!
Lendroth, Susan – Here We Go Digging for Dinosaur Bones
López-Alt, J. Kenji – Every Night is Pizza Night
McClure, Wendy – It's a Pumpkin!
Oswald, Pete – Hike
Otis, Chad – Oliver the Curious Owl
Pratt, Jason – Three Squeezes
Santoro, Scott – Which Way to Witch School?
Schecter, Deborah – First Little Readers A: 25 Irresistible Books That Are Just the Right Level for Beginning Readers
Schroeder, Kristen – Alien Tomato
Stickley, Frances – What Will You Dream of Tonight?
Stohler, Lauren – The Best Worst Poet Ever
Wade, Stef – The Very Last Leaf
Wallace, Adam – How to Catch a Snowman
Wallace, Adam – How to Catch a Yeti
Watts, Alan – The Fish Who Found the Sea
Zacharias, Naomi – Little Prince, Little Prince
JUNIOR FICTION
Acevedo, Chantel – The Cassandra Curse
Barnett, Mac – The Impossible Crime: Mac B., Kid Spy
Boothby, Ian – Sparks!
Calonita, Jen – Charmed: Fairy Tale Reform School Book 2
Cameron, Josephine – Maybe a Mermaid
Currie, Lindsay – Scritch Scratch
Elison, Meg – Find Layla
Fombelle, Timothée de – The Book of Pearl
Larson, Hope – All Together Now
Magaziner, Lauren – Mystery in the Mansion: Case Closed
Galligan, Gale – Logan Likes Mary Anne? Baby-Sitters Club Vol. 8
McDunn, Gillian – The Queen Bee and Me
Mejia, Tehlor Kay – Paola Santiago and the River of Tears
Mlynowski, Sarah – Hide and Seek. (Upside-Down Magic, Vol. 7)
O'Hara, Mo – Agent Moose
Ortega, Claribel A. – Ghost Squad
Patterson, James – Middle School Dog's Best Friend
Pilkey, Dav – Dog Man 9: Grime and Punishment
Riley, James – The Last Dragon
Riley, James – The Revenge of Magic
Saeed, Aisha – Diana and the Island of No Return
Springer, Nancy – The Case of the Missing Marquess
Stine, R. L. – Just Beyond
Van Otterloo, Ash – Cattywampus
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
Dignen, Sheila – Visual Guide to Grammar and Punctuation
Andrews, Kim – Exploring Nature Activity Book for Kids: 50 Creative Projects to Spark Curiosity in the Outdoors
Crute, Josh – Jonas Hanway's Scurrilous, Scandalous, Shockingly Sensational Umbrella
Pilloton, Emily – Girls Garage: A Brave Builder Girl's Guide to Tools
McDonough, Yona Zeldis – Where Were the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World?
Stelson, Caren Barzelay – A Bowl Full of Peace: A True Story
Harris, Michael – What is the Declaration of Independence?
YOUNG ADULT
Ahmed, Samira – Internment
Barnes, Jennifer – The Inheritance Games
Blackburne, Livia – Umbertouched
Bowling, Dusti – The Canyon's Edge
Braswell, Liz – Unbirthday
Clare, Cassandra – The Lost Book of the White, Volume 2
Crossan, Sarah – One
De la Cruz, Melissa – 29 Dates
Dunn, Pintip – Dating Makes Perfect
Frick, Kit – I Killed Zoe Spanos
Garcia, Kami – Teen Titans Beast Boy
Hahn, Erin – More Than Maybe
Houser, Jody – Stranger Things: Six Vol. 2
Hyder, Liz – Bearmouth
Ifueko, Jordan – Raybearer
Tokyo Ghoul #04
Beastars, Vol. 3
Key, Watt – Beast: Face-to-Face with the Florida Bigfoot
Mahurin, Shelby – Blood & Honey
Raasch, Sara – Set Fire to the Gods
Reintgen, Scott – Nyxia Uprising
Silvera, Adam – They Both Die at the End
Takano, Ichigo – Orange: Future
Thomas, Aiden – Cemetery Boys
Young, Adrienne – Fable: A Novel
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION
Otis, Cindy L. – True or False: A CIA Analyst's Guide to Spotting Fake News
Cooper, Candy J. – Poisoned Water
JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS
Medina, Juana – Big Problemas
Warga, Jasmine – Other Words for Home
BOOKS ON CD
Ferrante, Elena – The Lying Life of Adults
Follett, Ken – The Evening and the Morning
Lepore, Jill – If Then
Penny, Louise – All the Devils Are Here
Sanderson, Brandon – The Original
Tolkien, J. R. R. – The Hobbit
DVDS
Ashes in the Snow
Bloodshot
Dolittle
Heartland Complete Eleventh Season
Heartland Complete Tenth Season
His Dark Materials
Hobbs and Shaw
Last Christmas
Outlander Season Three
Under the Dome Complete Season Two
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!