Farmington Public Library additions

Meacham, Jon – His Truth is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope

Jordan, Mary – The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump

Hahn-Beer, Edith – The Nazi Officer's Wife: How One Jewish Woman Survived the Holocaust

Toll, Ian W. – Twilight of the Gods: War in the Western Pacific, 1944-1945

Wolkoff, Stephanie Winston – Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady

Woodward, Bob – Rage

EASY READERS

Butler, Dori Hillestad – Dear Beast

Charlesworth, Liza – First Little Readers B: 25 Irresistible Books That Are Just the Right Level for Beginning Readers

Charlesworth, Liza – First Little Readers C: 25 Irresistible Books That Are Just the Right Level for Beginning Readers

Dean, Kim – Pete the Cat Falling for Autumn

Dopirak, Kate – Hurry up!: A Book About Slowing Down

Drago, Flavia Z. – Gustavo: The Shy Ghost