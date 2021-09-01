 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS
0 comments

FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of August. *Updated 8-16

ADULT FICTION

*Adams, Sara – The Reading List

Andrews, Mary Kay – The Newcomer  

Atkins, Ace – The Heathens  

*Baker, Chandler

Benedict, Marie – The Personal Librarian  

Berry, Steve – The Charlemagne Pursuit: A Novel

*Bly, Stephen – The Marquesa 

Braithwaite, Oyinkan – My Sister, The Serial Killer: A Novel  

Brown, Pierce – Golden Son  

Brown, Pierce – Morning Star  

Burton, Jeffrey B. – The Keepers: A Mace Reid K-9 Mystery

*Carr, Jack – The Devil's Hand 

Chiaverini, Jennifer – The Women's March: A Novel of the 1913 Woman Suffrage Procession  

Clipston, Amy – The Bake Shop: An Amish Marketplace Novel  

Corleone, Douglas – Robert Ludlum's The Janson Equation  

Cosby, S. A. – Razorblade Tears  

Englehart, Steve – Vision & The Scarlet Witch: The Saga of Wanda and Vision

*Fielding, Joy – Cul-de-sac 

*Fuller, Kathleen – A Double Does of Love

Graham, Heather – The Forbidden  

Gray, Shelley Shepard – The Protective One  

Harmel, Kristin – The Forest of Vanishing Stars  

Harris, Lisa – A Secret to Die For  

Harris, Lisa – Deadly Intentions  

Hendrix, Grady – The Final Girl Support Group  

Henry, Christina – Near the Bone  

*Heywood, Claire – Daughter's of Sparta

Hilton, Matt – Cut and Run  

*Johnstone, William – Blood in the Dust

*Johnstone, William – Gold Mine Massacre

*Johnstone, William – Preacher's Carnage

*Johnstone, William – A Quiet Little Town

*Jones, Sandie – The Guilt Trip

*King, Stephen – Billy Summers

*Lemire, Jeff – Descender Vol. 1: Tin Stars

*Lemire, Jeff Gideon Falls Vol. 3

Lemire, Jeff – Sweet Tooth Compendium

*Ludlum, Robert – The Janson Directive 

Macomber, Debbie – It's Better This Way: A Novel  

Marcelo, Tif – In a Book Club Far Away  

Maynard, Joyce – Count the Ways: A Novel  

McCall Smith, Alexander – The Man With the Silver Saab: A Detective Varg Novel  

*McCauley, Terrence – Stagecoach to Hell

*Mills, Kyle – Robert Ludlum's The Utopia Experiment

Miranda, Megan – Such a Quiet Place: A Novel  

Newman, T. J. – Falling  

*Oakley, Colleen – The Invisible Husband of Frick Island

Oates, Joyce Carol – Night, Neon: Tales of Mystery and Suspense  

Oono, Kousuke – The Way of the House Husband

*Otomo, Katsuhiro – Akira Vol. 4

Paris, B. A. – The Therapist

*Parker, Robert – Night and Day 

Patterson, James – The Shadow

*Peterson, Tracie – Forever My Own

*Reich, Christopher – Rules of Betrayal 

Reichs, Kathy – The Bone Code  

Sager, Riley – Survive the Night: A Novel  

*Shirley, John – Red Trail

Silva, Daniel – The Cellist  

*Solomon, Rachel – The Ex Talk

Spencer, Katherine – When Christmas Comes  

Spufford, Francis – Light Perpetual: A Novel

*Stevens, Chevy – Dark Roads

*Sutanto, Jesse – Dail A for Aunties 

Thor, Brad – Black Ice: A Thriller  

Warren, Susan May – Take a Chance On Me: A Christiansen Family Novel  

Wendig, Chuck – The Book of Accidents: A Novel

*Woods, Stuart – Class Act 

Wright, Ronald – The Gold Eaters

ADULT LARGE PRINT

*Basi, Kathleen – A Song for the Road

*Bowen, Rhys – The Venice Sketchbook

Cameron, Marc – Bone Rattle  

*Castillo, Una – Outsider

Davis, T L. – Deputized  

Hockman, Angie – Shipped  

Randisi, Robert – Lone Star Law  

Robb, J. D. – Survivor in Death  

Rogers, Morgan – Honey girl  

Steel, Danielle – Nine Lives: A Novel

*Thayer, Nancy – Family Reunion 

Weiner, Jennifer – That Summer

ADULT NON-FICTION

Downs, Donald Alexander – Free Speech and Liberal Education

Eustace, Nicole – Covered With Night: A Story of Murder and Indigenous Justice in Early America  

Faleiro, Sonia – Beautiful Thing: Inside the Secret World of Bombay's Dance Bars 

*Gordon-Reed, Annette – On Juneteenth 

Guardia, Mike – Days of Fury: Ghost Troop and the Battle of 73 Easting

Haig, Matt – The Comfort Book 

Henderson, Danielle – The Ugly Cry: A Memoir

*Leonnig, Carol – I Alone Can Fix It

*Moore, Kate – the Woman They Could Not Silence

*O'Donnell, Patrick – T/he Indispensables  

Ono, Tadashi – Japanese Soul Cooking: Ramen, Tonkatsu, Tempura, and More From the Streets and Kitchens of Tokyo and Beyond  

Valldejuli, Carmen Aboy – Puerto Rican Cookery

*Wiggan, Jessica – How to Read Tarot 

Zauner, Michelle – Crying in H Mart: A Memoir    

EASY READERS

Arnaldo, Monica – Are You a Cheeseburger?  

Brown-Wood, JaNay – Shhh! The Baby's Asleep  

Dewdney, Anna – Llama Llama Meets the Babysitter  

Fletcher, Tom – There's An Alien in Your Book  

Lang, Suzanne – Freshly Squeezed  

Moyle, Sabrina – School Is Cool! (A Hello! Lucky Book)

O'Connor, Jane – Bonjour, Butterfly  

Perkins, Lynne Rae – The Museum of Everything  

Ray, Mary Lyn – Vrooom, Vrooom!  

Sayegh, Rob Jr. – Love Tails  

Scanlon, Elizabeth Garton – I Want a Boat!  

Schertle, Alice – Time For School, Little Blue Truck  

Singer, Marilyn – Best Day Ever!

Whaite, Michael – Diggersaurs Explore  

Eggers, Dave – We Became Jaguars

JUNIOR FICTION

Armstrong, Kelley – A Royal Guide to Monster Slaying

Blabey, Aaron – The Bad Guys In Cut to The Chase. (The Bad Guys Series, #13)  

Dahlgren, Helena – Soul Riders: Jorvik Calling Book 1  

Durst, Sarah Beth – Even and Odd  

Gardner, Whitney – Long Distance  

Glass, Calliope – The Mini Mistake: Sparkleton Book 3  

Graley, Sarah – Donut the Destroyer  

Hart, Kevin – Marcus Makes a Movie

*Lee, C.B. – Minecraft: The Shipwreck Vol. 6

McMann, Lisa – Island of Silence. (The Unwanteds Series, Vol. 2)  

Monroe, Mary Alice – The islanders  

Unsworth, Tania – The One Safe Place  

Valentino, Serena – Mother Knows Best: A Tale of the Old Witch  

Watson, Renée – Ways to Grow Love (Ryan Hart Novel 2)

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Guinness World Records 2021

Messner, Kate – History Smashers: Women's Right to Vote  

O'Connor, George – Hera: The Goddess and Her Glory  

Briggs, Missy – Cursive Writing Workbook for Teens: Exercises to Learn, Practice, & Improve  

Davies, Nicola – Grow: Secrets of Our DNA  

Sewell, Jacquie – Whale Fall Café  

Mathews, Charity – Super Simple Baking for Kids: Learn to Bake With Over 55 Easy Recipes for Cookies, Muffins, Cupcakes & More!  

Di Bartolo, Jim – The Boy Who Became a Dragon: a Bruce Lee Story  

Dude Perfect 101 Tricks, Tips, and Cool Stuff  

Paulsen, Gary – Gone to the Woods: Surviving a Lost Childhood  

Sorell, Traci – We Are Still Here!  

Hale, Nathan – Big Bad Ironclad!: A Civil War Steamship Showdown  

Jarrow, Gail – Blood and Germs: The Civil War Battle Against Wounds and Disease  

Schweizer, Chris – The Roanoke Colony: America's First Mystery

YOUNG ADULT

Akutami, Gege – Jujutsu Kaisen: Ryomen Sukuna Vol. 1  

Bryant, Elise – Happily Ever Afters  

Cass, Kiera – The Betrayed. (Betrothed, Vol. 2)  

Douglass, Ryan – The Taking of Jake Livingston  

Fipps, Lisa – Starfish  

Forman, Gayle – We Are Inevitable  

Freeman, Megan E. – Alone  

Goffney, Joya – Excuse Me While I Ugly Cry  

Lim, Elizabeth – Six Crimson Cranes

Lippincott, Rachael – The Lucky List  

Mikuta, Zoe Hana – Gearbreakers  

Rowell, Rainbow – Any Way the Wind Blows (Simon Snow, Vol. 3)  

Schachte, Kylie – You're Next  

Schaeffer, Rebecca – When Villains Rise (Market of Monsters, Vol. 3)  

Sharpe, Tess – The Girls I've Been  

Stine, R. L. – You May Now Kill the Bride  

Thomas, Kara – That Weekend

Young, Adrienne – Namesake Book 2 of Fable Series

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Feder, Tyler – Dancing at the Pity Party: A Dead Mom Graphic Memoir  

Brown, Don – Drowned City: Hurricane Katrina & New Orleans  

Trask, R. L. – Introducing Linguistics

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS

*Acampora, Paul – Danny Constantio's First

*Lia, Simone – The Secret Time Machine and the Gherkin Switcheroo

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Castillo, Linda – Fallen 

*King, Stephen – Billy Summers

Richmond, MIchelle – The Wonder Test 

Silva, Daniel – The Cellist 

Slaughter, Karin – False Witness

DVDS

Broken City 

Catching Fire (Hunger Games) 

Free State of Jones 

Hail, Caesar! 

Jason Bourne 

Robin Hood 

Stargate Continuum 

The Birds 

The Day 

The Kominsky Method (Complete Season 1) 

Unaccompanied Minors 

Von Ryan's Express 

Water for Elephants 

We Bought a Zoo 

What About Bob?

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is different than any kind we've had before. This is a strange meteorological condition that is only found in at cert…

COVID SURVIVOR SPEAKS AT MAC
News

COVID SURVIVOR SPEAKS AT MAC

Mineral Area College’s fall all-college meetings started off last week with an inspiring message from Mineral Area College retiree and Covid s…

+4
Internship program a success
News

Internship program a success

  • Updated

Jessica Mell and Bryant Allen, of the First State Community Bank (FSCB) Learning and Development Team, were the guest speakers at this month's…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News