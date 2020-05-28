FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS
FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS

Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of May 2020. (*Items added May 15)

ADULT FICTION

Alvarez, Julia – Afterlife

Baldacci, David – Walk the Wire  

*Brown, Janelle – Pretty Things

Carson, Rae – The Rise of Skywalker  

Coben, Harlan – The Boy From the Woods  

Corey, James S. A. – Babylon's Ashes

*Corey, James – Persepolis Rising

Cussler, Clive – Journey of the Pharaohs: A Novel From the NUMA Files  

Deveraux, Jude – A Forgotten Murder  

Erdrich, Louise – The Night Watchman: A Novel

*Fields, Jan – The Cookie Crumbles

Fink, Joseph – The Faceless Old Woman Who Secretly Lives In Your Home  

*Fossey, Brooke – The Big Finish

Fowler, Therese – A Good Neighborhood  

*Gaige, Amity – Sea Wife

Gillen, Kieron – The Wicked + The Divine

Grisham, John – Camino Winds  

Hendrix, Grady – The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires  

Hill, Joe – Crown of Shadows 

Hill, Joe – Head Games  

*Hill, Joe – Keys to the Kingdom

*Irvin, Kelly – The Bishop's Son

Jemisin, N. K. – The City We Became

*Jimenez, Abby – The Happy Ever After Playlist

*Jones, Darynda – A Bad Day for Sunshine

Kay, Edward – At Rope's End  

*Kidd, Sue – The Book of Longings

King, Stephen – If It Bleeds

*Kingsbury, Karen – Someone Likes You

L'Amour, Louis – Callaghen  

L'Amour, Louis – Chancy  

L'Amour, Louis – Riding for the Brand  

L'Amour, Louis – The Lonely Men  

Lauren, Christina – The Honey-Don't List  

Lawhon, Ariel – Code Name Hélène

Lawrence, Mark – Holy Sister  

*Margolin, Phillip – A Reasonable Doubt

McBride, James – Deacon King Kong  

*McCall-Smith, Alexander – The Talented Mr. Varg

McCann, Colum – Apeirogon

*McCreight, Kimberly – A Good Marriage

*McGuire, Seanan – Come Tumbling Down

*Mehl, Nancy – Blind Betrayal

*Mills, DiAnn, et al. – The Texas Brides Collection

Morrey, Beth – The Love Story of Missy Carmichael  

*Muir, Tamsyn – Gideon the Ninth

*Oke, Janette – Unyielding Hope

Paretsky, Sara – Dead Land  

Patterson, James – The 20th Victim

*Quick, Amanda – Close Up

Raybourn, Deanna – A Dangerous Collaboration: A Veronica Speedwell Mystery

*Raybourn, Deanna – A Murderous Relation

Reichs, Kathy – A Conspiracy of Bones  

Remender, Rick – Extinction Is the Rule  

Rhys, Rachel – Fatal Inheritance: A Novel  

Rollins, James – The Last Odyssey

Scalzi, John – The Last Emperox  

*Serritella, Francesca – Ghost of Harvard

Spencer-Fleming, Julia – A Fountain Filled With Flood  

Steel, Danielle – The Wedding Dress

*Steil, Jennifer – Exile Music

*Straub, Emma – All Adults Here

*Ward, Amanda – The Jetsetters

*Weiner, Jennifer – Big Summer

Wetmore, Elizabeth – Valentine

Winslow, Don – Broken: Six Short Novels  

Woods, Stuart – Hit List  

*Wright, Lawrence – The End of October

Zigman, Laura – Separation Anxiety

ADULT LARGE PRINT   

Bohjalian, Chris – The Red Lotus: A Novel  

Coulter, Catherine – Backfire

*Davis, Rusty – Rakeheart

Isaacs, Susan – Takes One to Know One

Patterson, James – Revenge 

*Wingate, Lisa – The Book of Lost Friends

ADULT NON-FICTION 

*Berton, Pierre – The Klondike Fever

Clinton, Hillary Rodham – The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience  

Coulthard, Sally – Crafted: A Compendium of Crafts: New, Old and Forgotten  

Curp, Cristina – Made Whole: More Than 145 Anti-Inflammatory Keto-Paleo Recipes to Nourish You From the Inside Out  

*Doyle, Glennon – Untamed

Gaines, Joanna – Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering

*Gardner, Erin – Procrastibaking

*Gee, Alastair – Fire in Paradise

*Glenconner, Anne – Lady In Waiting

*Granet, Scott – The Complete OCD Workbook

Hall, Cally – Gemstones  

Heller, Robert – Dealing With People  

*Helm, Sarah – Ravensbruck

Hyman, Mark – Food Fix: How to Save Our Health, Our Economy, Our Communities, and Our Planet — One Bite at a Time  

*Knighton, Conor – Leave Only Footprints

Kondo, Marie – Joy at Work: Organizing Your Professional Life

*Landdeck, Katherine – The Woman With Silver Wings

Lovelace, Amanda – Break Your Glass Slippers  

Lynn, Loretta – Me & Patsy, Kickin' Up Dust: My Friendship with Patsy Cline  

Makary, Marty – The Price We Pay: What Broke American Health Care — and How to Fix It  

McGinnis, Edie – O' Glory: Americana Quilt Blocks From the Kansas City Star  

Moon, Hyun Jin Preston – Korean Dream: A Vision for a Unified Korea  

Mumm, Debbie – Debbie Mumm's Decorating With Quick & Easy Quilts  

*Orenstein, Peggy – Boys and Sex

Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger – The Gift of Forgiveness: Inspiring Stories From Those Who Have Overcome the Unforgivable  

*Snyder, Timothy – On Tyranny

Thomas, Gary – When to Walk Away: Finding Freedom From Toxic People  

Time-Life Books – The Spirit World: The American Indians  

Walsh, Sheila – Praying Women: How to Pray When You Don't Know What To Say 

Secrets For Beating Diabetes: Simple, Everyday Tips to Transform Your Health

This Old Quilt: A Heartwarming Celebration of Quilts and Quilting Memories

Quilts of Virginia, 1607-1899: The Birth of America Through the Eye of a Needle 

EASY READERS

Cummings, Troy – I Found a Kitty!  

Fitzgerald, Isaac – How To Be a Pirate  

Hassinger, Mary – Ten Little Eggs: A Celebration of Family  

Hobbie, Holly – Elmore and Pinky  

John, Jory – The Great Eggscape!  

McCanna, Tim – In a Garden  

Meloy, Colin – Everyone's Awake  

Pak, Kenard – Goodbye Winter, Hello Spring  

Petty, Dev – The Bear Must Go On  

Prater, John – There's Always One!  

Rex, Adam – Why?  

Reynolds, Peter H. – Be You!  

Roeder, Vanessa – The Box Turtle

Seek and Slide in the Garden

*The Three Billy Goats Gruff

*Wallace, Adam – How to Catch a Dinosaur

JUNIOR FICTION

Carter, Ally – Winterborne Home for Vengeance and Valor  

Elliott, Rebecca – Bo's Magical New Friend  

Gibbs, Stuart – Tyrannosaurus Wrecks  

Green, John – InvestiGATORS

Hale, Shannon – Diana, Princess of the Amazons  

Hatke, Ben – Mighty Jack  

Keene, Carolyn – Nancy Drew, Nancy's Mysterious Letter

Keene, Carolyn – The Flying Saucer Mystery  

Keene, Carolyn – The Ghost of Blackwood Hall  

Klise, Kate – Don't Check Out This Book!  

Marsham, Liz – Ariel Makes Waves 

Matthews, Dave – If We Were Giants  

Park, Linda Sue – Prairie Lotus  

Peterson, Andrew – North! Or Be Eaten (The Wingfeather Saga Book 2)  

Peterson, Andrew – On the Edge of the Dark Sea of Darkness (Wingfeather Saga Book 1) 

Ponti, James – City Spies  

Rivas, Miguel Díaz – Into the Game!  

Andrews McMeel – Publishing Phoebe and Her Unicorn in the Magic Storm (Phoebe and Her Unicorn Series Book 6)

Sutherland, Tui T – Dragonslayer  

West, Tracey – Saving the Sun Dragon  

Secret of the Water Dragon

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Lendler, Ian – The Fabled Life of Aesop  

Halligan, Katherine –  HerStory: 50 Women and Girls Who Shook Up the World  

Butterfield, Moira – The Flag Book  

Demuth, Patricia – What Was Pearl Harbor?  

YOUNG ADULT

Bray, Libba – Lair of Dreams (Diviners Series Vol. 2)  

Bray, Libba – The Diviners. (Diviners Series, Vol. 1)  

Chupeco, Rin – Wicked as You Wish. (A Hundred Names for Magic, Book 1)  

Dunn, Pintip – Malice  

Hesse, Monica – They Went Left

Horikoshi, Kohei – My Hero Academia Vol. 8  

Light, Alex – The Upside of Falling  

Menon, Sandhya – Of Curses and Kisses  

Nielsen, Jennifer A. – The Traitor's Game  

Oima, Yoshitoki – A Silent Voice 2  

Oima, Yoshitoki – A Silent Voice 3  

Oima, Yoshitoki – A Silent Voice Vol. 4  

Preble, Joy – Dreaming Anastasia: [A Novel of Love, Magic and the Power of Dreams]  

Preston, Natasha – The Lost  

Reintgen, Scott – Ashlords  

Sakisaka, Io – Ao Haru Ride  

Stevenson, Noelle – Lumberjanes: Stone Cold  

Urban, Diana – All Your Twisted Secrets  

Weir, Meghan MacLean – The Book of Essie

West, Kasie – Moment of Truth  

Westerfeld, Scott – Impostors  

Yang, Gene Luen – Dragon Hoops  

Young, Suzanne – The Remedy

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Hasak-Lowy, Todd – We Are Power: How Nonviolent Activism Changes the World

Zaloom, Shafia – Sex, Teens, and Everything In Between

Fleming, Candace – The Rise and Fall of Charles Lindbergh  

DVDS

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood 

*Arthur Christmas

Deadpool 

Elf 

*Enemy at the Gates

* Happy Feet 1 and 2

High School Musical Remix 

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

The Horse Whisperer 

Midway 

1917 

Peter Pan 

*Raging Bull

*Robin Hood Men in Tights

Shaun the Sheep Movie 

*Shooter

*Sleepless in Seattle

Spies in Disguise 

*Toy Story

*V for Vendetta

REFERENCE GENEALOGY

Dickey: The Family of David Delaware Dickey 

Our Greatest Generation: Dickey Family 

The Rest of the Story: 6th-9th Generations, Dickey family

