Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of May 2020. (*Items added May 15)
ADULT FICTION
Alvarez, Julia – Afterlife
Baldacci, David – Walk the Wire
*Brown, Janelle – Pretty Things
Carson, Rae – The Rise of Skywalker
Coben, Harlan – The Boy From the Woods
Corey, James S. A. – Babylon's Ashes
*Corey, James – Persepolis Rising
Cussler, Clive – Journey of the Pharaohs: A Novel From the NUMA Files
Deveraux, Jude – A Forgotten Murder
Erdrich, Louise – The Night Watchman: A Novel
*Fields, Jan – The Cookie Crumbles
Fink, Joseph – The Faceless Old Woman Who Secretly Lives In Your Home
*Fossey, Brooke – The Big Finish
Fowler, Therese – A Good Neighborhood
*Gaige, Amity – Sea Wife
Gillen, Kieron – The Wicked + The Divine
Grisham, John – Camino Winds
Hendrix, Grady – The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires
Hill, Joe – Crown of Shadows
Hill, Joe – Head Games
*Hill, Joe – Keys to the Kingdom
*Irvin, Kelly – The Bishop's Son
Jemisin, N. K. – The City We Became
*Jimenez, Abby – The Happy Ever After Playlist
*Jones, Darynda – A Bad Day for Sunshine
Kay, Edward – At Rope's End
*Kidd, Sue – The Book of Longings
King, Stephen – If It Bleeds
*Kingsbury, Karen – Someone Likes You
L'Amour, Louis – Callaghen
L'Amour, Louis – Chancy
L'Amour, Louis – Riding for the Brand
L'Amour, Louis – The Lonely Men
Lauren, Christina – The Honey-Don't List
Lawhon, Ariel – Code Name Hélène
Lawrence, Mark – Holy Sister
*Margolin, Phillip – A Reasonable Doubt
McBride, James – Deacon King Kong
*McCall-Smith, Alexander – The Talented Mr. Varg
McCann, Colum – Apeirogon
*McCreight, Kimberly – A Good Marriage
*McGuire, Seanan – Come Tumbling Down
*Mehl, Nancy – Blind Betrayal
*Mills, DiAnn, et al. – The Texas Brides Collection
Morrey, Beth – The Love Story of Missy Carmichael
*Muir, Tamsyn – Gideon the Ninth
*Oke, Janette – Unyielding Hope
Paretsky, Sara – Dead Land
Patterson, James – The 20th Victim
*Quick, Amanda – Close Up
Raybourn, Deanna – A Dangerous Collaboration: A Veronica Speedwell Mystery
*Raybourn, Deanna – A Murderous Relation
Reichs, Kathy – A Conspiracy of Bones
Remender, Rick – Extinction Is the Rule
Rhys, Rachel – Fatal Inheritance: A Novel
Rollins, James – The Last Odyssey
Scalzi, John – The Last Emperox
*Serritella, Francesca – Ghost of Harvard
Spencer-Fleming, Julia – A Fountain Filled With Flood
Steel, Danielle – The Wedding Dress
*Steil, Jennifer – Exile Music
*Straub, Emma – All Adults Here
*Ward, Amanda – The Jetsetters
*Weiner, Jennifer – Big Summer
Wetmore, Elizabeth – Valentine
Winslow, Don – Broken: Six Short Novels
Woods, Stuart – Hit List
*Wright, Lawrence – The End of October
Zigman, Laura – Separation Anxiety
ADULT LARGE PRINT
Bohjalian, Chris – The Red Lotus: A Novel
Coulter, Catherine – Backfire
*Davis, Rusty – Rakeheart
Isaacs, Susan – Takes One to Know One
Patterson, James – Revenge
*Wingate, Lisa – The Book of Lost Friends
ADULT NON-FICTION
*Berton, Pierre – The Klondike Fever
Clinton, Hillary Rodham – The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience
Coulthard, Sally – Crafted: A Compendium of Crafts: New, Old and Forgotten
Curp, Cristina – Made Whole: More Than 145 Anti-Inflammatory Keto-Paleo Recipes to Nourish You From the Inside Out
*Doyle, Glennon – Untamed
Gaines, Joanna – Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering
*Gardner, Erin – Procrastibaking
*Gee, Alastair – Fire in Paradise
*Glenconner, Anne – Lady In Waiting
*Granet, Scott – The Complete OCD Workbook
Hall, Cally – Gemstones
Heller, Robert – Dealing With People
*Helm, Sarah – Ravensbruck
Hyman, Mark – Food Fix: How to Save Our Health, Our Economy, Our Communities, and Our Planet — One Bite at a Time
*Knighton, Conor – Leave Only Footprints
Kondo, Marie – Joy at Work: Organizing Your Professional Life
*Landdeck, Katherine – The Woman With Silver Wings
Lovelace, Amanda – Break Your Glass Slippers
Lynn, Loretta – Me & Patsy, Kickin' Up Dust: My Friendship with Patsy Cline
Makary, Marty – The Price We Pay: What Broke American Health Care — and How to Fix It
McGinnis, Edie – O' Glory: Americana Quilt Blocks From the Kansas City Star
Moon, Hyun Jin Preston – Korean Dream: A Vision for a Unified Korea
Mumm, Debbie – Debbie Mumm's Decorating With Quick & Easy Quilts
*Orenstein, Peggy – Boys and Sex
Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger – The Gift of Forgiveness: Inspiring Stories From Those Who Have Overcome the Unforgivable
*Snyder, Timothy – On Tyranny
Thomas, Gary – When to Walk Away: Finding Freedom From Toxic People
Time-Life Books – The Spirit World: The American Indians
Walsh, Sheila – Praying Women: How to Pray When You Don't Know What To Say
Secrets For Beating Diabetes: Simple, Everyday Tips to Transform Your Health
This Old Quilt: A Heartwarming Celebration of Quilts and Quilting Memories
Quilts of Virginia, 1607-1899: The Birth of America Through the Eye of a Needle
EASY READERS
Cummings, Troy – I Found a Kitty!
Fitzgerald, Isaac – How To Be a Pirate
Hassinger, Mary – Ten Little Eggs: A Celebration of Family
Hobbie, Holly – Elmore and Pinky
John, Jory – The Great Eggscape!
McCanna, Tim – In a Garden
Meloy, Colin – Everyone's Awake
Pak, Kenard – Goodbye Winter, Hello Spring
Petty, Dev – The Bear Must Go On
Prater, John – There's Always One!
Rex, Adam – Why?
Reynolds, Peter H. – Be You!
Roeder, Vanessa – The Box Turtle
Seek and Slide in the Garden
*The Three Billy Goats Gruff
*Wallace, Adam – How to Catch a Dinosaur
JUNIOR FICTION
Carter, Ally – Winterborne Home for Vengeance and Valor
Elliott, Rebecca – Bo's Magical New Friend
Gibbs, Stuart – Tyrannosaurus Wrecks
Green, John – InvestiGATORS
Hale, Shannon – Diana, Princess of the Amazons
Hatke, Ben – Mighty Jack
Keene, Carolyn – Nancy Drew, Nancy's Mysterious Letter
Keene, Carolyn – The Flying Saucer Mystery
Keene, Carolyn – The Ghost of Blackwood Hall
Klise, Kate – Don't Check Out This Book!
Marsham, Liz – Ariel Makes Waves
Matthews, Dave – If We Were Giants
Park, Linda Sue – Prairie Lotus
Peterson, Andrew – North! Or Be Eaten (The Wingfeather Saga Book 2)
Peterson, Andrew – On the Edge of the Dark Sea of Darkness (Wingfeather Saga Book 1)
Ponti, James – City Spies
Rivas, Miguel Díaz – Into the Game!
Andrews McMeel – Publishing Phoebe and Her Unicorn in the Magic Storm (Phoebe and Her Unicorn Series Book 6)
Sutherland, Tui T – Dragonslayer
West, Tracey – Saving the Sun Dragon
Secret of the Water Dragon
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
Lendler, Ian – The Fabled Life of Aesop
Halligan, Katherine – HerStory: 50 Women and Girls Who Shook Up the World
Butterfield, Moira – The Flag Book
Demuth, Patricia – What Was Pearl Harbor?
YOUNG ADULT
Bray, Libba – Lair of Dreams (Diviners Series Vol. 2)
Bray, Libba – The Diviners. (Diviners Series, Vol. 1)
Chupeco, Rin – Wicked as You Wish. (A Hundred Names for Magic, Book 1)
Dunn, Pintip – Malice
Hesse, Monica – They Went Left
Horikoshi, Kohei – My Hero Academia Vol. 8
Light, Alex – The Upside of Falling
Menon, Sandhya – Of Curses and Kisses
Nielsen, Jennifer A. – The Traitor's Game
Oima, Yoshitoki – A Silent Voice 2
Oima, Yoshitoki – A Silent Voice 3
Oima, Yoshitoki – A Silent Voice Vol. 4
Preble, Joy – Dreaming Anastasia: [A Novel of Love, Magic and the Power of Dreams]
Preston, Natasha – The Lost
Reintgen, Scott – Ashlords
Sakisaka, Io – Ao Haru Ride
Stevenson, Noelle – Lumberjanes: Stone Cold
Urban, Diana – All Your Twisted Secrets
Weir, Meghan MacLean – The Book of Essie
West, Kasie – Moment of Truth
Westerfeld, Scott – Impostors
Yang, Gene Luen – Dragon Hoops
Young, Suzanne – The Remedy
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION
Hasak-Lowy, Todd – We Are Power: How Nonviolent Activism Changes the World
Zaloom, Shafia – Sex, Teens, and Everything In Between
Fleming, Candace – The Rise and Fall of Charles Lindbergh
DVDS
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
*Arthur Christmas
Deadpool
Elf
*Enemy at the Gates
* Happy Feet 1 and 2
High School Musical Remix
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
The Horse Whisperer
Midway
1917
Peter Pan
*Raging Bull
*Robin Hood Men in Tights
Shaun the Sheep Movie
*Shooter
*Sleepless in Seattle
Spies in Disguise
*Toy Story
*V for Vendetta
REFERENCE GENEALOGY
Dickey: The Family of David Delaware Dickey
Our Greatest Generation: Dickey Family
The Rest of the Story: 6th-9th Generations, Dickey family
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!