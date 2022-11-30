Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of November 2022. * Updated 11-17

ADULT FICTION

Adair, Cherry – Black Magic

Adair, Cherry – In Too Deep

Adair, Cherry – Night Fall: A Novel

Adams, Erin E. – Jackal: A Novel

Alexander, Johnnie – Cherished Legacy

Alexander, Johnnie – Love's Surprise

Archer, Jeffrey – Next in Line

Burr, Shelley – Wake: A Novel

*Butcher, James – Dead Man's Hand

Carr, Jack – The Terminal List

*Chianese, Gail – Forever Starts Day

*Chianese, Gail – A Guiding Promise

*Chianese, Gail – A New Pat

Child, Lee – No Plan B

*Connelly, Michael – Desert Star

*Cornwell, Patricia – Livid

Croucher, Lex – Reputation: A Novel

*Cussler, Clive – The Sea Wolves

Deveraux, Jude – Thief of Fate

Dodson, DeAnna Julie – Where Hope Blooms

*Douglas, Penelope – Corrupt

Edgarian, Carol – Vera: A Novel

Feehan, Christine – Conspiracy Game

Feehan, Christine – Dark Lycan

Feehan, Christine – Night Game

Feehan, Christine – Wild Fire

Feeney, Alice – Daisy Darker

*Fuller, Kathleen – Amish Generations: Four Stories

Gilstrap, John – Scorpion Strike

*Gould, Leslie – Plain Beauty

*Goyer, Tricia – Mason Jar Mayhem

*Goyer, Tricia – To Have and to Hold

*Goyer, Tricia – An Unbroken Circle

*Graham Heather – Blood Moon

*Gregory, Phillippa – Dawnlands

Grisham, John – The Boys From Biloxi

Gwynne, John – Malice

Hilderbrand, Elin – Endless Summer: Stories

*Hodge, Rebecca – Wildland

Hoover, Colleen – Maybe Not

*Hoover, Colleen – Maybe Now

*Huchu, T.L. – The Library of the Dead

*Kennedy, Elle – Bad Girl Reputation

*Kenyon Sherrilyn – Born of Ice

Kingsolver, Barbara – Demon Copperhead: A Novel

*Layle, Shaen – A Slowly Developing Story

Leigh, Lora – Ultimate Sins

*Lillard, Amy – Shoo, Fly, Shoo!

*Lillard, Amy – Stranger Things Have Happened

Ludwig, Elizabeth – Secrets Plain and Simple

*Lux, Claudia – Sign Here

Macomber, Debbie – The Christmas Spirit: A Novel

Mandanna, Sangu – The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches

Maniscalco, Kerri – Kingdom of the Feared

McEwan, Ian – Lessons

*Mehl, Nancy – Another's Treasure

*Mehl, Nancy – Simply Vanished

Murphy, Julie – A Merry Little Meet Cute: A Novel

*Osman, Richard – The Bullet That Missed

Painter, Lynn – Accidentally Amy

*Patterson, James – Triple Cross

Peckham, Caroline – Ruthless Fae

Penney, Elizabeth – Joyful Beginnings

Penney, Elizabeth – Kindred Blessings

Penney, Elizabeth – Safe Harbor

Penney, Elizabeth – Tender Melody

Peterson, Tracie – Under the Starry Skies

Phillips, Rachael O. – At Summer's End

Picoult, Jodi – Mad Honey

*Quick Matthew –We Are the Light

Randel, Tara – Drawing Hope

*Randel Tara – A Time to Celebrate

*Rodgers, Anne Marie – Stamp of Approval

Roper, Gayle G. – Binding Vows

Sandford, John – Righteous Prey

*Smythe, Rachel – Lore Olympus, Vol. 3

*Urquhart, Alaina – The Butcher and the Wren

Vaughan, Brian K. – Saga, Volume 10

Watters, Dan – Homesick Pilots, Vol. 1: Teenage Haunts

Young, Adrienne – Spells for Forgetting: A Novel

ADULT LARGE PRINT

*Fellowes, Jessica – The Best Friend

*Guillory, Jasmine – Drunk on Love

*Jackson, Lisa – The Girl Who Survived

Johnstone, William W. – Hard Road to Vengeance

Kelton, Elmer – Six Bits a Day

L'Amour, Louis – Ghost Towns

*Linden, Rachel – The Magic of Lemon Drop Pie

*Macomber, Debbie – The Christmas Spirit

Patterson, James – The Twelve Topsy-Turvy, Very Messy Days of Christmas

Steel, Danielle – The High Notes: A Novel

*West, Catherine – The Two Lives of Sara

*Wiseman, Ellen – The Lost Girls of Willowbrook

ADULT NON-FICTION

*Felton, Tom – Beyond the Wand

Friedman, Tova – The Daughter of Auschwitz: My Story of Resilience, Survival and Hope

Galloway, Scott – Adrift: America in 100 Charts

Ghattas, Kim – Black Wave: Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the Forty-Year Rivalry That Unraveled Culture, Religion, and Collective Memory in the Middle East

*Haberman, Maggie – Confidence Man

Hagen, Mark – Holiday & Celebrations 2021

Kaur, Rupi – Healing Through Words

Kennedy, Rebecca – Good Inside: A Guide to Becoming the Parent You Want to Be

Luarca-Shoaf, Nenette – Navigating the West: George Caleb Bingham and the River

Maté, Gabor – The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, & Healing in a Toxic Culture

*Nelson, Willie – Me and Paul

*Newman, Paul – The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man

Ripa, Kelly – Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories

*Totenberg, Nina – Dinners with Ruth

Tyson, Neil deGrasse – Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization

William, Anthony – Medical Medium Brain Saver

Diabetic Living Holiday Cooking, Volume 8

EASY READERS

Ahiyya, Vera – Kindergarten: Where Kindness Matters Every Day

Bateman, Teresa – A Plump and Perky Turkey

Bissonette, Aimée – When Winter Comes: Discovering Wildlife in Our Snowy Woods

Blabey, Aaron – Pig the Rebel (Pig the Pug)

Blackall, Sophie – Farmhouse

Brown, Keah – Sam's Super Seats

Cordell, Matthew – Cornbread & Poppy at the Carnival

Dreyer, Dylan – Friends Through Rain or Shine

Earhardt, Ainsley – I'm So Glad You Were Born: Celebrating Who You Are

Heim, Alastair – If I Were Saint Nick: A Christmas Story

Jordan-Glum, Rebecca – Kitty

Kalaitzidis, Gela – Ozzie & Prince Zebedee

O'Connor, Ryan – Bobby the Bear and His Big Surprise

Petty, Dev – Don't Eat Bees: Life Lessons From Chip the Dog

Shannon, David – Gold!

Turk, Evan – Hello, Moon

Walstead, Alice – How to Catch a Reindeer

Witherspoon, Reese – Busy Betty

Yoon, Helen – I'm a Unicorn

JUNIOR FICTION

Alexander, Kwame – The Door of No Return

Applegate, Katherine – Odder

Bertman, Jennifer – Chambliss Sisterhood of Sleuths

Brallier, Max – The Last Kids on Earth: Thrilling Tales From the Tree House

Flynn, Ian – Sonic the Hedgehog: Sonic & Tails: Best Buds Forever

Gratz, Alan – Two Degrees

Liu, Marjorie M. – Wingbearer

Mancusi, Mari – New Dragon City

Mull, Brandon – The Candy Shop War

Scott, Mairghread – Robots and Drones: 01

Sourcil, Pirate – Another World

West, Tracey – Search for the Lightning Dragon #7

The Vanderbeekers and the Hidden Garden

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Boucher Gill, Leanne – Big Brain Book: How It Works and All Its Quirks

Doeden, Matt – It's Outta Here!: The Might and Majesty of the Home Run

Dougherty, Kerrie – Star Wars Complete Vehicles: New Edition

Dyer, Hadley – More Than Money

Macaulay, David – Mammoth Math: (With a Little Help From Some Elephant Shrews)

Messner, Kate – History Smashers: The Titanic

Newman, Patricia – A River's Gifts: The Mighty Elwha River Reborn

Stewart, Melissa – Tree Hole Homes

YOUNG ADULT

Alexander, Kwame – Booked: The Graphic Novel

Applegate, Katherine – Animorphs

Blum, Isaac – The Life and Crimes of Hoodie Rosen

Chmakova, Svetlana – Enemies

Davis, Brooke Lauren – The Hollow Inside

Dickerson, Melanie – The Merchant's Daughter

Evans, Richard Paul – The Parasite Book 8

Garber, Stephanie – The Ballad of Never After

Gong, Chloe – Foul Lady Fortune

Grace, Adalyn – Belladonna

Griffin, Rachel – Wild Is the Witch

Henning, Sarah – The Princess Will Save You

Hikawa, Hirokazu – Kirby Manga Mania Vol. 1

Jackson, Tiffany D. – The Weight of Blood

Jordan, Sophie – Sixteen Scandals

Joseph, Sherrill – Nutmeg Street: Egyptian Secrets Vol. 1

Komoto, Hajime – Mashle: Magic and Muscles Vol. 1

Lloyd-Jones, Emily – The Drowned Woods

Maggs, Sam – Fangirl Vol. 2

Miller, Kayla – Besties: Find Their Groove

Munda, Rosaria – Flamefall

Oda, Tomohito – Komi Can't Communicate Vol. 3

Shirer, Priscilla – The Prince Warriors

Soontornvat, Christina – Tryout

Suzuki, Nakaba – The Seven Deadly Sins, Vol. 2

Overwatch Anthology

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Dawkins, Richard – Flights of Fancy: Defying Gravity by Design & Evolution

Willkens, Danielle S. – Architecture for Teens: A Beginner's Book for Aspiring Architects

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS

*Chase, Paula – Keeping It Real

*Krosoczka – Lunch Lady: The First Helping

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

*Child, Lee – No Plan B

Feehan, Christine – Dark Whisper

*Galbraith, Robert – The Ink Black Heart

*Grisham, John – The Boys From Biloxi

*Hoover, Colleen – It Starts With Us

*Patterson, James – Triple Cross

Sanderson, Brandon – Edgedancer

Steel, Danielle – The High Notes

*Steel, Danielle – The Whittiers

ADULT PLAYAWAYS

*Peterson, Tracie – Beyond the Desert Sands

*Robson, Eddie – Drunk On All Your Strange New Words

DVDS

A Little Inside

*The Abyss

*Angel Has Fallen

Arrow the Complete Second Season

*Classic Mystery Collections

*The Colony

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Elvis

Family Weekend

*Flash Point

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Heartland Season Fourteen

Heroes Season One

*Identity

*Johnny English Reborn

Jurassic World Dominion

*Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

*The Life and Death of Peter Sellers

Magnum P.I.

Minions: The Rise of Gru

*Misfire

Modern Family Sixth Season

Munich

*Olympus Has Fallen

*P.S. I Love You

Penn and Teller B.S. Complete Second Season

*Sacrifice

*7 Times Lucky

*Shaolin

Short Circuit

Sky Captain and World of Tomorrow

Smallville Complete Seventh Season

*Smother

*State of the Union

*Stretch

The Maze Runner

The Scorch Trials

The Secrets of Dumbledore

Thor: Love and Thunder

*Titanic

Turning Red

Uncharted

Where the Crawdads Sing

You Must Remember This