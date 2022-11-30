Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of November 2022. * Updated 11-17
ADULT FICTION
Adair, Cherry – Black Magic
Adair, Cherry – In Too Deep
Adair, Cherry – Night Fall: A Novel
Adams, Erin E. – Jackal: A Novel
Alexander, Johnnie – Cherished Legacy
Alexander, Johnnie – Love's Surprise
Archer, Jeffrey – Next in Line
Burr, Shelley – Wake: A Novel
*Butcher, James – Dead Man's Hand
Carr, Jack – The Terminal List
*Chianese, Gail – Forever Starts Day
*Chianese, Gail – A Guiding Promise
*Chianese, Gail – A New Pat
Child, Lee – No Plan B
*Connelly, Michael – Desert Star
*Cornwell, Patricia – Livid
Croucher, Lex – Reputation: A Novel
*Cussler, Clive – The Sea Wolves
Deveraux, Jude – Thief of Fate
Dodson, DeAnna Julie – Where Hope Blooms
*Douglas, Penelope – Corrupt
Edgarian, Carol – Vera: A Novel
Feehan, Christine – Conspiracy Game
Feehan, Christine – Dark Lycan
Feehan, Christine – Night Game
Feehan, Christine – Wild Fire
Feeney, Alice – Daisy Darker
*Fuller, Kathleen – Amish Generations: Four Stories
Gilstrap, John – Scorpion Strike
*Gould, Leslie – Plain Beauty
*Goyer, Tricia – Mason Jar Mayhem
*Goyer, Tricia – To Have and to Hold
*Goyer, Tricia – An Unbroken Circle
*Graham Heather – Blood Moon
*Gregory, Phillippa – Dawnlands
Grisham, John – The Boys From Biloxi
Gwynne, John – Malice
Hilderbrand, Elin – Endless Summer: Stories
*Hodge, Rebecca – Wildland
Hoover, Colleen – Maybe Not
*Hoover, Colleen – Maybe Now
*Huchu, T.L. – The Library of the Dead
*Kennedy, Elle – Bad Girl Reputation
*Kenyon Sherrilyn – Born of Ice
Kingsolver, Barbara – Demon Copperhead: A Novel
*Layle, Shaen – A Slowly Developing Story
Leigh, Lora – Ultimate Sins
*Lillard, Amy – Shoo, Fly, Shoo!
*Lillard, Amy – Stranger Things Have Happened
Ludwig, Elizabeth – Secrets Plain and Simple
*Lux, Claudia – Sign Here
Macomber, Debbie – The Christmas Spirit: A Novel
Mandanna, Sangu – The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches
Maniscalco, Kerri – Kingdom of the Feared
McEwan, Ian – Lessons
*Mehl, Nancy – Another's Treasure
*Mehl, Nancy – Simply Vanished
Murphy, Julie – A Merry Little Meet Cute: A Novel
*Osman, Richard – The Bullet That Missed
Painter, Lynn – Accidentally Amy
*Patterson, James – Triple Cross
Peckham, Caroline – Ruthless Fae
Penney, Elizabeth – Joyful Beginnings
Penney, Elizabeth – Kindred Blessings
Penney, Elizabeth – Safe Harbor
Penney, Elizabeth – Tender Melody
Peterson, Tracie – Under the Starry Skies
Phillips, Rachael O. – At Summer's End
Picoult, Jodi – Mad Honey
*Quick Matthew –We Are the Light
Randel, Tara – Drawing Hope
*Randel Tara – A Time to Celebrate
*Rodgers, Anne Marie – Stamp of Approval
Roper, Gayle G. – Binding Vows
Sandford, John – Righteous Prey
*Smythe, Rachel – Lore Olympus, Vol. 3
*Urquhart, Alaina – The Butcher and the Wren
Vaughan, Brian K. – Saga, Volume 10
Watters, Dan – Homesick Pilots, Vol. 1: Teenage Haunts
Young, Adrienne – Spells for Forgetting: A Novel
ADULT LARGE PRINT
*Fellowes, Jessica – The Best Friend
*Guillory, Jasmine – Drunk on Love
*Jackson, Lisa – The Girl Who Survived
Johnstone, William W. – Hard Road to Vengeance
Kelton, Elmer – Six Bits a Day
L'Amour, Louis – Ghost Towns
*Linden, Rachel – The Magic of Lemon Drop Pie
*Macomber, Debbie – The Christmas Spirit
Patterson, James – The Twelve Topsy-Turvy, Very Messy Days of Christmas
Steel, Danielle – The High Notes: A Novel
*West, Catherine – The Two Lives of Sara
*Wiseman, Ellen – The Lost Girls of Willowbrook
ADULT NON-FICTION
*Felton, Tom – Beyond the Wand
Friedman, Tova – The Daughter of Auschwitz: My Story of Resilience, Survival and Hope
Galloway, Scott – Adrift: America in 100 Charts
Ghattas, Kim – Black Wave: Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the Forty-Year Rivalry That Unraveled Culture, Religion, and Collective Memory in the Middle East
*Haberman, Maggie – Confidence Man
Hagen, Mark – Holiday & Celebrations 2021
Kaur, Rupi – Healing Through Words
Kennedy, Rebecca – Good Inside: A Guide to Becoming the Parent You Want to Be
Luarca-Shoaf, Nenette – Navigating the West: George Caleb Bingham and the River
Maté, Gabor – The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, & Healing in a Toxic Culture
*Nelson, Willie – Me and Paul
*Newman, Paul – The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man
Ripa, Kelly – Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories
*Totenberg, Nina – Dinners with Ruth
Tyson, Neil deGrasse – Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization
William, Anthony – Medical Medium Brain Saver
Diabetic Living Holiday Cooking, Volume 8
EASY READERS
Ahiyya, Vera – Kindergarten: Where Kindness Matters Every Day
Bateman, Teresa – A Plump and Perky Turkey
Bissonette, Aimée – When Winter Comes: Discovering Wildlife in Our Snowy Woods
Blabey, Aaron – Pig the Rebel (Pig the Pug)
Blackall, Sophie – Farmhouse
Brown, Keah – Sam's Super Seats
Cordell, Matthew – Cornbread & Poppy at the Carnival
Dreyer, Dylan – Friends Through Rain or Shine
Earhardt, Ainsley – I'm So Glad You Were Born: Celebrating Who You Are
Heim, Alastair – If I Were Saint Nick: A Christmas Story
Jordan-Glum, Rebecca – Kitty
Kalaitzidis, Gela – Ozzie & Prince Zebedee
O'Connor, Ryan – Bobby the Bear and His Big Surprise
Petty, Dev – Don't Eat Bees: Life Lessons From Chip the Dog
Shannon, David – Gold!
Turk, Evan – Hello, Moon
Walstead, Alice – How to Catch a Reindeer
Witherspoon, Reese – Busy Betty
Yoon, Helen – I'm a Unicorn
JUNIOR FICTION
Alexander, Kwame – The Door of No Return
Applegate, Katherine – Odder
Bertman, Jennifer – Chambliss Sisterhood of Sleuths
Brallier, Max – The Last Kids on Earth: Thrilling Tales From the Tree House
Flynn, Ian – Sonic the Hedgehog: Sonic & Tails: Best Buds Forever
Gratz, Alan – Two Degrees
Liu, Marjorie M. – Wingbearer
Mancusi, Mari – New Dragon City
Mull, Brandon – The Candy Shop War
Scott, Mairghread – Robots and Drones: 01
Sourcil, Pirate – Another World
West, Tracey – Search for the Lightning Dragon #7
The Vanderbeekers and the Hidden Garden
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
Boucher Gill, Leanne – Big Brain Book: How It Works and All Its Quirks
Doeden, Matt – It's Outta Here!: The Might and Majesty of the Home Run
Dougherty, Kerrie – Star Wars Complete Vehicles: New Edition
Dyer, Hadley – More Than Money
Macaulay, David – Mammoth Math: (With a Little Help From Some Elephant Shrews)
Messner, Kate – History Smashers: The Titanic
Newman, Patricia – A River's Gifts: The Mighty Elwha River Reborn
Stewart, Melissa – Tree Hole Homes
YOUNG ADULT
Alexander, Kwame – Booked: The Graphic Novel
Applegate, Katherine – Animorphs
Blum, Isaac – The Life and Crimes of Hoodie Rosen
Chmakova, Svetlana – Enemies
Davis, Brooke Lauren – The Hollow Inside
Dickerson, Melanie – The Merchant's Daughter
Evans, Richard Paul – The Parasite Book 8
Garber, Stephanie – The Ballad of Never After
Gong, Chloe – Foul Lady Fortune
Grace, Adalyn – Belladonna
Griffin, Rachel – Wild Is the Witch
Henning, Sarah – The Princess Will Save You
Hikawa, Hirokazu – Kirby Manga Mania Vol. 1
Jackson, Tiffany D. – The Weight of Blood
Jordan, Sophie – Sixteen Scandals
Joseph, Sherrill – Nutmeg Street: Egyptian Secrets Vol. 1
Komoto, Hajime – Mashle: Magic and Muscles Vol. 1
Lloyd-Jones, Emily – The Drowned Woods
Maggs, Sam – Fangirl Vol. 2
Miller, Kayla – Besties: Find Their Groove
Munda, Rosaria – Flamefall
Oda, Tomohito – Komi Can't Communicate Vol. 3
Shirer, Priscilla – The Prince Warriors
Soontornvat, Christina – Tryout
Suzuki, Nakaba – The Seven Deadly Sins, Vol. 2
Overwatch Anthology
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION
Dawkins, Richard – Flights of Fancy: Defying Gravity by Design & Evolution
Willkens, Danielle S. – Architecture for Teens: A Beginner's Book for Aspiring Architects
JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS
*Chase, Paula – Keeping It Real
*Krosoczka – Lunch Lady: The First Helping
ADULT BOOKS ON CD
*Child, Lee – No Plan B
Feehan, Christine – Dark Whisper
*Galbraith, Robert – The Ink Black Heart
*Grisham, John – The Boys From Biloxi
*Hoover, Colleen – It Starts With Us
*Patterson, James – Triple Cross
Sanderson, Brandon – Edgedancer
Steel, Danielle – The High Notes
*Steel, Danielle – The Whittiers
ADULT PLAYAWAYS
*Peterson, Tracie – Beyond the Desert Sands
*Robson, Eddie – Drunk On All Your Strange New Words
DVDS
A Little Inside
*The Abyss
*Angel Has Fallen
Arrow the Complete Second Season
*Classic Mystery Collections
*The Colony
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Elvis
Family Weekend
*Flash Point
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Heartland Season Fourteen
Heroes Season One
*Identity
*Johnny English Reborn
Jurassic World Dominion
*Kiss Kiss Bang Bang
*The Life and Death of Peter Sellers
Magnum P.I.
Minions: The Rise of Gru
*Misfire
Modern Family Sixth Season
Munich
*Olympus Has Fallen
*P.S. I Love You
Penn and Teller B.S. Complete Second Season
*Sacrifice
*7 Times Lucky
*Shaolin
Short Circuit
Sky Captain and World of Tomorrow
Smallville Complete Seventh Season
*Smother
*State of the Union
*Stretch
The Maze Runner
The Scorch Trials
The Secrets of Dumbledore
Thor: Love and Thunder
*Titanic
Turning Red
Uncharted
Where the Crawdads Sing
You Must Remember This