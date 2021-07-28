Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of July 2021.
ADULT FICTION
Adams, Taylor – Hairpin Bridge: A Novel
Armstrong, Kelley – A Stranger in Town: A Rockton Novel
Aubray, Camille – The Godmothers: A Novel
Balogh, Mary – Someone to Cherish
Benjamin, Melanie – Mistress of the Ritz: A Novel
Bly, Stephen –The Last Swan in Sacramento
Bly, Stephen – Miss Fontenot
Bly, Stephen – Proud Quale of the San Joaquin
Bly, Stephen – Red Dove of Monterey
Callahan, Patti – Reunion Beach: Stories Inspired by Dorothea Benton Frank
Chakraborty, S.A. – The Kindom of Cooper
Clipston, Amy – The Farm Stand
Cronin, Marianne – The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot: A Novel
Cussler, Clive – The Saboteurs
Feehan, Christine – Murder at Sunrise Lake
Freed, Alexander – Star Wars, Alphabet Squadron
Garvin, Eileen – The Music of Bees: A Novel
Gerritsen, Tess – Choose Me
Gillen, Kieron – The Wicked + the Divine Vol 7: Mothering Invention
Graham, Heather – The Unforgiven
Gray, Shelley Shepard – The Trustworthy One
Griep, Michelle – The House at the End of the Moor
Harkness, Deborah – Discovery of Witches
Harkness, Deborah – Shadow of Night
Harris, Zakiya Dalila – The Other Black Girl: A Novel
Henry, Emily – People We Meet on Vacation
Hunter, Denise – Lake Season
Jackson, Lisa – The Third Grave
James, E. L. – Freed
Johnstone, Carole – Mirrorland: A Novel
Knott, Robert – Robert B. Parker's Revelation
Lawrence, Mark – The Girl and the Stars
Lippman, Laura – Dream Girl: A Novel
Manansala, Mia – Arsenic and Adobo
McQuiston, Casey – One Last Stop
Michaelides, Alex – The Maidens
Nelson, Christina Suzann – More Than We Remember
O'Leary, Beth – The Road Trip
Otomo, Katsuhiro – Akira. Vol 3
Peterson, Tracie – Serving Up Love: A Four-in-One Harvey House Brides Collection
Reid, Taylor Jenkins – Malibu Rising
Richards, Emillie – The House Guest
Robert, Katee – Neon Gods
Rowley, Steven – The Guncle: A Novel
Scott, Regina – A Distance Too Grand
Snabe, Kei – Erased
Solomon, Rivers – Sorrowland
Steadman, Catherine – The Disappearing Act: A Novel
Steel, Danielle –Nine Lives
Stuart, Douglas –Shuggie Bain
*Vernon, P.J. Bath Haus
Vo, Nghi – The Chosen and the Beautiful
Weisberger, Lauren – Where the Grass Is Green and the Girls Are Pretty: A Novel
Whitten, Hannah – For the Wolf
Williams, Beatriz – Our Woman in Moscow: A Novel
Zapata, Mariana – All Rhodes Lead Here
ADULT LARGE PRINT
Berry, Flynn – Northern Spy
Bunn, T. Davis – The Cottage on Lighthouse Lane
Clinton, Bill – The President's Daughter
Cousens, Sophie – This Time Next Year
Johnstone, William – Buzzard's Bluff
Johnstone, William W. – Never Seen Deader
Kaufman, Brian – Dread Tribunal of Last Resort
Patterson, James – 21st Birthday
Sloan, Harper – Kiss My Boots
Adult Non-Fiction
Adichie, Chimamanda Ngozi – Notes on Grief
Biggio, Andrew – The Rifle: Combat Stories From America's Last WWII Veterans, Told Through an M1 Garand
Brown, Daniel James – Facing the Mountain: A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in World War II
DeMint, Jim – Saving America From Socialism
Ekberg, Carl J. – St. Louis Rising: The French Regime of Louis St. Ange De Bellerive
Geoghegan, Jeffrey – The Bible for Dummies
Hunger, Christina – How Stella Learned to Talk: The Groundbreaking Story of the World's First Talking Dog
McCarthy, Andrew – Brat: An '80s Story
Morrison, Jim – The Collected Works of Jim Morrison
Nelson, Willie – It's a Long Story: My Life
Peterson, Jordan B. – Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life
Powell, Aaron – Visions of Liberty
Rogen, Seth – Yearbook
Sammataro, Diana – The Beekeeper's Handbook
Schreler, Jason – Press Reset
Taylor, Alan – American Republics: A Continental History of the United States, 1783-1850
Valderrama, Carla – This Was Hollywood
Life Is Simple: Every Moment Matters
How Do I Make ...? A Hands-On Guide to Cooking Anything (& Everything) You Love
EASY READERS
Bigwood, Kira – Secret, Secret Agent Guy
Carle, Eric – Mister Seahorse
Downing, Julie – Hello, Moon
Grant, Jacob – No Pants!
Gustavson, Adam – The Froggies Do Not Want to Sleep
Harris, Shawn – Have You Ever Seen a Flower?
King, Stephen – Michael Three
Klassen, Jon – The Rock From the Sky
Martinez-Neal, Juana – Zonia's Rain Forest
McGinty, Alice B. – The Water Lady: How Darlene Arviso Helps a Thirsty Navajo Nation
McGlauflin, Conor – Sock on the Loose
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex – The Bench
O'Byrne, Nicola – Bad Cat!
Podesta, Lena – Too Crowded
Rosenstock, Barb – Mornings with Monet
Scobie, Lorna – Rabbit! Rabbit! Rabbit!
Shaw, Natalie – Dragon Heroes (Dragons Rescue Riders)
Sigwarth, Lydia M. – Dear Librarian
Smith, Renée Felice – Hugo and the Impossible Thing
Van, Muon – Wishes
Yolen, Jane – Bear Outside
Zuill, Andrea – Regina Is Not a Little Dinosaur
JUNIOR FICTION
Bachmann, Stefan – Cinders & Sparrows
Fagan, Deva – Nightingale
Gold, Hannah – The Last Bear
Grabenstein, Chris – Dog Squad (Dog Squad, Vol. 1)
Gutman, Dan – Houdini and Me
Jenkins, Emily – Night Owl (Upside-Down Magic #8)
McCulloch, Amy – Jinxed
Lai, Remy – Pawcasso
Marr, Melissa – The Hidden Knife
Mlynowski, Sarah – Good as Gold (Whatever After, Vol. 14)
Moyer, Rich – Ham Helsing: Vampire Hunter
Patterson, James – Best Nerds Forever
Sorosiak, Carlie – Leonard (My Life As a Cat)
Strange, Vera – Disney Chills: Fiends on the Other Side Vol. 2
Trueit, Trudi – Strain the Falcon's Feather. Vol. 2
Valentino, Serena – Mistress of All Evil: A Tale of the Dark Fairy
Valentino, Serena – Poor Unfortunate Soul: A Tale of the Sea Witch
Zamolo, Matt – The Game Master: Summer Schooled
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
Eaton, Maxwell – The Truth About Parrots
YOUNG ADULT
Andrews, Claire M – Daughter of Sparta
Arash, Jawad – Enduring Freedom
Armentrout, Jennifer L. – The Brightest Night (Origin Book 3)
Cast, P. C. – Spells Trouble. (Sisters of Salem, Vol. 1)
Forna, Namina – Gilded Ones
Hardinge, Frances – Deeplight
Horikoshi, Kohei – My Hero Academia Vol 13
Kenwood, Nina – It Sounded Better in My Head
LaBar, Ann – Prom Theory
Lee, Stacey – Luck of the Titanic
McCranie, Stephen – Space Boy. Vol. 2
Oseman, Alice – Heartstopper
Painter, Lynn – Better Than the Movies
Peters, Camille – Pathways The Kingdom Chronicles Vol. 1
Rothschild, Talia – The Immortal Game
Schaeffer, Rebecca – Only Ashes Remain
Shimizu, Akane – Cells at Work Vol. 1
Vaughn, Sarah – Sleepless, Vol. 2
Yoon, Nicola – Instructions for Dancing
Young, Suzanne – Girls With Sharp Sticks. (Girls With Sharp Sticks, Vol. 1)
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION
Onwuachi, Kwame – Notes From a Young Black Chef
JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS
Haddix, Margaret Peterson – The Deceivers (Greystone Secrets 2)
Park, Linda – Prarie Lotus
Ryan, Pam Munoz – Mananaland
Selfors, Suzanne – Braver
ADULT BOOKS ON CD
Campbell, Jack –Boundless
Clinton, Bill – The President's Daughter
Hilderbrand, Elin – Golden Girl
Lippman, Laura – Dream Girl
Michaelides, Alex – The Maidens
Smith, Nicholas – E-Day
Steel, Danielle – Nine Lives
Woods, Stuart – Jackpot
DVDS
Adventures of Ruffus the Fantastic Pet
Apollo 13
Arrow: The Complete First Season
Backdraft
Bluey
The Cabin in the Woods
Deadly Inferno
Escape Room
Eye of the Needle
Fantasia 2000
Garage Sale Mystery
Gods and Generals
Insidious
John Wayne Action 3 Pack: Island in the Sky
Love, Romance, & Chocolate
Midsommar
Nobody
Smallville: The Complete Fourth Season