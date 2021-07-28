 Skip to main content
FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS
FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS

Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of July 2021.

ADULT FICTION

Adams, Taylor – Hairpin Bridge: A Novel

Armstrong, Kelley – A Stranger in Town: A Rockton Novel 

Aubray, Camille – The Godmothers: A Novel

Balogh, Mary – Someone to Cherish

Benjamin, Melanie – Mistress of the Ritz: A Novel 

Bly, Stephen –The Last Swan in Sacramento

Bly, Stephen – Miss Fontenot

Bly, Stephen – Proud Quale of the San Joaquin

Bly, Stephen – Red Dove of Monterey

Callahan, Patti – Reunion Beach: Stories Inspired by Dorothea Benton Frank 

Chakraborty, S.A. – The Kindom of Cooper

Clipston, Amy – The Farm Stand

Cronin, Marianne – The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot: A Novel 

Cussler, Clive – The Saboteurs 

Feehan, Christine – Murder at Sunrise Lake  

Freed, Alexander – Star Wars, Alphabet Squadron

Garvin, Eileen – The Music of Bees: A Novel 

Gerritsen, Tess – Choose Me

Gillen, Kieron – The Wicked + the Divine Vol 7: Mothering Invention 

Graham, Heather – The Unforgiven 

Gray, Shelley Shepard – The Trustworthy One 

Griep, Michelle – The House at the End of the Moor

Harkness, Deborah – Discovery of Witches

Harkness, Deborah – Shadow of Night

Harris, Zakiya Dalila – The Other Black Girl: A Novel 

Henry, Emily – People We Meet on Vacation

Hunter, Denise – Lake Season  

Jackson, Lisa – The Third Grave

James, E. L. – Freed  

Johnstone, Carole – Mirrorland: A Novel 

Knott, Robert – Robert B. Parker's Revelation

Lawrence, Mark – The Girl and the Stars

Lippman, Laura – Dream Girl: A Novel 

Manansala, Mia – Arsenic and Adobo

McQuiston, Casey – One Last Stop

Michaelides, Alex – The Maidens

Nelson, Christina Suzann – More Than We Remember 

O'Leary, Beth – The Road Trip

Otomo, Katsuhiro – Akira. Vol 3  

Peterson, Tracie – Serving Up Love: A Four-in-One Harvey House Brides Collection 

Reid, Taylor Jenkins – Malibu Rising  

Richards, Emillie – The House Guest

Robert, Katee – Neon Gods

Rowley, Steven – The Guncle: A Novel  

Scott, Regina – A Distance Too Grand

Snabe, Kei – Erased

Solomon, Rivers – Sorrowland  

Steadman, Catherine – The Disappearing Act: A Novel 

Steel, Danielle –Nine Lives

Stuart, Douglas –Shuggie Bain

*Vernon, P.J. Bath Haus

Vo, Nghi – The Chosen and the Beautiful 

Weisberger, Lauren – Where the Grass Is Green and the Girls Are Pretty: A Novel

Whitten, Hannah – For the Wolf

Williams, Beatriz – Our Woman in Moscow: A Novel  

Zapata, Mariana – All Rhodes Lead Here

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Berry, Flynn – Northern Spy

Bunn, T. Davis – The Cottage on Lighthouse Lane 

Clinton, Bill – The President's Daughter

Cousens, Sophie – This Time Next Year 

Johnstone, William – Buzzard's Bluff

Johnstone, William W. – Never Seen Deader 

Kaufman, Brian – Dread Tribunal of Last Resort  

Patterson, James – 21st Birthday  

Sloan, Harper – Kiss My Boots

Adult Non-Fiction

Adichie, Chimamanda Ngozi – Notes on Grief 

Biggio, Andrew – The Rifle: Combat Stories From America's Last WWII Veterans, Told Through an M1 Garand 

Brown, Daniel James – Facing the Mountain: A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in World War II

DeMint, Jim – Saving America From Socialism

Ekberg, Carl J. – St. Louis Rising: The French Regime of Louis St. Ange De Bellerive

Geoghegan, Jeffrey – The Bible for Dummies

Hunger, Christina – How Stella Learned to Talk: The Groundbreaking Story of the World's First Talking Dog

McCarthy, Andrew – Brat: An '80s Story

Morrison, Jim – The Collected Works of Jim Morrison

Nelson, Willie – It's a Long Story: My Life

Peterson, Jordan B. – Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life

Powell, Aaron – Visions of Liberty

Rogen, Seth – Yearbook

Sammataro, Diana – The Beekeeper's Handbook 

Schreler, Jason – Press Reset

Taylor, Alan – American Republics: A Continental History of the United States, 1783-1850

Valderrama, Carla – This Was Hollywood

Life Is Simple: Every Moment Matters

How Do I Make ...? A Hands-On Guide to Cooking Anything (& Everything) You Love

EASY READERS

Bigwood, Kira – Secret, Secret Agent Guy 

Carle, Eric – Mister Seahorse  

Downing, Julie – Hello, Moon  

Grant, Jacob – No Pants!  

Gustavson, Adam – The Froggies Do Not Want to Sleep

Harris, Shawn – Have You Ever Seen a Flower? 

King, Stephen – Michael Three  

Klassen, Jon – The Rock From the Sky 

Martinez-Neal, Juana – Zonia's Rain Forest 

McGinty, Alice B. – The Water Lady: How Darlene Arviso Helps a Thirsty Navajo Nation

McGlauflin, Conor – Sock on the Loose 

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex – The Bench  

O'Byrne, Nicola – Bad Cat!  

Podesta, Lena – Too Crowded  

Rosenstock, Barb – Mornings with Monet  

Scobie, Lorna – Rabbit! Rabbit! Rabbit!  

Shaw, Natalie – Dragon Heroes (Dragons Rescue Riders)  

Sigwarth, Lydia M. – Dear Librarian  

Smith, Renée Felice – Hugo and the Impossible Thing  

Van, Muon – Wishes  

Yolen, Jane – Bear Outside

Zuill, Andrea – Regina Is Not a Little Dinosaur

JUNIOR FICTION

Bachmann, Stefan – Cinders & Sparrows 

Fagan, Deva – Nightingale  

Gold, Hannah – The Last Bear

Grabenstein, Chris – Dog Squad (Dog Squad, Vol. 1) 

Gutman, Dan – Houdini and Me  

Jenkins, Emily – Night Owl (Upside-Down Magic #8)

McCulloch, Amy – Jinxed  

Lai, Remy – Pawcasso  

Marr, Melissa – The Hidden Knife 

Mlynowski, Sarah – Good as Gold (Whatever After, Vol. 14) 

Moyer, Rich – Ham Helsing: Vampire Hunter

Patterson, James – Best Nerds Forever 

Sorosiak, Carlie – Leonard (My Life As a Cat)  

Strange, Vera – Disney Chills: Fiends on the Other Side Vol. 2 

Trueit, Trudi – Strain the Falcon's Feather. Vol. 2 

Valentino, Serena – Mistress of All Evil: A Tale of the Dark Fairy 

Valentino, Serena – Poor Unfortunate Soul: A Tale of the Sea Witch 

Zamolo, Matt – The Game Master: Summer Schooled

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Eaton, Maxwell – The Truth About Parrots

YOUNG ADULT

Andrews, Claire M – Daughter of Sparta  

Arash, Jawad – Enduring Freedom  

Armentrout, Jennifer L. – The Brightest Night (Origin Book 3) 

Cast, P. C. – Spells Trouble. (Sisters of Salem, Vol. 1) 

Forna, Namina – Gilded Ones  

Hardinge, Frances – Deeplight  

Horikoshi, Kohei – My Hero Academia Vol 13

Kenwood, Nina – It Sounded Better in My Head 

LaBar, Ann – Prom Theory  

Lee, Stacey – Luck of the Titanic

McCranie, Stephen – Space Boy. Vol. 2  

Oseman, Alice – Heartstopper

Painter, Lynn – Better Than the Movies 

Peters, Camille – Pathways The Kingdom Chronicles Vol. 1  

Rothschild, Talia – The Immortal Game 

Schaeffer, Rebecca – Only Ashes Remain 

Shimizu, Akane – Cells at Work Vol. 1 

Vaughn, Sarah – Sleepless, Vol. 2  

Yoon, Nicola – Instructions for Dancing 

Young, Suzanne – Girls With Sharp Sticks. (Girls With Sharp Sticks, Vol. 1)

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Onwuachi, Kwame – Notes From a Young Black Chef

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS

Haddix, Margaret Peterson – The Deceivers (Greystone Secrets 2) 

Park, Linda – Prarie Lotus

Ryan, Pam Munoz – Mananaland

Selfors, Suzanne – Braver

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Campbell, Jack –Boundless

Clinton, Bill – The President's Daughter 

Hilderbrand, Elin – Golden Girl 

Lippman, Laura – Dream Girl 

Michaelides, Alex – The Maidens 

Smith, Nicholas – E-Day

Steel, Danielle – Nine Lives

Woods, Stuart – Jackpot

DVDS

Adventures of Ruffus the Fantastic Pet

Apollo 13 

Arrow: The Complete First Season 

Backdraft 

Bluey

The Cabin in the Woods

Deadly Inferno

Escape Room

Eye of the Needle 

Fantasia 2000 

Garage Sale Mystery 

Gods and Generals 

Insidious

John Wayne Action 3 Pack: Island in the Sky

Love, Romance, & Chocolate 

Midsommar

Nobody

Smallville: The Complete Fourth Season 

Three Bedrooms, One Corpse

Wake of the Red Witch

