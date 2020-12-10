Farmington Public Library additions

Crawford, Lacy – Notes on a Silencing: A Memoir

Drummond, Ree – Frontier Follies: Adventures in Marriage & Motherhood in the Middle of Nowhere

Fox, Michael J. – No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality

Glantz, David M. – The Battle for Leningrad: 1941-1944

Kaur, Rupi – Home Body

Kieffer, Sarah – 100 Cookies: The Baking Book for Every Kitchen With Classic Cookies, Novel Treats, Brownies, Bars, and More

Lossos, David A. – St. Louis

McDowell, Erin Jeanne – The Book on Pie: Everything You Need to Know to Bake Perfect Pies

Obama, Barack – A Promised Land

Puglisi, Stephanie – See You at the Campground: A Guide to Discovering Community, Connection, and a Happier Family in the Great Outdoors

Sonderman, Joe – St. Louis: The 1904 World's Fair

Taylor, John M. – USS New Mexico, BB-40

DeSoto

EASY READERS

Blabey, Aaron – Pig the Slob