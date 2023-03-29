The following books were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of March 2023. *Updated March 20th
ADULT FICTION
*Adair, Cherry – Out of Sight
Bailey, Tessa – Secretly Yours: A Novel
Bateman, Tracey Victoria – All That Remains
Blake, Olivie – The Atlas Paradox
*Box, C.J. — Storm Watch
*Childs, Laura – Lemon Curd Killer
Coble, Colleen – Edge of Dusk
*Coleman, J.M. –Genesis
*Cosimano, Elle – Finlay Donovan Jumps the Gun
Crane, Marisa – I Keep My Exoskeletons to Myself: A Novel
*Ellison, J.T. – It's One of Us
*Fawcett, Heather – Emily Wilde's Encyclopaedia of Faeries
*Feehan, Christine –Burning Wild
*Feehan, Christine –Leopard's Prey
Friedland, Elyssa – The Most Likely Club
George, Jessica – Maame
Gerard, Cindy – Feel the Heat
Golden, Christopher – All Hallows
Grace, Hannah – Icebreaker: A Novel
Hamilton, Glen Erik – Island of Thieves: A Novel
*Hart, Emilia – Weyward
Hase, Seishu – The Boy and the Dog: A Novel
*Haynes, Natalie – Stone Blind
*Hedlund, Jody – To Tame a Cowboy
Holmberg, Charlie N. – Keeper of Enchanted Rooms
Holmberg, Charlie N. – Veins of Gold
*Hoover, Colleen – Never Never
*Jackson, Jenny – Pineapple Street
Johnson, Sadeqa – The House of Eve: A Novel
Jones, Stephen Graham – Don't Fear the Reaper
*Kenyon, Sherrilyn – Born of Night
*Kenyon, Sherrilyn – Seize the Night
*Landay, William – All That is Mine I Carry With Me
*Leon, Donna – Trace Elements
*Leon, Donna – Unto Us a Son is Given
*Lewis, Beverly – The Orchard
*Makkai, Rebecca – I Have Some Questions for You
Marshall, Heather – Looking for Jane
*Maxwell, Jessa – The Golden Spoon
McGuire, Seanan – Lost in the Moment and Found
Moyes, Jojo – Someone Else's Shoes
Muir, Tamsyn – Harrow the Ninth
Newitz, Annalee – The Terraformers
North, Claire – Ithaca
Patterson, James – 3 Days to Live
Pylväinen, Hanna – The End of Drum-Time: A Novel
Redfearn, Suzanne – Hush Little Baby: A Novel
Reyes, Ana – The House in the Pines: A Novel
Rosen, Lev AC – Lavender House
Rushdie, Salman – Victory City: A Novel
*Rushmeyer, Mollie – The Bookshop of Secrets
Ryan, Hank Phillippi – The House Guest
Sampson, Freya – The Lost Ticket
Score, Lucy – By a Thread
*Score, Lucy – Things We Hide From the Light
*Shannon, Samantha – A Day of Fallen Night
Shearer, Eleanor – River Sing Me Home
Stevenson, Benjamin – Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone
*Swanson, Peter – The Kind Worth Saving
Thompson, Janice – The Bucket List
Weeks, Brent – The Black Prism
White, Roseanna M. – Greater Than Gold
*Whitten, Hannah – The Foxglove King
Willingham, Stacy – All the Dangerous Things
*Wilsner, Meryl – Mistakes Were Made
*Yates, Maisey – Unbridled Cowboy
ADULT LARGE PRINT
Correa, Armando Lucas – The Night Travelers: A Novel
*Fellowes, Jessica – The Mitford Secrets
*Hazelwood, Ali – Loathe to Love You
*Hunter, Stephen – The Bullet Garden
Jackson, Lisa – Wicked Dreams
*Jenkins, Beverly – Wild Rain
Johnstone, William W. – Black Hills Blood Hunt
*Margolin, Phillips – Murder at Black Oaks
*Sharpiro, Dani – Signal Fires
Stover, Karla Wakefield – Mr. Singer's Seamstress: A Washington Territory Story
Warren, Mark – The Westering Trail Travesties
*Williams, Denise – Do You Take This Man
*What Can the Bible Teach Us (Non-Fiction)
ADULT NON-FICTION
*Anderson, Pamela – Love, Pamela
Bainbridge, John – Gun Barons
Cruz, Ted – One Vote Away
*Dawidziak, Mark – A Mystery of Mysteries
Favereau, Marie – The Horde: How the Mongols Changed the World
Frankopan, Peter – The Silk Roads: A New History of the World
*Grene, David – Greek Tragedies
*Hart, Bill – Historic Missouri Roadsides
Higgins, Jackie – Sentient
*Koob, Tom – Ozarks Hillbilly
Meltzer, Brad – The Nazi Conspiracy
Meyer, Joyce – The Answer to Anxiety
Perry, Matthew – Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir
*Pompeo, Mike – Never Give an Inch
Robertson, Ritchie – The Enlightenment: The Pursuit of Happiness, 1680-1790
*Schmidt, Phillip – Plydesign
Tate, Christie – B.F.F: A Memoir of Friendship Lost and Found
*Trimble, Kelly – The Creative Vegetable Gardener
Vuolo, Jinger – Becoming Free Indeed
*Windsor, H.H. – Missouri Furniture
Woo, Ilyon – Master Slave Husband Wife
Russian Tales
EASY READERS
Abbott, Zoey – I Do Not Like Yolanda
Baptist, Kelly J. – The Electric Slide and Kai
Butler, Christina – One Rainy Day
Chen, Zhiyuan – The Best Christmas Ever
Cordell, Matthew – Evergreen
Cummins, Lucy Ruth – Sleepy Sheepy
DiPucchio, Kelly – Oona in the Arctic
Frazee, Marla – In Every Life
Hartman, Brooke – Watch Out for the Lion!
Higgins, Ryan T. – The Bruce Swap
Jarvis – Alan's Big, Scary Teeth
Kraegel, Kenneth – Mushroom Lullaby
Li Langrand, Jocelyn – If You Miss Me
Lin, Grace – Once Upon a Book
Long, Loren – An Otis Christmas
Miller, Pat Zietlow – Be Strong
Molk, Laurel – Knitting for Dogs
Percival, Tom – Milo's Monster
Sayres, Brianna Caplan – Where Do Diggers Hunt for Easter Eggs?
Williams, Karen Lynn – Facing Fear
JUNIOR FICTION
Bradley, John Ed – The Road to Wherever
Coats, J. Anderson – The Night Ride
Davies, Jacqueline – The Bridge Battle
Edwards, Samantha – A Tale as Tall as Jacob Misadventures With My Brother
Faruqi, Saadia – Yasmin Figures It Out!
Flanagan, John – Ranger's Apprentice: The Sorcerer of the North Book 5
Gardner, P. J. – Horace & Bunwinkle
Harrison, Lisi – 1-2-3-4, I Declare a Thumb War Book 1
Isler, Emily Barth – Aftermath
Jacobson, Jennifer – Crashing in Love
Keplinger, Kody – Lila and Hadley
Lawson, Jessica – How to Save a Queendom
Lee, Stacey – Winston Chu vs. The Whimsies
London, Alex – Battle Dragons: City of Thieves Book 1
MacLachlan, Patricia – Wondrous Rex
Nielsen, Jennifer A. – Rescue
Ponti, James – City Spies: City of the Dead Book 4
Ruby, Lois – Eddie Whatever
Simon, Coco – Cupcake Diaries: Mia in the Mix Vol. 2
Simpson, Dana – Unicorn Selfies
Smith, Matthew Ross – Million Dollar Race
Sternberg, Julie – Summer of Stolen Secrets
Wyatt, Merrill – Tangled Up in Luck
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
Barretta, Gene – Starring Steven Spielberg
Bayly, Sami – A Curious Collection of Wild Companions
Bellows, Melina Gerosa – Totally Random Facts
Eszterhas, Suzi – A Leopard Diary
Friddell, Claudia – To the Front! : Clara Barton Braves the Battle of Antietam
Keating, Jess – The Girl Who Built an Ocean
Murray, Julie – Apatosaurus
Murray, Julie – Printing Press
Olson, Elsie – Animal Predator Smackdown
Rockwell, Lizzy – Am I a Frog?
Romito, Dee – The Last Plastic Straw
Rusick, Jessica – Sailing on the Mayflower: A This or That Debate
Rusick, Jessica – Living in the Jamestown Colony : A This or That Debate
Rusick, Jessica – Floating and Disappearing Magic to Enchant and Excite
Rusick, Jessica – Super Smash Bros
Schwartz, Ella – Her Name Was Mary Katharine
Stiefel, Chana – Let Liberty Rise!
Strand, Jennifer – Crazy Horse
Takeuchi, Chihiro – Whose Bones Are Those?
Thomas, Dana – Fashionopolis: The Secrets Behind the Clothes We Wear
Wagner, Lisa – Cool Mexican Cooking: Fun and Tasty Recipes for Kids
YOUNG ADULT
Cho, Kat – Once Upon A K-prom
Clare, Cassandra – Chain of Thorns
Fitzsimons, Isaac – The Passing Playbook
Ganucheau, Paulina – Another Castle
Garrett, Camryn – Off the Record
McCauley, Kyrie – We Can Be Heroes
Oliver, Ben – The Block Book 2
Posthuma, Lisabeth – Baby and Solo
Reck, Jared – Donuts and Other Proclamations of Love
Scholte, Astrid – League of Liars
Stiefvater, Maggie – Swamp Thing: Twin Branches
Taslim, Priyanka – The Love Match
Tintera, Amy – The Q
Watters, Shannon – Hollow
Wheeler, Jeff – The Forsaken Throne (Kingfountain Vol. 6)
Wheeler, Jeff – The Hollow Crown (Kingfountain Vol. 4)
Wheeler, Jeff – The King's Traitor (Kingfountain Series, #3)
Wheeler, Jeff – The Queen's Poisoner (Kingfountain Series Vol. 1)
Wheeler, Jeff – The Silent Shield (Kingfountain Series Vol. 5)
Wheeler, Jeff – The Thief's Daughter (Kingfountain Series, #2)
JUNIOR PLAYAWAY
Jagger, T. P. – Hide and Geek
Sonnenblick, Jordan – The Boy Who Failed Dodgeball
*Patterson, James – I Funny School of Laughs
*Patterson, James – Jacky Ha-Ha My Life is a Joke
ADULT BOOKS ON CD
Beaton, M.C. – Death of a Traitor
Box, C.J. – Storm Watch
*Gingrich, Newt – Duplicity
*Iles, Greg – Mississippi Blood
Johansen, Iris – More Than Meets the Eye
*Kent, Kathleen – The Outcasts
Moyes, Jojo – Someone Else's Shoes
*Patterson, James – I, Alex Cross
*Patterson, James – Daniel X: Demons and Druids
Patterson, James – 3 Days to Live
**Shreve, Anita – A Change in Altitude
*Silva, Daniel – The English Spy
*Weber, Carl – The Choir Director 2
*Zafon, Carlos – The Watcher in the Shadows
DVDS
1-2-3 Penguins
*All Dogs Go to Heaven
*All Dogs Go to Heaven 2
*Basic Instinct
*Before the Devil Knows You're Dead
*The Big Ban Theory Eighth Season
*The Bronx is Burning
*Bullet Train
*Children of Men
*CSI: NY
*The Cosby Show First Season
*The Cosby Show Second Season
*The Cosby Show Third Season
*Daddy Daycare/Day Camp
*Dakota: American Adventures 10 Movies
Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
Dr. Dolittle 2
Dudley Do-Right
*Dwayne Johnson 4 Movie Collection
Facing the Giants
*The Fifth Element
Firehouse Dog
*First Daughter
*A Goofy Movie
*Gromit's Tail-Waggin' DVD
*High School Musical 3: Senior Year
If Only I Had a Green Nose
*Immortals
Inside Out
*James and the Giant Peach
*Jurassic World: Dominion
*The Last Beyond
Leave It to Beaver
*Man of Steel
*NCIS Fifth Season
*Notes on a Scandal
*Out of Death
*Prancer
*Punchinello and the Most Marvelous Gift
*Quantum of Solace 7
*Red Dawn
*Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
*The Return of the Living Dead
*Risen
*Seabiscuit
Secret Headquarters
*Shock Wave
*The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
Star Trek: Picard Season 2
*Swordfish
The Flight Attendant Season 1 and 2
The Walking Dead Season 7
*13 Minutes
*Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Ticket to Paradise
*Timeline
* You Are Special
*Young Adam
Veggie Tales: Larry Boy and the Bad Apple
*Veggie Tales: Snoodle's Tale
Walking With the Dinosaurs
*Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
*Where the Crawdads Sing