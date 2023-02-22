The following books were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of February 2023.

ADULT FICTION

Bardugo, Leigh – Hell Bent

Belle, Kimberly – The Personal Assistant

Benedict, Marie – The Mitford Affair

Black, Juneau – Shady Hollow

Blanton, Heather – Hope in Defiance

Boyne, John – All the Broken Places

Briggs, Patricia – Frost Burned

Brooks-Dalton, Lily – The Light Pirate

Brown, Carolyn – The Sandcastle Hurricane

Brown, Pierce – Dark Age

Brown, Pierce – Iron Gold

Center, Katherine – Things You Save in a Fire

Clayborn, Kate – Georgie, All Along

Cousens, Sophie – Before I Do

Dev, Sonali – The Vibrant Years

Dodson, DeAnna Julie – In Plain Sight

Ennes, Hiron – Leech

Fader, Molly – The Sunshine Girls

Frye, Steven – Dogwood Crossing

Gillig, Rachel – One Dark Window

Goldin, Megan – Stay Awake

Gould, Leslie – Crossing the River

Gould, Leslie – Red, White, and True

Gould, Leslie – True North

Grippando, James – Code 6: A Novel

Gunty, Tess – The Rabbit Hutch

Gutierrez, Katie – More Than You'll Ever Know: A Novel

Harper, Jane – Exiles

Harrison, Rachel – Such Sharp Teeth

Hawkins, Rachel – The Villa

Hazelwood, Ali – Loathe to Love You

Heisey, Monica – Really Good, Actually

Hendrix, Grady – How To Sell a Haunted House

Hokeah, Oscar – Calling For a Blanket Dance: A Novel

Hunting, Helena – Make a Wish

Johansen, Iris – More Than Meets the Eye

Johnstone, Carole – The Blackhouse

Kapoor, Deepti – Age of Vice

Kellerman, Jonathan – Unnatural History

Kenyon, Sherrilyn – Night Play

Koontz, Dean R. – The House at the End of the World

Kubica, Mary – Just the Nicest Couple

Lanza, R.P. – Observer

Lea, Amy – Exes and O's

Leigh, Melinda – Dead Against Her

Louis, Lia – The Key to My Heart: A Novel

Manansala, Mia P. – Blackmail and Bibingka

McBain, Laurie – Moonstruck Madness

Mihalik, Jessie – Hunt the Stars

Miller, Kirsten – The Change: A Novel

Morris, Wanda M. – Anywhere You Run: A Novel

Painter, Lynn – Mr. Wrong Number

Patterson, James – The House of Wolves

Petry, Ann – The Street

Preston, Douglas J. – The Cabinet of Dr. Leng

Robb, J.D. – Encore in Death

Rollins, James – The Cradle of Ice

Sawyer, Jamie – Legion

Score, Lucy – Heart of Hope: A Small Town Romance

Score, Lucy – Riley Thorn and the Dead Guy Next Door

Shapiro, Dani – Signal Fires

Shroff, Parini – The Bandit Queens

Thompson, Janice A. – Who Let the Dogs Out?

Vo, Nghi – When the Tiger Came Down the Mountain

Warrell, Laura – Sweet, Soft, Plenty Rhythm

White, Roseanna M. – All the Inn's a Stage

White, Roseanna M. – There's No Place Like Holmes

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Greenwood, T. – Such a Pretty Girl

Grippando, James – Code 6: A Novel

Jeffries, Sabrina – The Bachelor

Johnstone, William – Slaughter at Wolf Creek

Louis, Lia – The Key to My Heart

Nwabineli, Onyi – Someday, Maybe

Rose, Karen – Quarter to Midnight

Shalvis, Jill – The Backup Plan

Shipman, Viola – The Edge of Summer

Steel, Danielle – Without a Trace: A Novel

Taylor, Brad – The Devil's Ransom

ADULT NON-FICTION

Better Homes and Gardens – Garden Style Projects

Boone, Pat – If: The Eternal Choice We All Must Make

Evelegh, Tessa – The Decorated Garden Room: Interior Design for Your Outside Living Space

Glatt, John – Lost and Found

Harry, Prince – Spare

Kidder, Tracy – Rough Sleepers

Kramer, Howard – The Complete American Military Pilgrim

Lee, Mimi – Building a Parenting Agreement That Works: Child Custody Agreements Step by Step

Lingo, Mastery – French Make Easy Level 1

Lingo Mastery – Korean Made Easy Level 1

McDougal, Dennis – Dylan: The Biography

Pike, Beth – Show-Me a Bicentennial

Richards, Olly – Short Stories in Spainsh

Rickman, Alan – Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman

Segura, Tom – I'd Like to Play Alone, Please: Essays

Shetty, Jay – 8 Rules of Love

Smith, Robert Holbrook – Dr. Bob and the Good Oldtimers

Tyrus – Just Tyrus: A Memoir

Warren, Ariel – Diabetes Desserts Cookbook: Carb-Smart Recipes to Satisfy Your Cravings

Wong, Eva – Taoism: An Essential Guide

Zamora, Javier – Solito: A Memoir

Intimacy in Alcoholic Relationships: A Collection of Al-Anon Personal Stories

The Dilemma of the Alcoholic Marriage

The Country Doctor's Kitchen Secrets Handbook

GENEALOGY

Morris, Nancy – Honoring Our Military Heroes: Patriots of the Month, 2004-2017, Vol. 2 K-Z

EASY READERS

Barrow, David – Have You Seen Elephant?

Bouchard, Natasha – Mei's Wild Ride

Cenko, Doug – Viking in Love

Eliopulos, Nick – Minecraft: The Sky's the Limit!

Gott, Barry – Moon Camp

Howes, Katey – Rissy No Kissies

Lang, Suzanne – Get Your Grumps Out

Mack, Luz M. – Encanto: Family Is Everything

Mallary, Rebecca – American Girl: Samantha Helps a Friend

Pett, Mark – I Eat Poop

Reynolds, Peter H. – Our Table

Richards, Dan – Nubby

Schroeder, Kristen – So Much Snow

Schwartz, Amy – 13 Stories About Ayana

Smith, Brady – I'm Getting a Shark!

Straub, Emma – Very Good Hats

Tabor, Corey R. – Sir Ladybug and the Bookworms

Timmers, Leo – Where Is the Dragon?

Wrecks, Billy – Bam and the Batwheels!

Yolen, Jane – How Do Dinosaurs Learn to Be Kind?

JUNIOR FICTION

Albus, Kate – A Place to Hang the Moon

Appelt, Kathi / Rohmann, Eric (illustrator) – Once Upon a Camel

Bowling, Dusti – Across the Desert

Burks, James – Bird & Squirrel on the Run!

Caprara, Rebecca – Worst-Case Collin

Cheney, Yarrow – Save Noah (Superworld, Vol. 1)

Currie, Lindsay – What Lives in the Woods

Durham, David Anthony – The Shadow Prince

Fox, Janet S. – Carry Me Home

Glaser, Karina Yan – The Vanderbeekers: Lost and Found

Green, D. L. – Violet and the Pie of Life

Korman, Gordon – The Superteacher Project

LeZotte, Ann Clare – Show Me a Sign

Cheng, Cynthia Yuan – The Baby-Sitters Club: Mary Anne's Bad Luck Mystery Vol. 13

Martin, Ann M.– Baby-Sitters Little Sister 6: Karen's Birthday. Vol. 6

McMann, Lisa – Clarice the Brave

Méndez, Yamile Saied – Horse Country: Can't Be Tamed Book 1

Scott, Libby – Can You See Me?

Smith, S. D. – The Green Ember

Tarshis, Lauren – I Survived the Wellington Avalanche, 1910

Teagan, Erin – American Girl: Kira Down Under Book 1

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Murray, Julie – Artificial Intelligence

Boyack, Connor – The Tuttle Twins Learn About the Law

Adams, Tara – We Can Sign!: An Essential Illustrated Guide to American Sign Language for Kids

Moon, Emily Kate – Drop: An Adventure Through the Water Cycle

Roach, Mary – Packing for Mars for Kids

Ward, Jennifer – Just You and Me: Remarkable Relationships in the Wild

Kratt, Martin and Kratt, Chris – The Wild Life

Tarshis, Lauren – Nature Attacks!

Fleming, Candace – Polar Bear

Olson, Elsie – Engineering With Circuits: Diy Motor and Robotics Projects

Van Oosbree, Ruthie – Designing With Graphic Arts: Diy Visual Projects

Stone, Tom – Minecraft Master Builds: A Showcase of Breathtaking Creations

Chandler, Matt – Basketball Biographies for Kids

Salaman, Bill – Air Miles

Andrews, Elizabeth – The Ancient Romans

Stiefel, Chana – The Tower of Life: How Yaffa Eliach Rebuilt Her Village in Stories and Pictures

Rubin, Sean – This Very Tree: A Story of 9/11, Resilience, and Regrowth

Rusick, Jessica – Enduring the Oregon Trail: A This or That Debate

Andrews, Elizabeth – The Inca

YOUNG ADULT

Abtahi, Olivia – Azar on Fire

Benway, Robin – The Wicked Ones

Bischer, Karen – Secret Recipe for Moving On

Black, Holly – The Stolen Heir: A Novel of Elfhame

Cass, Kiera – A Thousand Heartbeats

Frederick, Heather Vogel – Much Ado About Anne

Gonzalez, Christina Diaz – Concealed

Holmberg, Charlie N. – Spellbreaker

Hunter, Erin – Warriors: Ravenpaw's Path

Johnson, Maureen – Nine Liars

Komoto, Hajime – Mashle: Magic and Muscles Vol. 2

Levenseller, Tricia – Blade of Secrets

Lim, Elizabeth – The Dragon's Promise

Mehrotra, Rati – Night of the Raven, Dawn of the Dove

Nedd, Alexis – Don't Hate the Player

Rutherford, Mara – The Poison Season (Original)

Shirotori, Ushio – Ghostly Things, Vol. 2

Stewart, Erin – The Words We Keep

Tahir, Sabaa – All My Rage

Takeuchi, Naoko – Pretty Guardian Vol. 10

Vickers, E. B. – Fadeaway

Vincent, Rachel – Every Single Lie

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Wilkerson, Isabel – Caste

Kenney, Mary – Gamer Girls: 25 Women Who Built the Video Game Industry

Barone, Rebecca E. F. – Race to the Bottom of the Earth: Surviving Antarctica

Colbert, Brandy – Black Birds in the Sky: The Story and Legacy of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS

Brown, Waka – Dream, Annie Dream

Phelan, Matt – The Sheep, the Rooster, and the Duck

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Harper, Jane – Exiles

Koontz, Dean – Sleep No More

Krentz, Jayne Ann – The Keeper of Stories

Page, Sally – Dark One Forgotten

Preston, Douglas – The Cabinet of Dr. Leng

Robb, J.D. – Encore in Death

Sanderson, Brandon – The New Frontier: Wild Lands Book 2

Smith, Nicholas Sansbury – Without a Trace

DVDS

Bewitched

Hope Springs

Meet the Parents

Monster-in-Law

Black Adam

House of the Dragon

Lucy

Mrs. Palfrey at the Claremont

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Deal

The Fast and the Furious

The Ghost and the Darkness

The Northman

The Shack

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

The Woman King

Vesper

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

The Gilded Age Complete Season 1

The Librarians the Complete Series