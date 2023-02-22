The following books were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of February 2023.
ADULT FICTION
Bardugo, Leigh – Hell Bent
Belle, Kimberly – The Personal Assistant
Benedict, Marie – The Mitford Affair
Black, Juneau – Shady Hollow
Blanton, Heather – Hope in Defiance
Boyne, John – All the Broken Places
Briggs, Patricia – Frost Burned
Brooks-Dalton, Lily – The Light Pirate
Brown, Carolyn – The Sandcastle Hurricane
Brown, Pierce – Dark Age
Brown, Pierce – Iron Gold
People are also reading…
Center, Katherine – Things You Save in a Fire
Clayborn, Kate – Georgie, All Along
Cousens, Sophie – Before I Do
Dev, Sonali – The Vibrant Years
Dodson, DeAnna Julie – In Plain Sight
Ennes, Hiron – Leech
Fader, Molly – The Sunshine Girls
Frye, Steven – Dogwood Crossing
Gillig, Rachel – One Dark Window
Goldin, Megan – Stay Awake
Gould, Leslie – Crossing the River
Gould, Leslie – Red, White, and True
Gould, Leslie – True North
Grippando, James – Code 6: A Novel
Gunty, Tess – The Rabbit Hutch
Gutierrez, Katie – More Than You'll Ever Know: A Novel
Harper, Jane – Exiles
Harrison, Rachel – Such Sharp Teeth
Hawkins, Rachel – The Villa
Hazelwood, Ali – Loathe to Love You
Heisey, Monica – Really Good, Actually
Hendrix, Grady – How To Sell a Haunted House
Hokeah, Oscar – Calling For a Blanket Dance: A Novel
Hunting, Helena – Make a Wish
Johansen, Iris – More Than Meets the Eye
Johnstone, Carole – The Blackhouse
Kapoor, Deepti – Age of Vice
Kellerman, Jonathan – Unnatural History
Kenyon, Sherrilyn – Night Play
Koontz, Dean R. – The House at the End of the World
Kubica, Mary – Just the Nicest Couple
Lanza, R.P. – Observer
Lea, Amy – Exes and O's
Leigh, Melinda – Dead Against Her
Louis, Lia – The Key to My Heart: A Novel
Manansala, Mia P. – Blackmail and Bibingka
McBain, Laurie – Moonstruck Madness
Mihalik, Jessie – Hunt the Stars
Miller, Kirsten – The Change: A Novel
Morris, Wanda M. – Anywhere You Run: A Novel
Painter, Lynn – Mr. Wrong Number
Patterson, James – The House of Wolves
Petry, Ann – The Street
Preston, Douglas J. – The Cabinet of Dr. Leng
Robb, J.D. – Encore in Death
Rollins, James – The Cradle of Ice
Sawyer, Jamie – Legion
Score, Lucy – Heart of Hope: A Small Town Romance
Score, Lucy – Riley Thorn and the Dead Guy Next Door
Shapiro, Dani – Signal Fires
Shroff, Parini – The Bandit Queens
Thompson, Janice A. – Who Let the Dogs Out?
Vo, Nghi – When the Tiger Came Down the Mountain
Warrell, Laura – Sweet, Soft, Plenty Rhythm
White, Roseanna M. – All the Inn's a Stage
White, Roseanna M. – There's No Place Like Holmes
ADULT LARGE PRINT
Greenwood, T. – Such a Pretty Girl
Grippando, James – Code 6: A Novel
Jeffries, Sabrina – The Bachelor
Johnstone, William – Slaughter at Wolf Creek
Louis, Lia – The Key to My Heart
Nwabineli, Onyi – Someday, Maybe
Rose, Karen – Quarter to Midnight
Shalvis, Jill – The Backup Plan
Shipman, Viola – The Edge of Summer
Steel, Danielle – Without a Trace: A Novel
Taylor, Brad – The Devil's Ransom
ADULT NON-FICTION
Better Homes and Gardens – Garden Style Projects
Boone, Pat – If: The Eternal Choice We All Must Make
Evelegh, Tessa – The Decorated Garden Room: Interior Design for Your Outside Living Space
Glatt, John – Lost and Found
Harry, Prince – Spare
Kidder, Tracy – Rough Sleepers
Kramer, Howard – The Complete American Military Pilgrim
Lee, Mimi – Building a Parenting Agreement That Works: Child Custody Agreements Step by Step
Lingo, Mastery – French Make Easy Level 1
Lingo Mastery – Korean Made Easy Level 1
McDougal, Dennis – Dylan: The Biography
Pike, Beth – Show-Me a Bicentennial
Richards, Olly – Short Stories in Spainsh
Rickman, Alan – Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman
Segura, Tom – I'd Like to Play Alone, Please: Essays
Shetty, Jay – 8 Rules of Love
Smith, Robert Holbrook – Dr. Bob and the Good Oldtimers
Tyrus – Just Tyrus: A Memoir
Warren, Ariel – Diabetes Desserts Cookbook: Carb-Smart Recipes to Satisfy Your Cravings
Wong, Eva – Taoism: An Essential Guide
Zamora, Javier – Solito: A Memoir
Intimacy in Alcoholic Relationships: A Collection of Al-Anon Personal Stories
The Dilemma of the Alcoholic Marriage
The Country Doctor's Kitchen Secrets Handbook
GENEALOGY
Morris, Nancy – Honoring Our Military Heroes: Patriots of the Month, 2004-2017, Vol. 2 K-Z
EASY READERS
Barrow, David – Have You Seen Elephant?
Bouchard, Natasha – Mei's Wild Ride
Cenko, Doug – Viking in Love
Eliopulos, Nick – Minecraft: The Sky's the Limit!
Gott, Barry – Moon Camp
Howes, Katey – Rissy No Kissies
Lang, Suzanne – Get Your Grumps Out
Mack, Luz M. – Encanto: Family Is Everything
Mallary, Rebecca – American Girl: Samantha Helps a Friend
Pett, Mark – I Eat Poop
Reynolds, Peter H. – Our Table
Richards, Dan – Nubby
Schroeder, Kristen – So Much Snow
Schwartz, Amy – 13 Stories About Ayana
Smith, Brady – I'm Getting a Shark!
Straub, Emma – Very Good Hats
Tabor, Corey R. – Sir Ladybug and the Bookworms
Timmers, Leo – Where Is the Dragon?
Wrecks, Billy – Bam and the Batwheels!
Yolen, Jane – How Do Dinosaurs Learn to Be Kind?
JUNIOR FICTION
Albus, Kate – A Place to Hang the Moon
Appelt, Kathi / Rohmann, Eric (illustrator) – Once Upon a Camel
Bowling, Dusti – Across the Desert
Burks, James – Bird & Squirrel on the Run!
Caprara, Rebecca – Worst-Case Collin
Cheney, Yarrow – Save Noah (Superworld, Vol. 1)
Currie, Lindsay – What Lives in the Woods
Durham, David Anthony – The Shadow Prince
Fox, Janet S. – Carry Me Home
Glaser, Karina Yan – The Vanderbeekers: Lost and Found
Green, D. L. – Violet and the Pie of Life
Korman, Gordon – The Superteacher Project
LeZotte, Ann Clare – Show Me a Sign
Cheng, Cynthia Yuan – The Baby-Sitters Club: Mary Anne's Bad Luck Mystery Vol. 13
Martin, Ann M.– Baby-Sitters Little Sister 6: Karen's Birthday. Vol. 6
McMann, Lisa – Clarice the Brave
Méndez, Yamile Saied – Horse Country: Can't Be Tamed Book 1
Scott, Libby – Can You See Me?
Smith, S. D. – The Green Ember
Tarshis, Lauren – I Survived the Wellington Avalanche, 1910
Teagan, Erin – American Girl: Kira Down Under Book 1
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
Murray, Julie – Artificial Intelligence
Boyack, Connor – The Tuttle Twins Learn About the Law
Adams, Tara – We Can Sign!: An Essential Illustrated Guide to American Sign Language for Kids
Moon, Emily Kate – Drop: An Adventure Through the Water Cycle
Roach, Mary – Packing for Mars for Kids
Ward, Jennifer – Just You and Me: Remarkable Relationships in the Wild
Kratt, Martin and Kratt, Chris – The Wild Life
Tarshis, Lauren – Nature Attacks!
Fleming, Candace – Polar Bear
Olson, Elsie – Engineering With Circuits: Diy Motor and Robotics Projects
Van Oosbree, Ruthie – Designing With Graphic Arts: Diy Visual Projects
Stone, Tom – Minecraft Master Builds: A Showcase of Breathtaking Creations
Chandler, Matt – Basketball Biographies for Kids
Salaman, Bill – Air Miles
Andrews, Elizabeth – The Ancient Romans
Stiefel, Chana – The Tower of Life: How Yaffa Eliach Rebuilt Her Village in Stories and Pictures
Rubin, Sean – This Very Tree: A Story of 9/11, Resilience, and Regrowth
Rusick, Jessica – Enduring the Oregon Trail: A This or That Debate
Andrews, Elizabeth – The Inca
YOUNG ADULT
Abtahi, Olivia – Azar on Fire
Benway, Robin – The Wicked Ones
Bischer, Karen – Secret Recipe for Moving On
Black, Holly – The Stolen Heir: A Novel of Elfhame
Cass, Kiera – A Thousand Heartbeats
Frederick, Heather Vogel – Much Ado About Anne
Gonzalez, Christina Diaz – Concealed
Holmberg, Charlie N. – Spellbreaker
Hunter, Erin – Warriors: Ravenpaw's Path
Johnson, Maureen – Nine Liars
Komoto, Hajime – Mashle: Magic and Muscles Vol. 2
Levenseller, Tricia – Blade of Secrets
Lim, Elizabeth – The Dragon's Promise
Mehrotra, Rati – Night of the Raven, Dawn of the Dove
Nedd, Alexis – Don't Hate the Player
Rutherford, Mara – The Poison Season (Original)
Shirotori, Ushio – Ghostly Things, Vol. 2
Stewart, Erin – The Words We Keep
Tahir, Sabaa – All My Rage
Takeuchi, Naoko – Pretty Guardian Vol. 10
Vickers, E. B. – Fadeaway
Vincent, Rachel – Every Single Lie
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION
Wilkerson, Isabel – Caste
Kenney, Mary – Gamer Girls: 25 Women Who Built the Video Game Industry
Barone, Rebecca E. F. – Race to the Bottom of the Earth: Surviving Antarctica
Colbert, Brandy – Black Birds in the Sky: The Story and Legacy of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre
JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS
Brown, Waka – Dream, Annie Dream
Phelan, Matt – The Sheep, the Rooster, and the Duck
ADULT BOOKS ON CD
Harper, Jane – Exiles
Koontz, Dean – Sleep No More
Krentz, Jayne Ann – The Keeper of Stories
Page, Sally – Dark One Forgotten
Preston, Douglas – The Cabinet of Dr. Leng
Robb, J.D. – Encore in Death
Sanderson, Brandon – The New Frontier: Wild Lands Book 2
Smith, Nicholas Sansbury – Without a Trace
DVDS
Bewitched
Hope Springs
Meet the Parents
Monster-in-Law
Black Adam
House of the Dragon
Lucy
Mrs. Palfrey at the Claremont
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Deal
The Fast and the Furious
The Ghost and the Darkness
The Northman
The Shack
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
The Woman King
Vesper
Lyle, Lyle Crocodile
The Gilded Age Complete Season 1
The Librarians the Complete Series