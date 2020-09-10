 Skip to main content
FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS
FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS

Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of September 2020.

ADULT FICTION

Balogh, Mary – Someone to Romance: A Westcott Novel 

Banks, Maya – With Every Breath

Brown, Sandra – Thick as Thieves 

Cabot, Meg – No Offense: A Novel

Davis, Fiona – The Chelsea Girls: A Novel 

Davis, Fiona – The Lions of Fifth Avenue: A Novel 

Goldin, Megan – The Night Swim 

Harmel, Kristin – The Book of Lost Names 

Hunting, Helena – Kiss My Cupcake 

Lapeña, Shari – The End of Her: A Novel 

Marz, Ron – All Access  

O'Farrell, Maggie – Hamnet: A Novel of the Plague 

Patterson, James – The 20th Victim 

Steel, Danielle – Royal: A Novel 

Ward, J. R. – The Jackal  

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Baldacci, David – Walk the Wire

Bowen, Rhys – Above the Bay of Angels: A Novel 

Chiaverini, Jennifer – Mrs. Lincoln's Sisters: A Novel

Fox, Candice – Gone by Midnight

Grisham, John – Camino Winds

Harris, Charlaine – A Longer Fall

Kellerman, Jonathan – Half Moon Bay: A Novel

London, Julia – The Billionaire in Boots 

Macomber, Debbie – A Walk Along the Beach 

Marcelo, Tif – Once Upon a Sunset: A Novel

Rose, M. J. – Cartier's Hope: A Novel 

Shipman, Viola – The Heirloom Garden 

Silva, Daniel – The Order: A Novel

Steel, Danielle – Daddy's Girls: A Novel

Steel, Danielle – The Wedding Dress: A Novel 

Thayne, RaeAnne – The Sea Glass Cottage 

ADULT NON-FICTION

Hannity, Sean – Live Free or Die: America (And the World) on the Brink

Hund, Heather – Art of the Job Search: A Step-by-Step Guide to Finding a Job You Love

Scobie, Omid – FInding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family

Tolentino, Jia – Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion 

Brown, John W.–  Missouri: An Illustrated Timeline, 200 Years of Heroes and Rogues, Heartbreak and Triumph

EASY READERS

Ardagh, Philip – Bunnies on the Bus 

Corrigan, Sophie – Pugtato Finds a Thing 

Cushman, Abi – Soaked!  

Dean, Kimberly – Pete the Cat's Family Road Trip

Finison, Carrie – Dozens of Doughnuts

Gassman, Julie – Do Not Bring Your Dragon to the Library 

Higgins, Ryan T. – We Will Rock Our Classmates

Ismail, Yasmeen – Joy  

Jenkins, Steve – What Do You Do if You Work at the Zoo? 

Kim, Anna – Danbi Leads the School Parade 

Korté, Steven – Cave of Kryptonite  

Moore, Katrina – One Hug 

Newson, Karl – The Same but Different Too 

Nhin, Mary – Arial the Unicorn 

Salas, Laura Purdie – Clover Kitty Goes to Kittygarten

Shiraishi, Ashima – How to Solve a Problem 

Sirotich, Erica – Mail Duck: A Book of Shapes and Surprises 

Soosh – Mermaid and Me 

Tabor, Corey R. – Snail Crossing  

Tessaro, Gek – The Little Duckling Who Wouldn't Get Wet

Tsarfati, Einat – The Neighbors 

JUNIOR FICTION

Blabey, Aaron – The Bad Guys in the Dawn of the Underlord 

Bryant, Kobe – Wizenard Series, Season One

Cameron, Josephine – A Dog-Friendly Town 

Eliopulos, Nick – Minecraft, Into the Game! 

Super Puzzletastic Mysteries: Short Stories for Young Sleuths From Mystery Writers of America

Haddix, Margaret Peterson – Remarkables  

Hoover, Connor – Pick Your Own Quest: Dragon vs. Unicorn 

Kadono, Eiko – Kiki's Delivery Service 

Kinney, Jeff Rowley – Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Adventure 

McCullough, Joy – A Field Guide to Getting Lost 

Miller, Kayla – Act  

Osborne, Mary Pope – Balto of the Blue Dawn Book 26 

Patterson, James – Middle School: Save Rafe!. Book 6 

Rimington, Celesta – The Elephant's Girl 

Roehl, Tessa – Belle's Discovery: Disney Princess Beginnings #2 

Simpson, Dana – The Unicorn Whisperer: Another Phoebe and Her Unicorn Adventure Vol. 10

Stone, Nic – Clean Getaway  

Sykes, Julie – Olivia and Snowflake Book 6 

Valentino, Serena – The Beast Within: A Tale of Beauty's Prince

Valentino, Serena – Fairest of All

Watson, Renee – Ways to Make Sunshine

Yee, Lisa – Bumblebee at Super Hero High

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Biberdorf, Kate – Kate the Chemist: The Big Book of Experiments 

Jose, Sarah – Trees, Leaves, Flowers & Seeds: A Visual Encyclopedia of the Plant Kingdom

Human Body! Your Amazing Body as You've Never Seen It Before

Hansen, Dustin – Game On!: Video Game History From Pong and Pac-Man to Mario, Minecraft, and More 

Milton, Stephanie – Minecraft Let's Build! Theme Park Adventure 

Mojang Ab – Minecraft: Let's Build! Land of Zombies

Waterfield, Kathryn – Who Was Alexander the Great? 

Messner, Kate – Next President: Unexpected Beginnings and Unwritten Future of America's Presidents

YOUNG ADULT

Allison, John – Giant Days Vol. 1 

Ando, Natsumi – Kitchen Princess Omnibus 2 

Barnes, Jennifer  – All In  

Barnes, Jennifer – Killer Instinct  

Black, Teri – Bailey Chasing Starlight  

Goodman, Jessica – They Wish They Were Us

Hanover, Rebecca – The Similars  

Henry, April – The Girl in the White Van 

Blank Canvas: My So-Called Artist's Journey, Vol. 1

Ishida, Sui – Tokyo Ghoul: Re, Vol. 3 

Jackson, Holly – Good Girl, Bad Blood  

Johnson, Leah – You Should See Me in a Crown

Korman, Gordon – War Stories  

Matharu, Taran – The Challenger  

McElroy, Clint – The Adventure Zone

Meyer, Stephenie – Midnight Sun 

Poston, Ashley – Bookish and the Beast: A Novel

Redwine, C. J. – The Traitor Prince

Riordan, Rick – Camp Jupiter Classified: A Probatio's Journal

Sakisaka, Io – Ao Haru Ride Vol. 6

Waters, Erica – Ghost Wood Song 

Yee, F. C. – Avatar, the Last Airbender: The Shadow of Kyoshi (The Kyoshi Novels Book 2)

Yee, F. C. – Avatar, the Last Airbender: The Rise of Kyoshi (The Kyoshi Novels Book 1)

Young, Suzanne – The Adjustment  

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Hart, Christopher – The Master Guide to Drawing Anime: How to Draw Original Characters From Simple Templates

Hart, Christopher – The Master Guide to Drawing Anime: Over 100 Essential Techniques to Sharpen Your Skills

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

MacDonald, Helen – Vesper Flights 

Patterson, James – 1st Case 

Patterson, James – The Midwife Murders

Slaughter, Karin – The Silent Wife 

Steel, Danielle – Royal 

Thor, Brad – Near Dark 

Woods, Stuart – Choppy Water  

ADULT PLAYAWAYS

Box, C. J. – Long Range

Quick, Amanda – Close Up 

Rohde, David – In Deep 

Steel, Danielle – The Numbers Game 

Steel, Danielle – The Wedding Dress

DVDS

Chernobyl Miniseries 

Doctor Who 

Heartland Complete Eight Season 

Heartland Complete Ninth Season 

Longmire Complete Fifth Season 

Burns, Ken – The Dust Bowl 

The Invisible Man 

The Office Complete Season One 

Watchmen 

Yellowstone Complete Season One

