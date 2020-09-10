Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of September 2020.
ADULT FICTION
Balogh, Mary – Someone to Romance: A Westcott Novel
Banks, Maya – With Every Breath
Brown, Sandra – Thick as Thieves
Cabot, Meg – No Offense: A Novel
Davis, Fiona – The Chelsea Girls: A Novel
Davis, Fiona – The Lions of Fifth Avenue: A Novel
Goldin, Megan – The Night Swim
Harmel, Kristin – The Book of Lost Names
Hunting, Helena – Kiss My Cupcake
Lapeña, Shari – The End of Her: A Novel
Marz, Ron – All Access
O'Farrell, Maggie – Hamnet: A Novel of the Plague
Patterson, James – The 20th Victim
Steel, Danielle – Royal: A Novel
Ward, J. R. – The Jackal
ADULT LARGE PRINT
Baldacci, David – Walk the Wire
Bowen, Rhys – Above the Bay of Angels: A Novel
Chiaverini, Jennifer – Mrs. Lincoln's Sisters: A Novel
Fox, Candice – Gone by Midnight
Grisham, John – Camino Winds
Harris, Charlaine – A Longer Fall
Kellerman, Jonathan – Half Moon Bay: A Novel
London, Julia – The Billionaire in Boots
Macomber, Debbie – A Walk Along the Beach
Marcelo, Tif – Once Upon a Sunset: A Novel
Patterson, James – The 20th Victim
Rose, M. J. – Cartier's Hope: A Novel
Shipman, Viola – The Heirloom Garden
Silva, Daniel – The Order: A Novel
Steel, Danielle – Daddy's Girls: A Novel
Steel, Danielle – The Wedding Dress: A Novel
Thayne, RaeAnne – The Sea Glass Cottage
ADULT NON-FICTION
Hannity, Sean – Live Free or Die: America (And the World) on the Brink
Hund, Heather – Art of the Job Search: A Step-by-Step Guide to Finding a Job You Love
Scobie, Omid – FInding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family
Tolentino, Jia – Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion
Brown, John W.– Missouri: An Illustrated Timeline, 200 Years of Heroes and Rogues, Heartbreak and Triumph
EASY READERS
Ardagh, Philip – Bunnies on the Bus
Corrigan, Sophie – Pugtato Finds a Thing
Cushman, Abi – Soaked!
Dean, Kimberly – Pete the Cat's Family Road Trip
Finison, Carrie – Dozens of Doughnuts
Gassman, Julie – Do Not Bring Your Dragon to the Library
Higgins, Ryan T. – We Will Rock Our Classmates
Ismail, Yasmeen – Joy
Jenkins, Steve – What Do You Do if You Work at the Zoo?
Kim, Anna – Danbi Leads the School Parade
Korté, Steven – Cave of Kryptonite
Moore, Katrina – One Hug
Newson, Karl – The Same but Different Too
Nhin, Mary – Arial the Unicorn
Salas, Laura Purdie – Clover Kitty Goes to Kittygarten
Shiraishi, Ashima – How to Solve a Problem
Sirotich, Erica – Mail Duck: A Book of Shapes and Surprises
Soosh – Mermaid and Me
Tabor, Corey R. – Snail Crossing
Tessaro, Gek – The Little Duckling Who Wouldn't Get Wet
Tsarfati, Einat – The Neighbors
JUNIOR FICTION
Blabey, Aaron – The Bad Guys in the Dawn of the Underlord
Bryant, Kobe – Wizenard Series, Season One
Cameron, Josephine – A Dog-Friendly Town
Eliopulos, Nick – Minecraft, Into the Game!
Super Puzzletastic Mysteries: Short Stories for Young Sleuths From Mystery Writers of America
Haddix, Margaret Peterson – Remarkables
Hoover, Connor – Pick Your Own Quest: Dragon vs. Unicorn
Kadono, Eiko – Kiki's Delivery Service
Kinney, Jeff Rowley – Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Adventure
McCullough, Joy – A Field Guide to Getting Lost
Miller, Kayla – Act
Osborne, Mary Pope – Balto of the Blue Dawn Book 26
Patterson, James – Middle School: Save Rafe!. Book 6
Rimington, Celesta – The Elephant's Girl
Roehl, Tessa – Belle's Discovery: Disney Princess Beginnings #2
Simpson, Dana – The Unicorn Whisperer: Another Phoebe and Her Unicorn Adventure Vol. 10
Stone, Nic – Clean Getaway
Sykes, Julie – Olivia and Snowflake Book 6
Valentino, Serena – The Beast Within: A Tale of Beauty's Prince
Valentino, Serena – Fairest of All
Watson, Renee – Ways to Make Sunshine
Yee, Lisa – Bumblebee at Super Hero High
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
Biberdorf, Kate – Kate the Chemist: The Big Book of Experiments
Jose, Sarah – Trees, Leaves, Flowers & Seeds: A Visual Encyclopedia of the Plant Kingdom
Human Body! Your Amazing Body as You've Never Seen It Before
Hansen, Dustin – Game On!: Video Game History From Pong and Pac-Man to Mario, Minecraft, and More
Milton, Stephanie – Minecraft Let's Build! Theme Park Adventure
Mojang Ab – Minecraft: Let's Build! Land of Zombies
Waterfield, Kathryn – Who Was Alexander the Great?
Messner, Kate – Next President: Unexpected Beginnings and Unwritten Future of America's Presidents
YOUNG ADULT
Allison, John – Giant Days Vol. 1
Ando, Natsumi – Kitchen Princess Omnibus 2
Barnes, Jennifer – All In
Barnes, Jennifer – Killer Instinct
Black, Teri – Bailey Chasing Starlight
Goodman, Jessica – They Wish They Were Us
Hanover, Rebecca – The Similars
Henry, April – The Girl in the White Van
Blank Canvas: My So-Called Artist's Journey, Vol. 1
Ishida, Sui – Tokyo Ghoul: Re, Vol. 3
Jackson, Holly – Good Girl, Bad Blood
Johnson, Leah – You Should See Me in a Crown
Korman, Gordon – War Stories
Matharu, Taran – The Challenger
McElroy, Clint – The Adventure Zone
Meyer, Stephenie – Midnight Sun
Poston, Ashley – Bookish and the Beast: A Novel
Redwine, C. J. – The Traitor Prince
Riordan, Rick – Camp Jupiter Classified: A Probatio's Journal
Sakisaka, Io – Ao Haru Ride Vol. 6
Waters, Erica – Ghost Wood Song
Yee, F. C. – Avatar, the Last Airbender: The Shadow of Kyoshi (The Kyoshi Novels Book 2)
Yee, F. C. – Avatar, the Last Airbender: The Rise of Kyoshi (The Kyoshi Novels Book 1)
Young, Suzanne – The Adjustment
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION
Hart, Christopher – The Master Guide to Drawing Anime: How to Draw Original Characters From Simple Templates
Hart, Christopher – The Master Guide to Drawing Anime: Over 100 Essential Techniques to Sharpen Your Skills
ADULT BOOKS ON CD
MacDonald, Helen – Vesper Flights
Patterson, James – 1st Case
Patterson, James – The Midwife Murders
Patterson, James – The Midwife Murders
Slaughter, Karin – The Silent Wife
Steel, Danielle – Royal
Thor, Brad – Near Dark
Woods, Stuart – Choppy Water
ADULT PLAYAWAYS
Box, C. J. – Long Range
Quick, Amanda – Close Up
Rohde, David – In Deep
Steel, Danielle – The Numbers Game
Steel, Danielle – The Wedding Dress
DVDS
Chernobyl Miniseries
Doctor Who
Heartland Complete Eight Season
Heartland Complete Ninth Season
Longmire Complete Fifth Season
Burns, Ken – The Dust Bowl
The Invisible Man
The Office Complete Season One
Watchmen
Yellowstone Complete Season One
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!