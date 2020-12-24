Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of December 2020. (*Updated Dec.15)
ADULT FICTION
Baldacci, David – Daylight
Bradford, Barbara Taylor – In the Lion's Den
Carlyle, Rose – The Girl in the Mirror: A Novel
*Carpenter – Rural Voices
Clark, Mary Higgins – Piece of My Heart
Clark, P. Djèlí – Ring Shout or, Hunting Ku Kluxes in the End Times
*Coelho, Paulo – The Archer
Cornwell, Bernard – War Lord: A Novel
Cosby, S. A. – Blacktop Wasteland: A Novel
*Cousens, Sophie
Dade, Olivia – Spoiler Alert
Danforth, Emily M.– Plain Bad Heroines
Dunmore, Evie – Bringing Down the Duke
*Dunmore, Evie – A Rogue of One's Own
*Fram, John – The Bright Lands
Gardner, Lisa – When You See Me
Gregory, Philippa – Dark Tides
Hall, Rachel Howzell – And Now She's Gone
*Han, Simon – Nights When Nothing Happened
Hannon, Irene – Against All Odds
Hannon, Irene – An Eye for an Eye
Hannon, Irene – In Harm's Way
Hannon, Irene – Lethal Legacy: A Novel
*Horowitz, Anthony – Moonflower Murders
James, Peter – Dead Man's Grip
James, Peter – Dead Man's Time
James, Peter – Dead Tomorrow
James, Peter – Love You Dead
James, Peter – Not Dead Yet
James, Peter – Perfect People
James, Peter – Want You Dead
James, Peter – You Are Dead
Johnson, Craig – Next to Last Stand
Klune, TJ – The House in the Cerulean Sea
Landvik, Lorna – Angry Housewives Eating Bon Bons
McCall Smith, Alexander – How to Raise an Elephant
Mehl, Nancy – Dark Deception
*Mehl, Nancy – Mind Games
Nesbø, Jo – The Kingdom
Patterson, James – Deadly Cross
Quinn, Julia – The Duke and I
Roberts, Nora – The Awakening
Rosow, Christopher – Threat Bias
Sanderson, Brandon – Rhythm of War
Steel, Danielle – All That Glitters: A Novel
*Todd, Anna – After We Collided
Walschots, Natalie Zina – Hench: A Novel
*Washington, Bryan – Memorial
ADULT LARGE PRINT
Andrews, V. C. – Shadows of Foxworth
*Baldacci, David – Daylight
Brookes, Maggie – The Prisoner's Wife
Child, Lee – The Sentinel
Doiron, Paul – One Last Lie
Johnstone, William W. – Die With the Outlaws
Kepnes, Caroline – Hidden Bodies: A Novel
Lewis, Patrice – The Amish Newcomer
Panowich, Brian – Hard Cash Valley
Steel, Danielle – All That Glitters: A Novel
Wendelboe, C. M. – The Marshal and the Sinister Still
Wendelboe, C. M. – The Marshall and the Moonshiner
ADULT NON-FICTION
Carey, Mariah – The Meaning of Mariah Carey
Chancellor, Henry – Colditz: The Untold Story of World War II's Great Escapes
Craft, Ashley – The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook: From Delicious Dole Whip to Tasty Mickey Pretzels, 100 Magical Disney-Inspired Recipes
Crawford, Lacy – Notes on a Silencing: A Memoir
Drummond, Ree – Frontier Follies: Adventures in Marriage & Motherhood in the Middle of Nowhere
Fox, Michael J. – No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality
Glantz, David M. – The Battle for Leningrad: 1941-1944
*Gragg, Larry – Forged in Gold
*An Illustrated History of World War II
Kaur, Rupi – Home Body
Kieffer, Sarah – 100 Cookies: The Baking Book for Every Kitchen With Classic Cookies, Novel Treats, Brownies, Bars, and More
Lossos, David A. – St. Louis
McDowell, Erin Jeanne – The Book on Pie: Everything You Need to Know to Bake Perfect Pies
Obama, Barack – A Promised Land
*Ohara, Bonnie – Bread Baking for Beginners
Puglisi, Stephanie – See You at the Campground: A Guide to Discovering Community, Connection, and a Happier Family in the Great Outdoors
*Ricks, Thomas – First Principles
*Scarborough, Joe – Saving Freedom
Sonderman, Joe – St. Louis: The 1904 World's Fair
Taylor, John M. – USS New Mexico, BB-40
*TerKeurst, Lysa – Forgiving What You Can't Forget
*Valladolid, Marcela – Mexican Made Easy
DeSoto
EASY READERS
Blabey, Aaron – Pig the Slob
Brett, Jan – Cozy
Cann, Andi – The Magic of Friendship Snow
DiTerlizzi, Tony – The Broken Ornament
Fallon, Jimmy – 5 More Sleeps 'Til Christmas
Guendelsberger, Erin – Little Red Sleigh
McCanna, Tim – Jack B. Ninja
Pendergrass, Daphne – The Three Little Pigs and the Big Red Dog
Pfister, Marcus – The Rainbow Fish
Phelan, Matt – Turtle Walk
Rex, Adam – On Account of the Gum
Smith, Craig – The Grinny Granny Donkey
Steers, Billy – Tractor Mac Saves Christmas
Tsurumi, Andrea – Crab Cake : Turning the Tide Together
Wall, Sheri – A Christmas Cookie Exchange
JUNIOR FICTION
Adrian, Susan – Nutcracked
Blabey, Aaron – The Bad Guys in the One?!
Colfer, Chris – A Tale of Witchcraft...
Forbeck, Matt – Dungeons & Dragons Endless Quest: Into the Jungle
Forbeck, Matt – Dungeons and Dragons: Escape the Underdark: An Endless Quest Book
Khoury, Jessica – The Mystwick School of Musicraft
Kinney, Jeff – The Deep End
Layne, Aliza – Beetle & the Hollowbones
Patterson, James – Happy Howlidays!: A Middle School Story
Patterson, James – Becoming Muhammad Ali
Peterson, Andrew – Monster in the Hollows: The Wingfeather Saga Book 3
Riley, James – The Future King (Revenge of Magic, Book 3)
Strange, Vera – Part of Your Nightmare
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
Portman, Natalie – Natalie Portman's Fables
Neme, Laurel Abrams – The Elephant's New Shoe: A True Rescue Story
Richardson, Kristy – Kid Chef Bakes for the Holidays: The Kids' Cookbook for Yer-Round Celebrations
YOUNG ADULT
Bayron, Kalynn – Cinderella Is Dead
Cesare, Adam – Clown in a Cornfield
Coffindaffer, Rebecca – Crownchasers
Dekker, Rachelle – The Choosing
Donnelly, Jennifer – Poisoned
Hand, Cynthia – The Afterlife of Holly Chase
Hunter, Erin – Lost Stars : Warriors: The Broken Code Series, Book 1
Jung, Jessica – Shine
Levenseller, Tricia – The Shadows Between Us
Little Badger, Darcie – Elatsoe
Maniscalco, Kerri – Kingdom of the Wicked
McDowell, Kara – One Way or Another
Morgan, Kass – The Ravens
My Neighbor Seki, Vol. 2
My Neighbor Seki, Vol. 3
Reeve, Philip – Mortal Engines
Reilly, Matthew – The Secret Runners
Rowell, Rainbow – Fangirl, Vol. 1
Sakisaka, Io – Ao Haru Ride Vol. 7
Wein, Elizabeth – The Enigma Game
Ying, Victoria – City of Secrets
Young, Suzanne – The Complication
Zoboi, Ibi Aanu – Punching the Air
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION
Hart, Christopher – The Manga Fashion Bible : The Go-To Guide for Drawing Stylish Outfits and Characters
JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS
*Dicamillo, Kate – Beverly Right Here
*Stone, Nic – Clean Getaway
ADULT BOOKS ON CD
Atwood, Margaret – Dearly
Baldacci, David – Daylight
*Connelly, Michael – The Law of Innocence
*Connolly, John – The Dirty South
Grisham, John – A Time for Mercy
Hilderbrand, Elin – Troubles in Paradise
Kinsella, Sophie – Love Your Life
Oermann, Robert K. – Dolly Parton Songteller
Patterson, James – Deadly Cross
*Patterson, James – Three Women Disappear
Steel, Danielle – All That Glitters
Woods, Stuart – Shakeup
ADULT PLAYAWAYS
Groom, Winston – The Patriots
McCall Smith, Alexander – How to Raise an Elephant
Michaels, Fern – Truth and Justice
Steel, Danielle – All That Glitters
Toll, Ian – Twilight of the Gods: War in the Western Pacific, 1944-1945
DVDS
*Barbie and Her Sisters in the Great Puppy Adventure
Barbie in the Nutcracker
A Charlie Brown Christmas
*Frozen II
*The Grudge: The Untold Chapter
*John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum
Jojo Rabbit
*Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups
*Sanditon
*Titans Complete First Season
*Unhinged
*Westworld: The New World Complete Third Season
*Your Name