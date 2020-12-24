 Skip to main content
FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS
FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS

Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of December 2020. (*Updated Dec.15)

ADULT FICTION

Baldacci, David – Daylight  

Bradford, Barbara Taylor – In the Lion's Den 

Carlyle, Rose – The Girl in the Mirror: A Novel 

*Carpenter – Rural Voices

Clark, Mary Higgins – Piece of My Heart 

Clark, P. Djèlí –  Ring Shout or, Hunting Ku Kluxes in the End Times

*Coelho, Paulo – The Archer

Cornwell, Bernard – War Lord: A Novel

Cosby, S. A. – Blacktop Wasteland: A Novel

*Cousens, Sophie

Dade, Olivia – Spoiler Alert

Danforth, Emily M.– Plain Bad Heroines

Dunmore, Evie – Bringing Down the Duke

*Dunmore, Evie – A Rogue of One's Own

*Fram, John – The Bright Lands

Gardner, Lisa – When You See Me

Gregory, Philippa – Dark Tides

Hall, Rachel Howzell – And Now She's Gone  

*Han, Simon – Nights When Nothing Happened

Hannon, Irene – Against All Odds 

Hannon, Irene – An Eye for an Eye 

Hannon, Irene – In Harm's Way 

Hannon, Irene – Lethal Legacy: A Novel

*Horowitz, Anthony – Moonflower Murders

James, Peter – Dead Man's Grip

James, Peter – Dead Man's Time 

James, Peter – Dead Tomorrow 

James, Peter – Love You Dead

James, Peter – Not Dead Yet

James, Peter – Perfect People  

James, Peter – Want You Dead

James, Peter – You Are Dead

Johnson, Craig – Next to Last Stand 

Klune, TJ – The House in the Cerulean Sea

Landvik, Lorna – Angry Housewives Eating Bon Bons

McCall Smith, Alexander – How to Raise an Elephant

Mehl, Nancy – Dark Deception

*Mehl, Nancy – Mind Games

Nesbø, Jo – The Kingdom 

Patterson, James – Deadly Cross 

Quinn, Julia – The Duke and I  

Roberts, Nora – The Awakening  

Rosow, Christopher – Threat Bias  

Sanderson, Brandon – Rhythm of War 

Steel, Danielle – All That Glitters: A Novel

*Todd, Anna – After We Collided

Walschots, Natalie Zina – Hench: A Novel

*Washington, Bryan – Memorial

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Andrews, V. C. – Shadows of Foxworth  

*Baldacci, David – Daylight

Brookes, Maggie – The Prisoner's Wife 

Child, Lee – The Sentinel  

Doiron, Paul – One Last Lie  

Johnstone, William W. – Die With the Outlaws

Kepnes, Caroline – Hidden Bodies: A Novel

Lewis, Patrice – The Amish Newcomer

Panowich, Brian – Hard Cash Valley 

Steel, Danielle –  All That Glitters: A Novel

Wendelboe, C. M. – The Marshal and the Sinister Still

Wendelboe, C. M. – The Marshall and the Moonshiner

ADULT NON-FICTION

Carey, Mariah – The Meaning of Mariah Carey 

Chancellor, Henry – Colditz: The Untold Story of World War II's Great Escapes

Craft, Ashley – The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook: From Delicious Dole Whip to Tasty Mickey Pretzels, 100 Magical Disney-Inspired Recipes

Crawford, Lacy – Notes on a Silencing: A Memoir

Drummond, Ree – Frontier Follies: Adventures in Marriage & Motherhood in the Middle of Nowhere

Fox, Michael J. – No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality

Glantz, David M. – The Battle for Leningrad: 1941-1944 

*Gragg, Larry – Forged in Gold

*An Illustrated History of World War II

Kaur, Rupi – Home Body  

Kieffer, Sarah – 100 Cookies: The Baking Book for Every Kitchen With Classic Cookies, Novel Treats, Brownies, Bars, and More

Lossos, David A. – St. Louis  

McDowell, Erin Jeanne – The Book on Pie: Everything You Need to Know to Bake Perfect Pies

Obama, Barack – A Promised Land 

*Ohara, Bonnie – Bread Baking for Beginners

Puglisi, Stephanie – See You at the Campground: A Guide to Discovering Community, Connection, and a Happier Family in the Great Outdoors

*Ricks, Thomas – First Principles

*Scarborough, Joe – Saving Freedom

Sonderman, Joe – St. Louis: The 1904 World's Fair

Taylor, John M. – USS New Mexico, BB-40  

*TerKeurst, Lysa – Forgiving What You Can't Forget

*Valladolid, Marcela – Mexican Made Easy

DeSoto

EASY READERS

Blabey, Aaron – Pig the Slob

Brett, Jan – Cozy  

Cann, Andi – The Magic of Friendship Snow 

DiTerlizzi, Tony – The Broken Ornament

Fallon, Jimmy – 5 More Sleeps 'Til Christmas

Guendelsberger, Erin – Little Red Sleigh 

McCanna, Tim – Jack B. Ninja  

Pendergrass, Daphne – The Three Little Pigs and the Big Red Dog

Pfister, Marcus – The Rainbow Fish 

Phelan, Matt – Turtle Walk  

Rex, Adam – On Account of the Gum

Smith, Craig – The Grinny Granny Donkey 

Steers, Billy – Tractor Mac Saves Christmas  

Tsurumi, Andrea – Crab Cake : Turning the Tide Together 

Wall, Sheri – A Christmas Cookie Exchange

JUNIOR FICTION

Adrian, Susan – Nutcracked  

Blabey, Aaron – The Bad Guys in the One?!

Colfer, Chris – A Tale of Witchcraft... 

Forbeck, Matt – Dungeons & Dragons Endless Quest: Into the Jungle

Forbeck, Matt – Dungeons and Dragons: Escape the Underdark: An Endless Quest Book

Khoury, Jessica – The Mystwick School of Musicraft  

Kinney, Jeff – The Deep End 

Layne, Aliza – Beetle & the Hollowbones  

Patterson, James – Happy Howlidays!: A Middle School Story

Patterson, James – Becoming Muhammad Ali

Peterson, Andrew – Monster in the Hollows: The Wingfeather Saga Book 3

Riley, James – The Future King (Revenge of Magic, Book 3) 

Strange, Vera – Part of Your Nightmare

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Portman, Natalie – Natalie Portman's Fables

Neme, Laurel Abrams – The Elephant's New Shoe: A True Rescue Story

Richardson, Kristy – Kid Chef Bakes for the Holidays: The Kids' Cookbook for Yer-Round Celebrations

YOUNG ADULT

Bayron, Kalynn – Cinderella Is Dead

Cesare, Adam – Clown in a Cornfield

Coffindaffer, Rebecca – Crownchasers  

Dekker, Rachelle – The Choosing  

Donnelly, Jennifer – Poisoned  

Hand, Cynthia – The Afterlife of Holly Chase 

Hunter, Erin – Lost Stars : Warriors: The Broken Code Series, Book 1 

Jung, Jessica – Shine  

Levenseller, Tricia – The Shadows Between Us 

Little Badger, Darcie – Elatsoe  

Maniscalco, Kerri – Kingdom of the Wicked  

McDowell, Kara – One Way or Another  

Morgan, Kass – The Ravens  

My Neighbor Seki, Vol. 2 

My Neighbor Seki, Vol. 3 

Reeve, Philip – Mortal Engines  

Reilly, Matthew – The Secret Runners 

Rowell, Rainbow – Fangirl, Vol. 1  

Sakisaka, Io – Ao Haru Ride Vol. 7 

Wein, Elizabeth – The Enigma Game  

Ying, Victoria – City of Secrets  

Young, Suzanne – The Complication

Zoboi, Ibi Aanu – Punching the Air

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Hart, Christopher – The Manga Fashion Bible : The Go-To Guide for Drawing Stylish Outfits and Characters

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS

*Dicamillo, Kate – Beverly Right Here

*Stone, Nic – Clean Getaway

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Atwood, Margaret – Dearly 

Baldacci, David – Daylight 

*Connelly, Michael – The Law of Innocence

*Connolly, John – The Dirty South

Grisham, John – A Time for Mercy

Hilderbrand, Elin – Troubles in Paradise

Kinsella, Sophie – Love Your Life

Oermann, Robert K. – Dolly Parton Songteller 

Patterson, James – Deadly Cross 

*Patterson, James – Three Women Disappear

Steel, Danielle – All That Glitters

Woods, Stuart – Shakeup

ADULT PLAYAWAYS

Groom, Winston – The Patriots 

McCall Smith, Alexander – How to Raise an Elephant

Michaels, Fern – Truth and Justice

Steel, Danielle – All That Glitters

Toll, Ian – Twilight of the Gods: War in the Western Pacific, 1944-1945

DVDS

*Barbie and Her Sisters in the Great Puppy Adventure

Barbie in the Nutcracker 

A Charlie Brown Christmas

*Frozen II

*The Grudge: The Untold Chapter

*John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum 

Jojo Rabbit

*Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups

*Sanditon

*Titans Complete First Season

*Unhinged

*Westworld: The New World Complete Third Season

*Your Name

