Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of August 2021.
ADULT FICTION
Andrews, Mary Kay – The Newcomer
Atkins, Ace – The Heathens
Benedict, Marie – The Personal Librarian
Berry, Steve – The Charlemagne Pursuit: A Novel
Braithwaite, Oyinkan – My Sister, The Serial Killer: A Novel
Brown, Pierce – Golden Son
Brown, Pierce – Morning Star
Burton, Jeffrey B. – The Keepers: A Mace Reid K-9 Mystery
Chiaverini, Jennifer – The Women's March: A Novel of the 1913 Woman Suffrage Procession
Clipston, Amy – The Bake Shop: An Amish Marketplace Novel
Corleone, Douglas – Robert Ludlum's The Janson Equation
Cosby, S. A. – Razorblade Tears
Englehart, Steve – Vision & The Scarlet Witch: The Saga of Wanda and Vision
Graham, Heather – The Forbidden
Gray, Shelley Shepard – The Protective One
Harmel, Kristin – The Forest of Vanishing Stars
Harris, Lisa – A Secret to Die For
Harris, Lisa – Deadly Intentions
Hendrix, Grady – The Final Girl Support Group
Henry, Christina – Near the Bone
Hilton, Matt – Cut and Run
Lemire, Jeff – Sweet Tooth Compendium
Macomber, Debbie – It's Better This Way: A Novel
Marcelo, Tif – In a Book Club Far Away
Maynard, Joyce – Count the Ways: A Novel
McCall Smith, Alexander – The Man With the Silver Saab: A Detective Varg Novel
Miranda, Megan – Such a Quiet Place: A Novel
Newman, T. J. – Falling
Oates, Joyce Carol – Night, Neon: Tales of Mystery and Suspense
Oono, Kousuke – The Way of the House Husband
Paris, B. A. – The Therapist
Patterson, James – The Shadow
Reichs, Kathy – The Bone Code
Sager, Riley – Survive the Night: A Novel
Silva, Daniel – The Cellist
Spencer, Katherine – When Christmas Comes
Spufford, Francis – Light Perpetual: A Novel
Thor, Brad – Black Ice: A Thriller
Warren, Susan May – Take a Chance On Me: A Christiansen Family Novel
Wendig, Chuck – The Book of Accidents: A Novel
Wright, Ronald – The Gold Eaters
ADULT LARGE PRINT
Cameron, Marc – Bone Rattle
Davis, T L. – Deputized
Hockman, Angie – Shipped
Randisi, Robert – Lone Star Law
Robb, J. D. – Survivor in Death
Rogers, Morgan – Honey girl
Steel, Danielle – Nine Lives: A Novel
Weiner, Jennifer – That Summer
ADULT NON-FICTION
Haig, Matt – The Comfort Book
Henderson, Danielle – The Ugly Cry: A Memoir
Eustace, Nicole – Covered With Night: A Story of Murder and Indigenous Justice in Early America
Downs, Donald Alexander – Free Speech and Liberal Education
Ono, Tadashi – Japanese Soul Cooking: Ramen, Tonkatsu, Tempura, and More From the Streets and Kitchens of Tokyo and Beyond
Valldejuli, Carmen Aboy – Puerto Rican Cookery
Faleiro, Sonia – Beautiful Thing: Inside the Secret World of Bombay's Dance Bars
Zauner, Michelle – Crying in H Mart: A Memoir
Guardia, Mike – Days of Fury: Ghost Troop and the Battle of 73 Easting
EASY READERS
Arnaldo, Monica – Are You a Cheeseburger?
Brown-Wood, JaNay – Shhh! The Baby's Asleep
Dewdney, Anna – Llama Llama Meets the Babysitter
Fletcher, Tom – There's An Alien in Your Book
Lang, Suzanne – Freshly Squeezed
Moyle, Sabrina – School Is Cool! (A Hello! Lucky Book)
O'Connor, Jane – Bonjour, Butterfly
Perkins, Lynne Rae – The Museum of Everything
Ray, Mary Lyn – Vrooom, Vrooom!
Sayegh, Rob Jr. – Love Tails
Scanlon, Elizabeth Garton – I Want a Boat!
Schertle, Alice – Time For School, Little Blue Truck
Singer, Marilyn – Best Day Ever!
Whaite, Michael – Diggersaurs Explore
Eggers, Dave – We Became Jaguars
JUNIOR FICTION
Armstrong, Kelley – A Royal Guide to Monster Slaying
Blabey, Aaron – The Bad Guys In Cut to The Chase. (The Bad Guys Series, #13)
Dahlgren, Helena – Soul Riders: Jorvik Calling Book 1
Durst, Sarah Beth – Even and Odd
Gardner, Whitney – Long Distance
Glass, Calliope – The Mini Mistake: Sparkleton Book 3
Graley, Sarah – Donut the Destroyer
Hart, Kevin – Marcus Makes a Movie
McMann, Lisa – Island of Silence. (The Unwanteds Series, Vol. 2)
Monroe, Mary Alice – The islanders
Unsworth, Tania – The One Safe Place
Valentino, Serena – Mother Knows Best: A Tale of the Old Witch
Watson, Renée – Ways to Grow Love (Ryan Hart Novel 2)
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
Guinness World Records 2021
Messner, Kate – History Smashers: Women's Right to Vote
O'Connor, George – Hera: The Goddess and Her Glory
Briggs, Missy – Cursive Writing Workbook for Teens: Exercises to Learn, Practice, & Improve
Davies, Nicola – Grow: Secrets of Our DNA
Sewell, Jacquie – Whale Fall Café
Mathews, Charity – Super Simple Baking for Kids: Learn to Bake With Over 55 Easy Recipes for Cookies, Muffins, Cupcakes & More!
Di Bartolo, Jim – The Boy Who Became a Dragon: a Bruce Lee Story
Dude Perfect 101 Tricks, Tips, and Cool Stuff
Paulsen, Gary – Gone to the Woods: Surviving a Lost Childhood
Sorell, Traci – We Are Still Here!
Hale, Nathan – Big Bad Ironclad!: A Civil War Steamship Showdown
Jarrow, Gail – Blood and Germs: The Civil War Battle Against Wounds and Disease
Schweizer, Chris – The Roanoke Colony: America's First Mystery
YOUNG ADULT
Akutami, Gege – Jujutsu Kaisen: Ryomen Sukuna Vol. 1
Bryant, Elise – Happily Ever Afters
Cass, Kiera – The Betrayed. (Betrothed, Vol. 2)
Douglass, Ryan – The Taking of Jake Livingston
Fipps, Lisa – Starfish
Forman, Gayle – We Are Inevitable
Freeman, Megan E. – Alone
Goffney, Joya – Excuse Me While I Ugly Cry
Lim, Elizabeth – Six Crimson Cranes
Lippincott, Rachael – The Lucky List
Mikuta, Zoe Hana – Gearbreakers
Rowell, Rainbow – Any Way the Wind Blows (Simon Snow, Vol. 3)
Schachte, Kylie – You're Next
Schaeffer, Rebecca – When Villains Rise (Market of Monsters, Vol. 3)
Sharpe, Tess – The Girls I've Been
Stine, R. L. – You May Now Kill the Bride
Thomas, Kara – That Weekend
Young, Adrienne – Namesake Book 2 of Fable Series
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION
Feder, Tyler – Dancing at the Pity Party: A Dead Mom Graphic Memoir
Brown, Don – Drowned City: Hurricane Katrina & New Orleans
Trask, R. L. – Introducing Linguistics
ADULT BOOKS ON CD
Castillo, Linda – Fallen
Richmond, MIchelle – The Wonder Test
Silva, Daniel – The Cellist
Slaughter, Karin – False Witness
DVDS
Broken City
Catching Fire (Hunger Games)
Free State of Jones
Hail, Caesar!
Jason Bourne
Robin Hood
Stargate Continuum
The Birds
The Day