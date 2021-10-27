 Skip to main content
FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS
FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS

Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of October. *Updated 10-18-21

ADULT FICTION

Balson, Ronald H. – Saving Sophie: A Novel  

Betley, Matthew – Field of Valor: A Thriller  

*Brandman, Michael – Robert B. Parker's Fool Me Twice

*Buxton, Kira Jane – Feral Creatures

*Carr, Robyn – Shelter Mountain

*Carr, Robyn – Virgin River

*Childs, Laura – Twisted Tea Christmas

*Cochrun, Alison – The Charm Offensive

*Dang, Catherine – Nice Girls

Deveraux, Jude – An Impossible Promise 

*Doerr, Anthony – Cloud Cukoo Land

Dugoni, Robert – The World Played Chess: A Novel  

Ellis, Mary – Sarah's Christmas Miracle  

Escandón, María Amparo – L.A. Weather  

Feeney, Alice – Rock Paper Scissors  

Fields, Ella – The Savage & the Swan  

*Fisher, Suzanne Woods – The Revealing

*Franzen, Jonathan – Crossroads

*Fuller, Kathleen – A Man of His Word

*Gould, Leslie – Courting Cate

Graham, Heather – The Unknown  

Green, Jane – Second Chance  

Groff, Lauren – Matrix

*Gwynne, John – The Shadow of the Gods

Hake, Cathy Marie – Brides of Texas: 3-in-1 Historical Romance Collection  

Hake, Kelly Eileen – Brides of Montana: 3-in-1 Historical Romance Collection  

Halle, Karina – The Royals Next Door  

Harris, Robert – V2  

Hazelwood, Ali – The Love Hypothesis  

Heller, Peter – The Guide: A Novel  

Hendrix, Grady – My Best Friend's Exorcism: A Novel  

*Hendrix, Grady – Horrorstor

Hoang, Helen – The Heart Principle  

Hoover, Colleen – Ugly Love: A Novel  

Jayatissa, Amanda – My Sweet Girl  

Jefferies, Dinah – The Sapphire Widow: A Novel  

Jeffers, Honorée Fanonne – The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois: A Novel  

Jewell, Lisa – The Night She Disappeared: A Novel 

Jones, Stephen Graham – My Heart Is a Chainsaw  

Kellerman, Jonathan – The Burning  

*Klune, TJ – Under the Whispering Door

Lester, Natasha – The Paris Orphan  

Lewis, Beverly – The Beginning  

Long, Kelly – Sarah's Garden

*Maniscalco, Kerri – Kingdom of the Cursed

*Marshall, Paule – Praisesong for the Widow 

McKenzie, Catherine – You Can't Catch Me  

Michaels, Fern – Santa Cruise  

Miller, Judith – More Than Words  

Mills, Kyle – Enemy at the Gates  

Morgenthaler, Sarah – The Tourist Attraction

*Moriarty, Liane – Apples Never Fall

*Nesbo, Jo – The Jealousy Man and Other Stories 

Nguyen, Eric – Things We Lost to the Water: A Novel  

*Osman, Richard – The Man Who Died Twice

Patterson, James – The Jailhouse Lawyer  

*Patterson, James – 2 Sisters Detective Agency

Pearce, A. J. – Dear Mrs. Bird: A Novel  

Penny, Louise – The Madness of Crowds  

*Powers, Richard – Bewilderment

*Reeces, Keanu – RAZRKR

Roberts, Nora – The Heart of the Home  

Scott, Ginger – Wild Reckless  

Sparks, Nicholas – The Wish  

*Stutzman, Ervin – Emma

Tolkien, J. R. R. – The Nature of Middle-Earth: Late Writings on the Lands, Inhabitants, and Metaphysics of Middle-Earth

*Towles, Amor – The Lincoln Highway

*Unger, Lisa – Last Girl Ghosted

*Ward, Catriona – The Last House on Needless Street

Whitehead, Colson – Harlem Shuffle  

*Woodsmall, Cindy – Christmas in Apple Ridge

Winter, Evan – The Fires of Vengeance  

*Woods, Stuart – Foul Play

Yoder, Rachel – Nightbitch: A Novel

ADULT LARGE PRINT

*Anam, Tahmima – The Startup Wife

*Bartz, Andrea – We Were Never Here

*Brown, Carolyn – Hummingbird Lane

*Flagg, Fannie – Daisy Fay and the Miracle Man

Fogelson, Aliza – The Lending Library  

Hartl, Sonia – Heartbreak for Hire  

*Hoang, Helen – The Heart Principle

*Howard, Amalie – The Princess Stakes

*Jackson, Lisa – The Third Grave

*Johansen, Iris – High Stakes

Oyeyemi, Helen – Peaces  

*Patterson, James – The Jailhouse Lawyer

Shipman, Viola – The Clover Girls

*Toibin, Colm – The Magician

ADULT NON-FICTION

*Adlington, Lucy – The Dressmakers of Auschwitz

*Alexander, Skye – The Modern Guide to Witchcraft

Bourne, Ryan – Economics in One Virus: An Introduction O Economic Reasoning Through COVID-19  

Carlson, Tucker – The Long Slide: Thirty Years in American Journalism  

*Carpenter, Autumn – The Complete Photo Guide to Candy Making

*Colum, Padraic – The Children's Homer

*Delpit, Lisa – Teaching When the World is On Fire

*Donner, Rebecca – All the Frequent Troubles of Our Days

Drury, Bob – Blood and Treasure: Daniel Boone and the Fight for America's First Frontier  

*Elizabeth, Queen – Counting One's Blessing

Ellis, Helen – Bring Your Baggage and Don't Pack Light: Essays  

English, Charlie – The Gallery of Miracles and Madness: Insanity, Modernism, and Hitler's War on Art  

Frankel, Rebecca – Into the Forest: A Holocaust Story of Survival, Triumph, and Love

Fry, Stephen – Mythos: The Greek Myths Reimagined  

Gerson, Merissa Nathan – Forget Prayers, Bring Cake: A Single Woman's Guide to Grieving

*Lincoln, Abraham – The Words of Abraham Lincoln

Morris, Marc – The Anglo-Saxons: A History of the Beginnings of England  

Pollan, Michael – This Is Your Mind on Plants  

Satterly, Tom – All Secure: A Special Operations Soldier's Fight to Survive on the Battlefield and the Homefront  

Shapiro, Ben – The Authoritarian Moment: How the Left Weaponized America's Institutions Against Dissent  

Wallace, Chris – Countdown Bin Laden: The Untold Story of the 247-Day Hunt to Bring the Mastermind of 9/11 to Justice  

Wang, Qian Julie – Beautiful Country: A Memoir  

Ward, Clarissa – On All Fronts: The Education of a Journalist  

*Woodward, Bob – Peril

Wyman, Patrick – The Verge: Reformation, Renaissance, and Forty Years That Shook the World  

*Yoder, Harvey – The Happening

Organic Vegetable Gardening  

Bulbs  

Designing Beds & Borders  

Low Maintenance Gardening  

Perennials  

Roses  

Three Seasons of Bloom  

Combining Plants

EASY READERS

Ayala-Kronos, Chris – Chill Chomp Chill!  

Berger, Samantha – Trick or Treat, Crankenstein  

Bickell, Elaine – The Little Ghost Who Lost Her Boo!  

Bostrom, Kathleen Long – The Worst Christmas Ever 

Celano, Marianne – Something Happened in Our Town : A Child's Story About Racial Injustice

Clauss, Lauren – The Haunted Mansion  

Dean, Kim – Pete the Cat's Groovy Imagination  

Emberley, Michael – I Can Make a Train Noise  

Faruqi, Reem – I Can Help  

Garnhart, Christy – Will Santa Stop Here?: A Quarantine Christmas Carol 

Greig, Louise – Sweep  

Higgins, Ryan T. – Norman Didn't Do It!  

Hillenbrand, Will – Santa's Story  

Lang, Suzanne – Grumpy Monkey, Oh, No! Christmas  

MacLachlan, Patricia – When Grandfather Flew

Morales, Yuyi – Bright Star  

Napoleoni, Fabio – Dragonboy  

Olsen, Shannon – A Letter From Your Teacher: On the First Day of School  

Percival, Tom – Ruby Finds a Worry  

Rudolph's Bag of Toys

Stutzman, Jonathan – Bear Is a Bear  

Troxel, Larry – History Songs 

Wallace, Adam – How to Catch a Gingerbread Man  

Willan, Alex – Dragons Are the Worst!  

Zommer, Yuval – Tree That's Meant to Be

JUNIOR FICTION

Applegate, Katherine – Willodeen  

Brallier, Max – The Last Kids on Earth and the Doomsday Race (Last Kids on Earth, Vol. 7)

Calonita, Jen – Wished: Fairy Tale Reform, School Book 5  

Deutsch, Barry – Wings of Fire: The Dragonet Prophecy, Book 1  

Gibbs, Stuart – Spy School at Sea: A Spy School Novel  

Hannigan, Kate – Cape (The League of Secret Heroes) Book One  

Hashimoto, Meika – Animal Rescue Friends  

Kusaka, Hidenori – Pokémon: Sword and Shield (Book 1)  

Lapinski, L. D. – Strangeworlds Travel Agency  

LaReau, Kara – Return of Zombert  

Malinenko, Ally – Ghost Girl  

Martin, Ann M. – Kristy and the Snobs: Baby-Sitters Club Book 10  

Martz, John – Evie and the Truth About Witches  

McMann, Lisa – Dragon Slayers: (The Unwanteds Quest) Volume 6

Night, P. J. – Truth or Dare — You're Invited to a Creepover Book 1

Pennypacker, Sara – Pax, Journey Home (Pax, No. 2) 

Springstubb, Tricia – The Most Perfect Thing in the Universe  

Stone, Nic – Fast Pitch  

Tripp, Valerie – Nellie's Promise, 1906: American Girl

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

The Children's Book of Faith  

Gottesfeld, Jeff – Twenty-One Steps : Guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier  

Challoner, Jack – Hurricane & Tornado  

Resnick, Jane Parker – Wild Creatures  

Messner, Kate – Over and Under the Canyon  

Clutton-Brock, Juliet – Horse  

Game on! 2021: The Ultimate Guide for Gaming  

Bryant, Jen – Above the Rim: How Elgin Baylor Changed Basketball  

Boynton, Alice – Dolley Madison, the White House, and the Big Tornado

YOUNG ADULT

Barnes, Jennifer – The Hawthorne Legacy  

Blake, Olivie – The Atlas Six  

Braswell, Liz – What Once Was Mine  

Capetta, Amy Rose – Once and Future 

deVos, Kelly – Eat Your Heart Out  

Ellis, Kat – Burden Falls  

Fuston, Margie – Vampires, Hearts & Other Dead Things  

Henry, April – Eyes of the Forest  

Houser, Jody – Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons  

Jean, Emiko – Tokyo Ever After  

Kemmerer, Brigid – Defy the Night  

McGinnis, Mindy – Initial Insult  

Naifeh, Ted – Witch for Hire  

Ness, Patrick – Monsters of Men

Perkins, Stephanie – The Woods Are Always Watching  

Reynolds, Jason – All American Boys  

Peyton Smith, Sasha – The Witch Haven  

Snicket, Lemony – Poison for Breakfast  

Sutherland, Krystal – House of Hollow

Takeuchi, Naoko – Pretty Guardian (Sailor Moon Book 2)  

Taylor, Devon – Dagger Hill  

Toboso, Yana – Black Butler: Vol. 2

Zentner, Jeff – In the Wild Light

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Ladau, Emily – Demystifying Disability: What to Know, What to Say, and How to Be an Ally

Testa, Hannah – Taking on the Plastics Crisis  

Kupferschmidt, Kai – Blue: In Search of Nature's Rarest Color  

Turrell, Arthur – The Star Builders : Nuclear Fusion and the Race to Power the Planet Galanti, Regine Anxiety Relief for Teens: Essential CBT Skills and Mindful Practices to Overcome Anxiety and Stress

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS

Bradley, Kimberly Brubaker – Fighting Words 

Faruqi, Saadia – A Thousand Questions

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Doerr, Anthony – Cloud Cuckoo Land

DVDS

*Along Came a Spider

*The Cider House Rules

*Die Hard With a Vengeance

A Discovery of Witches Season 2

Don't Breathe 

*Double Jeopardy 

Dream Horse 

*Earthly

*Easy A

*Fatal Attraction

*Gambit

*Happy Thoughts

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard 

*In the Mix

*The Intercepting Fist

*A Knight's Tale

*Only the Brave

Peter Rabbit 2 

A Quiet Place 

*Rush Hour

*The Sand Pebbles

*Spaceballs

Spirit Untamed

*The Stand

Those Who Wish Me Dead

The Umbrella Academy Season One

*To Serve Them All My Days Vol. 1-4

12 Mighty Orphans 

*27 Dresses

