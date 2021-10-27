Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of October. *Updated 10-18-21
ADULT FICTION
Balson, Ronald H. – Saving Sophie: A Novel
Betley, Matthew – Field of Valor: A Thriller
*Brandman, Michael – Robert B. Parker's Fool Me Twice
*Buxton, Kira Jane – Feral Creatures
*Carr, Robyn – Shelter Mountain
*Carr, Robyn – Virgin River
*Childs, Laura – Twisted Tea Christmas
*Cochrun, Alison – The Charm Offensive
*Dang, Catherine – Nice Girls
Deveraux, Jude – An Impossible Promise
*Doerr, Anthony – Cloud Cukoo Land
Dugoni, Robert – The World Played Chess: A Novel
Ellis, Mary – Sarah's Christmas Miracle
Escandón, María Amparo – L.A. Weather
Feeney, Alice – Rock Paper Scissors
Fields, Ella – The Savage & the Swan
*Fisher, Suzanne Woods – The Revealing
*Franzen, Jonathan – Crossroads
*Fuller, Kathleen – A Man of His Word
*Gould, Leslie – Courting Cate
Graham, Heather – The Unknown
Green, Jane – Second Chance
Groff, Lauren – Matrix
*Gwynne, John – The Shadow of the Gods
Hake, Cathy Marie – Brides of Texas: 3-in-1 Historical Romance Collection
Hake, Kelly Eileen – Brides of Montana: 3-in-1 Historical Romance Collection
Halle, Karina – The Royals Next Door
Harris, Robert – V2
Hazelwood, Ali – The Love Hypothesis
Heller, Peter – The Guide: A Novel
Hendrix, Grady – My Best Friend's Exorcism: A Novel
*Hendrix, Grady – Horrorstor
Hoang, Helen – The Heart Principle
Hoover, Colleen – Ugly Love: A Novel
Jayatissa, Amanda – My Sweet Girl
Jefferies, Dinah – The Sapphire Widow: A Novel
Jeffers, Honorée Fanonne – The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois: A Novel
Jewell, Lisa – The Night She Disappeared: A Novel
Jones, Stephen Graham – My Heart Is a Chainsaw
Kellerman, Jonathan – The Burning
*Klune, TJ – Under the Whispering Door
Lester, Natasha – The Paris Orphan
Lewis, Beverly – The Beginning
Long, Kelly – Sarah's Garden
*Maniscalco, Kerri – Kingdom of the Cursed
*Marshall, Paule – Praisesong for the Widow
McKenzie, Catherine – You Can't Catch Me
Michaels, Fern – Santa Cruise
Miller, Judith – More Than Words
Mills, Kyle – Enemy at the Gates
Morgenthaler, Sarah – The Tourist Attraction
*Moriarty, Liane – Apples Never Fall
*Nesbo, Jo – The Jealousy Man and Other Stories
Nguyen, Eric – Things We Lost to the Water: A Novel
*Osman, Richard – The Man Who Died Twice
Patterson, James – The Jailhouse Lawyer
*Patterson, James – 2 Sisters Detective Agency
Pearce, A. J. – Dear Mrs. Bird: A Novel
Penny, Louise – The Madness of Crowds
*Powers, Richard – Bewilderment
*Reeces, Keanu – RAZRKR
Roberts, Nora – The Heart of the Home
Scott, Ginger – Wild Reckless
Sparks, Nicholas – The Wish
*Stutzman, Ervin – Emma
Tolkien, J. R. R. – The Nature of Middle-Earth: Late Writings on the Lands, Inhabitants, and Metaphysics of Middle-Earth
*Towles, Amor – The Lincoln Highway
*Unger, Lisa – Last Girl Ghosted
*Ward, Catriona – The Last House on Needless Street
Whitehead, Colson – Harlem Shuffle
*Woodsmall, Cindy – Christmas in Apple Ridge
Winter, Evan – The Fires of Vengeance
*Woods, Stuart – Foul Play
Yoder, Rachel – Nightbitch: A Novel
ADULT LARGE PRINT
*Anam, Tahmima – The Startup Wife
*Bartz, Andrea – We Were Never Here
*Brown, Carolyn – Hummingbird Lane
*Flagg, Fannie – Daisy Fay and the Miracle Man
Fogelson, Aliza – The Lending Library
Hartl, Sonia – Heartbreak for Hire
*Hoang, Helen – The Heart Principle
*Howard, Amalie – The Princess Stakes
*Jackson, Lisa – The Third Grave
*Johansen, Iris – High Stakes
Oyeyemi, Helen – Peaces
*Patterson, James – The Jailhouse Lawyer
Shipman, Viola – The Clover Girls
*Toibin, Colm – The Magician
ADULT NON-FICTION
*Adlington, Lucy – The Dressmakers of Auschwitz
*Alexander, Skye – The Modern Guide to Witchcraft
Bourne, Ryan – Economics in One Virus: An Introduction O Economic Reasoning Through COVID-19
Carlson, Tucker – The Long Slide: Thirty Years in American Journalism
*Carpenter, Autumn – The Complete Photo Guide to Candy Making
*Colum, Padraic – The Children's Homer
*Delpit, Lisa – Teaching When the World is On Fire
*Donner, Rebecca – All the Frequent Troubles of Our Days
Drury, Bob – Blood and Treasure: Daniel Boone and the Fight for America's First Frontier
*Elizabeth, Queen – Counting One's Blessing
Ellis, Helen – Bring Your Baggage and Don't Pack Light: Essays
English, Charlie – The Gallery of Miracles and Madness: Insanity, Modernism, and Hitler's War on Art
Frankel, Rebecca – Into the Forest: A Holocaust Story of Survival, Triumph, and Love
Fry, Stephen – Mythos: The Greek Myths Reimagined
Gerson, Merissa Nathan – Forget Prayers, Bring Cake: A Single Woman's Guide to Grieving
*Lincoln, Abraham – The Words of Abraham Lincoln
Morris, Marc – The Anglo-Saxons: A History of the Beginnings of England
Pollan, Michael – This Is Your Mind on Plants
Satterly, Tom – All Secure: A Special Operations Soldier's Fight to Survive on the Battlefield and the Homefront
Shapiro, Ben – The Authoritarian Moment: How the Left Weaponized America's Institutions Against Dissent
Wallace, Chris – Countdown Bin Laden: The Untold Story of the 247-Day Hunt to Bring the Mastermind of 9/11 to Justice
Wang, Qian Julie – Beautiful Country: A Memoir
Ward, Clarissa – On All Fronts: The Education of a Journalist
*Woodward, Bob – Peril
Wyman, Patrick – The Verge: Reformation, Renaissance, and Forty Years That Shook the World
*Yoder, Harvey – The Happening
Organic Vegetable Gardening
Bulbs
Designing Beds & Borders
Low Maintenance Gardening
Perennials
Roses
Three Seasons of Bloom
Combining Plants
EASY READERS
Ayala-Kronos, Chris – Chill Chomp Chill!
Berger, Samantha – Trick or Treat, Crankenstein
Bickell, Elaine – The Little Ghost Who Lost Her Boo!
Bostrom, Kathleen Long – The Worst Christmas Ever
Celano, Marianne – Something Happened in Our Town : A Child's Story About Racial Injustice
Clauss, Lauren – The Haunted Mansion
Dean, Kim – Pete the Cat's Groovy Imagination
Emberley, Michael – I Can Make a Train Noise
Faruqi, Reem – I Can Help
Garnhart, Christy – Will Santa Stop Here?: A Quarantine Christmas Carol
Greig, Louise – Sweep
Higgins, Ryan T. – Norman Didn't Do It!
Hillenbrand, Will – Santa's Story
Lang, Suzanne – Grumpy Monkey, Oh, No! Christmas
MacLachlan, Patricia – When Grandfather Flew
Morales, Yuyi – Bright Star
Napoleoni, Fabio – Dragonboy
Olsen, Shannon – A Letter From Your Teacher: On the First Day of School
Percival, Tom – Ruby Finds a Worry
Rudolph's Bag of Toys
Stutzman, Jonathan – Bear Is a Bear
Troxel, Larry – History Songs
Wallace, Adam – How to Catch a Gingerbread Man
Willan, Alex – Dragons Are the Worst!
Zommer, Yuval – Tree That's Meant to Be
JUNIOR FICTION
Applegate, Katherine – Willodeen
Brallier, Max – The Last Kids on Earth and the Doomsday Race (Last Kids on Earth, Vol. 7)
Calonita, Jen – Wished: Fairy Tale Reform, School Book 5
Deutsch, Barry – Wings of Fire: The Dragonet Prophecy, Book 1
Gibbs, Stuart – Spy School at Sea: A Spy School Novel
Hannigan, Kate – Cape (The League of Secret Heroes) Book One
Hashimoto, Meika – Animal Rescue Friends
Kusaka, Hidenori – Pokémon: Sword and Shield (Book 1)
Lapinski, L. D. – Strangeworlds Travel Agency
LaReau, Kara – Return of Zombert
Malinenko, Ally – Ghost Girl
Martin, Ann M. – Kristy and the Snobs: Baby-Sitters Club Book 10
Martz, John – Evie and the Truth About Witches
McMann, Lisa – Dragon Slayers: (The Unwanteds Quest) Volume 6
Night, P. J. – Truth or Dare — You're Invited to a Creepover Book 1
Pennypacker, Sara – Pax, Journey Home (Pax, No. 2)
Springstubb, Tricia – The Most Perfect Thing in the Universe
Stone, Nic – Fast Pitch
Tripp, Valerie – Nellie's Promise, 1906: American Girl
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
The Children's Book of Faith
Gottesfeld, Jeff – Twenty-One Steps : Guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
Challoner, Jack – Hurricane & Tornado
Resnick, Jane Parker – Wild Creatures
Messner, Kate – Over and Under the Canyon
Clutton-Brock, Juliet – Horse
Game on! 2021: The Ultimate Guide for Gaming
Bryant, Jen – Above the Rim: How Elgin Baylor Changed Basketball
Boynton, Alice – Dolley Madison, the White House, and the Big Tornado
YOUNG ADULT
Barnes, Jennifer – The Hawthorne Legacy
Blake, Olivie – The Atlas Six
Braswell, Liz – What Once Was Mine
Capetta, Amy Rose – Once and Future
deVos, Kelly – Eat Your Heart Out
Ellis, Kat – Burden Falls
Fuston, Margie – Vampires, Hearts & Other Dead Things
Henry, April – Eyes of the Forest
Houser, Jody – Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons
Jean, Emiko – Tokyo Ever After
Kemmerer, Brigid – Defy the Night
McGinnis, Mindy – Initial Insult
Naifeh, Ted – Witch for Hire
Ness, Patrick – Monsters of Men
Perkins, Stephanie – The Woods Are Always Watching
Reynolds, Jason – All American Boys
Peyton Smith, Sasha – The Witch Haven
Snicket, Lemony – Poison for Breakfast
Sutherland, Krystal – House of Hollow
Takeuchi, Naoko – Pretty Guardian (Sailor Moon Book 2)
Taylor, Devon – Dagger Hill
Toboso, Yana – Black Butler: Vol. 2
Zentner, Jeff – In the Wild Light
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION
Ladau, Emily – Demystifying Disability: What to Know, What to Say, and How to Be an Ally
Testa, Hannah – Taking on the Plastics Crisis
Kupferschmidt, Kai – Blue: In Search of Nature's Rarest Color
Turrell, Arthur – The Star Builders : Nuclear Fusion and the Race to Power the Planet Galanti, Regine Anxiety Relief for Teens: Essential CBT Skills and Mindful Practices to Overcome Anxiety and Stress
JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS
Bradley, Kimberly Brubaker – Fighting Words
Faruqi, Saadia – A Thousand Questions
ADULT BOOKS ON CD
Doerr, Anthony – Cloud Cuckoo Land
DVDS
*Along Came a Spider
*The Cider House Rules
*Die Hard With a Vengeance
A Discovery of Witches Season 2
Don't Breathe
*Double Jeopardy
Dream Horse
*Earthly
*Easy A
*Fatal Attraction
*Gambit
*Happy Thoughts
Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard
*In the Mix
*The Intercepting Fist
*A Knight's Tale
*Only the Brave
Peter Rabbit 2
A Quiet Place