Farmington Public Library additions

Clayton, Meg Waite - The Last Train to London: A Novel

Harris, Charlaine - An Easy Death

Margolin, Phillip - A Reasonable Doubt

O'Nan, Stewart - Henry, Himself

Scott, J. S. - Enamored

ADULT NON-FICTION

Bregman, Rutger - Humankind: A Hopeful History

Allen, Jennie - Get Out of Your Head: Stopping the Spiral of Toxic Thoughts

Broom, Sarah M. - The Yellow House

Carolla, Adam - I'm Your Emotional Support Animal: Navigating Our All Woke, No Joke Culture

DiAngelo, Robin J. - White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism

Dronfield, Jeremy - The Boy Who Followed His Father Into Auschwitz: A True Story of Family and Survival

Geary, George - The Cheesecake Bible: 300 Sweet & Savory Recipes for Cakes and More

Goff, Bob - Dream Big: Know What You Want, Why You Want It, and What You're Going to Do About It

Harper, Michele - The Beauty in Breaking: A Memoir