Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of August 2020.
ADULT FICTION
Austin, Lynn N. – If I Were You
Beanland, Rachel – Florence Adler Swims Forever
Burton, Jeffrey B. – The Finders
Center, Katherine – What You Wish For
Chouinard, M. M. – The Dancing Girls
Clark, Julie – The Last Flight: A Novel
Cleeton, Chanel – The Last Train to Key West
Coulter, Catherine – Deadlock
Delaney, JP – Playing Nice: A Novel
Donoghue, Emma – The Pull of the Stars: A Novel
Graham, Heather – Deadly Touch
Green, Hank – A Beautifully Foolish Endeavor: A Novel
Hoover, Colleen – It Ends With Us
Hotchner, A. E. – The Amazing Adventures of Aaron Broom
Hunter, Denise - The Goodbye Bride: A Summer Harbor Novel
Kellerman, Jonathan - Half Moon Bay
Kwan, Kevin - Sex and Vanity: A Novel
Leigh, Melinda - Cross Her Heart
Marr, Elle - The Missing Sister
McCall Smith, Alexander - The Geometry of Holding Hands
McFarlane, Mhairi - If I Never Met You: A Novel
Miranda, Megan - The Girl From Widow Hills: A Novel
Mitchell, David - Utopia Avenue: A Novel
Moreno-Garcia, Silvia - Mexican Gothic
Paris, B. A. - The Dilemma
Patterson, James - 1st Case
Schultz, Connie – The Daughters of Erietown: A Novel
Shipman, Viola - The Summer Cottage
Silva, Daniel - The Order: A Novel
Thomas, Elisabeth - Catherine House: A Novel
Thor, Brad - Near Dark: A Thriller
Wexler, Django - Ashes of the Sun
Wiggs, Susan - The Lost and Found Bookshop
Williams, Beatriz - Her Last Flight: A Novel
ADULT LARGE PRINT
Clayton, Meg Waite - The Last Train to London: A Novel
Harris, Charlaine - An Easy Death
Margolin, Phillip - A Reasonable Doubt
O'Nan, Stewart - Henry, Himself
Scott, J. S. - Enamored
ADULT NON-FICTION
Bregman, Rutger - Humankind: A Hopeful History
Allen, Jennie - Get Out of Your Head: Stopping the Spiral of Toxic Thoughts
Broom, Sarah M. - The Yellow House
Carolla, Adam - I'm Your Emotional Support Animal: Navigating Our All Woke, No Joke Culture
DiAngelo, Robin J. - White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism
Dronfield, Jeremy - The Boy Who Followed His Father Into Auschwitz: A True Story of Family and Survival
Geary, George - The Cheesecake Bible: 300 Sweet & Savory Recipes for Cakes and More
Goff, Bob - Dream Big: Know What You Want, Why You Want It, and What You're Going to Do About It
Harper, Michele - The Beauty in Breaking: A Memoir
Horowitz, David - Blitz: Trump Will Smash the Left and Win
La Cerva, Gina Rae - Feasting Wild: In Search of the Last Untamed Food
McFadden, Christine - The Complete Irish Pub Cookbook: The Best of Traditional and Contemporary Irish Cooking
Nestor, James - Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art
O'Neill, Tom - Chaos: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties
Shapiro, Ben - How to Destroy America in Three Easy Steps
Sheldrake, Merlin - Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures
Trump, Mary L.- Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man
JUNIOR FICTION
Castillo, Lauren - Our Friend Hedgehog: The Story of Us
Hale, Nathan - Lafayette!: A Revolutionary War Tale
Hale, Nathan - Nathan Hale's Hazardous Tales: Treaties, Trenches, Mud, and Blood (A World War I Tale)
Harper, Charise - Mericle Lights, Camera, Cook!
LaReau, Kara - Rise of Zombert
Marks, Janae - From the Desk of Zoe Washington
Martin, Ann M. - Baby-Sitters Little Sister 2: Karen's Roller Skates
Messner, Kate - Chirp
Patterson, James - Middle School: Born to Rock
Peschke, M. - Green Queen
Riley, James - Story Thieves: Worlds Apart
Simpson, Dana - Unicorn Bowling: Another Phoebe and Her Unicorn Adventure
West, Tracey - Dragon Masters: Power of the Fire Dragon
Dragon Masters
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
The Big, Fun Kids Cookbook: 150+ Recipes for Young Chefs
Kids Cook!: 100+ Super-Easy, Delicious Recipes
Lisle, Andria - Sewing School
King, David C. - American History: A Visual Encyclopedia
YOUNG ADULT
Ahdieh, Renée - The Damned
Albertalli, Becky Love – Creekwood: A Simonverse Novella
Allison, John – Giant Days, Vol. 2
Aster, Alex - Curse of the Night Witch
Bashardoust, Melissa - Girl, Serpent, Thorn
Bowman, Erin - The Girl and the Witch's Garden
Cawthon, Scott - The Silver Eyes (Five Nights at Freddy's)
Cawthon, Scott – Into the Pit (Five Nights at Freddy's, Vol. 1.)
Horikoshi, Kohei - My Hero Academia Vol. 12
My Hero Academia, Vol. 10: Onigashima Jeans
My Hero Academia, Vol. 11
Hungry Hearts: 13 Tales of Food & Love
Beastars
Kuhn, Sarah – Shadow of the Batgirl Vol. 1
Libenson, Terri - Becoming Brianna
Lord, Emma – Tweet Cute
Mackay, Andrew – Star Cat: Pink Symphony Book 2
Mae, Natalie - The Kinder Poison
Nelson, Suzanne - Sundae My Prince Will Come
Ness, Patrick - Burn
Pacton, Jamie - The Life and (Medieval) Times of Kit Sweetly
Panetta, Kevin - Zodiac Starforce
Patterson, James - Hawk
Ribay, Randy - Patron Saints of Nothing
Rowell, Rainbow – Runaways: Find Your Way Home Vol. 1
Sakisaka, Io - Ao Haru Ride
Sánchez, Erika L. - I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter
Sellet, Amanda - By the Book
Tamaki, Mariko - Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me
Thompson, Kelly - Captain Marvel Vol. 1: Re-Entry
Tsukuda, Yuto - Food Wars! Shokugeki No Soma Vol. 1
Vega, Danielle - Survive the Night
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION
McCreary, Michael - Funny, You Don't Look Autistic : A Comedian's Guide to Life on the Spectrum
DVDS
Game of Thrones Complete Eighth Season
Game of Thrones Complete Fifth Season
Game of Thrones Complete First Season
Game of Thrones Complete Fourth Season
Game of Thrones Complete Second Season
Game of Thrones Complete Seventh Season
Game of Thrones Complete Sixth Season
Game of Thrones Complete Third Season
La La Land
The Shape of Water
