Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of April 2020:
ADULT FICTION
Abel, James – Cold Silence
Boyle, T. Coraghessan – The Terranauts
Brennan, Allison – Stolen
Cain, Sarah – The 8th Circle: A Danny Ryan Thriller
Davis, Susan Page – My Heart Belongs in the Superstition Mountains
Feehan, Christine – Lethal Game
French, Nicci – Until It's Over
Gardiner, Meg – Phantom Instinct
Gear, W. Michael – Moon Hunt
Goddard, Elizabeth – A Chime to Kill
Henderson, Dee – Undetected
Hendricks, Greer – You Are Not Alone
Hill, Joe – Locke & Key
Krentz, Jayne Ann – Secret Sisters
Liefer, G. P. – The Last Flight
Maas, Sarah J. – House of Earth and Blood
Mantel, Hilary – The Mirror & The Light
Mizushima, Margaret – Killing Trail: A Timber Creek K-9 Mystery
Peterson, Tracie – Secrets of My Heart
Ragan, Theresa – Wrath
Redfearn, Suzanne – In an Instant
Sharp, Zoë – Fox Hunter
Thorne, Sally – The Hating Game
Vetsch, Erica – My Heart Belongs In Fort Bliss, Texas: Priscilla's Reveille
Warren, Susan May – It Had To Be You
Warren, Susan May – My Foolish Heart
Warren, Susan May – When I Fall In Love: A Christiansen Family Novel
ADULT LARGE PRINT
Fellowes, Jessica – The Mitford Scandal
Gray, Shelley Shepard – A Precious Gift
Henry, Patti Callahan – The Perfect Love Song: A Christmas Story
Kleypas, Lisa – Chasing Cassandra
Steel, Danielle – The Numbers Game: A Novel
ADULT NON-FICTION
Bouchard, Sue – Tennessee Waltz Quilt
Jeremiah, David – The Book Of Signs: 31 Undeniable Prophecies Of The Apocalypse
Leibovitz, Cecilia – Bead Jewelry Making For Beginners: Step-By-Step Instructions For Beautiful Designs
Mullins, Amy – Macramé for Beginners and Beyond: 24 Easy Macramé Projects for Home and Garden
Robertson, Pat – The Ten Offenses
Thompson, Grant – 52 Random Weekend Projects
EASY READERS
Alber, Diane – Scribble Stones
Anstee, Ashlyn – Hedge Hog!
Clanton, Ben – Narwhal's Otter Friend
Cline-Ransome, Lesa – Overground Railroad
Cole, Henry – Nesting
Collins, Ross – What Does An Anteater Eat?
Dyckman, Ame – Dandy
Fox, J. F. – Friday Night Wrestlefest
Grogan, John – Bad Dog, Marley!
Grogan, John – Marley Goes to School
Grogan, John – Trick or Treat, Marley!
Hunter, Anne – Where's Baby?
Lendroth, Susan – Natsumi!
Lombardo, Constance – Everybody Says Meow
McKinlay, Megan – Duck!
Rayner, Jacqueline K. – Hats Are Not for Cats!
Read, Kate – One Fox: A Counting Book Thriller
Senior, Suzy – Octopants
Stutzman, Jonathan – Tiny T. Rex and the Very Dark Dark
Wade, Stef – A Place for Pluto
Wallace, Adam – How to Catch a Dragon
Woollvin, Bethan – Little Red
JUNIOR FICTION
Bowling, Dusti – 24 Hours in Nowhere
Connor, Leslie – The Truth as Told by Mason Buttle
Cooper, Elisha – River
Ecton, Emily – The Ambrose Deception
Finnegan, Margaret – We Could Be Heroes
Makechnie, Amy – The Unforgettable Guinevere St. Clair
Read, Benjamin – The Midnight Hour
Rhodes, Jewell Parker – Ghost Boys
Aurora Plays the Part
Saeed, Aisha – Amal Unbound
Simpson, Dana – Phoebe and Her Unicorn: Razzle Dazzle Unicorn
Simpson, Dana – Phoebe and Her Unicorn: Unicorn Crossing
Sykes, Julie – Isabel and Cloud
Sykes, Julie – Layla and Dancer
Smith, Jeff – Bone: Out From Boneville Vol. 1
Sutherland, Tui – Darkstalker
Tarshis, Lauren – I Survived the Great Molasses Flood, 1919
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
Brown, Don – FEVER YEAR : The Killer Flu of 1918
Brydon, Alli – Myths and Legends of the World
Davidson, Rose – Squeak!
Eggers, Dave – What can a citizen do?
Fleming, Candace – Honeybee: The Busy Life Of Apis Mellifera
Hirsch, Rebecca E. – Where Have All The Bees Gone?: Pollinators in Crisis
Ignotofsky, Rachel – Women in Art: 50 Fearless Creatives Who Inspired the World
Ransom, Candice F. – Bones in the White House: Thomas Jefferson's Mammoth
Taylor, Sonya Renee – Celebrate Your Body (And Its Changes, Too!): The Ultimate Puberty Book for Girls
Maggi, Nicole – Hidden Wonders: A Guide to the Planet's Wildest, Weirdest Places
YOUNG ADULT
Jackson, Holly – A Good Girl's Guide to Murder
Ribay, Randy – After the Shot Drops
McEwen, Scott – Camp Valor
Clare, Cassandra – Chain of Gold
Key, Watt – Deep Water
Marquardt, Marie – Flight Season
Lu, Marie – Kingdom of Back
Landy, Derek – Last Stand of Dead Men
Ahmed, Saladin – Miles Morales: Bring on the Bad Guys Vol. 2
Jackson, Tiffany D. – Monday's Not Coming
Norton, Preston – Neanderthal Opens the Door to the Universe
Han, Jenny – P.S. I Still Love You
Blount, Patty– Someone I Used to Know
Fisch, Sholly – Teen Titans Go!
Landy, Derek – The Dying of the Light
Cameron, Sharon – The Light in Hidden Places: A Novel Based on the True Story of Stefania Pódgorska
Liggett, Kim – The Unfortunates
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION
Fleischer, Jeff – Votes of Confidence, 2nd Edition: A Young Person's Guide to American Elections
Robertson, Sadie – Live: Remain Alive, Be Alive at a Specified Time, Have an Exciting or Fulfilling Life
