Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of June 2020 (• Updated June 15).
ADULT FICTION
Angelo, Megan – Followers
• Bailey, Tessa – Reborn Yesterday
• Bird, Steven – Erebus
• Cha, Frances – If I Had Your Face
• Chivarerini, Jennifer – Mrs. Lincoln's Sisters
• Cussler, Clive – Wrath of Poseidon
Deaver, Jeffery – The Goodbye Man
• Delinsky, Barbara – A Week at the Shore
Engel, Amy – The Familiar Dark: A Novel
Graham, Heather – The Final Deception
• Graham, Heather – Seeing Darkness
• Gulley, Phillip – A Change of Heart
Harris, Anstey – Goodbye, Paris: A Novel
Harris, Tessa – Shadow of the Raven: A Dr. Thomas Silkstone Mystery
Hawkins, Karen – The Book Charmer
Heller, Peter – The River: A Novel
Hillier, Jennifer – Little Secrets
Holl, Kristi – A Simple Deduction
Hooper, Kay – Hidden Salem
• Howard, Linda – After Sundown
• Jimenez, Abby – The Friend Zone
Koontz, Dean R. – Devoted
L'Amour, Louis – Fair Blows the Wind
L'Amour, Louis – Milo Talon
L'Amour, Louis – Rivers West
• L'Amour, Louis – The Sackett Brand
L'Amour, Louis – Sackett's Land
L'Amour, Louis – The Man From Skibbereen
• L'Amour, Louis – The Shadow Riders
• The Sky-Liners
• L'Amour, Louis – Treasure Mountain
L'Amour, Louis – Westward the Tide
• Lauren, Christina – My Favorite Half-Night Stand
Mandel, Emily St. John – The Glass Hotel: A Novel
• Marrs, John – What Lies Between Us
Michaels, Fern – Fearless
• Michaels, Fern – Truth and Justice
Ng, Celeste – Everything I Never Told You
• Patterson, James, Hush
Patterson, James – Revenge
• Patterson, James – The Summer House
• Phillips, Rachael – Skating the Law
• Roberts, Nora – Hideaway
• Robotham, Mandy – The German Midwife
• Rosow, Christophere – False Assurances
• Sandford, John – Masked Prey
Schellman, Katharine – The Body in the Garden
• Smith, Virginia – Horse and Burglary
• Solomon, Anna – The Book of V
• Steel, Danielle – Daddy's Girls
Steinhauer, Olen – The Last Tourist
• Turow, Scott – The Last Trial
Tyler, Anne – Redhead By the Side of the Road
• Valpy, Fiona – The Beekeeper's Promis
• White, Corey – Repo Virtual
Williams, Beatriz – All the Ways We Said Goodbye: A Novel of the Ritz Paris
Wrobel, Stephanie – Darling Rose Gold
Zhang, C Pam – How Much of These Hills is Gold
ADULT LARGE PRINT
Patterson, James – Revenge
ADULT NON-FICTION
Allen, Woody – Apropos of Nothing
Blaise, Misha Maynerick – Crazy for Birds
Bourne, Edmund J. – Anxiety and Phobia Workbook
Brown, Mellie – Self Help Book to Navigate Through Menopause
• Burton, Robert – The National Audubon Society of North America
Carver, Courtney – Project 333: The Minimalist Fashion Challenge That Proves Less Really Is So Much More
Chabon, Michael – Fight of the Century: Writers Reflect on 100 Years of Landmark ACLU Cases
* Clark, Julia – Restorative Yoga For Beginngers
Egan, Sophie – How To Be a Conscious Eater
Figueres, Christiana – The Future We Choose: Surviving the Climate Crisis
• Harkup, Kathryn Death by Shakespeare
• Irby, Samantha – Wow, No Thank You: Essays
Keffer, Ken – Earth Almanac: Nature's Calendar for Year-Round Discovery
Kolker, Robert – Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family
• Meltzer, Brad – The Lincoln Conspiracy
Osborn, Sunita – The Miscarriage Map: What to Expect When You Are No Longer Expecting
• Prentice Hall Pocket Encyclopedia
Rowe, Peggy – About Your Father and Other Celebrities I Have Known
• Russell, Osborne – Journal of a Trapper
Stewart, Martha – Martha Stewart's Organizing: The Manual For Bringing Order to Your Life, Home & Routines
• Webersinn, John – Creative Garden Settings
William, Anthony – Medical Medium Cleanse to Heal
• Williams, Wendy – The Language of Butterflies
Zabin, Serena R. – The Boston Massacre: A Family History
EASY READERS
Barnett, Mac – Paolo, Emperor of Rome
Cotler, Joanna – Sorry (Really Sorry)
Crow, Kristyn – All Aboard the Moonlight Train
Dahl, Sophie – Madame Badobedah
Diller, Kevin – Octicorn Party!
Disney 5-Minute Fairy Tales
Haughton, Chris – Don't Worry, Little Crab
Henkes, Kevin – Summer Song
Kinnear, Nicola – A Little Bit Brave
Murray, Diana – Goodnight, Veggies
Pippins, Andrea – Who Will You Be?
Rhee, Helena Ku – The Paper Kingdom
Slater, Dashka – A book for Escargot
JUNIOR FICTION
Brallier, Max – June's Wild Flight (The Last Kids on Earth)
Chokshi, Roshani – Aru Shah and the Song of Death
Chokshi, Roshani – Aru Shah and the Tree of Wishes Book 3
Costner, Arianne – My Life As a Potato
Gardner, Sally – Mr. Tiger, Betsy, and the Blue Moon
Haddix, Margaret Peterson – The Deceivers Greystone Book 2
Harrell, Rob – Wink: Surviving Middle School With One Eye Open
Kusaka, Hidenori – Pokemon Sun & Moon Vol. 1
Ryan, Pam – Muñoz Mañanaland
Sage, Angie – Twilight Hauntings: Enchanter's Child Book One
Simpson, Dana – Unicorn of Many Hats
Bone: Volume Two, The Great Cow Race
Stead, Rebecca List of Things That Will Not Change
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
Kendi, Ibram X. – Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You
Gottlieb, Iris – Seeing Science: An Illustrated Guide to the Wonders of the Universe
Schul, Christina Herkert – Awesome Engineering Activities for Kids: 50+ Exciting STEAM Projects to Design and Build
Macaulay, David – Castle
St. George, Judith – What Was the Lewis and Clark Expedition?
Peters, Stephanie – True Groundbreaking Guys: 40 Men Who Became Great By Doing Good
Steele, Philip – Castles
Lowry, Lois – On the Horizon
YOUNG ADULT
Bates, Laura – The Burning
Bray, Libba – Before the Devil Breaks You
Cabot, Meg – Black Canary
Deuker, Carl – Golden Arm
Ewing, Amy – The Cerulean
Forrest, Bella – Harley Merlin and the Challenge of Chaos Book 8
Henning, Sarah – Sea Witch Rising
Tokyo Ghoul, Vol. 9
Johnson, Maureen – Hand on the Wall
Lim, Elizabeth – So This Is Love: A Twisted Tale
Mafi, Tahereh – Imagine Me
McLaughlin, Rebecca – Nameless Queen
Oppel, Kenneth – Bloom
Roth, Veronica – Chosen Ones
Sakisaka, Io – Ao Haru Ride
Stevenson, Noelle – Lumberjanes: On a Roll
Wolff, Tracy – Crave
Young, Adrienne – The Girl the Sea Gave Back
Young, Suzanne – The Epidemic
ADULT BOOKS ON DVD
• Alvarez, Julie – Afterlife
Connelly, Michael – Fair Warning
• Giffin, Emily – The Lies That Bind
• Oates, Joyce – Night, Sleep, Death The Stars
Patterson, James – 20th Victim
•Rohde, David – In Deep
Silva, Daniel – The New Girl
• Steel, Danielle – The Wedding Dress
ADULT PLAYAWAYS
Deveraux, Judy – Met Her Match
Feehan, Christine – Dark Illusion
• Feehan, Christine – Vendetta Road
• Fluke, Joanne – Coconut Layer Cake Murder
Kinsella, Sophie – Christmas Shopaholic
• McCall-Smith, Alexander – The Talented Mr. Varg
• Quick, Amanda – Close Up
Steel, Danielle – Child's Play
Steel, Danielle – The Dark Side
Steel, Danielle – The Wedding Dress
DVDS
• The Accountant
• Chasing Christmas
• Drive Hard
• The Equalizer
• Ella Enchanted
• A Madea Christmas
• Mutant Chronicles
• The Princess Bride
• Revolution 1917
• Terminator 3
