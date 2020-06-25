FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS
The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of June 2020 (• Updated June 15).

ADULT FICTION

Angelo, Megan – Followers  

• Bailey, Tessa – Reborn Yesterday

• Bird, Steven – Erebus

• Cha, Frances – If I Had Your Face

• Chivarerini, Jennifer – Mrs. Lincoln's Sisters

• Cussler, Clive – Wrath of Poseidon

Deaver, Jeffery – The Goodbye Man  

• Delinsky, Barbara – A Week at the Shore

Engel, Amy – The Familiar Dark: A Novel  

Graham, Heather – The Final Deception

• Graham, Heather – Seeing Darkness

• Gulley, Phillip – A Change of Heart

Harris, Anstey – Goodbye, Paris: A Novel  

Harris, Tessa – Shadow of the Raven: A Dr. Thomas Silkstone Mystery

Hawkins, Karen – The Book Charmer  

Heller, Peter – The River: A Novel  

Hillier, Jennifer – Little Secrets  

Holl, Kristi – A Simple Deduction  

Hooper, Kay – Hidden Salem  

• Howard, Linda – After Sundown

• Jimenez, Abby – The Friend Zone

Koontz, Dean R. – Devoted  

L'Amour, Louis – Fair Blows the Wind  

L'Amour, Louis – Milo Talon  

L'Amour, Louis – Rivers West  

• L'Amour, Louis – The Sackett Brand

L'Amour, Louis – Sackett's Land  

L'Amour, Louis – The Man From Skibbereen  

• L'Amour, Louis – The Shadow Riders

• The Sky-Liners

• L'Amour, Louis – Treasure Mountain

L'Amour, Louis – Westward the Tide

• Lauren, Christina – My Favorite Half-Night Stand 

Mandel, Emily St. John – The Glass Hotel: A Novel

• Marrs, John – What Lies Between Us

Michaels, Fern – Fearless  

• Michaels, Fern – Truth and Justice

Ng, Celeste – Everything I Never Told You  

• Patterson, James, Hush

Patterson, James – Revenge  

• Patterson, James – The Summer House

• Phillips, Rachael – Skating the Law

• Roberts, Nora – Hideaway

• Robotham, Mandy – The German Midwife

• Rosow, Christophere – False Assurances

• Sandford, John – Masked Prey

Schellman, Katharine – The Body in the Garden  

• Smith, Virginia – Horse and Burglary

• Solomon, Anna – The Book of V

• Steel, Danielle – Daddy's Girls

Steinhauer, Olen – The Last Tourist  

• Turow, Scott – The Last Trial

Tyler, Anne – Redhead By the Side of the Road  

• Valpy, Fiona – The Beekeeper's Promis

• White, Corey – Repo Virtual

Williams, Beatriz – All the Ways We Said Goodbye: A Novel of the Ritz Paris

Wrobel, Stephanie – Darling Rose Gold  

Zhang, C Pam – How Much of These Hills is Gold

ADULT LARGE PRINT    

Patterson, James – Revenge 

ADULT NON-FICTION

Allen, Woody – Apropos of Nothing  

Blaise, Misha Maynerick – Crazy for Birds  

Bourne, Edmund J. – Anxiety and Phobia Workbook  

Brown, Mellie – Self Help Book to Navigate Through Menopause  

• Burton, Robert – The National Audubon Society of North America

Carver, Courtney – Project 333: The Minimalist Fashion Challenge That Proves Less Really Is So Much More

Chabon, Michael – Fight of the Century: Writers Reflect on 100 Years of Landmark ACLU Cases

* Clark, Julia – Restorative Yoga For Beginngers

Egan, Sophie – How To Be a Conscious Eater

Figueres, Christiana – The Future We Choose: Surviving the Climate Crisis  

• Harkup, Kathryn Death by Shakespeare

• Irby, Samantha – Wow, No Thank You: Essays

Keffer, Ken – Earth Almanac: Nature's Calendar for Year-Round Discovery  

Kolker, Robert – Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family  

• Meltzer, Brad – The Lincoln Conspiracy

Osborn, Sunita – The Miscarriage Map: What to Expect When You Are No Longer Expecting

• Prentice Hall Pocket Encyclopedia

Rowe, Peggy – About Your Father and Other Celebrities I Have Known

• Russell, Osborne – Journal of a Trapper

Stewart, Martha – Martha Stewart's Organizing: The Manual For Bringing Order to Your Life, Home & Routines 

• Webersinn, John – Creative Garden Settings

William, Anthony – Medical Medium Cleanse to Heal

• Williams, Wendy – The Language of Butterflies

Zabin, Serena R. – The Boston Massacre: A Family History

EASY READERS

Barnett, Mac – Paolo, Emperor of Rome  

Cotler, Joanna – Sorry (Really Sorry)  

Crow, Kristyn – All Aboard the Moonlight Train  

Dahl, Sophie – Madame Badobedah

Diller, Kevin – Octicorn Party!

Disney 5-Minute Fairy Tales

Haughton, Chris – Don't Worry, Little Crab  

Henkes, Kevin – Summer Song  

Kinnear, Nicola – A Little Bit Brave  

Murray, Diana – Goodnight, Veggies  

Pippins, Andrea – Who Will You Be?  

Rhee, Helena Ku – The Paper Kingdom  

Slater, Dashka – A book for Escargot 

JUNIOR FICTION

Brallier, Max – June's Wild Flight (The Last Kids on Earth)  

Chokshi, Roshani  – Aru Shah and the Song of Death 

Chokshi, Roshani – Aru Shah and the Tree of Wishes Book 3  

Costner, Arianne – My Life As a Potato  

Gardner, Sally – Mr. Tiger, Betsy, and the Blue Moon

Haddix, Margaret Peterson – The Deceivers Greystone Book 2  

Harrell, Rob – Wink: Surviving Middle School With One Eye Open  

Kusaka, Hidenori – Pokemon Sun & Moon Vol. 1  

Ryan, Pam – Muñoz Mañanaland  

Sage, Angie – Twilight Hauntings: Enchanter's Child Book One  

Simpson, Dana – Unicorn of Many Hats  

Bone: Volume Two, The Great Cow Race  

Stead, Rebecca List of Things That Will Not Change

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Kendi, Ibram X. – Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You  

Gottlieb, Iris – Seeing Science: An Illustrated Guide to the Wonders of the Universe  

Schul, Christina Herkert – Awesome Engineering Activities for Kids: 50+ Exciting STEAM Projects to Design and Build

Macaulay, David – Castle  

St. George, Judith – What Was the Lewis and Clark Expedition?  

Peters, Stephanie – True Groundbreaking Guys: 40 Men Who Became Great By Doing Good  

Steele, Philip – Castles  

Lowry, Lois – On the Horizon

YOUNG ADULT 

Bates, Laura  – The Burning  

Bray, Libba – Before the Devil Breaks You  

Cabot, Meg – Black Canary  

Deuker, Carl – Golden Arm  

Ewing, Amy – The Cerulean  

Forrest, Bella – Harley Merlin and the Challenge of Chaos Book 8  

Henning, Sarah – Sea Witch Rising

Tokyo Ghoul, Vol. 9  

Johnson, Maureen – Hand on the Wall

Lim, Elizabeth – So This Is Love: A Twisted Tale  

Mafi, Tahereh – Imagine Me

McLaughlin, Rebecca – Nameless Queen  

Oppel, Kenneth – Bloom  

Roth, Veronica – Chosen Ones  

Sakisaka, Io – Ao Haru Ride  

Stevenson, Noelle – Lumberjanes: On a Roll  

Wolff, Tracy – Crave  

Young, Adrienne – The Girl the Sea Gave Back  

Young, Suzanne – The Epidemic 

ADULT BOOKS ON DVD

• Alvarez, Julie – Afterlife

Connelly, Michael – Fair Warning

• Giffin, Emily – The Lies That Bind

• Oates, Joyce – Night, Sleep, Death The Stars

Patterson, James – 20th Victim 

•Rohde, David – In Deep

Silva, Daniel – The New Girl

• Steel, Danielle – The Wedding Dress

ADULT PLAYAWAYS 

Deveraux, Judy – Met Her Match

Feehan, Christine – Dark Illusion

• Feehan, Christine – Vendetta Road

• Fluke, Joanne – Coconut Layer Cake Murder

Kinsella, Sophie – Christmas Shopaholic

• McCall-Smith, Alexander – The Talented Mr. Varg

• Quick, Amanda – Close Up

Steel, Danielle – Child's Play

Steel, Danielle – The Dark Side

Steel, Danielle – The Wedding Dress

DVDS

• The Accountant

• Chasing Christmas

• Drive Hard

• The Equalizer

• Ella Enchanted

• A Madea Christmas

• Mutant Chronicles

• The Princess Bride

• Revolution 1917

• Terminator 3

