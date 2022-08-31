Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of August 2022. (Updated 8/17/22)

ADULT FICTION

Abel, James – White Plague

Barton, Fiona – Local Gone Missing

Brennan, Allison – Kiss Me, Kill Me: A Novel of Suspense

Bruhns, Nina – If Looks Could Chill

Cast, P. C. – Into the Mist: A Novel

Center, Katherine – The Bodyguard

Chen, Katherine J. – Joan: A Novel

Chiaverini, Jennifer – Switchboard Soldiers: A Novel

Child, Lincoln – Chrysalis: A Thriller

Clark, Mary Jane – It Only Takes a Moment

Crouch, Blake – Upgrade: A Novel

Davids, Jennifer A. – Brides of Ohio: Three Historical Tales of Love Set in the Heart of Ohio

Dickinson, Margaret – Miller's Daughter

Dickinson, Margaret – The Buffer Girls

Garwood, Julie – Grace Under Fire

Graham, Heather – Aura of Night

Hake, Cathy Marie – The Lone Star Romance Collection: Five Stories of Untamed Love in a Wild State

Haynes, Elizabeth – Dark Tide: A Novel

Haynes, Elizabeth – Human Remains: A Novel

Haynes, Elizabeth – Under a Silent Moon: A Novel

Higgins, Jack – Without Mercy

Hillier, Jennifer – Things We Do in the Dark

Hood, Joshua – The Treadstone Exile

Hood, Joshua – The Treadstone Resurrection

Hoover, Colleen – Finding Perfect: A Novella

Hurley, Kevin – Cut and Cover: A Thriller

Irwin, Sophie – A Lady's Guide to Fortune-Hunting

Jacobs, Anna – One Kind Man

Jacobs, Anna – One Perfect Family

Jacobs, Anna – One Quiet Woman

Kenyon, Sherrilyn – Phantom in the Night

Kingfisher, T. – What Moves the Dead

Koontz, Dean R. – The Big Dark Sky

Kozar, Linda P. – Strands of Fate

Landis, Jill Marie – Past Promises

Lester, Kent – The Seventh Sun

McCall Smith, Alexander – The Sweet Remnants of Summer

Milchman, Jenny – Ruin Falls: A Novel

Montimore, Margarita – Acts of Violet

Moreno-Garcia, Silvia – The Daughter of Doctor Moreau: A Novel

Patterson, James – Shattered

Pearse, Sarah – The Retreat

Peckham, Caroline – The Awakening

Rieger, Susan – The Heirs: A Novel

Silva, Daniel – Portrait of an Unknown Woman

Sleeman, Susan – A Deadly Stitch

Smythe, Rachel – Lore Olympus Vol. 2

Solomons, Natasha – The Song of Hartgrove Hall: A Novel

Tessaro, Kathleen – The Perfume Collector: A Novel

Thompson, Carlene – Nowhere to Hide

Toltz, Steve – A Fraction of the Whole

Tremblay, Paul – The Pallbearers Club: A Novel

Ware, Ruth – The It Girl

Wayne, John T. – Captain Grimes: Unreconstructed

Wiggs, Susan – Sugar and Salt: A Novel

Zevin, Gabrielle – Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow: A Novel

ADULT LARGE PRINT

*Belfoure, Charles –The Paris Architect

*Brown, Carolyn – The Sunshine Club

*Bunn, T. Davis – The Emerald Tide

*Carr, Jack – In the Blood

*Castillo, Linda – After the Storm

*Childs, Laura – A Dark and Stormy Tea

*Cole, Lee – Groundskeeping

*Coulter, Catherine – Reckoning: An FBI Thriller

*Everhart, Donna – The Saints of Swallow Hill

*Feehan, Christine – Dark Blood

*Feehan, Christine – Hidden Currents

*Feehan, Christine –Safe Harbor

*Feehan, Christine – Spirit Bound

*Feehan, Christine – Turbulent Sea

*Galley, Sarah – Just Like Home

*Gerard, Cindy – Last Man Standing

*Gerard, Cindy – Over the Line

*Gerard, Cindy – Show No Mercy

*Gerard, Cindy – Take No Prisoners

*Gibson, Rachel – The Art of Running in Heels

*Jenner, Natalie –Bloomsbury Girls

*Johnstone, William – Biscuits and Gravy

*Koontz, Dean – The servants of Twilight

*Leigh, Lora – Cross Breed

*Leigh, Lora – Deadly Sins

*Leigh, Lora – Midnight Sins

*Leigh, Lora – Secret Sins

*Leigh, Melinda – Drown Her Sorrows

*Manning, Jason – Gone to Texas

*Miranda, Megan – The Last to Vanish

*Oates, Joyce – Extenuating Circumstances

*Peterson, Tracie – Beyond the Desert Sands

*Quirk, Matthew – Hour of the Assassin

*Quirk, Matthew –The Night Agent

*Simon, Christine – The Patron Saint of Second Chances

Steel, Danielle – Second Chance

Steel, Danielle – Suspects: A Novel

*Woods, Stuart – Black Dog

ADULT NON-FICTION

*Bell, Richard – Stolen

*Benedict, Jeff – Little Pink House

Bradbury, Neil – A Taste for Poison: Eleven Deadly Molecules and the Killers Who Used Them

Chan, Jenny – Dying for an iPhone: Apple, Foxconn, and the Lives of China's Workers

Dolezal, Robert J. – Birds in Your Backyard: A Bird Lover's Guide to Creating a Garden Sanctuary

Dorsey, Ray – Ending Parkinson's Disease: A Prescription for Action

Farris, Michael – The History of Religious Liberty: From Tyndale to Madison

*Fernandez-Armesto, Felipe – Out of Our Minds

Hanson, Victor Davis – Carnage and Culture: Landmark Battles in the Rise of Western Power

Kennedy, Tim – Scars and Stripes: An Unapologetically American Story of Fighting the Taliban, UFC Warriors, and Myself

*Kooser, Ted – Kindest Regards

*Levy, Buddy – Labyrinth of Ice

Miles, Kathryn – Trailed: One Woman's Quest to Solve the Shenandoah Murders

Noem, Kristi – Not My First Rodeo: Lessons From the Heartland

Rojas Contreras, Ingrid – The Man Who Could Move Clouds: A Memoir

*Romero, Terry – Protein Ninja

Roth, Sally – The Backyard Bird Lover's Field Guide: Secrets to Attracting, Identifying, and Enjoying Birds of Your Region

*Rule, Ann – Kiss Me, Kill Me and Other True Cases

*Rule, Ann – Smoke, Mirrors, and Murder

EASY READERS

Barnes, Derrick – Queen of Kindergarten

Bell, Kristen – The World Needs More Purple Schools

Brockington, Drew – Puppy Bus

Charman, Katrina – Rumble, Rumble, Dinosaur

Cummings, Troy – Is This Your Class Pet?

Forman, Ruth – Bloom

Harrison, Hannah E. – Poopsie Gets Lost

Killen, Nicola – The Little Bear

Ley, Emily – You're Always Enough: And More Than I Hoped For

Litton, Jonathan – Big Fish Little Fish: Board Book

Liu, Cynthea – Turning Red

Napier, Erin – The Lantern House

Olsen, Elizabeth – Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective

Paul, Ann Whitford – If Animals Tried to Be Kind

Raschka, Christopher – Meow

Smith, Zadie – The surprise

Stead, Philip C. – Every Dog in the Neighborhood

Van Dusen, Chris – Big Truck, Little Island

Walstead, Alice – How to Catch a Class Pet

JUNIOR FICTION

Alexander, K. R. – Scare Me

Allen, Kari – Maddie and Mabel

Barnett, Mac – The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza

Blabey, Aaron – The Bad Guys in Open Wide and Say Arrrgh!

Corpora, Michelle Jabès – The Dust Bowl

Goodman, Carol – The Metropolitans

Hahn, Mary Downing – Closed for the Season

Hahn, Mary Downing – The Ghost of Crutchfield Hall

Hancock, Niel – Greyfax Grimwald

Holt, K. A. – This Is Not a Drill

Korman, Gordon – The Fort

Maguire, Gregory – Cress Watercress

Mbalia, Kwame – Tristan Strong Keeps Punching Book 3

Monroe, Mary Alice – Search for Treasure. (The Islanders, Vol. 2)

Patterson, James – Middle School: It's a Zoo in Here! Book 14

Sharp, Tori – Just Pretend

Sharpe, Tess – Off the Grid

Springer, Nancy – The Case of the Bizarre Bouquets

Tarshis, Lauren – I Survived the Galveston Hurricane, 1900

Tarshis, Lauren – I Survived the San Francisco Earthquake, 1906

Valentino, Serena – Never Never: A Tale of Captain Hook

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Hestermann, Bethanie – Ocean Animals: A Search and Find Book for Kids

Alexander, Elaine M. – Anglerfish: The Seadevil of the Deep

Partridge, Elizabeth – Parks for the People: How Frederick Law Olmsted Designed America

YOUNG ADULT

AidaIro – Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun Vol. 2

Albert, Melissa – Our Crooked Hearts

Aveyard, Victoria – Blade Breaker

Cervantes, J. C. – Fractured Path (The Mirror, Book 3)

Craft, Jerry – Class Act: New Kid Book #2

DiMartino, Michael Dante – The Legend of Korra: Turf Wars Part 1

Doyle, Catherine – Twin Crowns

Endo, Tatsuya – Spy X Family, Vol. 6

Gotoge, Koyoharu – Demon Slayer =: Kimetsu No Yaiba Vol. 8

Han, Jenny – We'll Always Have Summer

Henry, Katie – Gideon Green in Black and White

Itagaki, Paru – Beastars, Vol. 4

Jouhanneau, Anne-Sophie – Kisses and Croissants

Kizu, Natsuki – Given, Vol. 1

Larson, Hope – All My Friends

McQuiston, Casey – I Kissed Shara Wheeler: A Novel

Noel, Alyson – Stealing infinity. (Stolen Beauty, Vol. 1)

Oda, Tomohito – Komi Can't Communicate Vol. 2

One-Punch Man Vol. 03

Pak, Greg – Stranger Things: Erica the Great

Perkins, Stephanie – Isla and the Happily Ever After

Pohl, Laura – Grimrose Girls

Ryan, Lexi – These Twisted Bonds

Schlitz, Laura Amy – The Hired Girl

Shinobumaru – The Haunted Bookstore — Gateway to a Parallel Universe, Vol. 1)

Stohl, Margaret – A Secret Princess

Takaya, Natsuki – Fruits Basket Vol. 4

Toboso, Yana – Black Butler: V. 3

Van Draanen, Wendelin – The Peach Rebellion

Walker, Suzanne – Mooncakes

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Liu, Simu – We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS

Bird, Betsy – Long Road to the Circus

Spinelli, Jerry – Dead Wednesday

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Baldacci, David – The 6:20 Man

Child, Lincoln – Chrysalis

Koontz, Dean – The Big Dark Sky

Ladd, Sarah – The Heiress of Winterwood

Patterson, James – Shattered

Silva, Daniel – Portrait of an Unknown Woman

DVDS

*Alan and Naomi

*Count Down: The Sky's on Fire

*Dirty Sexy Money Season Two

*The Duchess of Duke Street Complete Collection

*587th Great Train Robbery

*The Great Los Angeles Earthquake

*The Lost City

*Men in Black

*Morbius

*Mystery Science Theater 3000 Vol. 1

*Mystery Science Theater 3000 Vol. 2

*Mystery Science Theater 3000 Vol. 6

*Mystery Science Theater 3000 Vol. 7

*Mystery Science Theater 3000 Vol. 9

*Mystery Science Theater 3000 Vol. 11

*Night Gallery

*On Our Own

*Seinfeld Season 8

*Scoop

*The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning