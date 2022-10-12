Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of October 2022.
ADULT FICTION
Adams, Beth – By Any Other Name
Adams, Beth – Not Her Type
Allen, Sarah Addison – Other Birds
Clipston, Amy – The Jam and Jelly Nook: An Amish Marketplace Novel
Duffy, Brendan – House of Echoes: A Novel
Dunn, Matthew – A Soldier's Revenge: A Will Cochrane Novel
Feehan, Christine – Earth Bound
Feehan, Christine – Samurai Game
Fossen, Delores – Summer at Stallion Ridge
People are also reading…
Johansen, Iris – Captive
Klassen, Julie – The Bride of Ivy Green
Klassen, Julie – The Bridge to Belle Island
Kuang, R. F. – Babel
Layle, Shaen – Bird's Eye View
Layle, Shaen – Secondhand Chances
Ledwidge, Michael – Stop at Nothing: A Novel
Linden, Rachel – The Enlightenment of Bees
Ludwig, Elizabeth – Dairy Disaster
Ludwig, Elizabeth – Pride and Pettiness
Lupica, Mike – Fool's Paradise
Mills, DiAnn – The Farmer's Bride Collection
Phillips, Rachael – A Midsummer Night's Seam
Reid, Taylor Jenkins – Carrie Soto is Back: A Novel
Robards, Karen – The Girl From Guernica
Robb, J. D. – Desperation in Death
Sparks, Nicholas Dreamland: a novel
Stone, Kyla – Edge of Valor
Tassin, B.J. – Bona-Fide: A Novel
Taylor, Brad – Ghosts of War
Thompson, Janice A. – Handcrafted Secrets
Ward, J. R. – The Viper
Wiseman, Ellen Marie – The Lost Girls of Willowbrook
Y'Barbo, Kathleen – Arson, Plain and Simple
ADULT LARGE PRINT
Brown, Sandra – Overkill
Grisham, John – Sparring Partners
Johansen, Iris – Captive
McPhail, Diane C. – The Seamstress of New Orleans: A Novel
Patterson, James – Blowback
Patterson, James – The Ninth Month
Steel, Danielle – The Challenge: A Novel
ADULT NON-FICTION
The Old Farmer's Almanac: Calculated on a New and Improved Plan for the Year of Our Lord 2023
Blackburn, Daniel J. – Human Harvest: The Sacramento Murder Story
Cash, Jon David – Before They Were Cardinals: Major League Baseball in Nineteenth-Century St. Louis
Graysmith, Robert – The Sleeping Lady: The Trailside Murders Above the Golden Gate
Holmes, Catherine V. – The 15-Minute Artist: The Quick and Easy Way to Draw Almost Anything
Iperen, Roxane van – The Sisters of Auschwitz: The True Story of Two Jewish Sisters' Resistance in the Heart of Nazi Territory
Karmel, Annabel – Top 100 Baby purées: 100 Quick and Easy Meals for a Healthy and Happy Baby
Mann, Scott – Operation Pineapple Express: The Incredible Story of a Group of Americans Who Undertook One Last Mission and Honored a Promise in Afghanistan
Perino, Dana – Everything Will Be Okay: Life Lessons for Young Women (From a Former Young Woman)
Wilson, Kevin – Airborne in 1943: The Daring Allied Air Campaign Over the North Sea
EASY READERS
Arena, Jen – Acorn Was a Little Wild
Bailey, Ella – No Such Thing
Booth, Tom – This is Christmas
Carle, Eric – My First I See You
Cocca-Leffler, Maryann – The Power of Yet
Feuti, Norman – Beak & Ally: The Big Storm Book 3
5 Minute Christmas Stories
Fraser, Lu – The Witchling's Wish
Gehl, Laura – Donut: The Unicorn Who Couldn't Fly
Heos, Bridget – Treemendous: Diary of a Not Yet Mighty Oak
Hills, Tad – Mistletoe : A Christmas Story
Hubbell, Will – Pumpkin Jack
Hudson, Katy – The Golden Acorn
Lyall, Casey – Spoonful of Frogs
Pak, Kenard – Goodbye Summer, Hello Autumn
Preston-Gannon, Frann – The Bad Day
Reynolds, Aaron — Creepy Crayon!
Silvano, Wendi – Turkey Goes to School
Sima, Jessie — Hardly Haunted
Voake, Charlotte – Bee
Willems, Mo – The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster!
JUNIOR FICTION
Alston, B. B. – Amari and the Great Game
Anderson, Jodi Lynn – The Memory Thief Book 1
Brallier, Max – The Last Kids on Earth and the Forbidden Fortress
Charman, Katrina – The Ember Stone: Last Firehawk Book 1
Charman, Katrina – The Crystal Caverns the Last Firehawk Book 2
Chau, Chan – Jessi's Secret Language : A Graphic Novel
FGTeeV The Switcheroo Rescue! Vol 3
Gemeinhart, Dan – The Midnight Children
Hicks, Faith Erin – Ride On
Keller, Tae – Jennifer Chan Is Not Alone
Laird, Jenny – Dinosaurs Before Dark / : Dinosaurs Before Dark
Mara, Maddy – The Treasure Dragons.: Willa the Silver Glitter Dragon
Miller, Kayla – Crunch
Sharmat, Andrew – Nate the Great and the Missing Tomatoes
Sorosiak, Carlie – Always, Clementine
Stine, R. L. – Stinetinglers: All New Stories by the Master of Scary Tales
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
Hopkinson, Deborah – The Deadliest Fires Then and Now
Jenkins, Steve – The Animal Toolkit: How Animals Use Tools
Pizzoli, Greg – Pizza!: A Slice of History
McCarthy, Meghan – Action!: How Movies Began
YOUNG ADULT
Aster, Alex – Lightlark
Barnes, Jennifer Lynn – The Final Gambit (Inheritance Games, Vol. 3)
Beaty, Erin – Blood and Moonlight
Chugong – Solo Leveling
Dragoon, Leigh – Heartless Prince : A Graphic Novel
Farizan, Sara – Dead Flip
Hur, June – The Red Palace
La Sala, Ryan – The Honeys
Lin, Judy I. – A Venom Dark and Sweet
McManus, Karen M. – Nothing More to Tell
Merritt, John – Tentacle Kitty: Tales Around the Teacup
Misako Rokkus – Bounce Back
Rochon, Farrah – Almost There (A Twisted Tale)
Shiritori, Ushio – Ghostly Things
Solomon, Rachel Lynn – See You Yesterday
Thiede, Emily – This Vicious Grace
Thummler, Brenna – Sheets
Valentine, Danielle – How to Survive Your Murder
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION
Nietfeld, Emi – Acceptance: A Memoir
Musemeche, Catherine – Lethal Tides : Mary Sears and the Marine Scientists Who Helped Win World War II
JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS
Johnson, Varian – Playing the Cards You're Dealt
ADULT BOOKS ON CD
Brown, Sandra – Smash Cut
Burrough, Bryan – Public Enemies
Cornwell, Patricia – The Scarpetta Factor
Deaver, Jeffery – The Broken Window
Donoghue, Emma – Haven
Evans, Bill – Frozen Fire
Gibson, William – Spook Country
Hunter, Stephen – Tapestry of Spies
Kellerman, Jesse – The Genius
Koontz, Dean – Odd Hours
Old Time Radio Comedy and Laughter
Palmer, Michael – Political Suicide
Parker, T. Jefferson – Red Light
Patterson, James – Blowback
Patterson, James – The Ninth Month
Sparks, Nicholas – Dreamland
Thor, Brad – Foreign Influence
Van Lusterbader, Eric – The Bourne Objective
DVDS
Adaptation
Alien Abduction
Bad Ass
Bankstas
Bright Lights, Big City
Children of the Corn
Collateral Damage
Cry Wolf
Eagle Eye
Entourage
Exorcist: The Beginning
4Closed
Ghost on the Loose
Halloween
I Melt With You
I.T.
Lady Sings the Blues
Legion of Warriors
Licence to Kill
New York, I Love You
Nicolas Cage Double Feature: Bad Lieutenant / Trespass
Operation Finale
Paparazzi
Paranorman
Perfect Stranger
Redheat
Skin Crawl
The Bad Guys
The Dennis O'Keefe Show
The Hollywood Knights
The Legend of Rin Tin Tin 48 Episodes
The Little Shop of Horrors
The Open Door
The Producers
The Science of Sleep
The Village
Transporter 3
Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
REFERENCE GENEALOGY
St. Louis Genealogical Society – Index of 1850 U.S. Census, St. Louis & St. Louis County, Mo