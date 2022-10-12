Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of October 2022.

ADULT FICTION

Adams, Beth – By Any Other Name

Adams, Beth – Not Her Type

Allen, Sarah Addison – Other Birds

Clipston, Amy – The Jam and Jelly Nook: An Amish Marketplace Novel

Duffy, Brendan – House of Echoes: A Novel

Dunn, Matthew – A Soldier's Revenge: A Will Cochrane Novel

Feehan, Christine – Earth Bound

Feehan, Christine – Samurai Game

Fossen, Delores – Summer at Stallion Ridge

Johansen, Iris – Captive

Klassen, Julie – The Bride of Ivy Green

Klassen, Julie – The Bridge to Belle Island

Kuang, R. F. – Babel

Layle, Shaen – Bird's Eye View

Layle, Shaen – Secondhand Chances

Ledwidge, Michael – Stop at Nothing: A Novel

Linden, Rachel – The Enlightenment of Bees

Ludwig, Elizabeth – Dairy Disaster

Ludwig, Elizabeth – Pride and Pettiness

Lupica, Mike – Fool's Paradise

Mills, DiAnn – The Farmer's Bride Collection

Phillips, Rachael – A Midsummer Night's Seam

Reid, Taylor Jenkins – Carrie Soto is Back: A Novel

Robards, Karen – The Girl From Guernica

Robb, J. D. – Desperation in Death

Sparks, Nicholas Dreamland: a novel

Stone, Kyla – Edge of Valor

Tassin, B.J. – Bona-Fide: A Novel

Taylor, Brad – Ghosts of War

Thompson, Janice A. – Handcrafted Secrets

Ward, J. R. – The Viper

Wiseman, Ellen Marie – The Lost Girls of Willowbrook

Y'Barbo, Kathleen – Arson, Plain and Simple

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Brown, Sandra – Overkill

Grisham, John – Sparring Partners

Johansen, Iris – Captive

McPhail, Diane C. – The Seamstress of New Orleans: A Novel

Patterson, James – Blowback

Patterson, James – The Ninth Month

Steel, Danielle – The Challenge: A Novel

ADULT NON-FICTION

The Old Farmer's Almanac: Calculated on a New and Improved Plan for the Year of Our Lord 2023

Blackburn, Daniel J. – Human Harvest: The Sacramento Murder Story

Cash, Jon David – Before They Were Cardinals: Major League Baseball in Nineteenth-Century St. Louis

Graysmith, Robert – The Sleeping Lady: The Trailside Murders Above the Golden Gate

Holmes, Catherine V. – The 15-Minute Artist: The Quick and Easy Way to Draw Almost Anything

Iperen, Roxane van – The Sisters of Auschwitz: The True Story of Two Jewish Sisters' Resistance in the Heart of Nazi Territory

Karmel, Annabel – Top 100 Baby purées: 100 Quick and Easy Meals for a Healthy and Happy Baby

Mann, Scott – Operation Pineapple Express: The Incredible Story of a Group of Americans Who Undertook One Last Mission and Honored a Promise in Afghanistan

Perino, Dana – Everything Will Be Okay: Life Lessons for Young Women (From a Former Young Woman)

Wilson, Kevin – Airborne in 1943: The Daring Allied Air Campaign Over the North Sea

EASY READERS

Arena, Jen – Acorn Was a Little Wild

Bailey, Ella – No Such Thing

Booth, Tom – This is Christmas

Carle, Eric – My First I See You

Cocca-Leffler, Maryann – The Power of Yet

Feuti, Norman – Beak & Ally: The Big Storm Book 3

5 Minute Christmas Stories

Fraser, Lu – The Witchling's Wish

Gehl, Laura – Donut: The Unicorn Who Couldn't Fly

Heos, Bridget – Treemendous: Diary of a Not Yet Mighty Oak

Hills, Tad – Mistletoe : A Christmas Story

Hubbell, Will – Pumpkin Jack

Hudson, Katy – The Golden Acorn

Lyall, Casey – Spoonful of Frogs

Pak, Kenard – Goodbye Summer, Hello Autumn

Preston-Gannon, Frann – The Bad Day

Reynolds, Aaron — Creepy Crayon!

Silvano, Wendi – Turkey Goes to School

Sima, Jessie — Hardly Haunted

Voake, Charlotte – Bee

Willems, Mo – The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster!

JUNIOR FICTION

Alston, B. B. – Amari and the Great Game

Anderson, Jodi Lynn – The Memory Thief Book 1

Brallier, Max – The Last Kids on Earth and the Forbidden Fortress

Charman, Katrina – The Ember Stone: Last Firehawk Book 1

Charman, Katrina – The Crystal Caverns the Last Firehawk Book 2

Chau, Chan – Jessi's Secret Language : A Graphic Novel

FGTeeV The Switcheroo Rescue! Vol 3

Gemeinhart, Dan – The Midnight Children

Hicks, Faith Erin – Ride On

Keller, Tae – Jennifer Chan Is Not Alone

Laird, Jenny – Dinosaurs Before Dark / : Dinosaurs Before Dark

Mara, Maddy – The Treasure Dragons.: Willa the Silver Glitter Dragon

Miller, Kayla – Crunch

Sharmat, Andrew – Nate the Great and the Missing Tomatoes

Sorosiak, Carlie – Always, Clementine

Stine, R. L. – Stinetinglers: All New Stories by the Master of Scary Tales

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Hopkinson, Deborah – The Deadliest Fires Then and Now

Jenkins, Steve – The Animal Toolkit: How Animals Use Tools

Pizzoli, Greg – Pizza!: A Slice of History

McCarthy, Meghan – Action!: How Movies Began

YOUNG ADULT

Aster, Alex – Lightlark

Barnes, Jennifer Lynn – The Final Gambit (Inheritance Games, Vol. 3)

Beaty, Erin – Blood and Moonlight

Chugong – Solo Leveling

Dragoon, Leigh – Heartless Prince : A Graphic Novel

Farizan, Sara – Dead Flip

Hur, June – The Red Palace

La Sala, Ryan – The Honeys

Lin, Judy I. – A Venom Dark and Sweet

McManus, Karen M. – Nothing More to Tell

Merritt, John – Tentacle Kitty: Tales Around the Teacup

Misako Rokkus – Bounce Back

Rochon, Farrah – Almost There (A Twisted Tale)

Shiritori, Ushio – Ghostly Things

Solomon, Rachel Lynn – See You Yesterday

Thiede, Emily – This Vicious Grace

Thummler, Brenna – Sheets

Valentine, Danielle – How to Survive Your Murder

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Nietfeld, Emi – Acceptance: A Memoir

Musemeche, Catherine – Lethal Tides : Mary Sears and the Marine Scientists Who Helped Win World War II

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS

Johnson, Varian – Playing the Cards You're Dealt

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Brown, Sandra – Smash Cut

Burrough, Bryan – Public Enemies

Cornwell, Patricia – The Scarpetta Factor

Deaver, Jeffery – The Broken Window

Donoghue, Emma – Haven

Evans, Bill – Frozen Fire

Gibson, William – Spook Country

Hunter, Stephen – Tapestry of Spies

Kellerman, Jesse – The Genius

Koontz, Dean – Odd Hours

Old Time Radio Comedy and Laughter

Palmer, Michael – Political Suicide

Parker, T. Jefferson – Red Light

Patterson, James – Blowback

Patterson, James – The Ninth Month

Sparks, Nicholas – Dreamland

Thor, Brad – Foreign Influence

Van Lusterbader, Eric – The Bourne Objective

DVDS

Adaptation

Alien Abduction

Bad Ass

Bankstas

Bright Lights, Big City

Children of the Corn

Collateral Damage

Cry Wolf

Eagle Eye

Entourage

Exorcist: The Beginning

4Closed

Ghost on the Loose

Halloween

I Melt With You

I.T.

Lady Sings the Blues

Legion of Warriors

Licence to Kill

New York, I Love You

Nicolas Cage Double Feature: Bad Lieutenant / Trespass

Operation Finale

Paparazzi

Paranorman

Perfect Stranger

Redheat

Skin Crawl

The Bad Guys

The Dennis O'Keefe Show

The Hollywood Knights

The Legend of Rin Tin Tin 48 Episodes

The Little Shop of Horrors

The Open Door

The Producers

The Science of Sleep

The Village

Transporter 3

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

REFERENCE GENEALOGY

St. Louis Genealogical Society – Index of 1850 U.S. Census, St. Louis & St. Louis County, Mo