FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS

FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS

Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of October 2022.

ADULT FICTION

Adams, Beth – By Any Other Name  

Adams, Beth – Not Her Type  

Allen, Sarah Addison – Other Birds  

Clipston, Amy – The Jam and Jelly Nook: An Amish Marketplace Novel  

Duffy, Brendan – House of Echoes: A Novel  

Dunn, Matthew – A Soldier's Revenge: A Will Cochrane Novel  

Feehan, Christine – Earth Bound  

Feehan, Christine – Samurai Game  

Fossen, Delores – Summer at Stallion Ridge  

Johansen, Iris – Captive  

Klassen, Julie – The Bride of Ivy Green  

Klassen, Julie – The Bridge to Belle Island  

Kuang, R. F. – Babel  

Layle, Shaen – Bird's Eye View  

Layle, Shaen – Secondhand Chances  

Ledwidge, Michael – Stop at Nothing: A Novel  

Linden, Rachel – The Enlightenment of Bees  

Ludwig, Elizabeth – Dairy Disaster  

Ludwig, Elizabeth – Pride and Pettiness  

Lupica, Mike – Fool's Paradise  

Mills, DiAnn – The Farmer's Bride Collection  

Phillips, Rachael – A Midsummer Night's Seam  

Reid, Taylor Jenkins – Carrie Soto is Back: A Novel  

Robards, Karen – The Girl From Guernica  

Robb, J. D. – Desperation in Death  

Sparks, Nicholas  Dreamland: a novel  

Stone, Kyla – Edge of Valor  

Tassin, B.J. – Bona-Fide: A Novel  

Taylor, Brad – Ghosts of War  

Thompson, Janice A. – Handcrafted Secrets  

Ward, J. R. – The Viper  

Wiseman, Ellen Marie – The Lost Girls of Willowbrook  

Y'Barbo, Kathleen – Arson, Plain and Simple

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Brown, Sandra – Overkill  

Grisham, John – Sparring Partners  

Johansen, Iris – Captive  

McPhail, Diane C. – The Seamstress of New Orleans: A Novel  

Patterson, James – Blowback  

Patterson, James – The Ninth Month  

Steel, Danielle – The Challenge: A Novel

ADULT NON-FICTION

The Old Farmer's Almanac: Calculated on a New and Improved Plan for the Year of Our Lord 2023

Blackburn, Daniel J. – Human Harvest: The Sacramento Murder Story  

Cash, Jon David – Before They Were Cardinals: Major League Baseball in Nineteenth-Century St. Louis 

Graysmith, Robert – The Sleeping Lady: The Trailside Murders Above the Golden Gate  

Holmes, Catherine V. – The 15-Minute Artist: The Quick and Easy Way to Draw Almost Anything  

Iperen, Roxane van – The Sisters of Auschwitz: The True Story of Two Jewish Sisters' Resistance in the Heart of Nazi Territory

Karmel, Annabel – Top 100 Baby purées: 100 Quick and Easy Meals for a Healthy and Happy Baby  

Mann, Scott – Operation Pineapple Express: The Incredible Story of a Group of Americans Who Undertook One Last Mission and Honored a Promise in Afghanistan  

Perino, Dana – Everything Will Be Okay: Life Lessons for Young Women (From a Former Young Woman)  

Wilson, Kevin – Airborne in 1943: The Daring Allied Air Campaign Over the North Sea

EASY READERS

Arena, Jen – Acorn Was a Little Wild  

Bailey, Ella – No Such Thing  

Booth, Tom – This is Christmas  

Carle, Eric – My First I See You  

Cocca-Leffler, Maryann – The Power of Yet  

Feuti, Norman – Beak & Ally: The Big Storm Book 3  

5 Minute Christmas Stories

Fraser, Lu – The Witchling's Wish  

Gehl, Laura – Donut: The Unicorn Who Couldn't Fly  

Heos, Bridget – Treemendous: Diary of a Not Yet Mighty Oak  

Hills, Tad – Mistletoe : A Christmas Story  

Hubbell, Will – Pumpkin Jack  

Hudson, Katy – The Golden Acorn  

Lyall, Casey – Spoonful of Frogs

Pak, Kenard – Goodbye Summer, Hello Autumn  

Preston-Gannon, Frann – The Bad Day  

Reynolds, Aaron — Creepy Crayon!  

Silvano, Wendi – Turkey Goes to School  

Sima, Jessie — Hardly Haunted  

Voake, Charlotte – Bee  

Willems, Mo – The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster!

JUNIOR FICTION

Alston, B. B. – Amari and the Great Game  

Anderson, Jodi Lynn – The Memory Thief Book 1  

Brallier, Max – The Last Kids on Earth and the Forbidden Fortress

Charman, Katrina – The Ember Stone: Last Firehawk Book 1  

Charman, Katrina – The Crystal Caverns the Last Firehawk Book 2  

Chau, Chan – Jessi's Secret Language : A Graphic Novel 

FGTeeV The Switcheroo Rescue! Vol 3  

Gemeinhart, Dan – The Midnight Children  

Hicks, Faith Erin – Ride On  

Keller, Tae – Jennifer Chan Is Not Alone 

Laird, Jenny – Dinosaurs Before Dark / : Dinosaurs Before Dark  

Mara, Maddy – The Treasure Dragons.: Willa the Silver Glitter Dragon  

Miller, Kayla – Crunch  

Sharmat, Andrew – Nate the Great and the Missing Tomatoes  

Sorosiak, Carlie – Always, Clementine  

Stine, R. L. – Stinetinglers: All New Stories by the Master of Scary Tales

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Hopkinson, Deborah – The Deadliest Fires Then and Now  

Jenkins, Steve – The Animal Toolkit: How Animals Use Tools

Pizzoli, Greg – Pizza!: A Slice of History  

McCarthy, Meghan – Action!: How Movies Began

YOUNG ADULT

Aster, Alex – Lightlark  

Barnes, Jennifer Lynn – The Final Gambit (Inheritance Games, Vol. 3)  

Beaty, Erin – Blood and Moonlight  

Chugong  – Solo Leveling

Dragoon, Leigh – Heartless Prince : A Graphic Novel  

Farizan, Sara – Dead Flip  

Hur, June – The Red Palace  

La Sala, Ryan – The Honeys  

Lin, Judy I. – A Venom Dark and Sweet  

McManus, Karen M. – Nothing More to Tell

Merritt, John – Tentacle Kitty: Tales Around the Teacup  

Misako Rokkus – Bounce Back  

Rochon, Farrah – Almost There (A Twisted Tale)  

Shiritori, Ushio – Ghostly Things

Solomon, Rachel Lynn – See You Yesterday  

Thiede, Emily – This Vicious Grace  

Thummler, Brenna – Sheets  

Valentine, Danielle – How to Survive Your Murder

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Nietfeld, Emi – Acceptance: A Memoir

Musemeche, Catherine – Lethal Tides : Mary Sears and the Marine Scientists Who Helped Win World War II

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS

Johnson, Varian – Playing the Cards You're Dealt

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Brown, Sandra – Smash Cut 

Burrough, Bryan – Public Enemies 

Cornwell, Patricia – The Scarpetta Factor 

Deaver, Jeffery – The Broken Window 

Donoghue, Emma – Haven 

Evans, Bill – Frozen Fire 

Gibson, William – Spook Country 

Hunter, Stephen – Tapestry of Spies 

Kellerman, Jesse – The Genius 

Koontz, Dean – Odd Hours 

Old Time Radio Comedy and Laughter 

Palmer, Michael – Political Suicide 

Parker, T. Jefferson – Red Light 

Patterson, James – Blowback 

Patterson, James – The Ninth Month 

Sparks, Nicholas – Dreamland 

Thor, Brad – Foreign Influence 

Van Lusterbader, Eric – The Bourne Objective

DVDS

Adaptation 

Alien Abduction 

Bad Ass 

Bankstas 

Bright Lights, Big City 

Children of the Corn 

Collateral Damage 

Cry Wolf 

Eagle Eye 

Entourage 

Exorcist: The Beginning 

4Closed 

Ghost on the Loose 

Halloween 

I Melt With You 

I.T. 

Lady Sings the Blues 

Legion of Warriors 

Licence to Kill 

New York, I Love You 

Nicolas Cage Double Feature: Bad Lieutenant / Trespass 

Operation Finale 

Paparazzi 

Paranorman 

Perfect Stranger 

Redheat 

Skin Crawl 

The Bad Guys 

The Dennis O'Keefe Show 

The Hollywood Knights 

The Legend of Rin Tin Tin 48 Episodes 

The Little Shop of Horrors 

The Open Door 

The Producers 

The Science of Sleep 

The Village 

Transporter 3 

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil 

REFERENCE GENEALOGY

St. Louis Genealogical Society – Index of 1850 U.S. Census, St. Louis & St. Louis County, Mo

