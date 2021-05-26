 Skip to main content
FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS
FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS

Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of May 2021 (*Updated May 21)

ADULT FICTION

Archer, Jeffrey – Turn a Blind Eye 

Baldacci, David – A Gambling Man  

*Barclay, Linwood – Find You First

Bennett, S. J. – The Windsor Knot: A Novel  

Berry, Flynn – Northern Spy  

Cameron, Marc – Tom Clancy Code of Honor

*Chiavarili, Heidi – The Tea Chest 

Connealy, Mary – Fire and Ice  

Connealy, Mary – Fired Up  

Connealy, Mary – In Too Deep  

Connealy, Mary – Long Time Gone  

Connealy, Mary – No Way Up 

Connealy, Mary – Now & Forever  

Connealy, Mary – Out of Control  

Connealy, Mary – Over the Edge  

Connealy, Mary – Stuck Together  

Connealy, Mary – Swept Away  

Connealy, Mary – The Accidental Guardian 

Connealy, Mary – The Calico & Cowboys Romance Collection

Connealy, Mary – The Reluctant Warrior 

Connealy, Mary – Too Far Down  

Connealy, Mary – Tried & True

*Costello, Debbie – Bride by Blackmail

*Damon, Nix – Moira

*Deaver, Jeffery – The Final Twist

*Dietze, Susanne – The Blizzard Bride 

Dow, Rosey – The Reluctant Brides Collection: Love Comes as a Surprise to Six Independent Women of Yesteryear  

*Gillen, Kieron – The Wicked and the Divine

Gillenwater, Sharon – Emily's Chance: A Novel 

Gillenwater, Sharon – Jenna's Cowboy: A Novel 

Gillenwater, Sharon – Megan's Hero: A Novel  

Greenidge, Kaitlyn – Libertie: A Novel 

*Grisham, John – Sooley

Hake, Cathy Marie – The Beaches and Brides Romance Collection  

Hart, John – The Unwilling  

*Hedlund, Jody – A Reluctant Bride

*Hedlund, Jody – The Runaway Bride

Henderson, Dee – Kidnapped: A Novel  

Henderson, Dee – Traces of Guilt  

*Hepworth, Sally – The Good Sister

Heron, Farah – Accidentally Engaged  

Hibbert, Talia – Take a Hint, Dani Brown: A Novel

*Ishiguro, Kazuo – Klara and the Sun 

Jackson, Joshilyn – Mother May I: A Novel 

Jimenez, Abby – Life's Too Short  

King, Stephen – Later  

*Kingsbury, Karen – A Distant Shore

*Lemire, Jeff – Gideon Falls Vol. 2 Original Sins

Lewis, Linden A. – The First Sister: A Novel  

Lowell, Joanna – The Duke Undone  

Martin, Madeline – The Last Bookshop in London: A Novel of World War II

*McLain, Paula – When the Stars Go Dark

*McMahon, Jennifer – The Drowning Kind

*McNear, Shannon – The Rebel Bride

*Murakami, Haruki – First Person Singuar 

Otomo, Katsuhiro – Akira  

Parker, Robert B. – The Judas Goat  

*Patterson, James – 21st Birthday

*Quick, Amanda – The Lady Has a Great Past

Robson, Jennifer – Our Darkest Night: A Novel of Italy and the Second World War  

Sanbe, Kei – Erased  

*Sanbe, Kei – Erased 2

Sandford, John – Ocean Prey  

Spurrier, Simon – Coda Vol. 3  

*Steel, Danielle – Finding Ashley

Thorne, Sally – Second First Impressions: A Novel  

Todd, Anna – After Ever Happy  

Todd, Anna – Before  

Tompkins, JoAnne – What Comes After 

VanderMeer, Jeff – Hummingbird Salamander

*Ward J.R. – Lover Unveiled 

Wolff, Tracy – Back in the Burbs

*Woodhouse, Kimberly – The Golden Bride

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Colt, Paul – Grasshoppers in Summer  

Fellowes, Jessica – The Mitford Trial  

Foster, Lori – No Holding Back  

Johnstone, William W. – The Shotgun Wedding  

Joyce, Rachel – Miss Benson's Beetle: A Novel

*Patterson, James – The Palm Beach Murders

*Patterson, James – The Red Book

Roanhorse, Rebecca – Black Sun  

*Scottoline, Lisa – Eternal

Steel, Danielle – The Affair  

Willett, Marcia – Seven Days in Summer

ADULT NON-FICTION

Batalion, Judith – The Light of Days: The Untold Story of Women Resistance Fighters in Hitler's Ghettos

Bayless, Rick – Mexican Everyday  

*Bream, Shannon – The Women of the Bible Speak

*Camplin, Jamie – The Art of Reading

Deen, Jamie – Deen Bros Cookbook  

*El Kaliouby, Rana – Girl Decoded

*Faleiro, Sonia – The Good Girls

Gates, Bill – How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need  

Genova, Lisa – Remember: The Science of Memory and the Art of Forgetting  

Gorman, Amanda – The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country  

Gunderson, Mary – The Food Journal of Lewis & Clark: Recipes for an Expedition 

Isaacson, Walter – The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race

Kross, Ethan – Chatter: The Voice in Our Head, Why It Matters, and How to Harness It  

Lawson, Jenny – Broken (In the Best Possible Way) 

Powell, Eileen – The Gardener's A-Z Guide to Growing Flowers From Seed to Bloom  

*Rodino, Heather – How to Houseplant

*Schulberg, Jay – Act of Our Gentle God

Stone, Sharon – The Beauty of Living Twice

*TerKeurst, Lysa – Seeing Beautiful Again 

Weber, Matt – The Quick & Easy Home DIY Manual

*Weidensaul, Scott – A World on the Wing

EASY READERS

Blue, Beatrice – Once Upon a Dragon's Fire

Border, Terry – Snack Attack!

Carbone, Courtney – Food Fight!  

Carle, Eric – Rooster's Off to See the World

Davis, Linsey – Stay This Way Forever  

de la Pena, Matt – Milo Imagines the World  

Galvan, Jose – We Belong to Each Other  

Gregson, Tyler Knott – North Pole Ninjas: Mission: Christmas!  

Hale, Shannon – Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn  

Harkness, Andy – Wolfboy  

John, Jory – Something's Wrong! : A Bear, a Hare, and Some Underwear 

Lindstrom, Carole – We Are Water Protectors

Lionni, Leo – A Colour of His Own

Logue, Mary – Sleep Like a Tiger  

Messner, Kate – Sloth Wasn't Sleepy  

Norman, Kim – One-Osaurus, Two-Osaurus

*Numeroff, Laura – If you give a mouse a brownie

Park, Linda Sue – Nya's Long Walk: A Step at a Time  

Rosenthal, Paris – Dear Teacher: A Celebration of People Who Inspire Us  

Rowan-Zoch, Julie – I'm a Hare, So There!  

Raya and the Last Dragon Little Golden Book (Disney Raya and the Last Dragon)

Seuss, Dr. – Please Try to Remember the First of Octember!  

Seuss, Dr. – The Big Green Book of Beginner Books 

Silvano, Wendi – Turkey's Eggcellent Easter 

Stein, David Ezra – Hush, Little Bunny  

Tabor, Corey R – Mel Fell  

Wade, Cleo – What the Road Said

JUNIOR FICTION

Butler, Dori Hillestad – Dear Beast: The Pet Parade

Calonita, Jen – Go the Distance: A Twisted Tale

Ferruolo, Jeanne Zulick – Ruby in the Sky  

Kinney, Jeff Rowley – Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories. (Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid, Vol. 3)  

Konami, Kanata – Sue & Tai-Chan, Vol. 1

Landis, Matthew – It's the End of the World as I Know It  

Lenz, Niki Bernice – Buttman, Model Citizen  

Leonardo, Cory – The Simple Art of Flying  

Lloyd, Megan Wagner – Allergic  

Lockington, Mariama – For Black Girls Like Me  

Nimmo, Jenny – Charlie Bone and the Shadow (Book 7)

Patterson, James – Scaredy Cat  

Patterson, James – Treasure Hunters.: All-American Adventure  

Pilkey, Dav – Dog Man: Mothering Heights: From the Creator of Captain Underpants (Dog Man #10), Volume 10 

Sloan, Holly Goldberg – To Night Owl From Dogfish  

Vaught, Susan – Me and Sam-Sam Handle the Apocalypse  

Venkatraman, Padma – The Bridge Home  

Watson, Renée – Some Places More Than Others  

Williams, Alicia – Genesis Begins Again

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Ortner, Alex – Gorilla Thumps & Bear Hugs: A Tapping Solution Children's Story  

Chopra, Deepak – On My Way to a Happy Life  

Dyer, Wayne W. – No Excuses!: How What You Say Can Get in Your Way  

Lovasik, Lawrence G. – Saint Joseph: Book of Prayers for Children  

McPherson, Stephanie – Sammartino Hothouse Earth: The Climate Crisis and the Importance of Carbon Neutrality  

Hall, Megan Olivia – Awesome Kitchen Science Experiments for Kids : 50 STEAM Projects You Can Eat! 

Worth, Bonnie – Oh Say Can You Say Di-No-Saur?  

Ignotofsky, Rachel – What's Inside a Flower?: And Other Questions About Science & Nature

Walker, Jane – Sharks  

Thomas, Mindy – The How and Wow of the Human Body : From Your Tongue to Your Toes and All the Guts in Between  

Hugo, Simon – Build Your Own Adventures: Greatest Ninja Battles  

Chapman, Debbie – LOw-Mess Crafts for Kids : 72 Projects to Create Your Own Magical Worlds

Uliana, Kim – Crafting Fun for Kids of All Ages : Pipe Cleaners, Paint & Pom-Poms Galore, Yarn & String & a Whole Lot More  

Raum, Elizabeth – Spies of the American Revolution : An Interactive Espionage Adventure  

Weatherford, Carole – Boston Unspeakable: The Tulsa Race Massacre  

YOUNG ADULT FICTION

Bardugo, Leigh – Rule of Wolves (King of Scars Duology, #2)  

Buxbaum, Julie – Admission  

Carey, Anna – This Is Not the Jess Show  

Donaldson, Jennifer – I Know You Remember

Elston, Ashley – The Lying Woods  

Gonzales, Sophie – Perfect on Paper  

Holt, K. A. – Redwood and Ponytail  

Jackson, Tiffany D. – Let Me Hear a Rhyme 

Magruder, Nilah – Marvel Rising: Heroes of the Round Table  

Marshall, Kate Alice – Our Last Echoes  

Menon, Sandhya – There's Something About Sweetie  

Norton, Preston – Where I End & You Begin  

Perkins, Mitali – Forward Me Back to You  

Richards, Natalie D. – Five Total Strangers  

Sakisaka, Io – Ao Haru Ride, Vol. 9  

Schaeffer, Rebecca – Not Even Bones

Sheinmel, Alyssa B. – The Castle School (For Troubled Girls)  

Shirai, Kaiu – the Promised Neverland: Destroy Vol. 3  

Sullivan, Annie – Tiger Queen  

Takaya, Natsuki – Fruits Basket Vol. 1  

Tang, Andrea – Rebelwing  

Thomas, Aiden – Lost in the Never Woods

Venturini, Fred – The Escape of Light  

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Morrison, Julee – The Complete Cookbook for Teens: 120+ Recipes to Level Up Your Kitchen Game

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS

Harrell, Rob – Wink 

Stead, Rebecca – The List of Things That Will Not Change

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Acuff, Jon – Soundtracks 

Patterson, James – The Red Book 

Quick, Amanda – The Lady Has a Past 

Sandford, John – Ocean Prey 

Steel, Danielle – Finding Ashley 

DVDS

24 Hours: The Complete Second Season 

Adventures in Odyssey and the Treasure of the Incas

*Anna

Bataan Rescue 

Dr. Seuss: The Lorax 

Eye in the Sky

*The Last Samurai

*Love and Safari

Mini-Movie collection: "Despicable Me," "Hop," and "The Lorax"

Monster Hunter 

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes 

*National Lampoon's Vacation

Our Friend 

Project Runway Complete Third Season

Promising Young Woman 

*Rollerball

*The Secret Life of Bees

Soul 

*Star Trek I and the Star Trek II Wrath of Khan

Star Trek the Next Generation: Jean-Luc Picard Collection 

The Andy Griffith Show 

The Deep End 

The Facts of Life: The Complete Fifth Season

The Kid Detective 

The Paperboy 

The Vote 

The X Files: The Complete First Season 

*When Calls the Heart: My Heart is Yours and Weather the Storm

*Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

Wonder Woman 1984

