Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of May 2021 (*Updated May 21)
ADULT FICTION
Archer, Jeffrey – Turn a Blind Eye
Baldacci, David – A Gambling Man
*Barclay, Linwood – Find You First
Bennett, S. J. – The Windsor Knot: A Novel
Berry, Flynn – Northern Spy
Cameron, Marc – Tom Clancy Code of Honor
*Chiavarili, Heidi – The Tea Chest
Connealy, Mary – Fire and Ice
Connealy, Mary – Fired Up
Connealy, Mary – In Too Deep
Connealy, Mary – Long Time Gone
Connealy, Mary – No Way Up
Connealy, Mary – Now & Forever
Connealy, Mary – Out of Control
Connealy, Mary – Over the Edge
Connealy, Mary – Stuck Together
Connealy, Mary – Swept Away
Connealy, Mary – The Accidental Guardian
Connealy, Mary – The Calico & Cowboys Romance Collection
Connealy, Mary – The Reluctant Warrior
Connealy, Mary – Too Far Down
Connealy, Mary – Tried & True
*Costello, Debbie – Bride by Blackmail
*Damon, Nix – Moira
*Deaver, Jeffery – The Final Twist
*Dietze, Susanne – The Blizzard Bride
Dow, Rosey – The Reluctant Brides Collection: Love Comes as a Surprise to Six Independent Women of Yesteryear
*Gillen, Kieron – The Wicked and the Divine
Gillenwater, Sharon – Emily's Chance: A Novel
Gillenwater, Sharon – Jenna's Cowboy: A Novel
Gillenwater, Sharon – Megan's Hero: A Novel
Greenidge, Kaitlyn – Libertie: A Novel
*Grisham, John – Sooley
Hake, Cathy Marie – The Beaches and Brides Romance Collection
Hart, John – The Unwilling
*Hedlund, Jody – A Reluctant Bride
*Hedlund, Jody – The Runaway Bride
Henderson, Dee – Kidnapped: A Novel
Henderson, Dee – Traces of Guilt
*Hepworth, Sally – The Good Sister
Heron, Farah – Accidentally Engaged
Hibbert, Talia – Take a Hint, Dani Brown: A Novel
*Ishiguro, Kazuo – Klara and the Sun
Jackson, Joshilyn – Mother May I: A Novel
Jimenez, Abby – Life's Too Short
King, Stephen – Later
*Kingsbury, Karen – A Distant Shore
*Lemire, Jeff – Gideon Falls Vol. 2 Original Sins
Lewis, Linden A. – The First Sister: A Novel
Lowell, Joanna – The Duke Undone
Martin, Madeline – The Last Bookshop in London: A Novel of World War II
*McLain, Paula – When the Stars Go Dark
*McMahon, Jennifer – The Drowning Kind
*McNear, Shannon – The Rebel Bride
*Murakami, Haruki – First Person Singuar
Otomo, Katsuhiro – Akira
Parker, Robert B. – The Judas Goat
*Patterson, James – 21st Birthday
*Quick, Amanda – The Lady Has a Great Past
Robson, Jennifer – Our Darkest Night: A Novel of Italy and the Second World War
Sanbe, Kei – Erased
*Sanbe, Kei – Erased 2
Sandford, John – Ocean Prey
Spurrier, Simon – Coda Vol. 3
*Steel, Danielle – Finding Ashley
Thorne, Sally – Second First Impressions: A Novel
Todd, Anna – After Ever Happy
Todd, Anna – Before
Tompkins, JoAnne – What Comes After
VanderMeer, Jeff – Hummingbird Salamander
*Ward J.R. – Lover Unveiled
Wolff, Tracy – Back in the Burbs
*Woodhouse, Kimberly – The Golden Bride
ADULT LARGE PRINT
Colt, Paul – Grasshoppers in Summer
Fellowes, Jessica – The Mitford Trial
Foster, Lori – No Holding Back
Johnstone, William W. – The Shotgun Wedding
Joyce, Rachel – Miss Benson's Beetle: A Novel
*Patterson, James – The Palm Beach Murders
*Patterson, James – The Red Book
Roanhorse, Rebecca – Black Sun
*Scottoline, Lisa – Eternal
Steel, Danielle – The Affair
Willett, Marcia – Seven Days in Summer
ADULT NON-FICTION
Batalion, Judith – The Light of Days: The Untold Story of Women Resistance Fighters in Hitler's Ghettos
Bayless, Rick – Mexican Everyday
*Bream, Shannon – The Women of the Bible Speak
*Camplin, Jamie – The Art of Reading
Deen, Jamie – Deen Bros Cookbook
*El Kaliouby, Rana – Girl Decoded
*Faleiro, Sonia – The Good Girls
Gates, Bill – How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need
Genova, Lisa – Remember: The Science of Memory and the Art of Forgetting
Gorman, Amanda – The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country
Gunderson, Mary – The Food Journal of Lewis & Clark: Recipes for an Expedition
Isaacson, Walter – The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race
Kross, Ethan – Chatter: The Voice in Our Head, Why It Matters, and How to Harness It
Lawson, Jenny – Broken (In the Best Possible Way)
Powell, Eileen – The Gardener's A-Z Guide to Growing Flowers From Seed to Bloom
*Rodino, Heather – How to Houseplant
*Schulberg, Jay – Act of Our Gentle God
Stone, Sharon – The Beauty of Living Twice
*TerKeurst, Lysa – Seeing Beautiful Again
Weber, Matt – The Quick & Easy Home DIY Manual
*Weidensaul, Scott – A World on the Wing
EASY READERS
Blue, Beatrice – Once Upon a Dragon's Fire
Border, Terry – Snack Attack!
Carbone, Courtney – Food Fight!
Carle, Eric – Rooster's Off to See the World
Davis, Linsey – Stay This Way Forever
de la Pena, Matt – Milo Imagines the World
Galvan, Jose – We Belong to Each Other
Gregson, Tyler Knott – North Pole Ninjas: Mission: Christmas!
Hale, Shannon – Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn
Harkness, Andy – Wolfboy
John, Jory – Something's Wrong! : A Bear, a Hare, and Some Underwear
Lindstrom, Carole – We Are Water Protectors
Lionni, Leo – A Colour of His Own
Logue, Mary – Sleep Like a Tiger
Messner, Kate – Sloth Wasn't Sleepy
Norman, Kim – One-Osaurus, Two-Osaurus
*Numeroff, Laura – If you give a mouse a brownie
Park, Linda Sue – Nya's Long Walk: A Step at a Time
Rosenthal, Paris – Dear Teacher: A Celebration of People Who Inspire Us
Rowan-Zoch, Julie – I'm a Hare, So There!
Raya and the Last Dragon Little Golden Book (Disney Raya and the Last Dragon)
Seuss, Dr. – Please Try to Remember the First of Octember!
Seuss, Dr. – The Big Green Book of Beginner Books
Silvano, Wendi – Turkey's Eggcellent Easter
Stein, David Ezra – Hush, Little Bunny
Tabor, Corey R – Mel Fell
Wade, Cleo – What the Road Said
JUNIOR FICTION
Butler, Dori Hillestad – Dear Beast: The Pet Parade
Calonita, Jen – Go the Distance: A Twisted Tale
Ferruolo, Jeanne Zulick – Ruby in the Sky
Kinney, Jeff Rowley – Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories. (Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid, Vol. 3)
Konami, Kanata – Sue & Tai-Chan, Vol. 1
Landis, Matthew – It's the End of the World as I Know It
Lenz, Niki Bernice – Buttman, Model Citizen
Leonardo, Cory – The Simple Art of Flying
Lloyd, Megan Wagner – Allergic
Lockington, Mariama – For Black Girls Like Me
Nimmo, Jenny – Charlie Bone and the Shadow (Book 7)
Patterson, James – Scaredy Cat
Patterson, James – Treasure Hunters.: All-American Adventure
Pilkey, Dav – Dog Man: Mothering Heights: From the Creator of Captain Underpants (Dog Man #10), Volume 10
Sloan, Holly Goldberg – To Night Owl From Dogfish
Vaught, Susan – Me and Sam-Sam Handle the Apocalypse
Venkatraman, Padma – The Bridge Home
Watson, Renée – Some Places More Than Others
Williams, Alicia – Genesis Begins Again
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
Ortner, Alex – Gorilla Thumps & Bear Hugs: A Tapping Solution Children's Story
Chopra, Deepak – On My Way to a Happy Life
Dyer, Wayne W. – No Excuses!: How What You Say Can Get in Your Way
Lovasik, Lawrence G. – Saint Joseph: Book of Prayers for Children
McPherson, Stephanie – Sammartino Hothouse Earth: The Climate Crisis and the Importance of Carbon Neutrality
Hall, Megan Olivia – Awesome Kitchen Science Experiments for Kids : 50 STEAM Projects You Can Eat!
Worth, Bonnie – Oh Say Can You Say Di-No-Saur?
Ignotofsky, Rachel – What's Inside a Flower?: And Other Questions About Science & Nature
Walker, Jane – Sharks
Thomas, Mindy – The How and Wow of the Human Body : From Your Tongue to Your Toes and All the Guts in Between
Hugo, Simon – Build Your Own Adventures: Greatest Ninja Battles
Chapman, Debbie – LOw-Mess Crafts for Kids : 72 Projects to Create Your Own Magical Worlds
Uliana, Kim – Crafting Fun for Kids of All Ages : Pipe Cleaners, Paint & Pom-Poms Galore, Yarn & String & a Whole Lot More
Raum, Elizabeth – Spies of the American Revolution : An Interactive Espionage Adventure
Weatherford, Carole – Boston Unspeakable: The Tulsa Race Massacre
YOUNG ADULT FICTION
Bardugo, Leigh – Rule of Wolves (King of Scars Duology, #2)
Buxbaum, Julie – Admission
Carey, Anna – This Is Not the Jess Show
Donaldson, Jennifer – I Know You Remember
Elston, Ashley – The Lying Woods
Gonzales, Sophie – Perfect on Paper
Holt, K. A. – Redwood and Ponytail
Jackson, Tiffany D. – Let Me Hear a Rhyme
Magruder, Nilah – Marvel Rising: Heroes of the Round Table
Marshall, Kate Alice – Our Last Echoes
Menon, Sandhya – There's Something About Sweetie
Norton, Preston – Where I End & You Begin
Perkins, Mitali – Forward Me Back to You
Richards, Natalie D. – Five Total Strangers
Sakisaka, Io – Ao Haru Ride, Vol. 9
Schaeffer, Rebecca – Not Even Bones
Sheinmel, Alyssa B. – The Castle School (For Troubled Girls)
Shirai, Kaiu – the Promised Neverland: Destroy Vol. 3
Sullivan, Annie – Tiger Queen
Takaya, Natsuki – Fruits Basket Vol. 1
Tang, Andrea – Rebelwing
Thomas, Aiden – Lost in the Never Woods
Venturini, Fred – The Escape of Light
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION
Morrison, Julee – The Complete Cookbook for Teens: 120+ Recipes to Level Up Your Kitchen Game
JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS
Harrell, Rob – Wink
Stead, Rebecca – The List of Things That Will Not Change
ADULT BOOKS ON CD
Acuff, Jon – Soundtracks
Patterson, James – The Red Book
Quick, Amanda – The Lady Has a Past
Sandford, John – Ocean Prey
Steel, Danielle – Finding Ashley
DVDS
24 Hours: The Complete Second Season
Adventures in Odyssey and the Treasure of the Incas
*Anna
Bataan Rescue
Dr. Seuss: The Lorax
Eye in the Sky
*The Last Samurai
*Love and Safari
Mini-Movie collection: "Despicable Me," "Hop," and "The Lorax"
Monster Hunter
My Hero Academia: Two Heroes
*National Lampoon's Vacation
Our Friend
Project Runway Complete Third Season
Promising Young Woman
*Rollerball
*The Secret Life of Bees
Soul
*Star Trek I and the Star Trek II Wrath of Khan
Star Trek the Next Generation: Jean-Luc Picard Collection
The Andy Griffith Show
The Deep End
The Facts of Life: The Complete Fifth Season
The Kid Detective
The Paperboy
The Vote