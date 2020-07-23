Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of July 2020. (* Updated July 16)
ADULT FICTION
*Atkins, Ace – The Revelators
Belle, Kimberly – Stranger in the Lake
Bennett, Brit – The Vanishing Half
Brooks, Max – Devolution: A Firsthand Account of the Rainier Sasquatch Massacre
Burton, Milton T. – The Sweet and the Dead
Cantor, Jillian – The Lost Letter
Chan, Darcie – The Mill River Recluse: A Novel
Chan, Darcie – The Promise of Home: A Mill River Novel
Clopton, Debra – Betting on Hope: A Four of Hearts Ranch Romance
Coble, Colleen – Strands of Truth: A Novel
Connelly, Michael – Fair Warning
Corey, James S. A. – Tiamat's Wrath
Fairstein, Linda A. – Hell Gate
Foley, Lucy – The Guest List: A Novel
Fuller, Kathleen – An Unbroken Heart
Gillen, Kieron – The Wicked + the Divine Vol. 2: Fandemonium
The Sentimental Journey Romance Collection
*Goodkind, Terry – Into Darkness
Hauck, Rachel – The Wedding Chapel
Henry, Emily – Beach Read
Hilderbrand, Elin – 28 Summers: A Novel
*Hill, Joe – Alpha and Omega
*Hill, Joe – Clockworks
Jance, Judith A. – Credible Threat
Jenner, Natalie – The Jane Austen Society
Johansen, Iris – The Persuasion
Joshi, Alka – The Henna Artist
*L'Amour, Louis – Crossfire Trail
*L'Amour, Louis – The Hills of Homicide
*L'Amour, Louis – Law of the Desert Born
*L'Amour, Louis – Long Ride Home
*L'Amour, Louis – Son of a Wanted Man
*L'Amour, Louis – Under the Sweetwater Rim
Lebbon, Tim – Eden
*Macomber, Debbie – A Walk Along the Beach
Majumdar, Megha – A Burning
Mandel, Emily St. John – Station Eleven
*McCormack, Una – The Last Best Hope
Nelson, Michael Alan – Hexed Omnibus
*North, Alex – The Shadows
Oates, Joyce Carol – Night. Sleep. Death. The Stars
Palmer, Daniel – The New Husband
*Patterson, James – Cajun Justice
Penny, Louise – A Great Reckoning
*Pyle, Nathan – Strange Planet
*Remender, Rick – Black Science
*Remender, Rick – Later Than You Think
*Robards, Karen – The Black Swan of Paris
*Rochon, Farrah – The Boyfriend Project
*Rooney, Sally – Conversations With Friends
*Sager, Riley – Home Before Dark
Sittenfeld, Curtis – Rodham
*Springer, Kathryn – The Hearts We Mend
Spurrier, Simon – Coda
Thorpe, Rufi – The Knockout Queen
Tomasi, Peter – Batman: Detective Comics Vol. 1: Mythology
*Tremblay, Paul – Survivor Song
Weir, Alison – Jane Seymour, the Haunted Queen
Woods, Stuart – Bombshell
ADULT LARGE PRINT
*Andrews, V.C. – Out of the Attic
*Brown, Carolyn – The Empty Nesters
Connealy, Mary – Woman of Sunlight
*White, Randy – Salt River
*Wiseman, Beth – A Beautiful Arrangement
ADULT NON-FICTION
Angle, Paul M. – Bloody Williamson: A Chapter in American Lawlessness
Arnold, Catharine – Pandemic 1918: Eyewitness Accounts From the Greatest Medical Holocaust in Modern History
*Black, Congrad – Franklin Delano Roosevelt
*Bolton, John – The Room Where It Happened
Boylan, Jennifer Finney – Good Boy: My Life in Seven Dogs
*Crenshaw, Dan – Fortitude
*D'Souza, Dinesh – United States of Socialism
Jacob, Jen – The Parent's Guide to Down Syndrome: Advice, Information, Inspiration, and Support for Raising Your Child From Diagnosis Through Adulthood
Johnson, Steven – Enemy of All Mankind: A True Story of Piracy, Power, and History's First Global Manhunt
Kendi, Ibram X. – How to Be an Antiracist
Kendi, Ibram X. – Stamped From the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America
*Kengor, Paul – God and Ronald Reagan
*Kleiman, Karen – This Isn't What I Expected
McBride, Sarah – Tomorrow Will Be Different: Love, Loss, and the Fight for Trans Equality
*Murdoch, Sierra – Yellow Bird
Murthy, Vivek Hallegere – Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World
Myers, Amy – The Thyroid Connection: Why You Feel Tired, Brain-Fogged, and Overweight — and How to Get Your Life Back
Oluo, Ijeoma – So You Want to Talk About Race
Patterson, James – The House of Kennedy
Sellers, Bakari – My Vanishing Country: A Memoir
Todd, Michael – Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex
*Wallace, Chris – Countdown 1945
EASY READERS
Barclay, Eric – Sheep Dog and Sheep Sheep
Beaty, Andrea – Sofia Valdez, Future Prez
Bell, Kristen – The World Needs More Purple People
Blue, Beatrice – Once Upon a Unicorn's Horn
Butler, Dori Hillestad – King & Kayla and the Case of the Unhappy Neighbor
Chatterton, Chris – This is Gus
Davies, Benji – Tad
Dyckman, Ame – That's Life!
Franklin, Ashley – Not Quite Snow White
Holm, Jennifer L. – The Evil Princess vs. the Brave Knight
Kurpiel, Sarah – Lone Wolf
Lê, Minh – Lift
Levy, Ganit – What Should Darla Do?
Luebbe, Tara – Ronan the Librarian
Olsen, Shannon – Our Class Is a Family
Richards, Dan – Once Upon a Goat
Rissi, Anica Mrose – Love, Sophia on the Moon
Schaefer, Susi – Cat Ladies
Scillian, Devin – Memoirs of a Tortoise
Thayer, Jane – The Popcorn Dragon
Willems, Mo – What About Worms!?
JUNIOR FICTION
Applegate, Katherine – The One and Only Bob
Cameron, W. Bruce – Lily to the Rescue
Chainani, Soman – School for Good and Evil #6: One True King
Elliott, Zetta – Dragons in a Bag
Fry, Jason – Minecraft: The Voyage
Gidwitz, Adam – The Basque Dragon: The Unicorn Rescue Society
Hatke, Ben – Mighty Jack and the Goblin King, Volume 1
Kusaka, Hidenori – Pokémon Sun & Moon
MacDibble, Bren – How to Bee
Mancusi, Mari – Dragon Ops
Miller, Kayla – Click
Mull, Brandon – Beyonders: A World Without Heroes, Book 1
Nagabe – The Girl From the Other Side: Siul, a Run
Natsumi, Hoshino – Plum Crazy! Tales of a Tiger-Striped Cat Vol. 1
Phelan, Matt – Knights vs. The End (Of Everything)
Phelan, Matt – Knights vs. Monsters
Sachar, Louis – Wayside School Beneath the Cloud of Doom
Simpson, Dana – Phoebe and Her Unicorn in Unicorn Theater
Skye, Obert – Magic Required
Tarshis, Lauren – I Survived the Destruction of Pompeii, 79 A.D.
Walters, Linda B – A Spin and Marty Summer
Warga, Jasmine – Other Words for Home
Whitesides, Tyler – Heroes of the Dustbin
Whitesides, Tyler – Strike of the Sweepers
Wolk, Lauren – Echo Mountain
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
McDonough, Yona Zeldis – Who Was Rosa Parks?
Fulton, Kristen – Flight for Freedom: The Wetzel Family's Daring Escape From East Germany
Phipps, Selwyn E. – The Magical Unicorn Society Official Handbook
Spencer, Sophia – The Bug Girl
Eaton, Maxwell – The Truth About Hawks
Moore, Arden – A Kid's Guide to Dogs
Moore, Arden – A Kid's Guide to Cats
O'Connor, Jim – What is LEGO?
Heinecke, Liz Lee – Star Wars: Maker Lab
Noah, Trevor – It's Trevor Noah: Born a Crime: Stories From a South African Childhood
Stewart, Alexandra – Everest: The Remarkable Story of Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay
Rogers, Fred – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood: The Poetry of Mister Rogers
Marsh, Sarah Jane – Most Wanted: The Revolutionary Partnership of John Hancock & Samuel Adams
Holub, Joan – What Is the Statue of Liberty?
YOUNG ADULT
Acevedo, Elizabeth – Clap When You Land
Ando, Natsumi – Kitchen Princess Omnibus Vol. 1
Andolfo, Wilson – Ms. Marvel: Damage Per Second Vol. 7
Bendis, Brian Micheals – Spider-Man: Miles Morales Vol. 4
Cass, Kiera – Betrothed
Charbonneau, Joelle – The Testing
Cluess, Jessica – House of Dragons
Collins, Suzanne – The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
Cordova, Zoraida – Incendiary
Faring, Sara – The Tenth Girl
The Twelve Portals
Tokyo Ghoul Re: Vol. 2
Tokyo Ghoul Re: Vol. 1
Itagaki, Paru – Beastars Vol. 1
Kaufman, Amie – Aurora Burning
Kelly, Erin Entrada – We Dream of Space
Nielsen, Jennifer A. – The Deceiver's Heart
Nix, Garth – Frogkisser!
Preston, Natasha – The Twin
Purdie, Kathryn – Bone Crier's Moon
Redwine, C. J – Ravenspire: The Wish Granter
Reintgen, Scott – Nyxia Triad: Nyxia Unleashed
Vivian, Siobhan – We Are the Wildcats
Yang, Gene Luen – Superman Smashes the Klan
Yang, Kelly – Parachutes
Yovanoff, Brenna – Runaway Max
Zoboi, Ibi –Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTON
Jewell, Tiffany – This Book Is Anti-Racist
Rusch, Elizabeth – You Call This Democracy?: How to Fix Our Government and Return Power to the People
Morrison, Julee – The How-To Cookbook for Teens: 100 Easy Recipes to Learn the Basics
Donovan, Robin – The Baking Cookbook for Teens: 75 Delicious Recipes for Sweet & Savory Treats
JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS
*Abbtt, Tony – The Great Jeff
Haddix, Margaret Peterson – The Strangers
*Tucker, Laura – All the Greys on Greene Street
Venkatraman, Padma – The Bridge Home
ADULT BOOKS ON CD
Baldacci, David – Walk the Wire
*Carolla, Adam – I'm Your Emotional Support Animal
*Connelly, Michael – Fair Warning
Cussler, Clive – Journey of the Pharaohs
Grisham, John – Camino Winds
Mantel, Hilary – The Mirror & the Light
Patterson, James – Blindside
*Patterson, James – Cajun Justice
Patterson, James – Revenge
Patterson, James – The 20th Victim
Patterson, James – The Summer House
*Power, Roy – Burn Our Bodies Down
Preston, Douglas – Crooked River
Quick, Amanda – Close Up
Sandford, John – Masked Prey
*Steel, Danielle – Daddy's Girls
Tyler, Anne – Redhead by the Side of the Road
Woods, Stuart – Hit List
