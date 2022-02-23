Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of February 2022. *Updated Feb. 16
ADULT FICTION
Abbey, Lynn – Turning Points
Adler, Malka – The Brothers of Auschwitz
Allende, Isabel – Violeta: A Novel
Andrews, Alexandra – Who Is Maud Dixon?: A Novel
Atkins, Ace – Bye Bye Baby
* Barry, Kevin – That Old Country Music: Stories
Calvert, Candace – Step by Step
Chamberlain, Diane – The Last House on the Street
Coleman, Reed Farrel – Robert B. Parker's the Bitterest Pill
Collette, Abby – A Deadly Inside Scoop
Cote, Lyn – Blessing
Cousens, Sophie – Just Haven't Met You Yet
*De Lint, Charles – Spirits in the Wires
Gardner, Carre Armstrong – Better All the Time: A Darling Family Novel
Gardner, Carre Armstrong – They Danced on: A Darling Family Novel
*Griffith, Harry – In His Place
Hadfield, Chris – The Apollo Murders: A Novel
Harris, Lisa – Pursued
Harrison, Rachel – Cackle
Henry, Christina – The Ghost Tree
*Herman, Kathy – Relentless
Hoover, Colleen – Reminders of Him: A Novel
*Jaco, Lucy – A Net for Small Fishes
*Kellerman, Jonathan – City of the Dead
Koontz, Dean R. – Quicksilver
Lanzing, Jackson – Brandon Sanderson's Dark One
Lin, Tom – The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu: A Novel
*Lloyd, Kate – Starting From Scratch
Margolin, Phillip – Fugitive: A Novel
*McGee, Stephenia – A Wagon Train Weekend
*McGuire, Seanan – Where the Drowned Girls Go
Mitchard, Jacquelyn – The Good Son
Moreno-Garcia, Silvia – The Beautiful Ones
*Morgenthaler, Sarah – Enjoy the View
*Nagamatsu, Sequoia – How High We Go in the Dark
*Oono, Kousuke – The Way of the House Husband
Ozeki, Ruth – The Book of Form and Emptiness
Patel, Neel – Tell Me How to Be
Patterson, James – The Horsewoman: A Novel
*Patterson, James – Steal
*Petersheim, Jolina – The Divide
Riddle, A.G. – The Extinction Trials
*Robb, J.D. – Abandoned in Death
Robinson, Shauna – Must Love Books: A Novel
Rollins, James – The Starless Crown
Sampson, Freya – The Last Chance Library
*Solomon, Rachel – Weather Girl
*Stapley, Marissa – Lucky
*Torre, A.R. – Every Last Secret
*Turnham, Peter –None Stood Taller
*Waldon, Lacie – The Layover
Walsh, Courtney – Just Look Up: A Novel
Wang, Weike – Joan Is Okay: A Novel
White, Karen – The Attic on Queen Street
Wiehl, Lis W. – Lethal Beauty
Willingham, Stacy – A Flicker in the Dark
ADULT LARGE PRINT
*Baart, Nicole – Everything We Didn't Say
*Coes, Ben – The Island
*Cousens, Sophie – Just Haven't Met You Yet
*James, Miranda – Classified as Murder
Johnstone, William W. – The Devil You Know
*Johnstone, William – Hunter's Moon
*Lewis, Preston – Choctaw Trail
*Maning, Jason – Flintlock
*Patterson, James – The Horsewoman
Patterson, James – The Paris Detective
Shipman, Viola – The Secret of Snow
Talley, Liz – Adulting: A Novel
*Taylor, Mary Ellen – The Words We Whisper
ADULT LARGE PRINT NON-FICTION
Patterson, James – The Defense Lawyer: The Barry Slotnick Story
ADULT NON-FICTION
Andersen, Sarah – Oddball: A "Sarah's Scribbles" Collection
Bird, Kai – The Outlier: The Unfinished Presidency of Jimmy Carter
*Bradley, James – Flags of Our Father's
Brooks, Mel – All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business
Brown, Hannah Kelsey – God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (And Worst) Moments
Bushman, David – Murder at Teal's Pond: Hazel Drew and the Mystery That Inspired Twin Peaks
Casazza, Allie – Declutter Like a Mother: A Guilt-Free, No-Stress Way to Transform Your Home and Your Life
Dickey, Colin – Ghostland: An American History in Haunted Places
Dolgoff, Joanna – Red Light, Green Light, Eat Right: The Food Solution That Lets Kids Be Kids
Edwards, Lydia – How to Read a Dress: A Guide to Changing Fashion From the 16th to the 21st Century
Evans, Kathy – Absolutely Fearless: The Life of Raymond H. Littge, Missouri's Top Scoring WWII Fighter Pilot Ace
Grassle, Karen – Bright Lights, Prairie Dust: Reflections on Life, Loss, and Love From Little House's Ma
*Guarnere, William – Brothers in Battle, Best of Friends
Laidlaw, Kim – Tim Burton's the Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Cookbook & Entertaining Guide
Macedo, Diane – The Sleep Fix: Practical, Proven, and Surprising Solutions for Insomnia, Snoring, Shift Work, and More
Mahnke, Aaron – The World of Lore
McMeekin, Sean – Stalin's War: A New History of World War II
Miles, Tiya – All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley's Sack, a Black Family Keepsake
Montell, Amanda – Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism
Price, Neil S. – Children of Ash and Elm: A History of the Vikings
Sehlinger, Bob – The Unofficial Guide to Walt Disney World 2022
*Shedd, Warner – Owls Aren't Wise and Bats Aren't Blind
Simard, Suzanne – Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest
TerKeurst, Lysa – I'll Start Again Monday: Break the Cycle of Unhealthy Eating Habits With Lasting Spiritual Satisfaction
*Tucci, Stanley – Taste: My Life Through Food
Weinstein, Bruce – The Instant Pot Bible: More Than 350 Recipes and Strategies: The Only Book You Need for Every Model of Instant Pot
Williams, Ann R. – Lost Cities, Ancient Tombs: 100 Discoveries That Changed the World
Worth, Jennifer – Call the Midwife: Farewell to the East End
The Arabian Nights: Their Best-Known Tales
Big Muddy: A Journal of the Mississippi River Valley Vol. 21
EASY READERS
Abrams, Stacey – Stacey's Extraordinary Words
Blabey, Aaron – I Need a Hug
Bright, Rachel – The Worrysaurus
Bright, Rachel – The Way Home for Wolf
Fishman, Seth – When I Wake Up
Fletcher, Tom – There's a Unicorn in Your Book
McRaven, William H. – Make Your Bed With Skipper the Seal
Newsom, Gavin – Christopher Ben & Emma's Big Hit
Percival, Tom – Meesha Makes Friends
Phelan, Matt – Sweater Weather
Reynolds, Peter H. – Love You by Heart
Sookocheff, Carey – Lost Things
Sterer, Gideon – The Midnight Fair
Stutzman, Jonathan – Tiny T. Rex and the Perfect Valentine
Sze, Gillian – My Love for You is Always
Talbott, Hudson – A Walk in the Words
West, Alexandra – Thwip! You Are It!
Willems, Mo – Guess What
Woodson, Jacqueline – Year We Learned to Fly
Wynter, Anne – Everybody in the Red Brick Building
JUNIOR FICTION
Barkley, Callie – Liz Learns A Lesson. The Critter Club Book 3
Citro, Asia Monsters and Mold: Zoey and Sassafras Book 2
FGTeeV (YouTube) Fgteev Presents: Into the Game!
Flanagan, John – Battle for Skandia: Ranger's Apprentice, Book Four
Hale, Shannon – Friends Forever
Heidicker, Christian McKay – Scary Stories for Young Foxes: The City
Ireland, Justina – Ophie's Ghosts
Kerley, Barbara – Following Baxter
Lang, Heidi – Whispering Pines
Mackler, Carolyn – Not if I Can Help It
McLachlan, Jenny – The Land of Roar
Miller, Darcy – Strangeville School Is Totally Normal
Patterson, James – Katt Loves Dogg
Reynolds, Justin A. – Miles Morales: Shock Waves
Selznick, Brian – Kaleidoscope
Stoddard, Lindsey – Brave Like That
Thayer, Mike – The Double Life of Danny Day
Timberlake, Amy – Egg Marks the Spot
Wendig, Chuck – Dust & Grim
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
Brockenbrough, Martha – I Am an American: The Wong Kim Ark Story
Webb, Elizabeth – American Jaguar: Big Cats, Biogeography, and Human Borders
Barton, Bethany – I'm Trying to Love Garbage
Willems, Mo – Opposites Abstract
Todaro, Lenora – Sea Lions in the Parking Lot: Animals on the Move in a Time of Pandemic
Bardoe, Cheryl – Bei Bei Goes Home: A Panda Story
Wahl, Phoebe – Little Witch Hazel: A Year in the Forest
YOUNG ADULT
Albertalli, Becky – Here's to Us
Anderson, Cory L. – What Beauty There Is
Angeles, Janella – Where Dreams Descend: A Novel
Armentrout, Jennifer L. – Half-Blood Convenant Series Book 1
Baker, Chandler – Hello (From Here)
Cabot, Meg – The Princess Diaries
Capetta, A. R. – Sword in the Stars
Davis, Bryan – Raising Dragons Book 1
Endo, Tatsuya – Spy X Family, Vol. 1
Hunter, Erin – The Silent Thaw: Warriors: The Broken Code Book 2
Izumi, Mitsu – Magus of the Library Book 2
Johnson, Maureen – The Box in the Woods
Kishimoto, Masashi – Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Book 1
Long, Meg – Cold the Night, Fast the Wolves: A Novel
Lord, Emma – When You Get the Chance: A Novel
Mangle, Bethany – Prepped
Marney, Ellie – None Shall Sleep
Mobley, Jeannie – The Diamond Keeper
Moreno, Nina – Our Way Back to Always
Muro, Jennifer – Primer: A Superhero Graphic Novel
Nielsen, Jennifer A. – The Shattered Castle (Ascendance 5)
O'Neal, Kristen – Lycanthropy and Other Chronic Illnesses
Owen, Margaret – Little Thieves
Golden Sheep, Vol. 1
Raman, Akshaya – The Ivory Key
Schneider, Robyn – The Other Merlin. (Emry Merlin, Vol. 1)
Takeuchi, Naoko – Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Book 6
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION
Wild Tongues Can't Be Tamed: 15 Voices From the Latinx Diaspora
JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS
Medina, Meg – Merci Suarez Can't Dance
Swanson, Matthew – Ben Yokoyama and the Cookie of Doom
ADULT BOOKS ON CDs
Atkins, Ace – Bye, Bye Baby
Griffin, W.E.B. – Rogue Asset
Koontz, Dean – Quicksilver
Krentz, Jayne Ann – Lightning in a Mirror
Patterson, James – Fear No Evil
Patterson, James – The Horsewoman
Patterson, James – The Paris Detective
Rollins, James – The Starless Crown
Steel, Danielle – Invisible
Taylor, Brad – End of Days
Turner, J.B. – No Way Back
Woods, Stuart – Criminal Mischief
DVDs
All of My Heart
All of My Heart: Inn Love
All of My Heart: The Wedding
American Pie
Anastasia
Avatar, the Last Airbender Complete Series
Barbie in Princess Power
Black Widow
Cry Macho
Dune
Edge of Darkness
God on Trial
Insidious
Ironman
Lassie: The Best of the Lassie Show
Love in Design
Miracle at St. Anna
Ride Along 2
Stillwater
The Green Zone
The Jesus Music
The Last Duel
The Pirate Fairy
The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale
The Swan Princess
Thor: The Dark World
Venom / Venom Let There Be Carnage