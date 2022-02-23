Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of February 2022. *Updated Feb. 16

ADULT FICTION

Abbey, Lynn – Turning Points

Adler, Malka – The Brothers of Auschwitz

Allende, Isabel – Violeta: A Novel

Andrews, Alexandra – Who Is Maud Dixon?: A Novel

Atkins, Ace – Bye Bye Baby

* Barry, Kevin – That Old Country Music: Stories

Calvert, Candace – Step by Step

Chamberlain, Diane – The Last House on the Street

Coleman, Reed Farrel – Robert B. Parker's the Bitterest Pill

Collette, Abby – A Deadly Inside Scoop

Cote, Lyn – Blessing

Cousens, Sophie – Just Haven't Met You Yet

*De Lint, Charles – Spirits in the Wires

Gardner, Carre Armstrong – Better All the Time: A Darling Family Novel

Gardner, Carre Armstrong – They Danced on: A Darling Family Novel

*Griffith, Harry – In His Place

Hadfield, Chris – The Apollo Murders: A Novel

Harris, Lisa – Pursued

Harrison, Rachel – Cackle

Henry, Christina – The Ghost Tree

*Herman, Kathy – Relentless

Hoover, Colleen – Reminders of Him: A Novel

*Jaco, Lucy – A Net for Small Fishes

*Kellerman, Jonathan – City of the Dead

Koontz, Dean R. – Quicksilver

Lanzing, Jackson – Brandon Sanderson's Dark One

Lin, Tom – The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu: A Novel

*Lloyd, Kate – Starting From Scratch

Margolin, Phillip – Fugitive: A Novel

*McGee, Stephenia – A Wagon Train Weekend

*McGuire, Seanan – Where the Drowned Girls Go

Mitchard, Jacquelyn – The Good Son

Moreno-Garcia, Silvia – The Beautiful Ones

*Morgenthaler, Sarah – Enjoy the View

*Nagamatsu, Sequoia – How High We Go in the Dark

*Oono, Kousuke – The Way of the House Husband

Ozeki, Ruth – The Book of Form and Emptiness

Patel, Neel – Tell Me How to Be

Patterson, James – The Horsewoman: A Novel

*Patterson, James – Steal

*Petersheim, Jolina – The Divide

Riddle, A.G. – The Extinction Trials

*Robb, J.D. – Abandoned in Death

Robinson, Shauna – Must Love Books: A Novel

Rollins, James – The Starless Crown

Sampson, Freya – The Last Chance Library

*Solomon, Rachel – Weather Girl

*Stapley, Marissa – Lucky

*Torre, A.R. – Every Last Secret

*Turnham, Peter –None Stood Taller

*Waldon, Lacie – The Layover

Walsh, Courtney – Just Look Up: A Novel

Wang, Weike – Joan Is Okay: A Novel

White, Karen – The Attic on Queen Street

Wiehl, Lis W. – Lethal Beauty

Willingham, Stacy – A Flicker in the Dark

ADULT LARGE PRINT

*Baart, Nicole – Everything We Didn't Say

*Coes, Ben – The Island

*Cousens, Sophie – Just Haven't Met You Yet

*James, Miranda – Classified as Murder

Johnstone, William W. – The Devil You Know

*Johnstone, William – Hunter's Moon

*Lewis, Preston – Choctaw Trail

*Maning, Jason – Flintlock

*Patterson, James – The Horsewoman

Patterson, James – The Paris Detective

Shipman, Viola – The Secret of Snow

Talley, Liz – Adulting: A Novel

*Taylor, Mary Ellen – The Words We Whisper

ADULT LARGE PRINT NON-FICTION

Patterson, James – The Defense Lawyer: The Barry Slotnick Story

ADULT NON-FICTION

Andersen, Sarah – Oddball: A "Sarah's Scribbles" Collection

Bird, Kai – The Outlier: The Unfinished Presidency of Jimmy Carter

*Bradley, James – Flags of Our Father's

Brooks, Mel – All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business

Brown, Hannah Kelsey – God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (And Worst) Moments

Bushman, David – Murder at Teal's Pond: Hazel Drew and the Mystery That Inspired Twin Peaks

Casazza, Allie – Declutter Like a Mother: A Guilt-Free, No-Stress Way to Transform Your Home and Your Life

Dickey, Colin – Ghostland: An American History in Haunted Places

Dolgoff, Joanna – Red Light, Green Light, Eat Right: The Food Solution That Lets Kids Be Kids

Edwards, Lydia – How to Read a Dress: A Guide to Changing Fashion From the 16th to the 21st Century

Evans, Kathy – Absolutely Fearless: The Life of Raymond H. Littge, Missouri's Top Scoring WWII Fighter Pilot Ace

Grassle, Karen – Bright Lights, Prairie Dust: Reflections on Life, Loss, and Love From Little House's Ma

*Guarnere, William – Brothers in Battle, Best of Friends

Laidlaw, Kim – Tim Burton's the Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Cookbook & Entertaining Guide

Macedo, Diane – The Sleep Fix: Practical, Proven, and Surprising Solutions for Insomnia, Snoring, Shift Work, and More

Mahnke, Aaron – The World of Lore

McMeekin, Sean – Stalin's War: A New History of World War II

Miles, Tiya – All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley's Sack, a Black Family Keepsake

Montell, Amanda – Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism

Price, Neil S. – Children of Ash and Elm: A History of the Vikings

Sehlinger, Bob – The Unofficial Guide to Walt Disney World 2022

*Shedd, Warner – Owls Aren't Wise and Bats Aren't Blind

Simard, Suzanne – Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest

TerKeurst, Lysa – I'll Start Again Monday: Break the Cycle of Unhealthy Eating Habits With Lasting Spiritual Satisfaction

*Tucci, Stanley – Taste: My Life Through Food

Weinstein, Bruce – The Instant Pot Bible: More Than 350 Recipes and Strategies: The Only Book You Need for Every Model of Instant Pot

Williams, Ann R. – Lost Cities, Ancient Tombs: 100 Discoveries That Changed the World

Worth, Jennifer – Call the Midwife: Farewell to the East End

The Arabian Nights: Their Best-Known Tales

Big Muddy: A Journal of the Mississippi River Valley Vol. 21

EASY READERS

Abrams, Stacey – Stacey's Extraordinary Words

Blabey, Aaron – I Need a Hug

Bright, Rachel – The Worrysaurus

Bright, Rachel – The Way Home for Wolf

Fishman, Seth – When I Wake Up

Fletcher, Tom – There's a Unicorn in Your Book

McRaven, William H. – Make Your Bed With Skipper the Seal

Newsom, Gavin – Christopher Ben & Emma's Big Hit

Percival, Tom – Meesha Makes Friends

Phelan, Matt – Sweater Weather

Reynolds, Peter H. – Love You by Heart

Sookocheff, Carey – Lost Things

Sterer, Gideon – The Midnight Fair

Stutzman, Jonathan – Tiny T. Rex and the Perfect Valentine

Sze, Gillian – My Love for You is Always

Talbott, Hudson – A Walk in the Words

West, Alexandra – Thwip! You Are It!

Willems, Mo – Guess What

Woodson, Jacqueline – Year We Learned to Fly

Wynter, Anne – Everybody in the Red Brick Building

JUNIOR FICTION

Barkley, Callie – Liz Learns A Lesson. The Critter Club Book 3

Citro, Asia Monsters and Mold: Zoey and Sassafras Book 2

FGTeeV (YouTube) Fgteev Presents: Into the Game!

Flanagan, John – Battle for Skandia: Ranger's Apprentice, Book Four

Hale, Shannon – Friends Forever

Heidicker, Christian McKay – Scary Stories for Young Foxes: The City

Ireland, Justina – Ophie's Ghosts

Kerley, Barbara – Following Baxter

Lang, Heidi – Whispering Pines

Mackler, Carolyn – Not if I Can Help It

McLachlan, Jenny – The Land of Roar

Miller, Darcy – Strangeville School Is Totally Normal

Patterson, James – Katt Loves Dogg

Reynolds, Justin A. – Miles Morales: Shock Waves

Selznick, Brian – Kaleidoscope

Stoddard, Lindsey – Brave Like That

Thayer, Mike – The Double Life of Danny Day

Timberlake, Amy – Egg Marks the Spot

Wendig, Chuck – Dust & Grim

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Brockenbrough, Martha – I Am an American: The Wong Kim Ark Story

Webb, Elizabeth – American Jaguar: Big Cats, Biogeography, and Human Borders

Barton, Bethany – I'm Trying to Love Garbage

Willems, Mo – Opposites Abstract

Todaro, Lenora – Sea Lions in the Parking Lot: Animals on the Move in a Time of Pandemic

Bardoe, Cheryl – Bei Bei Goes Home: A Panda Story

Wahl, Phoebe – Little Witch Hazel: A Year in the Forest

YOUNG ADULT

Albertalli, Becky – Here's to Us

Anderson, Cory L. – What Beauty There Is

Angeles, Janella – Where Dreams Descend: A Novel

Armentrout, Jennifer L. – Half-Blood Convenant Series Book 1

Baker, Chandler – Hello (From Here)

Cabot, Meg – The Princess Diaries

Capetta, A. R. – Sword in the Stars

Davis, Bryan – Raising Dragons Book 1

Endo, Tatsuya – Spy X Family, Vol. 1

Hunter, Erin – The Silent Thaw: Warriors: The Broken Code Book 2

Izumi, Mitsu – Magus of the Library Book 2

Johnson, Maureen – The Box in the Woods

Kishimoto, Masashi – Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Book 1

Long, Meg – Cold the Night, Fast the Wolves: A Novel

Lord, Emma – When You Get the Chance: A Novel

Mangle, Bethany – Prepped

Marney, Ellie – None Shall Sleep

Mobley, Jeannie – The Diamond Keeper

Moreno, Nina – Our Way Back to Always

Muro, Jennifer – Primer: A Superhero Graphic Novel

Nielsen, Jennifer A. – The Shattered Castle (Ascendance 5)

O'Neal, Kristen – Lycanthropy and Other Chronic Illnesses

Owen, Margaret – Little Thieves

Golden Sheep, Vol. 1

Raman, Akshaya – The Ivory Key

Schneider, Robyn – The Other Merlin. (Emry Merlin, Vol. 1)

Takeuchi, Naoko – Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Book 6

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Wild Tongues Can't Be Tamed: 15 Voices From the Latinx Diaspora

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS

Medina, Meg – Merci Suarez Can't Dance

Swanson, Matthew – Ben Yokoyama and the Cookie of Doom

ADULT BOOKS ON CDs

Atkins, Ace – Bye, Bye Baby

Griffin, W.E.B. – Rogue Asset

Koontz, Dean – Quicksilver

Krentz, Jayne Ann – Lightning in a Mirror

Patterson, James – Fear No Evil

Patterson, James – The Horsewoman

Patterson, James – The Paris Detective

Rollins, James – The Starless Crown

Steel, Danielle – Invisible

Taylor, Brad – End of Days

Turner, J.B. – No Way Back

Woods, Stuart – Criminal Mischief

DVDs

All of My Heart

All of My Heart: Inn Love

All of My Heart: The Wedding

American Pie

Anastasia

Avatar, the Last Airbender Complete Series

Barbie in Princess Power

Black Widow

Cry Macho

Dune

Edge of Darkness

God on Trial

Insidious

Ironman

Lassie: The Best of the Lassie Show

Love in Design

Miracle at St. Anna

Ride Along 2

Stillwater

The Green Zone

The Jesus Music

The Last Duel

The Pirate Fairy

The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale

The Swan Princess

Thor: The Dark World

Venom / Venom Let There Be Carnage

