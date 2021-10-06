 Skip to main content
FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS
FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS

Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of September. *Updated Sept. 16.

ADULT FICTION

Abbott, Megan E. – The Turnout: A Novel 

*Andrews, Ilona – Blood Heir

*Armas, Elena – The Spanish Love Deception 

Balson, Ronald H. – Once We Were Brothers  

Balson, Ronald H. – The Girl From Berlin 

*Bartz, Andrea – We Were Never Here

Bechdel, Alison – The Secret to Superhuman Strength  

Beverly-Whittemore, Miranda – Fierce Little Thing  

Brown, Sandra – Blind Tiger  

*Carl, JoAnna – The Chocolate Raccoon Rigmarole

*Chizmar, Richard – Chasing the Boogeyman

Clipston, Amy – An Amish Homecoming: Four Stories

*Connealy, Mary – Aiming for Love

*Connealy, Mary – Her Secret Song 

Connealy, Mary – Petticoat Ranch  

*Connealy, Mary – The Unexpected Champion

*Connealy, Mary – Woman of Sunlight

Coulter, Catherine – Vortex: An FBI Thriller

Cowley Heller, Miranda – The Paper Palace

*Dare, Abi – The Girl with the Louding Voice 

Downing, Samantha – For Your Own Good

*Feito, Virginia – Mrs. March

*Greenley, Andrew – Virgin and Martyr 

Hannon, Irene – One Perfect Spring: A Novel  

*Harris, Tessa – The Sixth Victim

*Hawkins, Paula – A Slow Fire Burning 

Henderson, Dee – God's Gift  

Henderson, Dee – Threads of Suspicion  

*Hill, Judith – The Equation

*Hotchner, A.E. – Louisiana Purchase

*Johansen, Iris – High Stakes

*Kennedy, Raven – Gild

*Kennedy, Raven – Glint

*Knott, Robert – Robert B. Parker's Buckskin

Lapeña, Shari – Not a Happy Family  

*Layne, Lauren – To Sir, With Love

*Le Carre, John – A Most Wanted Man

*Lindsey, Johanna – Captive of My Desires

*Lustbader, Eric – The Testament

McConaghy, Charlotte – Once There Were Wolves: A Novel  

Meissner, Susan – The Last Year of the War  

*Miller, Derek – How to Find Your Way in the Dark

*Michaels, Fern – 19 Yellow Moon Road

*Moreno-Garcia, Silvia – Velvet Was the Night

Mott, Jason – Hell of a Book: Or the Altogether Factual, Wholly Bona Fide Story of a Big Dreams, Hard Luck, American-Made Mad Kid  

Murphy, Julie – If the Shoe Fits: A Meant to Be Novel  

Mustian, Kelly – The Girls in the Stilt House: A Novel  

Mynheir, Mark – The Night Watchman: A Novel  

O'Leary, Beth – The Flatshare  

*Oates, Joyce – Breathe

Otomo, Katsuhiro – Akira. Book 5  

Pataki, Allison – The Accidental Empress: A Novel  

Patterson, James – The Noise  

*Preston, Douglas – Bloodless

*Reardon, Scott – The Prometheus Man

*Robb, J.D. – Forgotten in Death

*St. John, Katherine – The Siren

Salvatore, R. A. – Starlight Enclave: A Novel  

Smith, Patrick D. – The River Is Home; And Angel City

*Snyder, Scott – Batman Last Knight on Earth

Srock, Sharon – Alex  

Steel, Danielle – Complications: A Novel  

Tudor, C. J. – The Burning Girls  

Weiss, Leah – All the Little Hopes: A Novel  

Wilkinson, Gina – When the Apricots Bloom: A Novel

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Benjamin, Melanie – The Children's Blizzard

*Broday, Linda – A Cowboy of Legend 

Brown, Rita Mae – Out of Hounds: A Novel

*Carr, Jack – The Devil's Hand 

Chiaverini, Jennifer – The Women's March: A Novel of the 1913 Woman Suffrage Procession

*Clark, Georgia – It Had to be You

Doiron, Paul – Dead by Dawn  

*Dugoni, Robert – In Her Tracks

Houghton, Emily – Before I Saw You

*Johnstone, William – Blood in the Dust 

Kitt, Sandra – Winner Takes All  

*Lalire, Gregory – Man From Montana

Macomber, Debbie – It's Better This Way: A Novel  

Palmer, Diana – Notorious  

Patterson, James – The Shadow  

*Preston, Douglas – Bloodless

Shirley, John – Red Trail  

*Steel, Danielle – Complications

Tudor, C. J. – The Burning Girls  

Wolfe, Ethan J. – The Illinois Detective Agency: The Case of the Missing Cattle

ADULT NON-FICTION

Coyne, Tom – A Course Called America: Fifty States, Five Thousand Fairways, and the Search for the Great American Golf Course  

*Duncan, Mike – Hero of Two World  

Farrow, Joanna – The Official Harry Potter Baking Book: 40+ Recipes Inspired by the Films

Grant, Adam M. – Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don't Know  

Gunter, Jen – The Menopause Manifesto: Own Your Health With Facts and Feminism

Henderson, Eleanor – Everything I Have is Yours: A Marriage

Levin, Mark R. – American Marxism

*Phillips, Steven – Chronic

*Raven, Catherine – Fox and I 

Rombauer, Irma S. – The Joy of Cooking Christmas Cookies  

Simmons, Marie – Muffins A to Z  

*Spours, Judy – The Ultimate Flower Arranging Book

*Trump, Mary – The Reckoning

*Verier, Mike – 82nd Airborne: 'All American'

Watters, Jesse – How I Saved the World

Wolff, Michael – Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump White House

EASY READERS

Blabey, Aaron – Pig the Monster  

Luca: Friends Are Forever  

Carter, David A. – More Bugs in Boxes: A Pop-Up Book About Color  

Chang, Maggie P. – Geraldine Pu and Her Lunchbox, Too!  

Dillard, Sarah – Blueberry Cake  

Fraser, Mary Ann – Milton & Odie and the Bigger-Than-Bigmouth Bass  

Hamilton, Judy – Time  

Howe, James – Tyrone O'Saurus Dreams  

Maud Humphrey's Mother Goose

Huntley, Tex – Scoob! A Dog's Best Friend

John, Jory – Cat Problems  

John, Jory – The Good, the Bad, and the Spooky  

Jordan, Kelly – Chase the Moon, Tiny Turtle: A Hatchling's Daring Race to the Sea  

Julian, Sean – Norman's First Day at Dino Day Care  

Kobman, Lisa – Cicada Symphony  

Kurpiel, Sarah – Original Cat, Copy Cat  

Marcero, Deborah – Haylee and the Comet: A Tale of Cosmic Friendship  

Marzollo, Jean I Spy Spooky Night: A Book of Picture Riddles  

Maynor, Megan – Henry at Home  

McQuinn, Anna – Lola Goes to School  

Mitton, Tony – Playful Little Penguins 

Pova, Rosie J. – Sunday Rain  

Raymundo, Peter – Mysterious Sea Bunny  

Reid, Camilla – Peekaboo Bear  

Shealy, Malcolm – Meet Mario!  

Smallberg, Rebecca – The Firefly with No Glow

Snyder, Gabi – Listen  

Mighty Monster Machines  

Weinberg, Steven – The Middle Kid  

Worth, Bonnie – Cooking With the CAT

JUNIOR FICTION

*Almond, David – Annie Lumsden, The Girl From the Sea

Bauer, Marion – Dane Sunshine

Brosgol, Vera – Be Prepared Vol. 1

Cala, Caroline – Best Babysitters Ever

Carter, Ally Winterborne – Home For Mayhem and Mystery Book 2  

Chmakova, Svetlana – The Weirn Books, Vol. 1: Be Wary of the Silent Woods

Colfer, Chris – Goldilocks Wanted Dead or Alive: The Land of Stories  

Cooke, Stephanie – Oh My Gods  

Crimi, Carolyn – Secondhand Dogs

Dixon, Alesha – Lightning Girl  

Kaufman, Amie – Elementals: Scorch Dragons  

Korman, Gordon – Linked  

Marciano, Johnny – Klawde: Evil Alien Warlord Cat Book 1  

Martin, Ann M – Karen's Kittycat Club (Baby-Sitters Little Sister Graphic Novel #4)

Milford, Kate – Greenglass House  

Miller, Kayla – Clash  

Oh, Ellen – Spirit Hunters  

Smith, Nikki – Shannon Ann Fights for Freedom : An Underground Railroad Survival Story

Valentino, Serena – The Odd Sisters : A Tale of the Three Witches

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Beer, Julie – Halloween: 300 Spooky Facts to Scare You Silly

LaRochelle, David – How to Apologize  

O'Connor, George – Olympians: Lord of the Dead  

McCall, Gerrie – Dragons: Fearsome Monsters From Myth and Fiction  

Jacobs, Robin – Earth Shattering Events  

Stewart, Melissa – 14 Monkeys: A Rain Forest Rhyme  

Sandri, Barbara – Chickenology: The Ultimate Encyclopedia  

Muirhead, Margaret – Flip!: How the Frisbee Took Flight  

Greene, Susan – The ABC's of Golf  

Boan, Marisa – All About the Olympic Games  

Messner, Kate – History Smashers: The American Revolution

YOUNG ADULT

Abike-Iyimide, Faridah – Ace of Spades

Aidairo – Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun Vol. 1  

Caine, Rachel – Paper and Fire  

Clayton, Dhonielle – Blackout  

Coleman, Stephanie – Real, Not Perfect  

Craig, Erin A. – Small Favors  

Dickerson, Melanie – The Princess Spy  

Elliott, Laura – Walls  

Garrity, Shaenon K. – The Dire Days of Willowweep Manor  

Goodman, Jessica – They'll Never Catch Us  

Griffin, Rachel M. – The Nature of Witches  

Hero – Horimiya Vol. 1  

Tokyo Ghoul, Vol. 11  

Kova, Elise – A Deal With the Elf King  

Mahurin, Shelby – Gods & Monsters  

McBride, Lish – Curses  

Ralph, Vincent – 14 Ways to Die  

Richards, Alex – When We Were Strangers  

Roehrig, Caleb – A Werewolf In Riverdale  

Ryan, Lexi – These Hollow Vows  

Spinelli, Jerry – Dead Wednesday  

Takeuchi, Naoko – Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Vol. 1  

Wildenstein, Olivia – Not Another Love Song

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Smith, Clint – How the Word Is Passed : A Reckoning With the History of Slavery Across America 

Chang, Jeff – Can't Stop Won't Stop (Young Adult Edition): A Hip-Hop History

Garrett, Leah – X Troop: The Secret Jewish Commandos of World War Two

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Burke, James Lee – Another Kind of Eden 

*Hawkins, Paula – A Slow Fire Burning

*Johnson, Craig – Daughter of the Morning Star

*Moriarty, Liane – Apples Never Fall

*Patterson, James – The Noise

*Patterson, James – The Shadow

*Rob, J.D. – Forgotten in Death

*Rooney, Sally – Beautiful World, Where Are You

Woods, Stuart – Class Act

ADULT PLAYAWAYS

Acuff, Jon – Soundtracks

Michaels, Fern – No Way Out

Quick, Amanda – The Lady Has a Past

Steel, Danielle – Finding Ashley

Steel, Danielle – The Affair

DVDS

*Black Beauty

*Black Panther

*Blades of Glory

*Blue Collar Comedy Tour: The Movie

*Bridesmaids

*Captain America: The First Avenger

*Captain Marvel

*Chronicle

*The Core

*Dallas Buyers Club

*Doctor Strange

*The English Teacher

*Fast Food Nation

*The 15:17 to Paris

*Frankenfish

*G.I. Joe Retaliation

*Heroes Complete Season two

*Holiday Classics

*Home Alone 1,2 and 3

*The Hunger Games

*Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

*Jurassic World

*Justified: The Final Season

*The Land Before Time: 4 Movies

*A Lot Like Love

*Monster Bucks

*Ong Bak 3: The Final Battle

*The Nutcracker: The Untold Story

*Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

*Point Break

*Poldark Complete First Season

*S1Mone

*SpongeBob Squarepants Christmas

*X-Men First Class

*Transformers: Dark of the Moon

*Twilight

*Valerian

*Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Academy Awards Animation

*Water for Elephants

*The Wolf of Wall Street

