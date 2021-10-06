Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of September. *Updated Sept. 16.
ADULT FICTION
Abbott, Megan E. – The Turnout: A Novel
*Andrews, Ilona – Blood Heir
*Armas, Elena – The Spanish Love Deception
Balson, Ronald H. – Once We Were Brothers
Balson, Ronald H. – The Girl From Berlin
*Bartz, Andrea – We Were Never Here
Bechdel, Alison – The Secret to Superhuman Strength
Beverly-Whittemore, Miranda – Fierce Little Thing
Brown, Sandra – Blind Tiger
*Carl, JoAnna – The Chocolate Raccoon Rigmarole
*Chizmar, Richard – Chasing the Boogeyman
Clipston, Amy – An Amish Homecoming: Four Stories
*Connealy, Mary – Aiming for Love
*Connealy, Mary – Her Secret Song
Connealy, Mary – Petticoat Ranch
*Connealy, Mary – The Unexpected Champion
*Connealy, Mary – Woman of Sunlight
Coulter, Catherine – Vortex: An FBI Thriller
Cowley Heller, Miranda – The Paper Palace
*Dare, Abi – The Girl with the Louding Voice
Downing, Samantha – For Your Own Good
*Feito, Virginia – Mrs. March
*Greenley, Andrew – Virgin and Martyr
Hannon, Irene – One Perfect Spring: A Novel
*Harris, Tessa – The Sixth Victim
*Hawkins, Paula – A Slow Fire Burning
Henderson, Dee – God's Gift
Henderson, Dee – Threads of Suspicion
*Hill, Judith – The Equation
*Hotchner, A.E. – Louisiana Purchase
*Johansen, Iris – High Stakes
*Kennedy, Raven – Gild
*Kennedy, Raven – Glint
*Knott, Robert – Robert B. Parker's Buckskin
Lapeña, Shari – Not a Happy Family
*Layne, Lauren – To Sir, With Love
*Le Carre, John – A Most Wanted Man
*Lindsey, Johanna – Captive of My Desires
*Lustbader, Eric – The Testament
McConaghy, Charlotte – Once There Were Wolves: A Novel
Meissner, Susan – The Last Year of the War
*Miller, Derek – How to Find Your Way in the Dark
*Michaels, Fern – 19 Yellow Moon Road
*Moreno-Garcia, Silvia – Velvet Was the Night
Mott, Jason – Hell of a Book: Or the Altogether Factual, Wholly Bona Fide Story of a Big Dreams, Hard Luck, American-Made Mad Kid
Murphy, Julie – If the Shoe Fits: A Meant to Be Novel
Mustian, Kelly – The Girls in the Stilt House: A Novel
Mynheir, Mark – The Night Watchman: A Novel
O'Leary, Beth – The Flatshare
*Oates, Joyce – Breathe
Otomo, Katsuhiro – Akira. Book 5
Pataki, Allison – The Accidental Empress: A Novel
Patterson, James – The Noise
*Preston, Douglas – Bloodless
*Reardon, Scott – The Prometheus Man
*Robb, J.D. – Forgotten in Death
*St. John, Katherine – The Siren
Salvatore, R. A. – Starlight Enclave: A Novel
Smith, Patrick D. – The River Is Home; And Angel City
*Snyder, Scott – Batman Last Knight on Earth
Srock, Sharon – Alex
Steel, Danielle – Complications: A Novel
Tudor, C. J. – The Burning Girls
Weiss, Leah – All the Little Hopes: A Novel
Wilkinson, Gina – When the Apricots Bloom: A Novel
ADULT LARGE PRINT
Benjamin, Melanie – The Children's Blizzard
*Broday, Linda – A Cowboy of Legend
Brown, Rita Mae – Out of Hounds: A Novel
*Carr, Jack – The Devil's Hand
Chiaverini, Jennifer – The Women's March: A Novel of the 1913 Woman Suffrage Procession
*Clark, Georgia – It Had to be You
Doiron, Paul – Dead by Dawn
*Dugoni, Robert – In Her Tracks
Houghton, Emily – Before I Saw You
*Johnstone, William – Blood in the Dust
Kitt, Sandra – Winner Takes All
*Lalire, Gregory – Man From Montana
Macomber, Debbie – It's Better This Way: A Novel
Palmer, Diana – Notorious
Patterson, James – The Shadow
*Preston, Douglas – Bloodless
Shirley, John – Red Trail
*Steel, Danielle – Complications
Tudor, C. J. – The Burning Girls
Wolfe, Ethan J. – The Illinois Detective Agency: The Case of the Missing Cattle
ADULT NON-FICTION
Coyne, Tom – A Course Called America: Fifty States, Five Thousand Fairways, and the Search for the Great American Golf Course
*Duncan, Mike – Hero of Two World
Farrow, Joanna – The Official Harry Potter Baking Book: 40+ Recipes Inspired by the Films
Grant, Adam M. – Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don't Know
Gunter, Jen – The Menopause Manifesto: Own Your Health With Facts and Feminism
Henderson, Eleanor – Everything I Have is Yours: A Marriage
Levin, Mark R. – American Marxism
*Phillips, Steven – Chronic
*Raven, Catherine – Fox and I
Rombauer, Irma S. – The Joy of Cooking Christmas Cookies
Simmons, Marie – Muffins A to Z
*Spours, Judy – The Ultimate Flower Arranging Book
*Trump, Mary – The Reckoning
*Verier, Mike – 82nd Airborne: 'All American'
Watters, Jesse – How I Saved the World
Wolff, Michael – Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump White House
EASY READERS
Blabey, Aaron – Pig the Monster
Luca: Friends Are Forever
Carter, David A. – More Bugs in Boxes: A Pop-Up Book About Color
Chang, Maggie P. – Geraldine Pu and Her Lunchbox, Too!
Dillard, Sarah – Blueberry Cake
Fraser, Mary Ann – Milton & Odie and the Bigger-Than-Bigmouth Bass
Hamilton, Judy – Time
Howe, James – Tyrone O'Saurus Dreams
Maud Humphrey's Mother Goose
Huntley, Tex – Scoob! A Dog's Best Friend
John, Jory – Cat Problems
John, Jory – The Good, the Bad, and the Spooky
Jordan, Kelly – Chase the Moon, Tiny Turtle: A Hatchling's Daring Race to the Sea
Julian, Sean – Norman's First Day at Dino Day Care
Kobman, Lisa – Cicada Symphony
Kurpiel, Sarah – Original Cat, Copy Cat
Marcero, Deborah – Haylee and the Comet: A Tale of Cosmic Friendship
Marzollo, Jean I Spy Spooky Night: A Book of Picture Riddles
Maynor, Megan – Henry at Home
McQuinn, Anna – Lola Goes to School
Mitton, Tony – Playful Little Penguins
Pova, Rosie J. – Sunday Rain
Raymundo, Peter – Mysterious Sea Bunny
Reid, Camilla – Peekaboo Bear
Shealy, Malcolm – Meet Mario!
Smallberg, Rebecca – The Firefly with No Glow
Snyder, Gabi – Listen
Mighty Monster Machines
Weinberg, Steven – The Middle Kid
Worth, Bonnie – Cooking With the CAT
JUNIOR FICTION
*Almond, David – Annie Lumsden, The Girl From the Sea
Bauer, Marion – Dane Sunshine
Brosgol, Vera – Be Prepared Vol. 1
Cala, Caroline – Best Babysitters Ever
Carter, Ally Winterborne – Home For Mayhem and Mystery Book 2
Chmakova, Svetlana – The Weirn Books, Vol. 1: Be Wary of the Silent Woods
Colfer, Chris – Goldilocks Wanted Dead or Alive: The Land of Stories
Cooke, Stephanie – Oh My Gods
Crimi, Carolyn – Secondhand Dogs
Dixon, Alesha – Lightning Girl
Kaufman, Amie – Elementals: Scorch Dragons
Korman, Gordon – Linked
Marciano, Johnny – Klawde: Evil Alien Warlord Cat Book 1
Martin, Ann M – Karen's Kittycat Club (Baby-Sitters Little Sister Graphic Novel #4)
Milford, Kate – Greenglass House
Miller, Kayla – Clash
Oh, Ellen – Spirit Hunters
Smith, Nikki – Shannon Ann Fights for Freedom : An Underground Railroad Survival Story
Valentino, Serena – The Odd Sisters : A Tale of the Three Witches
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
Beer, Julie – Halloween: 300 Spooky Facts to Scare You Silly
LaRochelle, David – How to Apologize
O'Connor, George – Olympians: Lord of the Dead
McCall, Gerrie – Dragons: Fearsome Monsters From Myth and Fiction
Jacobs, Robin – Earth Shattering Events
Stewart, Melissa – 14 Monkeys: A Rain Forest Rhyme
Sandri, Barbara – Chickenology: The Ultimate Encyclopedia
Muirhead, Margaret – Flip!: How the Frisbee Took Flight
Greene, Susan – The ABC's of Golf
Boan, Marisa – All About the Olympic Games
Messner, Kate – History Smashers: The American Revolution
YOUNG ADULT
Abike-Iyimide, Faridah – Ace of Spades
Aidairo – Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun Vol. 1
Caine, Rachel – Paper and Fire
Clayton, Dhonielle – Blackout
Coleman, Stephanie – Real, Not Perfect
Craig, Erin A. – Small Favors
Dickerson, Melanie – The Princess Spy
Elliott, Laura – Walls
Garrity, Shaenon K. – The Dire Days of Willowweep Manor
Goodman, Jessica – They'll Never Catch Us
Griffin, Rachel M. – The Nature of Witches
Hero – Horimiya Vol. 1
Tokyo Ghoul, Vol. 11
Kova, Elise – A Deal With the Elf King
Mahurin, Shelby – Gods & Monsters
McBride, Lish – Curses
Ralph, Vincent – 14 Ways to Die
Richards, Alex – When We Were Strangers
Roehrig, Caleb – A Werewolf In Riverdale
Ryan, Lexi – These Hollow Vows
Spinelli, Jerry – Dead Wednesday
Takeuchi, Naoko – Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Vol. 1
Wildenstein, Olivia – Not Another Love Song
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION
Smith, Clint – How the Word Is Passed : A Reckoning With the History of Slavery Across America
Chang, Jeff – Can't Stop Won't Stop (Young Adult Edition): A Hip-Hop History
Garrett, Leah – X Troop: The Secret Jewish Commandos of World War Two
ADULT BOOKS ON CD
Burke, James Lee – Another Kind of Eden
*Hawkins, Paula – A Slow Fire Burning
*Johnson, Craig – Daughter of the Morning Star
*Moriarty, Liane – Apples Never Fall
*Patterson, James – The Noise
*Patterson, James – The Shadow
*Rob, J.D. – Forgotten in Death
*Rooney, Sally – Beautiful World, Where Are You
Woods, Stuart – Class Act
ADULT PLAYAWAYS
Acuff, Jon – Soundtracks
Michaels, Fern – No Way Out
Quick, Amanda – The Lady Has a Past
Steel, Danielle – Finding Ashley
Steel, Danielle – The Affair
DVDS
*Black Beauty
*Black Panther
*Blades of Glory
*Blue Collar Comedy Tour: The Movie
*Bridesmaids
*Captain America: The First Avenger
*Captain Marvel
*Chronicle
*The Core
*Dallas Buyers Club
*Doctor Strange
*The English Teacher
*Fast Food Nation
*The 15:17 to Paris
*Frankenfish
*G.I. Joe Retaliation
*Heroes Complete Season two
*Holiday Classics
*Home Alone 1,2 and 3
*The Hunger Games
*Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
*Jurassic World
*Justified: The Final Season
*The Land Before Time: 4 Movies
*A Lot Like Love
*Monster Bucks
*Ong Bak 3: The Final Battle
*The Nutcracker: The Untold Story
*Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
*Point Break
*Poldark Complete First Season