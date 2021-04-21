 Skip to main content
FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS
FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS

Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of April 2021. 

ADULT FICTION

Bateman, Tracey – Stitched With Love Collection: 9 Historical Courtships in the Sewing Parlor

Berry, Steve – The Kaiser's Web  

Bonidan, Cathy – The Lost Manuscript 

Broder, Melissa – Milk Fed

Caine, Rachel – Heartbreak Bay  

Chouinard, M. M. – The Other Mothers 

Clayborn, Kate – Love at First

*Cleeves, Ann – The Long Call 

Coben, Harlan – Win  

Coleman, Lynn A. – Brides of Kentucky: 3-in-1 Historical Romance Collection  

Cross-Smith, Leesa – This Close to Okay: A Novel  

Dean, Abigail – Girl a: A Novel  

Deveraux, Jude – Meant to Be 

Dooley, Lena Nelson – Brides of Minnesota: 3-in-1 Historical Romance Collection

*Dray, Stephanie – The Women of Château Lafayette 

Evanovich, Janet – The Bounty: A Fox and O'Hare Novel  

Farrier, Nancy J. – Brides of Arizona: 3-in-1 Historical Romance Collection  

Gailey, Sarah – The Echo Wife  

Goodnight, Linda – The Innkeeper's Sister 

Graham, Heather – Danger in Numbers  

Halverson, Seré Prince – The Underside of Joy: [A Novel]  

Henderson, Dee – Sins of the Past: A Romantic Suspense Novella Collection  

Henderson, Dee – The Cost of Betrayal: Three Romantic Suspense Novellas  

Henderson, Dee – The Marriage Wish 

Hockman, Angie – Shipped: A Novel  

*Hogle, Sarah  – You Deserve Each Other

Jensen, Danielle L. – The Bridge Kingdom  

Koontz, Dean R. – The Other Emily  

Lemire, Jeff – Gideon Falls. Vol. 1: The Black Barn  

MacLaren, Sharlene – Christmas Comes to Little Hickman Creek  

MacLaren, Sharlene – Ellie's Haven  

MacLaren, Sharlene – Gift of Grace: A Novel  

MacLaren, Sharlene – Heart of Mercy  

MacLaren, Sharlene – Her Rebel Heart: A Novel

*Maclaren, Sharlene – Livvie's Song 

MacLaren, Sharlene – Long Journey Home  

MacLaren, Sharlene – Sofia's Secret  

MacLaren, Sharlene – Summer on Sunset Ridge

MacLaren, Sharlene – Tender Vow  

MacLaren, Sharlene – Their Daring Hearts: A Novel  

MacLaren, Sharlene – Threads of Joy: A Novel 

Margolin, Phillip – A Matter of Life and Death: A Robin Lockwood Novel 

Mehl, Nancy – Simple Secrets  

Meissner, Susan – The Nature of Fragile Things

*Michaels, Fern – No Way Out   

Oates, Joyce Carol – The (Other) You Stories  

Okorafor, Nnedi – Remote Control  

Onyebuchi, Tochi – Riot Baby  

*Patterson, James – The Red Book

Pearse, Sarah – The Sanatorium: A Novel 

Quinn, Julia – On the Way to the Wedding  

Quinn, Julia – The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After  

Quinn, Kate – The Rose Code: A Novel  

Quotah, Eman – Bride of the Sea: A Novel

Randall, Alice – Black Bottom Saints: A Novel

Roper, Gayle G. – A Rose Revealed

Roper, Gayle G. – A Secret Identity

Roper, Gayle G. – An Unexpected Match

Ryan, Jennifer – The Kitchen Front: A Novel

*Sayers, Constance – The Ladies of the Secret Circus

*Scott, Cavan – Dooku: Jedi Lost

Scottoline, Lisa – Eternal

Spurrier, Simon – Coda Vol. 2

*Sten, Camilla – The Lost Village

*Swanson, Peter – Every Vow You Break

Steel, Danielle – The Affair: A Novel

Vetsch, Erica – The Convenient Bride Collection: 9 Romances Grow From Marriage Partnerships Formed Out of Necessity

Witemeyer, Karen – Hearts Entwined: A Historical Romance Novella Collection

Woods, Stuart – Double Jeopardy

*Zahn, Timothy – Chaos Rising

ADULT LARGE PRINT

*Allende, Isabel – The Soul of a Woman (Non-Fiction Large Print)

Berenson, Alex – The Power Couple

Harper, Karen – Deep in the Alaskan Woods

*Harper, Karen – Under the Alaskan Ice

*Harris, Charlaine – The Russian Cage

*Kellerman, Jonathan – Serpentine

*Margolin, Phillip – A Matter of Life and Death

McCall Smith, Alexander – A Promise of Ankles

Taylor, Mary Ellen – Honeysuckle Season

Turnbull, Bryn – The Woman Before Wallis

Washburn, Tim – The Rocking R Ranch

Wendelboe, C. M. – The Marshal and the Mystical Mountain

Yang, Susie – White Ivy

ADULT NON-FICTION

*Albert, Liv – Greek Mythology

*Bubel, Nancy – The New Seed-Starters Handbook

*Foster, Clare – The Flower Garden

Cooke, Julia – Come Fly the World: The Jet-Age Story of the Women of Pan Am

Ford, Richard T. – Dress Codes: How the Laws of Fashion Made History

Nimura, Janice P. – The Doctors Blackwell: How Two Pioneering Sisters Brought Medicine to Women — and Women to Medicine

*Rogers, Sean – Rising Above a Green Beret's Story

Baur, Jean – Joy Unleashed: The Story of Bella, the Unlikely Therapy Dog

100 Cars That Changed the World: The Designs, Engines, and Technologies That Drive Our Imagination

Kent, Emily – The Little Book of Cottagecore: Traditional Skills for a Simpler Life

The Ultimate Book of Grilling

Galeskas, Beverly – Felted Knits

Lemmon, Gayle Tzemach – The Daughters of Kobani: A Story of Rebellion, Courage, and Justice

Kendi, Ibram X. – Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019

EASY READERS

Alber, Diane – Never Let a Unicorn Wear a Tutu!

Butler, Dori Hillestad – King & Kayla and the Case of the Gold Ring

Freed, Arthur – Singing in the Rain

Gallo, Tina – Dragon Day! (Dragons Rescue Riders)

George, K. – The Secret Fawn

Harris, Meena – Ambitious Girl

Horácek, Petr – The Best Place in the World

Kelly, Scott – Goodnight, Astronaut

Kilpatrick, Karen – When Pencil Met Eraser

Latham, Irene – Meet Miss Fancy

Midler, Bette – The Tale of the Mandarin Duck: A Modern Fable

Min, Cat – Shy Willow

Newberry, Clare Turlay – Marshmallow

Paul, Miranda – Little Libraries, Big Heroes

Schertle, Alice – Little Blue Truck's Springtime : A Lift-the-Flap Book

Wong, Liz – I Am Not a Penguin

JUNIOR FICTION

Allen, Kate – The Line Tender

Alston, B. B. – Amari and the Night Brothers

Bajaj, Varsha – Count Me In

Burgan, Michael – Nazi Prison Camp Escape

Cala, Caroline – The Good, the Bad, and the Bossy

Calonita, Jen – Switched (Fairy Tale Reform School Book 4)

Cannistra, Meg – The Trouble With Shooting Stars

Cody, Matthew – Zatanna and the House of Secrets : A Graphic Novel

Dallas, Sandra – Someplace to Call Home

Green, John – Off the Hook

Hoyle, McCall – Stella

Husted, Ursula Murray – Cat Story

Kelly, Lynne – Song for a Whale

O'Connor, Barbara – Halfway to Harmony

Patterson, James – Treasure Hunters: Quest for the City of Gold

Schmid, Susan Maupin – Ghost of a Chance

Schmidt, Gary D – Pay Attention, Carter Jones

Sutherland, Tui – Wings of Fire: The Dangerous Gift Book 14

Tsukirino, Yumi – Fluffy, Fluffy Cinnamoroll

Venable, Colleen A. F. – Katie the Catsitter

Wang, Jen – Stargazing

Winick, Judd – Gina, the Girl Who Broke the World

Yoshinari, Yoh – Little Witch Academia Vol. 2

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Levy, Debbie – Becoming RBG: Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Journey to Justice

McLeod, Kimberly – Fun and Easy Crafting With Recycled Materials: 60 Cool Projects That Reimagine Paper Rolls, Egg Cartons, Jars and More!

Friddell, Claudia – Race Banker and Her Hello Girls Answer the Call: The Heroic Story of WWI Telephone Operators

YOUNG ADULT

Appelt, Kathi – Angel Thieves

Armentrout, Jennifer L. – Rage and Ruin. (Harbinger, Book 2)

Black, Chuck – The Kingdom Series: Book 1: Kingdom's Dawn

Clare, Cassandra – Chain of Iron (The Last Hours, #2)

Ely, Lyndsay – Gunslinger Girl

Fischer, Nancy Richardson – The Speed of Falling Objects

Furudate, Haruichi – Haikyu!!: Hinata and Kageyama Vol 1

Grimes, Nikki – Ordinary Hazards: A Memoir

Hand, Cynthia – The How & the Why

Izumi, Mitsu – Magus of the Library, Vol. 1

Jones, Kimberly – I'm Not Dying With You Tonight

Kui, Ryoko – Delicious in Dungeon

McGinnis, Mindy – Heroine

Riggs, Ransom – The Desolations of Devil's Acre: Miss Pererines's Peculiar Children

Schmidt, Gary D. – Just Like That

Shirahama, Kamome – Witch Hat Atelier Vol. 2

Shusterman, Neal – Game Changer

Toboso, Yana – Black Butler Vol. 1

Wilson, Kip – White Rose

Wolff, Tracy – Covet: Crave Book 3

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Lightman, Alan P. – Probable Impossibilities: Musings on Beginnings and Endings

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Coben, Harlan – Win

Cussler, Clive – Fast Ice

Deveraux, Jude – Meant to Be

Evanovich, Janet – The Bounty

King, Stephen – Later

Leon, Donna – Transient Desires

Mbue, Imbolo – How Beautiful We Were

Michaels, Fern – No Way Out

Patterson, James – Till Murder Do Us Part

Steel, Danielle – The Affair

Woods, Stuart – Double Jeopardy

DVDS

*The Croods: A New Age

*DC Super Hero Girls

*Descendants 2

*Doomsday

*Fearless Faith

*Freaky

*G-Force

*Lovecraft Country Complete Season One

*Mission Impossible 3

*Mulan

*Paw Patrol: Rubble on the Double

*Percy Jackson and the Olympians

*Samson

*Spooky Buddies

*Synchronic

*Think Like a Dog

*Veggie Tales: Are You My Neighbor?

*Veggie Tales: Sumo of the Opera

*Veggie Tales: The Wonderful Wizzard of Ha's

*Wings: Complete Season One and Two

