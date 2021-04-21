Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of April 2021. *Updated
ADULT FICTION
Bateman, Tracey – Stitched With Love Collection: 9 Historical Courtships in the Sewing Parlor
Berry, Steve – The Kaiser's Web
Bonidan, Cathy – The Lost Manuscript
Broder, Melissa – Milk Fed
Caine, Rachel – Heartbreak Bay
Chouinard, M. M. – The Other Mothers
Clayborn, Kate – Love at First
*Cleeves, Ann – The Long Call
Coben, Harlan – Win
Coleman, Lynn A. – Brides of Kentucky: 3-in-1 Historical Romance Collection
Cross-Smith, Leesa – This Close to Okay: A Novel
Dean, Abigail – Girl a: A Novel
Deveraux, Jude – Meant to Be
Dooley, Lena Nelson – Brides of Minnesota: 3-in-1 Historical Romance Collection
*Dray, Stephanie – The Women of Château Lafayette
Evanovich, Janet – The Bounty: A Fox and O'Hare Novel
Farrier, Nancy J. – Brides of Arizona: 3-in-1 Historical Romance Collection
Gailey, Sarah – The Echo Wife
Goodnight, Linda – The Innkeeper's Sister
Graham, Heather – Danger in Numbers
Halverson, Seré Prince – The Underside of Joy: [A Novel]
Henderson, Dee – Sins of the Past: A Romantic Suspense Novella Collection
Henderson, Dee – The Cost of Betrayal: Three Romantic Suspense Novellas
Henderson, Dee – The Marriage Wish
Hockman, Angie – Shipped: A Novel
*Hogle, Sarah – You Deserve Each Other
Jensen, Danielle L. – The Bridge Kingdom
Koontz, Dean R. – The Other Emily
Lemire, Jeff – Gideon Falls. Vol. 1: The Black Barn
MacLaren, Sharlene – Christmas Comes to Little Hickman Creek
MacLaren, Sharlene – Ellie's Haven
MacLaren, Sharlene – Gift of Grace: A Novel
MacLaren, Sharlene – Heart of Mercy
MacLaren, Sharlene – Her Rebel Heart: A Novel
*Maclaren, Sharlene – Livvie's Song
MacLaren, Sharlene – Long Journey Home
MacLaren, Sharlene – Sofia's Secret
MacLaren, Sharlene – Summer on Sunset Ridge
MacLaren, Sharlene – Tender Vow
MacLaren, Sharlene – Their Daring Hearts: A Novel
MacLaren, Sharlene – Threads of Joy: A Novel
Margolin, Phillip – A Matter of Life and Death: A Robin Lockwood Novel
Mehl, Nancy – Simple Secrets
Meissner, Susan – The Nature of Fragile Things
*Michaels, Fern – No Way Out
Oates, Joyce Carol – The (Other) You Stories
Okorafor, Nnedi – Remote Control
Onyebuchi, Tochi – Riot Baby
*Patterson, James – The Red Book
Pearse, Sarah – The Sanatorium: A Novel
Quinn, Julia – On the Way to the Wedding
Quinn, Julia – The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After
Quinn, Kate – The Rose Code: A Novel
Quotah, Eman – Bride of the Sea: A Novel
Randall, Alice – Black Bottom Saints: A Novel
Roper, Gayle G. – A Rose Revealed
Roper, Gayle G. – A Secret Identity
Roper, Gayle G. – An Unexpected Match
Ryan, Jennifer – The Kitchen Front: A Novel
*Sayers, Constance – The Ladies of the Secret Circus
*Scott, Cavan – Dooku: Jedi Lost
Scottoline, Lisa – Eternal
Spurrier, Simon – Coda Vol. 2
*Sten, Camilla – The Lost Village
*Swanson, Peter – Every Vow You Break
Steel, Danielle – The Affair: A Novel
Vetsch, Erica – The Convenient Bride Collection: 9 Romances Grow From Marriage Partnerships Formed Out of Necessity
Witemeyer, Karen – Hearts Entwined: A Historical Romance Novella Collection
Woods, Stuart – Double Jeopardy
*Zahn, Timothy – Chaos Rising
ADULT LARGE PRINT
*Allende, Isabel – The Soul of a Woman (Non-Fiction Large Print)
Berenson, Alex – The Power Couple
Harper, Karen – Deep in the Alaskan Woods
*Harper, Karen – Under the Alaskan Ice
*Harris, Charlaine – The Russian Cage
*Kellerman, Jonathan – Serpentine
*Margolin, Phillip – A Matter of Life and Death
McCall Smith, Alexander – A Promise of Ankles
Taylor, Mary Ellen – Honeysuckle Season
Turnbull, Bryn – The Woman Before Wallis
Washburn, Tim – The Rocking R Ranch
Wendelboe, C. M. – The Marshal and the Mystical Mountain
Yang, Susie – White Ivy
ADULT NON-FICTION
*Albert, Liv – Greek Mythology
*Bubel, Nancy – The New Seed-Starters Handbook
*Foster, Clare – The Flower Garden
Cooke, Julia – Come Fly the World: The Jet-Age Story of the Women of Pan Am
Ford, Richard T. – Dress Codes: How the Laws of Fashion Made History
Nimura, Janice P. – The Doctors Blackwell: How Two Pioneering Sisters Brought Medicine to Women — and Women to Medicine
*Rogers, Sean – Rising Above a Green Beret's Story
Baur, Jean – Joy Unleashed: The Story of Bella, the Unlikely Therapy Dog
100 Cars That Changed the World: The Designs, Engines, and Technologies That Drive Our Imagination
Kent, Emily – The Little Book of Cottagecore: Traditional Skills for a Simpler Life
The Ultimate Book of Grilling
Galeskas, Beverly – Felted Knits
Lemmon, Gayle Tzemach – The Daughters of Kobani: A Story of Rebellion, Courage, and Justice
Kendi, Ibram X. – Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019
EASY READERS
Alber, Diane – Never Let a Unicorn Wear a Tutu!
Butler, Dori Hillestad – King & Kayla and the Case of the Gold Ring
Freed, Arthur – Singing in the Rain
Gallo, Tina – Dragon Day! (Dragons Rescue Riders)
George, K. – The Secret Fawn
Harris, Meena – Ambitious Girl
Horácek, Petr – The Best Place in the World
Kelly, Scott – Goodnight, Astronaut
Kilpatrick, Karen – When Pencil Met Eraser
Latham, Irene – Meet Miss Fancy
Midler, Bette – The Tale of the Mandarin Duck: A Modern Fable
Min, Cat – Shy Willow
Newberry, Clare Turlay – Marshmallow
Paul, Miranda – Little Libraries, Big Heroes
Schertle, Alice – Little Blue Truck's Springtime : A Lift-the-Flap Book
Wong, Liz – I Am Not a Penguin
JUNIOR FICTION
Allen, Kate – The Line Tender
Alston, B. B. – Amari and the Night Brothers
Bajaj, Varsha – Count Me In
Burgan, Michael – Nazi Prison Camp Escape
Cala, Caroline – The Good, the Bad, and the Bossy
Calonita, Jen – Switched (Fairy Tale Reform School Book 4)
Cannistra, Meg – The Trouble With Shooting Stars
Cody, Matthew – Zatanna and the House of Secrets : A Graphic Novel
Dallas, Sandra – Someplace to Call Home
Green, John – Off the Hook
Hoyle, McCall – Stella
Husted, Ursula Murray – Cat Story
Kelly, Lynne – Song for a Whale
O'Connor, Barbara – Halfway to Harmony
Patterson, James – Treasure Hunters: Quest for the City of Gold
Schmid, Susan Maupin – Ghost of a Chance
Schmidt, Gary D – Pay Attention, Carter Jones
Sutherland, Tui – Wings of Fire: The Dangerous Gift Book 14
Tsukirino, Yumi – Fluffy, Fluffy Cinnamoroll
Venable, Colleen A. F. – Katie the Catsitter
Wang, Jen – Stargazing
Winick, Judd – Gina, the Girl Who Broke the World
Yoshinari, Yoh – Little Witch Academia Vol. 2
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
Levy, Debbie – Becoming RBG: Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Journey to Justice
McLeod, Kimberly – Fun and Easy Crafting With Recycled Materials: 60 Cool Projects That Reimagine Paper Rolls, Egg Cartons, Jars and More!
Friddell, Claudia – Race Banker and Her Hello Girls Answer the Call: The Heroic Story of WWI Telephone Operators
YOUNG ADULT
Appelt, Kathi – Angel Thieves
Armentrout, Jennifer L. – Rage and Ruin. (Harbinger, Book 2)
Black, Chuck – The Kingdom Series: Book 1: Kingdom's Dawn
Clare, Cassandra – Chain of Iron (The Last Hours, #2)
Ely, Lyndsay – Gunslinger Girl
Fischer, Nancy Richardson – The Speed of Falling Objects
Furudate, Haruichi – Haikyu!!: Hinata and Kageyama Vol 1
Grimes, Nikki – Ordinary Hazards: A Memoir
Hand, Cynthia – The How & the Why
Izumi, Mitsu – Magus of the Library, Vol. 1
Jones, Kimberly – I'm Not Dying With You Tonight
Kui, Ryoko – Delicious in Dungeon
McGinnis, Mindy – Heroine
Riggs, Ransom – The Desolations of Devil's Acre: Miss Pererines's Peculiar Children
Schmidt, Gary D. – Just Like That
Shirahama, Kamome – Witch Hat Atelier Vol. 2
Shusterman, Neal – Game Changer
Toboso, Yana – Black Butler Vol. 1
Wilson, Kip – White Rose
Wolff, Tracy – Covet: Crave Book 3
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION
Lightman, Alan P. – Probable Impossibilities: Musings on Beginnings and Endings
ADULT BOOKS ON CD
Coben, Harlan – Win
Cussler, Clive – Fast Ice
Deveraux, Jude – Meant to Be
Evanovich, Janet – The Bounty
King, Stephen – Later
Leon, Donna – Transient Desires
Mbue, Imbolo – How Beautiful We Were
Michaels, Fern – No Way Out
Patterson, James – Till Murder Do Us Part
Steel, Danielle – The Affair
Woods, Stuart – Double Jeopardy
DVDS
*The Croods: A New Age
*DC Super Hero Girls
*Descendants 2
*Doomsday
*Fearless Faith
*Freaky
*G-Force
*Lovecraft Country Complete Season One
*Mission Impossible 3
*Mulan
*Paw Patrol: Rubble on the Double
*Percy Jackson and the Olympians
*Samson
*Spooky Buddies
*Synchronic
*Think Like a Dog
*Veggie Tales: Are You My Neighbor?
*Veggie Tales: Sumo of the Opera
*Veggie Tales: The Wonderful Wizzard of Ha's