Farmington Public Library additions

*Foster, Clare – The Flower Garden

Cooke, Julia – Come Fly the World: The Jet-Age Story of the Women of Pan Am

Ford, Richard T. – Dress Codes: How the Laws of Fashion Made History

Nimura, Janice P. – The Doctors Blackwell: How Two Pioneering Sisters Brought Medicine to Women — and Women to Medicine

*Rogers, Sean – Rising Above a Green Beret's Story

Baur, Jean – Joy Unleashed: The Story of Bella, the Unlikely Therapy Dog

100 Cars That Changed the World: The Designs, Engines, and Technologies That Drive Our Imagination

Kent, Emily – The Little Book of Cottagecore: Traditional Skills for a Simpler Life

The Ultimate Book of Grilling

Galeskas, Beverly – Felted Knits

Lemmon, Gayle Tzemach – The Daughters of Kobani: A Story of Rebellion, Courage, and Justice

Kendi, Ibram X. – Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019

EASY READERS

Alber, Diane – Never Let a Unicorn Wear a Tutu!