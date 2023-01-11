Farmington Public Library Additions

“The following books were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of January 2023.

ADULT FICTION

Adams, Beth – Mixed Signals

Adams, Elizabeth – When There’s a Will

Bailey, Tessa – Happen-Stance

Baldree, Travis – Legends & Lattes: A Novel of High Fantasy and Low Stakes

Blanton, Heather – A Destiny in Defiance

Blanton, Heather – A Promise in Defiance

Bouchet, Amanda – A Promise of Fire

Carr, Robyn – The Country Guesthouse

Carter, Betsy – The Orange Blossom Special: A Novel

Dylan, Rachel – Backlash

Feehan, Christine – Air Bound

Gifford, Elisabeth – The Good Doctor of Warsaw

Jayatissa, Amanda – You’re Invited

Kay, Guy Gavriel – All the Seas of the World

Kenyon, Sherrilyn – Born of Fire

Lenox, T.B. – Untrodden Destiny

Loigman, Lynda Cohen – The Matchmaker’s Gift: A Novel

Ludwig, Elizabeth – A Tempting Taste of Mystery

Ludwig, Elizabeth – Home Sweet Sugarcreek

Mackintosh, Clare – The Last Party: A Novel

Mehl, Nancy – Horse Sense and Sensibility

Miller, Madeline – Galatea: A Short Story

Newport, Olivia – No Time for Trouble

Parikh, Amita – The Circus Train

Penny, Louise – A World of Curiosities

Polk, C. L. – Even Though I Knew the End

Rekulak, Jason – Hidden Pictures

Riddle, A. G. – Lost in Time

Robinson, Shauna – The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks: A Novel

Score, Lucy – Forever Never

Sexton, Margaret Wilkerson – On the Rooftop: A Novel

Sussman, Elissa – Funny You Should Ask

Thomas, Emily – A Play on Words

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Kelton, Steve – The Unlikely Lawman

Leary, Ann – The Foundling: A Novel

McCarthy, Cormac – Stella Maris

Smiley, Jane – A Dangerous Business

Steel, Danielle – The Whittiers: A Novel

ADULT NON-FICTION

Delmont, Matthew F. – Half American: The Epic Story of African Americans Fighting World War II at Home and Abroad

Heughan, Sam – Waypoints: My Scottish Journey

Josephus, Flavius – The New Complete Works of Josephus

Kantor, Alfred – The Book of Alfred Kantor: An Artist’s Journal of the Holocaust

Kasal, Brad – My Men Are My Heroes: The Brad Kasal Story

Navarro, Peter – In Trump Time: A Journal of America’s Plague Year

Obama, Michelle – The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times

Rhodes, Pam – Tidings of Comfort & Joy: A Christmas Feast of Faith & Fun

Rothert, Donna – At a Loss: Finding Your Way After Miscarriage, Stillbirth, or Infant Death

Sandburg, Carl – Selected Poems

TerKeurst, Lysa – Good Boundaries and Goodbyes: Loving Others Without Losing the Best of Who You Are

Thomson, Keith – Born to Be Hanged: The Epic Story of the Gentlemen Pirates Who Raided the South Seas, Rescued a Princess, and Stole a Fortune

Tosi, Christina – All About Cookies

Chase’s Calendar of Events 2023: The Ultimate Go-To Guide for Special Days, Weeks and Months

German Made Easy Level 1: An Easy Step-by-Step Approach to Learn German for Beginners

Spanish Made Easy: Level 1

100 Countries, 5,000 Ideas: Where to Go, When to Go, What to See, What to Do

EASY READERS

Adler, David A. – Get on the Ice, Mo!

Bahrampour, Ali – Monsters in the Fog

Bernstrom, Daniel – A Bear, a Bee, and a Honey Tree

Campbell, Marcy – The More You Give

Chanani, Nidhi – Shark Princess

Climo, Liz – You’re Loved

Ericson, Nora – Too Early

Goade, Michaela – Berry Song

Haughton, Chris – Well Done, Mommy Penguin

Lang, Suzanne – Grumpy Monkey Valentine Gross-Out

MacLachlan, Patricia – Snow Horses: A First Night Story

Napoleoni, Fabio – Dragonboy and the Wonderful Night

Nickel, Sandra – Big Bear and Little Fish

Pumphrey, Jarrett – Somewhere in the Bayou

Rocco, Hayley – How to Send a Hug

Ruff, Jerry – Owen’s Day With Daddy

Srinivasan, Divya – Little Owl’s Love

Walstead, Alice – How to Catch a Loveosaurus

Willan, Alex – Yetis Are the Worst!

JUNIOR FICTION

Auxier, Jonathan – The Night Gardener

Broaddus, Maurice – Unfadeable

Calonita, Jen – 12 to 22: POV You Wake Up in the Future!

Cornett, Doug – Finally, Something Mysterious

Crews, Terry – Terry’s Crew Vol. 1

Delahaye, Rachel – Little Penguin Rescue

Fairbairn, Nathan – PAWS: Mindy Makes Some Space Vol. 2

Finnegan, Margaret – New Kids and Underdogs

Flynn, Ian – Sonic the Hedgehog: Imposter Syndrome

Glaser, Karina Yan – A Duet for Home

Johnson, Anna Rose – The Star That Always Stays

Kagawa, Julie – Shinji Takahashi and the Mark of the Coatl Book 1

Keller, Tae – Mihi Ever After

Lawton, Wendy – Little Mission on the Clearwater: A Story Based on the Life of Young Eliza Spalding

Ormsbee, Kathryn – Growing Pangs

Pérez, Celia C. – Tumble

Pilkey, Dav – Cat Kid Comic Club: Collaborations

Shaw, Hannah René – Adventures in Fosterland: Super Spinach

Simon, Coco – Cupcake Diaries Vol. 1

Tsang, Katie – Dragon Legend Vol 2

Valentino, Serena – Raising the Horseman

Mellybean Vol. 1: And the Giant Monster

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Ballheimer, David – Soccer Legends 2023: Starts, Profiles, Top Players

Gifford, Clive – How Everything Works

Gravel, Elise – Killer Underwear Invasion!: How to Spot Fake News, Disinformation and Lies

Harari, Yuval N. – Unstoppable Us

Ignotofsky, Rachel – The History of the Computer: People, Inventions, and Technology That Changed Our World

Nordvig, Mathias – Norse Mythology for Kids: Tales of Gods, Creatures, and Quests

Price, Janet – Mama Mudbug’s Book

Stewart, Melissa – Mega-Predators of the Past

Super Mario Encyclopedia: The Official Guide to the First 30 Years

YOUNG ADULT

Akutami, Gege – Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 4

Alfageeh, Sara – Squire

Boo, Sweeney – Over My Dead Body

Caletti, Deb – The Epic Story of Every Living Thing

Dashner, James – The Maze Cutter. (Maze Cutter, Vol. 1)

Dickerson, Melanie – The Fairest Beauty

Endo, Tatsuya – Spy X Family Vol. 8

Endo, Tatsuya – Spy X Family, Vol. 7

Frederick, Heather Vogel – The Mother-Daughter Book Club

Giles, Lamar – The Getaway

Hammonds, Jas – We Deserve Monuments

Higashimura, Akiko – Blank Canvas 2: My So-Called Artist’s Journey

Jackson, Holly – Five Survive

Ladelle, Ebony – Love Radio

Mix, Rebecca – The Ones We Burn

Miyazaki, Hayao – Shuna’s Journey

Oda, Tomohito – Komi Can’t Communicate 4

Tabata, Yuki – Black Clover: The Boy’s Vow Vol. 1

Thomas, Aiden – The Sunbearer Trials (Sunbearer Duology, 1)

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Albee, Sarah – Troublemakers in Trousers : Women and What They Wore to Get Things Done

Bascomb, Neal – The Race of the Century: The Battle to Break the Four-Minute Mile

Campbell, Jeff – Glowing Bunnies!?: Why We’re Making Hybrids, Chimeras, and Clones

Kimmerer, Robin Wall – Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants

Yasmin, Seema – What the Fact?