Farmington Public Library Additions

“The following books were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of January 2023.
ADULT FICTION
Adams, Beth – Mixed Signals
Adams, Elizabeth – When There’s a Will
Bailey, Tessa – Happen-Stance
Baldree, Travis – Legends & Lattes: A Novel of High Fantasy and Low Stakes
Blanton, Heather – A Destiny in Defiance
Blanton, Heather – A Promise in Defiance
Bouchet, Amanda – A Promise of Fire
Carr, Robyn – The Country Guesthouse
Carter, Betsy – The Orange Blossom Special: A Novel
Dylan, Rachel – Backlash
Feehan, Christine – Air Bound
Gifford, Elisabeth – The Good Doctor of Warsaw
Jayatissa, Amanda – You’re Invited
Kay, Guy Gavriel – All the Seas of the World
Kenyon, Sherrilyn – Born of Fire
Lenox, T.B. – Untrodden Destiny
Loigman, Lynda Cohen – The Matchmaker’s Gift: A Novel
Ludwig, Elizabeth – A Tempting Taste of Mystery
Ludwig, Elizabeth – Home Sweet Sugarcreek
Mackintosh, Clare – The Last Party: A Novel
Mehl, Nancy – Horse Sense and Sensibility
Miller, Madeline – Galatea: A Short Story
Newport, Olivia – No Time for Trouble
Parikh, Amita – The Circus Train
Penny, Louise – A World of Curiosities
Polk, C. L. – Even Though I Knew the End
Rekulak, Jason – Hidden Pictures
Riddle, A. G. – Lost in Time
Robinson, Shauna – The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks: A Novel
Score, Lucy – Forever Never
Sexton, Margaret Wilkerson – On the Rooftop: A Novel
Sussman, Elissa – Funny You Should Ask
Thomas, Emily – A Play on Words
ADULT LARGE PRINT
Kelton, Steve – The Unlikely Lawman
Leary, Ann – The Foundling: A Novel
McCarthy, Cormac – Stella Maris
Smiley, Jane – A Dangerous Business
Steel, Danielle – The Whittiers: A Novel
ADULT NON-FICTION
Delmont, Matthew F. – Half American: The Epic Story of African Americans Fighting World War II at Home and Abroad
Heughan, Sam – Waypoints: My Scottish Journey
Josephus, Flavius – The New Complete Works of Josephus
Kantor, Alfred – The Book of Alfred Kantor: An Artist’s Journal of the Holocaust
Kasal, Brad – My Men Are My Heroes: The Brad Kasal Story
Navarro, Peter – In Trump Time: A Journal of America’s Plague Year
Obama, Michelle – The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times
Rhodes, Pam – Tidings of Comfort & Joy: A Christmas Feast of Faith & Fun
Rothert, Donna – At a Loss: Finding Your Way After Miscarriage, Stillbirth, or Infant Death
Sandburg, Carl – Selected Poems
TerKeurst, Lysa – Good Boundaries and Goodbyes: Loving Others Without Losing the Best of Who You Are
Thomson, Keith – Born to Be Hanged: The Epic Story of the Gentlemen Pirates Who Raided the South Seas, Rescued a Princess, and Stole a Fortune
Tosi, Christina – All About Cookies
Chase’s Calendar of Events 2023: The Ultimate Go-To Guide for Special Days, Weeks and Months
German Made Easy Level 1: An Easy Step-by-Step Approach to Learn German for Beginners
Spanish Made Easy: Level 1
100 Countries, 5,000 Ideas: Where to Go, When to Go, What to See, What to Do
EASY READERS
Adler, David A. – Get on the Ice, Mo!
Bahrampour, Ali – Monsters in the Fog
Bernstrom, Daniel – A Bear, a Bee, and a Honey Tree
Campbell, Marcy – The More You Give
Chanani, Nidhi – Shark Princess
Climo, Liz – You’re Loved
Ericson, Nora – Too Early
Goade, Michaela – Berry Song
Haughton, Chris – Well Done, Mommy Penguin
Lang, Suzanne – Grumpy Monkey Valentine Gross-Out
MacLachlan, Patricia – Snow Horses: A First Night Story
Napoleoni, Fabio – Dragonboy and the Wonderful Night
Nickel, Sandra – Big Bear and Little Fish
Pumphrey, Jarrett – Somewhere in the Bayou
Rocco, Hayley – How to Send a Hug
Ruff, Jerry – Owen’s Day With Daddy
Srinivasan, Divya – Little Owl’s Love
Walstead, Alice – How to Catch a Loveosaurus
Willan, Alex – Yetis Are the Worst!
JUNIOR FICTION
Auxier, Jonathan – The Night Gardener
Broaddus, Maurice – Unfadeable
Calonita, Jen – 12 to 22: POV You Wake Up in the Future!
Cornett, Doug – Finally, Something Mysterious
Crews, Terry – Terry’s Crew Vol. 1
Delahaye, Rachel – Little Penguin Rescue
Fairbairn, Nathan – PAWS: Mindy Makes Some Space Vol. 2
Finnegan, Margaret – New Kids and Underdogs
Flynn, Ian – Sonic the Hedgehog: Imposter Syndrome
Glaser, Karina Yan – A Duet for Home
Johnson, Anna Rose – The Star That Always Stays
Kagawa, Julie – Shinji Takahashi and the Mark of the Coatl Book 1
Keller, Tae – Mihi Ever After
Lawton, Wendy – Little Mission on the Clearwater: A Story Based on the Life of Young Eliza Spalding
Ormsbee, Kathryn – Growing Pangs
Pérez, Celia C. – Tumble
Pilkey, Dav – Cat Kid Comic Club: Collaborations
Shaw, Hannah René – Adventures in Fosterland: Super Spinach
Simon, Coco – Cupcake Diaries Vol. 1
Tsang, Katie – Dragon Legend Vol 2
Valentino, Serena – Raising the Horseman
Mellybean Vol. 1: And the Giant Monster
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
Ballheimer, David – Soccer Legends 2023: Starts, Profiles, Top Players
Gifford, Clive – How Everything Works
Gravel, Elise – Killer Underwear Invasion!: How to Spot Fake News, Disinformation and Lies
Harari, Yuval N. – Unstoppable Us
Ignotofsky, Rachel – The History of the Computer: People, Inventions, and Technology That Changed Our World
Nordvig, Mathias – Norse Mythology for Kids: Tales of Gods, Creatures, and Quests
Price, Janet – Mama Mudbug’s Book
Stewart, Melissa – Mega-Predators of the Past
Super Mario Encyclopedia: The Official Guide to the First 30 Years
YOUNG ADULT
Akutami, Gege – Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 4
Alfageeh, Sara – Squire
Boo, Sweeney – Over My Dead Body
Caletti, Deb – The Epic Story of Every Living Thing
Dashner, James – The Maze Cutter. (Maze Cutter, Vol. 1)
Dickerson, Melanie – The Fairest Beauty
Endo, Tatsuya – Spy X Family Vol. 8
Endo, Tatsuya – Spy X Family, Vol. 7
Frederick, Heather Vogel – The Mother-Daughter Book Club
Giles, Lamar – The Getaway
Hammonds, Jas – We Deserve Monuments
Higashimura, Akiko – Blank Canvas 2: My So-Called Artist’s Journey
Jackson, Holly – Five Survive
Ladelle, Ebony – Love Radio
Mix, Rebecca – The Ones We Burn
Miyazaki, Hayao – Shuna’s Journey
Oda, Tomohito – Komi Can’t Communicate 4
Tabata, Yuki – Black Clover: The Boy’s Vow Vol. 1
Thomas, Aiden – The Sunbearer Trials (Sunbearer Duology, 1)
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION
Albee, Sarah – Troublemakers in Trousers : Women and What They Wore to Get Things Done
Bascomb, Neal – The Race of the Century: The Battle to Break the Four-Minute Mile
Campbell, Jeff – Glowing Bunnies!?: Why We’re Making Hybrids, Chimeras, and Clones
Kimmerer, Robin Wall – Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants
Yasmin, Seema – What the Fact?