FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS
FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS

Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of November 2020. (*Added Nov. 15)

ADULT FICTION

Alam, Rumaan – Leave the World Behind

*Archer, Jeffery – Hidden in Plain Sight

*Armentrout, Jennifer – A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire

Banville, John – Snow

Child, Lee – The Sentinel

*Connelly, Michael – The Law of Innocence

Constantine, Liv – The Wife Stalker

Cross, Steven – Masters of Camelot

*Cussler, Clive – Marauder

Danan, Rosie – The Roommate

Davis, Barbara – The Last of the Moon Girls

DeLuca, Jen – Well Played

Evans, Richard Paul – The Noel Letters

*Evanovich, Janet – Fortune and Glory

*Flagg, Fannie – The Wonder Boy of Whistle Stop

French, Tana – The Searcher

Goldman, William – The Princess Bride: S. Morgenstern's Classic Tale of True Love and High Adventure

Graham, Heather – Dreaming Death

Grisham, John – A Time for Mercy

Haig, Matt – The Midnight Library

*Hannah, Sophie – The Monogram Murders

Harrow, Alix E. – The Once and Future Witches

Hausmann, Romy – Dear Child

Hoffman, Alice – Magic Lessons

Hyde, Catherine Ryan – Stay: A Novel

*Jackson, Lisa – You Betrayed Me

Jewell, Lisa – Invisible Girl: A Novel

Ragnar Jónasson – The Island

Kingfisher, T. – The Hollow Places: A Novel

Kingsbury, Karen – Truly, Madly, Deeply: A Novel

Kinsella, Sophie – Love Your Life: A Novel

Macomber, Debbie – Jingle All the Way: A Novel

Molloy, Aimee – Goodnight Beautiful: A Novel

Oates, Joyce Carol – Cardiff, by the Sea: Four Novellas of Suspense

Patterson, James – Three Women Disappear

Peterson, Tracie – Forever by Your Side

Roanhorse, Rebecca – Black Sun

Schwab, Victoria – The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue

Tedrowe, Emily Gray – The Talented Miss Farwell

Todd, Anna – After

Turton, Stuart – The Devil and the Dark Water

Unger, Lisa – Confessions on the 7:45

Vaughan, Sarah – Little Disasters: A Novel

Walker, Wendy – Don't Look for Me

Weir, Alison – Anna of Kleve: The Princess in the Portrait

Woods, Stuart – Shakeup

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Cameron, Marc – Stone Cross

*Evans, Richard Paul – Noel Street

*Gray, Shelley Shepard – All In

*Johnstone, William – A Hill of Beans

*Macomber, Debbie – Jingle All the Way

Reay, Katherine – Of Literature and Lattes

*Sparks, Nicholas – The Return

*Thayer, Nancy – Girls of Summer

Weiner, Jennifer – Big Summer

ADULT NON-FICTION

Anderson, Scott – The Quiet Americans: Four CIA Spies at the Dawn of the Cold War--a Tragedy in Three Acts

Brands, H. W. – The Zealot and the Emancipator: John Brown, Abraham Lincoln and the Struggle for American Freedom

Brosh, Allie – Solutions and Other Problems

Brown, Alan – Gone in the Night: The Springfield Three

*Chase's Calendar of Events 2021

Chen, Angela – Ace: What Asexuality Reveals About Desire, Society, and the Meaning of Sex

Clear, James – Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones

*Fausett, Laurene – Numerical Methods Using MathCAD

Gowdy, Trey – Doesn't Hurt to Ask: Using the Power of Questions to Communicate, Connect, and Persuade

*Harris, Kamala – The Truths We Hold

Heawood, Sophie – The Hungover Games: A True Story

*Kenyon, Mark – That Wild Country

Homer – The Odyssey

*Macintyre, Ben – Agent Sonya

*Mack, Katie – The End of Everything

*McConaughey, Matthew – Greenlights

*Seinfeld, Jerry – Is This Anything?

Shearer, Clea – The Home Edit 360: A Guide to Organizing Absolutely Everything

Shetty, Jay – Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day

Sibley, David – What It's Like to Be a Bird: From Flying to Nesting, Eating to Singing — What Birds Are Doing, and Why

*Tate, Christine – Group

Wehle, Kim – What You Need to Know About Voting and Why

EASY READERS

Agee, Jon – I Want a Dog

Atinuke – Catch That Chicken!

Berenstain, Jan – The Berenstain Bears Learn About Strangers

Brown, Dan – Wild Symphony

Copeland, Misty – Bunheads

Ferry, Beth – Ten Rules of the Birthday Wish

Gassman, Julie – Do Not Bring Your Dragon to the Last Day of School

Lang, Suzanne – Grumpy Monkey Up All Night

Mantchev, Lisa – Strictly No Elephants

Prahin, Andrew – Elbert, the Curious Clock Tower Bear

Rinker, Sherri Duskey – Construction Site Mission: Demolition!

Rylant, Cynthia – Motor Mouse Delivers

Schwartz, Amy – 13 Stories About Harris

Scillian, Devin – Back Roads, Country Toads

Spector, Todd – How to Pee: Potty Training for Girls

Sterer, Gideon – From Ed's to Ned's

Stevens, Janet – The Donkey Egg

Stiefel, Chana – My name is Wakawakaloch!

Stutzman, Jonathan – Don't Feed the Coos!

Stutzman, Jonathan – Llama Unleashes the Alpacalypse

Thornburgh, Blair – Second Banana

JUNIOR FICTION

Avi – Ragweed & Poppy

Brallier, Max – The Last Kids on Earth and the Skeleton Road

Brallier, Max – Shadow in the Woods and Other Scary Stories: An Acorn Book

Cala, Caroline – Best Babysitters Ever

Charman, Katrina – The Titanic: Survival Tails

Durst, Sarah Beth – Catalyst

Farrant, Natasha – Eight Princesses and a Magic Mirror

Gibbs, Stuart – Spy School Revolution

Green, John Patrick – InvestiGators: Take the Plunge Vol. 1

Griffin, Paul – Skyjacked

Grossman, Lev – The Silver Arrow

Hahn, Mary Downing – The Puppet's Payback and Other Chilling Tales

Haydu, Corey Ann – Eventown

Kadarusman, Michelle – Music for Tigers

Lynch, Patrick James – The Haunted Lake

Mansy, Lauren – The Memory Thief

Marino, Andy – Plot to Kill Hitler: Conspiracy

Marshall, Kate Alice – Thirteens

Natsumi, Hoshino – Plum Crazy! Tales of a Tiger-Striped Cat Vol. 2

Panteleakos, Nicole – Planet Earth is Blue

Patterson, James – Master of Disaster

Polisner, Gae – Seven Clues to Home

Selfors, Suzanne – Braver: A Wombat's Tale

Stone, Nic – Shuri: A Black Panther Novel

Sumner, Jamie – Tune It Out

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Rosenstock, Barb – Fight of the Century: Alice Paul Battles Woodrow Wilson for the Vote

January, Brendan – Cryptocurrencies and the Blockchain Revolution: Bitcoin and Beyond

Rees, Lexi – Creative Writing Skills

Wilkinson, Philip – Myths, Legends & Sacred Stories: A Visual Encyclopedia

Peterson, Altair – Everything You Need to Ace Math in One Big Fat Notebook: The Complete Middle School Study Guide

Life Cycles: Everything From Start to Finish

Ridge, Yolanda – CRISPR: A Powerful Way to Change DNA

Jenkins, Steve – Insects by the Numbers: A Book of Infographics

Eaton, Maxwell – The Truth About Butterflies

Buhrman-Deever, Susannah – If You Take Away the Otter

Gall, Chris – Jumbo: The Making of the Boeing 747

Meisel, Paul – My Stinky Summer by S. Bug

Walduck, Vincent – My Book of Gymnastics

1789: Twelve Authors Explore a Year of Rebellion, Revolution, and Change

Fet, Catherine – Ancient Greece for Kids

Oppenheim, Joanne – Dear Miss Breed: True Stories of Japanese American Incarceration During World War II and a Librarian Who Made a Difference

Abouzeid, Rania – Sisters of the War: Two Remarkable True Stories of Survival and Hope in Syria

Friddell, Claudia – Saving Lady Liberty: Joseph Pulitzer's Fight for the Statue of Liberty

YOUNG ADULT

Barnes, Jennifer – The Lovely and the Lost

Buchta, Heather – Beyond the Break

Charbonneau, Joelle – Verify

Daughtry, Mikki – All This Time

Deonn, Tracy – Legendborn

Flanders, KayLynn – Shielded

Ishida, Sui – Tokyo Ghoul, Vol. 10

Lu, Marie – Skyhunter

Miller, Samuel – Redemption Prep

Niven, Jennifer – Breathless

Novik, Naomi – A Deadly Education. (Scholomance, #1)

Oliver, Ben – The Loop

Riordan, Rick – The Trials of Apollo, Book Five: The Tower of Nero

Smith, Jennifer E. – Field Notes on Love

Usdin, Carly – The Avant-Guards Vol. 1

Wolff, Tracy – Crush

Yang, Gene Luen – Avatar, the Last Airbender: The Promise

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS

Hoffman, Cara – Bernard Pepperlin

Kelly, Erin Entrada – Lalani of the Distant Sea

Mbalia, Kwame – Tristan Strong: Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky

Silva, Jesselyn – My Corner of the Ring

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Backman, Fredrik – Anxious People

Hoffman, Alice – Magic Lessons

Johansen, Iris – Chaos

Patterson, James – Three Women Disappear

Penny, Louise – All the Devils Are Here

Robb, J. D. – Shadow in Death

Woods, Stuart – Shakeup

DVDS

*Antebellum

*Arctic Dogs

*Barbie: The Island Princess

*Barbie: In a Mermaid Tale

Birds of Prey

Black K Klansman

Emma

Hotel Rwanda

Irresistible

*John Wick Chapter 2

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

*The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

On the Basis of Sex

*Paw Patrol: Charged Up

*Paw Patrol: Jet to the Rescue

Peter Pan

*The Secret Garden

*Star Trek Picard Season One

This Is Us Complete Season Three

