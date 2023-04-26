The following books were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of April 2023. (*Updated April 19)

ADULT FICTION

*Adams, Elizabeth – In the Fullness of Time

Adams, Elizabeth – In a Jam

Atwood, Margaret – Old Babes in the Wood: Stories

*Bailey, Tessa – This Time Tomorrow

Barnhill, Kelly – The Crane Husband

Barrowman, John – Torchwood, Vol. 1: World Without End

Bartz, Julia – The Writing Retreat: A Novel

*Bittner, Rosanne – Blaze of Glory

Berry, Steve – The Last Kingdom

Bond, Gwenda – Mr. & Mrs. Witch: A Novel

Bonesteel, Elizabeth – The Cold Between

*Brown, Diane – Black Candle Women

Burton, Jeffrey B. – The Lost

Chakraborty, S. A. – The Adventures of Amina Al-Sirafi: A Novel

Chokshi, Roshani – The Last Tale of the Flower Bride: A Novel

Clarans, Dorothy – Garden of Secrets

Coben, Harlan – I Will Find You

*Coble, Colleen – Dark of the Night

Davis, Kyra – Dangerous Alliance

Delamere, Jennifer – Crossed Lines

Dimaline, Cherie – VenCo: A Novel

*Dodson, DeAnna – Mending the Past

*Dodson, DeAnna – Season of Renewal

*Dugoni, Robert – Her Deadly Game

Fay, Kim – Love & Saffron: A Novel of Friendship, Food, and Love

*Feehan, Christine – Dark Storm

*Freehan, Christine – Ruthless Game

Feehan, Christine – Savage Nature

Finlay, Alex – What Have We Done

Gerard, Cindy – Risk No Secrets

Gerard, Cindy – With No Remorse

Goddard, Elizabeth – Deadly Target

Goodman, Allegra – Sam: A Novel

Gould, Leslie – Lilacs, Lavender, and Lies

Greaney, Mark – Burner

*Hamilton, Laurell – Smolder

Hasburgh, Patrick – Pirata: A Novel

Holmes, Rupert – Murder Your Employer: The McMasters Guide to Homicide

*Hoover, Colleen

Hunter, Kristi Ann – Enchanting the Heiress

Hurwitz, Gregg – The Last Orphan

Jance, Judith A. – Collateral Damage

Jenoff, Pam – The Diplomat's Wife

Kava, Alex – Fallen Creed

Kelly, Julia – The Lost English Girl

Lackey, Mercedes – Eye Spy

Ludwig, Elizabeth – A Stitch in Time

McClain, Lee Tobin – Home to the Harbor

Monroe, Mary – The Gift of Family

*Muir, Tamsyn – Nona the Ninth

*Napolitano, Ann – Hello Beautiful

Nelson, Christina Suzann – The Way It Should Be

Newport, Olivia – Digging Up Doubts

North, Alex – The Angel Maker: A Novel

Patterson, James – Countdown

Penner, Sarah – The London Séance Society

*Peterson, Tracie – Remember Me

*Riddle, A.G. – Quantum Radio

*Sanderson, Brandon – Tress of the Emerald Sea

*Score, Lucy – Maggie Moves On

*Scottoline, Lisa – Loyalty

*Shannon, Samantha – The Bone Season

Steel, Danielle – Worthy Opponents: A Novel

*Tchalkovsky, Adrian – Children of Time

Thomas, Keith – Dahlia Black: A Novel

Weeks, Brent – The Blinding Knife

*Wells, Martha – Artificial Condition

*Wells, Martha – Rogue Protocol

*Y'Barbo, Kathleen – River of Life

*Y'Barbo, Kathleen – Special Delivery

ADULT LARGE PRINT

*Coben, Harlan – I Will Find You

Dugoni, Robert – The World Played Chess

Gingrich, Newt – Shakedown: A Novel

Goldberg, Lee – Bone Canyon

Green, John – Turtles All the Way Down

Kellerman, Jonathan – Unnatural History

*Lewis, Beverly – The Brethren

Nethercott, GennaRose – Thistlefoot

*Patterson, James – Countdown

ADULT NON-FICTION

Bowler, Kate – The Lives We Actually Have: 100 Blessings for Imperfect Days

*Burnes, Eleanor – Forty Fabulous Years

*Dowd, Michelle – Forager

*Esslinger, Brenda – Fabulous Fractures

Foo, Stephanie – What My Bones Know: A Memoir of Healing From Complex Trauma

Grose, Jessica – Screaming on the Inside: The Unsustainability of American Motherhood

*Hollis, Rachel – Upscale Downhome

Kernisan, Leslie – When Your Aging Parent Needs Help

*Klemp, Harold – The Awakened Heart

*Klemp, Harold – The Keystone of Life

*Klemp, Harold – The Loving Heart

*Klemp, Harold – Touching the Face of God

*Klemp, Harold – Truth Has No Secrets

*Loftis, Larry – The Watchmaker's Daughter

*Loxley, Diana – Cultural Treasurers of the Word

May, Katherine – Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age

Monstrous Tales: Stories of Strange Creatures and Fearsome Beasts From Around the World

*Moore, Beth – All My Knoted-Up Life

Purvis, Karyn – The Connected Parent

*Talbert, Barbara – All Around the Neighborhood

*Vandergriff, Phyllis – Seasonal Pillows and Gingerbread Project

*Yogerst, Joseph – 50 States, 500 Campgrounds

EASY READERS

Allen, Kari – Maddie and Mabel Take the Lead

Applegate, Katherine – Sometimes You Fly

Aronson, Katelyn – Piglette's Perfect Surprise

Austin, Mike – Hooray for Helpers! : First Responders and More Heroes in Action

Bailey, Linda – If You Happen to Have a Dinosaur

Bentley, Jonathan – Where is Bear?

Bright, Rachel – The Koala Who Could

Butler, John – Whose Nose and Toes?

Campbell, Marcy – Adrian Simcox Does Not Have a Horse

Carle, Eric – The Very Hungry Caterpillar's First Spring

Carzoo, Breanna – Lou

Castillo, Ani – Ping

Clauss, Lauren – Christmas Comes to Paradise Island!

Cotter, Bill – Don't Push the Button!

Edwards, Richard – Copy me, Copycub

Esham, Barbara – If You're So Smart, How Come You Can't Spell Mississippi?

Fosberry, Jennifer – Isabella, Artist Extraordinaire : Just How Inspired Can a Little Girl Be?

Foxworthy, Jeff – Dirt on My Shirt

Frazee, Marla – Santa Claus : The World's Number One Toy Expert

Freedman, Claire – A Cuddle for Little Duck

Gehrlein, Brian – The Book of Rules

Geist, Ken – The Three Little Fish and the Big Bad Shark

Grimes, Nikki – Bedtime for Sweet Creatures

Higgins, Ryan T. – Spring Stinks

Hunter, Anne – No No, Baby!

Jeffers, Susan – My Pony

John, Jory – It's Not My Fault!

Koppens, Judith – Good-Bye, Fish

Kosow, Donna – Rabbit Stew

Krauss, Ruth – You're Just What I Need

Martin, Stephen W. – Fluffy McWhiskers Cuteness Explosion

Maruyama, Jerrod – Dumbo Gets Dressed

McDonald, Rebecca – Wilford and Blue Paddy's Day Pincher

Meredith, Samantha – On the Beach : A Push-And-Pull Adventure

Miller, Pat Zietlow – What Can You Do With a Rock?

Montgomery, Robert U. – Who Let the Bugs Out?

Montgomery, Robert U. – Who Let the Frogs Out?

Numeroff, Laura Joffe – The Jellybeans and the Big Dance

Park, Linda Sue – What Does Bunny See?: A Book of Colors and Flowers

Parsley, Elise – How to Catch a Clover Thief

Penn, Audrey – Chester Raccoon and the Acorn Full of Memories

Pitcher, Caroline – The Littlest Owl

Rich, Simon – I'm Terrified of Bath Time

Rolli, Jennifer Hansen – Just for Me

Rusu, Meredith – UglyDolls: A Perfectly Imperfect Guide to Life

Sauer, Tammi – One Sheep, Two Sheep

Schachner, Judith Byron – Skippyjon Jones Up & Down

Sisson-Talbert, Lyn – The Square Root of Possible

Slater, Dashka – Wild Blue: Taming a Big-Kid Bike

Stead, Philip C. – The Sun Is Late and So Is the Farmer

Tegen, Katherine Brown – The story of the Easter Bunny

Toht, Patricia – Pick a Perfect Egg

Toht, Patricia – Together With You

Vickers, Elaine – Thankful

Webb, Steve – Cows Go Boo!

Wing, Natasha – The Night Before St. Patrick's Day

Wynter, Anne – Nell Plants a Tree

JUNIOR FICTION

Avatar, Ari – Monster Escape

Burnham, Molly B. – The Infinite Questions of Dottie Bing

Buyea, Rob – The Perfect Star

Capeci, Anne – Missing!

Charman, Katrina – The Last Firehawk: The Whispering Oak Book 3

Citro, Asia – Zoey and Sassafras: Unicorns and Germs Book 6

Cobb, Amelia – The Scruffy Sea Otter

Cook, Katie – Mystery at Mermaid Lagoon

Crawford, Terrance – Infected (Piggy: An Original Novel #1)

Elliott, Rebecca – Bo and the Dragon-Pup

Flintham, Thomas – Game Over, Super Rabbit Boy!

Gibbs, Stuart – Whale Done: A FunJungle Novel

Gorian, Shana – Rosco the Rascal at the St. Patrick's Day Parade

Griffiths, Andy – The 13-Story Treehouse. (Treehouse, Book 1)

Hapka, Cathy – Astronaut Girl: Star Power Book 2

Holyoke, Polly – Skyriders

Jones, Ena – Six Feet Below Zero

Le Guin, Ursula K. – Earthsea: A Wizard of Earthsea Book 1

Lincoln, Beth – The Swifts: A Dictionary of Scoundrels

Lloyd, Megan Wagner – Squished : A Graphic Novel

Mews, Melody – The Newest Princess: Itty Bitty Princess Kitty Book 1

Nielsen, Jennifer A. – Iceberg

Parry, Rosanne – A Whale of the Wild

Piontek, Victoria – Better With Butter

Rogers, Andrea – Mary and the Trail of Tears

Shibutani, Maia – The Mystery in Manhattan (Kudo Kids, Vol. 2)

Shiga, Jason – Adventuregame Comics Book 1

Sisson-Talbert, Lyn – Jingle Jangle: The Invention of Jeronicus Jangle

Smith, S. D. – Ember Falls (The Green Ember Book 2)

Springer, Nancy – The Case of the Peculiar Pink Fan Book 4

Sumner, Jamie – One Kid's Trash

Swinarski, Claire – What Happened to Rachel Riley?

Thorpe, Kiki – Magically Maximus: Horsetail Hollow Book 1

West, Tracey – Dragon Masters: Roar of the Thunder Dragon Book 8

Yang, Kelly – Finally Seen

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Andrews, Elizabeth – The Ancient Chinese

Beckerman, Nell Cross – Caves

Breslin, Theresa – Illustrated Legends of Scotland's Kings and Queens

Cooper, Brittney C. – Stand Up!: 10 Mighty Women Who Made a Change

Davies, Nicola – Emperor of the Ice: How a Changing Climate Affects a Penguin Colony

Dennie, Devin – My Book of Rocks and Minerals

DePalma, Kate – Harvest Days : Giving Thanks Around the World

Douglas, Jozua – All About Dogs

Einhorn, Kama – Anteater Adventure

Jenkins, Steve – The Bird Book

Knudsen, Michelle – Nellie Bly: She Persisted

Lane, Kimberly – Come Look With: Asian Art

Lyon, Julia – A Dinosaur Named Ruth: How Ruth Mason Discovered Fossils in Her Own Backyard

Milton, Stephanie – Minecraft Maps: An Explorer's Guide to Minecraft

Nguyen, Angela – How to Draw Cute Beasts

Nott, Dan – Hidden Systems: Water, Electricity, the Internet, and the Secrets We Use Every Day

Polinsky, Paige V – Pokémon Designer: Satoshi Tajiri

Rockliff, Mara – Billie Jean!: How Tennis Star Billie Jean King Changed Women's Sports

Rusick, Jessica – Building the Transcontinental Railroad: A This or That Debate

Shamir, Ruby – What's the Big Deal About Americans

Strand, Jennifer – Martha Washington

Learn From the Great Teacher – Jehovah Witness Religion

YOUNG ADULT

Andelfinger, Nicole – Sweet Valley Twins: Best Friends Book 1

Bell, David – She's Gone

Braden, Ann – Flight of the Puffin

Corrigan, Eireann – Remedy

Dennard, Susan – The Luminaries

Eagar, Lindsay – The Family Fortuna

Endo, Tatsuya – Spy X Family Vol. 9

Fogelin, Adrian – The Sorta Sisters

Follmuth, Alexene Farol – My Mechanical Romance

Garcia, Kami – Teen Titans: Robin

Grandison, Whitney D. – The Right Side of Reckless

Hibbert, Talia – Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute

LambCat Cursed Princess Club Book 1

Lee, Mackenzi – Winter Soldier: Cold Front

Marquis, Krystal – The Davenports

Ritter, William – Ghostly Echoes

Takeuchi, Naoko – Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon, Vol. 11

Yamada, Kanehito – Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Book 1

Zdarsky, Chip – The All Nighter

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Carlson, Richard – Don't Sweat the Small Stuff for Teens: Simple Ways to Keep Your Cool in Stressful Times

Hansen, Dustin – The Greatest Stories Ever Played: Video Games and the Evolution of Storytelling

Miller, Sarah – Hanged!: Mary Surratt & the Plot to Assassinate Abraham Lincoln

Quammen, David – Breathless : The Scientific Race to Defeat a Deadly Virus

Rallison, James – The Odd 1s Out : You're Still Cool, and Other Inspiring Lessons From Growing Up

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Berry, Steve – The Last Kingdom

*Jance, J.A. – Collateral Damage

Riddle, A.G. – Quantum Radio

*Rosenfelt, David – Good Dog, Bad Cop

*Scottoline, Lisa – Loyalty

Steel, Danielle – Worthy Opponents

*Ward, J.R. – Forever

*Winspear, Jaqueline – The White Lady

REFERENCE GENEALOGY

Morris, Nancy – Honoring Our Military Heroes Patriots of the Month 2004-2007 Vol. 1 A-J

Morris, Nancy Savage S. – Show Me, Rosie!: Missouri's Working Women in the Second World War

DVDS

*Abraham Lincoln: Trial by Fire

*The Amazing Panda Adventure

*An American Tail: 4 Movies

*Amsterdam

*Armageddon Time

*Auschwitz: If You Cried, You Died

*Auschwitz: Inside the Nazi State

*Benji: Off the Leash

*Care Bears: Dreamland

*Care Bears: Forever Friends

*Darkest House

*Decemberadio Live

*The Devil's Arithmetic

*Dragonball Evolution

*The Duke

*Edith Stein: The Seventh Chamber

*The Emperor's New Groove

*Evening

*Father Stu: Reborn

*The Jewish Cardinal

*Lilo and Stitch

*A Man Called Otto

*Megan

*The Menu

*The Nativity Story

*Playing For Time

*Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

*Remembering Marshall

*Sanditon Season Three

*Tornado Valley

*Trudie Sytler's Warrior Yoga

*The Ultimate Civil War Series

*Wakanda Forever

*The Whale

*Whitney Houston: I Wanna' Dance with Somebody

*WWI The War to End All Wars

*Yoga with Konstanze

*Yoga and Pilates with Louise Solomon