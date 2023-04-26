The following books were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of April 2023. (*Updated April 19)
ADULT FICTION
*Adams, Elizabeth – In the Fullness of Time
Adams, Elizabeth – In a Jam
Atwood, Margaret – Old Babes in the Wood: Stories
*Bailey, Tessa – This Time Tomorrow
Barnhill, Kelly – The Crane Husband
Barrowman, John – Torchwood, Vol. 1: World Without End
Bartz, Julia – The Writing Retreat: A Novel
*Bittner, Rosanne – Blaze of Glory
Berry, Steve – The Last Kingdom
Bond, Gwenda – Mr. & Mrs. Witch: A Novel
Bonesteel, Elizabeth – The Cold Between
*Brown, Diane – Black Candle Women
Burton, Jeffrey B. – The Lost
Chakraborty, S. A. – The Adventures of Amina Al-Sirafi: A Novel
Chokshi, Roshani – The Last Tale of the Flower Bride: A Novel
Clarans, Dorothy – Garden of Secrets
Coben, Harlan – I Will Find You
*Coble, Colleen – Dark of the Night
Davis, Kyra – Dangerous Alliance
Delamere, Jennifer – Crossed Lines
Dimaline, Cherie – VenCo: A Novel
*Dodson, DeAnna – Mending the Past
*Dodson, DeAnna – Season of Renewal
*Dugoni, Robert – Her Deadly Game
Fay, Kim – Love & Saffron: A Novel of Friendship, Food, and Love
*Feehan, Christine – Dark Storm
*Freehan, Christine – Ruthless Game
Feehan, Christine – Savage Nature
Finlay, Alex – What Have We Done
Gerard, Cindy – Risk No Secrets
Gerard, Cindy – With No Remorse
Goddard, Elizabeth – Deadly Target
Goodman, Allegra – Sam: A Novel
Gould, Leslie – Lilacs, Lavender, and Lies
Greaney, Mark – Burner
*Hamilton, Laurell – Smolder
Hasburgh, Patrick – Pirata: A Novel
Holmes, Rupert – Murder Your Employer: The McMasters Guide to Homicide
*Hoover, Colleen
Hunter, Kristi Ann – Enchanting the Heiress
Hurwitz, Gregg – The Last Orphan
Jance, Judith A. – Collateral Damage
Jenoff, Pam – The Diplomat's Wife
Kava, Alex – Fallen Creed
Kelly, Julia – The Lost English Girl
Lackey, Mercedes – Eye Spy
Ludwig, Elizabeth – A Stitch in Time
McClain, Lee Tobin – Home to the Harbor
Monroe, Mary – The Gift of Family
*Muir, Tamsyn – Nona the Ninth
*Napolitano, Ann – Hello Beautiful
Nelson, Christina Suzann – The Way It Should Be
Newport, Olivia – Digging Up Doubts
North, Alex – The Angel Maker: A Novel
Patterson, James – Countdown
Penner, Sarah – The London Séance Society
*Peterson, Tracie – Remember Me
*Riddle, A.G. – Quantum Radio
*Sanderson, Brandon – Tress of the Emerald Sea
*Score, Lucy – Maggie Moves On
*Scottoline, Lisa – Loyalty
*Shannon, Samantha – The Bone Season
Steel, Danielle – Worthy Opponents: A Novel
*Tchalkovsky, Adrian – Children of Time
Thomas, Keith – Dahlia Black: A Novel
Weeks, Brent – The Blinding Knife
*Wells, Martha – Artificial Condition
*Wells, Martha – Rogue Protocol
*Y'Barbo, Kathleen – River of Life
*Y'Barbo, Kathleen – Special Delivery
ADULT LARGE PRINT
*Coben, Harlan – I Will Find You
Dugoni, Robert – The World Played Chess
Gingrich, Newt – Shakedown: A Novel
Goldberg, Lee – Bone Canyon
Green, John – Turtles All the Way Down
Kellerman, Jonathan – Unnatural History
*Lewis, Beverly – The Brethren
Nethercott, GennaRose – Thistlefoot
*Patterson, James – Countdown
ADULT NON-FICTION
Bowler, Kate – The Lives We Actually Have: 100 Blessings for Imperfect Days
*Burnes, Eleanor – Forty Fabulous Years
*Dowd, Michelle – Forager
*Esslinger, Brenda – Fabulous Fractures
Foo, Stephanie – What My Bones Know: A Memoir of Healing From Complex Trauma
Grose, Jessica – Screaming on the Inside: The Unsustainability of American Motherhood
*Hollis, Rachel – Upscale Downhome
Kernisan, Leslie – When Your Aging Parent Needs Help
*Klemp, Harold – The Awakened Heart
*Klemp, Harold – The Keystone of Life
*Klemp, Harold – The Loving Heart
*Klemp, Harold – Touching the Face of God
*Klemp, Harold – Truth Has No Secrets
*Loftis, Larry – The Watchmaker's Daughter
*Loxley, Diana – Cultural Treasurers of the Word
May, Katherine – Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age
Monstrous Tales: Stories of Strange Creatures and Fearsome Beasts From Around the World
*Moore, Beth – All My Knoted-Up Life
Purvis, Karyn – The Connected Parent
*Talbert, Barbara – All Around the Neighborhood
*Vandergriff, Phyllis – Seasonal Pillows and Gingerbread Project
*Yogerst, Joseph – 50 States, 500 Campgrounds
EASY READERS
Allen, Kari – Maddie and Mabel Take the Lead
Applegate, Katherine – Sometimes You Fly
Aronson, Katelyn – Piglette's Perfect Surprise
Austin, Mike – Hooray for Helpers! : First Responders and More Heroes in Action
Bailey, Linda – If You Happen to Have a Dinosaur
Bentley, Jonathan – Where is Bear?
Bright, Rachel – The Koala Who Could
Butler, John – Whose Nose and Toes?
Campbell, Marcy – Adrian Simcox Does Not Have a Horse
Carle, Eric – The Very Hungry Caterpillar's First Spring
Carzoo, Breanna – Lou
Castillo, Ani – Ping
Clauss, Lauren – Christmas Comes to Paradise Island!
Cotter, Bill – Don't Push the Button!
Edwards, Richard – Copy me, Copycub
Esham, Barbara – If You're So Smart, How Come You Can't Spell Mississippi?
Fosberry, Jennifer – Isabella, Artist Extraordinaire : Just How Inspired Can a Little Girl Be?
Foxworthy, Jeff – Dirt on My Shirt
Frazee, Marla – Santa Claus : The World's Number One Toy Expert
Freedman, Claire – A Cuddle for Little Duck
Gehrlein, Brian – The Book of Rules
Geist, Ken – The Three Little Fish and the Big Bad Shark
Grimes, Nikki – Bedtime for Sweet Creatures
Higgins, Ryan T. – Spring Stinks
Hunter, Anne – No No, Baby!
Jeffers, Susan – My Pony
John, Jory – It's Not My Fault!
Koppens, Judith – Good-Bye, Fish
Kosow, Donna – Rabbit Stew
Krauss, Ruth – You're Just What I Need
Martin, Stephen W. – Fluffy McWhiskers Cuteness Explosion
Maruyama, Jerrod – Dumbo Gets Dressed
McDonald, Rebecca – Wilford and Blue Paddy's Day Pincher
Meredith, Samantha – On the Beach : A Push-And-Pull Adventure
Miller, Pat Zietlow – What Can You Do With a Rock?
Montgomery, Robert U. – Who Let the Bugs Out?
Montgomery, Robert U. – Who Let the Frogs Out?
Numeroff, Laura Joffe – The Jellybeans and the Big Dance
Park, Linda Sue – What Does Bunny See?: A Book of Colors and Flowers
Parsley, Elise – How to Catch a Clover Thief
Penn, Audrey – Chester Raccoon and the Acorn Full of Memories
Pitcher, Caroline – The Littlest Owl
Rich, Simon – I'm Terrified of Bath Time
Rolli, Jennifer Hansen – Just for Me
Rusu, Meredith – UglyDolls: A Perfectly Imperfect Guide to Life
Sauer, Tammi – One Sheep, Two Sheep
Schachner, Judith Byron – Skippyjon Jones Up & Down
Sisson-Talbert, Lyn – The Square Root of Possible
Slater, Dashka – Wild Blue: Taming a Big-Kid Bike
Stead, Philip C. – The Sun Is Late and So Is the Farmer
Tegen, Katherine Brown – The story of the Easter Bunny
Toht, Patricia – Pick a Perfect Egg
Toht, Patricia – Together With You
Vickers, Elaine – Thankful
Webb, Steve – Cows Go Boo!
Wing, Natasha – The Night Before St. Patrick's Day
Wynter, Anne – Nell Plants a Tree
JUNIOR FICTION
Avatar, Ari – Monster Escape
Burnham, Molly B. – The Infinite Questions of Dottie Bing
Buyea, Rob – The Perfect Star
Capeci, Anne – Missing!
Charman, Katrina – The Last Firehawk: The Whispering Oak Book 3
Citro, Asia – Zoey and Sassafras: Unicorns and Germs Book 6
Cobb, Amelia – The Scruffy Sea Otter
Cook, Katie – Mystery at Mermaid Lagoon
Crawford, Terrance – Infected (Piggy: An Original Novel #1)
Elliott, Rebecca – Bo and the Dragon-Pup
Flintham, Thomas – Game Over, Super Rabbit Boy!
Gibbs, Stuart – Whale Done: A FunJungle Novel
Gorian, Shana – Rosco the Rascal at the St. Patrick's Day Parade
Griffiths, Andy – The 13-Story Treehouse. (Treehouse, Book 1)
Hapka, Cathy – Astronaut Girl: Star Power Book 2
Holyoke, Polly – Skyriders
Jones, Ena – Six Feet Below Zero
Le Guin, Ursula K. – Earthsea: A Wizard of Earthsea Book 1
Lincoln, Beth – The Swifts: A Dictionary of Scoundrels
Lloyd, Megan Wagner – Squished : A Graphic Novel
Mews, Melody – The Newest Princess: Itty Bitty Princess Kitty Book 1
Nielsen, Jennifer A. – Iceberg
Parry, Rosanne – A Whale of the Wild
Piontek, Victoria – Better With Butter
Rogers, Andrea – Mary and the Trail of Tears
Shibutani, Maia – The Mystery in Manhattan (Kudo Kids, Vol. 2)
Shiga, Jason – Adventuregame Comics Book 1
Sisson-Talbert, Lyn – Jingle Jangle: The Invention of Jeronicus Jangle
Smith, S. D. – Ember Falls (The Green Ember Book 2)
Springer, Nancy – The Case of the Peculiar Pink Fan Book 4
Sumner, Jamie – One Kid's Trash
Swinarski, Claire – What Happened to Rachel Riley?
Thorpe, Kiki – Magically Maximus: Horsetail Hollow Book 1
West, Tracey – Dragon Masters: Roar of the Thunder Dragon Book 8
Yang, Kelly – Finally Seen
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
Andrews, Elizabeth – The Ancient Chinese
Beckerman, Nell Cross – Caves
Breslin, Theresa – Illustrated Legends of Scotland's Kings and Queens
Cooper, Brittney C. – Stand Up!: 10 Mighty Women Who Made a Change
Davies, Nicola – Emperor of the Ice: How a Changing Climate Affects a Penguin Colony
Dennie, Devin – My Book of Rocks and Minerals
DePalma, Kate – Harvest Days : Giving Thanks Around the World
Douglas, Jozua – All About Dogs
Einhorn, Kama – Anteater Adventure
Jenkins, Steve – The Bird Book
Knudsen, Michelle – Nellie Bly: She Persisted
Lane, Kimberly – Come Look With: Asian Art
Lyon, Julia – A Dinosaur Named Ruth: How Ruth Mason Discovered Fossils in Her Own Backyard
Milton, Stephanie – Minecraft Maps: An Explorer's Guide to Minecraft
Nguyen, Angela – How to Draw Cute Beasts
Nott, Dan – Hidden Systems: Water, Electricity, the Internet, and the Secrets We Use Every Day
Polinsky, Paige V – Pokémon Designer: Satoshi Tajiri
Rockliff, Mara – Billie Jean!: How Tennis Star Billie Jean King Changed Women's Sports
Rusick, Jessica – Building the Transcontinental Railroad: A This or That Debate
Shamir, Ruby – What's the Big Deal About Americans
Strand, Jennifer – Martha Washington
Learn From the Great Teacher – Jehovah Witness Religion
YOUNG ADULT
Andelfinger, Nicole – Sweet Valley Twins: Best Friends Book 1
Bell, David – She's Gone
Braden, Ann – Flight of the Puffin
Corrigan, Eireann – Remedy
Dennard, Susan – The Luminaries
Eagar, Lindsay – The Family Fortuna
Endo, Tatsuya – Spy X Family Vol. 9
Fogelin, Adrian – The Sorta Sisters
Follmuth, Alexene Farol – My Mechanical Romance
Garcia, Kami – Teen Titans: Robin
Grandison, Whitney D. – The Right Side of Reckless
Hibbert, Talia – Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute
LambCat Cursed Princess Club Book 1
Lee, Mackenzi – Winter Soldier: Cold Front
Marquis, Krystal – The Davenports
Ritter, William – Ghostly Echoes
Takeuchi, Naoko – Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon, Vol. 11
Yamada, Kanehito – Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Book 1
Zdarsky, Chip – The All Nighter
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION
Carlson, Richard – Don't Sweat the Small Stuff for Teens: Simple Ways to Keep Your Cool in Stressful Times
Hansen, Dustin – The Greatest Stories Ever Played: Video Games and the Evolution of Storytelling
Miller, Sarah – Hanged!: Mary Surratt & the Plot to Assassinate Abraham Lincoln
Quammen, David – Breathless : The Scientific Race to Defeat a Deadly Virus
Rallison, James – The Odd 1s Out : You're Still Cool, and Other Inspiring Lessons From Growing Up
ADULT BOOKS ON CD
Berry, Steve – The Last Kingdom
*Jance, J.A. – Collateral Damage
Riddle, A.G. – Quantum Radio
*Rosenfelt, David – Good Dog, Bad Cop
*Scottoline, Lisa – Loyalty
Steel, Danielle – Worthy Opponents
*Ward, J.R. – Forever
*Winspear, Jaqueline – The White Lady
REFERENCE GENEALOGY
Morris, Nancy – Honoring Our Military Heroes Patriots of the Month 2004-2007 Vol. 1 A-J
Morris, Nancy Savage S. – Show Me, Rosie!: Missouri's Working Women in the Second World War
DVDS
*Abraham Lincoln: Trial by Fire
*The Amazing Panda Adventure
*An American Tail: 4 Movies
*Amsterdam
*Armageddon Time
*Auschwitz: If You Cried, You Died
*Auschwitz: Inside the Nazi State
*Benji: Off the Leash
*Care Bears: Dreamland
*Care Bears: Forever Friends
*Darkest House
*Decemberadio Live
*The Devil's Arithmetic
*Dragonball Evolution
*The Duke
*Edith Stein: The Seventh Chamber
*The Emperor's New Groove
*Evening
*Father Stu: Reborn
*The Jewish Cardinal
*Lilo and Stitch
*A Man Called Otto
*Megan
*The Menu
*The Nativity Story
*Playing For Time
*Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
*Remembering Marshall
*Sanditon Season Three
*Tornado Valley
*Trudie Sytler's Warrior Yoga
*The Ultimate Civil War Series
*Wakanda Forever
*The Whale
*Whitney Houston: I Wanna' Dance with Somebody
*WWI The War to End All Wars
*Yoga with Konstanze
*Yoga and Pilates with Louise Solomon