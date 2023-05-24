The following books were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of May 2023. *Updated May 15
ADULT FICTION
*Adams, Sarah – Practice Makes Perfect
*Adjei-Brenyah, Nana – Chain-Gang All-Star
Baldacci, David – Simply Lies
*Beagin, Jen – Big Swiss
Berg, Elizabeth – Earth's the Right Place for Love: A Novel
*Broadbent, Carissa – The Serpent & the Wings of Night
Brown, Taylor – Pride of Eden: A Novel
*Casati, Costanza – Clytemnestra
Catton, Eleanor – Birnam Wood
Clark, Mary Higgins – Where Are the Children Now?
*Cleeron, Chanel –The Cuban Heiress
Coelho, Paulo – By the River Piedra I Sat Down and Wept
*Cook Robin – Vector
Cramer, Dale – The Captive Heart
*Cronin, Justin – The Ferryman
DeStefano, Ren – How I'll Kill You
Deveraux, Jude – My Heart Will Find You
Dimon, HelenKay – Moorewood Family Rules: A Novel
Eastman, Kevin B. – The Last Ronin
*Feehan, Christine – Ghostly Game
Frazier, Charles – The Trackers: A Novel
*Goyer, Tricia – Hark! The Herald Angel Falls
Graham, Heather – Shadow of Death
Henry, Emily – Happy Place
*Hillerman, Anne – The Way of the Bear
Jackson, Joshilyn – With My Little Eye: A Novel
Jimenez, Abby – Yours Truly
*Katsu, Alma – The Hunger
Kelman, Suzanne – A View Across the Rooftops
Kingfisher, T. – A House With Good Bones
Kitaoka, Tomo – The Walking Cat: A Cat's-Eye View of the Zombie Apocalypse
*Lam Laura – Dragonfall
*Lawrence, Mark – The Book That Wouldn't Burn
Lehane, Dennis – Small Mercies: A Novel
Leigh, Melinda – Lie to Her
Liese, Chloe – Two Wrongs Make a Right
*Maynard, Joyce – The Bird Hotel
*McCall-Smith, Alexander – The Private Life of Spies and the Exquisite Art of Getting Even
*McClay, Jocelyn – Their Unpredictable Path
*Mehl, Nancy – When Angels Whisper
Michaels, Fern – On the Line
Miranda, Megan – The Only Survivors: A Novel
Montgomery, Robert U. – They're Back!: Sometimes You Should Be Afraid of the Dark
Morgan, Sarah – A Wedding in December
Morton, Kate – Homecoming: A Novel
Newport, Olivia – Peace Like a River
Oakley, Colleen – The Mostly True Story of Tanner & Louise
Oates, Joyce Carol – 48 Clues Into the Disappearance of My Sister
Oono, Kousuke – The Way of the Househusband, Vol. 7
Painter, Lynn – The Love Wager
*Peterson, Tracie – The Heart's Choice
*Quinn, Hulia – Queen Charlotte
Reid, Taylor Jenkins – One True Loves: A Novel
*Robert, Katee – Radiant Sin
Sandford, John – Dark Angel
Sheridan, Mia – Archer's Voice
*Sittenfeld, Curtis – Romantic Comedy
Slater, Alice – Death of a Bookseller
*Steel, Danielle – The Wedding Planner
Sterling, Michelle Min – Camp Zero: A Novel
Sternbergh, Adam – The Eden Test
Strohmeyer, Sarah – We Love to Entertain: A Novel
*Summers, Meredith – Changing Tides
*Summers, Meredith – Saving Sandcastles
*Summers, Meredith – Seaside Bonds
*Summers, Meredith – Shifting Sands
*Summers, Meredith – Making Waves
Sutanto, Jesse Q. – Vera Wong's Unsolicited Advice for Murderers
Thompson, Janice A. – Summer Harvest Secrets
Trope, Nicole – The Family Across the Street
Walls, Jeannette – Hang the Moon: A Novel
Ward, J. R. – Lassiter
ADULT LARGE PRINT
Andrews, V. C. – Eden's Children: A Novel
*Baldacci, David – Simply LIes
Brennan, Allison – The Sorority Murder: A Novel
Brown, Carolyn – The Devine Doughnut Shop
*Dallas, Sandra – Where Coyotes Howl
Dearen, Patrick – When the Sky Rained Dust
*Dugoni, Robert – Her Deadly Game
*Holiday, Jenny – A Princess for Christmas
Holton, India – The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels
Johnstone, William W. – Settling His Hash
Lalire, Gregory – The Call of McCall
Moyes, Jojo – Someone Else's Shoes
*Patterson, James – The House of Wolves
Rose, V. J. – Hell West of the Pecos
Steel, Danielle – Worthy Opponents: A Novel
ADULT NON-FICTION
*The Art of Minnie Mouse
*Bowen, Carol – Chinese: Over 180 Classic Recipes
Clavin, Tom – Follow Me to Hell: McNelly's Texas Rangers and the Rise of Frontier Justice
*Cole, Will – Gut Feelings
Desmond, Matthew – Poverty, by America
*Edgson, Vicki – Good Gut, Great Health
Fine, Karen R. – The Other Family Doctor: A Veterinarian Explores What Animals Can Teach Us About Love, Life, and Mortality
*Gaines, Joanna – Magnolia Table
*Ghostly Tales
Gilbert, Molly – Sheet Pan Sweets: Simple, Streamlined Dessert Recipes
Grann, David – The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder
Greenberg, Mike – Got Your Number: The Greatest Sports Legends and the Numbers They Own
Gristwood, Sarah – The Tudors in Love: Passion and Politics in the Age of England's Most Famous Dynasty
*Healey, Jonathan – The Blazing World
Karetnick, Jen – Ice Cube Tray Recipes: 75 Easy and Creative Kitchen Hacks for Freezing, Cooking, and Baking With Ice Cube Trays
*Kelly, Mary Louise – It. Goes. So. Fast
Linden, Des – Choosing to Run: A Memoir
*Merritt, Russell – Walt Disney's Silly Symphonies
Murray, Debra – The Best Pressure Cooker Recipes on the Planet: 200 Triple-Tested, Family-Approved, Fast & Easy Recipes
*National Portrait Gallery – Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020
Pink, Richard – Dirty Laundry: Why Adults With ADHD Are So Ashamed, and What We Can Do to Help
Richards, Olly – Short Stories in Spanish: Read for Pleasure at Your Level and Learn Spanish the Fun Way!
Schmidt, Jean Dolores – Wake Up With Purpose!: What I've Learned in My First Hundred Years
Slater, Fanny – Orange, Lavender & Figs: Deliciously Different Recipes From a Passionate Eater
Smith, Clint – Above Ground: Poems
*Smith, Dave – Disney A to Z: The Official Encyclopedia
Smith, Maggie – You Could Make This Place Beautiful: A Memoir
Vallejo Moreu, Irene – Papyrus: The Invention of Books in the Ancient World
Vandiver, Frank E. – 1001 Things Everyone Should Know About the Civil War
*Wright, Alex – The Imagineering Field Guide to Disney
Italian Made Easy Level 1: An Easy Step-by-Step Approach to Learn Italian for Beginners
EASY READERS
Ablett, Barry – Dear Polar Bear
Alexander, Cecil Frances – All Things Bright and Beautiful
Alexander, Jason – Dad, Are You The Tooth Fairy?
Brooks, Erik – Later, Gator!
Buckingham, Matt – Peek-a-Boo Penguins
Burnell, Heather Ayris – A Good Team
Butler, John – If You See a Kitten
Crimi, Carolyn – Henry & the Buccaneer Bunnies
Dean, James – Pete the Cat and the Bedtime Blues
Ford, Emily – Ten Little Bluebirds
Fox, Mem – Baby Bedtime
Foxe, Steve – Super Mario Little Golden Book (Nintendo)
Heiligman, Deborah – Fun Dog, Sun Dog
Higgins, Ryan T. – We Don't Lose Our Class Goldfish
Johnson, Jane – Little Bunny's Bathtime!
Julian, Russell – Ten Twinkly Stars
Kann, Victoria – Purplicious
Long, Melinda – Pirates Don't Change Diapers
McDonald, Jill – Birds
Moccio, Michael – The Super Mario Bros. Movie: Official Storybook
Montgomery, Robert U. – Who Let the Dinosaurs Out?
Morrison, Karen – Wacky Wild Peeka
Mortensen, Lori – Cindy Moo
Moss, Miriam – The Snow Bear
Piedra, Tony – One Tiny Treefrog: A Countdown to Survival
Pinkney, Jerry – Three Little Kittens
Schachner, Judith Byron – Skippyjon Jones: Shape Up
Schachner, Judith Byron – Skippyjon Jones: Class Action
Stutzman, Jonathan – Tiny T. Rex and the Grand Ta-Da!
Sweeney, Monica – Can You Yawn Like a Fawn?
Tafuri, Nancy – Snowy Flowy Blowy: A Twelve Months Rhyme
Tarbett, Debbie – Ten Tiny Tadpoles
Tobias, Ann – Be My Friend, Floppy Puppy
Tobias, Ann – Splish, Splash, Flappy Ducks: Ann Tobias
Urbanovic, Jackie – The Duck at the Door
Walstead, Alice – How to Catch a Daddysaurus
Walstead, Alice – How to Catch a Garden Fairy: A Springtime Adventure
Weston, Carrie – The New Bear at School
Willems, Mo – The Frustrating Book! (An Unlimited Squirrels Book)
Wood, Audrey – The Deep Blue Sea: A Book of Colors
JUNIOR FICTION
Anderson, M. T. – Elf Dog & Owl Head
Brown, Roseanne A. – Serwa Boateng's Guide to Vampire Hunting
Downing, Erin Soderberg – Great Peach Experiment 3: Frozen Peaches
Elliott, Rebecca – Eva and the New Owl : Owl Diaries, # 4
Flintham, Thomas – Super Rabbit Boy Powers Up!
Gardner, P. J. – Horace & Bunwinkle: The Case of the Rascally Raccoon Book 2
Green, John Patrick – InvestiGators: Heist and Seek Book: 1
Le Guin, Ursula K. – The Tombs of Atuan Earthsea Book 2
Luqman-Dawson, Amina – Freewater
Ortega, Claribel A. – Frizzy
Pilkey, Dav – Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea
Smith, S. D. – Ember Rising Book 3
Smith, S. D. – Ember's End Book 4
Springer, Nancy – Enola Holmes: The Case of the Disappearing Duchess Book 6
Springer, Nancy – Enola Holmes: The Case of the Cryptic Crinoline
Temple, Kate – The Underdogs Catch a Cat Burglar
Thomas, Angie – Nic Blake and the Remarkables: The Manifestor Prophecy
Thorpe, Kiki – Horsetail Hollow: Amazingly Angus Book 2
Frozen 5-Minute Stories
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
Brown, Don – We the People!
Brown, Don – Big Ideas That Changed the World: Rocket to the Moon Book 1
Buckley, James – Year in Sports 2023
Drummond, Allan – Zero Waste: How One Community Is Leading a World Recycling Revolution
Farndon, John – Rocks and Minerals
Foster, Craig – A Journey Under the Sea
Hoare, Ben – The Secret World of Plants : Tales of More Than 100 Remarkable Flowers, Trees, and Seeds
Jarrow, Gail – American Murderer: The Parasite That Haunted the South
Kor, Eva Mozes – I Will Protect You: A True Story of Twins Who Survived Auschwitz
Lang, Heather – Supermoms!
MacQuitty, Miranda – Shark
Pallotta, Jerry –Who Would Win? Extreme Animal Rumble
Pallotta, Jerry – Fiercest Feuds
Redding, Anna Crowley – Courage Like Kate: The True Story of a Girl Lighthouse Keeper
Richards, Mary Agnes – A History of Music for Children
Rusick, Jessica – Working on the Pony Express: A This or That Debate
Tang, Greg – Math Fables
Weird but True!: World: Incredible Facts, Awesome Photos, and Weird Wonders--for This Year and Beyond!
2023 Level Up: 100% Unofficial
YOUNG ADULT
Bakewell, Catherine – Flowerheart
Cawthon, Scott – Five Nights at Freddy's: Fazbear Frights Graphic Novel Collection Vol. 1
Cervantes, Jennifer – The Lords of Night : A Shadow Bruja Novel
Daniels, Sarah – The Stranded
Davies, Suyi – Lucas on the Line Stranger Things
Dee, Barbara – Maybe He Just Likes You
Dickerson, Melanie – Fortress of Snow Book 4
Elle, J. – Against the Tide
Ernshaw, Shea – A Wilderness of Stars
*Gratz, Alan – Captain America
Himekawa, Akira – The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Vol. 5
Holmberg, Charlie N. – The Paper Magician
Ichaso, Chelsea – They're Watching You
June, Brandie – Gold Spun
Kingfisher, T – Wizard's Guide To Defensive Baking
Lim, Elizabeth – When You Wish Upon a Star: A Twisted Tale: What if the Blue Fairy Wasn't Supposed to Help Pinocchio?
Lu, Marie –Stars & Smoke
McEwen, Scott – The Trigger Mechanism: Camp Valor Series Book 2
McGee, Katharine – American Royals II: Majesty
Namey, Laura Taylor – A Cuban Girl's Guide to Tea and Tomorrow
Oseman, Alice – Heartstopper: A Graphic Novel: Volume 2
Ostertag, Molly – D&D Dungeon Club: Roll Call Book 1
Pike, Christopher – The Midnight Club
Reintgen, Scott – A Door in the Dark
Rogers, Andrea L. – Man Made Monsters
Stead, Rebecca – Goodbye Stranger
Stiefvater, Maggie – Mister Impossible : Dreamer Trilogy Book 2
Summers, Courtney – I'm the Girl
Tran, Trang Thanh – She Is a Haunting
Urvi, Pedro – The Traitor's Son (Path of the Ranger Book 1)
Vail, Rachel – Well, That Was Awkward
Walden, Tillie – Clementine Book One
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION
Dawson, Juno – What's the T?
Leibowitz, Jean – Discover Her Art : Women Artists and Their Masterpieces
McCauley, Pamela – Engineering for Teens : A Beginner's Book for Aspiring Engineers
Prescod, Danielle – Token Black Girl : A Memoir
Zernike, Kate – The Exceptions : Nancy Hopkins, MIT, and the Fight for Women in Science
ADULT BOOKS ON CD
Baldacci, David – Simply Lies
Clark, Mary Higgins – Where Are the Children Now?
Patterson, James – Count Down
Patterson, Susan – Things I Wish I Told My Mother
Rose, Jeneva – You Shouldn't Have Come Here
Sandford, John – Dark Angel
Ward, J.R. – Lassiter
DVDS
*Alice, Darling
*8 Mile
*Elegy
*Eye of the Beholder
*The Fabelmans
*The Good House
*Hunter Killer
*The King's Daughter
*The Last Kid on Earth Book 1
* The Last Sin Eater
*Meet the Fockers
*The Omega Man
*Rambo: Last Blood
*Rock Dog 2: Rock Around the Park
*Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat
*The Rookie
*Seal Team 8
*Shanghai Knights