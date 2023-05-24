The following books were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of May 2023. *Updated May 15

ADULT FICTION

*Adams, Sarah – Practice Makes Perfect

*Adjei-Brenyah, Nana – Chain-Gang All-Star

Baldacci, David – Simply Lies

*Beagin, Jen – Big Swiss

Berg, Elizabeth – Earth's the Right Place for Love: A Novel

*Broadbent, Carissa – The Serpent & the Wings of Night

Brown, Taylor – Pride of Eden: A Novel

*Casati, Costanza – Clytemnestra

Catton, Eleanor – Birnam Wood

Clark, Mary Higgins – Where Are the Children Now?

*Cleeron, Chanel –The Cuban Heiress

Coelho, Paulo – By the River Piedra I Sat Down and Wept

*Cook Robin – Vector

Cramer, Dale – The Captive Heart

*Cronin, Justin – The Ferryman

DeStefano, Ren – How I'll Kill You

Deveraux, Jude – My Heart Will Find You

Dimon, HelenKay – Moorewood Family Rules: A Novel

Eastman, Kevin B. – The Last Ronin

*Feehan, Christine – Ghostly Game

Frazier, Charles – The Trackers: A Novel

*Goyer, Tricia – Hark! The Herald Angel Falls

Graham, Heather – Shadow of Death

Henry, Emily – Happy Place

*Hillerman, Anne – The Way of the Bear

Jackson, Joshilyn – With My Little Eye: A Novel

Jimenez, Abby – Yours Truly

*Katsu, Alma – The Hunger

Kelman, Suzanne – A View Across the Rooftops

Kingfisher, T. – A House With Good Bones

Kitaoka, Tomo – The Walking Cat: A Cat's-Eye View of the Zombie Apocalypse

*Lam Laura – Dragonfall

*Lawrence, Mark – The Book That Wouldn't Burn

Lehane, Dennis – Small Mercies: A Novel

Leigh, Melinda – Lie to Her

Liese, Chloe – Two Wrongs Make a Right

*Maynard, Joyce – The Bird Hotel

*McCall-Smith, Alexander – The Private Life of Spies and the Exquisite Art of Getting Even

*McClay, Jocelyn – Their Unpredictable Path

*Mehl, Nancy – When Angels Whisper

Michaels, Fern – On the Line

Miranda, Megan – The Only Survivors: A Novel

Montgomery, Robert U. – They're Back!: Sometimes You Should Be Afraid of the Dark

Morgan, Sarah – A Wedding in December

Morton, Kate – Homecoming: A Novel

Newport, Olivia – Peace Like a River

Oakley, Colleen – The Mostly True Story of Tanner & Louise

Oates, Joyce Carol – 48 Clues Into the Disappearance of My Sister

Oono, Kousuke – The Way of the Househusband, Vol. 7

Painter, Lynn – The Love Wager

*Peterson, Tracie – The Heart's Choice

*Quinn, Hulia – Queen Charlotte

Reid, Taylor Jenkins – One True Loves: A Novel

*Robert, Katee – Radiant Sin

Sandford, John – Dark Angel

Sheridan, Mia – Archer's Voice

*Sittenfeld, Curtis – Romantic Comedy

Slater, Alice – Death of a Bookseller

*Steel, Danielle – The Wedding Planner

Sterling, Michelle Min – Camp Zero: A Novel

Sternbergh, Adam – The Eden Test

Strohmeyer, Sarah – We Love to Entertain: A Novel

*Summers, Meredith – Changing Tides

*Summers, Meredith – Saving Sandcastles

*Summers, Meredith – Seaside Bonds

*Summers, Meredith – Shifting Sands

*Summers, Meredith – Making Waves

Sutanto, Jesse Q. – Vera Wong's Unsolicited Advice for Murderers

Thompson, Janice A. – Summer Harvest Secrets

Trope, Nicole – The Family Across the Street

Walls, Jeannette – Hang the Moon: A Novel

Ward, J. R. – Lassiter

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Andrews, V. C. – Eden's Children: A Novel

*Baldacci, David – Simply LIes

Brennan, Allison – The Sorority Murder: A Novel

Brown, Carolyn – The Devine Doughnut Shop

*Dallas, Sandra – Where Coyotes Howl

Dearen, Patrick – When the Sky Rained Dust

*Dugoni, Robert – Her Deadly Game

*Holiday, Jenny – A Princess for Christmas

Holton, India – The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels

Johnstone, William W. – Settling His Hash

Lalire, Gregory – The Call of McCall

Moyes, Jojo – Someone Else's Shoes

*Patterson, James – The House of Wolves

Rose, V. J. – Hell West of the Pecos

Steel, Danielle – Worthy Opponents: A Novel

ADULT NON-FICTION

*The Art of Minnie Mouse

*Bowen, Carol – Chinese: Over 180 Classic Recipes

Clavin, Tom – Follow Me to Hell: McNelly's Texas Rangers and the Rise of Frontier Justice

*Cole, Will – Gut Feelings

Desmond, Matthew – Poverty, by America

*Edgson, Vicki – Good Gut, Great Health

Fine, Karen R. – The Other Family Doctor: A Veterinarian Explores What Animals Can Teach Us About Love, Life, and Mortality

*Gaines, Joanna – Magnolia Table

*Ghostly Tales

Gilbert, Molly – Sheet Pan Sweets: Simple, Streamlined Dessert Recipes

Grann, David – The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder

Greenberg, Mike – Got Your Number: The Greatest Sports Legends and the Numbers They Own

Gristwood, Sarah – The Tudors in Love: Passion and Politics in the Age of England's Most Famous Dynasty

*Healey, Jonathan – The Blazing World

Karetnick, Jen – Ice Cube Tray Recipes: 75 Easy and Creative Kitchen Hacks for Freezing, Cooking, and Baking With Ice Cube Trays

*Kelly, Mary Louise – It. Goes. So. Fast

Linden, Des – Choosing to Run: A Memoir

*Merritt, Russell – Walt Disney's Silly Symphonies

Murray, Debra – The Best Pressure Cooker Recipes on the Planet: 200 Triple-Tested, Family-Approved, Fast & Easy Recipes

*National Portrait Gallery – Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020

Pink, Richard – Dirty Laundry: Why Adults With ADHD Are So Ashamed, and What We Can Do to Help

Richards, Olly – Short Stories in Spanish: Read for Pleasure at Your Level and Learn Spanish the Fun Way!

Schmidt, Jean Dolores – Wake Up With Purpose!: What I've Learned in My First Hundred Years

Slater, Fanny – Orange, Lavender & Figs: Deliciously Different Recipes From a Passionate Eater

Smith, Clint – Above Ground: Poems

*Smith, Dave – Disney A to Z: The Official Encyclopedia

Smith, Maggie – You Could Make This Place Beautiful: A Memoir

Vallejo Moreu, Irene – Papyrus: The Invention of Books in the Ancient World

Vandiver, Frank E. – 1001 Things Everyone Should Know About the Civil War

*Wright, Alex – The Imagineering Field Guide to Disney

Italian Made Easy Level 1: An Easy Step-by-Step Approach to Learn Italian for Beginners

EASY READERS

Ablett, Barry – Dear Polar Bear

Alexander, Cecil Frances – All Things Bright and Beautiful

Alexander, Jason – Dad, Are You The Tooth Fairy?

Brooks, Erik – Later, Gator!

Buckingham, Matt – Peek-a-Boo Penguins

Burnell, Heather Ayris – A Good Team

Butler, John – If You See a Kitten

Crimi, Carolyn – Henry & the Buccaneer Bunnies

Dean, James – Pete the Cat and the Bedtime Blues

Ford, Emily – Ten Little Bluebirds

Fox, Mem – Baby Bedtime

Foxe, Steve – Super Mario Little Golden Book (Nintendo)

Heiligman, Deborah – Fun Dog, Sun Dog

Higgins, Ryan T. – We Don't Lose Our Class Goldfish

Johnson, Jane – Little Bunny's Bathtime!

Julian, Russell – Ten Twinkly Stars

Kann, Victoria – Purplicious

Long, Melinda – Pirates Don't Change Diapers

McDonald, Jill – Birds

Moccio, Michael – The Super Mario Bros. Movie: Official Storybook

Montgomery, Robert U. – Who Let the Dinosaurs Out?

Morrison, Karen – Wacky Wild Peeka

Mortensen, Lori – Cindy Moo

Moss, Miriam – The Snow Bear

Piedra, Tony – One Tiny Treefrog: A Countdown to Survival

Pinkney, Jerry – Three Little Kittens

Schachner, Judith Byron – Skippyjon Jones: Shape Up

Schachner, Judith Byron – Skippyjon Jones: Class Action

Stutzman, Jonathan – Tiny T. Rex and the Grand Ta-Da!

Sweeney, Monica – Can You Yawn Like a Fawn?

Tafuri, Nancy – Snowy Flowy Blowy: A Twelve Months Rhyme

Tarbett, Debbie – Ten Tiny Tadpoles

Tobias, Ann – Be My Friend, Floppy Puppy

Tobias, Ann – Splish, Splash, Flappy Ducks: Ann Tobias

Urbanovic, Jackie – The Duck at the Door

Walstead, Alice – How to Catch a Daddysaurus

Walstead, Alice – How to Catch a Garden Fairy: A Springtime Adventure

Weston, Carrie – The New Bear at School

Willems, Mo – The Frustrating Book! (An Unlimited Squirrels Book)

Wood, Audrey – The Deep Blue Sea: A Book of Colors

JUNIOR FICTION

Anderson, M. T. – Elf Dog & Owl Head

Brown, Roseanne A. – Serwa Boateng's Guide to Vampire Hunting

Downing, Erin Soderberg – Great Peach Experiment 3: Frozen Peaches

Elliott, Rebecca – Eva and the New Owl : Owl Diaries, # 4

Flintham, Thomas – Super Rabbit Boy Powers Up!

Gardner, P. J. – Horace & Bunwinkle: The Case of the Rascally Raccoon Book 2

Green, John Patrick – InvestiGators: Heist and Seek Book: 1

Le Guin, Ursula K. – The Tombs of Atuan Earthsea Book 2

Luqman-Dawson, Amina – Freewater

Ortega, Claribel A. – Frizzy

Pilkey, Dav – Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea

Smith, S. D. – Ember Rising Book 3

Smith, S. D. – Ember's End Book 4

Springer, Nancy – Enola Holmes: The Case of the Disappearing Duchess Book 6

Springer, Nancy – Enola Holmes: The Case of the Cryptic Crinoline

Temple, Kate – The Underdogs Catch a Cat Burglar

Thomas, Angie – Nic Blake and the Remarkables: The Manifestor Prophecy

Thorpe, Kiki – Horsetail Hollow: Amazingly Angus Book 2

Frozen 5-Minute Stories

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Brown, Don – We the People!

Brown, Don – Big Ideas That Changed the World: Rocket to the Moon Book 1

Buckley, James – Year in Sports 2023

Drummond, Allan – Zero Waste: How One Community Is Leading a World Recycling Revolution

Farndon, John – Rocks and Minerals

Foster, Craig – A Journey Under the Sea

Hoare, Ben – The Secret World of Plants : Tales of More Than 100 Remarkable Flowers, Trees, and Seeds

Jarrow, Gail – American Murderer: The Parasite That Haunted the South

Kor, Eva Mozes – I Will Protect You: A True Story of Twins Who Survived Auschwitz

Lang, Heather – Supermoms!

MacQuitty, Miranda – Shark

Pallotta, Jerry –Who Would Win? Extreme Animal Rumble

Pallotta, Jerry – Fiercest Feuds

Redding, Anna Crowley – Courage Like Kate: The True Story of a Girl Lighthouse Keeper

Richards, Mary Agnes – A History of Music for Children

Rusick, Jessica – Working on the Pony Express: A This or That Debate

Tang, Greg – Math Fables

Weird but True!: World: Incredible Facts, Awesome Photos, and Weird Wonders--for This Year and Beyond!

2023 Level Up: 100% Unofficial

YOUNG ADULT

Bakewell, Catherine – Flowerheart

Cawthon, Scott – Five Nights at Freddy's: Fazbear Frights Graphic Novel Collection Vol. 1

Cervantes, Jennifer – The Lords of Night : A Shadow Bruja Novel

Daniels, Sarah – The Stranded

Davies, Suyi – Lucas on the Line Stranger Things

Dee, Barbara – Maybe He Just Likes You

Dickerson, Melanie – Fortress of Snow Book 4

Elle, J. – Against the Tide

Ernshaw, Shea – A Wilderness of Stars

*Gratz, Alan – Captain America

Himekawa, Akira – The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Vol. 5

Holmberg, Charlie N. – The Paper Magician

Ichaso, Chelsea – They're Watching You

June, Brandie – Gold Spun

Kingfisher, T – Wizard's Guide To Defensive Baking

Lim, Elizabeth – When You Wish Upon a Star: A Twisted Tale: What if the Blue Fairy Wasn't Supposed to Help Pinocchio?

Lu, Marie –Stars & Smoke

McEwen, Scott – The Trigger Mechanism: Camp Valor Series Book 2

McGee, Katharine – American Royals II: Majesty

Namey, Laura Taylor – A Cuban Girl's Guide to Tea and Tomorrow

Oseman, Alice – Heartstopper: A Graphic Novel: Volume 2

Ostertag, Molly – D&D Dungeon Club: Roll Call Book 1

Pike, Christopher – The Midnight Club

Reintgen, Scott – A Door in the Dark

Rogers, Andrea L. – Man Made Monsters

Stead, Rebecca – Goodbye Stranger

Stiefvater, Maggie – Mister Impossible : Dreamer Trilogy Book 2

Summers, Courtney – I'm the Girl

Tran, Trang Thanh – She Is a Haunting

Urvi, Pedro – The Traitor's Son (Path of the Ranger Book 1)

Vail, Rachel – Well, That Was Awkward

Walden, Tillie – Clementine Book One

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Dawson, Juno – What's the T?

Leibowitz, Jean – Discover Her Art : Women Artists and Their Masterpieces

McCauley, Pamela – Engineering for Teens : A Beginner's Book for Aspiring Engineers

Prescod, Danielle – Token Black Girl : A Memoir

Zernike, Kate – The Exceptions : Nancy Hopkins, MIT, and the Fight for Women in Science

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Baldacci, David – Simply Lies

Clark, Mary Higgins – Where Are the Children Now?

Patterson, James – Count Down

Patterson, Susan – Things I Wish I Told My Mother

Rose, Jeneva – You Shouldn't Have Come Here

Sandford, John – Dark Angel

Ward, J.R. – Lassiter

DVDS

*Alice, Darling

*8 Mile

*Elegy

*Eye of the Beholder

*The Fabelmans

*The Good House

*Hunter Killer

*The King's Daughter

*The Last Kid on Earth Book 1

* The Last Sin Eater

*Meet the Fockers

*The Omega Man

*Rambo: Last Blood

*Rock Dog 2: Rock Around the Park

*Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat

*The Rookie

*Seal Team 8

*Shanghai Knights