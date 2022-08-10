 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS

Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of August 2022.

ADULT FICTION

Abel, James – White Plague  

Barton, Fiona – Local Gone Missing  

Brennan, Allison – Kiss Me, Kill Me: A Novel of Suspense  

Bruhns, Nina – If Looks Could Chill  

Cast, P. C. – Into the Mist: A Novel  

Center, Katherine – The Bodyguard  

Chen, Katherine J. – Joan: A Novel  

Chiaverini, Jennifer – Switchboard Soldiers: A Novel  

Child, Lincoln – Chrysalis: A Thriller  

Clark, Mary Jane – It Only Takes a Moment  

Crouch, Blake – Upgrade: A Novel  

Davids, Jennifer A. – Brides of Ohio: Three Historical Tales of Love Set in the Heart of Ohio

Dickinson, Margaret – Miller's Daughter  

Dickinson, Margaret – The Buffer Girls  

Garwood, Julie – Grace Under Fire  

Graham, Heather – Aura of Night  

Hake, Cathy Marie – The Lone Star Romance Collection: Five Stories of Untamed Love in a Wild State

Haynes, Elizabeth – Dark Tide: A Novel  

Haynes, Elizabeth – Human Remains: A Novel 

Haynes, Elizabeth – Under a Silent Moon: A Novel  

Higgins, Jack – Without Mercy  

Hillier, Jennifer – Things We Do in the Dark  

Hood, Joshua – The Treadstone Exile  

Hood, Joshua – The Treadstone Resurrection  

Hoover, Colleen – Finding Perfect: A Novella  

Hurley, Kevin – Cut and Cover: A Thriller  

Irwin, Sophie – A Lady's Guide to Fortune-Hunting  

Jacobs, Anna – One Kind Man  

Jacobs, Anna – One Perfect Family  

Jacobs, Anna – One Quiet Woman  

Kenyon, Sherrilyn – Phantom in the Night  

Kingfisher, T. – What Moves the Dead  

Koontz, Dean R. – The Big Dark Sky  

Kozar, Linda P. – Strands of Fate 

Landis, Jill Marie – Past Promises  

Lester, Kent – The Seventh Sun  

McCall Smith, Alexander – The Sweet Remnants of Summer  

Milchman, Jenny – Ruin Falls: A Novel 

Montimore, Margarita – Acts of Violet  

Moreno-Garcia, Silvia – The Daughter of Doctor Moreau: A Novel  

Patterson, James – Shattered  

Pearse, Sarah – The Retreat  

Peckham, Caroline – The Awakening  

Rieger, Susan – The Heirs: A Novel  

Silva, Daniel – Portrait of an Unknown Woman  

Sleeman, Susan – A Deadly Stitch  

Smythe, Rachel – Lore Olympus Vol. 2  

Solomons, Natasha – The Song of Hartgrove Hall: A Novel  

Tessaro, Kathleen – The Perfume Collector: A Novel  

Thompson, Carlene – Nowhere to Hide  

Toltz, Steve – A Fraction of the Whole  

Tremblay, Paul – The Pallbearers Club: A Novel  

Ware, Ruth – The It Girl 

Wayne, John T. – Captain Grimes: Unreconstructed  

Wiggs, Susan – Sugar and Salt: A Novel  

Zevin, Gabrielle – Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow: A Novel

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Steel, Danielle – Second Chance  

Steel, Danielle – Suspects: A Novel  

ADULT NON-FICTION

Bradbury, Neil – A Taste for Poison: Eleven Deadly Molecules and the Killers Who Used Them  

Chan, Jenny – Dying for an iPhone: Apple, Foxconn, and the Lives of China's Workers  

Dolezal, Robert J. – Birds in Your Backyard: A Bird Lover's Guide to Creating a Garden Sanctuary  

Dorsey, Ray – Ending Parkinson's Disease: A Prescription for Action  

Farris, Michael – The History of Religious Liberty: From Tyndale to Madison  

Hanson, Victor Davis – Carnage and Culture: Landmark Battles in the Rise of Western Power  

Kennedy, Tim – Scars and Stripes: An Unapologetically American Story of Fighting the Taliban, UFC Warriors, and Myself

Miles, Kathryn – Trailed: One Woman's Quest to Solve the Shenandoah Murders  

Noem, Kristi – Not My First Rodeo: Lessons From the Heartland  

Rojas Contreras, Ingrid – The Man Who Could Move Clouds: A Memoir  

Roth, Sally – The Backyard Bird Lover's Field Guide: Secrets to Attracting, Identifying, and Enjoying Birds of Your Region

EASY READERS

Barnes, Derrick – Queen of Kindergarten

Bell, Kristen – The World Needs More Purple Schools  

Brockington, Drew – Puppy Bus  

Charman, Katrina – Rumble, Rumble, Dinosaur

Cummings, Troy – Is This Your Class Pet?

Forman, Ruth – Bloom  

Harrison, Hannah E. – Poopsie Gets Lost

Killen, Nicola – The Little Bear  

Ley, Emily – You're Always Enough: And More Than I Hoped For  

Litton, Jonathan – Big Fish Little Fish: Board Book  

Liu, Cynthea – Turning Red  

Napier, Erin – The Lantern House  

Olsen, Elizabeth – Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective

Paul, Ann Whitford – If Animals Tried to Be Kind  

Raschka, Christopher – Meow  

Smith, Zadie – The surprise  

Stead, Philip C. – Every Dog in the Neighborhood

Van Dusen, Chris – Big Truck, Little Island  

Walstead, Alice – How to Catch a Class Pet

JUNIOR FICTION

Alexander, K. R. – Scare Me  

Allen, Kari – Maddie and Mabel  

Barnett, Mac – The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza  

Blabey, Aaron – The Bad Guys in Open Wide and Say Arrrgh!

Corpora, Michelle Jabès – The Dust Bowl  

Goodman, Carol – The Metropolitans  

Hahn, Mary Downing – Closed for the Season  

Hahn, Mary Downing – The Ghost of Crutchfield Hall  

Hancock, Niel – Greyfax Grimwald  

Holt, K. A. – This Is Not a Drill

Korman, Gordon – The Fort

Maguire, Gregory – Cress Watercress  

Mbalia, Kwame – Tristan Strong Keeps Punching Book 3 

Monroe, Mary Alice – Search for Treasure. (The Islanders, Vol. 2)  

Patterson, James – Middle School: It's a Zoo in Here! Book 14  

Sharp, Tori – Just Pretend  

Sharpe, Tess – Off the Grid  

Springer, Nancy – The Case of the Bizarre Bouquets  

Tarshis, Lauren – I Survived the Galveston Hurricane, 1900  

Tarshis, Lauren – I Survived the San Francisco Earthquake, 1906  

Valentino, Serena – Never Never: A Tale of Captain Hook  

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Hestermann, Bethanie – Ocean Animals: A Search and Find Book for Kids  

Alexander, Elaine M. – Anglerfish: The Seadevil of the Deep  

Partridge, Elizabeth – Parks for the People: How Frederick Law Olmsted Designed America

YOUNG ADULT

AidaIro – Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun Vol. 2  

Albert, Melissa – Our Crooked Hearts  

Aveyard, Victoria – Blade Breaker  

Cervantes, J. C. – Fractured Path (The Mirror, Book 3)

Craft, Jerry – Class Act: New Kid Book #2  

DiMartino, Michael Dante – The Legend of Korra: Turf Wars Part 1  

Doyle, Catherine – Twin Crowns  

Endo, Tatsuya – Spy X Family, Vol. 6  

Gotoge, Koyoharu – Demon Slayer =: Kimetsu No Yaiba Vol. 8  

Han, Jenny – We'll Always Have Summer

Henry, Katie – Gideon Green in Black and White

Itagaki, Paru – Beastars, Vol. 4  

Jouhanneau, Anne-Sophie – Kisses and Croissants  

Kizu, Natsuki – Given, Vol. 1

Larson, Hope – All My Friends  

McQuiston, Casey – I Kissed Shara Wheeler: A Novel  

Noel, Alyson – Stealing infinity. (Stolen Beauty, Vol. 1)  

Oda, Tomohito – Komi Can't Communicate Vol. 2  

One-Punch Man Vol. 03  

Pak, Greg – Stranger Things: Erica the Great  

Perkins, Stephanie – Isla and the Happily Ever After  

Pohl, Laura – Grimrose Girls  

Ryan, Lexi – These Twisted Bonds

Schlitz, Laura Amy – The Hired Girl  

Shinobumaru – The Haunted Bookstore — Gateway to a Parallel Universe, Vol. 1)  

Stohl, Margaret – A Secret Princess  

Takaya, Natsuki – Fruits Basket Vol. 4  

Toboso, Yana – Black Butler: V. 3  

Van Draanen, Wendelin – The Peach Rebellion  

Walker, Suzanne – Mooncakes

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Liu, Simu – We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS

Bird, Betsy – Long Road to the Circus 

Spinelli, Jerry – Dead Wednesday

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Baldacci, David – The 6:20 Man 

Child, Lincoln – Chrysalis 

Koontz, Dean – The Big Dark Sky 

Ladd, Sarah – The Heiress of Winterwood 

Patterson, James – Shattered 

Silva, Daniel – Portrait of an Unknown Woman

