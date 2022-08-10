Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of August 2022.
ADULT FICTION
Abel, James – White Plague
Barton, Fiona – Local Gone Missing
Brennan, Allison – Kiss Me, Kill Me: A Novel of Suspense
Bruhns, Nina – If Looks Could Chill
Cast, P. C. – Into the Mist: A Novel
Center, Katherine – The Bodyguard
Chen, Katherine J. – Joan: A Novel
Chiaverini, Jennifer – Switchboard Soldiers: A Novel
Child, Lincoln – Chrysalis: A Thriller
Clark, Mary Jane – It Only Takes a Moment
Crouch, Blake – Upgrade: A Novel
Davids, Jennifer A. – Brides of Ohio: Three Historical Tales of Love Set in the Heart of Ohio
Dickinson, Margaret – Miller's Daughter
Dickinson, Margaret – The Buffer Girls
Garwood, Julie – Grace Under Fire
Graham, Heather – Aura of Night
Hake, Cathy Marie – The Lone Star Romance Collection: Five Stories of Untamed Love in a Wild State
Haynes, Elizabeth – Dark Tide: A Novel
Haynes, Elizabeth – Human Remains: A Novel
Haynes, Elizabeth – Under a Silent Moon: A Novel
Higgins, Jack – Without Mercy
Hillier, Jennifer – Things We Do in the Dark
Hood, Joshua – The Treadstone Exile
Hood, Joshua – The Treadstone Resurrection
Hoover, Colleen – Finding Perfect: A Novella
Hurley, Kevin – Cut and Cover: A Thriller
Irwin, Sophie – A Lady's Guide to Fortune-Hunting
Jacobs, Anna – One Kind Man
Jacobs, Anna – One Perfect Family
Jacobs, Anna – One Quiet Woman
Kenyon, Sherrilyn – Phantom in the Night
Kingfisher, T. – What Moves the Dead
Koontz, Dean R. – The Big Dark Sky
Kozar, Linda P. – Strands of Fate
Landis, Jill Marie – Past Promises
Lester, Kent – The Seventh Sun
McCall Smith, Alexander – The Sweet Remnants of Summer
Milchman, Jenny – Ruin Falls: A Novel
Montimore, Margarita – Acts of Violet
Moreno-Garcia, Silvia – The Daughter of Doctor Moreau: A Novel
Patterson, James – Shattered
Pearse, Sarah – The Retreat
Peckham, Caroline – The Awakening
Rieger, Susan – The Heirs: A Novel
Silva, Daniel – Portrait of an Unknown Woman
Sleeman, Susan – A Deadly Stitch
Smythe, Rachel – Lore Olympus Vol. 2
Solomons, Natasha – The Song of Hartgrove Hall: A Novel
Tessaro, Kathleen – The Perfume Collector: A Novel
Thompson, Carlene – Nowhere to Hide
Toltz, Steve – A Fraction of the Whole
Tremblay, Paul – The Pallbearers Club: A Novel
Ware, Ruth – The It Girl
Wayne, John T. – Captain Grimes: Unreconstructed
Wiggs, Susan – Sugar and Salt: A Novel
Zevin, Gabrielle – Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow: A Novel
ADULT LARGE PRINT
Steel, Danielle – Second Chance
Steel, Danielle – Suspects: A Novel
ADULT NON-FICTION
Bradbury, Neil – A Taste for Poison: Eleven Deadly Molecules and the Killers Who Used Them
Chan, Jenny – Dying for an iPhone: Apple, Foxconn, and the Lives of China's Workers
Dolezal, Robert J. – Birds in Your Backyard: A Bird Lover's Guide to Creating a Garden Sanctuary
Dorsey, Ray – Ending Parkinson's Disease: A Prescription for Action
Farris, Michael – The History of Religious Liberty: From Tyndale to Madison
Hanson, Victor Davis – Carnage and Culture: Landmark Battles in the Rise of Western Power
Kennedy, Tim – Scars and Stripes: An Unapologetically American Story of Fighting the Taliban, UFC Warriors, and Myself
Miles, Kathryn – Trailed: One Woman's Quest to Solve the Shenandoah Murders
Noem, Kristi – Not My First Rodeo: Lessons From the Heartland
Rojas Contreras, Ingrid – The Man Who Could Move Clouds: A Memoir
Roth, Sally – The Backyard Bird Lover's Field Guide: Secrets to Attracting, Identifying, and Enjoying Birds of Your Region
EASY READERS
Barnes, Derrick – Queen of Kindergarten
Bell, Kristen – The World Needs More Purple Schools
Brockington, Drew – Puppy Bus
Charman, Katrina – Rumble, Rumble, Dinosaur
Cummings, Troy – Is This Your Class Pet?
Forman, Ruth – Bloom
Harrison, Hannah E. – Poopsie Gets Lost
Killen, Nicola – The Little Bear
Ley, Emily – You're Always Enough: And More Than I Hoped For
Litton, Jonathan – Big Fish Little Fish: Board Book
Liu, Cynthea – Turning Red
Napier, Erin – The Lantern House
Olsen, Elizabeth – Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective
Paul, Ann Whitford – If Animals Tried to Be Kind
Raschka, Christopher – Meow
Smith, Zadie – The surprise
Stead, Philip C. – Every Dog in the Neighborhood
Van Dusen, Chris – Big Truck, Little Island
Walstead, Alice – How to Catch a Class Pet
JUNIOR FICTION
Alexander, K. R. – Scare Me
Allen, Kari – Maddie and Mabel
Barnett, Mac – The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza
Blabey, Aaron – The Bad Guys in Open Wide and Say Arrrgh!
Corpora, Michelle Jabès – The Dust Bowl
Goodman, Carol – The Metropolitans
Hahn, Mary Downing – Closed for the Season
Hahn, Mary Downing – The Ghost of Crutchfield Hall
Hancock, Niel – Greyfax Grimwald
Holt, K. A. – This Is Not a Drill
Korman, Gordon – The Fort
Maguire, Gregory – Cress Watercress
Mbalia, Kwame – Tristan Strong Keeps Punching Book 3
Monroe, Mary Alice – Search for Treasure. (The Islanders, Vol. 2)
Patterson, James – Middle School: It's a Zoo in Here! Book 14
Sharp, Tori – Just Pretend
Sharpe, Tess – Off the Grid
Springer, Nancy – The Case of the Bizarre Bouquets
Tarshis, Lauren – I Survived the Galveston Hurricane, 1900
Tarshis, Lauren – I Survived the San Francisco Earthquake, 1906
Valentino, Serena – Never Never: A Tale of Captain Hook
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
Hestermann, Bethanie – Ocean Animals: A Search and Find Book for Kids
Alexander, Elaine M. – Anglerfish: The Seadevil of the Deep
Partridge, Elizabeth – Parks for the People: How Frederick Law Olmsted Designed America
YOUNG ADULT
AidaIro – Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun Vol. 2
Albert, Melissa – Our Crooked Hearts
Aveyard, Victoria – Blade Breaker
Cervantes, J. C. – Fractured Path (The Mirror, Book 3)
Craft, Jerry – Class Act: New Kid Book #2
DiMartino, Michael Dante – The Legend of Korra: Turf Wars Part 1
Doyle, Catherine – Twin Crowns
Endo, Tatsuya – Spy X Family, Vol. 6
Gotoge, Koyoharu – Demon Slayer =: Kimetsu No Yaiba Vol. 8
Han, Jenny – We'll Always Have Summer
Henry, Katie – Gideon Green in Black and White
Itagaki, Paru – Beastars, Vol. 4
Jouhanneau, Anne-Sophie – Kisses and Croissants
Kizu, Natsuki – Given, Vol. 1
Larson, Hope – All My Friends
McQuiston, Casey – I Kissed Shara Wheeler: A Novel
Noel, Alyson – Stealing infinity. (Stolen Beauty, Vol. 1)
Oda, Tomohito – Komi Can't Communicate Vol. 2
One-Punch Man Vol. 03
Pak, Greg – Stranger Things: Erica the Great
Perkins, Stephanie – Isla and the Happily Ever After
Pohl, Laura – Grimrose Girls
Ryan, Lexi – These Twisted Bonds
Schlitz, Laura Amy – The Hired Girl
Shinobumaru – The Haunted Bookstore — Gateway to a Parallel Universe, Vol. 1)
Stohl, Margaret – A Secret Princess
Takaya, Natsuki – Fruits Basket Vol. 4
Toboso, Yana – Black Butler: V. 3
Van Draanen, Wendelin – The Peach Rebellion
Walker, Suzanne – Mooncakes
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION
Liu, Simu – We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story
JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS
Bird, Betsy – Long Road to the Circus
Spinelli, Jerry – Dead Wednesday
ADULT BOOKS ON CD
Baldacci, David – The 6:20 Man
Child, Lincoln – Chrysalis
Koontz, Dean – The Big Dark Sky
Ladd, Sarah – The Heiress of Winterwood
Patterson, James – Shattered
Silva, Daniel – Portrait of an Unknown Woman