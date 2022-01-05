Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of December 2021. *Updated Dec. 20.

ADULT FICTION

Baldacci, David – Mercy

Baldacci, David – The Whole Truth

Balogh, Mary – Someone Perfect: A Westcott Novel

*Bradley, Patricia – Obsession

Card, Orson Scott – The Last Shadow

*Carr, Robyn – A Virgin River Christmas

Chambers, Clare – Small Pleasures: A Novel

*Cobble, Colleen – Three Missing Days

*Coleman, Reed – Robert B. Parker's: The Hangman's Sonnet

Connelly, Michael – The Dark Hours

Cornwell, Patricia Daniels – Autopsy

Cussler, Dirk – The Devil's Sea

Deaver, Jeffery – The Midnight Lock

*Eason, Lynette – Vow of Justice

Engel, Patricia – Infinite Country: A Novel

*Erdrich, Louise – The Sentence

Evans, Richard Paul – The Christmas Promise

Feehan, Christine – Dark Tarot

Follett, Ken – Never

Gabaldon, Diana – Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone: A Novel

*Goodard, Elizabeth – Present Danger

Hall, Rachel Howzell – These Toxic Things

Hamilton, Peter F. –The Dreaming Void

Hamilton, Peter F. – The Temporal Void

Hannon, Irene – Blackberry Beach

*Johnstone, William – Blood, Guts and Glory

Kristoff, Jay – Empire of the Vampire

*Krupitsky, Naomi – The Family

Lange, Tracey – We Are the Brennans

Laureano, Carla – The Solid Grounds Coffee Company

Mandelo, Lee – Summer Sons

McCall Smith, Alexander – The Joy and Light Bus Company

McClain, Lee Tobin – Reunion at the Shore

McMorris, Kristina – Sold on a Monday

*Mills, DiAnn – Fatal Strike

Moriarty, Liane – Apples Never Fall: A Novel

Newport, Olivia – In the Cradle Lies

Newport, Olivia – When I Meet You

Patterson, James – Fear No Evil

Picoult, Jodi – Wish You Were Here: A Novel

Roberts, Nora – The Becoming

Ruchti, Cynthia – Facing the Dawn

Slaughter, Karin – The Last Widow: A Novel

Steel, Danielle – Flying Angels: A Novel

Stephenson, Neal – Termination Shock: A Novel

*Strout, Elizabeth – Oh William!

Ward, J. R. – The Wolf

*Whitlow, Robert – Trial and Error

Y'Barbo, Kathleen – The Chisholm Trail Bride

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Baldacci, David – Mercy

Broday, Linda – A Cowboy Christmas Legend

*Dave, Laura – The Last Thing He Told Me

*Evans, Richard Paul – The Noel Letters

*Guillory, Jasmine – While We Were Dating

*Hoffman, Alice – The Book of Magic

Jin, Ha – A Song Everlasting

Johnstone, William W. – By the Neck: A Stoneface Finnegan Western

*Macomber, Debbie – Dear Santa

Manning, Jason – High Country

*Mills, Kyle – Enemy at the Gates

*Morris, Heather – Three Sisters

Sandford, John – Deep Freeze

*Thomas, Jodi – Mistletoe Miracles

ADULT NON-FICTION

*Angelou, Maya – Letter to My Daughter

Baier, Bret – To Rescue the Republic: Ulysses S. Grant, the Fragile Union, and the Crisis of 1876

Boyer, Mark G. – 300 Years of the French in Old Mines: A Narrative History of the Oldest Village in Missouri

*Brown, Brene – Atlas of the Heart

Cain, Anne C. – All-New Complete Cooking Light Cookbook

Campbell, Colin – The Queen Mother: The Untold Story of Elizabeth Bowes Lyon, Who Became Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother

*Campos-Duffy, Rachel – All American Christmas

*Chow, Kat – Seeing Ghosts

Grisham, Stephanie – I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House

Groom, Winston – 1942: The Year That Tried Men's Souls

Groom, Winston – The Generals: Patton, MacArthur, Marshall, and the Winning of World War II

*Hamadey, Gina – I Want to Thank You

Heying, Heather – A Hunter-Gatherer's Guide to the 21st Century: Evolution and the Challenges of Modern Life

*How to Grow Just About Everything

*Hughes, Ralph – The Railroads of Southeast Missouri

Kilmeade, Brian – The President and the Freedom Fighter: Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, and Their Battle to Save America's Soul

*Kissinger, Henry – The Age of Al

*Lemon, Don – This is the Fire

*Lohrenz, Carey – Span of Control

Mahnke, Aaron – The World of Lore: Wicked Mortals

*Moine, Marie-Pierre – Mediterranean Cookbook

*The Nashville Cookbook

*100 Years of Popular Music

*Patchett, Ann – These Precious Days

Pearl, Matthew – The Taking of Jemima Boone: Colonial Settlers, Tribal Nations, and the Kidnap That Shaped America

Ray, Rachael – This Must Be the Place: Dispatches & Food From the Home Front

*Re Manning, Russel – 30-Second Religion

Sedaris, David – A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020)

Skinner, Jack W. – Sentimental Journey: A Collection of Tales by a Storyteller

Smith, Will – Will

Soames, Mary – A Daughter's Tale: The Memoir of Winston Churchill's Youngest Child

Solomon, Charmaine – Complete Vegetarian Cookbook

Walsh, Sheila – Holding on When You Want to Let Go: Clinging to Hope When Life Is Falling Apart

White, Ronald C. – A. Lincoln: A Biography

Wilson, Jean Moorcroft – Siegfried Sassoon: Soldier, Poet, Lover, Friend

Woodworth, Steven E. – Beneath a Northern Sky: A Short History of the Gettysburg Campaign

The Old Farmer's Almanac: Calculated on a New and Improved Plan for the Year of Our Lord 2022

The U.S. Constitution and Related Documents

Kaplan: 8 Practice Tests for the ACT

New PSAT/NMSQT®: Strategies, Practice & Review

10 Practice Tests for the SAT

Dinners in a Flash

Easy Mains and Sides: 140 Delicious Meals + 35 Quick Sides

EASY READERS

Barraclough, Sue – The Little Lost Duckling

Berrios, Frank – Poppy's Party

Blackall, Sophie – Negative Cat

Boelts, Maribeth – The Gingerbread Pup

*Brett, Jan – Jan Brett's The Nutcracker

*Brokering, Herbert – Night Before Jesus

Caple, Kathy – Frog and Ball

Davies, Benji – The Snowflake

Fan, Terry – It Fell From the Sky

Flett, Julie – We All Play / Kimêtawânaw

Hatch, Leanne – Unraveled

John, Jory – The Smart Cookie

Klein, Cheryl – Hamsters Make Terrible Roommates

Miller, Ellen – Let Me Tell You About My Day

Murray, Diana – Unicorn Night: Sleep Tight

O'Connor, Jane – Fancy Nancy's Dog Show Disaster

Percival, Tom – Perfectly Norman

Percival, Tom – Ravi's Roar

Robach, Amy – Better Together!

Schulz, Charles M. – The Peanuts Movie : Snoopy and Friends

Wagner, Veronica – Trolls

Wenzel, Brendan – Inside Cat

JUNIOR FICTION

Barkley, Callie – The Critter Club: Amy and the Missing Puppy Book 1

Blabey, Aaron – Bad Guys in They're Bee-Hind You

Bruel, Nick – Bad Kitty Drawn to Trouble

Calonita, Jen – Cursed

Coven, Wanda – Heidi Heckelbeck Has a Secret Book 1

Feuti, Norm – Beak Ally: Bedtime Jitters Book 2

Forman, Gayle – Frankie & Bug

Foxe, Steve – Marvel : Spider-Ham: Great Power, No Responsibility

Heidicker, Christian McKay – Scary Stories for Young Foxes: Youth Book Discussion Kit

Hunter, Erin – Bamboo Kingdom: Creatures of the Flood Book 1

Kinney, Jeff – The Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot Book 16

Nielsen, Jennifer A. – The Captive Kingdom (Ascendance Series,#4)

Palacio, R. J. – Pony

Peterson, Andrew – Warden and the Wolf King: The Wingfeather Saga Book 4

Riddiough, Lisa Frenkel – Elvis and the World as It Stands

Riordan, Rick – Daughter of the Deep

Rylant, Cynthia – Rosetown Summer. (Rosetown, Vol. 2)

Stine, R. L. – Just Beyond.: The Horror at Happy Landings

Vitalis, Jessica – The Wolf's Curse

Mouse Guard: Labyrinth and Other Stories

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Anderson, Annmarie – Meet a Doctor! (In Our Neighborhood)

Doeden, Matt – G.O.A.T. Hockey Teams

Elliot, Victoria Grace – Yummy: A History of Desserts

Hale, Nathan – Nathan Hale's Hazardous Tales: A Korean War Tale

Hansen, Grace – Spinosaurus

Heavenrich, Sue – 13 Ways to Eat a Fly

Rusick, Jessica – Sonic the Hedgehog: Game On

Guinness World Records 2022

National Geographic Kids Almanac 2022

Disability Visibility: 17 First-Person Stories for Today

YOUNG ADULT

Andreen, Tracy – So, This Is Christmas

Blackwood, Lauren – Within These Wicked Walls: A Novel

Clipstone, Lyndall – Lakesedge

French, Gillian – Lies They Tell

Fuller, Kathleen – The Secrets Beneath

Garber, Stephanie – Once Upon a Broken Heart

Gray, Ayana – Beasts of Prey

Lackey, Mercedes – Briarheart

Lee, C. B. – A Clash of Steel: A Treasure Island Remix

Meyer, Marissa – Gilded

Nix, Garth – Terciel & Elinor

Rode, Rebecca – Tides of Mutiny

Saenz, Benjamin – Alire Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World

Sain, Ginny Myers – Dark and Shallow Lies

Stroud, Jonathan – Outlaws Scarlett and Browne

Suzuki, Nakaba – The Seven Deadly Sins

Takeuchi, Naoko – Pretty Guardian: Book 4 Sailor Moon

Wilson, G. Willow – Ms. Marvel: Mecca. Vol. 8

Yogis, Jaimal/ Truong, Vivian – City of Dragons: The Awakening Storm. Book 1

Young, Adrienne – Last Legacy

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Legatt, Aviva – Get Real and Get In: How to Get Into the College of Your Dreams by Being Your Authentic Self

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS

Peirce, Lincoln – Max and the Midnights: Battle of the Bodkins

Pinkney, Andrea Davis – Loretta Little Looks Back

REFERENCE

Chase's Calendar of Events 2022: The Ultimate Go-To Guide for Special Days, Weeks and Months

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Child, Lee – Better Off Dead

*Connelly, Michael – The Dark Hours

Cussler, Dirk – The Devil's Sea

*Follett, Ken – Never

Gabaldon, Diana – Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone

Hannah, Kristin – The Four Winds

Riddle, A.G. – The Extinction Trails

Roberts, Nora – The Becoming

Steel, Danielle – Flying Angels

ADULT PLAYAWAYS

*Feito, Virginia – Mrs. March

*Higgins, Kristan – Pack Up the Moon

*McCall-Smith, Alexander – The Joy and Light Bus Company

*Palahniuk, Chuck – Invisible Monsters

*Steel, Danielle – Nine Lives

DVDS

Band of Brothers

*Barbie and Here Sisters: A Pony Tale

*Barbie: Swan Lake

Brave

Classic Alfred Hitchcock

*Daniel Tiger: Daniel Tries Something New

Dancing With the Stars

*Dora's First Trip

*Finding Nemo

*Free Guy

Michael Jackson Number Ones

*The Nativity Story

*Paw Patrol: Pups Chase a Mystery

*Paw Patrol: Pups Saves Christmas

Rock Your Body With Jamie King

Rodney Yee's A.M. Yoga for Your Week

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

*Star Wars: Rebels Season 1

Will and Grace Season One

Zumba 101: Can't Dance?

