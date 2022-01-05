Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of December 2021. *Updated Dec. 20.
ADULT FICTION
Baldacci, David – Mercy
Baldacci, David – The Whole Truth
Balogh, Mary – Someone Perfect: A Westcott Novel
*Bradley, Patricia – Obsession
Card, Orson Scott – The Last Shadow
*Carr, Robyn – A Virgin River Christmas
Chambers, Clare – Small Pleasures: A Novel
*Cobble, Colleen – Three Missing Days
*Coleman, Reed – Robert B. Parker's: The Hangman's Sonnet
Connelly, Michael – The Dark Hours
Cornwell, Patricia Daniels – Autopsy
People are also reading…
Cussler, Dirk – The Devil's Sea
Deaver, Jeffery – The Midnight Lock
*Eason, Lynette – Vow of Justice
Engel, Patricia – Infinite Country: A Novel
*Erdrich, Louise – The Sentence
Evans, Richard Paul – The Christmas Promise
Feehan, Christine – Dark Tarot
Follett, Ken – Never
Gabaldon, Diana – Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone: A Novel
*Goodard, Elizabeth – Present Danger
Hall, Rachel Howzell – These Toxic Things
Hamilton, Peter F. –The Dreaming Void
Hamilton, Peter F. – The Temporal Void
Hannon, Irene – Blackberry Beach
*Johnstone, William – Blood, Guts and Glory
Kristoff, Jay – Empire of the Vampire
*Krupitsky, Naomi – The Family
Lange, Tracey – We Are the Brennans
Laureano, Carla – The Solid Grounds Coffee Company
Mandelo, Lee – Summer Sons
McCall Smith, Alexander – The Joy and Light Bus Company
McClain, Lee Tobin – Reunion at the Shore
McMorris, Kristina – Sold on a Monday
*Mills, DiAnn – Fatal Strike
Moriarty, Liane – Apples Never Fall: A Novel
Newport, Olivia – In the Cradle Lies
Newport, Olivia – When I Meet You
Patterson, James – Fear No Evil
Picoult, Jodi – Wish You Were Here: A Novel
Roberts, Nora – The Becoming
Ruchti, Cynthia – Facing the Dawn
Slaughter, Karin – The Last Widow: A Novel
Steel, Danielle – Flying Angels: A Novel
Stephenson, Neal – Termination Shock: A Novel
*Strout, Elizabeth – Oh William!
Ward, J. R. – The Wolf
*Whitlow, Robert – Trial and Error
Y'Barbo, Kathleen – The Chisholm Trail Bride
ADULT LARGE PRINT
Baldacci, David – Mercy
Broday, Linda – A Cowboy Christmas Legend
*Dave, Laura – The Last Thing He Told Me
*Evans, Richard Paul – The Noel Letters
*Guillory, Jasmine – While We Were Dating
*Hoffman, Alice – The Book of Magic
Jin, Ha – A Song Everlasting
Johnstone, William W. – By the Neck: A Stoneface Finnegan Western
*Macomber, Debbie – Dear Santa
Manning, Jason – High Country
*Mills, Kyle – Enemy at the Gates
*Morris, Heather – Three Sisters
Sandford, John – Deep Freeze
*Thomas, Jodi – Mistletoe Miracles
ADULT NON-FICTION
*Angelou, Maya – Letter to My Daughter
Baier, Bret – To Rescue the Republic: Ulysses S. Grant, the Fragile Union, and the Crisis of 1876
Boyer, Mark G. – 300 Years of the French in Old Mines: A Narrative History of the Oldest Village in Missouri
*Brown, Brene – Atlas of the Heart
Cain, Anne C. – All-New Complete Cooking Light Cookbook
Campbell, Colin – The Queen Mother: The Untold Story of Elizabeth Bowes Lyon, Who Became Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother
*Campos-Duffy, Rachel – All American Christmas
*Chow, Kat – Seeing Ghosts
Grisham, Stephanie – I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House
Groom, Winston – 1942: The Year That Tried Men's Souls
Groom, Winston – The Generals: Patton, MacArthur, Marshall, and the Winning of World War II
*Hamadey, Gina – I Want to Thank You
Heying, Heather – A Hunter-Gatherer's Guide to the 21st Century: Evolution and the Challenges of Modern Life
*How to Grow Just About Everything
*Hughes, Ralph – The Railroads of Southeast Missouri
Kilmeade, Brian – The President and the Freedom Fighter: Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, and Their Battle to Save America's Soul
*Kissinger, Henry – The Age of Al
*Lemon, Don – This is the Fire
*Lohrenz, Carey – Span of Control
Mahnke, Aaron – The World of Lore: Wicked Mortals
*Moine, Marie-Pierre – Mediterranean Cookbook
*The Nashville Cookbook
*100 Years of Popular Music
*Patchett, Ann – These Precious Days
Pearl, Matthew – The Taking of Jemima Boone: Colonial Settlers, Tribal Nations, and the Kidnap That Shaped America
Ray, Rachael – This Must Be the Place: Dispatches & Food From the Home Front
*Re Manning, Russel – 30-Second Religion
Sedaris, David – A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020)
Skinner, Jack W. – Sentimental Journey: A Collection of Tales by a Storyteller
Smith, Will – Will
Soames, Mary – A Daughter's Tale: The Memoir of Winston Churchill's Youngest Child
Solomon, Charmaine – Complete Vegetarian Cookbook
Walsh, Sheila – Holding on When You Want to Let Go: Clinging to Hope When Life Is Falling Apart
White, Ronald C. – A. Lincoln: A Biography
Wilson, Jean Moorcroft – Siegfried Sassoon: Soldier, Poet, Lover, Friend
Woodworth, Steven E. – Beneath a Northern Sky: A Short History of the Gettysburg Campaign
The Old Farmer's Almanac: Calculated on a New and Improved Plan for the Year of Our Lord 2022
The U.S. Constitution and Related Documents
Kaplan: 8 Practice Tests for the ACT
New PSAT/NMSQT®: Strategies, Practice & Review
10 Practice Tests for the SAT
Dinners in a Flash
Easy Mains and Sides: 140 Delicious Meals + 35 Quick Sides
EASY READERS
Barraclough, Sue – The Little Lost Duckling
Berrios, Frank – Poppy's Party
Blackall, Sophie – Negative Cat
Boelts, Maribeth – The Gingerbread Pup
*Brett, Jan – Jan Brett's The Nutcracker
*Brokering, Herbert – Night Before Jesus
Caple, Kathy – Frog and Ball
Davies, Benji – The Snowflake
Fan, Terry – It Fell From the Sky
Flett, Julie – We All Play / Kimêtawânaw
Hatch, Leanne – Unraveled
John, Jory – The Smart Cookie
Klein, Cheryl – Hamsters Make Terrible Roommates
Miller, Ellen – Let Me Tell You About My Day
Murray, Diana – Unicorn Night: Sleep Tight
O'Connor, Jane – Fancy Nancy's Dog Show Disaster
Percival, Tom – Perfectly Norman
Percival, Tom – Ravi's Roar
Robach, Amy – Better Together!
Schulz, Charles M. – The Peanuts Movie : Snoopy and Friends
Wagner, Veronica – Trolls
Wenzel, Brendan – Inside Cat
JUNIOR FICTION
Barkley, Callie – The Critter Club: Amy and the Missing Puppy Book 1
Blabey, Aaron – Bad Guys in They're Bee-Hind You
Bruel, Nick – Bad Kitty Drawn to Trouble
Calonita, Jen – Cursed
Coven, Wanda – Heidi Heckelbeck Has a Secret Book 1
Feuti, Norm – Beak Ally: Bedtime Jitters Book 2
Forman, Gayle – Frankie & Bug
Foxe, Steve – Marvel : Spider-Ham: Great Power, No Responsibility
Heidicker, Christian McKay – Scary Stories for Young Foxes: Youth Book Discussion Kit
Hunter, Erin – Bamboo Kingdom: Creatures of the Flood Book 1
Kinney, Jeff – The Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot Book 16
Nielsen, Jennifer A. – The Captive Kingdom (Ascendance Series,#4)
Palacio, R. J. – Pony
Peterson, Andrew – Warden and the Wolf King: The Wingfeather Saga Book 4
Riddiough, Lisa Frenkel – Elvis and the World as It Stands
Riordan, Rick – Daughter of the Deep
Rylant, Cynthia – Rosetown Summer. (Rosetown, Vol. 2)
Stine, R. L. – Just Beyond.: The Horror at Happy Landings
Vitalis, Jessica – The Wolf's Curse
Mouse Guard: Labyrinth and Other Stories
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
Anderson, Annmarie – Meet a Doctor! (In Our Neighborhood)
Doeden, Matt – G.O.A.T. Hockey Teams
Elliot, Victoria Grace – Yummy: A History of Desserts
Hale, Nathan – Nathan Hale's Hazardous Tales: A Korean War Tale
Hansen, Grace – Spinosaurus
Heavenrich, Sue – 13 Ways to Eat a Fly
Rusick, Jessica – Sonic the Hedgehog: Game On
Guinness World Records 2022
National Geographic Kids Almanac 2022
Disability Visibility: 17 First-Person Stories for Today
YOUNG ADULT
Andreen, Tracy – So, This Is Christmas
Blackwood, Lauren – Within These Wicked Walls: A Novel
Clipstone, Lyndall – Lakesedge
French, Gillian – Lies They Tell
Fuller, Kathleen – The Secrets Beneath
Garber, Stephanie – Once Upon a Broken Heart
Gray, Ayana – Beasts of Prey
Lackey, Mercedes – Briarheart
Lee, C. B. – A Clash of Steel: A Treasure Island Remix
Meyer, Marissa – Gilded
Nix, Garth – Terciel & Elinor
Rode, Rebecca – Tides of Mutiny
Saenz, Benjamin – Alire Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World
Sain, Ginny Myers – Dark and Shallow Lies
Stroud, Jonathan – Outlaws Scarlett and Browne
Suzuki, Nakaba – The Seven Deadly Sins
Takeuchi, Naoko – Pretty Guardian: Book 4 Sailor Moon
Wilson, G. Willow – Ms. Marvel: Mecca. Vol. 8
Yogis, Jaimal/ Truong, Vivian – City of Dragons: The Awakening Storm. Book 1
Young, Adrienne – Last Legacy
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION
Legatt, Aviva – Get Real and Get In: How to Get Into the College of Your Dreams by Being Your Authentic Self
JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS
Peirce, Lincoln – Max and the Midnights: Battle of the Bodkins
Pinkney, Andrea Davis – Loretta Little Looks Back
REFERENCE
Chase's Calendar of Events 2022: The Ultimate Go-To Guide for Special Days, Weeks and Months
ADULT BOOKS ON CD
Child, Lee – Better Off Dead
*Connelly, Michael – The Dark Hours
Cussler, Dirk – The Devil's Sea
*Follett, Ken – Never
Gabaldon, Diana – Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone
Hannah, Kristin – The Four Winds
Riddle, A.G. – The Extinction Trails
Roberts, Nora – The Becoming
Steel, Danielle – Flying Angels
ADULT PLAYAWAYS
*Feito, Virginia – Mrs. March
*Higgins, Kristan – Pack Up the Moon
*McCall-Smith, Alexander – The Joy and Light Bus Company
*Palahniuk, Chuck – Invisible Monsters
*Steel, Danielle – Nine Lives
DVDS
Band of Brothers
*Barbie and Here Sisters: A Pony Tale
*Barbie: Swan Lake
Brave
Classic Alfred Hitchcock
*Daniel Tiger: Daniel Tries Something New
Dancing With the Stars
*Dora's First Trip
*Finding Nemo
*Free Guy
Michael Jackson Number Ones
*The Nativity Story
*Paw Patrol: Pups Chase a Mystery
*Paw Patrol: Pups Saves Christmas
Rock Your Body With Jamie King
Rodney Yee's A.M. Yoga for Your Week
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
*Star Wars: Rebels Season 1
Will and Grace Season One
Zumba 101: Can't Dance?