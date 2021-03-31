 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS
0 comments

FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of March 2021. (*Updated March 15)

ADULT FICTION

Ashcroft, Jenny – Meet Me in Bombay

*Box, CJ. – Dark Sky

Brecher, Christin – Murder Makes Scents  

Cabot, Amanda – Treasured Christmas Brides: 6 Novellas Celebrate Love as the Greatest Gift

Chance, Megan – A Splendid Ruin

Charles, Janet Skeslien – The Paris Library

*Childs, Laura – Haunted Hibiscus

*Cosimano, Elle – Finlay Donovan is Killing It

*Cussler, Clive – Fast Ice

Eaton, Ellie – The Divines

*Feehan, Christine – Lightning Game

*Fluke, Joanne – Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Murder

Gornichec, Genevieve – The Witch's Heart  

Hannah, Kristin – The Four Winds  

*Harris, Charlanie – The Russian Cage

Haynes, Natalie – A Thousand Ships

Hosp, David – Dark Harbor  

Jance, Judith A. – Missing and Endangered: A Brady Novel of Suspense  

Johnson, Nancy – The Kindest Lie

Koryta, Michael – Never Far Away

*Lourey, Jess – Bloodline 

Maas, Sarah J. – A Court of Silver Flames  

Paul, Donita K. – Dragonfire  

Paul, Donita K. – Dragonknight  

Paul, Donita K. – Dragonlight  

Paul, Donita K. – Dragonquest  

Paul, Donita K. – Dragons of the Valley: A Novel  

Paul, Donita K. – Dragonspell  

*Penner, Sarah – The Lost Apothecary

*Peterson, Tracie – Destined for You

Peterson, Tracie – Endless Mercy  

Quinn, Cate – Black Widows  

Quinn, Julia – The Duke and I

*Quinn, Julia – It's in His Kiss

*Quinn, Julia – An Offer From a Gentleman

*Quinn, Julia – Romancing Mister Bridgerton

*Quinn, Julia – To Sir Phillip, With Love

*Quinn, Julia – The Viscount Who Loved Me

*Quinn, Julia – When He Was Wicked

Rivers, Francine – Sons of Encouragement: Five Stories of Faithful Men Who Changed Eternity

Robb, J. D. – Faithless in Death  

Rutledge, Lynda – West With Giraffes: A Novel 

*Todd, Anna  – After We Fell

*Whitaker, Chris – We Begin at the End

Wick, Lori – Beyond the Picket Fence  

Willberg, Tess Amy – Marion Lane and the Midnight Murder  

Witemeyer, Karen – A Match Made in Texas: A Novella Collection

LARGE PRINT

Brandt, Lyle – Ralph Compton: Drive for Independence  

Carr, Jack – Savage Son  

Dugoni, Robert – The Last Agent

*Hannah, Kristin – The Four Winds

*Hoffman, Alice – Magic Lessons

*Johnson, Sadeqa – Yellow Wife 

Leigh, Melinda – Cross Her Heart  

McCauley, Terrence – Ralph Compton: The Kelly Trail 

Palmer, Diana – Texas Proud  

Patterson, James – Walk in My Combat Boots: True Stories From America's Bravest Warriors (Non-Fiction)

Redfearn, Suzanne – In an Instant

*Talley, Liz – The Wedding War 

Von Ziegesar, Cecily – Cobble Hill: A Novel

ADULT NON-FICTION

*Bloom, Rachel – I Want to Be Where the Normal People Are

Glaser, Gabrielle – American Baby: A Mother, a Child, and the Shadow History of Adoption

*Hutchinson, Hillary – 10-Minute Stretching

*Jaouad, Suleika – Between Two Kingdoms

Missouri Department of Conservation – Trees and Shrubs 

*Nezhukumatathil, Aimee – World of Wonders

Parton, Dolly – Dolly Parton: Songteller, My Life in Lyrics

Salesses, Matthew – Craft in the Real World: Rethinking Fiction Writing and Workshopping

Saunders, George – A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life

Rothenberger, Ray – Missouri Urban Trees 

Settergren, Carl D. – Trees of Missouri 

Svensson, Patrik – The Book of Eels: Our Enduring Fascination With the Most Mysterious Creature in the Natural World

*Teichner, Martha – When Harry Met Minnie

*Wcislek, Andrea – The Wizard's Craftbook

Wiking, Meik – The Art of Making Memories: How to Create and Remember Happy Moments

Wiking, Meik – The Little Book of Lykke: Secrets of the World's Happiest People  

EASY READERS

Andros, Camille – Charlotte the Scientist Finds a Cure  

Bond, Rebecca – My Bed: Enchanting Ways to Fall Asleep Around the World  

Boswell, Addie K. – The Snow Dancer  

Brantz, Loryn – Blanket: Journey to Extreme Coziness  

Cornwall, Gaia – Jabari Tries  

Feuti, Norman – Beak & Ally  

Patchett, Ann – Lambslide  

Groeteke, Vannetta – Thanks Grandpa for Taking Me Fishing  

Hegarty, Patricia – On Sleepy Hill  

Ho, Joanna Eyes – That Kiss in the Corners  

Johnston, Tony – Hey, Dog  

Killen, Nicola – The Little Rabbit 

Marshall, Natalie – You're My Little Lucky Charm  

McInerny, Vivian – Whole Hole Story  

Mills, Beth – Ella McKeen, Kickball Queen

Murray, Diana – Five Fuzzy Chicks  

Pinkney, Brian – Time for Kenny

Porter, Jane – So You Want to Be an Owl  

Prasadam-Halls, Smriti – I'm Sticking With You  

Ward, Lindsay – Scooper and Dumper

Wright, Maureen – Sneezy the Snowman

JUNIOR FICTION

Behling, Steve – Jurasic World, Camp Cretaceous: The Junior Novelization  

Brallier, Max – The Doll in the Hall and Other Scary Stories  

Bruel, Nick – Bad Kitty Goes On Vacation  

Camiccia, Jennifer – The Memory Keeper 

Cody, Matthew – Cat Ninja

Epstein, Gabriela – The Baby-Sitters Club: A Graphic Novel  

Fisher, Catherine – Clockwork Crow

Gennari, Jennifer – Muffled  

Grabenstein, Chris –Mr. Lemoncello and the Titanium Ticket  

Grabenstein, Chris – Smartest Kid in the Universe  

Gratz, Alan – Ground Zero  

Keller, Tae – When You Trap a Tiger  

Korman, Gordon – Unplugged  

Morpurgo, Michael – Muck & Magic

Palacio, R. J. – White Bird: A Wonder Story  

Patterson, James – Middle School: Field Trip Fiasco

Quinn, Jordan – Dragon Kingdom of Wrenly

Schrefer, Eliot – Animal Rescue Agency: Case File: Little Claws  

Townsend, Jessica – Hollowpox: The Hunt for Morrigan Crow (Nevermoor, #3)

Woods, Brenda – The Unsung Hero of Birdsong USA

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Celebrations Around the World  

Jaggar, Louisa – Sprouting Wings : The Flying Hobos : The True Story of James Herman Banning

Mills, Andrea – Countries of the World  

Page, Robin – The Beak Book  

Parker, Katie – Nefertiti  

Romero, Libby – The Mayflower: [The Perilous Journey That Changed the World]  

Shaw, Gina – What is Nintendo?  

Smith, Emma Bland – The Pig War : How a Porcine Tragedy Taught England and America to Share

Thornburgh, Blair – Skulls!  

Wallace, Sandra Neil – Race Against Time : The Untold Story of Scipio Jones and the Battle to Save Twelve Innocent Men

YOUNG ADULT

Alender, Katie – The Companion  

Arnold, David – The Electric Kingdom

Chisholm, Jerri – Escaping Eleven

Dekker, Rachelle – The Calling: A Seer Novel Bk. 2  

Gerber, Alyson – Focused  

Grey, Melissa – Rated  

Kemmerer, Brigid – Vow So Bold and Deadly  

Kester, Eric – Gut Check  

Laure, Estelle – City of Villains Book 1

McCranie, Stephen – Space Boy, Vol. 1  

Monir, Alexandra – Black Canary: Breaking Silence  

Nayeri, Daniel – Everything Sad Is Untrue: (A True Story)  

Ortiz, Amparo – Blazewrath Games  

Reid, Kim – Prettyboy Must Die  

Roux, Madeleine – Escape From Asylum  

Shirai, Kaiu – The Promised Neverland, Vol. 2: Control  

Summers, Courtney – The Project  

Little Witch Academia Trigger

Walton, Julia – Words on Bathroom Walls  

Walton, Julia – Just Our Luck

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Coates, Ta-Nehisi – The Beautiful Struggle : Adapted for Young Adults

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS

*Burgan, Michael – Great Escapes

*Cisneros, Ernesto – Efren Divided

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

*Berry, Steve – The Kaiser's Web

*De Rosnay, Tatiana – Flowers in the Darkness

Feehan, Christine – Lightning Game 

Fluke, Joanne – Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Murder

*Freeman, Brian – Infinite 

Harper, Jane – The Survivors 

Hart, John – The Unwilling 

Kellerman, Jonathan – Serpentine 

Patterson, James – The Russian 

Pressfield, Steven – A Man at Arms

Robb, J. D. – Faithless in Death

DVDS

Battlestar Galactica Complete Season One

Battlestar Galactica Complete Season 2.5 

Battlestar Galactica Complete Season 3 

Battlestar Galactica Complete Season 4.0 

Bombshell 

The Bookshop 

Catching Faith 2 

Dora and the Lost City of Gold 

Fighting With My Family

Garage Sale Mystery

The Guard of Auschwitz 

Hogan's Heroes Complete Third Season 

Honest Thief 

Knocked Up 

MacGyver: Complete Season One 

The Magic of Ordinary Days 

Murder, She Baked: A Chocolate Chip Cookie Mystery 

The New Mutants 

Non-Stop 

Percy Jackson Sea of Monsters 

Poldark Complete Fifth Season 

Ready or Not 

A Royal Winter / Royal New's Year's Eve 

Sherrybaby 

An Uncommon Grace 

Walker Complete Second Season 

A Woman Called Moses 

Words on Bathroom Walls

When Call the Heart: The Heart of Homecoming 

Winter's Dream

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is another antique gadget you don't see used in kitchens anymore. Definitely odd looking, it was a staple in many hom…

+5
A monumental idea!
News

A monumental idea!

Two Farmington R-7 elementary students are hoping to make history this year in their efforts to promote legislation designating the Gateway Ar…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News