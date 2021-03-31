Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of March 2021. (*Updated March 15)
ADULT FICTION
Ashcroft, Jenny – Meet Me in Bombay
*Box, CJ. – Dark Sky
Brecher, Christin – Murder Makes Scents
Cabot, Amanda – Treasured Christmas Brides: 6 Novellas Celebrate Love as the Greatest Gift
Chance, Megan – A Splendid Ruin
Charles, Janet Skeslien – The Paris Library
*Childs, Laura – Haunted Hibiscus
*Cosimano, Elle – Finlay Donovan is Killing It
*Cussler, Clive – Fast Ice
Eaton, Ellie – The Divines
*Feehan, Christine – Lightning Game
*Fluke, Joanne – Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Murder
Gornichec, Genevieve – The Witch's Heart
Hannah, Kristin – The Four Winds
*Harris, Charlanie – The Russian Cage
Haynes, Natalie – A Thousand Ships
Hosp, David – Dark Harbor
Jance, Judith A. – Missing and Endangered: A Brady Novel of Suspense
Johnson, Nancy – The Kindest Lie
Koryta, Michael – Never Far Away
*Lourey, Jess – Bloodline
Maas, Sarah J. – A Court of Silver Flames
Paul, Donita K. – Dragonfire
Paul, Donita K. – Dragonknight
Paul, Donita K. – Dragonlight
Paul, Donita K. – Dragonquest
Paul, Donita K. – Dragons of the Valley: A Novel
Paul, Donita K. – Dragonspell
*Penner, Sarah – The Lost Apothecary
*Peterson, Tracie – Destined for You
Peterson, Tracie – Endless Mercy
Quinn, Cate – Black Widows
Quinn, Julia – The Duke and I
*Quinn, Julia – It's in His Kiss
*Quinn, Julia – An Offer From a Gentleman
*Quinn, Julia – Romancing Mister Bridgerton
*Quinn, Julia – To Sir Phillip, With Love
*Quinn, Julia – The Viscount Who Loved Me
*Quinn, Julia – When He Was Wicked
Rivers, Francine – Sons of Encouragement: Five Stories of Faithful Men Who Changed Eternity
Robb, J. D. – Faithless in Death
Rutledge, Lynda – West With Giraffes: A Novel
*Todd, Anna – After We Fell
*Whitaker, Chris – We Begin at the End
Wick, Lori – Beyond the Picket Fence
Willberg, Tess Amy – Marion Lane and the Midnight Murder
Witemeyer, Karen – A Match Made in Texas: A Novella Collection
LARGE PRINT
Brandt, Lyle – Ralph Compton: Drive for Independence
Carr, Jack – Savage Son
Dugoni, Robert – The Last Agent
*Hannah, Kristin – The Four Winds
*Hoffman, Alice – Magic Lessons
*Johnson, Sadeqa – Yellow Wife
Leigh, Melinda – Cross Her Heart
McCauley, Terrence – Ralph Compton: The Kelly Trail
Palmer, Diana – Texas Proud
Patterson, James – Walk in My Combat Boots: True Stories From America's Bravest Warriors (Non-Fiction)
Redfearn, Suzanne – In an Instant
*Talley, Liz – The Wedding War
Von Ziegesar, Cecily – Cobble Hill: A Novel
ADULT NON-FICTION
*Bloom, Rachel – I Want to Be Where the Normal People Are
Glaser, Gabrielle – American Baby: A Mother, a Child, and the Shadow History of Adoption
*Hutchinson, Hillary – 10-Minute Stretching
*Jaouad, Suleika – Between Two Kingdoms
Missouri Department of Conservation – Trees and Shrubs
*Nezhukumatathil, Aimee – World of Wonders
Parton, Dolly – Dolly Parton: Songteller, My Life in Lyrics
Salesses, Matthew – Craft in the Real World: Rethinking Fiction Writing and Workshopping
Saunders, George – A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life
Rothenberger, Ray – Missouri Urban Trees
Settergren, Carl D. – Trees of Missouri
Svensson, Patrik – The Book of Eels: Our Enduring Fascination With the Most Mysterious Creature in the Natural World
*Teichner, Martha – When Harry Met Minnie
*Wcislek, Andrea – The Wizard's Craftbook
Wiking, Meik – The Art of Making Memories: How to Create and Remember Happy Moments
Wiking, Meik – The Little Book of Lykke: Secrets of the World's Happiest People
EASY READERS
Andros, Camille – Charlotte the Scientist Finds a Cure
Bond, Rebecca – My Bed: Enchanting Ways to Fall Asleep Around the World
Boswell, Addie K. – The Snow Dancer
Brantz, Loryn – Blanket: Journey to Extreme Coziness
Cornwall, Gaia – Jabari Tries
Feuti, Norman – Beak & Ally
Patchett, Ann – Lambslide
Groeteke, Vannetta – Thanks Grandpa for Taking Me Fishing
Hegarty, Patricia – On Sleepy Hill
Ho, Joanna Eyes – That Kiss in the Corners
Johnston, Tony – Hey, Dog
Killen, Nicola – The Little Rabbit
Marshall, Natalie – You're My Little Lucky Charm
McInerny, Vivian – Whole Hole Story
Mills, Beth – Ella McKeen, Kickball Queen
Murray, Diana – Five Fuzzy Chicks
Pinkney, Brian – Time for Kenny
Porter, Jane – So You Want to Be an Owl
Prasadam-Halls, Smriti – I'm Sticking With You
Ward, Lindsay – Scooper and Dumper
Wright, Maureen – Sneezy the Snowman
JUNIOR FICTION
Behling, Steve – Jurasic World, Camp Cretaceous: The Junior Novelization
Brallier, Max – The Doll in the Hall and Other Scary Stories
Bruel, Nick – Bad Kitty Goes On Vacation
Camiccia, Jennifer – The Memory Keeper
Cody, Matthew – Cat Ninja
Epstein, Gabriela – The Baby-Sitters Club: A Graphic Novel
Fisher, Catherine – Clockwork Crow
Gennari, Jennifer – Muffled
Grabenstein, Chris –Mr. Lemoncello and the Titanium Ticket
Grabenstein, Chris – Smartest Kid in the Universe
Gratz, Alan – Ground Zero
Keller, Tae – When You Trap a Tiger
Korman, Gordon – Unplugged
Morpurgo, Michael – Muck & Magic
Palacio, R. J. – White Bird: A Wonder Story
Patterson, James – Middle School: Field Trip Fiasco
Quinn, Jordan – Dragon Kingdom of Wrenly
Schrefer, Eliot – Animal Rescue Agency: Case File: Little Claws
Townsend, Jessica – Hollowpox: The Hunt for Morrigan Crow (Nevermoor, #3)
Woods, Brenda – The Unsung Hero of Birdsong USA
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
Celebrations Around the World
Jaggar, Louisa – Sprouting Wings : The Flying Hobos : The True Story of James Herman Banning
Mills, Andrea – Countries of the World
Page, Robin – The Beak Book
Parker, Katie – Nefertiti
Romero, Libby – The Mayflower: [The Perilous Journey That Changed the World]
Shaw, Gina – What is Nintendo?
Smith, Emma Bland – The Pig War : How a Porcine Tragedy Taught England and America to Share
Thornburgh, Blair – Skulls!
Wallace, Sandra Neil – Race Against Time : The Untold Story of Scipio Jones and the Battle to Save Twelve Innocent Men
YOUNG ADULT
Alender, Katie – The Companion
Arnold, David – The Electric Kingdom
Chisholm, Jerri – Escaping Eleven
Dekker, Rachelle – The Calling: A Seer Novel Bk. 2
Gerber, Alyson – Focused
Grey, Melissa – Rated
Kemmerer, Brigid – Vow So Bold and Deadly
Kester, Eric – Gut Check
Laure, Estelle – City of Villains Book 1
McCranie, Stephen – Space Boy, Vol. 1
Monir, Alexandra – Black Canary: Breaking Silence
Nayeri, Daniel – Everything Sad Is Untrue: (A True Story)
Ortiz, Amparo – Blazewrath Games
Reid, Kim – Prettyboy Must Die
Roux, Madeleine – Escape From Asylum
Shirai, Kaiu – The Promised Neverland, Vol. 2: Control
Summers, Courtney – The Project
Little Witch Academia Trigger
Walton, Julia – Words on Bathroom Walls
Walton, Julia – Just Our Luck
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION
Coates, Ta-Nehisi – The Beautiful Struggle : Adapted for Young Adults
JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS
*Burgan, Michael – Great Escapes
*Cisneros, Ernesto – Efren Divided
ADULT BOOKS ON CD
*Berry, Steve – The Kaiser's Web
*De Rosnay, Tatiana – Flowers in the Darkness
Feehan, Christine – Lightning Game
Fluke, Joanne – Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Murder
*Freeman, Brian – Infinite
Harper, Jane – The Survivors
Hart, John – The Unwilling
Kellerman, Jonathan – Serpentine
Patterson, James – The Russian
Pressfield, Steven – A Man at Arms
Robb, J. D. – Faithless in Death
DVDS
Battlestar Galactica Complete Season One
Battlestar Galactica Complete Season 2.5
Battlestar Galactica Complete Season 3
Battlestar Galactica Complete Season 4.0
Bombshell
The Bookshop
Catching Faith 2
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Fighting With My Family
Garage Sale Mystery
The Guard of Auschwitz
Hogan's Heroes Complete Third Season
Honest Thief
Knocked Up
MacGyver: Complete Season One
The Magic of Ordinary Days
Murder, She Baked: A Chocolate Chip Cookie Mystery
The New Mutants
Non-Stop
Percy Jackson Sea of Monsters
Poldark Complete Fifth Season
Ready or Not
A Royal Winter / Royal New's Year's Eve
Sherrybaby
An Uncommon Grace
Walker Complete Second Season
A Woman Called Moses
Words on Bathroom Walls
When Call the Heart: The Heart of Homecoming
Winter's Dream