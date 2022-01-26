Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of January 2022. *Updated Jan. 17

ADULT FICTION

*Bradford, Barbara – A Man of Honor

Bradford, Laura – Piece by Piece

Bradley, Patricia – Justice Delivered

Brunstetter, Wanda E. – The Decision

Brunstetter, Wanda E. – Woman of Courage

Clipston, Amy – A Mother's Secret

Corey, James S. A. – Leviathan Falls

Cornwell, Bernard – Sharpe's Assassin: Richard Sharpe and the Occupation of Paris, 1815

Cornwell, Patricia Daniels – Autopsy

Dade, Olivia – All the Feels: A Novel

Eason, Lynette – Active Defense

Eicher, Jerry S. – Hannah

Ernshaw, Shea – A History of Wild Places: A Novel

*Flint, Eric – 1636: The Saxon Uprising

*George, Elizabeth – Something to Hide

Gould, Leslie – Adoring Addie

*Grant, Kimi – These Silent Woods

Hake, Cathy Marie – Oklahoma Weddings: Hardworking Men and Softhearted Women Meet in Three Novels

Harding, Lisa – Bright Burning Things: A Novel

*Harrel, Lindsay – The Secrets of Paper and Ink

Harris, Lisa – The Traitor's Pawn

*Hawkins, Rachel – Reckless Girls

Hedlund, Jody – The Preacher's Bride

*Hooper, Kay – Curse of Salem

Imrie, Celia – Orphans of the Storm

Johnson, Jocelyn Nicole – My Monticello: Fiction

Kim, Juhea – Beasts of a Little Land: A Novel

Lemire, Jeff – Gideon Falls. Vol 4: The Pentoculus

*Lippman, Laura – Seasonal Work

Maguire, Gregory – The Brides of Maracoor: A Novel

Marske, Freya – A Marvelous Light

*McDermid, Val – The Last Temptation

Mehl, Nancy – Night Fall

Natsukawa, Sosuke – The Cat Who Saved Books: A Novel

Ng, Meichi – Barely Functional Adult: It'll All Make Sense Eventually

Okorafor, Nnedi – Noor

Oono, Kousuke – The Way of the Househusband, Vol. 2

*Patterson, James – The Paris Detective

*Prose, Nita – The Main

Rich, Simon – New teeth: Stories

*Ringo, John – Cally's War

Rogers, Morgan – Honey Girl

*Steel, Danielle – Invisible

Suri, Tasha – The Jasmine Throne

*Tropper, Jonathan – The Book of Joe

Warren, Susan May – Ruby Jane

Warren, Susan May – The Price of Valor

*Weber, David – Mission of Honor

*Woods, Stuart – Criminal Mischief

Yun, Jung – O Beautiful: A Novel

ADULT LARGE PRINT

*Bradford, Barbara – A Man of Honor

*Brown, Carolyn – The Hope Chest

*Child, Lee – Better Off Dead

Connolly, John – The Nameless Ones

Cornwell, Patricia Daniels – Autopsy

Griffin, Laura – Hidden

Grisham, John – The Judge's List

Harding, Robyn – The Perfect Family

*Kellerman, Jonathan – The Burning

Kitamura, Katie M. – Intimacies: A Novel

Kopacz, Anita – Shallow Waters: A Novel

McKinlay, Jenn – Wait For It

Patterson, James – Fear No Evil

Rowling, J. K. – Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

*Steel, Danielle – Flying Angels

Steel, Danielle – The Butler: A Novel

Strout, Elizabeth – Oh William!

ADULT NON-FICTION

Barrymore, Drew – Rebel Homemaker: Food, Family, Life

Baumgartner, Brian – Welcome to Dunder Mifflin: The Ultimate Oral History of the Office

Baxter, John – Paris at the End of the World: The City of Light During the Great War, 1914-1918

Beaujour, Tom – Nöthin' but a Good Time: The Uncensored History of the '80s Hard Rock Explosion

Braun, Larry – Towns of Southeast Missouri: A Photo Tour

Burgess, Ann Wolbert – A Killer by Design: Murderers, Mindhunters, and My Quest to Decipher the Criminal Mind

Evans, Rachel Held – Wholehearted Faith

Gorman, Amanda – Call Us What We Carry: Poems

Gotto, Rachel – Flying on the Inside: A Memoir of Trauma and Recovery

Hannah-Jones, Nikole – The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story

Jones, Dan – Powers and Thrones: A New History of the Middle Ages

Keefe, Patrick Radden – Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty

Kent, Sarah – The Gastric Sleeve Bariatric Cookbook: Easy Meal Plans and Recipes to Eat Well & Keep the Weight Off

Lovelace, Amanda – Shine Your Icy Crown

McWhorter, John H. – Woke Racism: How a New Religion Has Betrayed Black America

Quigg, Mary Rose – 1,001 Gardening Tips & Tricks: Timeless Advice for Growing Vegetables, Flowers, Shrubs, and More

Share, Amber – Subpar Parks: America's Most Extraordinary National Parks & Their Least Impressed Visitors

Stokes, Donald W. – Stokes Backyard Bird Book: The Complete Guide to Attracting, Identifying, and Understanding the Birds in Your Backyard

Summerscale, Kate – The Haunting of Alma Fielding: A True Ghost Story

Trethewey, Rachel – The Churchill Sisters: The Extraordinary Lives of Winston and Clementine's Daughters

Tubbs, Anna Malaika – The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation

Zimmerman, Jess – Women and Other Monsters: Building a New Mythology

Savannah Style: A Cookbook

Southern Accent: A Collection of Favorite Recipes

Out of Our League

EASY READERS

Bartolj, Marta – Every Little Kindness

Beaty, Andrea – Aaron Slater, Illustrator

Bruel, Nick – Bedtime for Bad Kitty

Dreyer, Dylan – Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day

Gauld, Tom – Little Wooden Robot and the Log Princess

Howl, Vanessa – The Foodie Flamingo

Jeffers, Oliver – There's a Ghost in This House

Jenkins, Dallas – The Shepherd

Jenkins, Dallas – Jesus Loves the Little Children

Kuefler, Joseph – Bigger Than a Bumblebee

Lightman, Alan P – Ada and the Galaxies

Martin, Emily Winfield – This Is a Gift for You

Na, Il Sung – Welcome Home, Bear

Reid, Lynne – Adventures of Maggie and Her Friends

Reid, Lynne – Maggie and Her Friends Meet "Ashur" and Scout

Rinker, Sherri Duskey – Construction Site: Road Crew, Coming Through!

Rubin, Adam – Gladys the Magic Chicken

Seuss Dr. – Seuss's Winter Things

Shea, Bob – Chez Bob

Smith, Craig – Wonky Donkey's Big Surprise

JUNIOR FICTION

Avi Gold – Rush Girl, a Novel

Barkley, Callie – The Critter Club: All About Ellie

Bruchac, Joseph – Rez Dogs

Citro, Asia – Zoey and Sassafas

Dahlgren, Helena – Star Stable #2: The Legend Awakens

Greenland, Shannon – Scouts

Gregg, Stacy – The Forever Horse

Harper, Charise Mericle – Bad Sister Vol. 1

James, LeBron – We Are Family

Kaufman, Amie – Elementals. 03: Battle Born

Lasky, Kathryn – Tangled in Time

Low, Pearl – The Bailey School Kids: Vampires Don't Wear Polka Dots

Mara, Maddy – Azmina the Gold Glitter Dragon

Miller, Kayla – Besties: Work It Out

Parr, Maria – Lena, the Sea, and Me

Reynolds, Jason – Stuntboy: Stuntboy, in the Meantime

Travers, P. L. – Mary Poppins in the Park

Travers, P. L. – Mary Poppins Opens the Door

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Bird, Daisy – Pigology: The Ultimate Encyclopedia

Felix, Rebecca – Make a Star Light! And More Circuitry Challenges

Hoena, B. A. – Jesse Owens

Thermes, Jennifer – Horse Power: How Horses Changed The World

YOUNG ADULT

Ahdieh, Renée – The Righteous

Akutami, Gege – Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 2

Bowen, Natasha – Skin of the Sea

Draper, Sharon M. – Out of My Heart

Foody, Amanda – All of Us Villains

Glines, Abbi – Until Friday Night

Gotoge, Koyoharu – Demon Slayer Vol. 3

Hahn, Erin – Never Saw You Coming

Horikoshi, Kohei – My Hero Academia: Ultra Analysis

Kaufman, Amie – Aurora Cycle 03: Aurora's End

Klavan, Andrew – The Truth of the Matter

Larson, Hope – Salt Magic

Levithan, David – Take Me With You When You Go

Lyga, Barry – Time Will Tell

Matharu, Taran – The Champion Contender Book 3

McManus, Karen M. – You'll Be the Death of Me

Oh, Axie – XOXO

Pool, Katy – Rose Age of Darkness: There Will Come a Darkness

Quach, Michelle – Not Here to Be Liked

Sanderson, Brandon – Skyward: Cytonic Book 3

Selfors, Suzanne – Next Top Villain: Ever After High Series #1

Takaya, Natsuki – Fruits Basket Vol. 3

Takeuchi, Naoko – Pretty Guardian Book 5 Sailor Moon

Takeuchi, Naoko – Pretty Guardian: Book 3 Sailor Moon

Thao, Dustin – You've Reached Sam

Yang, Gene Luen – Avatar, the Last Airbender: The Search

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS

*Royce, Eden – Root Magic

*Steiger, A.J. – Cathedral of Bones

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Baldacci, David – Mercy

*Hooper, Kay – Curse of Salem

*Kelly, Julia – The Last Dance of the Débutante

Smith, Nicholas Sansbury – E-Day II

DVDS

*Avengers: Endgame

*The Amazing Spider-Man

Dr. T and the Women

*Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper

*Barbie Magic of the Rainbow

*Breaking Dawn Part 1

*Bruce Lee: Path of the Dragon

Bulletproof Monk

*The Chosen Season 1

*The Chosen Season 2

CSI: Miami Eighth Season

*The Dark Knight Rises

*Dear Evan Hansen

Earthquake

*Gettysburg

*Ghosts of Rwanda

*The Girl Who Believes in Miracles

*The Grinch

*The House

*Ice Age: Continental Drift

Identity

*The Many Saints of Newark

*The Mighty Macs

*The Nazis: A Warning From History

*Octonauts: 15 Underwater Adventures

One-Bak the Thia Warrior

*Ong Bak 2: The Beginning

*The Secret Life of Pets

*Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

*Sherlock Holmes

*Subeterano

*The Suicide Squad

Tell it to the Bees

The Island

The Last Ship First Season

Top Gun

*Trolls World Tour

*The Unit Season 2

