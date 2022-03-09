Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of March 2022.
ADULT FICTION
Asher, April – Not the Witch You Wed
Barry, Kevin – That Old Country Music: Stories
Beare, Geraldine – Crime Stories From the 'Strand'
Benedict, Marie – Her Hidden Genius: A Novel
Burke, Alafair – Find Me: A Novel
Chan, Jessamine – The School for Good Mothers: A Novel
Cosimano, Elle – Finlay Donovan Knocks 'Em Dead
Cumming, Charles – Box 88
Darnielle, John – Devil House
Davis, Fiona – The Magnolia Palace: A Novel
De Lint, Charles – Spirits in the Wires
DeLuca, Jen – Well Matched
Evison, Jonathan – Small World: A Novel
Fluke, Joanne – Caramel Pecan Roll Murder
Gramont, Nina de – The Christie Affair
Griffith, Harry C. – In His Place: A Modern-Day Challenge for Readers of in His Steps
Gudenkauf, Heather – The Overnight Guest
Harris, Kai – What the Fireflies Knew: A Novel
Hawley, Noah – Anthem: A Novel
Herman, Kathy – Relentless Pursuit
Jago, Lucy – A Net for Small Fishes
James, Peter – Left You Dead
Jurczyk, Eva – The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections: A Novel
Kapelke-Dale, Rachel – The Ballerinas: A Novel
Kellerman, Jonathan – City of the Dead
Kennedy, Elle – Good Girl Complex
Lloyd, Kate – Starting From Scratch
Maas, Sarah J. – House of Sky and Breath
Maher, Kerri – The Paris Bookseller
McGee, Stephenia H. – A Wagon Train Weekend
McGuire, Seanan – Where the Drowned Girls Go
Mohamed, Nadifa – The Fortune Men
Moore, Scotto – Battle of the Linguist Mages
Morgenthaler, Sarah – Enjoy the View
Nagamatsu, Sequoia – How High We Go in the Dark: A Novel
Oono, Kousuke – The Way of the House Husband, Vol. 3
Oono, Kousuke – The Way of the House Husband, Vol. 4
Patterson, James – Steal
Petersheim, Jolina – The Divide
Peterson, Tracie – Ever Constant
Preston, Douglas J. – Diablo Mesa
Rivers, Francine – The Lady's Mine: A Novel
Robb, J. D. – Abandoned in Death
Robert, Katee – Electric Idol
Solomon, Rachel Lynn – Weather Girl
Stapley, Marissa – Lucky
Torre, A. R. – Every Last Secret
Turnham, Peter – None Stood Taller: From the Ashes of the Blitz to the D-Day Landings One Woman's Remarkable Story
Umrigar, Thrity N. – Honor: A Novel
Vidich, Paul – The Matchmaker: A Spy in Berlin
Waldon, Lacie – The Layover
Weber, David – Into the Light
Wibberley, Emily – The Roughest Draft
Wilkerson, Charmaine – Black Cake: A Novel
Yanagihara, Hanya – To Paradise
ADULT LARGE PRINT
Andrews, V. C. – The Umbrella Lady
Baart, Nicole – Everything We Didn't Say
Coes, Ben – The Island
Cousens, Sophie – Just Haven't Met You Yet
Hooper, Kay – Curse of Salem
Hoover, Colleen – Reminders of Him: A Novel
James, Miranda – Classified as Murder: A Cat in the Stacks Mystery
Johnstone, William W. – Hunter's Moon
Johnstone, William W. – Till Death
Leigh, Melinda – See Her Die
Lewis, Preston – Choctaw Trail
Manning, Jason – Flintlock
Patterson, James – The Horsewoman: A Novel
Reay, Katherine – The London House
Steel, Danielle – Invisible: A Novel
Taylor, Mary Ellen – The Words We Whisper
Tyler, Ben – The Cowboy and the Scallywag
White, Karen – The Attic on Queen Street
Wilkinson, Gina – When the Apricots Bloom
Williams, Denise – The Fastest Way to Fall
ADULT NON-FICTION
Bertinelli, Valerie – Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today
Brackey, Jolene – Creating Moments of Joy Along the Alzheimer's Journey
Bradley, James – Flags of our Fathers
Brown, Pat – The Profiler: My Life Hunting Serial Killers and Psychopaths
Dettmer, Philipp – Immune: A Journey Into the Mysterious System That Keeps You Alive
Gracie, Rickson – Breathe: A Life in Flow
Guarnere, William – Brothers in Battle, Best of Friends: Two WWII Paratroopers From the Original Band of Brothers Tell Their Story
Lamb, Brian – The Presidents: Noted Historians Rank America's Best and Worst Chief Executives
Lessin, Roy – For Mine Eyes Have Seen Thy Salvation
Morrison, Robert – The Regency Years: During Which Jane Austin Writes, Napoleon Fights, Bryon Makes Love, and Britain Becomes Modern
Sancton, Julian – Madhouse at the End of the Earth: The Belgica's Journey Into the Dark Antarctic Night
Schulz, Kathryn – Lost & Found: A Memoir
Shedd, Warner – Owls Aren't Wise & Bats Aren't Blind: A Naturalist Debunks Our Favorite Fallacies About Wildlife
Sledge, E. B. – With the Old Breed at Peleliu and Okinawa
Stone, Larry – The Story of the Bible: The Fascinating History of Its Writing, Translation & Effect on Civilization
Sullivan, Rosemary – The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation
Tucci, Stanley – Taste: My Life Through Food
EASY READERS
Bates, Amy June – When I Draw a Panda
Biedrzycki, David – Invasion of the Unicorns
Boelts, Maribeth – Kaia and the Bees
Border, Terry – Scaredy Snacks!
Brokering, Herbert – Earth & All Stars
Chapman, Aimee – My Little Book of Animals
Chen, Eva – I Am Golden
Dewdney, Anna – Llama Llama and the Bully Goat
Elliott, David – Color the Sky
Fenske, Jonathan – After Squidnight
Harper, Charise – Mericle Pepper & Boo: Puddle Trouble
Hays, Anna Jane – Cookie See! Cookie Do!
Henkes, Kevin – When Spring Comes
Howard, Lee – Let's Go!
It's Nice to Be a Narwhal
John, Jory – First Day Critter Jitters
Llewellyn, Claire – Why Should I Listen?
Marcero, Deborah – Out of a Jar
McAnulty, Stacy – Max Explains Everything: Puppy Expert
Norman, Kim – I Know a Wee Piggy
Rosenthal, Amy Krouse – Dear Girl
Russo, Brian – Yoga Bunny
Talkington, Bruce – Disney's Mickey & Minnie's Gift of the Magi
Thompson, Alexandra – A Family for Louie
Twiss, Jill – The Someone New
Underwood, Deborah – Every Little Letter
Wing, Natasha – The Night Before Preschool
JUNIOR FICTION
Bradley, Fleur – Midnight at the Barclay Hotel
Citro, Asia – Merhorses and Bubbles
Durfey-Lavoie, Lee – Just Roll With It
Farina, Katy – Karen's School Picture
Fergus, Maureen – Mad About Meatloaf
Korman, Gordon – Operation Do-Over
Martin, Ann M – Good-Bye Stacey, Good-Bye (The Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novel #11): A Graphix Book
McAnulty, Stacy – Millionaires for the Month
Patrick, Cat – Tornado Brain
Reynolds, Aaron – The Incredibly Dead Pets of Rex Dexter
Simpson, Dana – Phoebe and Her Unicorn: Unicorn Famous Vol. 13
Soontornvat, Christina – A Wish in the Dark
Souders, Taryn – Coop Knows the Scoop
Stier, Catherine – I Am Jax, Protector of the Ranch Book 1
Vrabel, Beth – The Newspaper Club
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
Catrow, David – We the Kids: The Preamble to the Constitution of the United States
Fleming, Candace – The Curse of the Mummy: Uncovering Tutankhamun's Tomb
Grimes, Nikki – Voices of Christmas
Hannah-Jones, Nikole – The 1619 Project: Born on the Water
Lawler, Janet – Walrus Song
Mihaly, Christy – Water: A Deep Dive of Discovery
Miles, David – The Side-by-Side Declaration of Independence
Pieper, Jeanne – A Special Place for Santa: A Legend for Our Time
Sandstrom, Donna – Orca Rescue!: The True Story of an Orphaned Orca Named Springer
Young, Sarah – Jesus Calling Bible Storybook
YOUNG ADULT
Ahmadi, Arvin – How It All Blew Up
Blake, Kendare – In Every Generation
Brodsky, Demetra – Last Girls
Carpenter, Nora – The Edge of Anything
Christo, Alexandra – To Kill a Kingdom
Fukuda, Andrew Xia – This Light Between Us: A Novel of World War II
Hartman, Rachel – In the Serpent's Wake
Higuera, Donna Barba – The Last Cuentista
Ishida, Sui – Tokyo Ghoul: Tokyo Guru Vol. 13
Johnson, Kim – This is My America
McGinnis, Mindy – Be Not Far From Me
Murphy, Emily Bain – Splinters of Scarlet
Reynolds, Jason – Ain't Burned All the Bright
Schwartz, Dana – Anatomy: A Love Story
Sebastian, Laura – Castles in Their Bones
Sepetys, Ruta – I Must Betray You
Shusterman, Neal – Roxy
Takeuchi, Naoko – Sailor Moon Books 7: Pretty Guardian
Terciero, Rey – Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy: A Modern Retelling of Little Women
Thomas, Sherry – The Magnolia Sword: A Ballad of Mulan
Valentino, Serena – Evil Thing
Weir, Andy – Cheshire Crossing
Wolff, Tracy – Court
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION
Allaire, Christian – The Power of Style: How Fashion and Beauty Are Being Used to Reclaim Cultures
Heumann, Judith E. – Rolling Warrior: The Incredible, Sometimes Awkward, True Story of a Rebel Girl on Wheels Who Helped Spark a Revolution
Krimstein, Ken – When I Grow Up: The Lost Autobiographies of Six Yiddish Teenagers
ADULT BOOKS ON CD
Jance, J.A. – Nothing to Lose
Kellerman, Jonathan – City of the Dead
Rivers, Francine – The Lady's Mine
Shah, Saira – Storyteller's Daughter
28 Stand-Ups
ADULT PLAYAWAY
Feehan, Christine – Murder at Sunrise Lake
Fluke, Joanne – Caramel Pecon Roll Murder
Gabaldon, Diana – Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone
Steel, Danielle – Invisible
DVDS
The Dry
Four Good Days
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Jungle Cruise
Manifest: The Complete First Season
Paw Patrol: Roar to Rescue
Ron's Gone Wrong
Spidey and His Amazing Friends
Werewolves Within