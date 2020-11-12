Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of November 2020.
ADULT FICTION
Alam, Rumaan – Leave the World Behind
Banville, John – Snow
Child, Lee – The Sentinel
Constantine, Liv – The Wife Stalker
Cross, Steven – Masters of Camelot
Danan, Rosie – The Roommate
Davis, Barbara – The Last of the Moon Girls
DeLuca, Jen – Well Played
Evans, Richard Paul – The Noel Letters
French, Tana – The Searcher
Goldman, William – The Princess Bride: S. Morgenstern's Classic Tale of True Love and High Adventure
Graham, Heather – Dreaming Death
Grisham, John – A Time for Mercy
Haig, Matt – The Midnight Library
Harrow, Alix E. – The Once and Future Witches
Hausmann, Romy – Dear Child
Hoffman, Alice – Magic Lessons
Hyde, Catherine Ryan – Stay: A Novel
Jewell, Lisa – Invisible Girl: A Novel
Ragnar Jónasson – The Island
Kingfisher, T. – The Hollow Places: A Novel
Kingsbury, Karen – Truly, Madly, Deeply: A Novel
Kinsella, Sophie – Love Your Life: A Novel
Macomber, Debbie – Jingle All the Way: A Novel
Molloy, Aimee – Goodnight Beautiful: A Novel
Oates, Joyce Carol – Cardiff, by the Sea: Four Novellas of Suspense
Patterson, James – Three Women Disappear
Peterson, Tracie – Forever by Your Side
Roanhorse, Rebecca – Black Sun
Schwab, Victoria – The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue
Tedrowe, Emily Gray – The Talented Miss Farwell
Todd, Anna – After
Turton, Stuart – The Devil and the Dark Water
Unger, Lisa – Confessions on the 7:45
Vaughan, Sarah – Little Disasters: A Novel
Walker, Wendy – Don't Look for Me
Weir, Alison – Anna of Kleve: The Princess in the Portrait
Woods, Stuart – Shakeup
ADULT LARGE PRINT
Cameron, Marc – Stone Cross
Reay, Katherine – Of Literature and Lattes
Weiner, Jennifer – Big Summer
ADULT NON-FICTION
Gowdy, Trey – Doesn't Hurt to Ask: Using the Power of Questions to Communicate, Connect, and Persuade
Clear, James – Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones
Shetty, Jay – Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day
Chen, Angela – Ace: What Asexuality Reveals About Desire, Society, and the Meaning of Sex
Heawood, Sophie – The Hungover Games: A True Story
Wehle, Kim – What You Need to Know About Voting and Why
Brands, H. W. – The Zealot and the Emancipator: John Brown, Abraham Lincoln and the Struggle for American Freedom
Anderson, Scott – The Quiet Americans: Four CIA Spies at the Dawn of the Cold War--a Tragedy in Three Acts
Brown, Alan – Gone in the Night: The Springfield Three
Sibley, David – What It's Like to Be a Bird: From Flying to Nesting, Eating to Singing -- What Birds Are Doing, and Why
Shearer, Clea – The Home Edit 360: A Guide to Organizing Absolutely Everything
Brosh, Allie – Solutions and Other Problems
Homer – The Odyssey
EASY READERS
Agee, Jon – I Want a Dog
Atinuke – Catch That Chicken!
Berenstain, Jan – The Berenstain Bears Learn About Strangers
Brown, Dan – Wild Symphony
Copeland, Misty – Bunheads
Ferry, Beth – Ten Rules of the Birthday Wish
Gassman, Julie – Do Not Bring Your Dragon to the Last Day of School
Lang, Suzanne – Grumpy Monkey Up All Night
Mantchev, Lisa – Strictly No Elephants
Prahin, Andrew – Elbert, the Curious Clock Tower Bear
Rinker, Sherri Duskey – Construction Site Mission: Demolition!
Rylant, Cynthia – Motor Mouse Delivers
Schwartz, Amy – 13 Stories About Harris
Scillian, Devin – Back Roads, Country Toads
Spector, Todd – How to Pee: Potty Training for Girls
Sterer, Gideon – From Ed's to Ned's
Stevens, Janet – The Donkey Egg
Stiefel, Chana – My name is Wakawakaloch!
Stutzman, Jonathan – Don't Feed the Coos!
Stutzman, Jonathan – Llama Unleashes the Alpacalypse
Thornburgh, Blair – Second Banana
JUNIOR FICTION
Avi – Ragweed & Poppy
Brallier, Max – The Last Kids on Earth and the Skeleton Road
Brallier, Max – Shadow in the Woods and Other Scary Stories: An Acorn Book
Cala, Caroline – Best Babysitters Ever
Charman, Katrina – The Titanic: Survival Tails
Durst, Sarah Beth – Catalyst
Farrant, Natasha – Eight Princesses and a Magic Mirror
Gibbs, Stuart – Spy School Revolution
Green, John Patrick – InvestiGators: Take the Plunge Vol. 1
Griffin, Paul – Skyjacked
Grossman, Lev – The Silver Arrow
Hahn, Mary Downing – The Puppet's Payback and Other Chilling Tales
Haydu, Corey Ann – Eventown
Kadarusman, Michelle – Music for Tigers
Lynch, Patrick James – The Haunted Lake
Mansy, Lauren – The Memory Thief
Marino, Andy – Plot to Kill Hitler: Conspiracy
Marshall, Kate Alice – Thirteens
Natsumi, Hoshino – Plum Crazy! Tales of a Tiger-Striped Cat Vol. 2
Panteleakos, Nicole – Planet Earth is Blue
Patterson, James – Master of Disaster
Polisner, Gae – Seven Clues to Home
Selfors, Suzanne – Braver: A Wombat's Tale
Stone, Nic – Shuri: A Black Panther Novel
Sumner, Jamie – Tune It Out
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
Rosenstock, Barb – Fight of the Century: Alice Paul Battles Woodrow Wilson for the Vote
January, Brendan – Cryptocurrencies and the Blockchain Revolution: Bitcoin and Beyond
Rees, Lexi – Creative Writing Skills
Wilkinson, Philip – Myths, Legends & Sacred Stories: A Visual Encyclopedia
Peterson, Altair – Everything You Need to Ace Math in One Big Fat Notebook: The Complete Middle School Study Guide
Life Cycles: Everything From Start to Finish
Ridge, Yolanda – CRISPR: A Powerful Way to Change DNA
Jenkins, Steve – Insects by the Numbers: A Book of Infographics
Eaton, Maxwell – The Truth About Butterflies
Buhrman-Deever, Susannah – If You Take Away the Otter
Gall, Chris – Jumbo: The Making of the Boeing 747
Meisel, Paul – My Stinky Summer by S. Bug
Walduck, Vincent – My Book of Gymnastics
1789: Twelve Authors Explore a Year of Rebellion, Revolution, and Change
Fet, Catherine – Ancient Greece for Kids
Oppenheim, Joanne – Dear Miss Breed: True Stories of Japanese American Incarceration During World War II and a Librarian Who Made a Difference
Abouzeid, Rania – Sisters of the War: Two Remarkable True Stories of Survival and Hope in Syria
Friddell, Claudia – Saving Lady Liberty: Joseph Pulitzer's Fight for the Statue of Liberty
YOUNG ADULT
Barnes, Jennifer – The Lovely and the Lost
Buchta, Heather – Beyond the Break
Charbonneau, Joelle – Verify
Daughtry, Mikki – All This Time
Deonn, Tracy – Legendborn
Flanders, KayLynn – Shielded
Ishida, Sui – Tokyo Ghoul, Vol. 10
Lu, Marie – Skyhunter
Miller, Samuel – Redemption Prep
Niven, Jennifer – Breathless
Novik, Naomi – A Deadly Education. (Scholomance, #1)
Oliver, Ben – The Loop
Riordan, Rick – The Trials of Apollo, Book Five: The Tower of Nero
Smith, Jennifer E. – Field Notes on Love
Usdin, Carly – The Avant-Guards Vol. 1
Wolff, Tracy – Crush
Yang, Gene Luen – Avatar, the Last Airbender: The Promise
JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS
Hoffman, Cara – Bernard Pepperlin
Kelly, Erin Entrada – Lalani of the Distant Sea
Mbalia, Kwame – Tristan Strong: Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky
Silva, Jesselyn – My Corner of the Ring
ADULT BOOKS ON CD
Backman, Fredrik – Anxious People
Hoffman, Alice – Magic Lessons
Johansen, Iris – Chaos
Patterson, James – Three Women Disappear
Penny, Louise – All the Devils Are Here
Robb, J. D. – Shadow in Death
Woods, Stuart – Shakeup
DVDS
Birds of Prey
Black K Klansman
Emma
Hotel Rwanda
Irresistible
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
On the Basis of Sex
Peter Pan
This Is Us Complete Season Three
