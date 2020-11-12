 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS
0 comments

FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of November 2020.

ADULT FICTION

Alam, Rumaan – Leave the World Behind

Banville, John – Snow

Child, Lee – The Sentinel

Constantine, Liv – The Wife Stalker

Cross, Steven – Masters of Camelot

Danan, Rosie – The Roommate

Davis, Barbara – The Last of the Moon Girls

DeLuca, Jen – Well Played

Evans, Richard Paul – The Noel Letters

French, Tana – The Searcher

Goldman, William – The Princess Bride: S. Morgenstern's Classic Tale of True Love and High Adventure

Graham, Heather – Dreaming Death

Grisham, John – A Time for Mercy

Haig, Matt – The Midnight Library

Harrow, Alix E. – The Once and Future Witches

Hausmann, Romy – Dear Child

Hoffman, Alice – Magic Lessons

Hyde, Catherine Ryan – Stay: A Novel

Jewell, Lisa – Invisible Girl: A Novel

Ragnar Jónasson – The Island

Kingfisher, T. – The Hollow Places: A Novel

Kingsbury, Karen – Truly, Madly, Deeply: A Novel

Kinsella, Sophie – Love Your Life: A Novel

Macomber, Debbie – Jingle All the Way: A Novel

Molloy, Aimee – Goodnight Beautiful: A Novel

Oates, Joyce Carol – Cardiff, by the Sea: Four Novellas of Suspense

Patterson, James – Three Women Disappear

Peterson, Tracie – Forever by Your Side

Roanhorse, Rebecca – Black Sun

Schwab, Victoria – The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue

Tedrowe, Emily Gray – The Talented Miss Farwell

Todd, Anna – After

Turton, Stuart – The Devil and the Dark Water

Unger, Lisa – Confessions on the 7:45

Vaughan, Sarah – Little Disasters: A Novel

Walker, Wendy – Don't Look for Me

Weir, Alison – Anna of Kleve: The Princess in the Portrait

Woods, Stuart – Shakeup

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Cameron, Marc – Stone Cross

Reay, Katherine – Of Literature and Lattes

Weiner, Jennifer – Big Summer

ADULT NON-FICTION

Gowdy, Trey – Doesn't Hurt to Ask: Using the Power of Questions to Communicate, Connect, and Persuade

Clear, James – Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones

Shetty, Jay – Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day

Chen, Angela – Ace: What Asexuality Reveals About Desire, Society, and the Meaning of Sex

Heawood, Sophie – The Hungover Games: A True Story

Wehle, Kim – What You Need to Know About Voting and Why

Brands, H. W. – The Zealot and the Emancipator: John Brown, Abraham Lincoln and the Struggle for American Freedom

Anderson, Scott – The Quiet Americans: Four CIA Spies at the Dawn of the Cold War--a Tragedy in Three Acts

Brown, Alan – Gone in the Night: The Springfield Three

Sibley, David – What It's Like to Be a Bird: From Flying to Nesting, Eating to Singing -- What Birds Are Doing, and Why

Shearer, Clea – The Home Edit 360: A Guide to Organizing Absolutely Everything

Brosh, Allie – Solutions and Other Problems

Homer – The Odyssey

EASY READERS

Agee, Jon – I Want a Dog

Atinuke – Catch That Chicken!

Berenstain, Jan – The Berenstain Bears Learn About Strangers

Brown, Dan – Wild Symphony

Copeland, Misty – Bunheads

Ferry, Beth – Ten Rules of the Birthday Wish

Gassman, Julie – Do Not Bring Your Dragon to the Last Day of School

Lang, Suzanne – Grumpy Monkey Up All Night

Mantchev, Lisa – Strictly No Elephants

Prahin, Andrew – Elbert, the Curious Clock Tower Bear

Rinker, Sherri Duskey – Construction Site Mission: Demolition!

Rylant, Cynthia – Motor Mouse Delivers

Schwartz, Amy – 13 Stories About Harris

Scillian, Devin – Back Roads, Country Toads

Spector, Todd – How to Pee: Potty Training for Girls

Sterer, Gideon – From Ed's to Ned's

Stevens, Janet – The Donkey Egg

Stiefel, Chana – My name is Wakawakaloch!

Stutzman, Jonathan – Don't Feed the Coos!

Stutzman, Jonathan – Llama Unleashes the Alpacalypse

Thornburgh, Blair – Second Banana

JUNIOR FICTION

Avi – Ragweed & Poppy

Brallier, Max – The Last Kids on Earth and the Skeleton Road

Brallier, Max – Shadow in the Woods and Other Scary Stories: An Acorn Book

Cala, Caroline – Best Babysitters Ever

Charman, Katrina – The Titanic: Survival Tails

Durst, Sarah Beth – Catalyst

Farrant, Natasha – Eight Princesses and a Magic Mirror

Gibbs, Stuart – Spy School Revolution

Green, John Patrick – InvestiGators: Take the Plunge Vol. 1

Griffin, Paul – Skyjacked

Grossman, Lev – The Silver Arrow

Hahn, Mary Downing – The Puppet's Payback and Other Chilling Tales

Haydu, Corey Ann – Eventown

Kadarusman, Michelle – Music for Tigers

Lynch, Patrick James – The Haunted Lake

Mansy, Lauren – The Memory Thief

Marino, Andy – Plot to Kill Hitler: Conspiracy

Marshall, Kate Alice – Thirteens

Natsumi, Hoshino – Plum Crazy! Tales of a Tiger-Striped Cat Vol. 2

Panteleakos, Nicole – Planet Earth is Blue

Patterson, James – Master of Disaster

Polisner, Gae – Seven Clues to Home

Selfors, Suzanne – Braver: A Wombat's Tale

Stone, Nic – Shuri: A Black Panther Novel

Sumner, Jamie – Tune It Out

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Rosenstock, Barb – Fight of the Century: Alice Paul Battles Woodrow Wilson for the Vote

January, Brendan – Cryptocurrencies and the Blockchain Revolution: Bitcoin and Beyond

Rees, Lexi – Creative Writing Skills

Wilkinson, Philip – Myths, Legends & Sacred Stories: A Visual Encyclopedia

Peterson, Altair – Everything You Need to Ace Math in One Big Fat Notebook: The Complete Middle School Study Guide

Life Cycles: Everything From Start to Finish

Ridge, Yolanda – CRISPR: A Powerful Way to Change DNA

Jenkins, Steve – Insects by the Numbers: A Book of Infographics

Eaton, Maxwell – The Truth About Butterflies

Buhrman-Deever, Susannah – If You Take Away the Otter

Gall, Chris – Jumbo: The Making of the Boeing 747

Meisel, Paul – My Stinky Summer by S. Bug

Walduck, Vincent – My Book of Gymnastics

1789: Twelve Authors Explore a Year of Rebellion, Revolution, and Change

Fet, Catherine – Ancient Greece for Kids

Oppenheim, Joanne – Dear Miss Breed: True Stories of Japanese American Incarceration During World War II and a Librarian Who Made a Difference

Abouzeid, Rania – Sisters of the War: Two Remarkable True Stories of Survival and Hope in Syria

Friddell, Claudia – Saving Lady Liberty: Joseph Pulitzer's Fight for the Statue of Liberty

YOUNG ADULT

Barnes, Jennifer – The Lovely and the Lost

Buchta, Heather – Beyond the Break

Charbonneau, Joelle – Verify

Daughtry, Mikki – All This Time

Deonn, Tracy – Legendborn

Flanders, KayLynn – Shielded

Ishida, Sui – Tokyo Ghoul, Vol. 10

Lu, Marie – Skyhunter

Miller, Samuel – Redemption Prep

Niven, Jennifer – Breathless

Novik, Naomi – A Deadly Education. (Scholomance, #1)

Oliver, Ben – The Loop

Riordan, Rick – The Trials of Apollo, Book Five: The Tower of Nero

Smith, Jennifer E. – Field Notes on Love

Usdin, Carly – The Avant-Guards Vol. 1

Wolff, Tracy – Crush

Yang, Gene Luen – Avatar, the Last Airbender: The Promise

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS

Hoffman, Cara – Bernard Pepperlin

Kelly, Erin Entrada – Lalani of the Distant Sea

Mbalia, Kwame – Tristan Strong: Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky

Silva, Jesselyn – My Corner of the Ring

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Backman, Fredrik – Anxious People

Hoffman, Alice – Magic Lessons

Johansen, Iris – Chaos

Patterson, James – Three Women Disappear

Penny, Louise – All the Devils Are Here

Robb, J. D. – Shadow in Death

Woods, Stuart – Shakeup

DVDS

Birds of Prey

Black K Klansman

Emma

Hotel Rwanda

Irresistible

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

On the Basis of Sex

Peter Pan

This Is Us Complete Season Three

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BICENTENNIAL PARK CLEANUP
News

BICENTENNIAL PARK CLEANUP

The Farmington Garden Council, along with Dr. Chad Follis and his Mineral Area College horticultural students, performed their annual fall cle…

+4
Fans of Farmington
News

Fans of Farmington

As with many events sidelined because of the pandemic, the loss of Farmington Country Days was greeted with disappointment by many, and certai…

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

What in the world is this week's Take a Guess? It sure looks weird, but what is its purpose? If you think you know, send an email with your an…

+4
Cars to the stars!
News

Cars to the stars!

Don't worry. You're not the only person in Farmington to wonder why Denny Motors, located on the corner of Ste. Genevieve Avenue and Highway 0…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News