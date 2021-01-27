Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of January 2021. (*Updated Jan. 15)
ADULT FICTION
Atwood, Margaret – The Handmaid's Tale
Basham, Pepper – My Heart Belongs in the Blue Ridge: Laurel's Dream
*Benedict, Marie – The Mystery of Mrs. Christie
Bradley, Patricia – Justice Betrayed
Bradley, Patricia – Standoff
Brecher, Christin – Murder's No Votive Confidence
Breslin, Kate – Far Side of the Sea
Brunstetter, Wanda E. – A Christmas Prayer
*Burke, James Lee – A Private Cathedral
Bylin, Victoria – A Gift to Cherish
Chouinard, M. M. – Her Daughter's Cry
*Clancy, Tom – Executive Orders
Clopton, Debra – Kissed by a Cowboy: A Four of Hearts Ranch Romance
*Coble, Colleen – Midnight Sea
Cook, Diane – The New Wilderness: A Novel
Deese, Nicole – Before I Called You Mine
Duffy, Sue – Fatal Loyalty: A Novel
*Fisher, Tarryn – The Wrong Family
Grames, Juliet – The Seven or Eight Deaths of Stella Fortuna: A Novel
Griep, Michelle – The Captured Bride
*Grippando, James – Twenty
Hall, Alexis J. – Boyfriend Material
*Hawkins, Rachel – The Wife Upstairs
Hedlund, Jody – Searching for You
Hedlund, Jody – Together Forever
*Hill, Joe – Basketful of Heads
*Holt, A.J. – Watch Me
Hoover, Colleen – Layla
*Ito, Junji – Venus in the Blind Spot
*Johnson, Jeremy – The Loop
Jordan-Lake, Joy – Under a Gilded Moon: A Novel
Joyce, Rachel – Miss Benson's Beetle: A Novel
*Klay, Phil – Missionaries
*Lourey, Jess – Unspeakable Things
Macallister, Greer – The Arctic Fury: A Novel
McNear, Shannon – The Cumberland Bride
*Mehl, Nancy – Fire Storm
Miller, Carolyn – Misleading Miss Verity
Moser, Nancy – The Fashion Designer
Moser, Nancy – Where Life Will Lead Me
Patterson, James – NYPD Red 6
*Peters, Elizabeth – The Snake, The Crocodile, and The Dog
Robotham, Mandy – The Berlin Girl
Ruchti, Cynthia – A Fragile Hope: A Novel
*Sanders, Neal – Deadly Deeds
*Sanders, Neal – Fatal Equity
*Sanders, Neal –The Garden Club Gang
*Sanders, Neal – Murder at the Flower Show
*Steel, Danielle – Neighbors
*Tate, Courtney – The Last to See Her
*Tucker, K.A. – Forever Wild
Tyce, Harriet – The Lies You Told
Tyndall, MaryLu – The Liberty Bride
*Vargus, L.T. – First Girl Gone
Vaughan, Sarah – The Farm at the Edge of the World
*Vo, Nghi – The Empress of Salt and Fortune
*Williams, Denise – How to Fail at Flirting
Wilson, Sariah – Roommaid: A Novel
*Wiseman, Ellen – The Orphan Collector
Witemeyer, Karen – At Love's Command
Woodhouse, Kimberley – The Mayflower Bride
Woodhouse, Kimberley – The Patriot Bride
Woods, Stuart – Hush-Hush
Y'Barbo, Kathleen – The Alamo Bride
Y'Barbo, Kathleen – The Pirate Bride
*Yang, Susie – White Ivy
ADULT LARGE PRINT
Brandt, Lyle – Ralph Compton: The Badlands Trail
Champlin, Tim – Tom and Huck's Deathly River
Connolly, John – The Dirty South: A Thriller
Elden, Roxanna – Adequate Yearly Progress
Amish Christmas Twins
*Grafton, Sue – "R" is for Ricochet
Guillory, Jasmine – Party of Two
Higgins, Kristan – Always the Last to Know
Mills, Kyle – Total Power
Patterson, James – Deadly Cross
Perry, Anne – A Christmas Resolution
Stewart, Mariah – Hometown Girl
Stewart, Mariah – The Long Way Home: The Chesapeake Diaries Book 6
Thorpe, Rufi – The Knockout Queen
ADULT LARGE PRINT NON-FICTION
Patterson, James – The Last Days of John Lennon
ADULT NON-FICTION
Alan, Hilary – Sent: How One Ordinary Family Traded the American Dream for God's Greater Purpose
*Albom, Mitch – Have a Little Faith
Byrne, Rhonda – The Greatest Secret
Clark, Josh – Stuff You Should Know: An Incomplete Compendium of Mostly Interesting Things
Clipston, Amy – The Gift of Love: One Woman's Journey to Save a Life
Cotter, Andrew – Olive, Mabel & Me: Life and Adventures With Two Very Good Dogs
*Francis, Pope – Let Us Dream: The Path to a Better Future
Garten, Ina – Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook
Greene, Andy – The Office
*Hendrickson, Paul – Hemingway's Boat
Hof, Wim – The Wim Hof Method: Activate Your Full Human Potential
Leppan, Michael Breaking Bad Habits
Meltzer, Brad – The 10 Greatest Conspiracies of All Time
*Neumann, Ariana – When Time Stopped
Osteen, Joel – Empty Out the Negative: Make Room for More Joy, Greater Confidence, and New Levels of Influence
Piper, Eva – A Walk Through the Dark: How My Husband's 90 Minutes in Heaven Deepened My Faith for a Lifetime
Sincero, Jen – Badass Habits: Cultivate the Awareness, Boundaries, and Daily Upgrades You Need to Make Them Stick
*Sinise, Gary – Grateful American
*Sullivan, James – Unsinkable
*Tefertiller, Casey – Wyatt Earp: The Life Behind the Legend
*TerKeurst, Lysa – Forgiving What You Can't Forget
*Williams, Emma – Homemade Candle Making Recipes
EASY READERS
Bell, Cece – You Loves Ewe!
Fan, Terry – The Barnabus Project
Gaiman, Neil – Pirate Stew
Gall, Chris – Dinotrux
Gassman, Julie – Do Not Take Your Dragon on a Field Trip
Guendelsberger, Erin – Little Red Sleigh
Nhin, Mary – Arial the Good Witch
Hughes, Hollie – The Girl and the Dinosaur
John, Jory – That's What Dinosaurs Do
John, Jory – The Couch Potato
Kendi, Ibram X. – Antiracist Baby
Mack, Jeff – Just a Story
McCanna, Tim – Jack B. Ninja
Murphy, Frank – A Boy Like You
Nhin, Mary – Arial the Astronaut
Papp, Lisa – Madeline Finn and the Shelter Dog
Pearlman, Robb – The Office : A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary
Prasadam-Halls, Smriti – Rain Before Rainbows
Stott, Apryl – Share Some Kindness, Bring Some Light
Van, Muon Thi – The Most Terrible of All
Willan, Alex – Unicorns Are the Worst!
Yolen, Jane – Interrupting Cow
JUNIOR FICTION
Calonita, Jen – Tricked: Fairy Tale Reform School Vol. 3
Charman, Katrina – Survival Tails. : Endurance in Antarctica
De la Cruz, Melissa – Never After : The Thirteenth Fairy
Dernavich, Drew – Elvin Link, Please Report to the Principal's Office!
Graff, Lisa – The Great Treehouse War
James, Anna – Tilly and the Bookwanderers
Lord, Cynthia – Because of the Rabbit
Martin, Ann M. – Kristy's Great Idea
The Ark Plan: Edge of Extinction Vol. 1
Messenger, Shannon – Keeper of the Lost Cities : Unlocked
Natsumi, Hoshino – Plum Crazy!: Tales of a Tiger-Striped Cat Vol.3
Pilkey, Dav – Cat Kid Comic Club
Riley, James – The Timeless One (Revenge of Magic, Book 4)
Rowling, J. K. – The Ickabog
Schmid, Susan Maupin – If the Magic Fits: 100 Dresses Vol. 1
Simpson, Dana – Phoebe and Her Unicorn : Another Phoebe and Her Unicorn Adventure
Springer, Nancy – Case of the Left-Handed Lady
Stoddard, Lindsey – Right as Rain
Teagan, Erin – Survivor Girl
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
Gaines, Joanna – The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be
Chin, Jason – Your Place in the Universe
Novesky, Amy – Girl on a Motorcycle
Morland, Charlie – Music and How It Works : The Complete Guide for Kids
YOUNG ADULT
Charaipotra, Sona – Tiny Pretty Things
Cline, Ernest – Ready Player Two: A Novel
Dickerson, Melanie – The Peasant's Dream
Godbersen, Anna – Beautiful Wild
Gong, Chloe – These Violent Delights
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, Vol. 1
Henry, April – Count All Her Bones
McManus, Karen M. – The Cousins
Meyer, Marissa – Instant Karma
Miller, Linsey – The Game
Monir, Alexandra – The Girl in the Picture
Morris, Brittney – Slay
Ness, Patrick – The Knife of Never Letting Go
Peterfreund, Diana – In the Hall With the Knife: A Clue Mystery
Poston, Ashley – Among the Beasts and Briars
Power, Rory – Burn Our Bodies Down
Sakisaka, Io – Ao Haru Ride Vol.8
Shirahama, Kamome – Witch Hat Atelier
Tahir, Sabaa – A Sky Beyond the Storm, an Ember in the Ashes Book 4
Turner, Megan Whalen – The Thief
Uehashi, Nahoko – The Beast Player
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION
Freitas, Donna – The Big Questions Book of Sex and Consent
JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS
* Kim, Jessica – Stand Up, Yumi Chung!
* Nesbet, Anne – Daring Darleen
* Sachar, Louis – Wayside School Beneath the Cloud of Doom
ADULT PLAYAWAYS
* Gratz, Alan – Allies
ADULT BOOKS ON CD
* Kellerman, Faye – The Lost Boys
* Patterson, James – NYPD Red 6
* Taylor, Brad – American Traitor
* Ward, J.R. – A Warm Heart in Winter
* Woods, Stuart – Hush-Hush
DVDS
* Apocalypto
* Cellular
* Everafter
* Pearl Harbor
* Tour of Duty – Complete First Season