FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS
FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS

Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of January 2021. (*Updated Jan. 15)

ADULT FICTION

Atwood, Margaret – The Handmaid's Tale  

Basham, Pepper – My Heart Belongs in the Blue Ridge: Laurel's Dream

*Benedict, Marie – The Mystery of Mrs. Christie

Bradley, Patricia – Justice Betrayed  

Bradley, Patricia – Standoff  

Brecher, Christin – Murder's No Votive Confidence  

Breslin, Kate – Far Side of the Sea  

Brunstetter, Wanda E. – A Christmas Prayer

*Burke, James Lee – A Private Cathedral 

Bylin, Victoria – A Gift to Cherish  

Chouinard, M. M. – Her Daughter's Cry

*Clancy, Tom – Executive Orders 

Clopton, Debra – Kissed by a Cowboy: A Four of Hearts Ranch Romance

*Coble, Colleen – Midnight Sea 

Cook, Diane – The New Wilderness: A Novel  

Deese, Nicole – Before I Called You Mine  

Duffy, Sue – Fatal Loyalty: A Novel

*Fisher, Tarryn – The Wrong Family 

Grames, Juliet – The Seven or Eight Deaths of Stella Fortuna: A Novel

Griep, Michelle – The Captured Bride

*Grippando, James – Twenty 

Hall, Alexis J. – Boyfriend Material

*Hawkins, Rachel – The Wife Upstairs 

Hedlund, Jody – Searching for You  

Hedlund, Jody – Together Forever

*Hill, Joe – Basketful of Heads

*Holt, A.J. – Watch Me 

Hoover, Colleen – Layla

*Ito, Junji – Venus in the Blind Spot

*Johnson, Jeremy – The Loop 

Jordan-Lake, Joy – Under a Gilded Moon: A Novel  

Joyce, Rachel – Miss Benson's Beetle: A Novel

*Klay, Phil – Missionaries

*Lourey, Jess – Unspeakable Things 

Macallister, Greer – The Arctic Fury: A Novel  

McNear, Shannon – The Cumberland Bride

*Mehl, Nancy – Fire Storm 

Miller, Carolyn – Misleading Miss Verity  

Moser, Nancy – The Fashion Designer  

Moser, Nancy – Where Life Will Lead Me  

Patterson, James – NYPD Red 6  

*Peters, Elizabeth – The Snake, The Crocodile, and The Dog

Robotham, Mandy – The Berlin Girl  

Ruchti, Cynthia – A Fragile Hope: A Novel 

*Sanders, Neal – Deadly Deeds

*Sanders, Neal – Fatal Equity

*Sanders, Neal  –The Garden Club Gang

*Sanders, Neal – Murder at the Flower Show

*Steel, Danielle – Neighbors

*Tate, Courtney – The Last to See Her

*Tucker, K.A. – Forever Wild

Tyce, Harriet – The Lies You Told  

Tyndall, MaryLu – The Liberty Bride

*Vargus, L.T. – First Girl Gone 

Vaughan, Sarah – The Farm at the Edge of the World

*Vo, Nghi – The Empress of Salt and Fortune

*Williams, Denise – How to Fail at Flirting 

Wilson, Sariah – Roommaid: A Novel

*Wiseman, Ellen – The Orphan Collector 

Witemeyer, Karen – At Love's Command  

Woodhouse, Kimberley – The Mayflower Bride  

Woodhouse, Kimberley – The Patriot Bride  

Woods, Stuart – Hush-Hush  

Y'Barbo, Kathleen – The Alamo Bride  

Y'Barbo, Kathleen – The Pirate Bride

*Yang, Susie – White Ivy 

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Brandt, Lyle – Ralph Compton: The Badlands Trail  

Champlin, Tim – Tom and Huck's Deathly River  

Connolly, John – The Dirty South: A Thriller  

Elden, Roxanna – Adequate Yearly Progress 

Amish Christmas Twins  

*Grafton, Sue – "R" is for Ricochet

Guillory, Jasmine – Party of Two  

Higgins, Kristan – Always the Last to Know  

Mills, Kyle – Total Power  

Patterson, James – Deadly Cross  

Perry, Anne – A Christmas Resolution  

Stewart, Mariah – Hometown Girl  

Stewart, Mariah – The Long Way Home: The Chesapeake Diaries Book 6

Thorpe, Rufi – The Knockout Queen  

ADULT LARGE PRINT NON-FICTION

Patterson, James – The Last Days of John Lennon

ADULT NON-FICTION

Alan, Hilary – Sent: How One Ordinary Family Traded the American Dream for God's Greater Purpose  

*Albom, Mitch – Have a Little Faith

Byrne, Rhonda – The Greatest Secret

Clark, Josh – Stuff You Should Know: An Incomplete Compendium of Mostly Interesting Things

Clipston, Amy – The Gift of Love: One Woman's Journey to Save a Life

Cotter, Andrew – Olive, Mabel & Me: Life and Adventures With Two Very Good Dogs  

*Francis, Pope – Let Us Dream: The Path to a Better Future

Garten, Ina – Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook

Greene, Andy – The Office

*Hendrickson, Paul – Hemingway's Boat

Hof, Wim – The Wim Hof Method: Activate Your Full Human Potential

Leppan, Michael Breaking Bad Habits

Meltzer, Brad – The 10 Greatest Conspiracies of All Time

*Neumann, Ariana – When Time Stopped

Osteen, Joel – Empty Out the Negative: Make Room for More Joy, Greater Confidence, and New Levels of Influence

Piper, Eva – A Walk Through the Dark: How My Husband's 90 Minutes in Heaven Deepened My Faith for a Lifetime

Sincero, Jen – Badass Habits: Cultivate the Awareness, Boundaries, and Daily Upgrades You Need to Make Them Stick

*Sinise, Gary – Grateful American

*Sullivan, James – Unsinkable

*Tefertiller, Casey – Wyatt Earp: The Life Behind the Legend

*TerKeurst, Lysa – Forgiving What You Can't Forget

*Williams, Emma – Homemade Candle Making Recipes

EASY READERS

Bell, Cece – You Loves Ewe!

Fan, Terry – The Barnabus Project  

Gaiman, Neil – Pirate Stew  

Gall, Chris – Dinotrux  

Gassman, Julie – Do Not Take Your Dragon on a Field Trip  

Guendelsberger, Erin – Little Red Sleigh  

Nhin, Mary – Arial the Good Witch  

Hughes, Hollie – The Girl and the Dinosaur  

John, Jory – That's What Dinosaurs Do  

John, Jory – The Couch Potato  

Kendi, Ibram X. – Antiracist Baby  

Mack, Jeff – Just a Story  

McCanna, Tim – Jack B. Ninja  

Murphy, Frank – A Boy Like You  

Nhin, Mary – Arial the Astronaut  

Papp, Lisa – Madeline Finn and the Shelter Dog  

Pearlman, Robb – The Office : A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary  

Prasadam-Halls, Smriti – Rain Before Rainbows  

Stott, Apryl – Share Some Kindness, Bring Some Light  

Van, Muon Thi – The Most Terrible of All  

Willan, Alex – Unicorns Are the Worst!  

Yolen, Jane – Interrupting Cow

JUNIOR FICTION

Calonita, Jen – Tricked: Fairy Tale Reform School Vol. 3  

Charman, Katrina – Survival Tails. : Endurance in Antarctica  

De la Cruz, Melissa – Never After : The Thirteenth Fairy  

Dernavich, Drew – Elvin Link, Please Report to the Principal's Office!  

Graff, Lisa  – The Great Treehouse War  

James, Anna – Tilly and the Bookwanderers  

Lord, Cynthia – Because of the Rabbit  

Martin, Ann M. – Kristy's Great Idea  

The Ark Plan: Edge of Extinction Vol. 1  

Messenger, Shannon – Keeper of the Lost Cities : Unlocked  

Natsumi, Hoshino – Plum Crazy!: Tales of a Tiger-Striped Cat Vol.3  

Pilkey, Dav – Cat Kid Comic Club  

Riley, James – The Timeless One (Revenge of Magic, Book 4)  

Rowling, J. K. – The Ickabog  

Schmid, Susan Maupin – If the Magic Fits: 100 Dresses Vol. 1  

Simpson, Dana – Phoebe and Her Unicorn : Another Phoebe and Her Unicorn Adventure  

Springer, Nancy – Case of the Left-Handed Lady

Stoddard, Lindsey – Right as Rain  

Teagan, Erin – Survivor Girl  

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Gaines, Joanna – The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be  

Chin, Jason – Your Place in the Universe  

Novesky, Amy – Girl on a Motorcycle  

Morland, Charlie – Music and How It Works : The Complete Guide for Kids

YOUNG ADULT

Charaipotra, Sona – Tiny Pretty Things  

Cline, Ernest – Ready Player Two: A Novel  

Dickerson, Melanie – The Peasant's Dream  

Godbersen, Anna – Beautiful Wild  

Gong, Chloe – These Violent Delights  

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, Vol. 1  

Henry, April – Count All Her Bones  

McManus, Karen M. – The Cousins  

Meyer, Marissa – Instant Karma  

Miller, Linsey – The Game  

Monir, Alexandra – The Girl in the Picture  

Morris, Brittney – Slay  

Ness, Patrick – The Knife of Never Letting Go  

Peterfreund, Diana – In the Hall With the Knife: A Clue Mystery  

Poston, Ashley – Among the Beasts and Briars  

Power, Rory – Burn Our Bodies Down

Sakisaka, Io – Ao Haru Ride Vol.8  

Shirahama, Kamome – Witch Hat Atelier

Tahir, Sabaa – A Sky Beyond the Storm, an Ember in the Ashes Book 4  

Turner, Megan Whalen – The Thief

Uehashi, Nahoko – The Beast Player

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Freitas, Donna – The Big Questions Book of Sex and Consent

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS 

* Kim, Jessica – Stand Up, Yumi Chung!

* Nesbet, Anne – Daring Darleen

* Sachar, Louis – Wayside School Beneath the Cloud of Doom

ADULT PLAYAWAYS 

* Gratz, Alan – Allies

ADULT BOOKS ON CD 

* Kellerman, Faye – The Lost Boys

* Patterson, James – NYPD Red 6

* Taylor, Brad – American Traitor

* Ward, J.R. – A Warm Heart in Winter

* Woods, Stuart – Hush-Hush

DVDS

* Apocalypto

* Cellular

* Everafter

* Pearl Harbor

* Tour of Duty – Complete First Season

