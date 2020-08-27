 Skip to main content
FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS
FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS

Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of August 2020. (*Updated Aug. 19, 2020)

ADULT FICTION

Austin, Lynn N. – If I Were You 

Beanland, Rachel – Florence Adler Swims Forever 

Burton, Jeffrey B. – The Finders

Center, Katherine – What You Wish For

Chouinard, M. M. – The Dancing Girls

*Claremont, Chris – Sovereign Seven

Clark, Julie – The Last Flight: A Novel

Cleeton, Chanel – The Last Train to Key West

Coulter, Catherine – Deadlock  

Delaney, JP – Playing Nice: A Novel 

Donoghue, Emma – The Pull of the Stars: A Novel

*Downing, Samantha – He Started It

*Ellis, Lindsay – Axiom's End

* Feeney, Alice – His and Hers

*Fortier, Ron – The Green Hornet

*Garcia, Saenz – The Silence of the White City

*Gaynor, Hazel – The Lighthouse Keeper's Daughter

Graham, Heather – Deadly Touch 

Green, Hank – A Beautifully Foolish Endeavor: A Novel

*Hamilton, Laurell – Sucker Punch

*Henderson, Alexis – The Year of the Witching

Hoover, Colleen – It Ends With Us 

Hotchner, A. E. – The Amazing Adventures of Aaron Broom 

Hunter, Denise - The Goodbye Bride: A Summer Harbor Novel

*Jackson, Joshilyn – A Grown-Up Kind of Pretty

*Jonasson, Ragnar – The Darkness

*Jones, Sandie – The Half Sister

*Jones, Stephen – The Only Good Indians

*Jurgens – Superman: Reign of the Supermen #14

*Kang, Lydia – Opium and Absinthe

*Kauffman, Rebecca – The House on Fripp Island

Kellerman, Jonathan - Half Moon Bay  

Kwan, Kevin - Sex and Vanity: A Novel 

Leigh, Melinda - Cross Her Heart

*Leilani, Raven – Luster

Marr, Elle - The Missing Sister 

McCall Smith, Alexander - The Geometry of Holding Hands

*McClelland, Jeff – The Tick

*McConaghy, Charlotte – Migrations

*McCorkle, Jill – Hieroglyphics

McFarlane, Mhairi - If I Never Met You: A Novel 

Miranda, Megan - The Girl From Widow Hills: A Novel

Mitchell, David - Utopia Avenue: A Novel

Moreno-Garcia, Silvia - Mexican Gothic

*Nicholls, David – Sweet Sorrow

Paris, B. A. - The Dilemma  

Patterson, James - 1st Case

*Patterson, James – The Midwife Murders

*Peterson, Tracie – To Have and to Hold

*Robotham, Mandy – The Secret Messenger

Schultz, Connie – The Daughters of Erietown: A Novel

*Scott, Anika – The German Heiress

*Shiner, Lewis – The Hacker Files

Shipman, Viola - The Summer Cottage 

*Shooter, Jim – Warriors of Plasm

Silva, Daniel - The Order: A Novel

*Simonson – Superman: Reign of the Supermen #13

*Stayman-London, Kate – One to Watch

*Stewart, Amy – Miss Kopp Just Won't Quit

*Sullivan, J Courtney – Friends and Strangers

*Taylor, Sarah – The Mountains Wild

Thomas, Elisabeth - Catherine House: A Novel 

Thor, Brad - Near Dark: A Thriller

*Warner, Chris – Will to Power

Wexler, Django - Ashes of the Sun

Wiggs, Susan - The Lost and Found Bookshop  

Williams, Beatriz - Her Last Flight: A Novel

*Woods, Stuart – Choppy Water

*Woodson, Jacqueline – Red at the Bone

*Young, Heather – The Distant Dead

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Clayton, Meg Waite - The Last Train to London: A Novel 

Harris, Charlaine - An Easy Death

Margolin, Phillip - A Reasonable Doubt

O'Nan, Stewart - Henry, Himself

Scott, J. S. - Enamored  

ADULT NON-FICTION

Bregman, Rutger - Humankind: A Hopeful History 

Allen, Jennie - Get Out of Your Head: Stopping the Spiral of Toxic Thoughts

Broom, Sarah M. - The Yellow House

Carolla, Adam - I'm Your Emotional Support Animal: Navigating Our All Woke, No Joke Culture

DiAngelo, Robin J. - White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism

Dronfield, Jeremy - The Boy Who Followed His Father Into Auschwitz: A True Story of Family and Survival

*Feller, Bruce – Life Is in the Transitions

Geary, George - The Cheesecake Bible: 300 Sweet & Savory Recipes for Cakes and More

*Glaude, Eddie – Begin Again

Goff, Bob - Dream Big: Know What You Want, Why You Want It, and What You're Going to Do About It 

Harper, Michele - The Beauty in Breaking: A Memoir 

Horowitz, David - Blitz: Trump Will Smash the Left and Win 

La Cerva, Gina Rae - Feasting Wild: In Search of the Last Untamed Food

McFadden, Christine - The Complete Irish Pub Cookbook: The Best of Traditional and Contemporary Irish Cooking 

Nestor, James - Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art 

*Nir, Sarah – Horse Crazy

O'Neill, Tom - Chaos: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties

Shapiro, Ben - How to Destroy America in Three Easy Steps 

Sheldrake, Merlin - Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures

*Tretheway, Nata – Memorial Drive

Trump, Mary L.-  Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man

JUNIOR FICTION

Castillo, Lauren - Our Friend Hedgehog: The Story of Us

Hale, Nathan - Lafayette!: A Revolutionary War Tale 

Hale, Nathan - Nathan Hale's Hazardous Tales: Treaties, Trenches, Mud, and Blood (A World War I Tale)

Harper, Charise - Mericle Lights, Camera, Cook!

LaReau, Kara - Rise of Zombert  

Marks, Janae - From the Desk of Zoe Washington

Martin, Ann M. - Baby-Sitters Little Sister 2: Karen's Roller Skates

Messner, Kate - Chirp  

Patterson, James - Middle School: Born to Rock  

Peschke, M. - Green Queen  

Riley, James - Story Thieves: Worlds Apart  

Simpson, Dana - Unicorn Bowling: Another Phoebe and Her Unicorn Adventure 

West, Tracey - Dragon Masters: Power of the Fire Dragon 

Dragon Masters  

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

The Big, Fun Kids Cookbook: 150+ Recipes for Young Chefs 

Kids Cook!: 100+ Super-Easy, Delicious Recipes

Lisle, Andria - Sewing School

King, David C. - American History: A Visual Encyclopedia

YOUNG ADULT

Ahdieh, Renée - The Damned  

Albertalli, Becky Love – Creekwood: A Simonverse Novella  

Allison, John – Giant Days, Vol. 2  

Aster, Alex - Curse of the Night Witch  

Bashardoust, Melissa - Girl, Serpent, Thorn  

Bowman, Erin - The Girl and the Witch's Garden 

Cawthon, Scott - The Silver Eyes (Five Nights at Freddy's)

Cawthon, Scott – Into the Pit (Five Nights at Freddy's, Vol. 1.)

Horikoshi, Kohei - My Hero Academia Vol. 12

My Hero Academia, Vol. 10: Onigashima Jeans

My Hero Academia, Vol. 11 

Hungry Hearts: 13 Tales of Food & Love 

Beastars  

Kuhn, Sarah – Shadow of the Batgirl Vol. 1  

Libenson, Terri - Becoming Brianna  

Lord, Emma – Tweet Cute  

Mackay, Andrew – Star Cat: Pink Symphony Book 2 

Mae, Natalie - The Kinder Poison 

Nelson, Suzanne - Sundae My Prince Will Come

Ness, Patrick - Burn  

Pacton, Jamie - The Life and (Medieval) Times of Kit Sweetly

Panetta, Kevin - Zodiac Starforce  

Patterson, James - Hawk  

Ribay, Randy - Patron Saints of Nothing

Rowell, Rainbow – Runaways: Find Your Way Home Vol. 1

Sakisaka, Io - Ao Haru Ride  

Sánchez, Erika L. - I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter

Sellet, Amanda - By the Book  

Tamaki, Mariko - Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me

Thompson, Kelly - Captain Marvel Vol. 1: Re-Entry 

Tsukuda, Yuto - Food Wars! Shokugeki No Soma Vol. 1

Vega, Danielle - Survive the Night 

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

McCreary, Michael - Funny, You Don't Look Autistic : A Comedian's Guide to Life on the Spectrum

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS

*Anderson, John – Finding Orion

*Philbrick, Rodman – Wildfire

DVDS

Game of Thrones Complete Eighth Season

Game of Thrones Complete Fifth Season

Game of Thrones Complete First Season

Game of Thrones Complete Fourth Season 

Game of Thrones Complete Second Season

Game of Thrones Complete Seventh Season

Game of Thrones Complete Sixth Season

Game of Thrones Complete Third Season

*Heartland Complete Sixth Season

*Heartland Complete Seventh Season

*How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

*Just Mercy

La La Land

*Longmire Complete Fourth Season

*NOS4 A2 Complete First Season

* Playing With Fire

* Post Grad

*Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

*Scoob

The Shape of Water

*Spider-Man: Far From Home

*Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker

*Trolls World Tour

*24 The Complete Sixth Season

*Under the Dome Complete First Season

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

*Donlea, Charlie – The Suicide House

*Goodkind, Terry – Into the Darkness

*Hilderbrand, Elin – 28 Summers

*Jance, J.A. – Credible Threat

*Macomber, Debbie – A Walk Along the Beach

*Slaughter, Karin – The Silent Wife

*Sullivan, J. Courtney – Friends and Strangers

ADULT PLAYAWAYS

*Ketteler, Judi – Would I Lie to You?

*King, Laurie – Beginnings

*Steel, Danielle – Daddy's Girls

*Stearns, R.E. – Gravity of a Distant Sun

*Unferth, Deb – Barn 8

