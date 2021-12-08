Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of December 2021.

ADULT FICTION

Baldacci, David – Mercy

Baldacci, David – The Whole Truth

Balogh, Mary – Someone Perfect: A Westcott Novel

Card, Orson Scott – The Last Shadow

Chambers, Clare – Small Pleasures: A Novel

Connelly, Michael – The Dark Hours

Cornwell, Patricia Daniels – Autopsy

Cussler, Dirk – The Devil's Sea

Deaver, Jeffery – The Midnight Lock

Engel, Patricia – Infinite Country: A Novel

Evans, Richard Paul – The Christmas Promise

Feehan, Christine – Dark Tarot

Follett, Ken – Never

Gabaldon, Diana – Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone: A Novel

Hall, Rachel Howzell – These Toxic Things

Hamilton, Peter F. –The Dreaming Void

Hamilton, Peter F. – The Temporal Void

Hannon, Irene – Blackberry Beach

Kristoff, Jay – Empire of the Vampire

Lange, Tracey – We Are the Brennans

Laureano, Carla – The Solid Grounds Coffee Company

Mandelo, Lee – Summer Sons

McCall Smith, Alexander – The Joy and Light Bus Company

McClain, Lee Tobin – Reunion at the Shore

McMorris, Kristina – Sold on a Monday

Moriarty, Liane – Apples Never Fall: A Novel

Newport, Olivia – In the Cradle Lies

Newport, Olivia – When I Meet You

Patterson, James – Fear No Evil

Picoult, Jodi – Wish You Were Here: A Novel

Roberts, Nora – The Becoming

Ruchti, Cynthia – Facing the Dawn

Slaughter, Karin – The Last Widow: A Novel

Steel, Danielle – Flying Angels: A Novel

Stephenson, Neal – Termination Shock: A Novel

Ward, J. R. – The Wolf

Y'Barbo, Kathleen – The Chisholm Trail Bride

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Baldacci, David – Mercy

Broday, Linda – A Cowboy Christmas Legend

Jin, Ha – A Song Everlasting

Johnstone, William W. – By the Neck: A Stoneface Finnegan Western

Manning, Jason – High Country

Sandford, John – Deep Freeze

ADULT NON-FICTION

Baier, Bret – To Rescue the Republic: Ulysses S. Grant, the Fragile Union, and the Crisis of 1876

Boyer, Mark G. – 300 Years of the French in Old Mines: A Narrative History of the Oldest Village in Missouri

Cain, Anne C. – All-New Complete Cooking Light Cookbook

Campbell, Colin – The Queen Mother: The Untold Story of Elizabeth Bowes Lyon, Who Became Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother

Grisham, Stephanie – I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House

Groom, Winston – 1942: The Year That Tried Men's Souls

Groom, Winston – The Generals: Patton, MacArthur, Marshall, and the Winning of World War II

Heying, Heather – A Hunter-Gatherer's Guide to the 21st Century: Evolution and the Challenges of Modern Life

Kilmeade, Brian – The President and the Freedom Fighter: Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, and Their Battle to Save America's Soul

Mahnke, Aaron – The World of Lore: Wicked Mortals

Pearl, Matthew – The Taking of Jemima Boone: Colonial Settlers, Tribal Nations, and the Kidnap That Shaped America

Ray, Rachael – This Must Be the Place: Dispatches & Food From the Home Front

Sedaris, David – A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020)

Skinner, Jack W. – Sentimental Journey: A Collection of Tales by a Storyteller

Smith, Will – Will

Soames, Mary – A Daughter's Tale: The Memoir of Winston Churchill's Youngest Child

Solomon, Charmaine – Complete Vegetarian Cookbook

Walsh, Sheila – Holding on When You Want to Let Go: Clinging to Hope When Life Is Falling Apart

White, Ronald C. – A. Lincoln: A Biography

Wilson, Jean Moorcroft – Siegfried Sassoon: Soldier, Poet, Lover, Friend

Woodworth, Steven E. – Beneath a Northern Sky: A Short History of the Gettysburg Campaign

The Old Farmer's Almanac: Calculated on a New and Improved Plan for the Year of Our Lord 2022

The U.S. Constitution and Related Documents

Kaplan: 8 Practice Tests for the ACT

New PSAT/NMSQT®: Strategies, Practice & Review

10 Practice Tests for the SAT

Dinners in a Flash

Easy Mains and Sides: 140 Delicious Meals + 35 Quick Sides

EASY READERS

Barraclough, Sue – The Little Lost Duckling

Berrios, Frank – Poppy's Party

Blackall, Sophie – Negative Cat

Boelts, Maribeth – The Gingerbread Pup

Caple, Kathy – Frog and Ball

Davies, Benji – The Snowflake

Fan, Terry – It Fell From the Sky

Flett, Julie – We All Play / Kimêtawânaw

Hatch, Leanne – Unraveled

John, Jory – The Smart Cookie

Klein, Cheryl – Hamsters Make Terrible Roommates

Miller, Ellen – Let Me Tell You About My Day

Murray, Diana – Unicorn Night: Sleep Tight

O'Connor, Jane – Fancy Nancy's Dog Show Disaster

Percival, Tom – Perfectly Norman

Percival, Tom – Ravi's Roar

Robach, Amy – Better Together!

Schulz, Charles M. – The Peanuts Movie : Snoopy and Friends

Wagner, Veronica – Trolls

Wenzel, Brendan – Inside Cat

JUNIOR FICTION

Barkley, Callie – The Critter Club: Amy and the Missing Puppy Book 1

Blabey, Aaron – Bad Guys in They're Bee-Hind You

Bruel, Nick – Bad Kitty Drawn to Trouble

Calonita, Jen – Cursed

Coven, Wanda – Heidi Heckelbeck Has a Secret Book 1

Feuti, Norm – Beak Ally: Bedtime Jitters Book 2

Forman, Gayle – Frankie & Bug

Foxe, Steve – Marvel : Spider-Ham: Great Power, No Responsibility

Heidicker, Christian McKay – Scary Stories for Young Foxes: Youth Book Discussion Kit

Hunter, Erin – Bamboo Kingdom: Creatures of the Flood Book 1

Kinney, Jeff – The Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot Book 16

Nielsen, Jennifer A. – The Captive Kingdom (Ascendance Series,#4)

Palacio, R. J. – Pony

Peterson, Andrew – Warden and the Wolf King: The Wingfeather Saga Book 4

Riddiough, Lisa Frenkel – Elvis and the World as It Stands

Riordan, Rick – Daughter of the Deep

Rylant, Cynthia – Rosetown Summer. (Rosetown, Vol. 2)

Stine, R. L. – Just Beyond.: The Horror at Happy Landings

Vitalis, Jessica – The Wolf's Curse

Mouse Guard: Labyrinth and Other Stories

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Anderson, Annmarie – Meet a Doctor! (In Our Neighborhood)

Doeden, Matt – G.O.A.T. Hockey Teams

Elliot, Victoria Grace – Yummy: A History of Desserts

Hale, Nathan – Nathan Hale's Hazardous Tales: A Korean War Tale

Hansen, Grace – Spinosaurus

Heavenrich, Sue – 13 Ways to Eat a Fly

Rusick, Jessica – Sonic the Hedgehog: Game On

Guinness World Records 2022

National Geographic Kids Almanac 2022

Disability Visibility: 17 First-Person Stories for Today

YOUNG ADULT

Andreen, Tracy – So, This Is Christmas

Blackwood, Lauren – Within These Wicked Walls: A Novel

Clipstone, Lyndall – Lakesedge

French, Gillian – Lies They Tell

Fuller, Kathleen – The Secrets Beneath

Garber, Stephanie – Once Upon a Broken Heart

Gray, Ayana – Beasts of Prey

Lackey, Mercedes – Briarheart

Lee, C. B. – A Clash of Steel: A Treasure Island Remix

Meyer, Marissa – Gilded

Nix, Garth – Terciel & Elinor

Rode, Rebecca – Tides of Mutiny

Saenz, Benjamin – Alire Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World

Sain, Ginny Myers – Dark and Shallow Lies

Stroud, Jonathan – Outlaws Scarlett and Browne

Suzuki, Nakaba – The Seven Deadly Sins

Takeuchi, Naoko – Pretty Guardian: Book 4 Sailor Moon

Wilson, G. Willow – Ms. Marvel: Mecca. Vol. 8

Yogis, Jaimal/ Truong, Vivian – City of Dragons: The Awakening Storm. Book 1

Young, Adrienne – Last Legacy

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Legatt, Aviva – Get Real and Get in : How to Get Into the College of Your Dreams by Being Your Authentic Self

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS

Peirce, Lincoln – Max and the Midnights: Battle of the Bodkins

Pinkney, Andrea Davis – Loretta Little Looks Back

REFERENCE

Chase's Calendar of Events 2022: The Ultimate Go-To Guide for Special Days, Weeks and Months

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Child, Lee – Better Off Dead

Cussler, Dirk – The Devil's Sea

Gabaldon, Diana – Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone

Hannah, Kristin – The Four Winds

Riddle, A.G. – The Extinction Trails

Roberts, Nora – The Becoming

Steel, Danielle – Flying Angels

DVDS

Band of Brothers

Brave

Classic Alfred Hitchcock

Dancing With the Stars

Michael Jackson Number Ones

Rock Your Body With Jamie King

Rodney Yee's A.M. Yoga for Your Week

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Will and Grace Season One

Zumba 101: Can't Dance?

