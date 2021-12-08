Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of December 2021.
ADULT FICTION
Baldacci, David – Mercy
Baldacci, David – The Whole Truth
Balogh, Mary – Someone Perfect: A Westcott Novel
Card, Orson Scott – The Last Shadow
Chambers, Clare – Small Pleasures: A Novel
Connelly, Michael – The Dark Hours
Cornwell, Patricia Daniels – Autopsy
Cussler, Dirk – The Devil's Sea
Deaver, Jeffery – The Midnight Lock
Engel, Patricia – Infinite Country: A Novel
Evans, Richard Paul – The Christmas Promise
Feehan, Christine – Dark Tarot
Follett, Ken – Never
Gabaldon, Diana – Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone: A Novel
Hall, Rachel Howzell – These Toxic Things
Hamilton, Peter F. –The Dreaming Void
Hamilton, Peter F. – The Temporal Void
Hannon, Irene – Blackberry Beach
Kristoff, Jay – Empire of the Vampire
Lange, Tracey – We Are the Brennans
Laureano, Carla – The Solid Grounds Coffee Company
Mandelo, Lee – Summer Sons
McCall Smith, Alexander – The Joy and Light Bus Company
McClain, Lee Tobin – Reunion at the Shore
McMorris, Kristina – Sold on a Monday
Moriarty, Liane – Apples Never Fall: A Novel
Newport, Olivia – In the Cradle Lies
Newport, Olivia – When I Meet You
Patterson, James – Fear No Evil
Picoult, Jodi – Wish You Were Here: A Novel
Roberts, Nora – The Becoming
Ruchti, Cynthia – Facing the Dawn
Slaughter, Karin – The Last Widow: A Novel
Steel, Danielle – Flying Angels: A Novel
Stephenson, Neal – Termination Shock: A Novel
Ward, J. R. – The Wolf
Y'Barbo, Kathleen – The Chisholm Trail Bride
ADULT LARGE PRINT
Baldacci, David – Mercy
Broday, Linda – A Cowboy Christmas Legend
Jin, Ha – A Song Everlasting
Johnstone, William W. – By the Neck: A Stoneface Finnegan Western
Manning, Jason – High Country
Sandford, John – Deep Freeze
ADULT NON-FICTION
Baier, Bret – To Rescue the Republic: Ulysses S. Grant, the Fragile Union, and the Crisis of 1876
Boyer, Mark G. – 300 Years of the French in Old Mines: A Narrative History of the Oldest Village in Missouri
Cain, Anne C. – All-New Complete Cooking Light Cookbook
Campbell, Colin – The Queen Mother: The Untold Story of Elizabeth Bowes Lyon, Who Became Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother
Grisham, Stephanie – I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House
Groom, Winston – 1942: The Year That Tried Men's Souls
Groom, Winston – The Generals: Patton, MacArthur, Marshall, and the Winning of World War II
Heying, Heather – A Hunter-Gatherer's Guide to the 21st Century: Evolution and the Challenges of Modern Life
Kilmeade, Brian – The President and the Freedom Fighter: Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, and Their Battle to Save America's Soul
Mahnke, Aaron – The World of Lore: Wicked Mortals
Pearl, Matthew – The Taking of Jemima Boone: Colonial Settlers, Tribal Nations, and the Kidnap That Shaped America
Ray, Rachael – This Must Be the Place: Dispatches & Food From the Home Front
Sedaris, David – A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020)
Skinner, Jack W. – Sentimental Journey: A Collection of Tales by a Storyteller
Smith, Will – Will
Soames, Mary – A Daughter's Tale: The Memoir of Winston Churchill's Youngest Child
Solomon, Charmaine – Complete Vegetarian Cookbook
Walsh, Sheila – Holding on When You Want to Let Go: Clinging to Hope When Life Is Falling Apart
White, Ronald C. – A. Lincoln: A Biography
Wilson, Jean Moorcroft – Siegfried Sassoon: Soldier, Poet, Lover, Friend
Woodworth, Steven E. – Beneath a Northern Sky: A Short History of the Gettysburg Campaign
The Old Farmer's Almanac: Calculated on a New and Improved Plan for the Year of Our Lord 2022
The U.S. Constitution and Related Documents
Kaplan: 8 Practice Tests for the ACT
New PSAT/NMSQT®: Strategies, Practice & Review
10 Practice Tests for the SAT
Dinners in a Flash
Easy Mains and Sides: 140 Delicious Meals + 35 Quick Sides
EASY READERS
Barraclough, Sue – The Little Lost Duckling
Berrios, Frank – Poppy's Party
Blackall, Sophie – Negative Cat
Boelts, Maribeth – The Gingerbread Pup
Caple, Kathy – Frog and Ball
Davies, Benji – The Snowflake
Fan, Terry – It Fell From the Sky
Flett, Julie – We All Play / Kimêtawânaw
Hatch, Leanne – Unraveled
John, Jory – The Smart Cookie
Klein, Cheryl – Hamsters Make Terrible Roommates
Miller, Ellen – Let Me Tell You About My Day
Murray, Diana – Unicorn Night: Sleep Tight
O'Connor, Jane – Fancy Nancy's Dog Show Disaster
Percival, Tom – Perfectly Norman
Percival, Tom – Ravi's Roar
Robach, Amy – Better Together!
Schulz, Charles M. – The Peanuts Movie : Snoopy and Friends
Wagner, Veronica – Trolls
Wenzel, Brendan – Inside Cat
JUNIOR FICTION
Barkley, Callie – The Critter Club: Amy and the Missing Puppy Book 1
Blabey, Aaron – Bad Guys in They're Bee-Hind You
Bruel, Nick – Bad Kitty Drawn to Trouble
Calonita, Jen – Cursed
Coven, Wanda – Heidi Heckelbeck Has a Secret Book 1
Feuti, Norm – Beak Ally: Bedtime Jitters Book 2
Forman, Gayle – Frankie & Bug
Foxe, Steve – Marvel : Spider-Ham: Great Power, No Responsibility
Heidicker, Christian McKay – Scary Stories for Young Foxes: Youth Book Discussion Kit
Hunter, Erin – Bamboo Kingdom: Creatures of the Flood Book 1
Kinney, Jeff – The Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot Book 16
Nielsen, Jennifer A. – The Captive Kingdom (Ascendance Series,#4)
Palacio, R. J. – Pony
Peterson, Andrew – Warden and the Wolf King: The Wingfeather Saga Book 4
Riddiough, Lisa Frenkel – Elvis and the World as It Stands
Riordan, Rick – Daughter of the Deep
Rylant, Cynthia – Rosetown Summer. (Rosetown, Vol. 2)
Stine, R. L. – Just Beyond.: The Horror at Happy Landings
Vitalis, Jessica – The Wolf's Curse
Mouse Guard: Labyrinth and Other Stories
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
Anderson, Annmarie – Meet a Doctor! (In Our Neighborhood)
Doeden, Matt – G.O.A.T. Hockey Teams
Elliot, Victoria Grace – Yummy: A History of Desserts
Hale, Nathan – Nathan Hale's Hazardous Tales: A Korean War Tale
Hansen, Grace – Spinosaurus
Heavenrich, Sue – 13 Ways to Eat a Fly
Rusick, Jessica – Sonic the Hedgehog: Game On
Guinness World Records 2022
National Geographic Kids Almanac 2022
Disability Visibility: 17 First-Person Stories for Today
YOUNG ADULT
Andreen, Tracy – So, This Is Christmas
Blackwood, Lauren – Within These Wicked Walls: A Novel
Clipstone, Lyndall – Lakesedge
French, Gillian – Lies They Tell
Fuller, Kathleen – The Secrets Beneath
Garber, Stephanie – Once Upon a Broken Heart
Gray, Ayana – Beasts of Prey
Lackey, Mercedes – Briarheart
Lee, C. B. – A Clash of Steel: A Treasure Island Remix
Meyer, Marissa – Gilded
Nix, Garth – Terciel & Elinor
Rode, Rebecca – Tides of Mutiny
Saenz, Benjamin – Alire Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World
Sain, Ginny Myers – Dark and Shallow Lies
Stroud, Jonathan – Outlaws Scarlett and Browne
Suzuki, Nakaba – The Seven Deadly Sins
Takeuchi, Naoko – Pretty Guardian: Book 4 Sailor Moon
Wilson, G. Willow – Ms. Marvel: Mecca. Vol. 8
Yogis, Jaimal/ Truong, Vivian – City of Dragons: The Awakening Storm. Book 1
Young, Adrienne – Last Legacy
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION
Legatt, Aviva – Get Real and Get in : How to Get Into the College of Your Dreams by Being Your Authentic Self
JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS
Peirce, Lincoln – Max and the Midnights: Battle of the Bodkins
Pinkney, Andrea Davis – Loretta Little Looks Back
REFERENCE
Chase's Calendar of Events 2022: The Ultimate Go-To Guide for Special Days, Weeks and Months
ADULT BOOKS ON CD
Child, Lee – Better Off Dead
Cussler, Dirk – The Devil's Sea
Gabaldon, Diana – Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone
Hannah, Kristin – The Four Winds
Riddle, A.G. – The Extinction Trails
Roberts, Nora – The Becoming
Steel, Danielle – Flying Angels
DVDS
Band of Brothers
Brave
Classic Alfred Hitchcock
Dancing With the Stars
Michael Jackson Number Ones
Rock Your Body With Jamie King
Rodney Yee's A.M. Yoga for Your Week
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Will and Grace Season One
Zumba 101: Can't Dance?