FARMINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY ADDITIONS

Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of December 2021.

ADULT FICTION

Baldacci, David – Mercy  

Baldacci, David – The Whole Truth  

Balogh, Mary – Someone Perfect: A Westcott Novel 

Card, Orson Scott – The Last Shadow  

Chambers, Clare – Small Pleasures: A Novel  

Connelly, Michael – The Dark Hours  

Cornwell, Patricia Daniels – Autopsy  

Cussler, Dirk – The Devil's Sea  

Deaver, Jeffery – The Midnight Lock  

Engel, Patricia – Infinite Country: A Novel  

Evans, Richard Paul – The Christmas Promise  

Feehan, Christine – Dark Tarot  

Follett, Ken – Never  

Gabaldon, Diana – Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone: A Novel 

Hall, Rachel Howzell – These Toxic Things  

Hamilton, Peter F. –The Dreaming Void  

Hamilton, Peter F. – The Temporal Void  

Hannon, Irene – Blackberry Beach  

Kristoff, Jay – Empire of the Vampire  

Lange, Tracey – We Are the Brennans  

Laureano, Carla – The Solid Grounds Coffee Company  

Mandelo, Lee – Summer Sons  

McCall Smith, Alexander – The Joy and Light Bus Company

McClain, Lee Tobin – Reunion at the Shore  

McMorris, Kristina – Sold on a Monday  

Moriarty, Liane – Apples Never Fall: A Novel 

Newport, Olivia – In the Cradle Lies  

Newport, Olivia – When I Meet You  

Patterson, James – Fear No Evil 

Picoult, Jodi – Wish You Were Here: A Novel  

Roberts, Nora – The Becoming  

Ruchti, Cynthia – Facing the Dawn  

Slaughter, Karin – The Last Widow: A Novel  

Steel, Danielle – Flying Angels: A Novel  

Stephenson, Neal – Termination Shock: A Novel 

Ward, J. R. – The Wolf  

Y'Barbo, Kathleen – The Chisholm Trail Bride  

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Baldacci, David – Mercy  

Broday, Linda – A Cowboy Christmas Legend  

Jin, Ha – A Song Everlasting  

Johnstone, William W. – By the Neck: A Stoneface Finnegan Western  

Manning, Jason – High Country  

Sandford, John – Deep Freeze

ADULT NON-FICTION

Baier, Bret – To Rescue the Republic: Ulysses S. Grant, the Fragile Union, and the Crisis of 1876  

Boyer, Mark G. – 300 Years of the French in Old Mines: A Narrative History of the Oldest Village in Missouri  

Cain, Anne C. – All-New Complete Cooking Light Cookbook  

Campbell, Colin – The Queen Mother: The Untold Story of Elizabeth Bowes Lyon, Who Became Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother  

Grisham, Stephanie – I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House  

Groom, Winston – 1942: The Year That Tried Men's Souls 

Groom, Winston – The Generals: Patton, MacArthur, Marshall, and the Winning of World War II 

Heying, Heather – A Hunter-Gatherer's Guide to the 21st Century: Evolution and the Challenges of Modern Life  

Kilmeade, Brian – The President and the Freedom Fighter: Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, and Their Battle to Save America's Soul

Mahnke, Aaron – The World of Lore: Wicked Mortals  

Pearl, Matthew – The Taking of Jemima Boone: Colonial Settlers, Tribal Nations, and the Kidnap That Shaped America  

Ray, Rachael – This Must Be the Place: Dispatches & Food From the Home Front 

Sedaris, David – A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020)  

Skinner, Jack W. – Sentimental Journey: A Collection of Tales by a Storyteller  

Smith, Will – Will  

Soames, Mary – A Daughter's Tale: The Memoir of Winston Churchill's Youngest Child 

Solomon, Charmaine – Complete Vegetarian Cookbook  

Walsh, Sheila – Holding on When You Want to Let Go: Clinging to Hope When Life Is Falling Apart  

White, Ronald C. – A. Lincoln: A Biography 

Wilson, Jean Moorcroft – Siegfried Sassoon: Soldier, Poet, Lover, Friend  

Woodworth, Steven E. – Beneath a Northern Sky: A Short History of the Gettysburg Campaign  

The Old Farmer's Almanac: Calculated on a New and Improved Plan for the Year of Our Lord 2022

The U.S. Constitution and Related Documents  

Kaplan: 8 Practice Tests for the ACT  

New PSAT/NMSQT®: Strategies, Practice & Review 

10 Practice Tests for the SAT 

Dinners in a Flash  

Easy Mains and Sides: 140 Delicious Meals + 35 Quick Sides

EASY READERS

Barraclough, Sue – The Little Lost Duckling 

Berrios, Frank – Poppy's Party  

Blackall, Sophie – Negative Cat

Boelts, Maribeth – The Gingerbread Pup

Caple, Kathy – Frog and Ball  

Davies, Benji – The Snowflake  

Fan, Terry – It Fell From the Sky  

Flett, Julie – We All Play / Kimêtawânaw  

Hatch, Leanne – Unraveled  

John, Jory – The Smart Cookie  

Klein, Cheryl – Hamsters Make Terrible Roommates

Miller, Ellen – Let Me Tell You About My Day  

Murray, Diana – Unicorn Night: Sleep Tight  

O'Connor, Jane – Fancy Nancy's Dog Show Disaster  

Percival, Tom – Perfectly Norman  

Percival, Tom – Ravi's Roar  

Robach, Amy – Better Together!  

Schulz, Charles M. – The Peanuts Movie : Snoopy and Friends  

Wagner, Veronica – Trolls 

Wenzel, Brendan – Inside Cat

JUNIOR FICTION

Barkley, Callie – The Critter Club: Amy and the Missing Puppy Book 1  

Blabey, Aaron – Bad Guys in They're Bee-Hind You  

Bruel, Nick – Bad Kitty Drawn to Trouble  

Calonita, Jen – Cursed  

Coven, Wanda – Heidi Heckelbeck Has a Secret Book 1  

Feuti, Norm – Beak Ally: Bedtime Jitters Book 2  

Forman, Gayle – Frankie & Bug  

Foxe, Steve – Marvel : Spider-Ham: Great Power, No Responsibility  

Heidicker, Christian McKay – Scary Stories for Young Foxes: Youth Book Discussion Kit 

Hunter, Erin – Bamboo Kingdom: Creatures of the Flood Book 1  

Kinney, Jeff – The Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot Book 16  

Nielsen, Jennifer A. – The Captive Kingdom (Ascendance Series,#4)  

Palacio, R. J. – Pony

Peterson, Andrew – Warden and the Wolf King: The Wingfeather Saga Book 4

Riddiough, Lisa Frenkel – Elvis and the World as It Stands  

Riordan, Rick – Daughter of the Deep  

Rylant, Cynthia – Rosetown Summer. (Rosetown, Vol. 2)  

Stine, R. L. – Just Beyond.: The Horror at Happy Landings  

Vitalis, Jessica – The Wolf's Curse  

Mouse Guard: Labyrinth and Other Stories

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Anderson, Annmarie – Meet a Doctor! (In Our Neighborhood)

Doeden, Matt – G.O.A.T. Hockey Teams  

Elliot, Victoria Grace – Yummy: A History of Desserts  

Hale, Nathan – Nathan Hale's Hazardous Tales: A Korean War Tale

Hansen, Grace – Spinosaurus  

Heavenrich, Sue – 13 Ways to Eat a Fly  

Rusick, Jessica – Sonic the Hedgehog: Game On  

Guinness World Records 2022

National Geographic Kids Almanac 2022

Disability Visibility: 17 First-Person Stories for Today  

YOUNG ADULT

Andreen, Tracy – So, This Is Christmas

Blackwood, Lauren – Within These Wicked Walls: A Novel  

Clipstone, Lyndall – Lakesedge  

French, Gillian – Lies They Tell

Fuller, Kathleen – The Secrets Beneath  

Garber, Stephanie – Once Upon a Broken Heart  

Gray, Ayana – Beasts of Prey  

Lackey, Mercedes – Briarheart

Lee, C. B. – A Clash of Steel: A Treasure Island Remix  

Meyer, Marissa – Gilded  

Nix, Garth – Terciel & Elinor  

Rode, Rebecca – Tides of Mutiny  

Saenz, Benjamin – Alire Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World  

Sain, Ginny Myers – Dark and Shallow Lies  

Stroud, Jonathan – Outlaws Scarlett and Browne  

Suzuki, Nakaba – The Seven Deadly Sins

Takeuchi, Naoko – Pretty Guardian: Book 4 Sailor Moon  

Wilson, G. Willow – Ms. Marvel: Mecca. Vol. 8  

Yogis, Jaimal/ Truong, Vivian – City of Dragons: The Awakening Storm. Book 1  

Young, Adrienne – Last Legacy

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Legatt, Aviva – Get Real and Get in : How to Get Into the College of Your Dreams by Being Your Authentic Self 

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS

Peirce, Lincoln – Max and the Midnights: Battle of the Bodkins 

Pinkney, Andrea Davis – Loretta Little Looks Back

REFERENCE

Chase's Calendar of Events 2022: The Ultimate Go-To Guide for Special Days, Weeks and Months

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Child, Lee – Better Off Dead 

Cussler, Dirk – The Devil's Sea 

Gabaldon, Diana – Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone 

Hannah, Kristin – The Four Winds 

Riddle, A.G. – The Extinction Trails 

Roberts, Nora – The Becoming 

Steel, Danielle – Flying Angels 

DVDS

Band of Brothers 

Brave 

Classic Alfred Hitchcock 

Dancing With the Stars

Michael Jackson Number Ones 

Rock Your Body With Jamie King 

Rodney Yee's A.M. Yoga for Your Week

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Will and Grace Season One 

Zumba 101: Can't Dance?

